Time to move on from EU policies

Let us remind Ministers that in U.K. government the civil service provides continuity. They will carry on energetically implementing past policies until the Cabinet or a Minister with the authority tells them policy is changing. It is the job of Ministers to propose new directions, argue them through against civil service objections and sell them to Parliament and the public.
In a few areas Ministers have seized the initiative and changed policy from the overarching EU laws and decisions which came to dominate most areas in recent years. The notable decision to opt out of the EU approach to vaccine development an£ procurement shows what can be done. Yet in all too many other cases Ministers are still to change and improve the EU approach which governs.
The Treasury for example has still not removed VAT from a range of items where the U.K. thought it wrong impose the tax. Why is there still VAT on boiler controls, heat pumps, drought excluder and insulation for starters? Why are we still reporting under the debt and deficit rules of Maastricht? Can’t we have a pro growth anti inflation framework of our own to replace Maastricht austerity rules?
At DEFRA we still await details of how the U.K. is going to rebuild its fishing fleets and take control of our fish, catching sustainable quantities and landing them in the U.K. At Business there is no sign of a better regulation Bill to slim and improve the vast annals of EU legislation, some of which the U.K. opposed or wished to improve when first drafted. Pledging high standards is good, but improving the way they are defined and enforced would also be good. At the FCO There is little riposte to the abuses of trade between the EU and ourselves, particularly on the island of Ireland. We still do not have new procurement rules, nor a better self reliant energy policy.
We did not leave the EU to preserve all its legislative works from the outside. We left to make things better. Some Ministers need to alert officials to the huge opportunities which Brexit can bring.
March 29, 2021
Well, I can explain fish to you. British consumers don’t like to eat The kinds of fish we catch in our waters. We used to sell them to the EU but it’s no longer economic to do so thanks to your Brexit red tape. So we used to have free trade but now we just have borders and paperwork. I suspect the story is the same in other sectors of the economy. I doubt anyone except angry well off pensioners sees any good in your Brexit
Reply Not true. See rising support for Megrin sole
March 29, 2021
@Cornish; Nonsense, the British consumer do have an appetite for the traditional catch from traditional British fishing waters/areas, which might also explain the referendum result from the Cornish area, a clear majority to Leave!
March 29, 2021
It does not help the fisherman’s cause when Sainsburyhave closed all their fresh fish counters. You can only buy pre packed.
March 29, 2021
It will be an uphill battle as the civil Serpents want to keep us aligned so we can seamlessly rejoin at a later date.
It’s up to peoe like yourself to make it happen.
The CS will go for dynamic alignment of all things EU if we’re not careful.
March 29, 2021
As an illustration to Getting Things Done, might I point to the excellent work done – by Japanese and by Dutch teams I think – towards reopening the Suez Canal?
The canal authorities could, of course, instead have chucked scores of billions at a team of hundreds of the Tories’ beloved “consultants” from Britain, and no doubt would have got nothing for their money even a year from now.
Fortunately they were wiser in their choices.
Reply I think it is a Japanese ship so of course they should sort it out
March 29, 2021
@Ian Wragg – I think you mean keep together the meaningless empires so as to stay employed. Even the HoC is complicit, it doesn’t like being part of the process of Government. It still see itself as just a mechanism for implementing rules and laws handed to them from their Overlords elsewhere.
March 29, 2021
Good article by Roger Bootle in today’s Telegraph. He asks the same questions. Also from Tim Martin of Wetherspoons trashing the idea of Covid passports for pubs.
The latest wheeze by the non Conservative government to ban over 70s from driving more than 30 miles in daylight only is a sure vote winner.
This pandemic has addled the brains of lawmakers, I think it’s time for a clearout.
March 29, 2021
We count on you ,Sir JR ,to keep raising these issues, not just here but most vitally , in the House
March 29, 2021
We haven’t changed because we haven’t left. All that has been done is we have exchanged one set of treaty controls for another and labeled it a ‘deal’ to disguise the fact. The aim is to Remain as close to the EU as possible so that the UK can slip back in at the earliest moment.
You, Sir John, and all the other supposed Leavers, including Nigel Farage, have been had !
March 29, 2021
Plus ca change c’.est plus la meme chose, I hope I quote correctly, its been a long time.
It surprises me that a government task force or separate ministerial task forces were not set up to weed the patch of all the EU mal herbas residing on their respective lawns. Parliament is full of redundant lawyers, it should be easy, or is it that like their civil service staff they like the malign EU law we still operate under. Even more serious, did we agree to retain it during the five years of so called negotiation. The EU are still talking of level playing fields and symetry, is this to remind us of what was agreed or just a prayer that we do not become too competetive.
As the ERG was the driving force for leave in the CP could they be re constituted to do just what you suggest and set fire to the tails of the malingerers.
March 29, 2021
Contrary to the lethargy you highlight around government for resetting the law and the way various ministries operate, I would highlight the opposite in the department for international trade. Liz Truss and her department have seemingly gone flat out and with great success in opening up new opportunities worldwide for UK commercial endeavour. This and our covid vaccine response must be creating real concern in sclerotic Brussels.
March 29, 2021
Then Boris needs to call in his Cabinet ministers, one-by-one, and ask them to lay out their post-Brexit benefit realisation plans. Or maybe the parliamentary party could make the same demand.
March 29, 2021
Perhaps you should have done that before you screwed over millions of people.
March 29, 2021
I can help you here. No changes are being made because business is desperate to stick to EU rules to keep as much access as possible to our biggest markets. Your wild fantasies about trade deals with markets on the other side of the world were enough to fool people into voting Leave at the referendum but they cut no ice in the real world of trade. Brexit is lose lose, the only question is how much we lose. Stick to EU rules and we lose least. Re-join the EU and at last we can start to move forward again as a country
March 29, 2021
It has been obvious for some time so well said and keep pushing. I guess you (the ERG) have broken cover because quiet diplomacy is not working. I look forward to ‘a blizzard’ of probing questions. PMQT seems a good place to start.
The well sourced comment yesterday in the Times about Le Pen being an extremist shows that the civil service continues to fight against the Brexit vote and weak and uninspiring ministers, and there are too many of them, let’s not forget below their Secretaries of State, to force through change.
The Treasury started project fear and obviously continues to push back. Ask Sunak the specific questions on the basis the voters want answers.
March 29, 2021
Sir JR,
The answer on the single fish the sole is just unnecessary and still does not dispute the point raised
March 29, 2021
And in other news this nannying government is banning 2 for 1 offers in Easter eggs. Do they really think punishing children on one of their great treats will make any difference. Of course not, once again their parents will have to pay extra.
Of course when you are millionaire ministers that won’t effect you.
March 29, 2021
Sir JR,
Your comment on the EU top meeting in Brussls is quite interesting.
The EU have produced 77 million vaccinations for their own market and exported 88 million.
How many have we exported? now that you are talking about free trade.
This does not, however, excuse all the silly comments coming from Brussels and adhering to commercial contracts.
We have to live with our friends and allies and make the best of working with them now and in the future, we are still part of Europe and that will not change.
March 29, 2021
This government is too pre-occupied with virtue signalling from “protecting the NHS” to the implementation of ill-conceived green policies to bother with such trivialities as building a more efficient economy.
March 29, 2021
Where have some of these ministers been – Why were they not preparing for ways to use our new found freedoms? Why haven’t they acted ?
They certainly had enough notice.
Such things should count against them when the annual pay appraisal system comes in (if ever)
March 29, 2021
Indeed the first thing we need to change is the idiotic net zero carbon agenda and cull subsidies for electric cars and so called renewables.
If heat pumps are to be VAT free so should gas and oil boilers as heat pumps confer little or no real advantage. Heat pumps give perhaps two to three times the heat but use electricity which wastes loads heat at the power station. Electricity is far more expensive than gas for a good reason. Heat pumps are rather expensive, slow to heat up and need larger radiators too, but are getting cheaper. Let them compete on a level playing field please.
March 29, 2021
I hardly feel myself oppressed by the VAT on insulation. Employer’s NI on the other hand? Why are companies penalised for employing people, when I thought this was a social good to be encouraged? We could have got rid of it in or out of the EU.
March 29, 2021
Boris’s Brexit “commitment”was more about him winning the election.
No doubt his main aim was to inflict “ Lockdown” misery on us.
Why would the trifling details of becoming a sovereign country matter to him?
March 29, 2021
Good morning Sir John
It is down to Government (and the trouble is they do it as well) to dismantle the empire building safety net that comes with every minor well meaning idea. The new ethos should be ‘Just because we can it doesn’t mean we should’ and that should apply to every minutiae in every nook and cranny that demands and regulates the taxpayers money.
March 29, 2021
Sadly the number of Cabinet Ministers who have the character and energy to take on their officials and insist on a departure from the EU past is very small. I am afraid our main hope remains the small number of, mostly Conservative, backbenchers who really believe we are better outside the EU and that diverging from its rulebook is the best way forwrd.
You mention DEFRA and fishing and I find the failure here particularly disapointing. I remember attending a Vote Leave rally in Plymouth addressed by George Eustice and being convinced that if there was someone who intended to change things, and could be expected to do so if given the chance, it was he, but I am afraid I must admit to being wrong, but there were quite a few fishermen in the hall who I think were taken in too.
Roger Bootle’s Monday article in The Daily telegraph covers this topic and is well worth reading.
March 29, 2021
The WA & TCA created a myriad of committees to manage our ongoing relationship with the European Union. All well and good, but who sits on these committees? Who is looking after our national interest in the face of intense hostility from our ‘friends and partners’? If there is no transparency then it would be easy to assume that ‘remainer/rejoiner’ civil servants are building cosy relationships with their opposite numbers in Brussels…
March 29, 2021
What is most surprising is the Ministers at the head of these ministries you speak of were leavers.
Treasury – Sunak
Defra – Eustice
FCO – Raab
I think they need to step up and answer these questions you ask.
Also, I’d add why isn’t Eustice doing a British Fish campaign, how much organisation would that take to get the supermarket leaders together and a joint advertising campaign with British fish wholesalers?
Why are we allowing cheese, fish to be imported when our exports have reportedly made it impossible to export to the EU [level the playing field]?
March 29, 2021
No sarcasm intended, but isn’t our current government policy and the signed EU agreements all about keeping a level playing field and ever-closer alignment of laws, regulations and directives.
We have now exactly what this government wanted therefore there isn’t any likelihood of any change ?
March 29, 2021
‘We left to make things better.‘
I think we ‘left’ so that government could claim to have delivered ‘Brexit’.
The way the agreement was carefully timed and rushed through Parliament suggests that government would prefer to simply move on now. So ministers are not looking to implement radical change. They still seem fearful of upsetting ‘our friends’ in the EU.