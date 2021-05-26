“Devolution splits the country”

Gordon Brown’s idea that offering devolution to Scotland would cement the Union and satisfy the demands of the separatists always seemed to me to be misconceived. That was why I wrote “The Death of Britain?” and watched more in sorrow than anger as Labour’s reforms gave a great platform to the SNP and duly led to the need for a referendum to settle the issue by asking the Scottish voters.
Today the PM is right to say there is no need for a second referendum so soon after the first delivered a clear result, especially given SNP pledges that the referendum would be a once in a generation event. Had the SNP won I doubt they would now be giving Scottish people a second vote to reconsider their decision to leave.
The SNP lost the referendum in part because they had not thought through some of the most basic points about leaving the U.K. They seemed to think they could stay in the pound common currency supported by the Bank of England. There is no way the Bank of England could continue to take Scottish needs into account or act as lender of last resort to Scottish banks.
They did not set out well how Scottish members of our armed forces would adjust. If the aim is to transfer their contracts to a Scottish army, navy and airforce there would need to be arrangements over equipment and it would make only a small force. If we assume the idea is that we would honour their contracts, that would mean they would have to commit their loyalty and service to a country other than their own. They would also be committed to an armed service with a nuclear deterrent that the SNP oppose.
They did not reveal how the large gap between Scottish tax revenue and current spending would be filled. They did stress the oil revenues which have now been slashed by a large fall in the oil price.
There was no clear pledge to take their share of the U.K. national debt on exit.
Quite often it seemed some of the SNP did not want independence, favouring a muddle of the pound and EU membership Instead.
It should now be quite clear that offering more and more devolved powers to the Scottish Parliament is not going to reconcile proponents of independence to the U.K. The SNP seeks to turn all debates in the U.K. Parliament into arguments about the relative powers of the Union pArliament and the devolved government. They do not want devolution to work.
The SNP do not want ‘independence’. At best, they want change their benefactor from the UK to the EU but either way they will not be an independent sovereign country. The threat of independence is mere blackmail to get more power and more money from the UK, which in turn is used to fund more vote buying freebies for the SNP. If the SNP can afford to give free university, free prescriptions, free nursing care, etc. then why do they need more money? Why isn’t Parliament howling about the inequality between UK nations? Appeasement only ever leads to more demands.
Exactly and entirely predictable.
Very well said
Agreed.
If the freebie that Scotland enjoys are a result of the choices that Scottish government makes what are they not getting that we in England get?
It is probably nothing apart from outcomes.
@Shirley M – so true. But Boris will keep topping up their income as he has the UK’s ability on its own to Green the World on his mind ahead of the prosperity and wellbeing of the whole of the UK. He has a Metro centric one size fits all agenda
In 1707 The political charlatans were topping up the bank accounts of the Scottish low landers to get GB over the line
Likewise the same politicos of a different generation were topping up bank accounts of the Irish members of Grattans dublin parliament to get Ireland over the line 1800
All built on bribery corruption a hill of sand and was never meant to last – a country in name only
SNP supporters know exactly what they’re doing, bleating on about independence so that, to stave off that threat, Westminster concedes more and more powers and, unsurprisingly but UNACCEPTABLY to English taxpayers, more money. That extra cash has provided many things free to Scots that aren’t available to rUK and all the while Scotland continues to run a huge deficit. It’s high time English MPs spoke up for this inequality, it’s not acceptable for England to fund vote-winning “free stuff” in Scotland while the SNP preside over falling standards in education, policing, drug abuse and the Scottish NHS. Devo-Max may be fine in theory but meeting UK-wide standards should be a condition of us pumping billions into Scotland via the Barnett formula. There’s no sanction or penalty for SNP diverting cash into pet projects and blaming Westminster for not giving them enough to run public services properly. That must stop.
Correct Shirley. And during the last referendum they stated they had no intention of taking any of the debt with them. So they think it’s ok to walk away and let England, Wales and N Ireland stand their debts? Personally, with all the extra funding they have had I would insist they take their fair share as they have had the benefits of being funded for all this time. Let’s not forget who came with the begging bowl in the first place. Without the money we have invested in Scotland over the years they would be nothing.
That’s a very ignorant thing to say about the Scots and typical of English low life an English rag press reader i daresay. Question “Who came with the begging bowl” in the first instance the English came – they were never satisfied until they had imposed themselves allround on their neighbours just so long as they were at the head of the table and it all worked well until they met with the dreaded EU.. the evil empire.. as if Britain was so pure always and always free of evil ways.. so now just go suck it up..
And to think that John etc. argued against the European Union quite frequently on grounds of “centralisation”.
They don’t do irony – nor any form of detectable humour – do they?
Reply I do democracy. I accept both the Scottish referendum result and the EU one. Why don’t you?
‘nor any form of detectable humour ‘– ever look in a mirror?
What a wonderful day it is, yes folks, what a wonderful day it is, for looking inside a Leave voter’s head, at the pea-sized object rattling about, and saying “how about that for freedom of movement?”
May 27, 2021
Keep insulting the voters MiC
It will keep Labour in opposition for many years yet.
People in Ireland who express these sentiments are known as West Brits. Presumably people north of the English Scottish border can from now on be known as North Brits
May 26, 2021
Not quite.
Any country who is part of the EU can choose to leave. Until that moment, it agrees to adopt the rules of the EU.
None of the four countries of the UK can choose to leave the UK without permission of the UK.
Irrespective of the benefits or otherwise, there is a democratic principle at stake.
May 26, 2021
But Scotland was given the opportunity of leaving by the 2014 referendum. They voted to stay in the EU, assuring voters that it was a once in a life time choice. 7 years is not a lifetime.
May 26, 2021
The SNP are an incoherant rabble, who I suspect are losing traction in Scotland. Yesterday they were demanding control of their own immigration policy, stating they were short of labour while having 4.4% unemployment. They are a 5 million tail wagging a 65 million dog. Whatever they are given will never be enough. I conclude that their basic modus operandi is to make the English electorate so tired of their demands that we kick them loose, but that is not fair to the people of Scotland. Being their disproportionate mouthpiece is one of the major sins of the political BBC who use the SNP to drive a wedge into the United Kingdom.
May 26, 2021
@ agricola “…to make the English electorate so tired of their demands that we kick them loose, but that is not fair to the people of Scotland” – we are not the Scottish people’s keepers.
May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
I think you’re correct.
Johnson should give them a referendum with clear outcomes.
Their share of national debt. Barnet formula to be cancelled immediately if a yes vote.
All government offices and shipbuilding bought South.
Hard border with rest of uk.
Sounds fair.
May 26, 2021
But the current situation with the Scottish tail is decidedly not fair on the rest of the UK.
The UK government needs to find a way that penalises the SNP politicians while sparing the Scottish non-SNP voters and making things more equitable for the rest of the UK. It must also be clearly seen to be equitable by the common man, no opaque skullduggery that only whitehall manderins appreciate.
May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
Spot on Agricola. Most English people I know are saying let the Scots go. But then when did a UK Government ever take any notice of what the English think? As far as they’re concerned we are just the cash cow for all the freebies provides elsewhere in the UK which are denied to England on grounds of cost. It’s about time Johnson and all those UK Unionist MPs squatting in English seats supposedly representing their English constituents started addressing the rotten deal their constituents get from this so called union. They continue to ignore the English at their peril.
May 26, 2021
Agricola, I am basically a unionist. It does not make sense for two small countries and one medium country on a small island to be separated, particularly since there are few ethnic, cultural, language, or legal differences. And Scotland and England have been a united kingdom since 1603.
Yet the SNP tactic of always blaming the English works – it “explains” the SNP’s failures to the Scots; and it encourages English people (eg the English Democrats) to demand independence for England. Unfortunately, unless fewer Scots vote SNP, I think Scotland’s absorption into the EU empire is inevitable.
May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
Agricola.. of course if we let Scotland go we will no longer be GB and in that case UK will also cease. The bigger picture concerns NI Gibraltar the Falklands tied to us by numerous treaties all to GB and the to UK – but if these political entities no longer exist? we are on our own – back to Elizabethan times.
May 26, 2021
” They are a 5 million tail wagging a 65 million dog” – No, not a 5 million tail – the 6th May election had only 1,291,204 constituency votes for the SNP (out of 4,280,725 registered voters) . A wee stumpy tail, accompanied with a lot of loud barking .
May 26, 2021
Your party’s stance on most issues has allowed this and indeed other changes to happen because you refuse to adhere to the most fundamental of values and beliefs.
We know what the SNP is. They have publicly declared their intentions on numerous occasions. They are aggressive in their demands and they will take Scotland into independence and split Britain. This is what they believe and they’ll take no prisoners in their pursuit of their objectives
The real question that John never answers is what does HIS party believe? Even John doesn’t know what the party he represents or believes any more
I want politicians to express their true beliefs and feelings no matter what the consequences are for their election prospects. That is not happening so the voter is left continually in the dark,.
There is now no opposition to the destruction of the UK. Tory party support for the Irish Protocol is an endorsement of the idea that the UK is no longer a unified nation but one teetering on the edge of destruction.
The contemporary Tory party believes in absolutely nothing of any value except the pursuit of power for party benefit and personal benefit. The UK can hang for all the Tories care
May 26, 2021
When the Greater London Council under Red Ken became a nuisance, Margaret took the innovative step of abolishing it and it was a nuisance no more. Just saying.
The SNP has made tiresome whinging the national passtime of contemporary Scotland such that it is no longer the type of place that would produce a David Hume or Adam Smith. Why do we wish to retain association with Scotland?
May 26, 2021
Brexit turned everything on it’s head – Brexit was not even talked about in 2014 – one way or another they will have another say.
With Independence there is no reason Scotland cannot stay attached to the English pound during a period of adjustment – RoI did it for decades.
As regards the armed forces there is no reason that Scots cannot continue on as members of the British forces while at the same time a smaller army can be recruited in Scotland to suit Scottish defence and local needs. Such an army would only need say total 15,000 – again that’s how it worked for the Irish in ROI – in fact that’s how it still works with the Irish still joining the British services.
As far as National debt goes debt it can be worked out over a longer term- say forty years
And lof course if scottish independence comes about it could remain as a kingdom within the Royal family with the Monarch as head it does not have to become a republic – it’s just that there would not be a United Kingdom anymore. It might be like things were prior the 1700’s with Scotland to the north and the island of Ireland to the west – anything is possible – but one thing is for sure – where we are now is not going to last.
Reply A Brexit referendum was much discussed and was Conservative Policy for the 2015 election !
May 26, 2021
It isn’t devolution which has split the country. It is John’s party and their woeful brexit – as they were repeatedly told that it would. Everything was fine until then.
Incidentally, I see that the marginal reduction in a trade deficit with our fellow Europeans – thanks to brexit disruption – has been more than offset by an increase, to over 18 billion, in that with the Chinese.
The Germans aren’t really losing much sleep over it though.
Reply The divisive Scottish referendum was pre Brexit
May 26, 2021
Martin, As JR points out, the Scottish independence referendum pre-dated the Brexit referendum – by two years. It is not Brexit which makes the SNP want Scotland to leave the UK, it’s been part of its manifesto for decades.
May 26, 2021
SNP and everyone else knew in 2014 that the Government was planning an EU Referendum so they can’t even use the “unless something significant changes” argument to have a re-run. Only the EU replays Referenda till they get the result they want and I’m not convinced the SNP actually want independence any more with oil prices so low and Westminster apparently willing to keep passing powers and money to Holyrood on a whim.
May 26, 2021
MIC I was living in Scotland when the first referendum was called and it was before Brexit was even on the table. Do keep up.
May 26, 2021
Thank you John.
A referendum did indeed predate brexit, however, people generally accepted its result, until the next, on membership of the European Union, was held on terms to appease you and the rest of the ERG, instead of to honour Cameron’s “pledge” – as if.
It became absolutely clear that the “pledge” had been utterly shredded at that point, nay, that it had never actually existed.
But keep it up. Your efforts add to support for independence with every word, and it is growing here in Wales too.
May 27, 2021
You’re a bit mixed up, Martin, Wales voted to Leave. And the SNP haven’t changed their demand for Scotland’s independence in decades, irrespective of the 2014 and 2016 referendum results. You’re the one who wishes to appease just 1.3m SNP voters so that you can smash the UK (70m people). Look how far you’ve sunk as a result of your rage against Leave.
May 26, 2021
‘Everything was fine’ don’t be silly. The SNP has been agitating for this for years, they lost their requested referendum and they’re still agitating and causing division even though they have more say than ever over matters in Scotland which they are failing on all the time – totally not remarked on in the media.
May 26, 2021
The Conservative Party campaigned to remain in the EU. I think it must be the UK voters who you think are ‘woeful’.
May 26, 2021
‘The Germans aren’t really losing much sleep over it though.’
how sure are you?
and what about the others? several are frantic to get our tourism money back.
May 26, 2021
Where is my vote ? You know, the one that asks whether or not I want to be part of the United Kingdom and have to pay for the other members bills without so much as a thanks !
May 26, 2021
The Brexitists ‘won’ their referendum without thinking through some of the most basic points of leaving the EU.
Which is why we have a border down the Irish Sea, masses more paperwork, why we can’t export fish and why Agricola’s expat buddies are being deported.
As a result Scotland will decide to leave the UK. It’d rather be a modern European country than stuck with backward Little England.
May 26, 2021
No sign of any increase in support for Scottish separatism since the Scottish referendum which was pre Brexit and at a time when no one thought Brexit was remotely likely.
May 26, 2021
Andy, We have a border down the Irish Sea because the WA is a child of the Remain Parliaments 2015 to Dec 2019. I know that avoiding responsibility is something of an art form for Remains but this is just silly. The Remain Parliaments deliberately sold out the UK and weakened our position specifically in order to keep the UK as closely subjected to the EU as possible. Remain has even boasted about it.
May 26, 2021
In fact the WA was voted into law in this country in January 2020, by this Leave government. Every word in it belongs to this government and this Conservative Party, including the Protocol which splits NI from the rest of the UK
May 27, 2021
Longman, Not so. The history of the WA goes back to Theresa May’s governments, particularly the post 2017 one. The WA is BINO, as intended by Remain and the Remain Parliaments July 2015 – December 2019. Even the T&CA is limited by the WA.
May 26, 2021
So now lets get on with it ‘ where are these new trade deals with countries 1o,000 miles away.. where is Liz Truss.. havn’t heard a peep from her in ages
Am satisfied that deals with countries 10,000 miles away is the one way we will not be subjected to the evil empire.
May 26, 2021
The SNP had been scheming to leave the UK long before the EU referendum, they merely grasped Brexit as another straw.
May 26, 2021
It certainly should be. A little, modern country, sucking the EU teet. Fine by me.
May 26, 2021
it will soon turn out to be an aged dried up old cow ….mooo.
May 26, 2021
Andy, they wanted to leave before Brexit. You are talking out of your a***e as normal. Brexit is just a very handy excuse to carry on whinging and whining and getting more money from the English taxpayer.
May 26, 2021
Why we can’t export fish to the EU? Or everywhere else in the World?
We do need to ask more questions.
Do we still allow the EU to sell fish into the UK with no restriction? If so why?
And Scotland will put a border within the UK, not have our currency, not have a common travel area, have restricted work visas. Or will they be just like Ireland allowed their Independence and not treated as appallingly as the EU have treated the UK.
May 26, 2021
“The Brexitists ‘won’ their referendum without thinking through some of the most basic points of leaving the EU.”
You post this over and over, as if you are making a clever point, but at no time do you suggest a way of leaving the EU that is any different to where we are now.
Your only solution to the problems caused, mainly, by EU bad faith is to stay in the EU. You do not have an alternative, much less a better, way of leaving.
So you claim we have the “wrong Brexit” but your only alternative to it is no Brexit at all.
May 26, 2021
Exactly. Most of what “no return to boom and bust” Brown did was very misconceived indeed, especially his deluded economic policies. It was also done in a way they thought would give direct political advantage to Labour of the Conservatives and disadvantage the English. The former rather predictably backfired too.
I see the dire Baroness Warsi is doing her usual damage to the Tory Party. Why on earth did Cameron pick her as Chairman and elevate her to the Lords. Not a working compass or ability that is for sure.
Well done Maurine Lipman.
Excellent piece by Charles Moore on the Woke lunacy going in at Cambridge today, driven by the dire Vice Chancellor. I will not be giving them any more money while this insane evil, anti-free speech agenda persists.
May 26, 2021
The SNP is popular in Scotland because clearly, the Scots like being governed by their own politicians. When considering their latest election success, Sturgeon has adroitly kept the independence vote and increased their majority in areas of high unemployment.
Gordon Brown’s recent interventions in this matter are the last gasps of a failed politician and can be ignored.
However, roughly half of Scottish voters do support the union and should Sturgeon, rashly, go for a unilateral referendum and provoke a consitutional crisis, the points that you make will provide the pro-union element with material to counter their arguments. She cannot be sure of winning another independence vote, the polls show the result would be too close.
Dominic Cummings, for all his faults, is an outstanding election tactician/advisor with a proven success record. Maybe the pro-union Scottish Conservatives could be persuaded to take him on, should Sturgeon go for another independence referendum.
May 26, 2021
Gordon Brown was an unmitigated disaster for this Country. The sale of the gold, the leveraging up of the banks and the crash, the Great Recession, the misconceived bank bailouts, being No 2 in the Iraq war decision, 3 federalising EU treaties with no referenda, and of course boosting Scottish separatism with devolution though opponents made it quite clear that this would only play into the hands of the Scottish nationalists. He is grossly over-rated.
Meanwhile, while its open season on David Cameron, let’s give the man some credit for the wise decision to sell the UK’s share in eurostar to the dirigisite President Hollande for €750m, which quite rightly the U.K. has insisted is now a bailout cost for France to take, as they own it. (Another reminder why we don’t want govts owning businesses where we can avoid it).
May 26, 2021
Let’s not forget Brown’s destruction of private pensions.
May 26, 2021
Kept and continued by Osborne, Hammond and now Sunak!
“Gordon Brown was an unmitigated disaster for this Country.”
Indeed he was and the manner in which he sold our gold, to obtain the lowest possible price, stinks etc ed.
May 26, 2021
I agree with your comments John, but if the argument against is so clear, I ask why has the UK government not simply set out the questions you raise and far more others in a list, publicise it widely to the Scottish population, and ask the SNP to answer them truthfully.
As many others have said many times, they get more money per head than the English, but they simply want more and more, the problem is we have given in every time, which just simply encourages them.
Time to up the anti and cut the cash !
May 26, 2021
I assume given that the UK State pension scheme works on this weeks tax and Insurance income,pays for this weeks pension payments, that all those retired people in Scotland would get no further UK State pension if they left the UK, because Scotland will no longer contribute any income to the UK funds.
Has anyone informed them of such ? If not why not ?
May 26, 2021
But, those that have paid in to the scheme via tax & NI for all of their working lives would dispute that idea 🙁
May 26, 2021
Because your proposition is not fair. A Scottish pensioner has paid tax and NI all their life to fund the pensions of those older than them. It would be wrong to deny them their pension.
May 26, 2021
Mike
All of the Scottish workers will fund the existing Scottish State pensioners.
Exactly the same system as now, no change as the pension will not stop, but the rest of the UK simply will not fund it.
You surely do not expect the rest of the UK to fund the Scottish pensioners do you that would be grossly unfair.
Like wise Benefits, the Scottish workers would need to fund all Scottish benefits, thats what independence means, you pay because you make the decisions, so you accept responsibility for those decisions.
May 26, 2021
During the first referendum many Scots actually thought Westminster would carry on paying their pensions. They need to be told firmly that they will be on their own..
May 26, 2021
Alan – excellent point, why has no senior Minister been given the job of taking off the gloves and taking on Ms Sturgeon?
May 26, 2021
I don’t think Scotland is wanting more. I think it is wanting out.
May 26, 2021
Give us the vote and they can have it Sam.
May 26, 2021
The whole ethos of the SNP is based on hate for the English. The very people who fund their extravagant lifestyle.
When they have the next ‘independence’ referendum, as they will. Boris will be up there offering them more English money to sway them to stay.
When will we, the people of England be recognised? When will we get an independence referendum? When will we get an English Parliament?
Let them scurry off into the arms of the EU. Their whining and fiscal demands won’t be missed.
May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
Gordon Brown has been unable to learn from his disastrous mistakes for his recent foray back into politics was to say the solution to the problems his devolution policy created is to give the Scottish Parliament more powers. He also went on about ‘regions’, which is his reference to England, something I wish some politicians elected in England would take issue with, but don’t.
May 26, 2021
Except many of those politicians elected in England like to refer to England as the regions as well.. Not one of them will take issue with it because they all have one thing in common – their refusal to recognise England and it’s right to be treated equally in this so called union.
May 26, 2021
Devolution doesn’t split the country, the country was already split thanks to the Conservatives and Labour and the FPTP voting system where vast swathes of the country live in safe seats and so get taken for granted and ignored by both parties.
May 26, 2021
Peter, All votes “split the country”, that’s what they’re for. It’s just politics, where the “splits” are found by having elections and referendums, in order to decide what action to take. Don’t you approve of democracy? Or are you the type, frequently found on the left, who wants to “manage” outcomes rather than allowing the electorate their say?
May 27, 2021
I certainly do believe in democracy, one where every voter has an equal say, rather than one where milliions of voters are ignored because of the FPTP system and voting for those millions is about as impactful on the outcome as for the average citizen of North Korea.
May 26, 2021
They are only safe because the voters don’t vote the way you do Peter.
Near me a former “safe seat” fell to a very popular Lib Dem who worked hard locally and won the seat from an MP who lived over 200 miles away.
May 27, 2021
There should be no such thing as safe seats. Under decent electoral systems, there aren’t.
May 27, 2021
Ridiculous statement Peter.
If there are areas where the vast majority vote in a particular way then it is no business of you to stop it.
There are safe Labour Conservative Lin Dem and even a Green safe seat.
May 26, 2021
I don’t agree Peter the Blair government was predominantly run by Scottish MPs, Scottish-born MPs, and Scots’ made lords and that’s how we ended up with all this division because they thought it would give them a powerhouse in Scotland and Wales where they were always the strongest.
It is thanks to Scottish MPs in Westminster that they have relaxed Sunday opening hours yet England doesn’t. The Scottish MPs had a vote on tuition fees for England. The devolved matters should be for English MPs to vote on only but no-one wants that because people will start to question more why Scotland needs 3 -4 layers of government.
May 26, 2021
Let the Scottish Parliament be paid for by voluntary contributions, then see whether the Scots really want their expensive talking shop.
May 26, 2021
All said is indeed true but your leader has already offered more devolved powers. And I have no confidence that those subjects you list would not be compromised should there be an independence.
Yet in spite of all the problems your party continues with the principle and practises of devolution. England is being divided and set against itself via mayors for example.
So perhaps you should write ‘The Death of England?’ After all you oppose a true English parliament.
May 26, 2021
Exactly – no-one has done more to split up England than the ‘Tories’ with their imposed Mayors and their devolution within England rather than to it. Balkanisation by stealth and this from the party that wouldn’t exist without English votes. England deserves better than the current bunch of supine UK MPs squatting in English seats who refuse to say the word England let alone stand up for it. They get away with it because we let them. We need to replace them with a dedicated English Parliament with dedicated English MPs who put England first for a change instead of last as they do now. But it will be over their self serving dead bodies before that happens.
May 26, 2021
I read recently that the Government aim to help Scotland by providing extra funds and allowing Scots to use English NHS services – is this true? With millions awaiting hospital treatment, how would the latter offer be fair to the English?
May 26, 2021
John’s party along with the whole sorry bunch of them at Westminster don’t care what’s fair for England. They’re happy to keep on shafting the English if it keeps the rest of the so called union happy. Why else would they ignore the fact England gets thousands less per head, that only England’s young are clobbered with the second highest tuition fees in the world or that only our sick pay for their prescriptions and hospital parking. All totally free in Scotland courtesy of English taxes along with their free dental checks, free eye tests, free personal care for the elderly and frozen council tax. Not one UK MP squatting in an English seat gives a dam clearly.
May 26, 2021
A message to the PM, just say no!
I will never forgive the Labour Government for organising devolution. They boasted that they were promoting democracy but they were not doing anything of the kind. Devolution was a cynical exercise in gerrymandering and it failed spectacularly.
The UK Taxpayer is obviously funding the SNP ‘giveaways’ and this should no longer be the case.
Clearly, the NHS, Social Services and Universities in Scotland need less money from English, Welsh and Northern Ireland Taxpayers because it gets it already from the Scottish Government.
Even if this assertion is a little wide of the mark, I believe it is high time that Scottish Taxpayers paid for the SNP freebies.
May 26, 2021
‘’I will never forgive the Labour Government for organising devolution’’
And I’ll never forgive the Tory government for continuing with devolution and expanding its principals by creating regional mayors and police commissioners
May 26, 2021
There is only one contributor to the UK coffers – England. Wales & Ni get heavily subsidised tuition fees a fraction of Englands and they also get free prescriptions. All devolved administrations should be made to live off their own means and no more English money at least not until England gets to enjoy the same benefits.
May 26, 2021
I meant to say only one net contributor.
May 26, 2021
History has continued to show that being woolly, half in half out, sitting on the fence politics doesn’t work – the UK governments and politicians appeased regional nationhood with the promise of devolution….’here are a few sweets now please be quiet’
We are either full partners in the UK or we are separate countries – no to devolution
May 26, 2021
And don’t forget Wales and their Universal Wage. Time to get rid of devolution?
May 26, 2021
Don’t forget the covid farce of having 4 different press briefing describing 4 differing approaches, remedies and restrictive covid laws
May 26, 2021
Glen I agree. In extreme cases such as a pandemic rules and advice should be the same all over the UK. All the devolved nations managed to do was confuse everything.
May 26, 2021
What’s wrong with a universal basic income? We effectively have that for old people – it’s called a pension – and they are the richest demographic in the country.
May 26, 2021
the state pension wouldn’t even cover your kid’s private school fees. Try living on it.
May 27, 2021
Andy, Young people are subsidised for longer than old people (18 years for the young; 15 years (66 – 81) for the old).
May 26, 2021
agricola
Totally correct. Brilliant summary.
May 26, 2021
Scrap Barnett, cap Scottish borrowing and let the SNP tax Scotland to pay for what they spend.
If a desire for independence still exists in five years we can see what the terms of separation would be and then the whole of the UK can vote on it. (After all the SNP were keen that EU citizens should be allowed to vote in the Leave referendum as they had skin in the game).
May 26, 2021
A sound proposal Narrow Shoulders, although it does run more risk than some that we would remain lumbered with Scotland.
(The old objection of us harming ourselves though creating a failed State on our northern border has fallen away, as Scotland under its present politics achieved that outcome a while ago.)
May 26, 2021
The problem we have now is that the geinie is out of the bottle and we need to find the best way to put it back in again. Gordon Brown’s action has resulted in a half-way house that suits noone and gives the SNP endless scope for grumbling and asking for more.
The argument that the last referendum was said to be a ‘once in a generation’ event, is of course the case, but it is clear, and underlined in much of what you say, that logic plays little part in the SNP’s case for devolution, which has been no more thought through than it was before the referendum.
My view, which I admit to having expressed before here, is that by refusing or delaying sine die, another referendum, Mr Johnson will only exacerbate the situation and make it easier for the SNP to appear hard done by. I think that the best way to return the genie to its proper place, is to allow a referendum and make the case for maintaining the Union so strongly, with emphasis on the positives, rather than on the horror of going it alone, that the SNP lose. I would not have thought that that was beyond Mr Johnson’s proven campaigning ability. But he must also re-define the proper place for England in the Union, otherwise one wonders what is the point of it?
May 26, 2021
I think William that it has got to the stage where the English downtrodden would like the Scots to actually leave. Most people I speak to are fed up with them and fed up with all the extra money they get while we get less and less. I see Sturgeon wants to tax the rich in Scotland even more. Goodie, let them all come down to England. We’ll soon see what they like about independence.
May 26, 2021
You are surely right, JR. Devolution has already dismembered the United Kingdom. It is no longer united. It has become a disparate, disjointed agglomeration of independent countries. It has expanded fourfold the bureaucracy and cost of government, and diluted the power of the British parliament.
Devolution was a political betrayal to placate a noisy minority. The ramifications will be long lasting, and probably terminal.
May 26, 2021
“Devolution splits the country”
Then again without a Government that Governs for the whole of the UK, full devolution is inevitable.
We have Downing Street as a one trick pony that just to responds to a noisy Metro Left and never the needs of the Whole of the UK. For all intense and purpose, what is called a Health Minister, and Education Minister and so on that are in the UK Government Cabinet are not they cannot operate as Ministers for the UK – so why do they have that title? Why do the get paid on that basis? Even the PM with his focus on appeasing the MsM agenda and his metro left friends has less influence in the UK than the Scottish First Minister.
Government is as with any good management not about being the only ones that can do everything for everyone in all circumstances, even in its one size fits all perspective – that’s the lunacy of a freighted State. Government should be releasing the People from the over bearing burden of State. Give the people back control of their lives, let them keep more of their hard earned money and they will perform what to some would be a miracle and to those involved just part of the job of being a good citizen.
Devolution would have worked better if the State did devolve, but devolved down to the Regional or County level. In a Scotland context that would have meant Strathclyde equal to the Hebrides. In turn they would individually be on the same terms as a freed up Northumberland or an Essex. If they wanted to pool with Edinburgh for some services so be it – but we wouldn’t have had a proportionally over noisy beyond their remit one trick pony in the Edinburgh running the show for the whole of the UK.
May 26, 2021
Talking of the armed forces, is it true John that no Scottish regiments will be affected by Johnson’s planned 10,000 cull? We English are watching your Government’s continued appeasement approach yet again at England’s expense and we don’t like it. Do any of them care anything about England and the rotten deal it gets from this so called union post devolution both financially and constitutionally? It appears not so what is the point of them? Only an English Parliament would stand up for England in a way that 553 supine Unionist MPs squatting in English seats do not. But then of course an EP would mean a huge cull in the number of UK MPs and clearly our self serving MPs are never going to allow that. No wonder they ignore the English Question.
May 26, 2021
The argument for England going it alone is, in my opinion, far, far stronger than any of the others. Basically they are all holding us back.
May 26, 2021
If they are going to cull the English armed forces and leave the Scots in place then what will happen when, because it is when, they get independence? Madness.
May 26, 2021
I really wouldn’t be surprised, previously they cut the English regiments, even though they were recruiting quite well, and kept the Scottish regiments even though they were struggling to get people to join them. Then we have the Royal Navy, where for the first time , like forever, there were no shipyards building RN ships in England.
The British establishment are very poor custodians of England.
May 26, 2021
Indeed, the whole thing was always misconceived.
Devolution was badly thought out, ill planned and badly created in legal terms – Exactly what you’d expect from a socialist government.
Before Boris considers giving these parliaments extra powers and resources, he should look at how they can be restrained or brought back into line when they fail their people, as they so evidently do far too often.
The question Brown should be forced to answer is:
May 26, 2021
If such powers existed then without more there is no devolution.
May 26, 2021
It’s a pity that the European Union did not enjoy such powers to retain them over the UK, really, given what is emerging today re your last words.
May 26, 2021
Isnt the point of democracy about self-determination? Whether the Scottish parliament does a good job or not does not mean that a UK parliament with 95% English MPs should be judge and jury.
As for judging the performance, that is the job of the electorate.
May 27, 2021
Sam, Democracy for whom?
May 27, 2021
Devolution should not be seen as a one way street @Mic – The EU in fact does the total opposite regarding powers – they accrue more, they never give them back.
While Scotland is a part of the UK – Subsidised by England, using the British currency and many other aspects of the UK infrastructure, then the UK government has a responsibility to ensure that Scotland is being run in the best interests of the Scottish people and the UK as a whole.
May 26, 2021
At the time of the original referendum for independence I was with a group of army officers and the subject of Scotland came up. A full colonel had a Scottish regiment and he was adamant that his talks with his junior officers enquiring about the mood of his lads was abundantly clear. They joined the army for adventure, travel and to fight.
Not to become a coastal paths dads army type of force with none of the high tech equipment and opportunities that was available to them.
May 26, 2021
The only way to resolve this issue is to give them Independence and watch the panic set in. Its a win win for England and the other members of the remaining UK
May 26, 2021
If the former Czechoslovakia can do it, so can we ! We of course being England.
May 26, 2021
Hear, hear Mark.
May 26, 2021
Share of national debt?
Forget that, the SNP have no intention to pay anything. They will not agree a divorce settlement. They cannot afford to. That debt problem could well stop the EU having open arms. If and when the time comes Westminster should have laid out all their plans long before that day. Let it be clearly understood by both parties that like being in a bad card school, you can always get out by paying.
May 26, 2021
These letter to the Editor in today’s Telegraph just about some up devolution, levelling-up, Brexit and so on.
”What the public needs is a guide on which of the Government’s pronouncements are merely advice and which have the force of law. “
”has nothing to do with protection from the virus and everything to do with extending control over us. “
”It seems more likely that the system needs to remain in place because so much money has already been spent on it, and the Government needs to show that it is still being used. “
”that insinuates that students and staff are liable to disciplinary action for “microaggressions” (such as criticising religion, using unapproved pronouns, or raising an eyebrow) “
”Weakness encourages offenders. Disciplined enforcement prevails. “
The sole root of the UK’s problems and woes is a Government that doesn’t listen and doesn’t ‘hear’. Its only self belief is that they (the Government) must be hands on and orchestrate every part of everyone’s life based of the noise from an unrepresentive few and a MsM agenda.
How does the Government respond to the needs of the peoples of the UK, a snappy catch phrase, a repeated soundbite, more left wing mantra. What it never does is ‘trust’ the people, give them their lives back
May 26, 2021
Today I was reminded of the Brexit ‘sell out’ the UK Government listened to the Metro based, primarily foreign run CBI. An organisation for the most part actual UK companies are not a part of. But the UK Government refused to listen to the People of the UK, the Fishermen and the NI Citizen. It was a ‘chums’ exercise in appeasement.
A ‘clean break’ and the UK would be sailing away and comfortable in its own skin.
May 26, 2021
nota# well said. The CBI claims it is a UK business organisation. It claims to speak for 190,000 businesses, made up of around 1,500 direct members and 188,500 non-members.
Of those 1500 direct members, I wonder how many pay subscriptions are UK-based, UK corporation tax-paying entities. Of the 188,500 non-members they claim to speak for (ridiculous how do they) 55,000 odd are the NFU so they double dip on representation/voice.
If it truly was a business lobbying group they wouldn’t allow all the rubbish the left spout about British businesses without challenging them. They never challenge the TUC. They have sat by and watched the UK give eased movement of goods into the UK whilst not protected British small business competitors.
May 26, 2021
Spot On
May 26, 2021
The SNP want what the Northern Irish have the best of all the deals dual-nationality. The S Irish have all that our government have allowed them to get away with when they strode out for Independence, did they have to pay a share of the bills accrued by the UK when they left?
Except it has caught up with Northern Ireland they can’t keep their EU passport and keep an open border with Southern Ireland and remain without a border with the UK, not because the UK won’t allow it, we bend over backwards for the Southern Irish all the time BUT because the EU won’t allow it.
NO point in continuing bashing heads over this for all Denis’ reasoned arguments, the bad deal was signed off and why would the EU budge whilst Boris allowed them free reign in the UK. Now you need to make it work by making the paperwork and certification of legitimate UK made goods and grant easy low-cost passage into Northern Ireland, you should give British registered traders within the UK free paperwork creation, tax facilitation. Then put the same restrictions on S Ireland and the EU that they put on our products a level playing field and not next year NOW to protect our makers and shakers. Nothing will change until you do.
Scotland thinks they will be able to keep a common travel area, dual nationality – it’s all a bid to BRINO and the sleepwalk back into line and the remainders/returners are cheering them on and encouraging the anti-English hatred that they’ve brewed up, the SNP MSP breaking cover and speaking her truth shouldn’t be stifled, we must know what they actually believe.
The S. Irish run their trucks without charge through England snarling up our roads, it is good that so many none ved paying/highly taxed UK fuel purchasing Irish trucks aren’t trundling up and down the M6 now. Ireland has their UK pass (allowed to vote here, get work in the UK, get free NHS treatment in the UK) and enjoys their EU passport without making anything like the contributions expected from the UK, nor into NATO, nor complying with the competitive corporation tax level playing fields the EU demanded of the UK with their extensive fees and fines.
There is already Free training funded by the Scottish government (that they are not raising extra taxes to pay for) for their students studying in England in all sorts of grants, scholarships, bursaries, workarounds but they charge the English students over £9000 pa. whilst “Scottish students and students from the EU (who started in or before the 2020/21 academic year) can study for free in Scotland – the government picks up the tab for tuition fees. However, students from the rest of the UK will be charged up to £9,250 for tuition fees in Scotland.8 Apr 2021”.
May 26, 2021
Over the past 70 odd years English self-loathing has flourished. We all know this but non-woke politicians fail to understand it. Many have encouraged it in pandering to the Left.
The Left/Marxists really, really LOATHE England…and their grievances go back a long way.They seem to read from a particular, never-wavering script and they detest everything to do with stability, decency and tradition.
This all from personal experience. Not nonsense but painful observation.
This is why politicians have been urged to take a ( brave) stand which they never do.
It isn’t to do with independence…it is to do with destroying everything.
May 26, 2021
You might have thought that England with the Magna Carta, Parliamentary democracy, Common law, trial by jury, Parishes , Councils, etc etc as all part of our culture , would have found favour with the left, but far from it , they hate us with a passion that would make the most extreme bigots blush with embarrassment, and I really don’t know why. As they are doing everything they can to destroy us, it would be nice to know why.
May 26, 2021
The SNP’s idea that Scotland would be welcomed as a member of the EU is little more than a figment of their imagination. Without the support of the United Kingdom they would be trying to live well beyond their means and the EU has enough countries doing just that and seeking support from a shrinking economy.
They were lucky to lose the 2014 referendum having based their financial plan on North Sea oil revenue. They have no published plan now and are making a reasonable mess of running the country at present. As for that rude, chubby little chap from the Isle of Skye who leads their delegation in Westminster and who does nothing to improve the life of his fellow citizens, it illustrates very clearly that they have little talent to run a country.
Agricola is absolutely right, the BBC use this whole situation to drive wedge within the UK. Yet another reason that our national broadcaster needs sorting out
May 26, 2021
What are you talking about? there are plenty of examples of smaller countries surviving very well in the EU. Size was never the thing – attitude was and is – it was understood by a lot of Europeans way back like DeGaulle that the English would never be happy about sharing sovereignty economics laws and other things and were unsuited but Edward Heath pushed ahead nevertheless. Not the fault of the EU – the Scottish people deserve better
May 27, 2021
Jacob, The small countries which survive (as Scotland could do) have to be a lot more realistic, and a lot more competent, than the SNP is.
May 26, 2021
A sane thought from Our Dear Leader in 2014.
“The question is settled for a generation, surely. I mean, for 20 or 30 years at least. The people have spoken, and they have plumped for Britain; and thank heavens for that.”
But can he hold back the tide?
May 26, 2021
If devolution is just a stepping-stone to full independence, then it’s a case of when, not if
If devolution is just a model for limited home rule, then that model should be the same for the four countries of the UK
Either way it needs major reform
May 26, 2021
Looking from England, the problems the SNP will have in securing a positive vote for independence are seemingly insurmountable.
Not only is there the problem over the enormous budget deficit, for which Sturgeon has no solution, but it is obvious that they will need to borrow to finance current account spending from year one.
To borrow, they will need their own currency, yet a leading economist issued a report earlier this month suggesting that a Scottish currency launched at parity with the Pound Sterling, would immediately depreciate against all major currencies by between 18% and 22%.
The problem will then be that most imports into Scotland will immediately cost around 20% more, whether they come from England or Sturgeon’s beloved EU.
Scottish pensions and wages will obviously have been denominated in the new Scottish currency so they will immediately be worth 20% less. The average Scottish family could not possibly cope with such a catastrophic loss of real income, especially when it is blindingly obvious that taxes would have to rise substantially at the same time to cover at least part of the deficit.
Then we have the latest from the SNP’s own think tank. Their true socialist/communist agenda was revealed and is even more extreme than McDonald’s plan for a Corbynite Government :
A wealth tax is proposed on all assets valued at more than £500,000 ( Let’s call that £400,000 in their newly-depreciated currency ).
In addition to real property, they propose that a new register of all assets should include paintings, cars and other valuables and would be updated each year for the purposes of the wealth tax. This kind of extreme taxation would not be permitted within the United Kingdom so the wealth of everyone in Scotland would be relatively safe while they remain within the UK.
Can the SNP really believe that the Scottish people will vote for a full-blown Socialist/Communist State ?
One can only imagine what would happen if Sturgeon implemented such a policy – the exodus would make the flight of the Israelites look like a Sunday afternoon stroll.
Only English taxpayers need fear the outcome of a second Independence referendum : It looks like we will have to keep forking out £15bn a year to keep the living standards of Scottish People at a level to which they are not entitled by their own efforts.
The only thing I agree with Gordon Brown on, is that we should offer further devolution as an alternative to independence : This must be in the form of complete financial separation giving Holyrood control of both taxation and spending within Scotland. That this must include the abandonment of the Barnett Formula with borrowing in Scotland, through the Treasury, limited to the average borrowing figure in England.
May 26, 2021
This argument that it was a ‘once in a generation’ referendum is disingenuous. That offer was based on the voters being told that if they wanted to remain in the EU, they needed to vote to stay in the union.
That very basic and fundamental element is no longer true. In fact the reverse is true. Give them another referendum. It is the honourable and decent thing to do.
May 26, 2021
Agree – its called self determination (and we’ve gone to war to uphold its principal)
May 26, 2021
@ Mike Wilson – yet the SNP line is the one that is truly disingenuous – and we all know it will always want another referendum until it obtains the outcome it desires.
The “No” vote that occurred in 2014 was cast when the UK Government was promising a future UK-wide referendum on membership of the Evil Empire: clearly there could be no guarantee or even indication of which way that vote would go or whether Scots voters’ preference would match the majority in the Union. Accordingly, Scots voting “No” in 2014 had to take account of the plans of the Union they chose to remain part of and it was implicit that they would then be bound by the collective will of its citizens of which they comprised a part. There were no future Scottish opts out on offer nor ever mooted, nor for anyone else.
May 26, 2021
I agree Mike. Give them a referendum and let’s hope they win it.
May 26, 2021
MW :
At the Scottish referendum the SNP happily accepted that separation from Engand would mean leaving the EU even when doubts were cast by the EU itself that Scotland’s re-joining after separation would not be automatic.
So separation from England was more important than EU membership.
Now the SNP are saying they want separation from England so they can join the EU!
The basic truth is that for the SNP separation from England is the goal and EU membership is unimportant.
If there is to be another Scottish referendum then this time the vote should be extended to all Scottish people living elsewhere in the UK and not again extended to everyone resident in Scotland (temporarily or permanently) whatever their nationality.
May 26, 2021
Whilst it understandable that England, constantly under pressure from the SNP’s anti-English rhetoric, may wish to see Scotland become independent if only for financial reasons, it should realise that the extreme socialist SNP would turn Scotland into a failed state like Venezuela as evidenced by their spending plans and lack of separation of powers as recently outlined by David Davis in Parliament.
And that a failed state in hock to the EU or perhaps even to Russia or to China on our northern border would be a disaster for England and cause it far more expense and trouble than meeting the current Scottish demands.
If Scotland is in need of immigrants why cannot the UK government legislate that some or all of the 700K new immigrants who are still coming into the UK each year work initially for 2 years or more in Scotland, just as Canada has done for their immigrant doctors?
May 26, 2021
Because when over 300 immigrants came into Scotland a few years ago within a year they coudn’t trace any of them. They believed they had all emmigrated into England.
May 26, 2021
I remember Andrew Marr (and other journos)visiting Sochi for a presentation from Vladimir Putin for the Winter Olympics-it was around the time of the Scottish Referendum.He was allowed to ask one question and chose to enquire whether an independent Scotland could join The Eurasian Union.Mr Putin replied something like “I don’t see why not”!
May 26, 2021
FuS
Agreed. I also think they should have another one. BUT – on condition that if they lose then the SNP has to disband, and the barnet formula must be scrapped. If they wish to stay then should pay the same tax as everyone else and receive the same benefits.
The union cannot continue in it’s present form where the English taxpayer has money taken and given to Scotts for no other reason than they’re Scottish, and I don’t see why we have to put up with anti-English vitriol coming from the SNP, frankly much of it amounts to blatent sectarian contempt.
Time to call their bluff, and it’ll save us a bob or two if they go.
May 26, 2021
Original Richard
“it should realise that the extreme socialist SNP would turn Scotland into a failed state like Venezuela ”
…….not our problem.
May 26, 2021
Why don’t all English MPs do the job they are paid for, which is to work for their electorate, the ENGLISH people ?
Why don’t these MP demand the same resource for their people, as those given to Sturgeon ?
Why doesn’t Johnsom call Sturgeon’s bluff and give her a referebndum ? Let us see how many votes it would get when the facts about currency, tax and defence are laid bare.
I was going to ask why the SNP Glasgow councillor, Spear, has not been(looked into ed), but now see that Police Scotland are investigating her after receiving several complaints.
Is it true that Blackford tweeted in support of this woman ? If so, he should also be (challenged ed)
May 26, 2021
(To clarify I don’t mean JR)
May 26, 2021
Perhaps politicians (and voters) who take part in legal referendums should accept the results? I am aware that will be regarded as novel by the SNP/woke/Remain bunch, but there it is.
May 26, 2021
Not if the basis of the referendum- if you want to stay in the EU, vote for the Union – has changed.
May 26, 2021
Polls don’t show much difference in voting intentions of Scottish voters since their last referendum.
May 26, 2021
You keep repeating this nonsense.
Yes, Leave won the referendum. Yes the UK has left the European Union. There is nothing illegal about that last fact.
However, it is a woeful outcome of a baleful group of people’s campaign in my opinion, and freedom of expression means that I and millions more are entitled to say that, and also to campaign by any legal means to relieve its ill effects.
If that upsets you then jolly good too, I think.
May 27, 2021
May 27, 2021
Martin, Democracy is not “nonsense”. Moreover, you only want “freedom of expression” when it suits you. When people get ostracised or sacked because they have conservative values you are (according to you) not even aware of it. And you certainly have freedom (thanks to JR) to express your corrosive obsequiousness to the EU empire pretty frequently!
May 26, 2021
Manufacturing growing strongly in the UK
No brexit meltdown.
http://bilbo.economicoutlook.net/blog/?p=47558
Did anything the SNP say about Brexit come true. ?
I mean the £ was supposed to be finished right and the ground open up and sky fall in.
May 26, 2021
SCOTCH MIST
The pathological lies are not just the public ones from the SNP which tells whoppers off the record to its supporters – such as “Scotland gives more in tax than it receives” and “We can have a Scots Currency equal to the Pound” or “We can afford our Deficits and finance our Debt at current taxation levels”, or “When we rejoin EU we will have a huge export market”. All lies based on the Unicorns and Rainbows of non-existent economic and trading viability.
WHEN ? NOT IF? So just WHEN will the SNP pass their Referendum Act? WHEN are the SNP applying for a Section 30 Order from Westminster? WHEN will the SNP hold their own Referendum without a S30? As ONE THIRD of the Scots Electorate Abstained in the Holyrood Elections and a slight majority of votes cast were for Unionist parties then the answers are NEVER! The SNP will constantly claim they are being refused a referendum but Gove has already told the SNP they can have one – this means the SNP dare not hold one as they know they cannot win. So it will be the same Auld Song and ever more demands for HM Treasury money without accountability for it.
May 26, 2021
Regionalisation of the UK was an EU policy to destroy the administrative integrities of its constituent countries, thereby transferring authority to Brussels. In the bad old days, there were no political entities inside GB above county level apart from Westminster. Let’s get back to the bad old days and let Nicola Sturgeon become a county councillor if she wishes. Let’s simplify and cut out waste and needless controversy, necessary to support the ambitions of a multiplicity of politicians.
May 26, 2021
Off topic – sorry…
Watching Dominic Cummings this morning – not holding back going for the jugular. Certainly Boris, Matt Hancock & Carrie are clearly in his sights…
May 26, 2021
I dare say it is all play acting.
The terrified will beg for more lockdowns! Stricter and swifter.
Our Dear Leader is already locking down up North.
May 26, 2021
Given the socialist/communist economic plans espoused by the SNP – see :
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/05/25/tax-wealth-decriminalised-drugs-immigration-unbound-snps-wish/
There has to be a risk that the SNP will allow the Russians or the Chinese to take over and operate one of our former military bases in Scotland. That would be utterly unacceptable to England, the Americans and NATO.
Given they will have a desperate need for cash to overcome their deficit, a couple of billion a year rent from the Russians or the Chinese would come in very useful
May 26, 2021
Isn’t the problem quite simple, just as the EU Commission has gone rogue and foisted its own personal ego on the peoples of Europe, the UK PM decides to follow suit with the people of these Islands.
The common thread they want to rule and not to govern. They demonstrate daily they don’t comprehend the difference. Then not unreasonable the people become disenchanted and want their lives returned, demand to be set free. In all cases the People get on, including between nations – its the power absorbed leaders in the political classes that don’t lead but dictate, then because they are so up themselves they they believe they are showing strength a direction.
Just as Corbyn screwed the Labour Party, Johnson is screwing the Conservatives.
May 26, 2021
for what its worth I think Dom is broadly correct today
wish we had more people like him listened to
May 26, 2021
It was informative to hear who he lauded.
May 27, 2021
yea I dont support his view of the Chancellor, and he has several blind spots, but I thought a decent honourable performance
May 26, 2021
Sorry Sir John you are legally and geographically incorrect when you use the term divided Country. Which Country are you referring too ? I am not aware that England, Wales and Scotland are divided. It is true Ireland is divided.
It is a fact of Life that England is the biggest Country in the British Isles and supports its much smaller neighbours in all sorts of ways, mainly material things. But not a one way street by any means. Not sure what the best of British would be without the input from the Scots, Welsh and Irish . Not just singing , whisky fish and a nuclear submarine base 🙂 also major discovery’s and engineering. But the British way is to accommodate variety and independence within limits. Even encourage it. In my view it is a good thing that Scots and Welsh are responsible for how they run their Country on internal matters and can’t blame the English or more correctly Westminster if things go wrong . However how far do you take preserving cultural identity and independence, and the cost to do so ? Devolution should not be taken to the point of impedance and not all Britons having roughly the same standard of living.
Not sure why the SNP want’s independence from England but happy to be governed by the EU. They defiantly don’t like country’s doing their own thing, unlike England. But no second referendum until the agreed next time. The SNP did agree to this to have the referendum in the first place . The SNP is not democratic when it suits them. If the result is not to their likening.
May 27, 2021
John, The country is the UK.
May 26, 2021
SNP supporters fully believe they can walk away without taking their share of debt with them. This is actually the legal advice they have.
As a matter of urgency your government needs to remedy this with legislation.
The Brexit referendum has been endlessly criticised on the grounds that Leavers did not know precisely what they were voting for. Let’s not make the same mistake again. Your government needs to set down exactly what it means for the armed services, the national debt, the BBC, pensions and benefits, the full works. Legislation.
May 26, 2021
If the Scots are to have another “Once in a lifetime” referendum, after what? Seven years? England should now be able to hold their own.
We can then decide who we want within the UK AND whether we should fund the others and with how much English Taxpayers cash.
May 26, 2021
Derek
I agree, and with all the anti-English votriol coming from the SNP perhaps it’s time we called their bluff and held a referendum with the English vote included, and on condition that if the SNP loses they have to disband.
May 26, 2021
All moves to give the devolved assemblies/parliaments independence must be resisted. However I would prefer that the devolution be reversed and any further ideas of an independent Scotland, Wales and NI firmly quashed.
We need to return to the United Kingdom; if Sturgeon & co don’t like that they are free to go and live in their beloved EU.
May 26, 2021
Kindly explain what democratic route is available to Scots to express their view on independence, given that you refuse them a referendum
May 26, 2021
They had their referendum in 2014 and they expressed their view on independence then.
Are you one of these pretend democrats that believes a referendum should be repeated frequently until the antagonists get the result that they want?
May 26, 2021
Len Peel
They’ve just had one.
May 26, 2021
They just had a referendum and the majority voted to stay – what are you talking about?!
May 26, 2021
“No man has the right to fix the boundary to the march of a nation. No man has the right to say to his country: Thus far shalt thou go and no further”
(Charles Stewart Parnell – irish nationalist leader – 1802 circa)
May 26, 2021
May 27, 2021
Which effectively gives permission for any nation to invade another, doesn’t it?
May 26, 2021
Excuse should read circa 1882
May 26, 2021
As a Scot who came south to university and stayed 45 years ago I want to make it clear that I will be keeping my British passport and English home amongst my English family and friends. Scots bleating about losing access to the EU need to understand that their tartan passport will ensure they lose access to the rest of the UK whilst they hang around expecting to swing back into the EU, Euro and all.
May 26, 2021
People in Ireland who express these sentiments are known as West Brits. Presumably people north of the English Scottish border can from now on be known as North Brits
May 26, 2021
Mary Lowrey
FYI Nichola Sturgeon is terrified at the prospect of having to join the Euro, she’s absolutely dead against it.
I don’t know the reason why, but one thing is clear – neither she nor her party have been straight with the Scottish people concerning financial control and security in a post UK world.
May 26, 2021
Quote: “It is the view of the current Scottish Government that a referendum is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
Quote (Ruth Davidson): “No means we stay in, we are members of the European Union.”
Quote (Bettertogether – Alistair Darling on behalf of Lib/Lab/Tor): “ EU membership only guaranteed with a No vote”.
Quote (David Cameron):“you can’t hold people in an organisation against their will.”.
There are two issues at stake here:
1. Whether it is the right decision for Scotland to leave the UK.
2. whether Scotland has an intrinsic right to decide its own future.
The UK always had the right to vote to leave the yhe EU. After all, you can’t hold people in an organisation against their will.
Either we accept the right of Scotland to choose membership of the UK or we say that Scotland has no right to decide its future. If it’s the former, then make the argument for the continued family of four. If it is the latter, we should drop the rhetoric around ‘once in a generation’, ‘now is not the time’ and simply be honest that we will deny Scotland the right to hold a vote if it chooses when it chooses because we don’t believe Scotland has a right to decide its future and so is irrevocably under the rule of Westminster.
Personally, a positive case for the union is the only one that will stand the chance of survival long term. It comes with risk. But then so does marriage. One party can always choose to leave no matter how much the other wishes otherwise.
Reply The UK signed a Treaty of Union with the EU with an exit clause. Scotland signed a Treaty of Union with no exit clause. We nonetheless gave Scotland the choice recently. Catalonia is in a Union with no exit clause. Her equivalent of the SNP have their leaders arrested.
May 26, 2021
did nobody raise the story of the 2 most senior legal appointments in Scotland (you know Sturgeon’s puppets) decide to quit their untenable joke of an autonomous job?
May 26, 2021
You set it all out very well.
May 26, 2021
Is the Cummings pantomime all about convincing the sheeple that swifter and firmer lockdowns are required?
A little bit of shadow boxing between him and Johnson, when Johnson has already broken his promise and imposed local lockdowns?
Glad to hear that the council(s) involved are refusing to comply.
May 26, 2021
Do they want Independence?, or our they the Oliver Twist Party always coming back asking for more from the CONservative and Unionist Party that has a stand alone Scottish and Welsh Party but treats England Differently. Maybe its all those Scottish Tories that can’t get elected north of the Tweed in safe English seats that’s the problem.
May 26, 2021
JR
“Had the SNP won I doubt they would now be giving Scottish people a second vote to reconsider their decision to leave. ”
Likely series of events if they had managed to deceive the majority of Scottish people –
Slagging us off to the EU in the hope of rescue fails.
EU insists Scotland adopt the euro currency. SNP panics.
Loss of HMRC and other English utility jobs hits hard.
Loss of bribe money / Barnett formula etc also hits hard.
No means to fund healthcare.
No means to fund defence.
Nobody gets paid because there’s no currency to pay them with.
Shops empty.
Mass civil unrest.
The lights go out.
SNP secretly grovells to Westminster but of course does’nt tell the Scottish people.
English government realises there is no way the English people will accept another union with Scotland.
SNP has to face the music.
We laugh our nuts off.
May 26, 2021
I sense that the SNP has its fingers crossed behind its back, thinking we’ll bail them out if it goes wrong, as Scotland’s bankruptcy would make them a dangerously toxic neighbour. The Scots should think carefully about what happens if their ‘independence’ (i.e. their dependence on the EU) goes pear-shaped and a hard-nosed EU makes economic and fiscal demands that trigger a civil war north of the border. When England agreed to a Union after Scotland’s Panama misadventure, the English were not asked their opinion. This time round there would be a referendum in England, and the result might well be a resounding ‘No’.
May 26, 2021
So looks like now they are going to put it all on matt.. thousands died unnecessarily and still.. really don’t know what more to say.
May 27, 2021
The mistake we have made is in not spelling out what independence would mean:
– No shared monarchy
– No shared currency
– No Barnett formula or other fiscal support
– No defence pact
– A hard border with immigration control
That summary would go on the ballot paper in any second referendum.
No to parasitic Devomax. Independence must mean exactly what it says.
May 27, 2021
– relocation of all Civil Service jobs to England
May 27, 2021
Your last paragraph highlights why Scotland has become such a divided and unhappy place. The solution is obvious – reverse the disastrous policy instigated by Brown and his socialist government and end devolution which has been a failed experiment and is dragging us ever further apart.