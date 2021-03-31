Locally Sourced Food

I recently wrote to the main supermarkets about customers being able to buy more locally and UK sourced food. I have received the enclosed responses from Morrisons, Tesco and Asda which they said I could share with you. I am happy to reproduce the other replies if they wish when I receive them. I encourage any UK based food retailer to do a good job selling and promoting UK produced food. They are in alphabetical order. Tesco gave the most rapid response.
Asda
“Thank you for your email regarding British sourcing. As a company established by a group of
Yorkshire dairy farmers, this is an important issue for Asda.
We keep our fish sourcing under review, but due to the need of having to maintain a
sustainable supply, this does sometimes come from overseas. However, we do support small
suppliers, such as Downies of Whitehills Cullen Skink and ScottyBrand Smoked Salmon.
Some of our seafood is UK sourced, including Atlantic Herring, Mackerel and Edible Crab.
We have a dedicated local sourcing team, who enable small suppliers to supply Asda stores,
including the facility to be stocked in a single local store. This covers a wide range of different
products.
As you may be aware, Asda has recently had a change in ownership. With this change, we
have pledged to source 100% British beef, 100% British dairy and increase our sourcing of
bread wheat to 100% British.
You may be interested in the results of a recent customer insight survey we carried out,
where we asked about attitudes to buying British. This showed a divide in attitudes depending
on age, with 56% of 18-34 year old customers saying it is important, rising to 81% of 55+. The
overall importance of buying British was listed as the eighth biggest issue for our customers,
with them viewing recycling, reducing food waste and tackling antisocial behaviour as their
biggest issues.
While this does show differing attitudes towards British sourcing, we are keen to do all we can
to support small British suppliers throughout our stores, and constantly keep sourcing under
review.”
(their survey showed 76% thought buying British was important. )
Morrisons
“Morrisons is committed to buying British and giving our customers a great – and growing – choice of locally sourced food and drink.
We are the nation’s largest fresh food manufacturer and operate our own abattoirs, food manufacturing sites, and produce pack houses. We have recently added to this capacity with the acquisition earlier this month of Falfish, a family-owned processor of sustainably sourced seafood based in Cornwall.
For customers, this acquisition will mean further improvements to the range, quality and availability of fresh fish and shellfish at our in-store counters. Following the deal over 80% of Morrisons fish and shellfish – both in our 497 stores and in our online business – will come from Morrisons wholly-owned seafood operations (Morrisons already owns two seafood processing sites close to the docks in Grimsby).
This deal is a real commitment to the South West fishing industry which we believe will benefit the local economy as well as offering our customers an improved range of freshly caught fish and an investment in our in-store fishmongers.
You also asked about local produce. One of our core priorities is ‘local integration and serving the community’ and we have made positive strides on this in recent years. Prior to the pandemic, our buyers were touring the nation and hosting ‘local foodmaker’ events which offered local producers the opportunity to showcase their products. Through our ‘local foodmaker’ programme we have now surpassed a key milestone of 1,000 new, local products (from 220 local suppliers) which we have sourced from 37 events held across Britain in the last few years. This programme continues although with the onset of Covid we have been forced to hold events online.
Many local food producers are continuing to expand their geographic reach through their relationship with Morrisons and more of our stores have local products on offer. As an example, our store at Lake, Isle of Wight, is one of our most integrated stores so far, stocking locally supplied milk, cheese, cream, coffee, eggs, meat, tomatoes, biscuits and garlic.”
Tesco
“At Tesco, our ambition is to be British agriculture’s most trusted partner, helping to secure a successful future for farming, food and fisheries.
As part of our commitment to a competitive and productive UK agriculture sector, we’ve set up a number of Tesco Sustainable Farming Groups (TSFGs). The Groups, led by our suppliers, farmers and Tesco colleagues, are organised by sector and are central to our work of building long-term relationships with our farmers. We’re also supporting new entrants and young farmers through our Future Farming Foundation, which each year provides 50 young farmers from across the UK and Ireland with guidance, support and training.
In store customers will find that all of our milk is British, sourced from British dairy farmers who are guaranteed a fair price for every pint through our Fair for Farmers Guarantee. We support our dairy farmers through the Tesco Sustainable Dairy Group, which was the first of the TSFGs to be set up in 2007, and now represents the largest group of dairy farmers working with a retailer directly. In addition to this, 100% of our beef, chicken, eggs and cheese is British and Irish. Alongside this we have a dedicated local sourcing team to evaluate and identify locally-sourced products, which are then sold in store – giving customers access to top quality, British products.
Recognising the demand from our customers for homegrown, seasonal produce, we work with trusted growers across the UK to deliver this all year round and include our Best of British Union Jack on packaging to help customers identify fresh fruit and vegetables which are 100 per cent homegrown. We are also using this partnership approach to foster innovation across all sectors, including our Incubator Programme which is helping suppliers to grow their brands and bring new, innovative products to market.”
March 31, 2021
Good for them. Listening to R5L’s ‘Wake Up to Money’ this morning, I was struck by a comment by an exporter of British cheese. Before she can ship a pallet of the stuff to the EU, she has to call in a vet – a vet! – to inspect the shipment, at a cost of £120. I won’t be buying any EU cheese again and will continue buying as much British, or non-EU, food as I can.
March 31, 2021
For every EU impediment to exported UK food we should reciprocate. The vets of europe would be delighted.
March 31, 2021
This buy British food is typical Tory stuff to keep prices up and your landowner chums happy. Down with the Corn Laws ! (or whatever the rebranded EU Common Agricultural Policy is called these days)
March 31, 2021
I would call the EU CAP one of the biggest protectionist rackets yet devised by the EU , along with their import tariffs to protect their home producers. Check out sugar.
March 31, 2021
What a stupid post. This is not about Tory friends. It’s about supporting our farmers and those employed by them. Having lived among the farming community I know many are not big land owners but people whose families have farmed sometimes small farms for generations. Many are starting up for the first time and but more land as they progress. They work 7 days a week abd during lambing season, around the clock. They work very long hours, far more than the average person. Supporting our farmers and buying our produce has nothing to do with politics but everything to do with supporting British industry in whatever form.
March 31, 2021
It is also a left-wing tree-hugger policy to reduce food miles and hence The Global/Warming/Climate Change/Climate Disruption. Little Greta would approve. I assume the only people who don’t approve are the smug middle-aged middle-class Guardian readers who hate all things British and are wealthy enough to buy expensive imported food.
March 31, 2021
You now have an expanded choice between British, EU and ‘Rest of the World’ produce. Off with your blinkers!
March 31, 2021
No Martin, it is actually about security of supply, or the means of supply, if we are reliant on imports to be able to feed (or heat) the population we are vulnerable to interruptions in supply outside of our control [1]. This was a lesson well learnt 80 years ago, a lesson we should have never forgotten, in my opinion!
[1] just look at the disruption caused by the pandemic and the recent issues in the Suez Canal
March 31, 2021
I will check out Asda and Morrisons, specifically in relation to fresh fish during the next week. I noted that Tesco used the word fisheries once while their fish stalls remain closed.
Generally I wish all the supermarkets well in trying to sell more British sourced food and I hope Commonwealth sourced food that does not grow in a temperate climate.
Locally a closed Debenhams is being turned into a farmers market and town centre accomodation. A good response to closing retailers in cities. Additionally a local garden centre offers extensive high end meat and cheese from UK suppliers with a recently added fruit and veg store. Locally demand is driving the desired progress.
March 31, 2021
Living where I do we have a good choice of supermarkets nearby. I’ve noticed Morrison’s do have a lot of British goods compared with say Asda. But eggs, milk etc all the supermarkets seem to source locally. I make a point to check.
It’s good to see a lot of goods are gradually becoming more locally or British sourced, the perishable goods must surely be fresher. However, we do still need the choice of goods from abroad to.
One thing that Morrison’s tried last year, was un wrapped cucumber…unfortunately they almost went limp in front of your eyes, so that idea only lasted a few weeks! But it was a good try to save on plastic.
March 31, 2021
Good news from these three.We wait with interest to hear from others .Maybe difficult for Aldi and Lidl ?
I have stopped buying any food, fish, shellfish from the EU .Likewise I am no longer buying toiletries made there – Dove soap, Head & Shoulders, toothpastes, shaving soap etc
March 31, 2021
Nobody has ever stopped you from buying locally sourced food or from supporting small, independent retailers.
I tend to find it is those dismissed as the “Remain backing liberal metropolitan elite” who are happiest buying from farmer’s markets or farm shops or British owned supermarkets like Waitrose. These are the same sort of people who use independent bookshops, local bakers and individual stores.
I also tend to find it is the Brexitists who are most likely to buy mass produced imported crud. They use Amazon like a tap, buy everything wrapped in plastic and use foreign owned supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl. I went on one of the once. Ghastly experience.
March 31, 2021
Three points, the last slightly OT, jumped out at me reading those replies;
1/. A valid point regarding “sustainable supply” was made, assuming the supermarket was talking about keeping shelves stocked (not just green mumbo-jumbo), perhaps the British consumer needs to simply re-learn the art of eating fresh what is in local/national season and preserving excess for when it is not?
2/. Non of the supermarkets say if they have been proactive in asking if their customers would be prepared to pay a little more to ‘Buy British’, and so allow the supermarkets to pass this extra to their base suppliers. – but then nor has the govt shown any wish to impose minimum ‘farm gate’ pricing for certain produce to maintain a healthy British supply either, even though they are willing to impose such price controls when it suits politically (the ‘sugar tax’ for example).
3/. It disturbs me that supermarkets are buying up the physical supply and wholesale chain, not just contacting a harvest or crop etc, this will surely lead to less competition, due to corner and convenience stores either being supplied by the wholesale side of a big supermarket or perhaps not having access to wholesale supply of certain produce.
March 31, 2021
Supporting local employment in any sector makes sense but you seem to be obsessed with food. Having never looked where the goods I buy are produced, I don’t have lots of cash to throw away if it comes from abroad, price and quality being my only drivers, I am not interested but again if it keeps people in employment so much the better.
You would have more credibility if having exposed a global Britain you stopped your little Englander approach, buying from abroad can gave a real positive impact on poorer communities and we should take the opportunity presented by Brexit.
Again seeking more local production but happy to see allotments and green belt built on, in your mission to concrete over the U.K. because of your failed immigration policies over umpteen years.
Off topic I see the Scottish government spend 30% more per capita than we do because of the Barnett formula. When are you going to stop this dishonesty robbing me to bribe Scotland to stay in the union or give me a day in the matter through a referendum?
March 31, 2021
I would be happy to buy products from these isles and welcome the opportunity. I would be happier if English produce was marked with the Cross of St George. As it stands Scottish produce gets the Saltire. Welsh produce gets the Dragon. English produce is concealed beneath the Union Flag (usually)
March 31, 2021
Good morning.
So supermarkets are supplying consumers with UK sourced food, all the while the UK Government is doing its level best to undermine farmers by encouraging them to set aside land for nature.
Not all of the food we need can be grown or suitably sourced here, as mentioned, but where possible I would like to know what assistance and long term strategy does the UK Government have regarding food supply & security on what is a growing population ? I ask as there does not seem one.