Helping the jobs market

A BBC journalist remarked on how a pro Brexit entrepreneur is now lobbying for more work permits for people from the EU as if this is some contradiction or denial of Brexit. They still do not get it. Brexit was about taking back control. We voted for Brexit so a wide range of decisions including the decision of who we invited to work here is taken in future in the U.K. by Ministers and MPs who can be thrown out at the next election if they get things wrong. We did not vote to ban all economic migrants to the U.K., though many did vote to reduce the large flows we were experiencing under freedom of movement.It was the EU’s demand that all arriving EU citizens had access to benefits on arrival that David Cameron tried to change and failed, illustrating how little influence we had on EU policy.
The way the U.K. came to depend on hundreds of thousands of low paid workers from the EU in a number of sectors was not a good model for them or us. We need going forward to do more to raise productivity by investing in people and in machine and computer support to raise wages and reduce our need for cheap unskilled Labour. The so called cheap labour imposed strains on housing, welfare and public service budgets whilst not guaranteeing a good lifestyle to the migrants. We can do better by welcoming fewer economic migrants, attracting a higher proportion with skills, and doing more to promote higher productivity and wages.
There is also a regularly repeated need to have more control over illegal economic migrants. The government has promised new legislation to allow it to take tougher action against the scandal of people trafficking and the dangerous boat services across the Channel. I do not doubt the Home Secretary’s wish to end this Nasty trade. Given the decisions in the courts it will take a change of law to bring this under some control.
25 Comments
June 4, 2021
What I voted against was not immigration but *uncontrolled* immigration.
What don’t Remainers get about that ? They go straight for the ad hominem “You’re a racist !”
Anyway. Uncontrolled immigration is the one thing the Tories have managed to save in this pandemic. And the BBC are not reporting on the highly newsworthy immigration crisis in the English Channel. As usual they are campaigning and manipulating the agenda.
MiC says people aren’t interested in it… and so – with lack of awareness like that – the Labour party will never get in power again.
June 4, 2021
Good Morning,
Your point on higher skilled work and hence, increasing the average wage, is far more important than is given ministerial time when you look at our nation’s demographic and ageing population. Simply put, if we don’t have higher average pay, and therefore increased tax take soon, we won’t be able to pay for the benefits we currently enjoy and expect.
June 4, 2021
It’s you who does not get it. All research shows clearly that the main reason for people voting to Leave in 2016 was not abstract ideas about who takes decisions but instead cutting immigration. Mr Martin’s demand that his pubs be filled with low-wage immigrant workers is total hypocrisy, and laughs in the face of Leave voters. The truth about Brexit is emerging, and once people realise they were fooled they are going to get very angry with the people who fooled them
June 4, 2021
What? Fooled into thinking we had actually left? We know it’s a stitch up and mostly because of the problems cased by remainers.
June 4, 2021
Yes in food production specifically we need temporary EU labour. They are the choice of employers due largely to their work ethic. Qualities many indigenous unemployed do not by choice have, prefering government support. Flexibility in housing does not encourage them either.
Illegal though the boat people are, their actions write pages on the desirability of seeking assylum or an economic future in the EU. To which I would add that it must take a lot of guts to paddle across the Channel at any time of the year. To re-apply that same resolution to a working life in the UK can only be of benefit to us. It is sheer numbers that make it impractical for numerous reasons long term. Those that prey on them deserve all the law can throw at them, plus ultimate deportation if appropriate.
June 4, 2021
“[the BBC] They still do not get it. “
Yawn. But nor do ITV, Ch4/5, Sky, plus much of the print MSM, why do you keep always singling out the BBC, are they are new bogeyman for all the UK’s ills, like you and other Brexiteers made the EU.
Reply Because we all have to pay a tax for them and they have a privileged national position
June 4, 2021
Reply to Reply –
JR, are you not paying for non-BBC broadcasting every time you buy a box of cornflakes, a bag of crisps, a bar of chocolate, a pair of trainers etc etc etc – whether or not you watch the commercially funded-by-advertising broadcaster’s output? Or is your hatred only aimed at the BBC? How do your constituents feel about it all? Have you surveyed them?
June 4, 2021
Perception is all there is in the real scheme of things and whatever the wishes of the Home Secretary are about “this nasty trade” the perception is they are not working and the burden on the tax payer just increases daily. Until parliament back the HS and give the the powers to turn people around and send them straight back, it is akin to pissing into the wind. If politicians cannot grasp the nettle and address this situation by laws to end it , then resign and stand aside for those that will. This situation as is will haunt this country for years to come.
June 4, 2021
turboterrier,
Agreed. The Home Secretary talks tough but nothing happens. The same applies to Lord Frost and Brexit talks.
There is no chance of anyone in government ever resigning for failing to do the job though.
June 4, 2021
The pro Brexit entrepreneur all the anti-brexit media keep wittering on about, are referring to a comment made, which was then deliberately taken out of context. The entrepreneur has denied he said he wanted more EU workers, but sadly that won’t be as widely reported, as it doesn’t fit the narrative.
Similar to all those medical professionals who have been discredited and disenfranchised, because they disagreed with the SAGE totalitarian narrative, this man must also have his reputation ruined.
June 4, 2021
Cheap labour is a big pull for many greedy employers. Many businesses do see the minimum pay as the ‘maximum’ pay regardless of experience required and job responsibility. If there is any justice then they should get the workers with a poor attitude, but good workers in high unemployment areas are obliged to take these jobs which only encourages the employers to keep wages low as they can get good workers for poor pay.
At the other end of the scale, I have seen redundant employees refuse very good jobs at it would mean a slight cut in pay. I always thought that’s why redundancy pay was introduced, ie. to allow a person to take a lower paid job while they prove their worth to a new employer.
June 4, 2021
Redundancy payment is not to help people take lower paid jobs!?
Its an entirely just payment for service to an employer who has made money from the services of the employees.
June 4, 2021
‘Given the decisions in the courts it will take a change of law to bring this under some control.’ Then I wish this shambles of a government would get on with it.
P.S. The only minister effective at suppressing cross-Channel people movements is Grant ‘Holiday Wrecking Ball’ Shapps – and he’s too effective at it!
June 4, 2021
‘Given the decisions in the courts it will take a change of law to bring this under some control.’
There is always a caveat or an excuse. Meanwhile a judge has ruled that a barrracks is not good enough for illegal migrants.
I expect nothing to change. Just more talk.
June 4, 2021
The underground trade in unskilled labour does nothing to help the British youngsters in getting work. It keeps wages and conditions low.There must be real punishment to companies who thrive on the unskilled black economy and their gang masters.
When running my own business youngsters on long term unemployment had no incentive to get their bums off of the mattress as they were a lot better on the brew (dole) and competitors on bigger projects just used foreign lump labour. It is all about regulating and controlling the workforce to protect those that want to work and progress and improve their skills.. Sorry if it makes few of your regulars to this site start screaming and ranting but in Spain it was easier to control as everybody had resident ID cards and there were on the spot checks as an ongoing matter of course.
June 4, 2021
“There is also a regularly repeated need to have more control over illegal economic migrants.”
Did you perhaps mean “any” rather than “more”?
Always is held out the promise of future measures after which something really will be done, no really, it will, possibly, in the fullness of time, at the proper juncture, if still appropriate, provided resources can then be allocated. Home Secretary Patel seems to be very more about talk rather than action.
June 4, 2021
Again we enter the world of Lewis Carroll.
‘The rule is, jam to-morrow and jam yesterday – but never jam to-day’. (The White Queen).
Our govt. is definitely “down the rabbit hole” and dragging us after it!
June 4, 2021
This country cannot go on just accepting thousands of non skilled illegal immigrants year on year.
When located rounded up and shipped out. Those that have damaged their MoD temporary accommodation and screaming out for their rights should be told as an illegal immigrant to this country you have no rights none what so ever. When their friends see them being returned in numbers having paid thousands to the traffickers the message will get home, the UK is no longer the easy touch it was. Put our people especially our youngsters first, second and third on the list as well as those who lose the opportunity to work in later years. The money spent on all these illegal immigrants I believe would be better spent on training and retraining programmes.
June 4, 2021
Of course the BBC fail to get it. Their brand of cornflakes is the only brand and is so good they would never consider checking the market for anything better. You had better face up to it in Westminster. It is another one of those referendum moments when the population are thinking outside the establisment box.
June 4, 2021
Uncontrolled immigration is turning England into a building site. Come to Kent and play ‘look at the new development in our once beautiful county’
Population numbers rocketing for twenty years or more. Concreting over England to house the world.
June 4, 2021
Isn’t it the brexit-necessitated lorry holding areas which are rather blighting Kent?
June 4, 2021
How are you enjoying your new developments to help the lorry industry?
June 4, 2021
+100. People who live in areas with low immigrant numbers are completley unaware of the effects of this problem.
June 4, 2021
We read this piece today peppered with words like fewer ecomomic migrants and illegal migrant workers when what is obviously meant is poor economic migrants – but not to worry when this growing season is over we can collectively stand back and count what was harvested and then what was unsaved and see what has to be ploughed back into the earth? then in usual British fashion it will be time for a rethink –
June 4, 2021
Promises, promises.
Only two kept by Johnson.
Paint the flat and marry Carrie.