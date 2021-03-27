President Biden drives the EU to a more aggressive foreign policy

President Biden’s more diplomatic approach towards the EU comes at a price. Last week the USA persuaded the EU to put its name to sanctions against Chinese officials and to make a statement condemning China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslims. The EU had been negotiating an Investment and Trade Agreement with China, and had been careful not to criticise China’s approach to human rights. The 5 Eyes grouping of the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand had been more outspoken and Australia had borne the brunt of Chinese denials, rebuttals and complaints.
The US Secretary of State also made it crystal clear that the USA remains implacably opposed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, despite it being almost finished. He stated it was a “bad idea” for the EU a well as for her western allies. He added to Trump’s strategic criticisms the added criticism that the project gets in the way of EU climate change objectives as well, a new US sensitivity which the EU is meant to share.
The USA under Biden has more time for allies, but expects them to rally round a new aggression towards both China and Russia. President Biden dislikes these states. He alleges they undertake state sponsored cyber disruption, interfere in western elections, fail to uphold human rights for all and are building up their military power whilst creating a series of client states. The German model of doing plenty of business with Russia and China is being put under some strain. For her part China is testing out both Biden’s power and the cohesiveness of the western alliance. The trends are clearly towards a US led system and country grouping, and a Chinese led one. Biden’s team are trying a tough public stance on political matters, whilst trying diplomacy to settle some of the trade issues with China in private.
I would be interested in your comments as well on where the UK should now position its foreign policy towards China.
A rather naive question when it comes to Russia and China; our policy is the same as the US, whatever that may be.
The problem is both adversaries have ‘strong men'(dictator for life) in charge, the question we need to answer is, what do these two gentlemen want to achieve and be remembered for. In the case of China, it is reunification of Taiwan and control of the surrounding seas. Men with large egos don’t have patience; so the likelihood of move against Taiwan is probable within a few years. Will the USA stand against China, will we participate?
The best course of action to reduce or eliminate the China risk is economic, not just fiddling around the edges, but really reducing our dependence on imports by a substantial percentage.
Our immediate problem is of course the EU, their overt intentions to make the UK suffer for Brexit. A strong message should be sent, and that message is that we no longer recognise the ECJ in any capacity, on past or future arrangements with us.
March 27, 2021
Indeed all very worrying indeed.
Plus we have 300,000 people from Hong Kong ( the Home Office’s central estimate) who will take up the new visa route over the next five years, out of a total 5.4 million people potentially eligible to come to cope with. Home office immigration estimates are rarely too low.
We certainly need to unlock now, ditch the net zero lunacy (and HS2) and get real to cope with all these potential issues. Grant Shapps on a recent Spectator (propaganda in essence) podcast demonstrates his ignorance yet again. He says on HS2 that “this train has left the station” (the sunk cost fallacy) and even thinks electric cars save significant CO2 (do the sums mate). His Manchester Poly HND in business and finance) has not really equipped him to be a sound transport secretary. He seems to knows almost nothing about transport, energy, engineering, real economics, physics, batteries or climate.
March 27, 2021
You have been quiet for some time and now the same old obsessions. Nothing to do with the subject. Time for another break please.
March 27, 2021
LL
You’re back !!
Well the bloody hell have you been, some of us have been worried !
March 27, 2021
There’s plenty of time to reduce the speed and save a fortune on track ,tunnels and noise reduction if they need capacity. The journey time would only be minutes longer.
March 27, 2021
I agree with your main points for once.
The people whom China has recently “sanctioned” are British – I don’t have to hand any prominent names from the European Union.
As you say, the UK is far more influenced by the US than it is.
But whatever, these tensions are inevitable and part of day-to-day global politics.
It’s only to be expected that John will try to exploit them where he can.
March 27, 2021
I’m afraid Hezekiah comes to mind, and the way he showed all his assets to the King of Babylon (Isaiah 39:1-8; 2 Kings 20:12-21; 2 Chron 32:31). The parallels are striking.
All we can do now is put our own house in order, and deal with our ideological foes with wisdom, integrity, respect and resolute firmness. Sadly, the folly of the West in recent decades does not leave much room for optimism. However, the Gospel of Christ, even under state persecution, is flourishing in China (in season and out of season) as it once did here. Empires come and go, but He will win in the end.
March 27, 2021
President Biden also made it clear he expects Britain to stand by its commitment to put and police a border in the Irish Sea. So it is time for you to stop whining about the barriers that face traders in Northern Ireland (all of which you voted for) and face up to the reality of a divided United Kingdom. Take ownership of your oven ready deal
reply Do you know that because the PM and President we’re talking? So we can’t be that unimportant after all.
March 27, 2021
Maybe it’s rather because Mr. Biden thinks that Ireland is important?
March 27, 2021
He has said no such thing. He has said he hopes the Belfast Agreement should be respected. Indeed. That applies also to the EU. The Belfast agreement confirms NI’s place in the U.K., and is clear it cannot be changed without a vote of the people of NI. That includes NI’s place in the U.K. internal market. The EU’s approach is a breach.
March 27, 2021
Yes, we have to police a border in the sea because any customs checks anywhere on the island of Ireland would allegedly be equivalent to a hard border and a threat to peace. Oddly enough however the customs checks at Belfast and Larne will take place on dry land, not at sea, and likewise those at Dublin and other sea ports in the Irish Republic. And then I recently read in an Irish newspaper about checks being performed at postal depots in the Republic, which depots are on dry land on the island of Ireland rather than in the sea, and I suppose that any freight brought in by air will also be checked on dry land, unless of course the airport has been built out at sea. I ask myself why the UK government has put up with this nonsense, rather than ridiculing it.
March 27, 2021
This, it has to be said, is none of President Biden’s business.
March 27, 2021
Westminster underestimates Irish soft-power in Washington. Biden is the 23rd US President with Irish heritage. Thirty-five million US citizens claim some Irish family history. The powerful Congressional House Ways and Means Committee, is consistently pro the Belfast Agreement and Biden is pro the EU. Simon Coveney and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic spoke with the Friends of Ireland caucus recently including its chairman, Congressman Richie Neal, Chairman of the House Ways and Means.
Taking on the US Congress and the EU together over Northern Ireland is going to be a bit of a stretch for Boris. and a US trade deal.
March 27, 2021
After the war European powers realised with a shock that their long period of dominance had ended and we had entered the age of the Super Power. One of the reasons that Conservative Europeans supported a European political project was to give the Old World a voice in the world comparable with the US.
Post Brexit Britain has no significant voice in the world ,weak and without allies we cannot afford any kind of moral foreign policy an idea which, in any case, the British tax payer will not pay for.
I would suggest making a few cheap gestures whilst trading with anyone who will trade with us and continuing to run down military capacity as we have been. A part of me feels bitter and ashamed at this rat like existence but if we must be rats, we had better be good at it.
March 27, 2021
I am glad you are looking in on our discussions with the EU. It is important for us to have a good relationship with the EU, it is powerful and strategically important to us. I had forgotten about the UK, but thank you for reminding me, we will need to talk to it just after we have talked with Peru and Botswana. How’s Global Britain by the way, still unable to sell your shellfish?
March 27, 2021
Perhaps ‘you’ should be concentrating quite a lot of your efforts on talking to the Governments of Mexico and its southern neighbours who are apparently incapable of caring for their citizens, thus causing the migrations north of tens of thousands of their citizens.
March 27, 2021
This post is not made by a US person. It is made by a regular left-wing UK contributor
March 27, 2021
Us Spokesperson
Is there any need to be rude? If you think so little of Britain, why bother to even make a comment?
March 27, 2021
I detect, from your sneering tone, that you aren’t who you pretend to be. Perhaps Sir John could winkle you out.
March 27, 2021
Best of luck getting the German Empire to go along with your wishes. Possibly you may have noticed it prefers to buy its energy from Russia, and not spend on defence because it doesn’t actually consider Russia a threat.
It will be polite to the USA, after all it wants to trade with it, but it won’t support the foreign policy.
As for any unpleasantness with China….
March 27, 2021
You’ll be able to see a lot less with your four eyes rather than five.
Show us a bit more respect than that.
March 27, 2021
In a recent poll, 97% of people in the US had no idea what ‘EU’ means. A majority thought it was a noise made by someone registering disgust. The sort of exclamation made when, for example, someone steps in dog poo in the park.
Like the UK, we in the USA are dismayed by how much we import from you and, as part of our mission to ‘bring manufacturing home’ we will be investing in ‘Madenin the USA’ and discouraging imports particularly from the ‘Yeuh’ and China.
March 27, 2021
The above from the US hows just how nasty the Democrats behind Biden are. Of course, it won’t be long until he is pushed off after he can’t read his lines and falls over too often. Still, it suits Johnson to have our main ally on the Bright Blue track to Green disaster.
March 27, 2021
Amazing how many of Trump’s policy ideas are now being tentitively supported by Biden.
In the past it was assumed by many that outsourcing work abroad was good for the economy, because it kept prices low, now we are finding out to our cost, that the benefits of keeping such work in house gives us far more flexibility and control over its supply and design copyrights than was previously thought.
Many private companies have now found this out rather late and to their cost, about time our Government learn’t the same lesson.
We do not want more interconnections with Europe for power, we need more power production here in the UK.
We do not want more postal votes but less, we want a controlled immigration programme, not a free for all.
We need to encourage business to set up and stay in the UK, and not try to milk them dry with ever increasing taxation.
March 27, 2021
I cant think why but any talk of aggression/friction between the USA, China and Russia fills me with apprehension.
March 27, 2021
Virtue signalling from politicians quite happy to do business with dictatorships where people get stoned to death, hands chopped off and women treated as chattels. Politicians who have and continue to ignore the annexation of Tibet. Biden purely playing to a domestic audience and like Trump trying to on shore production to support a flagging manufacturing sector.
Sell vast amounts of arms to some very nasty people to keep our U.K. industries going.
Equally happy to take vast amounts if Chinese money into universities, infrastructure funding etc.
You double standards make me sick. Of course we will and have to continue to trade with China. The consequences to our economy would be catastrophic with no evidence that it would have any effect on China at all.
If we have any chance, throw away megaphone. No one least of all the Chinese where ‘face’ is important will accept being shouted at.
March 27, 2021
So what’s changed ? We could go back to any point in time, to any part of the planet and see much the same. The question is, how does one deal with it ? Well, to be frank, I am with the German’s on this. We need to look after our own interests as the future is East not West. That does not mean we should kowtow to China or indeed anyone, but it should not preclude us from doing business with them. After all, we do business with other nations with pretty rum characters as Heads of State, so I see no problem.
March 27, 2021
Addendum and off-topic
I just got my Council Tax Bill. It reads :
Council Charge 1.5% increase.
Adult Social Care 3% increase
Greater London Authority 9.5% increase
Annual Charge for this financial year 5.4% increase
Above inflation at an average of 4.85%
I shall leave others to comment.
March 27, 2021
Germany will continue to do as it pleases whilst making the right noises on climate change.
Maybe like most of us they realise itsa scam intended to deindustrialise the west to the advantage of the East.
Building more coal fired power stations and Importing cheap Russian gas will power the industrial base.
We should adopt similar policies.
Biden isn’t capable of understanding these policies, who’s pulling the strings.
March 27, 2021
The most positive thing about the new US Administration is its desire to work with allies. Trump woke up the world to the massive threat of the Chinese communist party, but did little to coordinate international action to confront it’s evils. We should absolutely support Biden’s approach. No country in the western alliance should be making deals with China while the CCP attacks on our ally Australia continue, while Hong Kong is crushed in defiance of treaties, while apalling human rights abuses are perpetrated eg against the Uighar Muslims (Q: how come we don’t hear from all the Islamic countries on this?), and while a threat to world peace is made over Taiwan.
Let’s hope Biden sticks to a tough line and succeeds in forcing the EU and others to realise which side their bread is buttered.
March 27, 2021
Lines have been drawn between China, Russia and Iran on the one side and the USA with assorted allies on the other on several issues. Among them are wars for control in the Middle East, control of raw material resources around the world, attempts to establish an international payments system that bypasses SWIFT and US sanctions and the ultimate aim to displace the US dollar as the international reserve currency. The UK needs to pursue the course that protects its interests. These include an ability to trade around the globe (making its own agreements when they are mutually beneficial), freedom of navigation on international seaways, respect for international agreements, avoidance of dependence on single source suppliers for essential products where that can be achieved. The UK needs to build its own network of like minded countries to form alliances that protect and promote these interests. More often than not these will align with US interests; but this will not necessarily always be the case.
March 27, 2021
Us spokesperson. With that attitude the next time you want back up from the uk you can go whistle.
We don’t want meat from you either. The welfare standards are poor.
The answer to China anyway is let’s not buy their goods at all ,ever. If every major economy did that they would feel it.
Putins Russia is taking over the Eu with the pipeline. They can just turn it off. At some point
Putin and pals will just get old. He can never retire of course. He wouldn’t survive.
March 27, 2021
And in other news it is quoted that a steel magnate is seeking emergency loans of 150 million, the same magnate that allegedly via Greensill took out 2 billion not that long ago.
With Greensill now in administration and the U.K. already potentially on the hook for furlough money and Covid loans, this loan request must be resisted. Using job losses in an industry already uncompetitive and over supplied world wide as blackmail is unacceptable.
March 27, 2021
‘Where the UK should now position its foreign policy towards China’ is academic. It will be for the benefit of UK newspapers and the British general public only.
We are beholden to China now. They own significant real estate and assets in the U.K. We have turned to them for important technology and financing of big developments. I am not sure how easy it is to change this – or even if there is a will to do so.
March 27, 2021
Global Britain is just fine, US Spokesperson, and yes, we are selling our shellfish. The EU just wanted us to wash it before bringing it over. However being 3000+ miles away you may not have noticed that restaurants in the EU are shut due to the pandemic therefore volume is down at present.
March 27, 2021
Sorry. Meant to say “4 years of Trump and *no* wars – except the usual kick off from the Left who never accept a democratic result.”
Trump turns out to have been the most peaceful President in decades.
March 27, 2021
Both Times and Telegraph are reporting about a vaccine deal with the EU I guess off the back of well informed briefings. Looks like Boris is scrambling to get political cover for, in effect another climb down to the EU. We will,see!
March 27, 2021
Where Trump brought peace and reconciliation Biden brings conflict and chaos.
Socialism has never ever brought us a better world
March 27, 2021
If anyone thinks they will boycott Chinese goods, remember that to replace them with British made is going to cost a lot more. The UK company has to pay its employees enough to afford a place to live plus their pile of tax on top, and then the further pile of tax the company has to pay as well.
As to Russia, let’s not forget their activity in Salisbury.
March 27, 2021
You’re talking, SJR, as if Joe Biden was running things. At the stage of cognitive decline he’s in now, he frankly couldn’t run the proverbial bath. You only need to listen to his press conference this week. His handlers – Atlantic Council, CFR and others – were temporarily restrained under Trump, now they’ve got free rein to go back to war-mongering as before. And they’re making it clear to GB and the EU what our role is – servants to the master. Who’s surprised?
Reply I work on the assumption in a democracy that those with the job titles are responsible and can control or change things if they wish. They can certainly be removed if they displease or are ineffective. Mr Biden has appointed many powerful people to important jobs and can always remove them if they cease to please.
March 27, 2021
Boris has the right policy of trading with them ,but not getting to close to them
March 27, 2021
One thing the anti Trump brigade cannot dispute is that he never took the West into any more foreign wars. He tried his best to lower tensions. Looks like Biden is going to reverse that and China reckons the USA is all washed up, so stand by. Taiwan is going to be the testing ground. Let the ‘miniscule’ UK keep out of it and let Biden see just how reliable his buddies in the EU are when it comes down to serious matters.
March 27, 2021
Russia is far away and so poor it is marginally above famine
Considering a geopolitical threat to the UK is like sanctioning a rabid squirrel, on another continent.
Russia isnt raiding warehouses and contaminating our vaccines.
China is simply above us, if you want to be a “force for good” you need to be a force, and we simply aren’t.
Uk gdp is 2.5trn dollars and hasnt grown for a decade.
Chinese GDP grows by that every three years
China isn’t threatening to arm terrorists in Northern Ireland, etc ed
Neither of these supposed issues are anything to do with us.
We are a small island far away
March 27, 2021
If true, I’m more concerned about this John.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1415510/eu-news-latest-astrazeneca-supply-vaccine-row-latest-vn-1415510#ICID=Android_ExpressNewApp_AppShare
March 27, 2021
If because of the UK’s stupidity, China became the predominant manufacturer and producer of all our necessities ( cheap ones giving UK middlemen HUGE profits) then we have no alternative but to get on with them!
Until we get our industrial act together.
We did it once……
March 27, 2021
O/T for anybody interested in those things, Brendan Greeley, FT Alphaville, 25/03/2021 ‘The bank effect and the big boat blocking Suez’.
March 27, 2021
“project gets in the way of EU climate change objectives” In practice and in deed that is not how the EU sees it- that is just the rules and laws the EU wants to subject others to. That’s why they see stealing vaccines from those that had the foresight to spend 10 times the amount the EU Commission thought each EU life was worth. After all they can threaten the lives of others rather address the problem that they alone created.
Its all about the rules or the laws they create, not about solving situations for humanity.
Friends don’t threaten friends, they ask for help and usually get it.
As usual the EU Commission will be exonerated, they have threatened the UK Government with death of its citizens and forced the UK into talking about giving them what they want – that’s a win. UK deaths will climb unnecessarily as the product of the UK Governments and UK taxpayer funding will be dispersed to the EU and called compromise. The EU doesn’t have to spend money, they don’t have to gamble, they can just threaten when others have something they want.
That is why they hold Putin and Xi Jinping with such high regards and they will still do the deals with these guys.
March 27, 2021
We ought to be as friendly to China as we can be given its power in the world, without compromising our values and keeping in view that it may well act against our interests from time to time, even with the intent of harming us, as it has done to Australia in recent years.
China’s tremendous economic liberalization begun under Deng Xiaoping that has seen its rise to become a global power has not of course been matched by political liberalization and there is apparently not much appetite amongst its people for democracy. That is going to present challenges, clearly, and it would be nice if our own foreign office woke up to refuting the governance model offered by China to developing countries.
(It would also be a joy if our own foreign office woke up to the virtues of explaining to the people’s of the Evil Empire why we left, thereby to refute the damaging lies advanced by the eurocrats and others. I do of course know (from Jim Hacker) that the foreign office is not there to do anything, rather it explains why nothing can be done.)
March 27, 2021
China is – quite literally – running concentration camps in which it is doing heaven knows what to its own people. We should not be dealing with such a country.
But Little Britain has zero impact alone in the world. We are too small and irrelevant. Morally we should stop all trade and all dealings with China but this would be a meaningless and self defeating gesture if we did it alone. It would be like Coventry deciding to stop trading with the rest of the UK.
We need the EU, US, Canada, Australia and other rich western countries to act together. We all need to stop buying Chinese goods. That would really hurt China. But it would also hurt all of us. It would mess up supply chains, limit consumer choice and increase prices. It is the people at the bottom in our own countries who would suffer. The irony of globalisation is that those who moan most about it also rely on it most.