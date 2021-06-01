The CV 19 Inquiry

The Opposition parties spurred on by Mr Cummings want an immediate CV 19 Inquiry. The government rightly points out it is not over yet so why not wait until the pandemic has officially passed.
At the heart of the argument is the issue of how many have died from CV 19 and whether fewer would have died with a different policy. The Opposition want the narrative to be that lockdowns work so any period without full lockdown risked more deaths. The global figures however do not show any simple relationship between intensity of lockdowns and death rates.Nor does this approach allow us to explore the alternative some of us preferred to full lockdown ,the safeguarding of the groups of people most at risk from a disease which does not offer much threat to healthy younger people.
Today I renew my request of the NHS that they review the accuracy of the data. The U.K. has now the 17 th highest deaths per million people on worldometer figures, below countries like Belgium, Czechia and Hungary that did lockdowns. It is however high up the table of deaths in relation to case numbers, because the U.K. has done a better job at limiting case spread than many. 50 countries have had more cases per million than us. I have defended the NHS by suggesting that the U.K. overcounted Covid deaths in the early months. In the early months some people were put down as CV19 deaths without a positive test result. They may have shown cold,flu,catarrh or other respiratory symptoms. Throughout people dying of a range of other conditions have been recorded as a Covid death if they had a positive test result up to 28 days before death. The CV19 may have little or nothing to do with their actual death. In contrast a country like Germany seems to have taken a much tougher line in demanding proof that someone died of Covid before so recording it.
If the NHS review disagrees with my assumption and concludes the death figures are right then the NHS has to ask why we had one of the worst death rates from people getting the disease. There then needs to be analysis of infection control, discharges policy and treatments used. I and others raised a number of issues from early on about infection control, use of isolation hospitals, discharge of patients and testing of potential drugs which will be relevant if there is a high death rate to examine. The U.K. may have had a higher case rate amongst the most vulnerable groups leading to a higher death rate in relation to cases.
June 1, 2021
A substantial inquiry should have been held last summer.
June 1, 2021
We do not really need an enquiry as anyone sensible and numerate knows exactly what went wrong already.
June 1, 2021
The money would be far better spent catching up with the 5 million+ on the NHS waiting lists and all the delayed cancer diagnosis and procedures. Why did the state take over most of the private hospitals then not even use most of them? Why did they build all the Nightingale hospitals then not use them to keep infected patients away from non infected dumping many into care homes to infect the vulnerable instead? As an expensive PR stunt one assumes.
June 1, 2021
So the Adam Smith Institute’s Tax Freedom day is today after 5 months of 100% slavery for the government. Alas this is a huge underestimate as on top of this we have all the compliance costs, the cost of pointless red tape, the inflation tax, the motorist and business mugging taxes and late fines, the enforced expensive energy agenda, the over restrictive planning taxes. and all the money the government spend/waste above what they manage to collect.
With these included we must have more like 7 to 8 months average work for the state and 4 or 5 for ourselves. Yet public service are in general appalling and deteriorating. The NHS is dire, the police seem to have given up on more crimes completely in my experience other than cash cow car cameras that is.
June 1, 2021
Agree – these enquiries go on for years and serve no useful purpose, except for lawyers. They cost the earth and as LL says the money would be better spent on catching up with all those overdue operations and procedures. That should be an absolute priority.
When are the recommendations of any enquiry ever acted upon? The opposition is desperate to blame the Government for every conceivable mistake that was inevitably made in desperate circumstance.
June 1, 2021
Agreed, I don’t think an “Independent” or “Public” enquiry has ever come up with a satisfactory result, let alone any recommendations being implemented in full.
June 1, 2021
@LL; Whilst I agree that we already know what went wrong I disagree that we do not need to formalise and place those facts on the record, meaning those fundamental errors should never happen again, not simply hand those lessons down to the generation of bureaucrats via Whitehall folk-law.
June 1, 2021
I see that there have been several very large protests in London about restrictions relating to Covid. Both have been ignored by the mainstream media.
The first was directly outside the London offices of the BBC.
I assume the intention is to silence dissent in the hope that everybody appears to be singing from the same hymn sheet. However, the effect may be to increase distrust of mainstream media.
June 1, 2021
Public perceptions are key in all this.
Recently our media have been flooding us with pictures of funeral pyres and the grief-stricken bereaved of India. They are able to do this because such processes take place publicly in many parts of that country and the footage is easily gathered.
However, India is around twenty times more populous than the UK, and yet has only suffered about twice the number of fatalities. The actual figures may be rather higher than the official ones, but that’s probably true for the UK too.
So the deaths-per-measure of population are perhaps ten times worse here than in India.
Nonetheless, our media have engendered very effectively the impression that this country is not suffering to anything like the same extent.
Just because the funerals happen discretely and people do not grieve in the streets here does not change the fact that this is a very serious misconception indeed.
June 1, 2021
Exactly. Plus all the gov propaganda adverts of doom to induce fear.
June 1, 2021
You appear to have misunderstood my post.
June 1, 2021
Mic
I see it is being reported that Peru have now adjusted their death figures from 67,000 to 170,000.
This outlines why it is impossible to gain a real comparison Country to Country, because the counting methods and reporting procedures are so very, very different.
June 1, 2021
In the UK every death was counted as a cv19 death. Massive over estimations more like.
June 1, 2021
+1
June 1, 2021
Protests don’t spread Covid, it’s a very intelligent virus.
Doctors are particularly prone but not dentists or supermarket workers.
Whoever designed it was very clever.
Now we are expecting the Martian strain so lockdown can be extended indefinitely.
No masks or social distancing on Blackpool sea front this weekend.
June 1, 2021
Ian Wragg,
It is an extremely intelligent virus. If I had a top hat and tails and £768 for a hospitality suite I could attend The Derby in perfect safety.
However, if I wanted to stroll around the wide open spaces of Epsom Downs and watch the race for free I would be a great danger to myself and all concerned, probably to the horses too.
So, for my own good and that of everybody else, the Jockey Club have managed to get Epsom Downs closed off for another year.
June 1, 2021
‘Whoever designed it.’
Something an Inquiry should establish. Reparations then due.
June 1, 2021
Heads-up for a programme on C4 at 9pm tonight (1st June). ‘The Anti-Vax Conspiracy’ (Who are the people behind the international anti-Covid-vaccine movement and why are they doing it? This documentary goes inside the astonishing world of the anti-vaxxers, to find out’).
The brazenness of the propaganda would make Goebbels blush. Happily JR has already informed us here that there are no ‘international conspiracies’.
June 1, 2021
They weren’t large scale protests.
They were just shared by your favourite conspiracy theorists online – and you believed it.
The BBC reports actual news. Your conspiracy theory is not actual news.
Glad to help.
June 1, 2021
So why were more than 10 cops posted outside the BBC?
June 1, 2021
The global figures however do not show any simple relationship between intensity of lockdowns and death rates.
There is not a simple relationship between countries. There is, however , a simple relationship between extent to which proximity is allowed and encouraged and the likelihood of droplets in the air carrying the virus to a nearby person . It is this :
NEAR = LIKELY
FAR= NOT LIKELY
Given that self evident fact, allowing a quarter of a million people to attend Cheltenham just before the first lockdown was bold, ( Minister ).So was bribing us with our own money to go out and mingle in restaurants . So was opening up an unvaccinated country apparently ignorant of the pace at which progress was being made on vaccines ( as I commented at the time ).
It was Sweden , if you recall that we were being told to admire and emulate . Sweden has killed 10 times as many Swedes as Norway has Norwegians.
Reply Sweden’s death rate is below the worst in the EU. Sweden has bigger cities than Norway
June 1, 2021
Lockdown kills too as we shall see.
June 1, 2021
You take a very selective and very simplistic approach. Not locking down by law does not mean vulnerable people not taking some voluntary action. Sweden’s overall total all cause deaths are entirely within the normal range when adjusted for age and population. Not locking down the young often has a protective effected as they get, generally very mild CV infections, and thus protection (effectively a free vaccination through this). It also limits collateral economic and other health damage.
June 1, 2021
effectively a free vaccination through this
Counter intuitively , this is not the case .The infection itself does not give good protection especially to the young. The body reacts with an all purpose kill all invaders response, and in the young that is usually good enough . Only after a more prolonged illness does the body start to recognise the particular attack and create the memory if it that provides future protection. So I have read anyway …but you know those experts they probably made it up.
June 1, 2021
The spread outside has proved to be minimal – Cheltenham was not a “superspreader” event. I’ll give you the Liverpool match as the Spanish tourists went inside during their visit.
June 1, 2021
Countries and comparisons are difficult .Sticking to obviously comparable countries ( given your excuse for Sweden ) why did Sweden have many times the deaths recorded in Denmark, very similar but more crowded ? Its not a close one and given that Sweden’s economy did not fare well what was be the point in risking a UK death tolls many times the size it is ?
For me the worst aspect of a mixed performance was the failure to take into account the speed with which the vaccine was approaching and as a result causing a second wave for no purpose whatsoever. On the other hand the vaccine programme was and is a success.
Thats the way I see it anyway
June 1, 2021
Good morning.
I do not want to see another wasteful and pointless Public Enquiry. What I want, is for this nonsense to be over and those responsible for the mess created to go quietly into the night.
The damage has been done, and it is now it is time to move on.
June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021
Good Morning,
The initial enquiry could be on the ‘National Preparedness for a virulent Infection of the UK’. What was prepareded and in place and what should have been in place as required by the plan.
June 1, 2021
When the pandemic is declare over is the time to begin a measured enquiry. The enthusiasm for it now in the opposition is driven by a desire to find anything that they can berate the government with. It was a national if not World pandemic, not a parochial affair, and certainly only a party politial affair for those who wish to point score.
I have always likened it to WW3. As with war, one can plan in anticipation as much as one likes, but from day two onwards it is a new ball game. The purpose of an enquiry is to look at every aspect of our anticipation, preparedness, reaction to new circumstances, and how our institutions stood up to the test of Covid19. There will be pluses and minuses in the picture that emerges, from which one hopes we would gain knowledge that better prepares us for the next one. There will be nothing political that a carping opposition will be able to say, with any degree of honesty, that they would have done any better, except of course with the benefit of hindsight. We can all use that.
Six months is a long enough time scale for its duration. It would give this government time to put in place the corrective measures that arise. Anything longer and I will conclude that they are looking for a long grass solution and no further action.
I would like the enquiry to assess the relative merits of the performance of government institutions and of private enterprise within the pandemic and the performance of the human beings within each, possibly two very different things.
June 1, 2021
When I posted this it was well before 07.00 and only two had been moderated. It still awaits, why.
June 1, 2021
The opposition are so desperate to try and get back on the front foot they will try anything. As per is their forte they are once again pissing before they have their flies open. Until the whole CV 19 pandemic is deemed to be over and all the data and evidence is available for severe scrutiny is the truth , the whole truth going to come out. Then and only then can fingers be pointed and any failings be addressed with the full indisputable facts fully exposed.. It should not, but will end up as a witch hunt. The whole enquiry is to learn from mistakes and ensure nothing like this can ever happen again. But that is I fear not going to happen as weak opposition and parties with their own agendas will ensure that it becomes a political bloodbath. Fully supported and stirred up by our national broadcaster.
June 1, 2021
Good post Turbo.
June 1, 2021
This is just political rambling by opposition, i shudder when I think what the reds would have done.
Whats done is done and no one can say with any certainty if other methods would have been better.
We do not need an inquiry at this time
June 1, 2021
If the death rate is going to be the primary benchmark, then it should only be based on death being solely responsible to CV19. Also how many victims suffered with other primary medical conditions. How and what data is collected and analyzed is critical to a successful enquiry.
How the country responded is another matter. Let’s have clear lines of investigation and stated aims laid down to provide full focus on the task to hand.
Kipling’s 6 trusted men comes to mind.
June 1, 2021
exactly. How many of the deaths were due to Covid, in the early months no Dr went to care Homes checking, taking the staff word for the symptoms. No testing was being done, no post mortem…
June 1, 2021
+1
June 1, 2021
Progress in the early stages was hampered by a lack of knowledge of the disease. However, it was always known that it was transmitted by human contact.
They said that closing the airports would have made little difference to the spread of the disease, so my question is: if the airports were closed and lorry drivers had to leave their trailers on the ferry to be picked up by another tractor unit the other side, how would the disease have got into this country?
Much of the problem has been caused by government policy of only closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.
June 1, 2021
Isn’t it highly likely that it was already here before it became the 24 hr news emergency.
Countless people in my neck of the woods of a certain age were succumbing to what they called ‘a very nasty flu bug’ which was just taken as one of those things. This was a good few months before we’d ever heard of covid and lockdown.
Once the classic symptoms were broadcast, many believed that this is what they had as all the symptoms were identical particularly loss of taste/smell and high temperature.
Could just be pure coincidence of course, but given the ease of world travel for leisure/business/imports etc I find it hard to believe it wouldn’t have arrived here pretty rapidly.
That’s not to say of course that closing off to stop further incoming shouldn’t have been looked at as a possible buffer if it could have had any effect on spread.
I seem to recall people being only asked/advised to self isolate when returning from abroad. I thought that odd at the time, given the doomsday scenario being painted. If it is as deadly as being told by mainstream media ( think ebola or plague and people falling down around you) surely a polite request is a bit lame to stop this deadly disease.
June 1, 2021
@Dave Andrews. If it had been blocked how could the Government perused their aims of using another ‘Project Fear’ to delve further into the 1984 playbook.
On the back of this fear the Government has deemed it necessary to collect and collate and make yours and everyone’s else Health Records available on a single database so anyone that can use the data. The NHS has seen this as an opportunity to monetarise you, buy selling you to third parties. Your GP is against it but the Government sees it as a tool for total Control of the People.
You couldn’t make it up, you can’t believe in a so-called free democracy anyone would think of such a proposition. But this Government keeps confirming their desire for a Totalitarian Control of the populous by any means.
June 1, 2021
You say “The U.K. has now the 17 th highest deaths per million people on worldometer figures” yes but it is better to use the excess deaths as otherwise figures are distorted by the methods of counting deaths.
As to an enquiry the lessons we surely should learn (and should anyway have been obvious anyway) are:-
Pandemic planning was appalling clearly needed to have methods of producing essential equipment like PPE quickly and locally.
The NHS is a state monopoly and has a very poor record by outcome indeed – even before Covid. It needs real competition.
The NHS’s dumpling people into nursing homes (full of the most vulnerable) often untested or even after testing positive was surely gross negligence.
Not adjusting the vaccination priority for gender risk by age and gender killed over 1000 extra people for no reason at all and it would even have saved money and protected the public and NHS far better – clear gross negligence again by JVVI and/or Gov..
The over the top, current lockdown is doing far, far more harm than good to lives and to the economy.
The GPs funding and reward system is absurd many have behaved appallingly treating patients with contempt by hiding from them.
Compulsory lock downs over voluntary action make very little difference to overall deaths.
Save the £ millions of cost for all the lawyers and just address the above perhaps?
June 1, 2021
@Lifelogic – indeed. NHI as in compulsory health insurance (otherwise some would ignore it) is a collective a good idea in the same way as we pay tax.- the NHS the Worlds Largest employer can never be the on size fits all desired by the Socialist, which includes the Government.
It is easy to for get at the height of covid hospitalisations only 15% of all NHS employees had any direct or indirect involvement. The other 85%?
June 1, 2021
What about instead resisting all calls for an enquiry, set-up one late, and then get someone to run it who will take so much time it does not report until after the next election but one? A New Labour approach certainly, but we know it makes sense.
June 1, 2021
Perhaps the joint select committee that took evidence from Mr Cummings will get at least 80% of the way to defining the key problems and likely answers. I understand that Mr Hancock is called next week to give his side of the story.
I heard part of the Cummings evidence. It appears that some of his criticisms (such as the transfer of elderly patients from hospitals to care homes without prior testing) have been supported by others not least the owners and managers of care homes. Others such as Lord Kerslake have supported his criticisms of aspects of the ability of the civil service/NHS to respond effectively and urgently to the the pandemic. I thought his evidence rang true, even if delivered in unparliamentary language. The immediate government response that his charges were “unsubstantiated” suggests weasel word and an intent to hide behind the Official Secrets Act.
June 1, 2021
The removal of the sick from hospital was done in other countries.
They are all reading from the same script.
June 1, 2021
I feel sympathy for whoever makes these decisions. They had to make a balance between deaths and the economy, and whatever decision is made there will be masses of complaints. If I could have changed one thing, it would have been to have much stricter border control. Why do we suffer lockdown when people are arriving with covid and spreading it around the UK? As we have seen in the press, many people will ignore quarantine rules (any rules really), if they can get away with it.
June 1, 2021
Shirley M
Well said Shirley. Stricter border controls exactly. But dingy traveller doesn’t count. Sadly the government talk a good act and ignore the obvious.
June 1, 2021
+1, just another question for the future CV19 Inquiry: how comes it took Grant Shapps one month and a half to make sure than people entering the UK from India were processed in a different terminal in Heathrow? First report of Indian variant in the UK was on 16 April 2021 (Evening Standard). Using Terminal 3 for people arriving from ‘red list’ countries is announced on 1 June 2021.
And Sir John is so good at framing any question: e.g., ‘The opposition parties spurred …’, ‘The government rightly …’ in the first three lines of today’s blog, just to ensure a balanced debate.
I therefore hope Sir John will be called as a witness in the CV19 Inquiry as someone having continuously commented on CV19-related topics since the first quarter of 2020.
June 1, 2021
I agree Shirley. Closing our borders earlier would have been sensible. Oz and NZ did this and fared better. Our friends from NZ were in the UK when NZ locked down. Everyone who was a resident were given only a few days to return and if they ignored it then they wouldn’t gain access for an indeterminate time. They are living life normally with no local restrictions. We could have done that, only accepting travel into the country for supplies.
June 1, 2021
I don’t.
June 1, 2021
What we need is a totally independent inquiry done by people that are not establishment toadies.
Will we get it?
No chance.
June 1, 2021
All restrictions should be lifted, our freedom restored, and a wide-ranging independent inquiry commenced without delay. Those responsible for the lockdown and weaponization of fear should be held fully accountable and punished accordingly. Lockdown kills in more ways than one but no-one is reporting these deaths. Hundreds of thousands of people have been peacefully protesting but this goes unreported in favour of a constant stream of fear-mongering from the SAGE prophets of doom. It is high time this was brought to an end and the truth revealed.
June 1, 2021
It’s curious, how people who fought so vehemently, tooth-and-claw, for everyone to lose a whole raft of far-reaching, immediately material rights and freedoms, in the twenty-seven most civilised and cultured countries on Earth, care so desperately about being politely asked to wear a little bit of cloth on their faces now and then, and not to stand at the bar in pubs – as people don’t on most of the Continent either.
Bizarre.
June 1, 2021
The truth has been revealed, but its dissemination has been suppressed by governments and the MSM.
June 1, 2021
Good Morning.
A wide-ranging independent inquiry should include an investigation into the part played by Ofcom in the weaponisation of fear.
Toby Young: ‘On March 27, 2020, four days after Boris announced the first lockdown, Ofcom sent some ‘important guidance’ to its licensees, cautioning them to take ‘particular care’ when broadcasting ‘statements that seek to question or undermine the advice of public health bodies on the coronavirus, or otherwise undermine people’s trust in the advice of mainstream sources of information about the disease’.’
June 1, 2021
+ many,many,many.
June 1, 2021
It is not just the opposition that believe that an immediate inquiry into the government’s handling of the Chinese plague virus crisis is necessary. The list of non-political professional organisations who have come out in favour include the BMA, the RCN, the medical publications The Lancet and British Medical Journal, numerous academics and members of the official and unofficial SAGE committees.
The reasons for this are obvious; the professionals perceive that poor government decisions from the start led to far higher fatality numbers. The reason for Johnson’s political decision to delay the formal inquiry, so that it will report after the next election, are obvious – he fears that the conclusions will reflect very badly on the government – and him personally.
The real issue is the tremendous number of additional fatalities that were caused by the delays to the first lockdown and the Xmas lockdown last year. And the appalling number of elderly and their carers that died in care homes following Hancock’s really stupid decision to clear beds in NHS hospitals without testing them first.
There are lies, damned lies and statistics. To resurrect the old argument over the numbers of fatalities is to insult those who died and the bereaved. You can read up-to-date sets of fatality numbers produced using several criteria on the BBC website; Hancock moved the goalposts several times and I favour the 150,000 number. As I have demanded here several times, resignations are called for starting with Johnson, Hancock, Shapps and Harding – and those incompetents who backed them politically.
reply Why do you not want accurate death figures? Some bereaved families disagreed with Cv 19 being on the Certificate.
June 1, 2021
There is no need for an enquiry in the form proposed as there will be no profound discovery or benefit. An enquiry can be made and the results obtained from having a ‘ring round’ of the principals.
We have far too many pointless, tediously lengthy and costly enquiries on all manner of events. They don’t produce anything worthwhile that cannot be deduced from the application of common sense and sensible observation. They are called for and often used mainly by posturing politicians who can claim they are ‘doing something’ in the public interest to boost their reputations.
June 1, 2021
That’s a good idea, let all and any in the political sphere who may have told lies, wilfully ignored other advice , repeatedly listened to the voice of one man with a track record of getting it wrong, just nip out the back door quietly.
Of course this is the green light for others to jump on the gravy train of being a politician as a ‘career’ because it seems no matter what you do if found to be negligent you can get away with it.
People wonder where it has all gone wrong and why so many distrust the political arena and those in it. Perhaps too much turn the other cheek by the little people affected has gone on for too long.
We are always told of ‘lessons learnt’ and how it’s time to move on in other areas, and yet the lessons never do seem to be learnt do they.
June 1, 2021
In an ideal world, I suppose there should be an independent research panel set up by the WHO to examine and compare and learn lessons from each nation’s response to the pandemic and relate it to death and survival figures ~ taking into account of course 1st, 2nd and 3rd world economies, climate, religious customs, civil wars, high/low government authoritarianism etc.
Who am I kidding?
June 1, 2021
When has an official enquiry ever made a very real difference, remember Hillsborough ?
The arguments are still going on over 30 years later !
More recently Grenfell, anything really resolved, same insulation products still being used all over the World.
All of these so called enquires reveal multiple levels of failure, often with a chain of sometimes unforeseen events/circumstances, which in isolation and by themselves are not a huge problem, but when joined together in a chain reaction, it eventually leads to a disaster.
There will be very many reasons why the pandemic spread so easily, with one of them being:
You can have Covid, be infectious, spread it around without any symptoms, and without any knowledge that you are doing so.
Human nature suggests that if you feel Ok, you do not think you have a problem !
Lockdowns do work, but only if enforced to the absolute limit, in a democracy that is impossible to undertake.
June 1, 2021
“The government rightly points out it is not over yet so why not wait until the pandemic has officially passed.”
But as some pointed out this time last year, the ‘pandemic’ is here to stay, we need to learn to live with CV19, so surely the sooner we start learning the lessons the better, considering that CV19 could mutate into variants where the vaccines might not be as effective. The govt is playing for time here, with no inquiry starting until sometime in 2022, if the enquiry takes two years to report, that then allows the govt to delay the publication by calling a general election in 2024 (with or without repealing the FTPA).
Or am I being far to cynical?!
As for total death counts, it is the govt needs to revise their methodology, not the NHS, the real figure for deaths due to CV19 are much higher than the govt figures suggest and the govt admitted to the fact the day they adopted their befuddled 28 days counting methodology. Two people can be infected with CV19 on the same day, perhaps at the same location, at the same time (work colleagues perhaps), they test positive on the same day, both are admitted to hospital and go on to die whilst being treated for CV19 symptoms, one is counted by the govt having died on the 28th day since testing, but the other is not counted because they died the 29th day…
June 1, 2021
An investigation of the Ivermectin story would be helpful.
June 1, 2021
Is another Inquiry pointless ?
Most people have a grasp of what went on and also noted the errors
Some people will never accept the results of an inquiry
Nobody is going to be sacked as a result of the inquiry
Nobody is going to be jailed as a result of the inquiry
Nobody is going to be fined as a result of the inquiry
And the biggie…..Nobody will have learnt any lessons
June 1, 2021
Good morning Sir John
Quite right – reviewing something in a formal sense before a conclusion has been arrived at is a waste of time and a waste of taxpayer money. ‘Jobs for the boys’ comes to mind.
You are also right, for the Government to suggest they were following the science when the science was not ‘peer reviewed’ is sloppy to say the least. That is not Science, that’s guess work and has all the hallmarks of ‘Control by Fear’ . To keep up they metaphors ‘Crying Wolf’ can only be used so many times before we get really into ‘We don’t Believe You!’ As we have seen already people know longer care, its not them, its others.
Anyone suggesting that ‘without’ the benefit of hindsight, they could have done better must be a ‘soothsayer’. With hindsight available the average man(as in human – we have to qualify everything nowadays) could have done it differently.
June 1, 2021
Of course you are right, Sir John, to suggest that the NHS needed to review the accuracy of the data, but I’m afraid it’s way too late for that now. They refused to perform autopsies at the time. Pretty much all they would now have are death certificates filled in in ways that inevitably overstated Covid 19 as a cause of decease. ‘Covid deaths’ is not a scientifically usable concept, so you can hardly carry out an enquiry on the basis of it. Likewise, ‘case numbers’ are almost worthless, as they are mostly based on the unreliable PCR test.
In my view, the enquiry should be carried out quite some time in the future, so as to evaluate the possible effects by then of the government’s lockdown measures on overall deaths. People will be interested in why the hospitals are reportedly getting so full now, and how overall mortality shapes up over the next couple of years.
June 1, 2021
An inquiry should look at the cover-up that has been ongoing for the last 15 months. Strong evidence suggested this virus was man-made, yet anyone questioning the Chinese narrative was shut down by social media. The latest 30-minute video from Dr. Chris Martenson from 29/05/21 explains it well. The media has a lot to answer for in my opinion and not just about Covid-19.
June 1, 2021
Lovely.
Game, set and match to JR.
Let them wriggle out of that!
June 1, 2021
Sir John,
Almost from the beginning this has been treated as a political issue first, and a public health issue second. Not just in the UK but also the EU, the US, and even Australia.
The Labor-run state of Victoria has had some of the most severe restrictions on personal freedoms anywhere in the western world. So successful have they been that they are now in their fourth lockdown.
June 1, 2021
Working in a GP surgery across multiple sites, I have lost count of the number of death certificates that have indicated Covid-19 as the cause for death when in fact it wasn’t. They may have had Covid—9 in the past, or it may be they had Covid-19 at the time of death, but the actual reasons for death were different: cancer, stroke, heart failure, lung disease etc.
No doubt that the number of deaths purported to be caused by Covid-19 is higher than the actual numbers. By a significant margin based on anecdotal evidence of my own surgeries.
Not to take anything away from this awful pandemic of course. Too many people have died from Covid-19 and it remains a real and present threat.
Any investigation should look at reviewing the actual numbers. Something that could be done by sampling surgeries across The UK and reviewing medical records.
June 1, 2021
“Nor does this approach allow us to explore the alternative some of us preferred to full lockdown….”
The lockdowns ruined lives and cost lives. Any enquiry should take this into account in order to come to a balanced view. Good luck with that.
June 1, 2021
OfT – from todays Telegraph “More than 270 charities are paying their bosses more than the Prime Minister, with the highest earner on £4.7m a year, an investigation by The Telegraph has found”
There is nothing wrong with high salaries that to some might seem obscene. What is wrong is that by definition a Charity is subsidised big time by the ‘taxpayer’.
Logic dictates there should be some differentiator between the pure charity that is a collection of individuals that want to give back and those organisations, mainly commercial that contribute but are pseudo private and public.
The meaning of a Charity needs redefining. Taxpayer money(A subsidy is taxpayer money) going to entities were they have no direct say is corrupting
It is the UK tax system that is wrong, distorted and corrupting
June 1, 2021
Ignore all the silly protocols for recording causes of death, just count total deaths in a year and express them as a percentage of that years population figure. Then compare them with the same figures for the average over the previous three years. The difference will be down to Covid 19.
You could also break that down into further groups such as sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic, location and/or age.
June 1, 2021
In an alternate reality……. imagine Mr Corbyn had won the 2019 election. Then imagine he had presided over 128,000 deaths and the worst recession in 300 years. Imagine he had failed as epically as the Tory Brexitists have.
I suspect all of you would be among the first demanding an inquiry.
In any case it doesn’t matter what you all think. There will be an inquiry in to the epic Covid failures of the Johnson regime. And we’ll have an inquiry into his Brexit failure before long as well too.
June 1, 2021
Dr Clare Craig, pathologist, has a team of various clinicians and legal people, and is doing an audit on deaths with Covid on the death certificate.
Thousands of people complained that family members had Covid as the cause of death, when that person could not have come into contact with the disease.
Hopefully, this audit will clear up some of the doubt around the accuracy of recording deaths.
This seems a good time in reverting to two doctors signing the death certificate, and doing a post-mortem for unexplained deaths.
June 1, 2021
BBC news have just shown hundreds of people from red area countries crammed together in the arrivals area of Heathrow. Why are they still coming in from highly infected countries when we are being threatened with cancellation of lockdown?
June 1, 2021
Everyone involved made mistakes during the pandemic: Boris, Cummings, the government, parliament, the NHS, PHE, SAGE, the media, the WHO, the public, the scientific advisers, Imperial College etc. The public inquiry needs in a non-partisan no-blame way to investigate all those mistakes and suggest future remedies.
Cummings’ bizarre suggestion to let parliament run the inquiry would lead to an incomplete partisan outcome where, for example, NHS failings were ignored or reassigned.
June 1, 2021
Today’s piece makes very sensible observations and asks all the right questions. Thank you for your tireless efforts in this matter. The points you raise are almost all missed by the MSM who have adopted a mere opinion which they are trying to present as fact about supposed mishandling, not enough lockdowns, not locking down soon enough etc. I hope that when the enquiry takes place (next year, quite rightly) that you will also seek to influence the terms of the enquiry and make sure the question is not whether or not lockdown was hard / early enough but whether lockdown was demonstrably the right policy at all considering not only the impact on Covid cases but also the wider economic and societal implications
June 1, 2021
Whenever any inquiry starts or finishes, it will be yet another whitewash. It must not be beyond the wit of humankind to look NOW at what happened from the very beginning and to learn from the mistakes, if only to ensure that they never happen again. Leave it until …. when? You suggest waiting until the pandemic has “officially passed”. Can you elaborate on what you really mean by that?
Government and MPs don’t appear capable of learning much though. You only need to look at the disastrous lack of care for those residents of ‘care’ homes to realise that Gov and MPs haven’t got a clue about the care system they continue to allow to be in place, the staff in situ and the comings-and-goings in care homes. Our broken and dysfunctional care system is in need of urgent improvement; one that has been neglected for far too long. It is closely intertwined with the NHS – the two cannot be separated any longer. Medical research over decades has cost us a fortune, with a view to improving and extending the quality of life for all. Don’t throw it all away.
Reply The govt declared a pandemic and will one day declare the pandemic is over And all special measures removed
June 1, 2021
The death rate figures are obviously too high, accounted for because of the absurd way of counting them -i.e. someone testing positive with Covid then being knocked down by a bus is counted as a Covid death. This was done, I believe for two reasons, number one, the government wanted high death figures to enforce their lockdowns and draconian laws. The second was that doctors, (GP’s) barricaded their offices and hid behind the sofa as they did not want to attend Covid deaths to certify death. I’ve never in my life known doctors so afraid of a virus, whereas the brave souls in the Covid hospitals did 12 hour shifts in uncomfortable and sometimes bruising PPE (many without much more than a surgical mask and a plastic apron in the early days) slaved endlessly in poor conditions. I mentioned this to a clinician in my surgery just recently , which is still barricaded like Fort Knox and there was no real answer other than ‘we saw people who needed seeing’ but trying to get an appointment even for a telephone conversation was impossible. When the death toll got too high and the water was getting too hot for the government, it was suggested that maybe the figures were 25 percent too high, but no actual figures.
June 1, 2021
Bravo Liz Truss!
Now, WHY are all our supermarkets politicised.
And HOW was it allowed to happen?
Food supply politically controlled…very bad indeed.
June 1, 2021
Gosh!
All these question that we have not been allowed to ask while the country has been falling apart!
Root out all the dangerous wokery.
Not much time left.
June 1, 2021
The first thing to note is that every theoretical projection produced by modelers was wrong, often by orders of magnitude, and always predicted more death and destruction than actually occurred. It doesn’t matter how beautiful the models were, it doesn’t matter how smart the modelers were, their theory didn’t match the experiment, hence it was wrong. They need to establish a track record of correct predictions before we take them seriously again. Of course they were effective in scaring people witless.
We now know that outdoor transmission is very rare, hence the ban on outdoor gatherings was pointless. BTW I know little about horseracing, but I believe it takes place outdoors.
Science established long ago that only N95 masks worn properly are effective at stopping viruses. So why the mask mandate? To keep people scared and stop them from thinking?
Since the peak of infections occurred before the start of every lockdown, lockdown cannot have been the cause of the decline, at most it could have accelerated it. Neither can the vaccine be the cause of the decline though again it could have accelerated it. I’d put my money on the vaccine, since non lockdown states such as S. Dakota experienced as rapid a decline last season as anywhere else.
If we hadn’t heard about it in the media how many people would know we were in a pandemic? I know and know of several people have died of this, but all were of such an age and condition that their death from something was to be expected. I know and know of many who suffered flu like symptoms, hardly newsworthy.
Time to ignore the scare stories coming from by modelers who have always been wrong and spread by media desperate for a dramatic story. Time to end this entirely novel experiment in disease control and start to evaluate the results.
We do not allow drugs with a forty year safety record to be used even on volunteers for safety’s sake. Yet we impose a massive experiment on the whole population with no testing of safety or effectiveness!
June 1, 2021
Why did Far Eastern countries appear to have less extensive spread of the virus than we experienced? Firstly, they had medically qualified personnel to the fore whereas we had PPE graduates. They closed their borders and we were told we couldn’t because of all the people who needed to come into the country. They took the disease seriously from the off whereas we had a PM cavorting around with his paramour with an unconcerned attitude to the disease and an emerging policy of herd immunity which was announced by the Chief Scientist and is now publicly denied and, according to Cummings, the Cabinet Secretary, PPE graduate, suggesting we should seek to spread it deliberately as with ‘Chicken Pox parties’ to get an epidemic over with before the Autumnal influx of other respiratory diseases into hospitals. They used track and trace (not test and trace) using boots on the ground to identify contacts and then to apply compulsory supervised quarantine whereas we had a PPE graduate put in charge of a telephone based system of
contact tracing which was wholly ineffective and eye-watering expensive at the same time. They contained, we didn’t and we still didn’t learn the lessons of the past by putting a pointless trade deal with a third world country before our health by allowing people from that third world country to pour in when they had an an on-going epidemic. Conclusion: Arts graduates unlike Science graduates are too arrogant to learn from others and would far rather get it wrong by themselves.