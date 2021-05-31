In praise of the car

For many young people passing their driving test is an important rite of passage to adulthood. Acquiring your first vehicle is a major advance in your personal freedom.. Yet today government, Councils and better off greens from the security of their homes in major cities lecture the rest of us on the wickedness of the car. The better off Green city dweller can rely more on the tube or mass transit and has the money for taxis when needed. The aim is to get people out of car ownership or to reduce their use of the car, and in the meantime to cow people into keeping quiet about their reliance on this flexible and most popular form of transport.
Many Councils work away to make their localities hostile to car traffic, blocking off roads, and deliberately creating unsafe juxtapositions of bus lanes and cycleways with highway, and altering junctions to increase tensions between different road users. I have recently reviewed the many journeys I need to make for work, for shopping and for social and pleasure purposes. All the ones I need to do in my home constituency area either cannot be done by train, or if attempted by train would take me between three times and ten times as long depending on the distance I needed to walk from the destination station, the frequency of the timetable and whether I needed first to go into Reading by train to then get out on another line. All these trips would also be dearer given the relative marginal costs of each mode of travel. Like many people I conclude if the train option is both much longer and dearer it is not a sensible choice. Added to that how would I manage a weekly shop on the train and carrying the groceries to and from stations. In Central London I do mainly walk or use the tube where the shorter distances and the regularity of the trains makes those the best options now the roads have been so blocked and parking removed or priced so high.
Most people in my local area come to the conclusion they mainly use the car. Many take the children to school by car unless they live close to the school. They go on to their place of work in the car because most offices, shops and factories are not near a station. They take the family to a cafe or restaurant by car because it easier with many of the family items they might need in the car already. They visit Granny by car because Sunday transport services are so poor.
Sensible Councils understand we need to live with the car. Its flexibility is the ally of better town centres and shopping areas if the Council allows easy access and cheap or free parking. It is the ally of young people being able to enjoy their lives and make more social contacts, it is the friend of events, theatres and concerts wanting people to get back from them at hours of less pubic transport, and the stand by means to tackle many emergencies for a family. The car can get you to the chemist, the doctor or to the direct rescue of a family member in trouble.
Sensible car policy means designing junctions that encourage freer flow and segregates different types of road user to make them safer. It means building a better local network of strategic roads designed with the needs of the van, truck and car driver in mind, allowing more time and attention for pedestrians, bikes and buses on other local roads. Above all it needs more capacity to ease congestion and tensions on the ever popular roads. Roundabouts are better than traffic lights in most cases. Right hand turning traffic needs a separate lane. Main roads should have more priority, with traffic sensor controlled lights for side roads. There needs to be more bridge crossings over railway lines.
Governments local and national will discover that if they make it too difficult to get about by car there will be a voter backlash. The polls may tell us people want to use their cars less and are worried about air quality, safety and other important issues. If you look however at what people are actually doing they are relying more and more on their cars to buy the food, get to school and work and have some fun. Even before all lockdown is lifted traffic levels are back to pre pandemic levels whilst train and bus travel is struggling to get back to 50% of former levels.
In praise of the car
May 31, 2021
Exactly and nor is it true in general that cars are generally less “environmental” or energy inefficient than trains and buses. When you do this comparison in the real world you have to consider actual train and bus occupancy (all day, both directions and not just rush hour), also staffing, stations, ticketing, track maintenance, the indirect routes, each end connections, inability to carry heavy or bulky items or change plans at the last minute and the constant stopping of bulky road blocking buses. Also cars can take 5 or even up to 8 people with luggage door to door stopping at the shops, school, office or some attraction on route. Almost always quicker, cheaper and more convenient.
May 31, 2021
‘the many journeys I need to make for work, for shopping and for social and pleasure purposes. ’
I remember when the grocer, butcher, baker and fishmonger were just around the corner along with a bike shop, bank, toy shop in the local parade of shops. No car needed.
Even with the advent of supermarkets, housewives walked home with their day to day shopping.
You could increase road capacity and build massive car parks but people might then moan when it blighted the area where they live.
May 31, 2021
So many city dwelling commentators are trying to reduce our use of the private car so it’s good to see an article from an influential politician in praise of it.
For young mothers with small children and people in jobs which are not in a fixed workplace, the car brings essential flexibility and for everyone it brings freedom and economy so there’s no wonder people are so keen to get and keep them.
May 31, 2021
I just listened on Spectator TV to an interview the excellent and surely quite right Prof. Sunetra Gupta. So why exactly was Neil O’Brian MP (PPE needless to say, ex advisor to the appalling G Osborne and T May & now levelling up minister) viscerally attacking her and the excellent Dr. Clare Craig too? What on earth does this deluded dope know on this topic? Or is it that he actually thinks they are right and this have to be attacked and discredited in this deluded and unpleasant way? Give me Gupta and Craig views every time over this nasty & deluded MP.
May 31, 2021
Hard to explain why governments did not stem car ownership earlier.
With loans becoming an important method of car purchase and unstemmed immigration the number of private vehicles on the road has shot up.
Japan, ( I believe) forestalled this problem by only allowing car purchase only by those with enough parking space.
Not a terribly draconian rule considering what Boris has been prepared to do.
However, IDS was right in what he said about dogs and bones and inevitably people will be deprived of the car they had come to rely on.
Maybe the govt. should not have covid terrified voters re public transport?
May 31, 2021
He or she who denighs a citizen his right to cheap personal transport is taking a big political risk. As your article suggests the groundswell already exists. It is a matter of getting the balance of private or public transport right, and making the transition from one to the other hassle free.
A suggestion in your case. A minimally polluting vehicle for travel in the constituency for work and domestic needs. A vast free parking facility at the tube/rail station to encourage its use into the city. When you get there, walk or taxi. Tube/Rail for trips to the airport or distant destinstions, while recognising that when you get there you may need flexible transport so it could make more sense to do it all by car. However having spent half an hour on the M5 yesterday, I would not wish it on anyone. The return journey on white/yellow roads was really enjoyable, villages, cricket matches and the countyside in bloom.
As you imply, local councils in the UK fail to cater for the motor car and bewail the decline of their commercial centres, further exacerbated by on line shopping. They also actively penalise the car user as an easy cash cow. They deserve the result they get. You get the quality of council you vote for, maybe central government should give them an outline plan of what is required.
May 31, 2021
Much of what you say could be interpreted as being in praise of on demand personal transport rather than the car per se. The other day I passed a queue of cars, around 20, being held up by road works and noting that although every single one of them could hold 5 people they all only had the driver I wondered why we don’t use scooters/mopeds more, they are much cheaper than a car. Weather is obviously an issue as is the need to sometimes have one or more passengers, perhaps the lack of consideration from other road users is a concern.
The heart of the problem though I think is population, we have far too many people for our size and considering the attitude of governments this situation will never get better only worse.
Driving is no longer a pleasurable experience, quite the reverse, and being stuck in a traffic jam is not my idea of freedom.
So what is the solution?
May 31, 2021
Also, regarding car ownership, successive govts have relentlessly removed and centralised shops, offices, doctor’s surgeries etc etc so that whereas at one time people could have reached all they needed on foot, or by bike, a car became a necessity.
Of course now no public or private transport will be needed.
We will do everything on our computers!
And good luck with that!!
May 31, 2021
Yesterday, here, we witnessed a kind of madness.
Brought on no doubt by the lockdown and job losses and money worries and stress. And possibly the idea that the Left has won?
It was quite anarchic and disturbing.
If Johnson, as rumoured, thinks he is going to imprison us all again …then I think he will have a fight on his hands!
May 31, 2021
And the modern internal combustion engine is efficient and clean.
May 31, 2021
One of the achievements of modern development has been cars that gave us personal mobility, which liberated us, the days of being locked into areas you might have thought were long gone, but with the environmental totalitarianism being foisted on us it seems not, it is something they want to bring back. Of course not for them though.
May 31, 2021
well said John. we need more people discussing this.
the anti car nutters in the public sector and politics are going too far.
abd.org.uk are broadly correct.