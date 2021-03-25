The UK’s migration proposals

I reproduce below a letter sent by the Home Secretary to all MPs and peers, as I thought it best you read the government’s statement and respond to their proposals:
New Plan for Immigration
We have today published the New Plan for Immigration – our landmark programme to deliver the first comprehensive overhaul of the asylum system in decades.
UK asylum claims increased by 21% to almost 36,000 in 2019 – the highest number since the 2015/16 European ’migration crisis’. Small boat arrivals to the UK reached record levels with 8,500 illegal arrivals last year.
At the same time, our ability to remove individuals with no right to remain in the UK is being undermined by repeated legal claims designed to impede removal action, often strung out over a period of many years. The vast majority of last-minute claims designed to prevent removal are subsequently found by the courts to have no merit. Shockingly, there are around 45,000 failed asylum seekers who have not left the UK and over 10,000 Foreign National Offenders – and yet there were just 7,000 enforced returns in 2019.
All of this impacts our ability to help those in genuine need by taking up scarce resources and wasting valuable judicial capacity.
We have already reformed our legal immigration system by ending free movement and introducing a new points-based immigration system. This plan is the next step in taking back control of our borders by tackling illegal immigration.
Our New Plan for Immigration has three main objectives:
1. To increase the fairness and efficiency of our system so that we can better protect and support those in genuine need of asylum;
2. To deter and prevent illegal entry into the UK, thereby breaking the business model of the criminal trafficking networks and protecting the lives of those that they endanger; and
3. To remove more easily from the UK those with no right to be here.
At the heart of this plan is the principle of fairness. Access to the UK’s asylum system should be based on need, not on the ability to pay people smugglers.
For the first time, how someone enters the UK will impact on how their claim progresses and on their status in the UK if that claim is successful. As we clamp down on illegal immigration and abuse of the system, we will also streamline the asylum framework to prevent repeat claims which frustrate removal, including of dangerous Foreign National Offenders.
We will increase prison sentences for those illegally entering the UK, introduce life sentences for facilitation of illegal entry, give Border Force additional powers, strengthen age assessments and introduce a more robust statutory definition of “well-founded fear of persecution” for asylum purposes.
At the same time, we will enhance our reputation as Global Britain, strengthening our safe and legal routes for refugees and fixing historic anomalies in British Nationality law.
The proposals are fully compliant with our international obligations, including the European Convention on Human Rights, the Refugee Convention and the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings.
These reforms are explained in more detail in the policy statement, which we have published today. To inform the proposals set out and ensure we can deliver effective change across the system, we have also launched a public consultation and a wide-reaching engagement process. We will use this opportunity to listen to a wide range of views from stakeholders and sectors as well as members of the public, followed by legislation at the earliest opportunity.
You can find the policy statement and consultation portal at:
https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/new-plan-for-immigration.
I look forward to hearing your views on our New Plan for Immigration, and hope that you will strongly encourage your constituents to take part in the public consultation so that the voice of the public is heard.
March 25, 2021
I shall certainly look forward to reading the consultation. I would be interested to know where failed asylum seekers are going to be deported back to. We have at present no agreement with France. As illegal immigrants don’t have papers it is difficult to know their country of origin. I am shocked that many are offenders in their own countries. I am also sick of the BBC going on about how many other European countries have taken in. We are more than half the size of France and smaller than Spain, Germany and even Italy. All but Germany have much similar populations to the UK but a bigger land mass. The UK wants to help genuine asylum seekers who tuly have nothing and not those that can afford to pay just because they want a better life elsewhere. I sincerely hope this time we see real action from the government and not just words. I haven’t spoken to anyone who thinks our immigration policy is working at present. The BBC is always saying what the public want but it never seems to be in line with what me and my friends want to see happen. We are fed up seeing public services cut while local authorities have to house and support these people who have not come here by legal means.
March 25, 2021
March 25, 2021
What a load of insulting nonsense.
Yes, that is shocking. Who is responsible? You couldn’t make this up.
Yes, because you are really interested in what the public think about both legal and illegal immigration.
And STILL high levels of legal immigration take place every single day of the year. Into an overcrowded country with a housing crisis.
March 25, 2021
You’ve been in power over 10 years and made no effort to reduce immigration and I don’t believe yesterdays announcement will change things.
Your party likes mass immigration to reduce wages for big businesses.
More hot air.
March 25, 2021
Good morning
Fine words. But just words. Nothing is going to change.
The Points Based System and a sham. It will lead to even higher immigration as the earnings threshold is set too low.
The way to prevent repeated claims is to stop funding the lawyers. But that won’t happen.
Just papering over the cracks.
March 25, 2021
Not entirely sure about this…
But isn’t it the case that if the establishment wants it can simply refuse to hear a case?
Whatever we see with this govt. it is only EXACTLY what it wants.
They want these people to enter the country while we are imprisoned.
March 25, 2021
Yes Mark, lawyers feasting on assylum seekers and economic migrants is akin to the life of a slave boss making a fortune from the misfortune of others.
March 25, 2021
This voter wants to see and END to all illegal immigration and a REDUCTION in legal immigration so that our housing crisis is eased, and we stop importing unskilled, welfare-dependent, socialism-supporting, non-integrators. I listened to Priti Patel yesterday and found myself thinking that her plans would do a good job meeting the first objective and little to meet the second. I am disappointed that it has taken Patel so long to act – particularly in regards to making better age assessments of ‘children’. The government has a substantial majority; I do wish it would start using it.
The contributions from the Opposition benches show why they have lost the ‘working class’.
P.S. Having listened to both Patel and Jenrick making statements in the Commons yesterday, Jenrick struck me as the minister most on top of his brief.
March 25, 2021
I agree our asylum system needs a good overhaul, but so do our citizenship requirements. The Swiss requirements for citizenship should be duplicated here in the UK. Why do we give citizenship to hostile and dangerous people merely because they have been foolishly allowed to stay on our shores for so many years? Deportations of criminals (especially violent criminals) needs to be stepped up and that includes illegal immigrants.
March 25, 2021
Good point. I remember an article in the Telegraph, some time ago, in which the writer described the many hoops she had to go through. Perhaps our MPs should go there on a fact-finding mission.
March 25, 2021
So what’s the plan then?
Oh to be FAIRER 🤮….did Mrs M write this?
And to observe Human Rights.
D’you know what?
I am sick and tired of being in prison.
Where are MY Human Rights and FAIR treatment?
March 25, 2021
You were lucky enough to be born in a rich, peaceful, prosperous country. Nobody has asked you to leave it.
That is your fair treatment. In fact, it is more than fair because most people in the world are not as lucky as you.
You are also protected by the Human Rights Act and by Churchill’s European Convention on Human Rights. You have the same rights as everybody else. The Tories want to remove these rights. You vote for them.
None of this has required any skill on your part. You were just lucky enough to be born here.
If you mistake this good fortune you have had in life for ‘prison’ we could, perhaps, send you to, say Yemen, for a couple of weeks. See how you get on. I doubt you’ll be moaning much when you get back. If you ever do.
March 25, 2021
After almost 11 years in government, and 5 years after voting to take back control.
This still sounds like somebody under pressure to do little or nothing. May with a slightly different tinge. No answer as to why Windrush assessments can’t be made on Census data, 1961, 1971, 1981. If you were here, you’d show up. Walking the fence between Establishment wishes to mix, mingle and import new workers versus the people wanting to live in peace and harmony.
Like government debt and kow-towing to overseas powers, this is all lip service and a real change is needed.
March 25, 2021
Talk is cheap. I will believe the government is genuinely tackling the large numbers of illegal entrants to these shores when I see a reduction in their numbers.
The notion of accepting asylum seekers as a noble concept reached its peak in Victorian times when travel was far more difficult than it is nowadays. As a consequence, the numbers arriving were not so large.
So I am not particularly keen on receiving further asylum seekers – however they arrive. We have enough already.
No attention or consideration seems to be given to the difficulties caused to the native population by the arrival of asylum seekers.
March 25, 2021
“Shockingly, there are around 45,000 failed asylum seekers who have not left the UK and over 10,000 Foreign National Offenders ….”
Yes, truly shocking. And imagine how SHOCKED you will be when you find out which party has been in government in this country for the last 11 years.
March 25, 2021
Based on your governments performance over many years, you have zero chance that I believe you.
Just the simple fact that you do not provide the funds, find and repatriate, border force, immigration tribunals etc makes it a waste of time looking into further. And where are all these prison places coming from that the same Home Office is desperately trying to manage by keeping vast numbers of criminals who should be locked away, on the streets?
We seem to have a vast army of people waiting to pounce if you drop a cigarette end, umpteen police knocking on doors for alleged Covid violations etc. Redistribute the finance from these ‘worthless’ costs and I might change my mind.
Ps do we really need 150 million spent on another ‘millennium dome’ fiasco to celebrate Brexit. I don’t think so. Instead more effort to show that it was worth all the angst. Currently i and people I talk to are feeling very let down.
March 25, 2021
All asylum seekers should be required to explain in detail who helped them cross Europe. If they ‘can’t remember’, asylum should be automatically refused.
March 25, 2021
Yet more empty promises from the party that can imprison it’s people for a flu bug yet not stop boat loads of illegal migrants. Pathetic.