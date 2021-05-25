My Question during the debate on the BBC: Dyson Report, 25 May 2021

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): How can someone who supports Brexit, believes in the Union and loves England be persuaded that the BBC’s view of public service broadcasting will in future be fair to their views? In future, will the BBC allow the majority on these issues more voice and less denigration?
The Minister for Media & Data (Mr John Whittingdale): I can answer my right hon. Friend by saying that I am one of the people he has described precisely, in all three of those measures, and I, too, have occasionally been concerned at what appeared to be a lack of impartiality in the BBC on some of those issues.
That is something that has been, I think, felt by a large number of people. It is the job of the BBC—as I say, it is the first public purpose of the BBC—to deliver impartiality. I know that that is something that the leadership of the BBC which is now in place is absolutely committed to, but it will be examining ways in which that can be strengthened where necessary.
5 Comments
May 25, 2021
Dream on, the Government is not interested or we would not be talking about?
Ian
May 25, 2021
I can’t see the BBC changing willingly; it is too far down its chosen road. For a start it could be threatened with removal of the licence fee unless it changes and quickly.
May 25, 2021
How long has the Minister for Media & Data (Mr John Whittingdale) been at his job? Since 2020 it seems so not that long but is this the first time he has expressed those views? He was Culture Sec, in 2025 but said nothing about the BBC?
May 25, 2021
in 2015 not 25 obviously!
May 25, 2021
John Whittingdale didn’t really do much to reform the BBC when he was in the DCMS chair 2015~2016.
I can’t see him doing much in his current role.