Vaccine diplomacy

The UK is likely to have a substantial surplus of vaccine doses over home needs, thanks to its early and substantial actions to help firms develop and produce them including placing advance orders. The UK success also included working with Astra Zeneca who came up with the cheapest vaccine on offer and promised to sell it profit free, thanks to the UK taxpayer backing the project in its early days. It is perhaps understandable that some other countries, some higher charging companies and the EU are jealous of this success.
The UK took a big risk, as no-one could be sure which companies if any would succeed when the UK made investments and offered contracts. As a result of good choices the UK will have substantial supplies of vaccines from other companies as well as Astra. This will allow the UK to offer many millions of doses of various vaccines to others. The issues arise, which countries should we choose and on what basis should the additional vaccines be supplied?
There is a case to be made to supply some of our surplus free of charge to low income countries who did not have the rich country advantages of a strong domestic industry to develop the products, or the cash to forward order in quantity. This would be a good use of our overseas aid budget, paying for the vaccines from that source. It is difficult to see why we should similarly supply free to any higher income country that would like our diverted orders. There is a case for charging them what they cost us. Some might argue we should charge them a higher market price. In the case of Astra product that would raise the issue should any part of a UK taxpayer profit be shared with Astra who otherwise have a break even price, and might raise issues for Astra about their promises over general pricing and supply. There is also the issue of what criteria we should use to select the countries that we help. I suspect many UK taxpayers would be unhappy to help any country that had recently imposed trade bans, restrictions or sanctions on us or who had tried to undermine the reputation of Astra product. I would be interested in views.
94 Comments
March 30, 2021
There is a case for charging developed, wealthy nations more to recoup some return on the investment for AZ and help our balance of trade.
It would surely still be cheaper than the Pfizer jab?
March 30, 2021
You appear to be confusing the actions of psychotic, demonic, evil, sadistic political leaders with the private citizens who have to suffer living in those nations governed by these creatures. If we choose to punish the private citizen of those nations led by these animals who indulge in this form of vicious politics then that makes us no better than the the political leaders who see an opportunity to exploit for gain even when the event is one in which peoples lives are at risk. This sadly, is now the world in which we live. A world in which political control over others trumps morality each and every time
I have become convinced over the last twenty years or so that most political leaders are dangerously sadistic concealing their lust for pleasure from punishing others behind the veneer of virtue signalling. This fascist politics will destroy our world. We see it all around us today. We now see it on an almost daily basis in the UK.
I still believe the average Tory MP is a decent, moral human being but most are now cowed by Marxist Brownshirt thug intimidation that they hide their true opinions as a form of self protection and only choose to express an opinion on issues that they know won’t trigger a violent or thuggish response from the fascist left. That leaves us all open to blackmail
March 30, 2021
So is the first qualification for help from the UK, having a despotic regime in charge, who would make sure they were the first to profit. No, family come first.
March 30, 2021
WE would not be punishing the people of our rich neighbours who have shown their hate for us and disregard for the lives of OUR people recently if we did not gift them any excess vaccine, THEIR governments would be punishing them. Yes, I’m thinking France and Ireland specifically, both with regard to Brexit where their actions for 5 years have been to damage us, and for COVID where French politicians have been vehement in their outpourings born of their jealousy.
March 30, 2021
+1
March 30, 2021
I agree Dom.
March 30, 2021
A major reason given by the government for the imposition of the lockdown measures was to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed. There is no danger of it being overwhelmed now. Why are we still in lockdown?
March 30, 2021
To what extent should the citizens of a state be blamed for the bad actions of their government, or conversely be given credit for its good actions? As France is a democratic state, should condemnation of the irresponsible comments made by their elected President about the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine apply to all French citizens, so that we would be justified in refusing to supply that or any other vaccine to help save their lives?
March 30, 2021
I would indeed be ” unhappy to help any country that had recently imposed trade bans, restrictions or sanctions on us or who had tried to undermine the reputation of Astra product”. (I would add that “unhappy” is a polite, mild word to select in this context.)
The Evil Empire should not be assisted at all, except perhaps the Republic of Ireland but only if that is necessary to help protect the U.K. and then a full commercial price should be charged.
Let us give preference to those countries in serious difficulty from Covid and otherwise to fellow Commonwealth countries.
March 30, 2021
+1
March 30, 2021
Indeed, but we should certainly supply vaccine on the strict condition that it is put to use in the most effective way into arms as quickly as possible,. single shot first with second shots delayed until all vulnerable groups have been done. Also that men are vaccinated about 5 years younger than women as risk and logic dictates. In the UK the failure to do this has killed about 1000+ so far. Still increasing still at about 3 people per day. Just because JCVI and MPs idiotically had “no desire” to save these 1000+ lives is no reason to allow an extra 50,000+ deaths to occur worldwide due to the same negligence being repeated.
It seems that in denying some people ICU treatment the NHS did indeed use the higher male risk from Covid and age to justify non treatment. Heads you lose, tails you lose for men it seems with UK healthcare.
March 30, 2021
We also need to consider offering free vaccines for Europeans that want to work in key essential short term posts in the EU farming sector, nursing and other key industries/jobs.
As for the republic of Ireland yes to anyone wishing to travel around the UK, otherwise their government is always lording it over the UK in the press each week, they stopped our drivers going there with deliveries only certain HGV’s are allowed and they insist on two weeks quarantine before you can deliver and a PSA test. Let’s stop thinking the Republic of Ireland are friends to the UK they are not at the moment.
March 30, 2021
Why should the Irish Republic get special treatment? It is an enthusiastic member of the EU, it treats us in the same agressive way and never backs away from anti-UK propaganda.
March 30, 2021
Give surplus doses to Liz Truss, in her capacity as Equalities Minister.
March 30, 2021
The Republic of Ireland should only be helped on conditions that they stop this stupidity over the border and start behaving like grown ups.
The EU should not even be given consideration.
March 30, 2021
The sooner we realise that ‘our friends in Brussels’ are not ‘our friends in Brussels’ (or at least not yet) the better. Unfortunately but predictably there is a coterie of unelected elite bureaucrats in Brussels who see it as their mission to try to punish the UK for having the temerity to leave their monstrous construction. Far from accommodating them we should push back until they see sense or are replaced by people who see sense.
March 30, 2021
Sometimes the question should be asked – what are their own Governments doing to help their people! In some Countries, there have been years of conflict and Civil War. If they had a decent government, and were well run, they could have set up companies to make some vaccines themselves.
It sometimes seems, that we are the ‘bad guys’ in the world, until they want something, and then it is to us they turn, often with very little thanks, and much criticism.
March 30, 2021
There is no likely about it. We will have vast quantities of surplus vaccines.
We need around 100m doses of vaccine to jab all adults twice. We have bought 500m. This is not down to ‘good choices’ as you call it. It was down to desperation.
In the middle of last year the government was doing so appallingly badly with Covid they literally spaffed our money up a wall buying vast quantities of just about every vaccine they could -and paying too much for it too.
As a result we have ordered far more vaccines than we need all at an unnecessarily high price. Effectively we are hoarding it – stopping other countries getting supplies they need.
It is, perhaps, the most appalling thing the government has done during this pandemic because this strategy guarantees people will needlessly die in other countries. They will not be able to get their jabs because we have bought too many.
The AstraZeneca jab is also the result of a global effort. The EU and US put money into it too. The notion that we have done something unusual is simply not true. It will also ultimately make AZ a handsome profit. Its commitment to sell on a not for profit basis extends only for the duration of the pandemic. Though AZ’s appalling behaviour has guaranteed that many countries will not want to deal with it. Canada is the latest to restrict use of its jab.
The behaviour of the U.K. and US in particular over vaccines has been appalling. You do not beat a global pandemic by hoarding and by only looking after your own. We have exported no vaccines. EU countries have exported 80m vaccines. 20m of them to us. That needs to stop.
Europe needs to understand the Conservative Party and its supporters are not its friends – they are its enemies. Many elderly Tory voters will have only had one dose of their Pfizer jab so far -and Europe should no stop exporting Pfizer, preventing them having their second doses, until the UK supplies AstraZeneca as ordered. UK vaccine strategy is to let people die in other countries, including in Europe. Their strategy should be the same to us.
March 30, 2021
Coincidentally, that number of shots that the UK has bought is enough to vaccinate the whole of the European Union’s adults.
Curious that, isn’t it?
It’s interesting what you can get if you waive liability too.
March 30, 2021
Canada is not restricting use of the AZ vaccine because of what you call AZ’s ‘appalling behaviour’.
March 30, 2021
Andy, This morning you have outdone yourself : your comment is nothing more than a tissue of lies and half-truths.
Is there nothing you have to say about our country that is positive and goes anywhere near making up for the expense and time spent educating and nurturing you ?
In fact, I have to ask, are you actually British ?
March 30, 2021
You are so transparent. Your judgement (lack of) solely based on your anger you cannot enjoy your house in France. Pure self interest.
March 30, 2021
The EU has pre-purchased 2.6 billion doses of vaccine so far and are still negotiating to buy more. Their population is 400 million. So they are “hoarding” far more than UK. So let’s wait and see them give their away first shall we ?
The UK has donated $735m to the Covax scheme to buy vaccines for poor countries. The entire EU (bar Germany) has donated $439m. Typically tight-fisted and mean-spirited.
As you are well over 50 Andy I assume you’ve been vaccinated. My relatives in the EU of the same age haven’t. You should be thankful for Brexit.
I think when we have spare vaccine we should donate it to the Republic of Ireland – the border there is open and it is in our mutual interest to take over vaccination from the bungling EU.
March 30, 2021
If the saintly EU has been exporting vaccines to countries outside its borders, why are Poland and Hungary (EU members) having to run to Moscow to ask for the Sputnik jab?
March 30, 2021
When the pandemic first started it was “Not enough PPE ! Not enough PPE !” Now we’re winning in the vaccine battle it’s “Too much vaccine ! Too much vaccine !”
Meanwhile the EU hoards millions of doses of AZ vaccine having lied to their people that it was dangerous (in order to hobble Brexit Britain) and China makes vast profit selling us face masks and rubber gloves.
There is a haughty white, middle class, left-of-centre bunch of snobs who have an instinctive hatred of of country and countrymen and who will never say a good thing about us and whose every interpretation sides with other nations – without realising it those are who we voted against when we voted for Brexit. We didn’t vote against the EU but against the English middle class Left who abused our membership.
Well done !
March 30, 2021
As you feel so strongly about it perhaps you should protect yourself from any ethical taint by boycotting this iniquitous UK vaccination programme. But you need to consider that if you refused to be vaccinated and died of Covid then your mum might miss you, even if nobody else was much bothered … and please do not come whining and complaining to the rest of us if you do catch it, a problem I see looming in the future.
March 30, 2021
As a result we have ordered far more vaccines than we need all at an unnecessarily high price. ???
I think you will find that by ordering much more than we needed, we were actually assuring a much lower price (close to cost price) and securing many more jabs than we need for our own population. This gives us the benefit of now being able to choose whether to supply other countries that cannot afford to pay a full commercial price.
March 30, 2021
Andy, you are bonkers!
Our government ordered a large quantity of vaccines which, at the time, did not exist. All were still being developed. This is called sensible hedging of one’s bets and I praise the government for their foresight.
It was always the government’s intention to supply the surplus to poorer nations. Your beloved EU are rattled purely because they did not have the foresight our great country did. It must have hurt their massive egos a lot.
I hope we supply our surplus to our commonwealth friends first and then other poorer nations.
Sir John, I am concerned that those of us with suppressed immune systems appear to have little protection due to the length of time between jabs. It would appear that our government took notice of an egotistical former PM rather than the manufacturer. What are your thoughts?
March 30, 2021
You should get your jab from the EU Sndy, 2022 perhaps.
March 30, 2021
Your first question is one I would ask charities demanding our generosity for fresh water systems and protection for abandoned children. I can see the need but think that the countries in which such happens should be villified at the UN and in the TV pleas.
March 30, 2021
@CG; “In some Countries, there have been years of conflict and Civil War.”
Conflict and Civil War doesn’t just happen, for example, are you suggesting the UK should not supply vaccines to the Red Crescent for use in Iraq, Libya and Syria for example, what about some parts of ex-colonial Africa, the Palestinian areas of the Middle East?
March 30, 2021
The UK is not a charity and most people do not care much about anyone outside their family . That is why we have a Conservative Party. So what we do not need is a Government pontificating about helping Africa in the middle of a vaccine trade war their own founding principle brought about. If we have to schmooze our larger neighbour a bit , it is the least of our worries.
It cannot be stated enough that it is inconceivable that the UK Government would have handed control of its vaccine programme to Europe and inside the EU there would be no problem in the first place . The years of bile poured onto our erstwhile friends have of course , not helped. Sadly that mistake has been made . Start from where we are and just do whatever has to be done , the rest of it is waffle .
March 30, 2021
Newmania, regarding your first sour sentence: I first became actively involved with local Conservative politics in the mid-1980’s. One of the things that struck me as I got to know more about the ‘foot soldiers’ was just how many were closely involved in voluntary work for the community in one way or another, and had been for many years. School governors, charity shop workers, unpaid members of NHS committees, advisory or management members of community institutions – all of that in a constituency and wider area that was rapidly becoming more marginal as far as the Conservatives were concerned.
March 30, 2021
I care very much about people (family or not). That is why I am so keen to avoid socialism, to have far lower simpler taxes, to protect the family, stop the moronic war on CO2 plant food, deal with our second rate state healthcare and education systems, to encourage self reliance and and have a bonfire of red tape.
Alas this Conservative party is now just Socialism light, indeed not even very light really with Boris, tax to death Sunak and this counter productive lockdown.
March 30, 2021
I have, in my life frequently noticed that people who do “good things ” in a public sense, are if anything more rapacious dishonest and happy to trample on anyone in their way than the rests of us. Far from sour, I consider the decidedly fallen nature of man a source of endless amusement .
March 30, 2021
Thus our differences with the EU on this crisis and the Credit Crunch (the two biggest calamities to have befallen the EU) are what got us out of trouble, rather than what we had in common.
Rest assured that a vote for Remain in the referendum would have been the signal for full absorption into the EU and that vote would have been for Hard Remain and accelerated union – we’d have been in the euro by now, we’d have been taking the lead from Germany. We would have been tied to the slowest ship in the EU convoy on the vaccine front.
March 30, 2021
“The UK is not a charity and most people do not care much about anyone outside their family .”
This is just not true, do you know how much money all the UK charities raise for good causes both in the UK and abroad? The Rotary clubs, the government contributions, Red Cross I could go on and on.
March 30, 2021
Priorities:
(1) UK, Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories.
(2) Any Commonwealth friends (e.g. Cyprus). (Cost to be born by overseas aid budget or by recipients.)
(3) Tourist destinations favoured by UK tourists (e.g. Greece) – so as to help put out travel industry back to work.
We are NOT responsible for helping the entire world. And I can’t find myself with enough love to want HMG to assist hateful, seed-potato banning, non-Commonwealth Ireland.
March 30, 2021
Agree almost apart from Ireland. Politically very interesting (stir things up a bit re their relationship,with the EU) and operationally help NI with cross border contamination.
Certainly a pan Commonwealth initiative, rebuild what we/they lost when we had to switch our loyalties.
March 30, 2021
+1
March 30, 2021
“This would be a good use of our overseas aid budget, paying for the vaccines from that source.”
No, that would be a diplomatic blunder, it would be seen as a real-time cut in our overseas aid budget, if the UK can supply low income countries with vaccines (especially the Astra Zeneca product) we should do so in addition to our overseas aid budget. Even more so if, due to shelf life, unused doses would otherwise end up having to be destroyed.
As for which countries should be offered any excess, fore example those who have or are threatening trade sanctions, whist lowering ourselves to their level might appeal to some might I suggest the opposite course of action, Covid is a humanitarian issue not trade -nor political (despite the best efforts of a past resident of the White House), much diplomatic credit could be secured by offering any excess on a countries needs not deeds.
All that said, if any of the vaccines have an exceptionally long shelf life, and appears to be affective against variances, is there not a case to simply keep them in store for use here in the UK?
March 30, 2021
A real time cut in the Aid budget? Good , I would happily see that virtue signalling exercise gone for good. It was deamt up by a Christian group in the 1950’s, and the 0.7% figure plucked out of the air. There is no economic logic supporting the Aid budget. In the 60 years we have been shovelling money out the door via the Aid budget no country has been helped from developing status to developed.
March 30, 2021
Couldn’t disagree more.
Whenever possible overseas aid should be provided using UK products and services. I’d be very happy to provide poorer countries with vaccine but I would fund it through our aid budget. I would also be happy to provide wealthier countries with excess (to our requirement) does but at cost + – certainly no freebies.
March 30, 2021
“There is a case to be made to supply some of our surplus free of charge to low income countries who did not have the rich country advantages of a strong domestic industry to develop the products, or the cash to forward order in quantity. This would be a good use of our overseas aid budget, paying for the vaccines from that source.”
I agree with this suggestion as long as these ‘low income countries’ exclude the likes of China, India, Pakistan and also self serving greedy dictators etc. If they can afford space and defence projects, or fleets of cars and jets for their personal use, they should not even be recipients of British tax funded foreign aid.
We now also have a growing number of poor people, as a direct result of the government and the opposition voting for continued draconian policies, resulting in over million people losing their jobs/businesses, so the foreign aid needs to be reduced substantially anyway.
March 30, 2021
@J Bush; Your last paragraph is hyperbolic nonsense when compared to other periods of economic distress, how many lost their jobs (as a percentage of the working age population) or businesses in the 1930s, the 1980s?
Unlike the 1930s and 1980s, decades that also had some truly ‘draconian’ polices enacted (if you were on the receiving end of them), the last 12 months is more akin to a correction to our economy, not that is any comfort to those now out of work, but unlike a recession (never mind depression) once it is safe, health wise, there is every indication that the economy will bounce back quickly, and with new opportunity.
March 30, 2021
I certainly agree that if the UK decides to redistribute its excess vaccines to ‘poor’ countries, the costs should come from the Aid budget.
However, how will poverty be defined, and by whom? Is India to be considered a ‘poor’ country? Many central and sub-Sahel African countries are poor only because of gross incompetence and corruption on the part of their governments, or because of Islamic terrorism – there is a serious moral dilemma waiting in the wings there. Much the same would apply to some South American countries and the Middle East, up to and including Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
And yes, I do empathise with the fact that millions of people are not to blame for their own countries’ severe problems and should not therefore suffer, and that we all have an interest in making the world a safer place.
March 30, 2021
When we get into an over supply situation I would put those parts of our Dependencies and Commonwealth that are not big enough to have negotiated their own supplies of vaccine on the list for help. Countries such as the Falkland Islands, islands in the Caribean and Gibraltar come to mind. In the case of the latter I would include enough to cover the 10,000 Spaniards who work every day in Gibraltar. The Commonwealth are family so anyone needing supplies should get them.
I would then consider Greece, Croatia, and Spain if any of them needed supplies, on the grounds that many UK citizens holiday in these areas. Apart from being good sense it would put one up the EU who have earned such a gesture in spades.
With the manufacturers agreement on price I would set it with need, what the market can afford and the UK taxpayer in mind. Yes the Overseas Aid budget would be a good pot to use for the needy. Please do not let those who administer it spend the budget just because it is there, a normal civil service modus operandi.
Properly handled the whole exercise could be very good PR for a newly sovereign UK, emphasising our world reach for good. Just as with the vaccine programme we need one highly competent administrator to set it up, lest it become a UK departmental unseemly scramble for browny points.
March 30, 2021
Yup!!
March 30, 2021
I just hope we don’t engage in export control games, like the EU have been talking about. Let pharma companies know the UK is a good place to do business and develop manufacturing.
As to spare vaccine the government has bought – sell it to the highest bidder. That’s the Conservative way.
March 30, 2021
Offering the EU, and other countries, an ‘at cost’ excellent vaccine, which is easy to store and distribute is an altruistic and very generous act on behalf of the UK, which appears not to be appreciated by some. The EU should realise there are ‘consequences’, as they like to constantly remind us with their threats and blackmail. Sell to the EU with a decent mark up as the EU do with the Pfizer vaccine. How could they fairly criticise the UK for doing as they do?
March 30, 2021
Offer some to the EU with the proviso that the WA is amended to prevent them imposing an energy blockade on the UK over fishing rights when this is revisited after five years under the WA.
March 30, 2021
++
Offer some to the French president – he would no doubt throw a hussy fit and provoke more distrust by claiming that the UK government was only giving them vaccines because they knew they were dangerous.
March 30, 2021
I would hope that in 5 years we will be self sufficient in energy ergy. France will be in no position to supply us as there ageing power stations are becoming less reliable.
March 30, 2021
It doesn’t really appear that the covid solution is allowed to circulate!
I read that the Italians seized some travelling meningitis vaccine believing it to be covid.
What a political storm when surely during a terrible plague the focus should be on the sick and dying.
Shameful! What a pantomime. ( Another one).
And what a truly GENEROUS government we have. Worldwide cooperation..Ahhhhhh!
March 30, 2021
How vividly I remember that fizzy drink advert with the catchy tune!
Are we convinced yet?
We need a nice world government!
If we don’t already have one.
To whom does our government answer?
March 30, 2021
The People!
March 30, 2021
I do hope we are not being released from custody just for the May Elections?
According to one much respected Lord the tories will do well.
So..”get out of your boxes to vote ( the right way) then back in again with you.”
That would be almost as bad as pretending to be a libertarian.
March 30, 2021
I suggest we use our excess vaccine doses to negotiate the setting up of camps for our failed asylum seekers and export them at the same time.
March 30, 2021
Interesting question and suggestions, especially using the foreign aid budget, which is an excellent idea.
Once we have reached the point where all who want a jab has had one and sufficient doses for a booster are at hand, we should use any spares to help our friends and allies, for example, the Commonwealth. As there won’t be enough for everyone, let the Commonwealth decide who gets what.
In view of their hostile behaviour and threats, under no circumstances should a single dose go to an EU country, especially Ireland, although an exception could be argued due to contamination affecting the North.
As an aside, I do hope Boris stops referring to the EU as friends and allies. They are unfriendly neighbours, nothing more and to think otherwise is naive.
March 30, 2021
+1
Agree with all of your post, and it should be supplied at cost for those Commonwealth countries that can afford it. For those who cannot then pay for it out of our foreign aid budget.
We should not seek to make a profit out of a pandemic for vaccines.
We should not allow despot countries any from our stock, as it will be probably only be resold on the alternative market for profit, with the population ignored, other than those working in Government positions
Interesting one for you, if we did offer it to an EU Country direct, would the EU even allow it given they would not be in control of distribution. ?
March 30, 2021
Boris can call the EU as he sees them, but please distinguish them from Europeans.
March 30, 2021
If the EU has a shortfall, and we are in a position to help, then perhaps we should consider that. We need to have good relations with them.
March 30, 2021
You need to tell the EU of the need for good relations. Can you think of a single threat from the UK to the EU in the last 5 years, and think back on the many threats and aggressive actions towards us from the EU?
March 30, 2021
Trouble is that appeasing a bully only reinforces their behaviour. We bent over backwards in the Brexit negotiations to be nice to them, giving them £39 billion that we didn’t owe them, our share of the EU’s assets, and five years of free access to our fisheries. And still they search for new ways to do us harm.
March 30, 2021
The EU has a shortfall because British company AstraZeneca failed to deliver to them – while delivering to us. The U.K. government refused to share those supplies whilst EU countries continued to share millions of doses of Pfizer jabs with us.
The EU ordered plenty of doses, from plenty of suppliers, in plenty of time. It was betrayed by the British supplier.
The behaviour of Britain and this British company have been appalling.
I doubt the EU27 will forget such treachery – even though they have little interest in little Britain.
Reply Astra followed the contracts which committed to the Uk because the Uk backed the project and signed the better contract.
March 30, 2021
Good relations with europeans produce benefits in both directions and are desirable. The EU is something else. If you have to deal with them, wash your hands, wear latex surgical gloves and a mask. They suffer democracy defecit syndrome and aim to spread the contagion, not cure it.
March 30, 2021
We need to be a good neighbour – yes – but also one who makes it clear that we are also capable of defending our own interests should anyone try to take the ‘Michael’.
March 30, 2021
And if they are still saying it is a slightly dodgy vaccine, do we cut the price to below cost price, find some means of coercing them to accept our offer, or send security guards to force it into their arms?
March 30, 2021
It’s too late for good relations with them- Farage and Widdecombe saw to that when they put the final nail before they left and like that huge container ship stuck in the suez there is only so low you can go- the same as this notion of bartering medicine in a time of pandemic
March 30, 2021
And in other news we read the Government is seeking bids for a ‘Greensill’ type invoice discounting arrangement across all departments not just the NHS.
Seems to be an acknowledgment of the inefficiency of their payment systems. On the basis that there will be a cost to HMG or suppliers to help with their cash flow, why doesn’t it get it right first time making this unnecessary?
March 30, 2021
Andy you stated the following:-
As a result we have ordered far more vaccines than we need all at an unnecessarily high price. Effectively we are hoarding it – stopping other countries getting supplies they need.
Where is your evidence of this? Just because we have hugely over ordered we have not received them .Boris has said we will pass them over to other countries when all our people have had the jab.
March 30, 2021
Make ten doses available with every illegal immigrant accepted back in their home country in Africa.
March 30, 2021
If there are at risk (vulnerable) populations able to give fully informed consent then that is where the prophylactic vaccines should be focussed. Presenting them as something they are not and pushing them at low risk populations is immoral enough, hoovering them up and using the supply as an international weapon is beyond the pale.
March 30, 2021
Not much sign they want good relations given the pathetic and hugely damaging behaviour of Macron and Mercel over the Oxford A/Z vaccines, NI and trade. They clearly do not even care about their own people’s lives very much.
March 30, 2021
1. “Some might argue we should charge them a higher market price. In the case of Astra product that would raise the issue should any part of a UK taxpayer profit be shared with Astra who otherwise have a break even price, and might raise issues for Astra about their promises over general pricing and supply.”
Strikes me you’re becoming scared of the word “profit”.
2. Sell on at cost to Ireland first, then Commonwealth, then third world, ensuring no profit-taking. If the remainder of the EU comes knocking, it’s £100 a shot.
3. Hope nobody gets any bright ideas about arbitraging between different parts of the NHS.
March 30, 2021
The focus should be on the economy. We should include cross border workers into Northern Ireland, Gibraltar and Cyprus in our existing efforts.
British embassies abroad could vaccinate people needing to travel here for business. We can then prioritise those working in UK travel and logistics living abroad. Also close friends and relatives of British residents to enable family reunions.
March 30, 2021
I see Johnson is going to pen our name to a new international treaty making us legally obliged to hand out vaccines. It seems our political class never learn, they always rush to sign us up to more international burdens. Their desire to make us the world’s keeper knows no bounds.
March 30, 2021
We should remember that people are grateful for kind acts that you are about to do; gratitude for past acts is in short supply.
March 30, 2021
I would be happy to contribute my share of vaccines to any country that wants them.
This brings us back to the subject of health passports / certificates – The following ministerial quote from just a week ago tells us all we need to know about duplicity:
Then there is the EU passport scheme the UK has been invited to join…
With so much deceit on the subject of CV and CV vaccines is it any wonder that so many people would prefer to trust their immune systems rather than take an experimental vaccine
March 30, 2021
165 countries are now part of Covax including 92 low- and middle-income countries. Covax aims at having 2 bn doses of Covid vaccines (from at least 5 possibly 11 pharmaceutical companies) available by end of 2021. Why could the UK not simply participate in that effort? AstraZeneca (Serum Institute of India) is already the major provider of Covid vaccines to Covax. Does any vaccine originating from the UK need to have a red, white and blue on the syringe?
Is today not another day of Sir John playing Kaa (the Jungle Book) to his usual audience?
March 30, 2021
You’ve made the key points:
– Free vaccines to low income countries should come out of the foreign aid budget
– Vaccines supplied to other countries should be at cost or with profit. I don’t see why we shouldn’t make a profit from selling vaccines to rich countries that have played no part in developing a vaccine.
And one important ground rule: any country with nuclear weapons is not ‘low income’.
March 30, 2021
Perhaps, we need to take a step back from judging what’s a fair price? It’s relative, and any price that’s lower than those profiteering from their vaccine will be beneficial to “low income” countries, even when it attracts a profit at this end.
Surely, the real issue is how to ensure that the vaccine actually reaches the general population? With any aid it can be argued that exploited peoples will be kept in poverty to attract continuing support. This also makes the vaccine an asset with a high resale value for the destination country, so it needs to be priced as an investment for them. It’s morally difficult to set ourselves up as judge and jury over poor governance, but we know enough about the virus to understand the best way to support the general population by setting our own criteria for our finite resources, e.g. infection:population:implementation plan. We can’t save the world and everyone thinks their need is greater, so to be seen to be fair the final choice of beneficiaries could be left to chance by drawing “names from a hat”! Subject to meeting our criteria, even the EU could find itself enjoying our largesse!
March 30, 2021
Obviously we should start with the Irish Republic because of the Common Travel Area, that is if the Irish government is interested in a bilateral arrangement rather sticking with the EU scheme.
March 30, 2021
Helping out other countries is a good idea, especially if the contributions are paid for by the foreign aid budget. I believe that this is precisely the sort of thing that budget was designed for, ie assisting other countries with their health (and education). Thus would be a most satisfactory use of UK Taxpayers money.
I am concerned that any vaccines sent to The Republic of Ireland could make their way to the EU, contrary to the aims of the NI Protocol. May I propose that we invite those of the Republic that work in or visit Northern Ireland on a regular basis to be vaccinated FOC in NI. That would help secure the ‘health border’ without raising concerns about smuggling.
March 30, 2021
I think poorer countries of The Commonwealth should be given first refusal.
Some of those countries have had only a low level of the virus, so I don’t think that vaccination should be done regardless. Especially as it appears that for a short period after the jab (Pziser mainly) infection is more likely so for some countries the jab could actually be a cause of an outbreak!
March 30, 2021
Good morning Sir John,
There is a pressing need for UK resilience in vaccine production and we must not lose sight of this.
Uk based vaccine producers should be incentivised and that requires the freedom to sell overseas at a profit.
This does not impact the provision of vaccines to poor countries as overseas aid.
March 30, 2021
“It is perhaps understandable that some other countries, some higher charging companies and the EU are jealous of this success.”
It is because the Oxford AZ’s non-profit making vaccine undercut the profit being made by other EU produced vaccines that that the EU has tried to first question the efficacy and then the safety of the vaccine.
AZ have said they will not do this again.
March 30, 2021
When I read that our PM has joined more than 20 world leaders in calling for a new “global settlement” to help the world prepare for future pandemics I know that our country and its taxpayers are destined for another fleecing.
Such “global settlements”, treaties and commitments should not be made without the country’s consent through a referendum.
Mrs. May signed us up to the UN Global Compact for Migration without even a vote in Parliament.
March 30, 2021
I’d be happy for any unused supply to be returned to manufacturer, and with ‘just in time’ that number would be small, at cost
I’d be happy for any planned option we’ve pre purchased to be cancelled
Governments should stop acting like ‘distributors’ of health products and leave the distribution, sale and retail to the manufacturers
Countries shouldn’t have to negotiate with other countries (carbon trading scheme again) they need to deal directly with the supplier in the market place
Once again its about power – less governments please
March 30, 2021
Sir John,
I agree with your suggestion of using the overseas aid budget, and I would prioritise smaller commonwealth countries in need. Especially Pacific island nations with populations that could be treated relatively quickly.
The EU is not a country, but if any individual member state requested assistance then that should be taken into consideration. In the EU some countries are more equal than others.
March 30, 2021
The way the EU has been behaving towards us over vaccines demonstrates very clearly that we should ensure that we are totally independent from the EU for any critical supplies, such as our energy.
March 30, 2021
We should meet our commitments to assist other countries via the Covax initiative.
In addition we should assist Australia and any other of our Commonwealth family & friends, especially those whose shipments were appropriated and wasted or blocked by the EU.
After that demonstrably friendly countries, even if in the EU but nothing to or via any EU organisation.
Countries that can afford it should pay what we contracted for our allocation.
March 30, 2021
We are being misled on an epic scale. More than 90% of the population do not need to be vaccinated.
March 30, 2021
It is in everybody’s interest that as many people in the world get the vaccine regardless of their sometimes despotic governments, so it should go those living in dire conditions in Africa and the Middle East – maybe starting with refugee camps. Perhaps overseas working charities could help with distribution rather than corrupt governments.