I respond to the Farming Today challenge

On Tuesday Morning BBC’s Farming Today asked listeners to send in ideas for future programmes. They certainly need some to vary their diet of stories on climate change, the dangers of free trade and the need to wild the countryside. We have had five years of anti Brexit and climate change dominance.
So here’s some of the missing stories and viewpoints they can catch up on
1 The dangers of free trade with the EU to our farms. Why did we lose so much market share to the EU as members of the single market and how can we correct now?
2. The way we can raise animal welfare standards now out of the EU, and how we can enforce higher standards on EU imports
3. The scope for a much bigger timber industry in the U.K. as the plans for planting so many more trees are rolled out
4. Why DEFRA has still not set out its subsidy and support packages for more food growing and farm productivity improvements.How can we expand our food production?
5.When will the U.K. ban the large industrial foreign supertrawlers overfishing our waters and damaging the marine environment?
6. Will the U.K. regulators and water industry put in more reservoir capacity so farms in future will have access to irrigation water in dry spells?
7.As there is growing demand for U.K. fruit and veg What more needs to be done to expand the U.K. industry. Can we reverse the damage done by past EU grants to grub up U.K. orchards.
8. An evaluation of training, wages and career prospects in farming to nurture more home talent and increase the number of better paid jobs.
9. An assessment of damage to dairy in the U.K. from keeping U.K. short of milk quota for many years.
10. Opportunities to reclaim land for agricultural use through better drainage, water management, and sea defences.
Yesterday I was relieved to learn from this programme’s expert witness on landslips in the Brecon Beacons indicating climate change that landslips are the “canary in the mine” and the canary is “singing loudly” at the moment. That is a relief, so no undue landslips then. The canary in the mine did not sing but passed out if dangerous carbon monoxide gas was present. How do the BBC find such well informed experts?
All very good points. please add the general question of why when we go on and on and on about animal welfare we permit halal slaughter??
Well they are clearly very frightened of some religions.
Religion. The get out of jail card for all manner of unacceptable things which no-one dare criticise, especially those with the most peculiar beliefs.
Not written by me.
Agree with comment about halal (and kosher) methods of slaughter though.
Good morning,
I did chuckle at your last paragraph, Sir John. It is the same when falling walls of ice are used to illustrate Global Warming, as if this is new man made phenomenon – Deliberately deceptive.
As for the rest, I see no reason why the government cannot legislate for much of what is written. For example. If there is indeed over-fishing then the government has the right to prevent such trawlers. The fact that it does not either suggests they are acting in accordance with the law / agreements or, our government is deliberately turning a blind eye so as not to cause a fuss. Which is is ?
The narrative in the 21st Century is that mankind is evil and must be prevented from ‘x’ in order to save ‘y’. But we all know the real reason(s) behind it.
Mark B, Quite right. Except the woke cultural marxists won’t let a genuine debate happen because their MSM (BBC, Facebook, Guardian, etc, etc) claims the “science” is “settled”.
That’s why the possibility of covid19 escaping from a Wuhan laboratory was banned as a topic – the “science” being “settled”, and anyway Orangeman bad.
Apparently all of us “deplorables” must not be allowed to even think wrongthoughts.
@NickC; But most of the ‘right wing’ MSM do not allow ‘debate’ either, because one of the main problems with the green lobby is vestige interests, such as the amount of money land owners get from allowing wind and solar ‘farms’ to use their land, the amount of money land owners get from doing nothing (set-aside), the amount of money to be made from sorting waste prior to most of it ending up dumped in landfill or being incinerated anyway -worse still, exporting it for ‘recycling’.
Land owners and farmers should get zero income for land that is not within an agricultural managed cycle, either growing rotational food crops or being rested for a year (usual put down to grass/silage).
Not sure why CV19 is brought into a comment about climate change, nor is the debate about the origins of the virus anything like “settled”, much to the annoyance of those on the right with closed and/or preconceived ideas who dearly do wish the debate was settled, for geopolitical reasons, wanting to see blame laid firmly at the feet of the Chinese State apparatus.
Mark B – The question you posed in your post is a good one and something JR should know about or if not can find out. That he hasn’t responded in any way indicates that mostly we can never know what’s going on at any time.
Also the questions JR has posed should have been posed years ago – has he just thought of them? What has he been doing in all this time?
You write like a contributor rather than a diarist. If you confront government with this shopping list they will consider you a one man revolution.
All your points are valid and I am sure supported, given time I may think of a few more and I am sure your contributors have their lists.
Having just woken up, I would add the current verinary cost scandal. Don’t forget the humans and the disappearance of the NHS dental service in all but name.
Chatted to a lady yesterday who was born in Spain. We agreed that the current love affair the UK has with PC is a huge sick joke and a return to Spain is pure oxygen.
A total rethink of our police force as to purpose and fitness for purpose is long overdue. Thief taking being one of their peripheral activities, providing investigation is unnecessary and they deign to turn up
A comprehensive logistical and financial plan, coordinated with the NHS, for the care of the elderly who need it. One that does not penalise the frugal for the responsible way they have conducted their lives.
The total rethinking and rewriting of the multi volume tax book.
Whether the above would create an orgasm of enthusiasm in the BBC is very doubtful. I would suggest the casting of news and current affairs to the commercial world, please discuss in a series of programmes led by Nigel Farage. This might sour their cornflakes. I must now prepare for mine.
All good and valid conservative points – well the conservative points I remember a decade ago….I no longer recognise this government or the part MPs as being ‘conservative’
Indeed. I note the woke/PC section of the former conservatives are voting against cuts to the foreign aid budget. Will they be punished and have the whip removed. Dont think so.
Don’t expect any positive noises from the BBC.
We get a daily dose of climate change and anti Australian free trade.
Everything EU is good. RIW bad.
Defund the BBC.
Indeed, the BBC political agenda is absurd. The totally one sided climate lunacy we get from them daily is insane, but Boris and Carrie Johnson clearly actually want this lunacy. Can we have the real Boris back after the climate COP summit perhaps.
Watch “The people vs climate change” on iplayer for a cynical exercise in indoctrination (while pretending to give random citizens (most with no expertise or science) a say in it – but only in how net zero it is done (not if it is needed or if it will work – it won’t) plus they even have to suffer indoctrination propaganda too. The whole industry is clearly driven by deluded politicians, vested interest and or blatant corruption.
You wan’t the BBC to favour pro-Tory, anti-European myths and falsehoods over the facts, which are, understandably, highly embarrassing for them.
The BBC is actually falling over itself to do just that, under its senior Tory placemen, but even that isn’t enough for you.
Millions see through you.
The daily BBC TV reports don’t even mention the crisis in the Channel. It lies both directly and by omission and cannot be trusted.
Have you ever thought, that what might be paramount to you might not be at all to the majority of people?
Didn’t think so.
Lifelogic, I think we can see, with the absurd and sinister Facebook ban, then un-ban, of the possibility of covid19 originating in a Wuhan laboratory, that the establishment cultural marxists prioritise control of the narrative, and of us, to suit their agenda.
Likewise the BBC bans opposition to their man made global warming (CAGW) religion. Only obeisance is accepted by the BBC. So debating growing more of our own food, un-re-wilding, dredging and land recovery, re-establishing basic industries here, the enormous cost of “renewables”, are all banned.
The common theme is that truth derives from their politics, rather than their politics being derived from the truth. It is corruption.
Hear, hear! Defund the BBC.
It is a persistently and deliberately pernicious and over powerful element in the culture and politics of our country.
Defund the BBC!
I have defunded it. I no longer have a TV licence.
11. Where will farmers get labour from, when country property has been priced out of the labourer’s reach by wealthy people buying it up for second homes and holiday lets?
12. When will the government fess up they have no interest in subsidising UK farming, when food can be imported so cheaply?
DA
35,000 asylum applications in 2020. They could work for their benefits just an idea.
447,000 18-24 year olds were unemployed in January-March 2021, they could work, people come from all over Europe to be put up near these farms, why should the rest of the economically active people in the UK turn a blind eye to youths who can’t find local jobs for themselves.
Quite right Tracy. We have 3 youngsters living opposite us and they all do nothing. They skipped school at around 13 and are still at home. The eldest is 19, then 17 and the youngest 15.
@Dave Andrews; Were did all those the EU migrant labour find homes? Also many properties are protected by ‘agriculture labour’ clauses in their Deeds, stopping them from being bought up as second homes (or any other non agriculture/horticultural industry use), thus their market value is often well below that of the open market. The real issue is attracting new blood into the industry, not finding housing.
I guess you’ve not been anywhere near a farm in a long while. Many farmers provide accommodation for their workers in park homes at their farms, particularly if they need a larger workforce for fruit and vegetables. Farms that simply grow energy crops need few workers, and only at certain times of year to till and sow the fields, spread fertiliser, etc., and for harvest, with few required for ongoing maintenance of hedgerows, tracks etc.. Not many are needed now we have machines like combine harvesters and specialised sprayers that can cover a swathe of perhaps 20 yards or more at a time. Increasingly, mechanisation is coming in to fruit picking as ingenious machines are developed.
Dear Mr Redwood, I note that you are an ardent supporter of imports of food from Australia and America. Yet, as this post shows, you are opposed to such imports from the EU. It is clear you have an unhealthy obsession with the EU, and this causes your “analysis” of opportunities for food imports to lack any principled or coherent basis. Accordingly I cannot imagine you will be given airtime on Farming Today, which is a forum for people with a serious concern for farming rather than mere political opportunists. Thank you for your kind attention.
Wouldn’t it be best to have tariff and quota free imports from and exports to all those countries (and more)?
Sir John does support British farming.
However, I note that the cherry crop in the SE has been seriously damaged this year due to a tremendous plague of wood pigeons. Doubtless, this is because their numbers were not controlled last year during the lockdowns. This will mean we will have to import cherries from France.
or go without if France is on the label.
Fred H
That’s how I shop. If it’s of European, Irish, or Scottish origin I don’t buy it and will go without if there’s no British or Commonwealth product.
I’m not in the habbit of buying from countries that insult mine.
The orchard owners probably didn’t have the staff to do the tree netting, thanks to Tory brexit.
@MiC; Not a problem of Brexit at all, just a willingness to do such work.
Why is it only eastern European, or indeed North African migrants (with their EU ‘right to abode/work’ status) who seem able travel perhaps 1k+ miles across Europe to find work here in the UK, yet unemployed and under employed 18-30 years old indigenous British people can’t travel 50 miles. How many, fit, young, unattached, ex ‘hospitality’ sector workers are either being paid to sit at home or are meant to be activity seeking any suitable work (with training), even if only seasonal?
East European countries are not in the euro.
Even low-paid work in Sterling used to be advantageous because of the exchange rates.
Far less so since its crash on the Leave vote, however.
MiC
“The orchard owners probably didn’t have the staff to do the tree netting, thanks to Tory brexit.”
Well perhaps the orchard owners could get off their lazy arses and do it themselves ?
No idea if this is true or cobblers, but if the former then why aren’t the farmers simply shooting them? Pigeon pie, yum!
X Tory
“Pigeon pie, yum!”
yes, all those tasty parasites.
The very late cold spring and continuing frosts have damaged a lit of crops. Weather variability that failed to match the climate change meme.
Try not eating cherries then.
Farmer Today, rather than just being negative to Mr Redwood why don’t you tell us how food can be flown halfway around the world cheaper in the same season that our livestock is born (so for example they lamb at a different time of the year than British farmers).
Do you believe the EU lifestock and milk imports caused no problems for British farmers? Do you think the control from the EU on our food exports is fair and just given that the UK put no restrictions on the EU what do you think the government should do to level the competition field?
Was there an EU milk quota problem that put British dairies out of business that put dairy farmers out of business or not?
@Farmer Today; “Farming Today, which is a forum for people with a serious concern for farming rather than mere political opportunists.”
You obviously have not listened to the programme for about ten years, or you did not do so previously, political opportunism has been their daily agenda for some years now, the programme having been taken over to some extent by the anti farming lobby and the green wellie buyers, the sort of people who buy in the countryside and then complain that the lanes are full of tractors and the air smells of bovine by-product. Years ago I remember the programme included market produce price information.
Dear Farmer Today, I note that you are an ardent supporter of imports of food from the EU. Yet, as your comment shows, you are opposed to such imports from America and Australia, and this causes your “analysis” of opportunities for food imports to lack any principled or coherent basis. Accordingly I cannot imagine you will be given a free ride on JR’s Diary, which is a forum for people with a serious concern for farming (and other topics) rather than mere political opportunists. Thank you for your kind attention.
How about UK Food and its affect on the Health of the nation.
Manufactured food and its destructive effect on health and life span. Not
against manufacture ,but for the need to manufacture healthy food.
Return to seasonal eating. Asparagus from England in May, not from the world over the year round. Anticipation, appearance, flavour being things to look forward to.
Food clearly labelled with a national flag to determine origen, reduce food miles, and encourage home grown.
Grants to encourage home growers to value add their product. Milk to yoghurt, cheese,and bottled Lhasi for instance.
I forsee a whole new programme stream for Farming Today that might please farmers.
@agricola; Most of that all sounds more like the editorial content for the “The Food Programme”, or “You and Yours”. Farming Today needs to get back to being a programme for the industry, not the consumer!
Wrong Jerry, with respect the customer’s needs should control the industry. An industry that responds to the customer does more and better business than one that doesn’t. Henry Ford revolutionised an industry but got it wrong when he said you can have any colour providing it is black.
The way I sound is probably influenced by being an enthusiastic cook. I like food and cooking and have a fair idea of what is good and bad in basic content. I make careful choices when I shop, but ultimately I would like the UK shopper to have good choices of real food and see obesity fade away, taking heart disease and many other problems with it.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
Has the government studied the effect in New Zealand of stopping all farming subsidies? Did this lead to lower standards or higher prices?
You wouldn’t be banning much, I don’t think.
In any case, John wants to import it from 10,000 miles away, from Australia.
Well, Martin, I can agree with you for once – that you “don’t think”. Or at least you don’t tell the truth – JR has specifically and often stated that the UK should grow more of our own food. That means cutting imports – whether from Australia, or the EU, or anywhere else.
The Southern hemisphere offers a seasonal complement to our Northern cycle of seasons. And vice versa. A good motivation for trade.
No Mic, I think John wishes to trade with Australia, selling to them what they want and buying what we want. A side of beef that has been in a chilled container ship for a month is likely to be in good condition for cooking and eating. More so than home grown which the supermarkets have abused by speeding it to sale. Not the fault of our farmers. Some UK supermarket advertise beef that has been hung for 28 days, implying that they are doing the customer a great service. They are not, all beef should be hung for at least 28 days.
Australia apart there are numerous developing nation around the World that we can now trade with, much for a benefit they did not have when we were in the EU. Trade is better than aid, it brings dignity to the relationship. Think about from the viewpoint of a mango grower in the tropics.
MiC
“In any case, John wants to import it from 10,000 miles away, from Australia.”
Personally I’d rather eat British seasonal food and Oz / NZ food than eat anything European, or Irish.
@Shirley M; The UK have not been self sufficient in food for well over 100 years, hence the rationing during WW2, there was no shortage of farm labour, and more land was put under the plough (never mind gardens and roadside verges etc), farm labouring was a reserved occupation and the the Land Arm was formed to boost the labour force still further. The UK has been importing foods since the early days of Empire.
June 3, 2021
1940 was 1940, now is now, a whole different ball game for farmers and consumers. Apart from the bombs and smoking we were a lot healthier as a nation than we are now, life was the gymnasium. We are unhealthy by choice now. If we could combine the forced restraint of the 40s with the choice we have today, we could be a much healthier nation.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
Too replace all the thousands of hectares Taken up with wind farms, solar panel, bio mass and ion digesters all earning mega money for the farmers and land owners through subsidies.
Regarding fishing licences somebody in the department is signing the off at very fast rate. Are they not experienced or street wise enough to slow the whole process over 18-24 months?
Your 10. Opportunities to reclaim land for agricultural use through better drainage, water management, and sea defences.
Sure but the gov agenda in many places has been to deliberately to flood much UK land by removing drainage systems and sea defences.
Off topic, a threat from Leo Varadkar, with or without authorisation and direction from Brussels:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/northern-ireland-faces-turbulent-few-months-over-brexit-says-varadkar-1.4582025
“He warned that a breakdown in agreement on the protocol could also result in a breakdown in the wider free trade agreement between the EU and the UK. “That would leave Britain in a very difficult position,” he said.”
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
The one that he told the nation was worth 30% of our GDP, something like a fortyfold exaggeration:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/04/14/my-contribution-to-the-finance-no-2-bill-debate-13-april-2021/#comment-1222413
“According to others it might be worth £3 billion a year, about 0.15% of GDP, to the UK, while according to the EU it might be 0.75% of GDP, and according to George Osborne five years ago it could be 1.3% of GDP.
Liz Truss has refused to publish any economic assessment of this fantastic trade deal which is so valuable that it is worth risking the integrity of the UK and triggering riots in Northern Ireland.”
Should we fix that for him?
“That would leave the ROI in a very difficult position,”
Denis, Indeed. But the UK is already in a “difficult position” by having part our territory administered by a foreign, and hostile, power. So much so that a WTO outcome is preferable. Then Eire and the EU can police their own imports, instead of berating the UK because we are supposedly not doing the job well enough.
13. Maintain peat bogs (that lock in billions of tonnes of carbon) rather than destroy the drainage canals on which they depend
14. Stop sinking Olympic-sized blocks of concrete, at vast environmental impact, into peat bogs, as the foundation for each wind turbine
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
Agriculture in the UK generally requires cheap reliable energy to be competitive & not expensive and impractical electricity, electric tractors and other stupidities. Farming, transport, processing crops, fertiliser, heated green houses (often with extra CO2 in then to increase growth rates) are energy intensive.
The best things this government could do to help farming and indeed other most businesses is to abandon the insane net zero CO2 plant, tree and crop food agenda. It cannot do anything but export CO2 production (& food production). The bonkers war n CO2 will be hugely unpopular politically when people see how impractical and vastly expensive this agenda is. Anyway the “solutions” do not even work and without cooperation from China, India, Africa … we cannot even reduce world CO2 not that that is actually needed anyway.
More money in fusion and nuclear research, get fracking energy costs in the US about half those of the UKs!
Also cut red tape masively, cut the size of government, cut taxes, relax planning rules, cancel HS2, go for easy hire and fire laws …
So if you bought an electric car rather than a diesel one three years ago a study suggest you might be £100 better off. The government however will be about £6,000 worse of in gov. subsidies and loss of fuel duty, road tax, congestion charges …
Of course had you just kept your old car you might be about about £20,000 better off in saved interest (or alternative investment return), the home charger unit and large depreciation, the government far better off too and you would have saved CO2 as no new car and battery has to be manufactured. So why exactly are the government and Grant Shapps pushing “emissions elsewhere” electric cars? Can anyone explain the logic to me?
explain the logic – – well they can’t.
Fred H
“explain the logic – – well they can’t.”
Actually they can, but choose not to.
So allow me – they’re pushing the crap because big business and the global stitch – up industry tells them to. Of course they comply.
Use your vote at the next election to get them out, vote anything but above all get these wet wimps out.
They are deaf to any protests and logic, they are blind and blinkered to anything other than a product with a so called green label attached by some sort of climate change zealot.
History will perhaps judge them in 20 years time, when they will admit the planet is still warming.
Perhaps they may then look back and say, the information at the time was not accurate, “lessons will be learn’t.”
Interesting article in the Sunday papers about Solar Panels, their use and efficiency in the UK, their expected efficient life cycle, the cost of decommissioning, with the suggestion that 20% of our farm land will eventually be covered in them if all planned future projects were taken up and built.
Utter madness, can only hope someone will wake up and realise what is really going on.!
IIRC, next year the government are withdrawing red diesel, leading to a big increase (46.81ppl or more) in the cost of operating farm machinery. Prices will go up in consequence.
LL, the whole economy and domestic consumer need low cost energy. My approach elsewhere to the PD in Scotland indicates how we might achieve it.
Our host likes the SNP better than the PD it seems.
agricola
Boris Johnson likes the SNP (or is posibly scared of her)
It was the introduction of the profit motive to water which caused the filling in of reservoirs by the Tory-enabled privateers.
It’s much more lucrative to sell off the land for housing than to maintain spare capacity, which also would have protected those downstream Pennine towns from flooding in recent times.
As one of the most vehement proponents of privatisation John’s exhortations are a bit rich, I think.
June 3, 2021
Yes, we just happened to have the spring and summer of 1976 which broke historic records for dryness, but that was about it.
June 3, 2021
…and I wasn’t writing about building more reservoirs, but about the filling in of existing ones.
“It was the introduction of the profit motive to water which caused the filling in of reservoirs by the Tory-enabled privateers.”
Rubbish – it was largely the green religion and the idea (also from the EU) that water needed to be rationed and people told not to irrigate or water their gardens. In the UK we have plenty of water we just need the investment to capture, clean and distribute it. With suitable charging for a sensible return on these investments. We should logically charge a bit more for summer water so that water companies have an incentive to ensure they have sufficient summer capacity. A lot of water can be usefully be saved with grey water systems reusing water and roof capture for loo flushing and garden watering. But the cost can sometimes be prohibitive as water is still fairly cheap.
MiC,
The ‘introduction of the profit motive’ plays to the idea of less government and ‘freedom’.
However, without proper scrutiny and sanctions when things go wrong, it allows private monopolies to take liberties.
We know how bad the regulators are. They may even have been deliberately set up to have no teeth just provide a fig leaf of respectability.
Laziness and lack of attention means politicians will get found out. Unfortunately they seem to pay more attention to brushing up on excuses. Lessons will be learnt, of course.
Peter
“…without proper scrutiny and sanctions when things go wrong, it allows private monopolies to take liberties.”
“We know how bad the regulators are. They may even have been deliberately set up to have no teeth just provide a fig leaf of respectability.”
Nail firmly on the head Peter, +100
an extraordinarily ignorant post.
We should move the subsidy system to farming to have a clear linkage to and condition of maintaining the landscape in beautiful condition, ensuring footpaths are open and well marked, animals are properly fenced in etc. Switzerland runs such a system to excellent effect.
On production do as NZ did – remove all tariffs and quotas, open the Country up to the best produce available at world market prices, and see our own agricultural sector encouraged to become more productive and competitive.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
Richard,
Yes, I agree about maintaining the landscape and the traditional nature of the countryside.
One difficulty is so many Brits have no connection to farming whatsoever; and they have not had for generations. So there is a tendency to look at farming with a cold economic mindset.
This contrasts with France where more still have rural connections and the government made it its business to protect the small farmer. The Common Agricultural Policy is a prime example.
The move from farming to urban occupations is ongoing, but I am glad to have spent many Summers on family farms as a child.
Why Sir John do you support your government’s policy and practise of planting trees on good farmland and so frequently on good soil preventing its most productive use? Yet now you advocate wasting money trying to bring poor land into food use. Obsessed as you are with trees ( nice bit of virtue signalling ) might I suggest you advocate trees on the poorer land and food from good land? Do you not think that makes more sense?
Maybe someone ought to tell you you that you can grow and harvest trees on stoney hilly land and on shallow soils but you can’t grow much food on it.
Reply IT is n ot my intention to grow trees on good farmland where we can produce food
Who is going to tell the (SNP ed) that she presides over vast tracts of tree growing land north of the central belt. She also has glens ripe for daming and hydro electric power production. Could sort out the unemployment in Scotland too. Perhaps the Mogg could do it with the aid of translaters.
June 3, 2021
Scottish hydro electricity could supply most of the North of England without much power loss, then what is produced in the NOE can boost the requirement in the rest of England and Wales. No need for French /Chinese nuclear or power interconnectors from France. Dams are cheaper short term and long term than nuclear and there is no radioactve waste to worry about. Tell the PD when she comes south with her list of demands . What is the next problem.
Clearly, as we approach the news “silly season” the BBC is strapped for intelligent experts in the landslip field. But it is good that in spite of your doubts about the impartiality of the beeb, you continue to listen to our national broadcaster.
Did you see the really outstanding – but frightening – Panorama on Monday, looking into how China is abusing recent developments in Artificial Intelligence? It is available on iPlayer.
I still listen to bits of the BBC sometimes just to check how daft it is. Question Time and Any Questions are now so bland and tedious with diversity targets for everything other than diversity of political opinion. The BBC’s entirely one sided climate alarmist agenda is patently idiotic.
Woman’s Hour is always good for a laugh. They still absurdly seem to think there is a gender pay gap caused by “discrimination”. When in fact it is clearly work life balance choices men and women choose to make and the areas of work and study they elect to do. No one is even allowed to discuss this. Take a look at A level choices by gender for example. Huge gender variations by subject from up to 4 to 1 male in Physics, Computer Studies, Further Maths to the reverse in Performing Arts, Modern Languages…
Even within professions like Law and Medicine they tend to choose different areas of these professions statistically.
The BBC’s Farming Today programme tends to reflect what DEFRA place importance on, if Farming Today is going to change then DEFRA needs to change – there needs to be a return to MAFF with ‘Environment’ a subordinate, in the same was as work done by DfID has not vanished but now has to play along with what ever tune is coming from the FCO.
Bullet points 1. & especially 2. Sounds more like a wish to have UK protectionist policies to me, given that the EU used such standards to refuse much non EU produce, our host appears to want to restrict such trade even further – wasn’t one of the Brexit promises cheaper food once outside of the CAP etc?…
Points 7, 8 & 9. Indeed.
Points 6. & 10. are surely somewhat contradictory, or is our host seriously suggesting artificial underground water storage?
I agree with numbers 8 and 9
I’m pleased to see theses 2 points
I totally disagree with world trade it impacts on climate change we need to focus entirely on trade with Europe.
Thank God we can soon be flying to the Eu for holidays and spending our money – well it’s free trade via Ryan Air
Education and training is critical in many industries inc Agriculture and Horticulture- please don’t forget Horticulture as part of the Agricultural debate.
Today I see the respected Education Adviser has resigned. I hope the Gov can find additional resources for catch up education one example for extra money is introducing VAT charges on private education. Also the proposed Boris Boat looks a bit too expensive, suggest buying a redundant trawler ok ok well the sun is shining so my humour level is raised
Reply Why not holiday in the UK if you are really worried about air travel and the environment
@David Brown; “I totally disagree with world trade it impacts on climate change we need to focus entirely on trade with Europe. Thank God we can soon be flying to the Eu for holidays and spending our money”
Duh?! Oh dear, you didn’t thank that anti Brexit rant out did you…
So why is it OK in your book to fly to and from the EU on a personal jolly but not fly food as air freight from say the Americas to the UK, when the latter actually -according to climate change scientists- causes far less problems for the climate than short haul European travel, hence why the EU have been pushing for a pan-European high speed electrified rail network (which HS2 was/is a part of).
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
A 2 hour flight to Spain is better than a long haul flight and less damaging.
The med countries have sun and cheap holidays.
The UK climate is too wet too unpredictable and sea side places are chronically run down with the possible exception of Brighton, Bournemouth is too boring.
My list of reasons for a EU holiday is endless like 28million Brits.
Although I guess there is Gibraltar !!!
rural broadband, and how to set up your own optical fibre cable through your fields (especially if you and your neighbours group together) to the nearest fast access point to help your local community in the absence of good service from the Telco’s.
or
why the inner city British working class find it hard to take seasonal work on farms away from home, the way the benefits system acts against it, the way social tenancy agreements make it very hard to work away from home leaving your property empty for a while, the way they have to pay for accommodation out of taxed money, etc
The way your second topic was purposely set up by governments/farmer lobbyists to usher in cheap foreign labour and to do away with tied property, to house permanent workers.
Tied property was only another fudge to help farmers since it circumvented planning and then it was a nice little earner.
I believe also that retirement pensions were at first brought in to help farmers get rid of old workers…rather than house and keep them.
Superb — It’s diary entries like this that really make me think you are on our side.
To broaden this further, we should be asking the BBC when they will be doing programmes that help the average person on a day to day basis, without the dogma.
Of course Sir John is ‘on our side’.
But the Conservative government is NOT. After all, they never implement any of his suggestions and keep him out of the cabinet. That’s why they are not worth voting for.
June 3, 2021
If you have to be ‘made’ to think…..well says it all really.
Landslide is more likely down to glacial valleys dating back to the last Ice Age or more recent quarrying.
So…OK coming out of an Ice Age was WARMER but scarcely a problem and it was quite a while ago.
(Wonder how many landslides quarrying for HS2’s tonnes of rock will cause?).
The BBC obviously believes that the poor canaries sang out a warning rather than just expiring.
And the government is happy to have these idiots in charge of national broadcasting?
Apart from which they are changing our history with their dramas!
Everyone OK with that too?
Listening to the furore on the BBC this morning over the government’s “meanness” over not just agreeing to providing education with a measly £15bn of extra funding makes my blood boil.
Most of the money would be spent on paying for extra tuition hours yet what has happened throughout the lockdown ? As far as I know, not a single teacher in the public sector has been furloughed, all have received full pay while many have been sitting at home or, at most, working very short hours.
It’s time they put something back after the long period of relative inactivity. If that means an extra half an hour a day, so what ? When I was at Maidenhead Grammar School in the 1960s we arrived at 08:50 and the earliest we finished the school day was 16:00. Today, many of our local schools in Dorset finish their day at 14:30.
Teachers have never worked harder – having to adapt their lessons to online only, then hybrid lessons and more.
The people who have had an easy pandemic are pensioners. Your pensions has not been reduced to 80% of its value – unlike the salaries of people orders not to work.
£15bn on helping our kids catch up on what they have missed is nothing compared with the annual pensions bill of £100bn – literally paid to old people to do nothing. I can cover the £15bn – and more – simply by cutting your handouts. Easy.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
There should be a series of programmes on how science, engineering and technology is and can be used to improve crop planting, growth, yields, harvesting and storage and areas where UK farmers can make worthwhile gains. The same goes for animal farming. A series is also needed on the regulatory impediments to more efficient farming resulting in a list of those that need to be abolished or amended.
Sir John – how true how correct!
It was the EU that destroyed our competitive farming industry to protect their hobbyist part time industry. It was the EU that forced the UK to lower its standards as the EU was and is way behind on this.
Any industry frightened of competition and seeks protectionism as the EU does on a Global Scale, is an industry that has a problem.
The damage to dairying is widely recognised as stemming directly from the Tory government’s abolition of the Milk Marketing Board in 1994. It’s continuing now, with 1 dairy farm in 20 quitting just in the last 15 months! The EU’s removal of milk quotas in 2015 may have played a role, but so have internal political decisions. Allowing big retailers to drive down prices to levels farmers can’t sustain, and then implying it’s the fault of the EU, is transparent ideological nonsense.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
Sir John, I gather you and other MPs were sent a copy of Laura Dodsworth’s new book ‘State of Fear : How the UK Government Weaponised Fear During the Covid-19 Pandemic’. I hope you’re enjoying it, if ‘enjoy’ is the right word. Thank you for your attempts over the months to stand up to the worst excesses of what has been done to the public of this country. No-one reading it can be in any doubt that you were right, and we must hope you will make your voice heard loud and clear against the fear-mongers who want to go on depriving us of freedom after 21st June. We may have been fooled once, we will not be fooled twice.
Tory MPs rebelling againt Climate Change…NO NO NO
Tory MPs rebelling against NI protocol… NO NO NO
Tory MPs rebelling against Illegal Immigrants… NO NO NO
Tory MPs rebelling against HS2… NO NO NO
Tory MPs rebelling against the reduction in Foreign Aid….YES YES YES
Once again the Conservative MPs are out of step with the voters…stop giving aid (taxpayer money) to dictators just to look good around the world
Voters approved foreign aid spending at the 2019 general election. If you voted Conservative you voted for it.
“We will proudly maintain our commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of GNI on development, and do more to help countries receiving aid become self-sufficient.”
It’s on page 53 if you want to remind yourself what you voted for.
Consequently you have no evidence that most voters think that it is okay to let poor kids in other countries die. You might think that but then maybe you need to ask hard questions of yourself.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
It’s the absolute contempt of politicians pointing to their manifesto when even Boris acknowledged that the public, including labour voters, lent him their votes just to get Brexit done
June 3, 2021
They don’t want to stop foreign aid because it is not effective, and is therefore a waste.
They want to stop it because it is, and therefore it is not.
Andy, since that manifesto and election success, you may not have noticed, we have endured a very expensive Covid crisis. No doubt this impinged on the financial plans of the new government. Only an idiot would ignore and fail to react to it.
Most electors I credit with more than half a brain in their heads and accept that the fight against Covid had to be prioritised above most else, especially gestures of international largesse. The fact, that you cannot apparently see this and make a pathetic political claim speaks volumes.
June 3, 2021
Whatever could it be?
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
Yes, so-called ‘Conservative’ MPs who care more about foreigners than they do their own people are not Conservatives at all. They are traitors and the *enemies* of the British people. There are only half a dozen or so Conservative MPs I have any respect for (our host is obviously one of them) and would vote for. I am not fortunate enough to have any of them as my local MP and therfore now no longer vote Conservative.
Yes, surely to goodness we provide enough assistance taking in so called refugees let alone all the money that we give to rich countries who choose not to spend it wisely on their own citizens. We are paying interest on money borrowed to give it to others while services here just go down.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
The return of plantation, which of course our more sensible ancestors planted in abundance.
Hearts of Oak etc.
Let’s hope that wokery does not prevent proper forestry management.
And just think …Boris can build wooden tanks for less than £billions which can be driven over 20mph without causing tinnitus and sore limbs to the driver.
On second thoughts ..probably nor enough profit in wooden.ones…useless or not!
Gravy train.
We are always reminded by how the US is such a rogue state when it comes to food standards and production. But, how come, when I visit the US I find it normal and easy to find ‘farmers markets’ easy to buy at the farm gate. Amazon’s Whole Food Market a mecca for organic enviourmental friendly groceries expensive compared to others in the states but compared to the UK – cheap!
Yes, scale is on their side, their standards are higher generally than the UK. With such a quick draw society when it comes to using the courts for compensation – would any food producer take a risk.
We get so wound up in our own little world in the UK because of all the Controlling Political Propaganda and agenda we make the assumptions about elsewhere that rarely play out.
The UK is an expensive place to live, because we allowed the Political Class to make it so.
Nota, absolutely agree with your last paragraph. The UK is an expensive place, based on the experience of living in Spain and the UK. Had lunch at a very pleasant pub last weekend, recently bought by one of our leading chefs. Food excellent, beer at over £32 for six pints OTT., wine list astronomic af £16 to £72 a bottle. Needless to say noone I could see was drinking wine. Maybe the ownership is playing catch up. Cooking at home now until I land in Spain.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
I would like to see more support for smaller independent farmers rather than just the interests of agri-business.
So hill farmers raising lamb are worthy of consideration rather than just being ignored.
Peter,
The support they need is in marketing their product. A business opportunity for someone who knows how best to get produce from farm gate to consumer plate.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
He would try to duck it, of course. Nothing will happen to rectify the poor agreement on fishing.
I suppose the BBC might be able to act as a pressure group here – but we all know they will not.
June 3, 2021
As for dairy, it is a vile business and most unnatural. Did you not stop suckling your own mother? Why do you suckle from a cow? Weird. Where I now live there are dairy herds everywhere. Thousands of acres of green, fertile land growing grass to provide silage. Apart from anything else it is absurdly inefficient.
June 3, 2021
Meanwhile, I suggest you review the contents of the food you buy. Unless you are a complete dietary fanatic, I’d lay odds that many of your purchases contain dairy products.
June 3, 2021
Mike, You try to gainsay the wisdom of centuries of farming in the UK. The temperate UK climate lends itself to market gardening in sheltered spots, crop growing in the lowlands, cattle on higher more exposed ground, and sheep even higher still. In general, grass is grown only where crop growing is uneconomic. Your calling dairy farming “vile” is emotional claptrap: as evidenced by your precious diatribe against “suckling” from a cow. Weird. Where I now live there are fields full of new houses rather than the dairy herds that used to be there. More’s the pity.
The West African Slave Trade. How Africans are enslaved by other Africans, are sold on to slavers, and are then rescued by the British West Africa Squadron. The series starts with the debates in Parliament that led to the abolition of slavery. Our heroes are a young British naval officer and an African teenager who escapes from a slaver ship and swims to the British frigate, asking to join the Royal Navy. The black cook on the ship takes him under his wing and teaches him English and what he needs to know to serve on a gun crew.
This series would be a public service, but the BBC would chew broken glass before making it.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
US threatens to impose TARIFFS on goods from six countries for taxing American tech companies
The example of Amazon’s European business, paid no corporation tax despite record sales of $54 billion, highlights the problem.
In Luxembourg, where it is headquartered, it recorded losses of $1 billion, allowing it claim a tax credit.
This is what happens when we keep applying tax unfairly unequally and unrelated to the business. We are using a tax system from another age, almost another world – then twisting, distorting etc to try and make it fit. Biden’s tax cooperation isn’t the answer, the Chancellors digital tax isn’t the answer. A fair and equitable tax system that is free of tinkering is.
Amazon etc have done nothing wrong – it is the Politicians wishing to punish, favour and manipulate instead of treating every entity the same and requiring an equal contribution from those that enjoy the services provided by others. Do they understand that – No, political ego and the desire to manipulate for the benefit of friends is paramount.
Nota, Whilst I do not favour IR35 (it is clearly biased against temporary contractors), there is no reason why the same principle cannot apply to corporation tax (CT). CT could be applied as if the business had made the profits in this country commensurate with its turnover here. That may well prompt the big internationals to review their use of tax havens, and opt for a more transparent structure.
June 3, 2021
I think too many people are overthinking things, so let the people and purchasers decide.
To help them let us have an enforceable and accurate but very clear food labelling system of where the produce/food is grown (not packaged).
In addition let us have a clear description of what is “organic/naturally grown produce” and show it clearly.
The customers will then be able to decide, select and purchase what they decide, in the knowledge that they can impose/use their own standards, and decisions on value for money.
Alan, yes, clear labelling is very important. I want to be able to see easily where my meat and veg is coming from and how it has been slaughtered.
The worries of farmers concerning free trade with the US and Australia could be avoided by labelling legislation. A prominent picture of a cow with a hormone injector permanently strapped to it would be enough to put most buyers off. Chicken washed with swimming pool water would be preferable to EU standards which have gone wrong. British farmers should be encouraged to do the same.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
(i) Use of CRISPR to produce better, healthier, more productive plants. We can do this now we are out of the EU. This is the most important advance in agriculture since the invention of the plough, and it is VITAL that the government embraces this.
(ii) Indoor, vertical farming. This is several orders of magnitude more productive than outdoor farming, and is mre reliable and uses less water. The government needs to provide 100% interest-free loans to anyone willing to develop these.
(iii) An end to the appalling cruelty of slaughtering animals without stunning them first. We are supposed to be a civilised country. Let us demonstrate this by how we treat our animals.
If fishing is included in this farming debate, then let the BBC criticise the government for their betrayal, once again, the other day of our fishermen with the licences they have given French boats. This is not a ‘mistake’ – this is a deliberate policy by this government to stab our fishermen in the back. I cannot support a government that is so treacherous.
And when it comes to saying stupid things – llike the singing canary – I cannot understand how your parliamentary colleagues could have voted for John Major, the man who epically once said: “When your back is against the wall, there is only one thing to do, and that is turn around and fight”. Mind you, having him as PM did make me want to bang my head against the wall many times …
June 3, 2021
CRISPR-Cas9 is the technique (developed by Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna for which they got the 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry) used to create, among other things, Covid-19 vaccines and tests. It is currently used at the U.Manchester, Cancer Research UK, in various other labs to fight diseases (labnews.co.uk/article/2031126), and to be used very soon at the U.Reading.
So you might already be enjoying some benefits of CRISPR.
What is the link between farming, food, covid, lockdown, vaccination and adverse reaction reporting?
In India they understand the link very well and they are already starving.
Everything “governments” are doing prevents us from keeping healthy, feeding ourselves and earning a living.
Correction
Everything “governments” do is preventing us….
Ahh but it keeps us fearful, Everhopeful. And so more susceptible to control.
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
Far from “re-wilding”, we should reclaim more land from the sea. The Dutch have reclaimed about 17% of their country from the sea. It’s perfectly possible for us to aim as high, certainly better than wasting money on HS2 – the C19th solution to a C20th problem in the very different C21st.
On Tuesday Morning BBC’s
…
Please please watch less bbc
The only current document concerning fishing and fishing vessels from the Marine Management Organisation appears to have been drawn up in 2014 in conformity with the CFP in which fishing licences are tradeable with vessels etc and the main role of the organisation is to prevent English people fishing in their ancestral fishing grounds.
Where is the policy for giving grants to fishermen to acquire trawlers when the only previous policy was from the EU to give grants to scrap vessels using our money which was then used to fund new Spanish trawlers to come and steal our fish?
In order to create a thriving agricultural industry, it is essential that the ownership of farmland by spivs is made illegal and that the ownership of rural properties by second home owners and retired people thereby sucking the hearts out of rural communities and driving up property prices is ended. Cottage industries are essential to a flourishing countryside and provide mechanisms for adding value to locally sourced produce.
I would like Farming Today to do a feature on Brexit related shortages of labour both on farms and in restaurants and so on.
The Brexitists said they would do these jobs. And now they need to do these jobs the Brexitists aren’t doing them. Why is this?
Congratulations to thousands of current and former Tesco workers who have won an equal pay case – thanks to the EU.
The ECJ ruled in their favour – benefitting mostly women. Other supermarkets are likely to lose similar cases.
This is a brilliant example of the EU working for regular people. Sadly there won’t be many more such claims as the Tories are working hard to make sure the little people lose and their billionaire friends win.
It’s quite clear that the rebel Conservative MPs who are trying to reverse the cut in the foreign aid budget do not have the support of the voting public who wish to see aid cut further : to no more than the average of the other six G7 countries.
A squalid coalition with Labour to try and enforce the full 7% aid target will prove costly for Labour, particularly in the crucial Red Wall seats.
‘paid no corporation tax despite record sales of $54 billion, highlights the problem.’
Thick as pig shit Journalists. You don’t pay corporation tax on sales income but on declared profits,
It’s a national disgrace that I and thousands of soldiers having stayed at Napier Barracks over the decades without a whisper from MPs, and now that illegal immigrants are using the barracks they can successful sue the government to be transferred to four*hotels
This government needs today in enact a law that only UK born citizens can take legal action against the government or withdraw from the ECHRs
I stayed in similar barracks at Fremington many years ago, where the last unit of DUKWs was stationed. Yes, dormitory accommodation. But clean and warm, showers worked. NAAFI food of course – nothing fancy, but good for building you up for an active day. Somewhat better than a camp near Coquelles, I suspect!
June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
The BBC seem to love to revel in bad news. Nobody is denying that some problems do exist, but any perusal of the specialist farming press will also identify loads of ‘good news’ stories too, which the BBC refuse to report. In the last month alone, for instance, did you know that:
Since the UK was allowed to export beef to the US late last year we now have four processing sites licensed to do so and £3m of beef has already been exported. The US market is seeing a huge rise in sales of premium beef (and pork too), where we can compete strongly, so our sales are rising there. Exports of sheep and pig meat to other non-EU markets – especially Asia and the Middle East – are also rising strongly. Compared to the same period last year, Q1 2021 sales of pig meat are up 31% by volume and 42% by value, and sheep meat sales are up 30% by volume and 46% by value. China is a great market for British pork, with our exports there rising 46% in 2020 alone.
Lamb sales in the UK are 6% higher than pre-Covid, with prices also rising, so this is good news for our shepherds. The price that beef farmers are receiving for their meat is also increasing strongly, and unsurprisingly this is leading to a rise in calf registrations – showing that they are growing their businesses. A big increase in tractor registrations (11% up in April this year compared to 2020) points to the same message of growth and success. Any farmer facing difficulties might perhaps benefit from a bit of imagination and diversification, with goat farming proving a successful avenue to explore, with these farmers boasting that they are ‘price makers, not price takers’.
It’s not just meat. Sales of cheese to Japan, for instance, increased by 80% in just the last two years. And our agricultural scientists are developing techniques that will help us prosper in the future. A British company has developed a world-first method of early identification of wheat-damaging diseases and weeds, allowing farmers to intervene much earlier (before problems arise). Other British scientists have developed beans that need 40% less water, making them easier to grow in times of drought; (admittedly, this wil probably be more useful in some other countries, but that gives us an export opportunity). And yet other British scientists are using CRISPR to develop a healthier variety of wheat. Even on environmetal issues, there is positive news, with the government planning to treble tree planting. The only problem we face is the hatred of our EU enemies. The President of NFU Scotland has stated that “the European Commission wants us to feel pain from leaving the EU”. Who would want to belong to an organisation that treats us with such hatred?
Will the BBC ever report any of this news? Why doesn’t the government abolish the licence fee of this vile, anti-British corporation?
I doubt the BBC will ever reform and dump its climate change and woke propaganda. Best to ditch the licence fee together with any other subsidies and let it die.
JR
In reference to all of your points : None of these issues will be resolved for the good of the nation until we get rid of all pro-EU poison, and that includes gutless Boris Johnson & his highly embarrassing predecessor both of whom are tarred with the same brush and responsible for delivering BRINO.
Somebody needs to get their treason out of British politics or we will at the next general election, be of no doubt.
Fully agree – the membership see it; why don’t the backbenchs