Restore our freedoms

Yesterday I was one of a few MPs who voted against a six month extension to the powers of the Coronavirus Act. I did so because I wish to hold the government to its promise of an end to lock down this June. I did so because I think the powers are too sweeping. We need to restore our liberties and let people make judgements for themselves about their conduct and their health risks. I did so because I do not think government can protect us from all harms, and has to avoid taking so much action against one threat that it leaves us vulnerable to other threats.
I and others will continue to question and to seek to persuade the government to remove this raft of restrictive measures. Without the Official Opposition also opposing we lack the votes to change things, but we have voices and public support which we need to represent.
March 26, 2021
Reply No I have not banned him. There is only one possible contributor to this site who regularly has the piece binned because they wish to ascribe everything they do not like to a couple of named individuals who are not in governments around the world instead of engaging with what government says and does.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
I am fine thanks very much & have even had my AstraZenica vaccine (no adverse effects).
It now looks like the year June 2020 to June 2021 (after the nasty Covid bulge in spring 2020) will end up with total excess death of only about 7-8%. This despite the NHS having closed very many services and with a higher population too. Entirely within the normal range and if you look at years of life lost the position is even less worrying. We are way past time to open up it has been a severe over reaction since June 2020. The damage caused by lockdown far exceeds the benefits.
March 26, 2021
Death rate mean (last 5 years) is 0.92%. In 2020 it was 1.01%. This equates to 62,000 excess deaths last year.
2010 561666 62759500 0.89%
2011 552232 63285100 0.87%
2012 569024 63705000 0.89%
2013 576458 64105700 0.90%
2014 570341 64596800 0.88%
2015 602782 65110000 0.93%
2016 597206 65648100 0.91%
2017 607172 66040200 0.92%
2018 616014 66435600 0.93%
2019 615455 67530172 0.91%
2020 686000 67886011 1.01%
Welcome back Lifelogic. Good to know you are okay.
March 26, 2021
LL,
It’s lower then that if you allow for the upward trend in all cause mortality (for England and Wales).
March 26, 2021
@Mark B; There are a few once regular commentators besides Lifelogic who appear to have vanished into the ether over the last 12 months, and before our host toughened up his moderation policy – Cheshire Girl; Edward; Edward2 & Libertarian. Not sure if it was CG or but there was one ex nurse (?) who posted she was concerned she was suffering from, or the after effects of, the virus back in the early days, not sure if we ever heard anything more though.
I recall all were concerned about the CV19 virus and the apparent inaction from the govt, indeed Lifelogic & Libertarian were unusually harsh in their comments. Perhaps it’s not just the usual “lefties” who have had enough of the hard right and their Covid deigning? There, got us back on topic…
March 26, 2021
Good Morning,
We see across the ‘western’ world, health related national lockdowns. I think it too early to speak of totalitarian states BUT, it is clear that in some places the usurpation of hard won democracy and social freedoms is occurring in the name of societal security. It is not hard to imagine that certain minds will be seduced by the acquiescence of a trusting population and move on to take more strict social control.
Sound familiar?
There are so many quotes through history which warn us about transposing security onto liberty. It rarely ends well. Our Dear Leader, who likes to consider himself a ‘fervent Sinophile’ is playing fast and loose. Little confidence can be put in his public expressions which vary from week to week. There is an unseemly rush to bring in this ‘vaccine passport’ identity state no matter how well the vaccination programme goes, but where is the necessity and proportionality in these aims? We also have the Joint Biosecurity Centre which is now part of UKHSA. These organs are there to implement a biosecurity state which can restrict your freedoms at short notice on alleged public health grounds. The detested Coronavirus Act should depart this realm in April 2022 at the latest but what will replace it? There is too much power invested in the state to control individuals and it looks suspiciously like a social credit system lite which could be hardened in time….
zorro
My fears also, Peter.
March 26, 2021
Peter, The untargeted national lockdowns in the UK have not worked – the all deaths graph (ONS) shows no correlation between lockdown start and finish dates and inflexions (allowing for the c4 week cycle of infection to death). We have lost liberty for nothing in such lockdowns. As well as giving the notion to the establishment that we can be house arrested whenever they want.
March 26, 2021
Top man.
March 26, 2021
Heart-felt thanks, Sir John.
I was quite despondent yesterday at the small number of MPs who voted against a six month extension to the powers of the Coronavirus Act.
Your second paragraph has given me some hope. I wrote to my MP last week, but I obviously hadn’t managed to change his mind.
I look forward to hearing how else we can work towards getting these restrictive measures removed. My fear is that come September the annual cold and ‘flu season will be another excuse to lock us down.
Mary M.
It’s fairly obvious from the ONS deaths graphs that the Chinavirus is opportunistic, seasonal, and endemic. It is likely therefore that a variant will cause problems next winter.
March 26, 2021
A politician in touch with the people is a rareity John so well done you. With the vast majority of vulnerable age groups vaccinated by June I can’t see why we need restrictions anymore. What’s tge point of vaccinations if we are to be continual prisoners? There has been too much damage to people’s lives already. It’s time to rebuild the economy and people’s lives. We’ll done John.
March 26, 2021
I doubt government wish to control us unnecessarily because it is impractical. My thought is that they do not wish to see all the sacrifice and cost to be negated by yet another wave of the virus. Three more months of restriction while more arms get jabbed is not too much to ask. Having roped a wild stallion, keep it so until it is coraled. The ultimate effect of new variants, the growing lack of control in Europe, and the pernicious attitude of the EU to vaccine distribution could reverse our achievements to date. Be patient and reassess the picture in June. The journey is not over.
March 26, 2021
agricola. Elements in government DO wish to control us at all cost.
If Lockdowns worked they would have done their job by now. Vaccinations have been offered to those at most risk.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Pauline I do not subscribe to the view that this pandemic is all smoke and mirrors, a subterfuge designed to control us. 126,000 plus deaths seem to suggest otherwise. A plot devised by Marxists or Maoists as some would have us believe. The argument is about the rate and speed at which the brakes are released.
What sort of government would spend the vast amount of money that has been spent, to achieve what could be done a la Burma by calling out the military. The only thing they would achieve is a very rebellious population which they would have no chance of controlling.
See how it goes until June, then if the situation is promising, lobby fo the removal of governments restrictive powers, but in the interim cut them some slack. If is all the plot you suggest I will join you at the barricades.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
I’d say you’re half-right, Agricola. I agree the government can’t bring themselves to admit that all the sacrifice (on the public’s part not theirs, of course) and cost (ditto) have all been for nothing. But it’s the sunk cost fallacy: they cannot let go because they know if they simply say it’s over, the fear goes away and the hard questions start as to the cost/benefit analysis of lockdowns. As Charles Walker MP said yesterday, anyone who thinks the government won’t want to renew the Coronavirus Act again in September is deluding themselves.
March 26, 2021
Agricola, I think it more likely than not that we will see new variants every winter for years to come. Control over us is the holy grail for statists, and is becoming more practical every year – lockdowns, restrictions, fear-mongering, nudge units, surveillance, etc, all facilitated by artificial intelligence, the internet, and interconnected government computer power.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
J Bush. You speak true. John Redwood is one of the few ‘Conservatives’ that do wish to conserve our hard won liberties and freedoms.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Politicians are like drug addicts. Once they have power they can’t live without it.
Handcock is absolutely revelling in his role as puppetmaster and we are the marionettes.
Charlatans the lot of them.
No checking of French fishing boats, unlimited cross channel taxi service. How about they start using powers they already have rather than wanting more.
March 26, 2021
Handcock is absolutely revelling in his role as puppetmaster and we are the marionettes
What a wonderful and apt description of Matt Hancock. He is positively loving the power this virus is giving him.
March 26, 2021
The decisions are not to make us a poor country , they represent the greatest utilitarian principle in order of priority . I myself do not stress about lack of freedom as I feel a lot safer at present this way and am heartened by the reported changes in levels of pollution, however businesses going down do bother me just as in past history, did the closure of coal mines , backed by yourself. This may have been an historical blunder which turned out to be the best decision for the collective carbon footprint.
The freedoms which many say they want, often belong to the selfish individuals who only care about themselves and not for society as a whole.As many countries go into their third lockdown , think again John. We have seen beaches full of people flaunting the rules,locally I have seen groups of younger people en masse spoiling the countryside , throwing empty cans and other pieces of rubbish thereby deliberately spreading the virus because they want to … shame on them..
March 26, 2021
Does your desire to restore our freedoms extend to giving us our freedom of movement back?
This appears to be a right valued by many millions which you are all happy to steal.
March 26, 2021
Andy unless I’m mistaken normally we can travel between Scotland, England, Wales and N.Ireland – temporarily restricted for good reasons.
I assume you mean somewhere else – why not say so? The question does not need answering -you will have to wait for decades until we are all dead. Be patient, lad!
March 26, 2021
Andy can’t wait decades, he’s old himself.
March 26, 2021
There are certainly lots of things I value Andy. Freedom from the EU ‘Project’ is one of them.
The only loss of freedom of movement I’ve suffered recently has been caused by the pandemic, nothing to do with Brexit. When these restrictions are lifted, I will still be able to go to Europe on holiday without any issues. I also worked in Europe before the EEC was created and afterwards. I don’t recall any difficulty with foreign work permits before the EU existed. If I had any practical problems when working abroad, it was with local byelaws & housing (when living in Italy) and that was whilst we were still in the EU.
I’d be very interested to hear where and when you lived and worked in the EU and how you feel things have altered to any great degree since we’ve left it?
March 26, 2021
I rarely agree with you but respect your right to keep ‘prodding’. love the outrage of the well past their sell by date views, responses albeit some of your assumptions are equally condescending.
I wonder if your hobby is fishing. You certainly know how to ‘hook ‘em’!
March 26, 2021
No, Andy, the EU stole our right to decide who comes here. Now restored thanks to Brexit. But that’s old news. Trying to deflect from the EU’s current serial self inflicted vax problems, hmm?
March 26, 2021
When the pandemic has subsided I would encourage you to move where you wish, other than next door to me.
March 26, 2021
Stop criminalising people for winning a vote that you willingly participated in. You are reneging on your promise to uphold the referendum result when you marked your ‘X’.
– We got out of the credit crunch because we weren’t in the euro
– We got the vaccine because we weren’t in the EU
The EU failed on both the major catastrophes that it faced in its lifetime and the UK did well to be distanced.
March 26, 2021
It wasn’t my referendum. I do not think complicated policy should be made by posing a binary question to mostly ill informed people. This includes MPs.
The majority of the electorate did not vote to leave – and even the minority who did vote to leave did not agree with each other about what leaving meant. Turns out it meant fewer rights, masses more bureaucracy, a border down the Irish Sea and more dinghies. Just what you voted for.
The removal of my free movement was in the 2019 Tory manifesto – which the majority of the electorate rejected. Your minority removed my rights anyway. I am genuinely not interested in your corrupt useless government. Most of us do not vote for it. I am not interested in what they say. The laws they passed are not approved by the majority of people. They talk only to a dwindling minority of old people.
In due course we will remove them all. And we won’t necessarily need an election. A revolution will do.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Right in every respect, Peter. Our establishment pretended they didn’t know what to do after they returned the UK’s colonies to their rightful owners, but persist in meddling in foreign countries still. And allowing them, principally in the shape of the EU, to meddle here.
March 26, 2021
I wonder what restrictions on our rights and freedoms John would be prepared to accept if 120,000 British people had been killed by foreigners who had entered the country, rather than by a virus which has done the same?
And what expense might be justified in confronting the threat?
It’s a Thought Experiment worth doing, I think.
March 26, 2021
Surely depends on how many would have died anyway Marty.
Interesting idea for conscription in the future though, make the elderly and infirm the cannon fodder.
March 26, 2021
Martin, A disease is entirely different from a war. Didn’t you know? And you may not have noticed it, but death is a fact of life – we all die but few of us do so in wars. Death mainly comes from old age often precipitated by disease, such as the Chinavirus. Before you embark on “thought experiments”, how about actually thinking?
March 26, 2021
Why mention foreigners here ? Are you muck raking ?
You’re loving all this, I bet. A socialist’s wet dream of oppression with a bit of thought control thrown in a’ la the Cancel Culture putsch.
I expect a successful vaccine roll out is a bit of a disappointment to you and you want to ignore it.
I’ve recently returned to work after a period off sick and on treatment for depression. Not that Covid or Lockdown made me depressed but that it messed up my strategies for dealing with life long depressions.
Suicides have gone through the roof in my business and on my return I’ve had countless people come up to me and tell me “Good on you for opening up about it. I hope you are well. I’ve had enough of this too… and my partner as well.”
Big Up to Sir John for his vote yesterday.
We need to start counting deaths and hospitalisations and ditch infections now that the vaccine is here and get us out of lockdown, social distancing and masks PDQ.
And then re-orientate our dependence away from China. Their goods are not worth it.
MARTIN, so you deny that Covid arrived here from the infected foreigners?
March 26, 2021
Good for you, Sir John. A six-month extension isn’t justified. The government’s communications have been marred by ministers not being honest with us, the people. I no longer trust them. The most recent mistake? Having a lockdown-exit strategy that would ony be delayed and never advanced – no matter how good the news from the front line.
P.S. Today, I’ll give some credit to Grant Shapps for introducing rapid-testing of inbound lorry-drivers at our ports.
March 26, 2021
I don’t give Grant Shapps any credit, why wasn’t this testing inbound lorries instigated from 23rd December, we pay to do it on all outbound drivers and our UK drivers required the expensive £140 per pop tests.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
The real conspiracy theorists believe that their government cares about them, the media would never mislead or lie to them and the pharmaceutical industry that makes billions from sickness wants to cure them.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Thank you – but very, very disappointing that so few MPs voted against.
Very disappointing too that The PM is still in coercive mood, trying to coerce the younger generations to get vaccinated or possibly risk qualifying for a vaccination passport which “might” become a requirement domestically to visit pubs and so forth. Also, trying to coerce pubs to want to be allowed to demand vaccination certificates from all of their customers – and become enforcers at the same time.
I noticed that our local Conservative candidate was encouraging all voters to register for a postal vote, despite the fact that Woking is likely to have far fewer than a hundred active cases – and most of those who might visit a polling station certainly asymptomatic and so far less likely to transmit a virus. Postal votes must not become the new normal! Have we learnt nothing from the States?
March 26, 2021
corrections:
risk not qualifying for a vaccination certificate
and Wokingham is likely to have far fewer than a hundred active cases
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
This morning it has become clear that the EU is prepared to blame anyone but itself for their lethargic vaccine performance. Their tendency to hit out holds one lesson for the UK. We need a drive for self sufficiency, purchasing from the world market, and reduced dependency on this failing and flailing EU state, while taking a sympathetic attitude to the needs of individual countries where they coincide with ours.
The blocking of the Suez Canal emphasises our need to be much more manufacturing self sufficient.
March 26, 2021
Thanks to the EU it could be that AstraZeneca will never again provide a vaccine at cost:
https://order-order.com/2021/03/25/listen-astrazeneca-wouldnt-make-vaccines-at-cost-again-after-eu-row/
“Speaking on the Today Programme, BBC medical editor Fergus Walsh claimed that multiple senior sources inside AstraZeneca said that in future, the company was unlikely to forego the profits enjoyed by the likes of Pfizer (set to make billions from its $19.50 jab, compared to the $4 tag for AstraZeneca’s) now that the European Commission has smeared the vaccine with claims of blood clotting and low efficacy. Not to mention threatening export controls, and blaming AstraZeneca for their shortfall in vaccine supply… ”
What has Ursula von der Leyen actually done to help combat this disease?
I know that my own contribution has been negligible, just to avoid causing unnecessary problems while keeping up spirits; but she has not even managed that, in fact she has done the opposite.
March 26, 2021
spot on – Global Economy leads to division not harmony.
March 26, 2021
+1 – when you have not been elected by the people and are not accountable to them – it can never be your fault. YDL – ‘broomsticks’ come to mind also
March 26, 2021
Thank you so much for your efforts, Sir John, but even you must now be wondering exactly who is running this country. It’s clearly not the Party we anointed with the privilege of power, but appears to have its roots in totalitarian China. Do MPs seriously think it’s acceptable to empower the government in this corruption of our democracy?
I believe I’ve previously pointed out that the EU’s “four freedoms” were anything but, for the simple fact that the minute something is legislate for, it no longer meets the definition of freedom. As it’s now been leaked to the newspapers, I presume Mr Gove has felt the euphoria of absolute power and already authorised the development of his Big Brother app. What on earth have we come to, Sir John?
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Thank you Sir John, if only there were a few more Conservatives in the Parliamentary Party. On 26 September 2021 we will be entering respiratory illness season once more. I wonder what the next vote will be?
March 26, 2021
When socialists complain that centrists have taken over the Labour party they are lauded as caring and insightful. When Conservatives complain that centrists have taken over the Conservative Party we are “swivel eyed loons”.
If only our next election could provide a genuine choice now that we are out of the EU and can make real change to our society.
March 26, 2021
Well done JR. Handcock and Johnson have lost the plot. They have totally forgot what we stand for as a country. Johnson needs to be ousted. I will not abide by the rules. There is no evidence to justify the laws.
Let us hope it is found he broke the ministerial code for lavishly decorating flat while many suffer across the country. Pure greed without the money to pay for it.
March 26, 2021
Thankfully the UK does have 484 MPs who actually understand the issues.
March 26, 2021
Jerry, I would have preferred that they voted to NOT extend the powers. If we got to June and powers were needed again, then that could have been put before Parliament at that time?
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
As a pendant Jerry you will appreciate that you should be referencing England not the UK.
up to 484 lobby fodder – 76 free thinkers.
March 26, 2021
So you don’t think the vaccines work, Jerry? Interesting . . . .
March 26, 2021
Some people now avoid confronting the reality that they are living in a world in which normality has ceased to function as an ethical position.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
So the UK gives, yes GIVES EU based companies and the rest of the world the knowledge and technology to produce a very usable Covid vaccine and all we hear from the EU leaders is moaning that the UK hasn’t exported any vaccine. They really are showing their backside covering true colour.
March 26, 2021
K-D, Are you serious? Do you really think that Pfizer-BioNTec, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Novavax, Sputnik V, Sinovac, Convidecia, Covishield, … are all gratefully thanking the UK for giving ‘the world the knowledge and technology to produce’ a Covid vaccine.
Some of these companies working with mRNA technology are if anything scientifically a couple of steps ahead of AstraZeneca.
While it is very true that the UK with its AZ vaccine is at the forefront of the vaccination effort in the UK and has a much higher vaccination rate than most countries, it is simply ridiculous to state that the vaccine production efforts in other countries are thanks to the UK.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
But some may have thought without Labour opposition what is the point of resisting. Almost as large a majority as the insane Climate Change Act.
Another daft decision from the Supreme Court. Wages need to be determined by supply and demand not second guessed years, later by PC lawyers and judges who have never worked in a shop or a warehouse. This on top of the Uber and Gig Economy rulings. The government and courts seem determined to destroy the ability of the UK to compete effectively creating endless parasitic jobs in the process.
March 26, 2021
Skylark, Well said. Those 484 MPs range from the authoritarian to those who obviously don’t think the vaccines work.
March 26, 2021
Sorry to ask you this, but you are not LifeLogic are you ?
March 26, 2021
Hi Skylark.
I do not believe you are Lifelogic as some do. This is waaaay too short a post !
March 26, 2021
We now know he is. It’s amazing how you can recognise an individual from their style of writing.
March 26, 2021
And in other news we read the Defence Review, long on bluster short on honesty about the effect on our capability reduction. Our navy will not be brought up to it’s necessary complement until 2035. Presumably the Chinese’s are happy to wait?
March 26, 2021
Nig1, Our aircraft carriers are just PR, little if any use for actually fighting. They do not have enough defence ships, and are not nuclear powered. In any case why should we be meddling in foreign countries?
March 26, 2021
£55bn for track&trace alone : £46bn for Defence budget?
Something seriously wrong there. I smell a combination of Rodent, 3 week old Herring and cow poo.
March 26, 2021
I need to see the breakdown for the track&trace spend so I can sack a few people
March 26, 2021
If you keep trying to hold peoples hands, they’ll never learn to walk on their own.
March 26, 2021
@Mac- that is why they(the people) don’t understand and what rulers prefer
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
I don’t trust government. I don’t believe the alleged threat is so great that these powers are required. I believe the government are trying it on. Never let a crisis go to waste and all that.
March 26, 2021
Whilst I agree with some of your argument John “… let People make judgements for themselves…” that is ok but then the Government must accept that some people will make silly or necessary selfish decisions, which could have a massive effect upon others, and at the same time may clog up our hospitals.
Are you ready for that ?
Unfortunately not everyone one is responsible, and not everyone is retired and can self isolate at will because it will not affect their income.
Many simply have to go to work to pay for a roof over their head, provide food, and all the other necessities of life. The Councils have not stopped collecting Council tax. Heat, light, power, and water still charge for their services along with many other organisations.
Yes furlough has been great for some, but many others have had little or no support.
March 26, 2021
…and not everyone can see through the pure garbage we get indoctrinated on daily
Please investigate the real reasons why people don’t trust the government and why they will avoid the vaccines at any cost, before making the the claims you do.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
By taking off some restrictions those people without jobs and adequate income can begin the long road back to normality. You have a problem with that?
March 26, 2021
There are many things wrong with that… But let’s get back to normality knowing what we are doing rather than through ignorance of what is taking place.
I urgently advise you to take a closer look at the whole subject
March 26, 2021
How condescending of you. If only we had the intellect you clearly have!
March 26, 2021
Absolutely no problem with that at all Fred, each to their own, just making the point that some, thank goodness the minority, behave as if there were no risk to anyone at all, and will continue to do as they like, recent protesters spring to mind.
Clearly as more and more people get vaccinated, then the overall risk factor is reduced accordingly.
Thus I agree with Agricola’s post this morning, let’s not blow it at the last minute, after nearly a year of controls.
March 26, 2021
When did taking off some restrictions ‘blow it all at the last minute?’
March 26, 2021
The overall ‘risk factor’ was never higher than 5% of people catching the virus… but if you imagine everything will go back to normal because a lot of people have been vaccinated then you are going to be sadly mistaken.
Already we hear about a 3rd wave… Lockdowns will continue, not because the virus is so bad, but for political reasons.
March 26, 2021
“some people will make silly or necessary selfish decisions” – Really? How long have you been alive? So, on that basis, we live in a quasi dictatorship. Don’t be ridicuous.
zorro
March 26, 2021
Alan Jutson, Does the government tell us which cars to buy (or indeed which house)? No. It simply makes general rules such as lighting requirements, road worthiness rules, etc, and for houses building regulations, applicable to all, without controlling what we choose. People behave remarkably responsibly where they are allowed to. I do not blame the government for the first lockdown, but I do for all subsequent untargeted national lockdowns. I trust that people would have behaved responsibly with guidance about the Chinavirus without the full national lockdowns.
March 26, 2021
Good morning Sir John
Unfortunately, while yourself and a few others want to see the UK as a sovereign free and self reliant country. The Government has other ideas, they are control freaks of the highest order, they have more in common with Putin and Xi Jinping than a Government serving the People.
The Coronavirus Act was never required for anything. 90% of the People of the UK complied with advice on Covid-19 without the Laws. The other 10% ignored them and basically said up yours to the laws.
When you add this act to ‘Investigatory Powers Act 2016’ the snooping charter, you get a handful of those in power are so frightened of loosing power, so frightened of the people they have become Dictators. We need a country that is a true ‘Democracy’. We need Government by the people for the people.
March 26, 2021
The ‘snooping charter’ works against freedoms and democracy and hands access to everyone in the UK’s private information to Foreign Adversaries. It just cannot do what the persuasive authorities imply, it does the opposite, but it does give the State more control over the innocent, the people in general.
The missing safety net for the people is the ‘Courts’ the ‘just cause case’. Everything this Government has introduced suggests they sees themselves as a supreme being.
As it has been said before when the State says its for ‘Your own Safety’ it becomes the complete opposite.
March 26, 2021
The hospitality industry is open in Russia. Putin says that vaccination should be an individual choice. A sad day when we have to look to Russia as a beacon of civil liberty.
March 26, 2021
Everything still open in africa. middle east and the far east – only europe, anz and america closed down ?
March 26, 2021
Ian, Unfortunately you are exactly right.
March 26, 2021
You were right to vote against the extension. Lockdowns do not have appear to stop the spread of the coronavirus any more than an absence of lockdown, based on evidence from Sweden and Florida, USA. Their sole purpose in the UK has been to protect the NHS. This has been achieved at the cost of trashing the economy, hundreds of thousands of lost jobs and the neglect of just about everyone who has suffered from a different serious medical condition. We have also witnessed the use of DNR instructions (albeit under a different label). It is time to end this dictatorship.
March 26, 2021
Oldtimer, your comment about DNR makes me wonder whether the MPs will go on voting against any effort towards a proper law related to ‘end-of-life’. According to the charity Dignity in Dying, the number of British people wanting a change in the law has now increased to 84%.
But within the UK Parliament we still have a majority stuck on topics like ‘beginning of life’ (abortion-related) and ‘end of life’ (Do-Not-Resuscitate, advance care planning, terminal illness, euthanasia … would be questions to be properly addressed).
They hide themselves behind the BMA, Royal College of GPs, Royal College of Nursing, even when 60 to 67% of members of these august organisations would allow such a change in the law.
Has anybody ever thought that MPs were representing the ‘public’ at large?
March 26, 2021
How I wish you were Prime Minister.
March 26, 2021
Oh my goodness !
Bliss!
We’d actually have a conservative Conservative real, proper government!
March 26, 2021
How happy I am – that I am not!
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
This is getting stupid now. What exactly is the point of showing your papers to get into a pub ? I mean the actual health benefit of that measure ? If I’m in a pub and 18 people are vaccinated and two people have chosen not to be vaccinated (the young staff probably) what is the problem exactly ? Where is the evidence that excluding those two from that environment, where everyone else is vaccinated and so infection and transmission is very low, will make any difference to NHS loading ?
If the scheme was intended to accelerate unlocking mid-way through the vaccination campaign then it might make some sense (although it would be discriminatory, and we know the roadmap will never be advanced anyway), but the briefings are it will only be implemented *after* everyone has been offered a vaccine starting next winter (the first confirmation we have that restrictions are anticipated to be permanent, no surprise).
Given Labour are just fine with these measures it is hard to see what can be done – in the medium term replacing Boris with Sunak might help ?
March 26, 2021
Government of the sheeple by the sheeple for the sheeple.
Sir John, I am apoplectic.
Your Tory ship is on course for a destination that is not of your choosing.
Nigel Farage jumped ship and secured passage to his destination.
That said, I note your stand on the vote and your reasoning and I applaud both. Indeed, Sir John, my applause is rather more emotional than a man of my years cares to admit.
March 26, 2021
People like you are always apoplectic though, aren’t you?
If it’s not one thing then it’s another.
It would be funny, except you have votes, and we are all suffering as a result.
March 26, 2021
What else do we decide for ourselves, whether or not to build a load if houses in our farmland , whether or not to dump our rubbish on the Street , whether or t to drive on left ? This is safe seat posturing, the British have 2 points of reference
1 I`ll do what I like thanks.
2 There ought to be a law against it .
The first is chiefly for themselves and the second for others generally, but currently the emphasis is very much on the latter which is why lock down has been widely supported.
Here is an interesting comparison , between a nominally democratically elected Brexit Government and the ( boo hiss ) Chinese …errrm system
In 2016, the last year the survey was conducted, 95.5 percent of respondents were either “relatively satisfied” or “highly satisfied” with Beijing.
( Harvard Gazette )
In March 2021, 35 percent of adults in the United Kingdom approved of the government, compared with 44 percent who disapproved.
People want order because order gives them freedom . No -one wants the freedom to be poor or for stupid people to spread disease
March 26, 2021
I do indeed thank you for that stand.
March 26, 2021
You know very well my take on all of this…. but how long are government going to ignore the wealth of data now available against lockdowns and against masks?
What is their motive?
I’ve still seen no real answer as to why the process developed from 2011 to handle virus’ was bypassed and ignored – It was a workable solution. Lockdowns are not.
March 26, 2021
Come on – no doubt you can do it by the same mental processes – how many thousands of people have been killed by that little ring of golden stars on car number plates?
March 26, 2021
Bryan, Yes, we can be thankful for JR, and the other 75 MPs, who opposed the government’s insouciant theft of our liberties.
March 26, 2021
While some will baulk a the comparison – We have Dominic Raab in the MsM condemning the Chinese while the Government of the UK is transitioning the people of the UK to a similar level of total control.
As it has been said so many times before ‘1984’ is a warning writ Large and not the Bible the State should be following.
March 26, 2021
Well, it’s a shame more MPs don’t hold the government to account. What is Labour up to? They seem determined to be irrelevant.
March 26, 2021
No. Labour know that when the proverbial brown stuff hits the fan, the tories will be blamed for everything (despite the fact that Labour voted in-favour of all the measures) – they WANT these measures in-place when they assume power after the next G.E.
It’s a win-win for them.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Two aspects of what is going on really concern me.
1. Do certain members of govt and their scientific advisers have a vested financial interest in the policies that they follow ? We need to know if the decisions were made were based on fact or financial gain.
2. Why were any dissenting scientific voices effectively silenced and ignored ? For example, those eminent scientists who published the Great Barrington Declaration and those who put forward established treatments and drugs which were effective in treating the virus.
Reply Government Ministers have to declare any financial interests and absent themselves from any decisions which could lead to a conflict of interest. The Opposition watches this very closely.
March 26, 2021
Can you explain, Sir John, why SAGE members are not subject to the same rules?
March 26, 2021
Of course Ministers must declare any interests they have on a given topic but not, so far as I can see, to their scientific advisers. Several of the latter do appear to have associations, past or present, with big Pharma. Whether or not that gives them a pecuniary interest in the way they advise government is far from clear.
March 26, 2021
Declaring an interest is not really enough. It is very clear that so many of the laws and regulation passed (EU and UK) could only have been driven by vested interests, corruption, lobby groups or so called “consultancies”. There is clearly no other sensible reason for most of these laws. Nearly all the renewable energy lunacy and green lunacy for example or all the absurd over regulation of landlords or the absurd complexities and compliance for taxation and the likes.
It clearly make no sense other than to profit the vested interests and pressure groups parasiting on the back of the productive. Fewer and fewer doing useful & productive jobs and more and more doing pointless or parasitic ones.
March 26, 2021
Maylor, The first three signatories are indeed ‘eminent scientists’, the rest of the 764,079 concerned citizens, 13,796 medical and public health scientists, and 41,890 medical practitioners maybe less so.
As you certainly know, the GBD has among its signatories such influential people as Dr Bernard Castle UK certified optometrist, Dr Harold Shipman UK Medical & Public Health scientist, Prof. Elderknob Stoadgobler PhD UK Chimerical Immunology, an Isaac Newton, a Miss Tooth Fairy, and even a Prof. Dr Victor von Frankenstein Prof. of Applied Anatomy, Goldstadt Germany, all names giving extreme confidence to that declaration, whose outcome by the way is likely to become the UK situation by end of June, if the vaccination effort continues.
So, no sweat.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
The Government must take care that it does not lose the support of a weary and increasingly unconvinced public by keeping restrictive measures in place longer than they are clearly needed.
March 26, 2021
Thank you for voting against extending the Coronavirus Act. The pity is that so few other MPs did the same. We are moving inexorably to an authoritarian police state under BorisJohnson. People who have resisted the 12 months’ daily brainwashing by this government and their paid for lackeys in the MSM will have observed the introduction of measures over that period which were previously described sas “conspiracy theories” to discredit any opposition to this unfolding tyranny. Never in my lifetime did I expect
such a dreadful situation to arise, least of all from a supposedly Conservative government!
March 26, 2021
Well done and thank you!💐
However we now know that the vast majority of our MPs want us to remain in the cellar in chains.
And that they obviously are not as constrained as we are, since they voted that way.
If a Great Reset is required …why not just do it?
Without all this cruelty.
Or is it about something much worse?
March 26, 2021
Judging by what a local councillor ( eager to ramp up talk of “cases”) said to me….this is really all about continuing “furlough”.
Presumably that is why the “opposition”, keen to see the country bankrupted ( and more) keeps voting with the …um…conservatives ( what do they call themselves now?).
Oh yes…”The Roll Up Your Sleeve!” party?
March 26, 2021
Hancock confirmed that the 6 month extension was not required to prolong furlough, they are unrelated.
March 26, 2021
Oh.
Wonder why they are so keen on it then?
I thought they were pleasing their “furloughed” voters.
Just power mad?
March 26, 2021
Isn’t the Government’s majority under EVEL absolutely huge on England only measures? Opposition MPs are thin on the ground in England.
Apart from that I would say that to unlock economic freedoms we need vaccinations (production problems noted) and probably some sort of vaccination card. Agreed it is a pain however our MPs have foisted all sorts of paper work on us motorists (must have and be able to produce driving licences, insurance certificates, MOT certificates and registered keeper documents). Add to that us motorists have to tell the police who is driving our cars if they are zapped by a speed camera etc. I accept these restrictions to keep the death toll on our roads down (about 3,000+ per annum) Covid-19 has killed over 100,000 in a year.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Besides which lockdowns do not keep us safe, they do more harm than good.
March 26, 2021
Thank you on behalf of the British people for opposing this, it does seem as if the list of those opposing (and the more pusillanimous who would only abstain) was comprised of the more experienced members of your party. The media are full of the government’s potential social credit passport for entering hospitality venues, though you wonder whether this is a ‘Nudge’ exercise to panic people into taking an experimental injection, since the passport is likely to soon be condemned by international courts. Apparently there will be three ways of getting a passport. The first is the injection itself, though it doesn’t prevent you from catching, carrying or transmitting the virus, it doesn’t actually make you immune, and nobody knows how long the beneficial effects last. The second is a negative test result, which will have to be very recent and provides no protection against catching the virus. And the third is to prove that you have had the virus, creating perverse incentives for people to deliberately seek it out.
March 26, 2021
To “protect” from a hard to identify virus by removing all other medical care is obviously nonsensical.
I might think differently if off work and being paid. ( Although that has sinister forebodings).
Successive governments have laboured to make the workplace as abysmal as possible.
Was that the plan.?
They tried to get rid of us with “Back to Work Interviews”. The walking dead had to sniffle and cough their way into work …or face the consequences.
March 26, 2021
Apparently the virus is not that hard to identify if you have artificial intelligence available …
https://www.cityam.com/20-second-covid-test-to-be-distributed-across-the-uk-and-europe/
“20-second Covid test to be distributed across the UK and Europe”
“Designed and manufactured by UK-based AI specialists iAbra, the test combines imaging, holographic microscopy with AI, and will be the most accurate test available so far.”
I imagine that if it is successful Ursula von der Leyen may claim to have had a hand in its development.
March 26, 2021
I meant from the point of view that the virus appears to have every symptom under the sun, including none.
Plus it is said that the virus has never been isolated…so do they know what they are looking for?
Anyway that new test sounds so much better than having a swab rammed into one’s brain.
A feather in the EU’s cap.
Oh but will they export it to us?
March 26, 2021
It’s no mere thing to vote against your own government
With principles and desire of freedom I support and appreciate your choice 100%
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Thank you Sir John for saying what any reasonable person understands.
Liberty for each individual, to make their own decisions, how to defend themselves from harm, has been fundamental to the English Constitution from the earliest days.
Our present Government has been sucked into becoming a Totalitarian State where holding on to their own Power is the overriding aim.
It is unfortunate that the opposition are going along with it but then Socialists do believe in State Control.
It is also unfortunate that with such a large majority your few votes have little effect.
The Fixed Term Parliament Act is also an abomination.
I wonder whether your questioning and persuading might be turned towards sacking Hancock, Sage, Whitty, Vallance etcetera, if not the P.M. himself.
They are now moving towards Mandatory vaccinations which are an infringement of internationally accepted Human Rights. That is coming on top of the Lockdown policies which it is obvious do more harm than good.
You DO HAVE public support I assure you. In spite of ‘their’ efforts to suppress it.
March 26, 2021
Sir John,
Freedom IMHO is an ever changing feast. We are not free to carry pistols, drive without a seatbelt or smoke at work. I suspect it is inevitable that we will have new long lasting health laws that will change the way we live from now on.
My bigger concern is that we may be stuck with other emergency changes that can have lasting financial damage. Many of us savers hoped that the “emergency” low interest rates from 2008 would recover to more normal levels sooner than this. In fact the taxpayer, yet again, lost billions just last week with the selling of a small percentage of NatWest (RBS as was) shares bought in the banking crisis (technically the loss was crystallised with the sale).
So my concern is that furlough (and other taxpayer funded schemes) will be extended on the vain hope that our freedoms to travel internationally and pack hospitality venues will somehow return to 2019 levels – costing us (and future generations) on supporting people to “not work” until future politicians recognise that the way we live has changed permanently.
We must focus on getting productivity back up (IMHO).
PS – I admire your principles on voting (including you stand on the EU trade bill).
March 26, 2021
The talk from ‘Boris’ about the use of passports to go the pub is completely unacceptable. If he were the believer in the freedom he postures about he should instead have said he opposed the whole idea. His words are a good indicator that we are to be controlled indefinately by the likes of him and your party and government, Sir John
I suspect you will remain loyal whatever they do, claiming yourself innocent by having voted against them. There seems no limit on what you will tolerate.
March 26, 2021
Sir John,
Unfortunately with so few MPs voting against, it is highly likely come September that Parliament will vote for another six month extension. Thus we will have been in effective lockdown for two years, with the occasional relaxation of restrictions.
March 26, 2021
The world pandemic Spanish flu of 1918 only lasted 18 months – and that was without a vaccine
March 26, 2021
I would have voted to extend the powers for another six months, while hoping that the need to exercise them will greatly diminish before September. But above all I don’t want to go round the same miserable cycle again because the restrictions have been relaxed too quickly or too many people have started to ignore them. Later today we should get updates on the level of infection in the population but last week it was still an order of magnitude higher than last summer and on my projection it would take until mid-June to get it down.
March 26, 2021
If you think that what the Gov has done is the correct thing to do then why are we the worst affected Country in the World and by a large margin? If the Gov expect all the Vaccinations to be done by June, Why does it need an extension? That is all but admitting that the vaccine doesn’t work, mind you the big Pharmas did say the vaccine would not stop you catching the virus, or spreading it to others but would only mitigate some of the effects of the virus, in other words you wouldn’t be quite so ill. Why is Sweden, Dakota and others that took basically no actions against Covid no worse or better off than we are? About time you started to face a few home truths.
March 26, 2021
For heaven’s sake Denis Cooper. Surely you can see the total lack of sense in your argument. It boils down to:-
LOCKDOWNS HAVEN’T WORKED. WE MUST HAVE MORE LOCKDOWNS !
March 26, 2021
Denis, if these lockdowns and restrictions work and you believe the level of infection figures from swab tests why is the level of infection a higher magnitude than last summer (it was July before we came out of the first lockdown after 17 weeks)?
Is it perhaps because Hancock and Shapps have allowed truck drivers into the UK throughout this time without any testing at all, to roam all around the UK, meeting people in the UK in our ports, warehouses, factories, ports have outbreaks such as those near Anglesey and the Kent outbreaks? So we all stay locked down so Europe can freely export into the UK with no barriers whatsoever whilst restricting UK drivers and UK products.
The infected people what were they doing in the past three months that I’ve not seen my parents, my children, my friends.
March 26, 2021
Denis, Obviously the government thinks the vaccines don’t work, but I am surprised you are of the same mind. Because if they do work there is no need for the untargeted national lockdowns, nor the restrictions on our liberties, nor the need for internal passports. Next winter there may be a new variant of the Chinavirus resistant to the existing vaccines, of course.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
And a little too much faith in face masks (ill fitting and often made out of paper), keeping 6 feet apart (unless on a BLM, climate change or anti establishment demo), never visiting your elderly relatives (unless you’re an illegal immigrant)
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
I thought the UK Government’s draconian measures only apply to England, this bill included, England being the only part of the UK not allowed to make it’s own decisions. I see meddling MPs from Scotland, Wales & NI have have voted on it even though it will not affect them or their constituents. At least the SNP for once had the courtesy not to vote although no doubt your colleagues ‘representing’ English seats would have had no problems if they had chosen to. I know my Conservative MP has no problems with it which is why I will not be voting for him again.
When are 550 gutless self serving UK MPs squatting in English seats going to demand an end to this affront to democracy John?
March 26, 2021
Off topic, defending the Union, that is to say the United Kingdom:
https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/defending-the-union-of-the-uk/
Those who believe in the United Kingdom may wish to contribute to help fight the case, while those who would prefer to see the United Kingdom broken up need do nothing.
I have a letter in this week’s Maidenhead Advertiser appropriately headed:
“Not worth breaking up UK for free trade deal”
which concludes by contradicting the stated view of a Lords committee that “it is difficult to envisage a worse outcome for the UK than a ‘no-deal’ Brexit”:
“I disagree; it might be nice to have a free trade deal with the EU, overall worth the same to our economy as maybe six months natural growth at the trend growth rate, but I would much prefer to keep the United Kingdom intact and default to the WTO treaties for our trade with the EU; betraying our fellow citizens in Northern Ireland and breaking up the country would be far worse.”
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Well done JR. I’m sure that you can see what is being created and I am glad that you are prepared to take a stand against it.
zorro
March 26, 2021
I believe this article in The Guardian today explains some of my own views – better than I can myself.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/mar/26/40600-people-likely-caught-covid-while-hospital-inpatients-in-england
Inevitably some patients admitted to any Hospital during a pandemic are at risk of contracting ” a hospital acquired inection ” But these figures are truly shocking and demonstrate the self-generated extra workload resulting from many inadequacies in NHS Hospitals . Some of these inadequacies are related to short and medium term deficiences but many are due to long term underinvestment – both capital and manpower. Capital expenditure on hospitals has been worfully inadequate for the last 40 years – but manpower shortages that have been developing rapidly over the last 10 years have not been adequately addressed.
It is much easier to withdraw impositions due to legislation early ( ie before deadline expires ) compared to re-imposing restrictions ( by then probably too late ) when no legislation is in place .
The Covid-19 pandemic in UK remains – and the situation can become worse very rapidly – even a matter of days. If you had been representing my views when you came to vote I would not have supported your action.
March 26, 2021
The next “emergency” is likely to be food.
Blocking of Suez Canal plus ongoing shenanigans with freezer containers and rotting food.
Veg seeds…pulses and powdered milk …all “must haves”.
March 26, 2021
I should maybe say…destruction of global trade.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Well we can all blame Boris, Hancocks & Co and rightly so but there is also a great many other Cons who obviously agree with them as it is the rest of the Cons who have voted this through. I suggest we hold a long memory for when the next election comes around and make a fresh start with a new party. The old parties have lost their way and no longer represent the people.
March 26, 2021
Dear Sir John,
Perhaps you should address your requirements to the family of Covid viruses.
You were never really in favour of any travel restrictions back in January 2020.
It’s this type of Economic pressure from the start which has dug us into the hole we are now in.
There is no doubt the virus would have sneaked in but more controllable by local lock downs.
But we just invited the virus in wholesale by plane, train and boat unchecked, and never learnt by our mistakes.
Reply I did want international travel restrictions on China , Italy etc
March 26, 2021
Well it would seem that this forum is a closed club where others can say what they like but I cannot. Already he has binned a comment and a reply, both on topic and both in context. Both had comments held elsewhere on this forum.
It would appear Sir John is not such a lover of free speech as I had supposed. Bet this is binned too.
March 26, 2021
Hancock says the vaccine is working to save lives, however, it has not been tested as we have all been in lockdown since December 23rd and many areas before that. I find some of the biggest encouragers of lockdown are those that aren’t affected i.e. they work in essential work and get out and about every day anyway, they visit people they shouldn’t, they have split families and join other social bubbles with one other adult – bully for them they have found workarounds but they must remember some people who feel the need to follow rules are trapped.
I couldn’t believe it when I heard lorry drivers have been allowed to flow into the Country all this time without covid negative tests, what the blimin heck has the government allowed that for! So we get locked down all over Easter because you’ve kept up the flow of virus overload into our Country from Europe.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
JR. It’s like a breathe of fresh reading your blog this morning. Than you for being one of the few to vote against the act. I agree with all your thoughts about it.
I wrote to my MP again last week urging him to think carefully about his vote and put to him some of your thoughts S to why he shouldn’t vote for it to continue.
This morning I wrote again asking him to explain why he voted for it… I’m not expecting a reply, or if there is one it will be about Europe, fourth waves, and new variants….
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Boris has pretty much got his hands tied up regarding Coronavirus.
But there is something that Business can do to take advantage of the pandemic, in particular online sales.
Be great if some Brits could get together to create a British Amazon online retailer so that instead of all the money that people spend on Amazon here in the UK flowing back to the USA the money instead stays in our economy. And who knows create a company that could take over Europe – and rival Amazon.
Anyone with ideas?
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
The numbers are growing but still lamentably few.
The time is long overdue for serious, lengthy and PROPER parliamentary debate on every piece of ‘legislation’ that has been enacted in the last 12 months. There needs also to be a serious and far-reaching examination into the methods that the Police ‘Service’ (…and I hesitate to use that 2nd word) have employed in interacting with the public since March of last year. Some ‘officers’ are unworthy of that title and they sully the hitherto good reputation of the Service. I have no doubt that some of their number deserve their P.45, and others a day in the Dock.
‘Zoom’ & video conferencing do not constitute proper debate. That needs to be done in the Commons (and the Lords’) Chamber(s) so that there can be the appropriate degree of cut & thrust in open debate.
Certain Cabinet Members need to be held to account for their actions, and questioned ROBUSTLY about their actions. That cannot be done by video; they need to – literally – be faced with the argument, with the facial expressions and body language of their questioners clearly visible to them. They do not feel under sufficient pressure from a face on a TV monitor, or a faceless voice over a telephone or SKYPE (…other forms of poor communication are available….) link, and that makes them too comfortable in their dismissiveness.
I also commend your colleagues, the members for Broxbourne and New Forest, on their animated and impassioned contributions in the HoC. Perhaps you would be kind enough to pass them my thanks?
Regards,
GW.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Protest votes are absolutely fine, and it is good to see that we are not yet a Peoples’ Democracy where the legislature always votes 99% for Government policy.
However, there is an expectations story here. We know that we have to have continued restrictions of some sort because deaths among our nearest and dearest friends and allies are not falling as fast as ours, and if the Government did *not* stand behind its own position with legislation, it would sabotage its own goals.
So the Government has to legislate an extension to its own powers, and some non-crazy MPs have to oppose that for reasons of principle. The Universe is unfolding as it should.
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Aside: climate change fight back from somewhere in the old/new political class –
Does anyone know which U.K. politician had a conversation with Prof. Judith Curry on (presumably alternative views of) climate change 25th March? I recall Hefner mentioned Curry in February so I did wonder if it could be Sir John. The only clue Prof. Curry has blogged is that the politician is smart and charismatic.
March 26, 2021
From what I understand the extended powers are there to enable a quick response to a potential 3rd wave despite vaccinations. I think its just an insurance policy and hopefully the extended powers will not be needed or used. Overall I have no particular problem with it I refer early Gov intervention.
On the point of powers and related vaccines, I see the usual bigoted views of the EU and vaccine distribution. Yet no mention either from Gov or far right news papers here about India Gov block of 2nd batch of vaccines to UK. Yet here is a UK Gov who wants to be future business with India. Well having been to India several times, India looks after India and does not care about contract rules or any thing else. We know its a country of contrasts and most Indians answer the same question in 2 different ways, its life there.
March 26, 2021
Is anybody else concerned that free speech is in jeopardy in our schools.
I am concerned that we have suspended a teacher without any law being broken.
I am concerned that our education minister and department haven’t come to there defence.
I am concerned that none elected religious group can dictate what is or isn’t taught in schools for fear of offence.
I am also concerned that in Scotland this could be considered a hate crime !