What use will you make of the railway?

I have been in discussions with the rail industry and Ministers over the future of the railway.
In order to define a post Covid role and to regain lost market share the railway needs to understand what many people think about railways. When people are considering how to carry out a journey they will consider the time it takes, the cost it incurs, and wider issues of convenience and comfort. They are interested in their door to door journey, not just the part of the journey they could do by train.
The pre Covid railway depended on commuters for a lot of its passenger revenue. Off peak leisure travel was often on heavily discounted tickets, and often with trains that were not full. As many office based businesses examine hybrid working with more done at home on digital systems and less in the office both the numbers using the trains and the fares they are prepared to pay are likely to come down substantially. People will want flexible season tickets that allow a wide choice over days and times of travel. Correct pricing probably by a system of rising discounts as people travel more will also be more popular if the part time commuter can also have some journeys off peak, which could also help the railway company when planning capacity provision.
At the core of the new railway should be freight. Most people in the country would like to see more freight on the trains and fewer large foreign trucks on the motorways. To make this practical there needs to be keener pricing and better service from rail. Time was when the large industrial estates were crossed by branch lines linking them to the main rail network, with single waggon marshalling to allow use by smaller factories as well as by the trainload users. Today most industrial parks boast good motorway or trunk road access instead. In its later years before privatisation BR was not interested in single waggon traffic but majored on oil, cement, aggregates, bricks, cars and the other large scale trainload customers. The rail industry needs to put in more access to industrial parks, more marshalling yards and state of the art freight control and surveillance systems. Sealed freight containers on trains could assist with streamlining border checks and controls.
The railways have a disadvantage in not in many cases being able to do door to door, so they need easy transfer of containers from rail waggon to truck tractor unit for end delivery. They should have big advantages on fuel and driver costs with low friction transit and far bigger loads per driver. These advantages increase the longer the total journey distance.
There remains the issue of what social and leisure use will people want to make of the railway? Should that be subsidised and if so by how much? Can the railway do more by way of specials to events to take congestion and parking strain away from Concerts, football and the rest? What use do you want to make of the railway?
June 2, 2021
Good morning.
The Railways are in competition with the road, with the road winning out due to its network, ease of use, access, convenience and affordability. For long journeys though the train would be better providing good transport was available at the both ends.
If there is no market then there should be no service. The Railways should not be treated or run as purely a public service. We do not see the high street as such or any other commercial enterprise, so why should rail be any different.
As the government seems set to drive the hoi-polloi off the roads and from personal transport I see a future where passenger numbers will increase. This is good but, as I have said above, so long that there is good transport links at either end. So there needs to be much more research and spending on city infrastructure. Just looking to put more bums on seats is not enough.
June 2, 2021
…and yet this government has subsidy Transport for London (TfL) £4bn….yes £4bn since lockdown
June 2, 2021
@Mark,
It’s too simplistic / ideological to see a key infrastructure of our economy as being akin to a concern in something like a company’s consumer marketing department (there is important overlap though).
Socialists go the other way, completely ignoring the reality of the demands of capitalism which do of course have to be met but in the right way.
Sir John seems to get this hence why he asks these important questions basing his capitalism on reality as opposed to ideology.
June 2, 2021
Certainly less freight on the roads would be a very good thing.At the moment the roads are congested with so many large vehicles .
I would use the train for long journeys but also into London from Oxford where I live as it is easier, cheaper and more efficient
Around here ( Oxford) there is considerable interest in reinstating railway lines from Cowley and Witney to Oxford not to mention a link to Cambridge
June 2, 2021
Oxford to Cambridge and on to the coast makes sense, taking a huge number of lorries off the roads. Linking through the local towns en route would lead to a surge in investment.
A sensible Build Back Better recovery after Covid should include big infrastructure projects — water and gas grid extensions as well as this.
JF
June 2, 2021
They are already working on the (single track) reinstatement from Oxford to Milton Keynes. From there on to Cambridge is a bit trickier I believe.
June 2, 2021
I view the train in the same way Lenin viewed the train, a tool of political and social control. The collectivist, politicised nature of rail travel leaves me cold whereas the motor car is the physical embodiment of personal freedom and privacy from snivelling, deceitful politicians, parasitic bureaucrats and the Socialist State’s seemingly unquenchable thirst to assert control over every aspect of peoples lives.
The message is simple. We cannot allow the now freedom hating, authoritarian, neo-Marxist British State to encourage dependency.
What exactly does John believe in these days?
June 2, 2021
I love the way you have turned the topic into ‘reds under the bed’. You are this site’s version of Sir Herbert Gussett.
June 2, 2021
Personal freedom: I notice the MPs who are vocal about opening up are the authentic Conservatives – Sir John, IDS, Peter Bone and so on.
June 2, 2021
Shame that I can only think of a handful – it should be all of them
June 2, 2021
You have to wonder what on earth do the large Conservative ranks think has gone on since the GE? Happy, or living their MP prestige for as long as it lasts, likely to be the next GE.
With 3 PMs each getting worse, how are they going to approach getting re-elected?
June 2, 2021
Dom, you are going to get the usual snarl about your post because of your phrasing but I agree it is a control measure. You will do things at a time to suit us, at a cost to suit us, less freedom and choice for the masses so the roads can be preserved for the Tesla class.
Once you give the power back to the train drivers and their unions then production lines can be halted, excessive wages and perks can be applied for because the masses are over a barrel.
June 2, 2021
@DOM; Your comment probably tells us more about yourself than it does anything about rail transport, the personal car brings isolation from others in the same way as ones ‘Castle’ does…
June 2, 2021
This is a completely ideological comment and so completely unhelpful.
June 2, 2021
Plus 10.
I don’t think I’ll be using the trains again. They were OK in the 60s coming on leave from the Navy but that entailed 3 trains and 2 busses from Scotland to Derbyshire.
The difference was phenomenal when I got my first car in 64. Door to door in 6 hours.
June 2, 2021
I’m with you on that Ian. I used the train to get down to Gatwick airport and travelling with luggage is a nightmare. Now, I drive in peace with my luggage safe and leave the car at a friends house while I’m gone. Trains are a nightmare now and don’t even bother to book a seat or a seat in first class. There were no seats available in first class even though I had paid for one and on another occasion I booked a seat on the normal carriage and that too was taken by some bolshy bloke who had no intention of moving. Then there are the drunks at night. I didn’t feel safe travelling alone. Give me my car any day.
June 2, 2021
It’s a fair question to ask, John, and should be directed at a normal, representative cross-section of the public.
However, most of your regular commenters here seem to be anything but that, and so it is beyond me what use their habitually-fixated replies might be.
Reply Do you only come on to insult everyone else? Why are your views uniquely of better value?
June 2, 2021
You seem to be under the illusion that your replies are not ‘habitually fixated’ by which expression I presume you mean ‘entrenched, unthinking views’. You and Andy are the best examples of that on here.
EU good. UK bad. That’s your prism for everything.
June 2, 2021
Not at all. I have said all along that the EU is very far from perfect. But it is better than this corrupt shambles of a government your minority has imposed on the rest of us.
The 52m who did not vote for Johnson and his incompetent henchmen are appalled at the 13m of you who did. You should be embarrassed at what you have done to our country.
June 2, 2021
+1
June 2, 2021
Ah the sneering hateful lefty thinking how superior to everyone else they are.
Keep insulting everyone MiC, it will help keep the awful Labour party in opposition for many years to come.
June 2, 2021
Martin, how do you know who the people are behind the posts on here, where they were born, what schools they went to, how they made a living, family lives, and situations? You presume too much and come along each day to attack and insult us at every opportunity.
Seriously do you presume that all people that lean right aren’t normal or representative?
June 2, 2021
@a-tracy,
There’s a difference between pragmatic capitalism and ideological capitalism. Both types feature in these comments.
Personally, I think ideological capitalism is as ineffective as socialism (yes, ideological capitalism can have real, short-term successes – like socialism – but in the long term at a big price in very often complicated ways.
Where as pragmatic capitalism really hits the spot on the long term and everyone benefits and is happy – both the rich and poor.
June 2, 2021
And yes there is a battle in the right between ideological capitalism and pragmatic capitalism and most capitalists are a mixture of both.
May both socialism and ideogical capitalism get a good trouncing.
June 2, 2021
John, I refer you to Dom’s response above, and to others like that.
From his replies you will see that I am far from alone in my view.
I wouldn’t say that identifying a small group of people as atypical of the public generally was an insult either. I probably am myself too.
June 2, 2021
“How people treat other people is a direct reflection of how they feel about themselves.” ~Paulo Coelho
June 2, 2021
Most of the comments here under this article are in the spirit of pragmatic capitalism / Conservatism. You will find some ideological capitalists / Conservatives on most Conservative blogs. Let’s engage with those who write ideological capitalist commentary and why their ideology is as ineffectual and damaging – long term – as ideologists of any camp, whether socialist, social Liberal, whatever.
June 2, 2021
Because he’s from Wales which is a failed socialist state.
June 2, 2021
I’m English, Ian.
Wales is doing rather well with its vaccination program too.
June 2, 2021
reply to reply….thats exactly what miserable wind up merchants get off on.
June 2, 2021
Green measures are yet to hit. Few people will be able to afford cars. We need to think about that and as for hybrid working ? You can’t run half a railway any more than you can run half an eye. The infrastructure costs are hideous and people are guaranteed to want to use trains on the same day.
June 2, 2021
Social distancing renders passenger trains unviable. Masks make them unpleasant.
June 2, 2021
“Green measures are yet to hit. Few people will be able to afford cars.”
You realise that that is not a bug? It’s a feature.
JF
June 2, 2021
@37/6; “Few people will be able to afford NEW cars. “
There, corrected that for you…
June 2, 2021
This is a problem of policy not finance. An electric car is cheaper over its lifetime than a petrol car. Charging an electric car is significantly less expensive than refuelling a petrol car. Because they are smarter insuring them is cheaper. And because they require significantly less maintenance than a petrol car, electric cars are cheaper to own too.
However they are more expensive to buy. The cost is front loaded.
This is why you need to elect politicians who recognise this and who put in place policies to help you. You ain’t gonna be able to buy new petrol cars for much longer anyway so why not vote for people who’ll help rather than constantly voting for those who moan?
June 2, 2021
John, you say ‘Sealed freight containers on trains could assist with streamlining border checks and controls’. I remember that long ago, as container traffic started to expand that there was a scheme to make Didcot an inland container port for just that reason. If I recall correctly, it was scuppered by the unions and came to nothing.
June 2, 2021
Martyn
Indeed it would seem to make perfect sense to join up our container ports to such inland Lorry hubs (perhaps six or more) for ongoing more local distribution.
But the cost of laying the track ,and the destruction of land and buildings would be huge.
June 2, 2021
@Martyn G; Why would the Trade Unions scupper investment that would create more employment, and thus likely an increase in union membership?!
Stop always trying to blame the unions or the left when the problem was the willingness of govt to make (or see through promised) such investment, the plug was pulled in the early 1960s and again in the 1980s.
June 2, 2021
Because, sadly, the Trades Unions in many countries have lost sight of their original and excellent purpose?
In S Africa, there have been attempts to introduce local public buses (much needed) and to re-introduce and upgrade rail services. Unfortunately, (Criminals Ed)frequently resort to complete vandalism to prevent such services, which would indeed provide much-needed employment and help those who have work but cannot afford private transport. The taxes are like mini-buses, carrying up to 12 people who can hop and off, both at formal locations and along the roads. However, as an example, last week in the area of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape, R12 millions’ worth of new public-service buses were set fire to and destroyed quite deliberately, as they are seen to be possibly reducing the call on taxis. New trains are often vandalised as are new tracks and the necessary cables, so there is effectively no reliable train service in most of the country.
June 2, 2021
Well, it’s a long time ago now Jerry, but I do recall the dockers, the haulage people and others being against it. What seemed to be a sensible idea the time, for whatever reasons fell by the wayside. The A34 main route north from Portsmouth and Southampton would have seen much reduced HGV traffic, unlike today when tailbacks and stoppages are pretty common, not just because of HGV traffic but it certainly doesn’t help.
June 2, 2021
jerry, what do you think of Unions scuppering investment that leads to more technological improvement and less human work? Like ticket machines, ordering your ticket from your phone including transfers, driverless trains, streamlined warehouse functions, robot lifting equipment, computerised record keeping, appointments booked online no requirement for receptionists, online triaged (maybe with the night shift done by GPs in New Zealand where it is day time there?)
What would you think of more online learning lessons mass distributed, delivered to all pupils determined by the ability of that pupil rather than age the same throughout England?
June 2, 2021
For years from the mid sixties we had one in Stratford East London. I think it is now the Olympic park.
June 2, 2021
+1
Remember it well, branch line to Battersea Power Station as well, and actually visited it during my apprenticeship when it was working, the heat within the generation system also provided heating for local houses either side of the river.
Lots of Towns had marshalling yards for local traffic at the time.
June 2, 2021
Not easy in the smallish UK for most rail freight to compete with road as you have the two end journeys to make anyway. When we get self drive vehicles it become even harder. As with passengers rail only really makes much sense when lots of people (lots of freight) wants to make the same, longish journey at the same time. In most cases once you have loaded up to make the journey to the station (or depot) you might as well drive all the way directly if you have to drive at each end anyway.
June 2, 2021
Excellent piece yesterday by Charles Moore on government spending and waste taking us back to the inflationary and strike riven mess of 1978/9. The difficulty of opening small business or charity bank accounts due to red tape making it unprofitable.
Also the lunacy that is going on at Cambridge with the vice chancellor being paid nearly £400k to attempt to destroy Cambridge University. He concludes:- “It seems likely that Prof Toope let his race adviser, Dr Nicola Rollock, take Report + Support off Culture Shift’s shelf and impose it without consultation upon one of the six or so greatest universities in the world.” No more money from me for them until this agenda is driven out. It was bad enough having the second rate dope Dame Sally Davies (Ex. Nanny on Chief) made master of Trinity College. Do you usually not need a Nobel Price of something?
June 2, 2021
Nobel Prize I meant (peace, economics and literature should not count here).
June 2, 2021
It used to be that Heads of House at Oxford and Cambridge were elected from among the Fellows of the College, and in turn the Vice-Chancellor was elected from among the Heads of House. All these people were academics first and foremost, and regarded administrative duties as part of the price they paid for being able to pursue their research. Sadly nowadays they have been replaced by people who see university administration as a career in its own right and are bureaucrats by nature, whose main interest is enlarging their empires and their telephone-number salaries (generally in inverse proportion to the academic prestige of their universities).
June 2, 2021
Exactly. Also freight will have to use the same rails as passenger and passenger always takes precedence. ‘Use overnight’ will say the ‘experts’, thereby delaying freight aby at least 12 hours if it all runs well. Great idea if you are waiting for a timed delivery.
June 2, 2021
Goods in transit aren’t people. They don’t have friends, family, meetings or other business or pleasure activities to take part in. Just-in-Time deliveries are all very well for companies who save on warehousing and stockholding costs but Heavy Goods Vehicles delay passenger traffic on motorways and other roads. One fully laden HGV travelling at 60 mph does about 100,000 times as much damage to the road surface as a light passenger car at the same speed.
If you want your timed delivery to arrive on time you must expect to pay more for it.
June 2, 2021
Design sensible, accessible places where a half-mile stretch of extra freight train wait line, which would allow release of delayed or poor timetabled congested passenger trains to go past. Eliminate freight on lines during rush-hours. Not so different as banning lorries in towns during rush-hour, school runs etc.
June 2, 2021
I used to travel to London once a month, to do cultural stuff. Until that opens up again, fully, I won’t be bothering. And I note, again, that venues NOT dependent on public money are getting back to work more quickly than those that are heavily subsidised.
June 2, 2021
You must have HMR&C in mind.
June 2, 2021
Still trying to pay a CGT bill from September last year. HMRC threatening fines for late payment but won’t agree to accounts calculation.
June 2, 2021
This is the month for most companies to start paying back their bounce-back covid govt backed bank loans…….and most aren’t even back to full trading ? I can see a lot of SMEs defaulting
June 2, 2021
P.S. I would also have travelled by train to Royal Ascot in a couple of weeks’ time. But today I’ve learned that to enter the racecourse I would have to have an LF test result and then undergo two PCR tests. This despite the fact that the train journey would be the most dangerous part of the excursion to vaccinated-me. This government continues to prove, on a daily basis, that it is incapable of making sound decisions in a timely fashion. It has no sense of proportion.
June 2, 2021
In answer to your last question, not a lot. As you know I spend most of my time in Spain. If I want to go to Valencia it is a 50 minute journey and costs about£6.50 return so I use a car train solution. Clean comfortable trains every 20 minutes.
In the UK I Would consider such an arrangement if I decided to go to London. In reality I would probably not bother going. Rail being too expensive and car parking and zone regulation being far too complex and expensive.
As you imply much could be done to attract other than bulk freight. If it could be relied upon it might attract the large freight truckers, assuming a financial incentive.
A car and passenger service over long distances, assuming it was financially attractive, might attract a following.
You will have to wait until the dust has settled on covid before our railways know what the potential market is, and how they plan to serve it.
June 2, 2021
The railway is like so many things in this country.
We had the first and the best and then we threw it away.
Liberalism, I imagine has been to blame.
June 2, 2021
agricola “In the UK I Would consider such an arrangement if I decided to go to London. In reality I would probably not bother going. Rail being too expensive and car parking and zone regulation being far too complex and expensive.” – +1
June 2, 2021
Why have the Spanish not kicked you Brexitists immigrants out yet? You voted to not let people have the same rights and privileges you do. They should send you packing.
June 2, 2021
Why would they do that? Should they throw out all the Americans, Australians, Indians etc as well – is that the way you think the EU should go? No wonder people voted to leave.
June 2, 2021
The Americans etc have always been required to have a visa. The Brexitist immigrants have never needed one. Until you voted to impose masses of bureaucracy on them.
It’ll be funny when you figure out you’ll soon need a visa waiver to visit Benidorm. Delivered by people who promised you less red tape.
Oh, and Spain is in charge of immigration policy in Spain. Seeing that it is a sovereign country.
June 2, 2021
err…..could they like the money?
June 2, 2021
Andy, “An estimated 3.6 million EU-born migrants lived in the UK in 2019, making up 5.5% of the UK population, In 2019, around 8% of all workers in the UK were born in an EU country.” source migration observatory.
How many of the ex-pats in Spain claim from Spanish welfare and are a cost on their health service without billing back all charges to the UK?
Personally, I have no problem with the free movement of workers, if Cameron had got a couple of the mild concessions he asked from the EU that Juncker turned down out of hand I think the 2016 result may have been different. But then I would put asylum seekers straight to work, no benefits without work for anyone capable of work.
June 2, 2021
Yes, brilliant service to Barcelona too. Cheap, clean and on time to the second. A far cry from trains here.
June 2, 2021
Mark B
Transport links at either end
Therein lies the problem. Well designed infrastructure to get passenger’s to where they need to go are sadly inadequate or non existent. Development of out of town shopping centres with no adjacent rail stations, who really wants to carry all the shopping home from the station to put in a car or on a bus and then unload it again when you eventually get home.
June 2, 2021
Several towns that I knew had dedicated freight stations running into the centre.
That whole track ( very near the now HS2 destruction zone) was ripped up, probably under Beeching.
And of course the freight depots went too.
I believe that generally the original and sane intention was to have railways coming into towns , as the stagecoaches did.
However, time and tide and filthy governments stopped all that.
Bizarrely I have read that socialism comes into this too!
Railways running into towns are regarded by the Left as being socially divisive. “The wrong side of the track” narrative.
I’ve heard it all now…well considering the present lunacy, probably not!
June 2, 2021
If it is still there I will use it.
I no longer commute to work but would use a train if I had to. Daily ‘congestion zone’ charges make it expensive to drive into the centre of town. The zone area could expand outwards.
Parking on Waterloo bridge for a night out is now a thing of the past.
Long distance rail travel, on saver fares and with railcard discount, would be nice if the country ever opens up again.
June 2, 2021
London emission Zone to be increased/expanded to include all areas inside South and North Circular roads on 25th October. Then £12.50 per day to enter plus the long standing congestion charge.
Birmingham emission Zone started yesterday, but computer system for payment failed, so suspended for 2 weeks.
Other emission Zones planned all over the Country due to government regulation on air quality.
So the wealthy can pollute at will, because they can afford to, for others ever more restrictions and complications.
June 2, 2021
residents can apply for 90% discount.The way things are going in London the Mayor will levy it whether you have a car or not!
June 2, 2021
It would certainly be a good idea to move frieght off the motorways onto railways. I never understood why Royal Mail stopped using the overnight train to Scotland. But if you want to enjoy a day out at the seaside or a visit to the west country for eg, you have to go to a mainline station in London first which adds time to the journey.
As HS2 cuts a swathe through the remaining English ancient woodland, I wonder if the completed line will only make jobs in London more available to those living in Birmingham. Who wants a day out in Brum, what is the attraction, the Bullring?
June 2, 2021
Who wants a day out in London ? Filthy place.
June 2, 2021
I do!
June 2, 2021
What utter madness….HS2 is still going ahead
June 2, 2021
Reading has trains to the West Country, Bournemouth etc.
June 2, 2021
I will never set foot on a train again. I have no desire to pay a lot of money to be treated like cattle. My nearest station is a 20 minute drive away. And my options are Exeter one way and London the other. Great if you just happen to want to go to either of those places in an overcrowded, airtight tube. No thanks.
June 2, 2021
Dear Mike–Agree absolutely about the airtight tube. Give me openable windows any time. I once had the horror of being in one of those little first class sections when a chap who had imbibed far too much vomited all over it and some of my fellow passengers. Silly me but I actually rang British Rail or whatever it was to complain (the chap had tried to open those sliding windows at the top but failed) to be told that openable windows carry the risk that it is apparently possible, if one leans out as far as possible for one’s head to be sliced off by a passing signal post or whatever. Good riddance I say, improving the gene pool for the future. Of course some few really high speed trains (Cnannel Tunnel etc) have to be closed in. Trains should be corridor again all the way through which would be at least some mitigation. Progress on trains as on so much else has been a joke. Adding insult to injury we are told the problem is too many passengers?!
June 2, 2021
+1
I used to love train travel and was quite happy to get a slam door up to London on my own and come back late. Electric doors…electrically accessed loos…claustrophobia and fear won!
A friend of mine used to go up for concerts and get back at 2am. No worries.
She stopped when she began to feel unsafe.
Our lovely railways were ruined by the great ruiners…liberal governments.
June 2, 2021
That’s privatisation for you.
June 2, 2021
‘Who wants a day out in Brum, what is the attraction, the Bullring?’
In my case, a visit to the old-school pubs of Digbeth before they get pulled down. Great pub architecture, draught mild. We had a great time on saver tickets
June 2, 2021
Yes, but are you prepared to pay a premium price to get to and fro a bit quicker via HS2? No, I thought not.
June 2, 2021
Or the CBSO, the Birmingham Royal Ballet, and the Wellington Real Ale pub. Granted there aren’t many attractions in the small city centre, but it is a lot more pleasant to shop in than overcrowded London. A short train ride away are Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwick Castle, and the Severn Valley (heritage) Railway.
June 2, 2021
Our Company is currently discussing going back to the office which we will need to do in order to conduct training in particular. We are considering 2 days in, 3 days at home , as the new model and as a consequence were interested in the discounted low use monthly and annual tickets.
As far as we are able to tell the discount for using the service 8 times in a month as opposed to 20 would be something like 10%.
If that is the case you wonder why they bother with it at all .These are hugely expensive travel costs and it gives us a headache with no viable way to employ staff in the office and at home , we do not want to go back to the office as we have found many advantages to home work .
Have we got this wrong or is it really as useless as it seems to be, there is no pricing yet just a few examples so if anyone knows better I would be interested ?
The only option for us will be full time home work with occasional office meetings but its is far form ideal
June 2, 2021
Not forgetting the Aston Villa ground. Birmingham City is more humdrum. Nearby West Bromwich Albion(Black Country) is the highest stadium in the football league and Wolverhampton Wanderers is much improved.
I have used motorised transport for all of these, though I would consider the train in future.
There is Edgbaston too, of course.
June 2, 2021
Very timely posting. It would be good to see investment in rail freight transport hubs, with branch lines to them built into cities and towns, or wherever the immediate user of the rail freight is most likely to be.
I would like to use the railways as I did before the government enforced lockdowns – going to London from time to time, and using the train not the car on long-distance journeys especially where there is a direct train.
I look forward to using trains normally once all restrictions are lifted on 21st June as promised.
June 2, 2021
Passengers:
1) A genuine carnet system, such as they have had for years on the Paris Metro allowing pre-purchase of 10 journeys at any time.
2) Bring back the spacious guard’s van so that it is easy for people to put their bike on the train and for businesses to send small items by rail along the line.
3) Price: I recently made a day trip from Notts to Newcastle on the splendid E Coast Mainline. The price on a Saturday was what it used to be for the morning peak trip. The journey time overall for door to door was similar. For many people the price is a deterrent.
4) End social distancing both on the trains and in the stations and the outlets that serve them. Ditto mask wearing. It makes the whole thing very unpleasant and is another incentive to use the car.
Freight:
1) Cost is the big deterrent. Railways are ideal for moving bulk goods. However, for shorter journeys they are expensive because of the need to get the goods to and from the relevant rail head. It involves three journeys not one – triple handling. With many businesses using a JIT model time is also an issue.
2) Freight trains are heavy and require greater space on the track thus using capacity. They are also slower with the same effect.
3) Building additional rail capacity is expensive and long drawn out – vide HS2. The green lobby is all for reducing road transport in principle, but object to a railway near them. As ever choices have to be made unless you want to retreat to the Stone Age.
June 2, 2021
I love travelling on trains, but for leisure travel where one wants to go door to door with luggage, it is neither practical nor cost effective.
There needs to be some means of reliable waiting mass transport at each end to finish the journey. Taxis or Uber does not fulfil that role without some sharing or minibuses.
June 2, 2021
I suppose those who considered providing mass transport to your house from the station decided it was not economical.
June 2, 2021
I’ve only really used rail in the past to go Reading to London for museums and business but only because of the pain of traffic congestion and parking in the city, I now avoid London completely.
Long distance north-south trips I used air transport for business but car for leisure because the train is simply too expensive and an incomplete transport for family travel.
Rail is simply a dedicated roadway which allows more or less predictable schedules but is inflexible and an incomplete solution for door to door. With robotics and autonomous vehicles I can see it being an excellent distribution network for goods but not as a personal transport solution, unless you wish all human activity to be confined to a few cities that add local transport facilities, like London. But I wouldn’t want to live or work there.
June 2, 2021
A lot will depend on if we are still forced to use masks on public transport, and what other restriction may be in place.
If restaurants and places of interest open up normally then I, for example, would make the occasional trip by train to London, off peak.
Great British Rail really needs to survey the people of the UK to see what destinations they would use trains to visit, and then tailor their services accordingly.
Somehow I don’t think we are going to see real normality restored, so TFL will continue to soak up taxpayers money well into the future.
June 2, 2021
This is another opportune moment to pose a particularly unanswerable question about HS2: “If, hypothetically, HS2 opened for business tomorrow, what would be the cost of an ordinary return from Birmingham to London?” In the context of this particular service, the answer would throw considerable light upon Sir John’s question about what use Mr Average will make of the railway.
June 2, 2021
+1
June 2, 2021
The real cost would mean only millionaires would use it, so whatever is decided as the going ticket rate the total cost will be borne by tax-payers forever.
June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021
It’s good to know you are keen to see more freight transported on the rail network.
We can argue about a state funded rail network that I support.
However the key issue about post Covid commuters is one that needs to wait until we know for sure what the future will be.
One thing for sure higher unemployment
Equally less commuters means less small businesses in hospitality so more unemployment.
Flexible working is a good solution to some problems of rail capacity for commuters
The roll out of city and town congestion charges will mean more use of public transport
Driving licences would be better having a shorter renewal time scaling down to annual renewal for over 70s depending on health questions.
This will reduce car use
Overall I do feel there is greater value in retaining and investing in the rail network by exploring options to open some of the closed lines
We lag behind Spain France and Italy in the rail network for cheap and efficient services
June 2, 2021
Well, bless my boots!
They are trumpeting HS2 as a means of keeping 1.5 million lorries off the roads and thus cutting CO2 emissions.
Apparently, they will be using freight trains to deliver aggregate FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF HS2 and that this counts as carbon reduction!
Talk about logic…talk about GREENWASHING!
Talk about using HS2 as a scam, virtue signalling white elephant. How utterly disgusting.
What about the countryside carnage?
Destroy your country kowtowing to globalism.
Still, I guess they’ve already achieved their main goal with plague modelling.
We might just as well have had a nuclear war.
How do you quarry 10 million “tonnes” of aggregate without CO2 emissions?
June 2, 2021
Simple answer to your question John, would only use a train when absolutely necessary, and only when travelling alone due to cost, and only during the day for safety sake (feel uncomfortable at night)
Many years ago we used to regularly visit parents in the London suburbs by car, and would go into Central London for Theatres, the Parks, Museums, and for general historical interest etc. sometimes used the train, but no longer.
Last used a train 2 years ago (out of rush hour) to go to Richmond where car parking charges are high, as could walk to destination at both ends. Cost over £20.00 return.
Parents long since passed away, London now has too many obstacles/downsides to travel into it for pleasure/interest. Train Fares too high, trains often too crowded and dirty, Parking when you can find it too expensive, now emission charges and congestion charges etc
Still go on the occasional theatre trip, but that is organised with a local theatre group, where we are taken and collected by coach from Wokingham, so only requires a short car journey to the Wokingham Hub where there is free parking.
Had a train holiday in Switzerland a few years ago with friends, and it was an absolute pleasure, reasonable price, trains run to time, were clean and not crowded, heavily discounted ticket for the week which included Bernina and Glacier Express.
June 2, 2021
we use that theatre group too – -but the organisation, ticketing, coach hire, timing, negotiating 50ish tickets per performance is done free – the profit going to a charity.
June 2, 2021
railways are not reliable enough for much of long distance freight traffic, thats the real problem
June 2, 2021
I intend to resume using the railways as before, once the silly facemask rule is dropped. I remember pre-privatisation when the railway had spare stock for football specials and excursions to the seaside. Now the division into TOCs and the decline of loco-hauled services generates inflexibility and gives rise to such things as the disgraceful overcrowding on Summer Saturdays on the Derby-Matlock service as hikers cram onto one-coach services.
Reply Yes, use of the railways soared in the early years of privatisation.
June 2, 2021
Reply to reply. The problem is that they privatised using the wrong model. They should have listened to John Major and resurrected the old railway companies (GWR, LNER etc.), then the only difficulties would come where you had to cross between them. A lot of money is spent on people interfacing between the ROSCOs and TOCs and whoever owns the tracks this week.
June 2, 2021
Beresford,
I have used the Derby to Matlock service. Matlock seems to be best suited to motorcyclists now.
The North Wales coastal service for Holyhead, Conway, Llandudno was even worse. The TOC did not want to put on additional coaches as it did not suit them. In the end, they decided to abandon running rail services in Wales.
June 2, 2021
I use the train every time I need to go from Reading to London and back, as I can relatively easily get to Reading station by bus. Then wherever it is in London, the tube or bus system can usually bring me to a walking distance of where I need to be.
Overall a Reading PlusBus ticket (£3.50) and a train ticket including six-areas-London Travel Card for the day (bought at least a week in advance, £30 for congestion charge plus parking) but it is far less stressing.
June 2, 2021
Hefner,
Londoners with a Freedom Pass can now travel to Reading for free on TFL trains. I have used it to get to Marlow paying for just the Maidenhead to Marlow element on the Marlow ‘Donkey’ train.
June 2, 2021
Thanks a lot, Peter, for the tip, but doesn’t one need a London address to get such a Freedom Pass (I think I had read such a thing when FP had been announced). But I’ll check.
June 2, 2021
First, train companies need to make it easier to buy a ticket. Why on Earth can we still not just tap in at many stations? It’s 2021 – TFL have been using tap in and out technology for nearly 20 years. But many national rail stations still only deal with paper tickets. Why?
Then season tickets need to be made much more flexible. Perhaps something where you can travel 3 days in any seven. Or where you can buy a book of 10 return tickets. Basically something which reflects that Monday to Friday in the office is now dead.
But then we should look at station car parks. Many around London will simply not be needed in the same way again. It is a great opportunity to replace these with multi stories – which take up much less space – and then to sell the extra land for housing or to supermarkets. It is time to reimagine lots of things. Sadly we have the wrong people in government to do it.
June 2, 2021
Every time I plan a trip the cost of going by rail is always about five times more expensive than by car and less convenient ….so in the main its cost
June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021
Easier and/or cheaper car parking at railway stations would be worth considering.
June 2, 2021
Whilst I agree with the idea of freight using the rail system, and some could and would benefit from using it, there will probably a greater amount of freight which would effectively have a similar problem that I would have, if I wanted to use rail instead of road.
For me, the nearest rail station is over 5 miles away and where I do my ‘weekly shop’. If I wanted to travel further afield, I would have to park the car in the nearest 24 hour car park, which is a good half mile away from the station. If I used a bus to get me to the station, I would have to walk at least a mile to the nearest route.
The reason I would not consider either of the above is because my hip replacement now sits amongst the other 5 million waiting for treatments/surgery and at present I cannot even walk (well hobble) a 100 yards before it gives up on me. As it is not life threatening, it will sit near the bottom of the list and no doubt still be there when I pop my clogs. As I have no desire to repeatedly ending up in a mucky heap on the pavement when my hip gives out and unable to get up without assistance, I think I will be sticking to my car.
June 2, 2021
The railway mangement needs to be far more imaginative about ways to attract freight, particularly long distance and bulky freight, off the roads, and with containers it should be possible. Given the benefits of getting traffic off the roads I should have thought this was at least as worthy of subsidy at the outset as passenger transport. It does not seem so long ago that many factories had their own sidings or even branch lines and reinstating this concept must be part of the way forward.
My own use of railways centres around travel to London, or other longer distances, but going to say, Newcastle or Edinburgh, it is quicker, cheaper and more comfortable, by air. The problem on shorter rail journeys centres around getting to the station, for which locally there is no convenient public transport and the high cost of parking once one is there, which is simply not economic for a sort journey so one inevitably goes the whole way by car.
June 2, 2021
Nothing will change on the railways until the unions are sorted out. They seem to object to every new innovation or change.
I suspect most goods yards and freight depots have now been built on and thus, there is a huge problem to overcome first.
People, including me, have got very used to next day delivery and by road is the only way to do it. I can remember when most large towns had big freight depots and many larger items came by BRS, but those depots are not there now and the cost to buy the land needed and the cost to build such facilities would be prohibitive.
There used to be a worker’s return ticket early in the morning but now that is the dearest time to travel.
When I have looked at travelling by train to the West Country or up to York, it’s cost was extortionate.
I saw no evidence of heavily discounted fares off peak. I saw very expensive extortionate fares at peak time and expensive fares off peak.
I would like to be able to use the railways for days out because I am no longer allowed to drive and my wheelchair user wife needs to get out for her own sanity sadly, railways are too dear for us to use them for leisure.
How about an unlimited daily or weekly ticket just as many continental countries do?
June 2, 2021
A very good and thought provoking question.
For my Wife and I, as we are retired, we think that the answer is a fairly straightforward one.
We will only use public transport when it becomes more flexible and cheaper than running a car. Ownership of a car involves a financial commitment, so the public transport system has the unenviable task of trying to persuade us that it is cheaper and more convenient to use it instead of owning a car.
I suppose there is an alternative, we could sell the car and use public transport or taxis for shopping and then rent a car for particularly awkward journeys. The difficulty for the public transport system is that it costs less than £1000 per year to keep our car on the road. Fares would need to be lowered dramatically for us to consider abandoning car ownership.
We do not need transport to achieve an income so we are lucky in that regard but neither of us have a desire to become a recluse. Short of something like a city break, where a car is not needed during the stay so would travel by train, we will continue to use a car for leisure and shopping.
June 2, 2021
As a railway enthusiast (with a live steam layout in our garden), I would use the train whenever possible, but living four miles from the sea in Dorset, the only way to get anywhere is to go into London first. That means crossing the capital from Waterloo to one of the other main line stations carrying all one’s luggage.
Even to get to Exeter, means a road trip to Salisbury first.
Then, of course, there is the issue of transport when you get to the nearest station to your ultimate destination. Furthermore, the railway is only cost effective when travelling alone. As soon as you add a second person, almost every journey is cheaper by car.
The end result is that we hardly ever travel by train and I suspect that this is the kind of calculation that people who don’t live in a city have to make. Like 90% of the population, we are being forced to pay more than £4,000 per household for HS2 which we are never going to use.
June 2, 2021
+1 agree
June 2, 2021
And free travel for those living in London. Great public transport network and crap everywhere else.
June 2, 2021
John, ask the Royal Mail why they stopped using trains, they even have their own lines underground and stopped those, too much power in the hands of too few. There is plenty of competition on the roads, companies that compete have to improve productivity and response and service quality, quality driver retention, in all weather – trains and their workers don’t.
June 2, 2021
Railways cannot survive masks and social distancing.
June 2, 2021
Dear Mr Redwood,
June 2, 2021
I certainly intend to use the Railways IF they are competitive and a joy to ride in.
Past experience tells me that they are uneconomical compared to a car when more than 1 passenger is travelling.
In addition, there is the constant irritation of mobile phone callers loudly telling the whole disinterested carriage of their personal business together sometimes with the unwashed sitting next to a sensitive nose, to tolerate all for the price of your ticket. There used to be “Silent” carriages where phone calls were prohibited (although that was sometimes ignored) but I gather these are no longer active. As for the unwashed – well they have never been banned.
I have travelled on the German railway and know they are far superior to those of this country. Not only are they quieter and cleaner, the travelling passengers are much more considerate of others. Match the German way and the railways can definitely count me in.
As for freight hauling, a different animal and well worth any business considering. All is required is experts in logistics to manage it and there are many out there in the Private Sector and in the Armed Forces too. Just keep the Government out of management – they are an incumberance.
June 2, 2021
I haven’t used rail for a very long time – 20+ years. And even then only occasionally before that short period of 6 months when it was the only sensible way to get to the other side of Birmingham due to traffic congestion.
In future, I plan to continue to avoid it – I fully expect never to use it again.
Covid is not the only virus or ailment other people can inflcit upon us – prior to that the sniffling kid with a cold, the adult who doesn’t cover its mouth when coughingh or sneezing… the car is a far better way to travel, more private, and door to door.
I also intend to WFH as much as possible, reducing congestion on road and rail.
One point we often msis when we compare UK rail travel to other countries: we Brits are more private people than many other countries’ citizens. We don’t strike up a conversation with strangers in a train or a cafe, we keep ourselves to ourselves, so public transport is a health hazard and a source of mild social discomfort for many. We like our cars – we expect government to find a way for us to continue to have them. Rail is for freight, as you said and needs to improve its offering in that market (perhaps government could help set the climate for business in that respect? HS2 freight links, with competitive pricing?).
June 2, 2021
Cars with increasing levels of automation depending on the cost, seem the way to go.
Invest in self driving/flying smart technology and motorway capacity, instead of HS2. Increase regional airport capacity for coming electric driven quiet shuttle craft. Self drive cars can also work to meet local step. But may eventually may provide the end to end.
When trains cost more per mile, than cars, just on the 2nd class ticket price. Give up!
June 2, 2021
Not strictly railways, but another way to utilise infrastructure is to consider using waterways, many of which extend into cities. Unfortunately, I’m not able to remember the city in Europe, but when they introduced a ban on big trucks and access only up until 10.00am, an enterprising company brought freight in on a barge and then distributed it within the city limits using electric bicycles with trailers. Seems to be working well.