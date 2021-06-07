The UK has welcomed a large number of migrants in recent years. When considering our overseas aid budget, people should also put into the balance the large numbers of people from dangerous and low income countries we help by supporting them on arrival and then granting them rights to stay and to work. I have always thought the costs of housing and setting up the facilities for migrants should be properly attributed to the overseas aid budget. The international definition of official development assistance allows a country to include some money spent in the donor country helping people from a recipient country.
The EU once estimated that a migrant into the EU received the equivalent of 250,000 Euros in capital as they received a home, access to health care, education, transport and all the other public services provided free at the point of use for them or subsidised. There is no reason to suppose the UK current offer is below this indicative figure. Many migrants are housed in London and other locations where housing is dear. Whilst establishing their right to remain and to work the migrant receives board as well as lodging from the state. Once in work they receive top up benefits if their employment is at least in the first instance lower paid.
Given the number of people coming to the UK as refugees or migrants to live and work, there is a direct cash cost on the state to provide many more social homes, and additional school places and healthcare capacity.
Helping migrants in the UK is a form of overseas aid
June 7, 2021
Good morning.
And what do you think would be the right solution(s) to this problem, Sir John ?
June 7, 2021
Deter them from coming by making it very clear they will never be allowed to stay unless they have applied and been accepted before arrival. Then they will not attempt to come. Otherwise the numbers will continue to increase and more will die in the process surely this is obvious?
But no political will for this exists for this so we just get endless huff and puff from Priti Patel.
June 7, 2021
+1
June 7, 2021
We are powerless to deter them while we are a signatory to the UN Convention for Refugees, and while we have the Human Rights Act on the books. Any attempt to deter them will mean us mug Tax Payers paying human rights lawyers to pursue vexatious cases and to run rings around us in the courts with the help of judges.
June 7, 2021
So which of your fourteen codified human rights do you want to have taken from you then?
Incidentally, the HRA’s protections are pretty paltry compared with the those of the written constitutions, of each of the twenty-seven European Union member nations, and they cannot be removed by simple parliamentary majority either, unlike HRA.
You’re only ever one Act away from tyranny in the UK.
June 7, 2021
Of course, Martin. That’s why the UK has nurtured so many tyrants, Hitler, Franco, Mussolini, Salazar, Petain, Ceauscescu …. oh, wait …..
June 7, 2021
Then let us withdraw from the UN Convention for Refugees and the Human Rights Act both of which harm the welfare of the indigenous population.
June 7, 2021
That is illegal under international law. Any legal ideas?
June 7, 2021
National law trumps international law.
June 7, 2021
Yes, but how do you deter them, legally?
June 7, 2021
Put them in secure dormitories with basic rations when they get here and deal with the cases quickly and without favour.
If there is no benefit to arriving illegally the draw is lessened.
June 7, 2021
You deter them legally by fixing the problems which cause them to come in the first place.
What problems are these? War. Persecution. Terrorism. Oppression. Failed government. Famine. Disease. Climate change. A lack of economic opportunities. Huge inequality.
It’s almost as if cutting international aid – which helps to mitigate the worst of these problems – is a really, really bad idea which will inevitably lead to even more people seeking asylum in future.
If people don’t have a reason to leave their homelands most of them never will.
June 7, 2021
How will foreign aid terminate the religious war in Yemen, or the constant fight between the Kurds and the Turks, or the Taliban’s grip on Afghanistan, or the corrupt governments of Zimbabwe and so many other African countries, or the Syrian civil war, or the extreme suppression of women that is firmly built in to many cultures which we are expected to fully respect in the name of diversity?
June 7, 2021
So, we solve all the world’s problems and make everyone happy. Right, let’s get on with it. Shouldn’t take long.
June 7, 2021
These so called “migrants” are part of the Globalist plan and have passed through MANY countries before venturing across the channel. All are aware that the UK is a soft touch and the benefits are very good compared to other countries. In addition, why only men and boys?
June 7, 2021
+1
June 7, 2021
+ 1 , Regrettably
June 7, 2021
Indeed. Swift deportation and publicity would also help and the removal of legal aid. As an English taxpayer, I can’t get it for legal action, why should they?
June 7, 2021
A tricky one really.Do we help these people stay in their own country by better diplomacy so that they would not flee in the first place or keep paying out for others mistakes
June 7, 2021
One thing is surely certain there should be no law enforcing a set % of Overseas Aid as the need for it changes all the time as does the available funds. It should be judged by the conditions at the time.
Similarly for climate change as the law enables Ministers to say, as they do “we have to do this by law” (for some pointless waste of £trillions on the insane net zero CO2 agenda). No it is MPs job to make rational judgements and abolish these insane laws. Or to defend them if they really think they are remotely rational.
June 7, 2021
The reason why I am boycotting this site (and I apologise for coming here during my boycott) is that time and again Andy and MiC can come here with smug delight and slap us all around because of yet another Tory policy that has been dropped or yet another Leftist policy adopted.
It really is as though Ultra Left Labour has won. And when I hear yet another Tory PM or MP (on winning an election) saying as the opener in their acceptance speech “I have to think about the people who didn’t vote for me.” I despair. When do the Left ever do this ?
The Channel crisis, while we are masked up and locked down, really has taken the biscuit and the only reason you’re getting away with this ultimate betrayal of promises to voters is that everyone is high on Freedom Day. It isn’t that it’s just a few thousand, it’s that it symbolises the ultimate dismantling of our borders against the express wishes of the voters while the Boris Boot is on our throats.
My mask comes off on the 21st, end of. I see that very many people have decided it’s Freedom Day already.
Good for them.
Now I had better get on with that boycott. Thank you for having me here, Sir John .
Reply If a couple of angry contributors who disagree with everything I write annoy you I suggest you do not read them. They usually sat the same things everyday to reveal their general displeasure with the U.K. anD its voters.
June 7, 2021
Reply to Reply.
While I get chastised for not subscribing to PC and Woke, whatever it is, perhaps you could invite, the two of ingrained hate for the UK and many in it, to the headmasters desk for a good verbal thrashing.
June 7, 2021
@agricola; If you mean Andy, MiC & Newmania, nothing they write shows anything like the “ingrained hate for the UK and many in it” as comments from DOM and some others of a similar ilk do, and here I include the person you replied to. Such people appear to have zero respect for the electorate, be it political or social.
June 7, 2021
Compliance is already breaking down ahead of Freedom Day. Michael Gove engages in non-essential travel to Portugal (now amber list), comes in contact with a Covid case, but doesn’t self-isolate either for the travel or the contact. Hundreds of G7 politicans and civil servants (a group at high-risk of contracting Covid based on past experience) arrive from a whole host of amber list countries and totally ignore the quarantine UK requirements – even the G7 name indicates the group-of-six social distancing rules will be binned. So Hancock can huff and puff as much as he wants but on the 21st it’s over as far as I am concerned and I hope all pubs and restaurants behave accordingly.
June 7, 2021
Indeed not forgetting the climate change preaching that will emerge whilst they unnecessarily travel from all parts of the globe contributing to (according to their own views) climate change!
June 7, 2021
Reply to reply
Dont just stop reading them, stop replying to them. These people can only operate and feel smug about their action when they get so many responses knowing they are winding every body up. They are more to be pitied than scorned. It was never a crime to be ignorant and offensive, it is only a crime to show it.
June 7, 2021
Well Said.
June 7, 2021
turboterrier, sorry but I don’t agree I find them useful muppets they don’t wind me up at all. In fact, I quite enjoy it that they make me sharpen up my thinking. It encourages me to more research, I now record my sources because they put out so many falsehoods. Try to answer their points as I would with people I know in the general face to face conversations that we can’t have anymore because we’re locked up.
June 7, 2021
Your approach is also my approach
June 7, 2021
@NLA; My mask comes off on the 21st, end of. I see that very many people have decided it’s Freedom Day already. “
Yes, and very selfish people to boot, or just very ignorant…
June 7, 2021
The scientists would extend lockdown into infinity if they could Jerry. We have ben vaccinated. Time to call it in.
June 7, 2021
Oh for goodness sake!
You need to keep commenting. You are needed. Not necessarily to respond to THEM.
The lefties who come one here probably get paid.
Trolls.
Just try to think of crushing, no possible come-back replies!
Or keep stum.
June 7, 2021
@EH; “The lefties who come one here probably get paid.”
So what if they do, no doubt some ‘righties’ are also being paid to post comments to left-wing social media sites too, it’s just the modern way of getting political policy and comment out to the masses, might your real problem be the left are better at it?… I seem to recall the Tory party running a pretty slick professional (and expensive) ad campaign before and during the 1979 General Election – and many on the left considered that a very underhanded way of doing politics at the time, simply because the Tories had the better ad campaign, a better way of getting their message out!
June 7, 2021
Yes it is sad that healthy public debate is muddied with muddled thinking and some weirdos hell-bent on undermining Sir John’s platform but it is like any sport e.g football or rugby a microcosm, a reflection of true life. Shakespeare had all the characters identified in his plays and today’s long running soap operas are just variations of them by and large with more recent versions thereof. However wokeness, political correctness and LGBT etc are new attempts to rewrite history, plays and it will be interesting to see what they make of the Bible and (other religious texts ed)
June 7, 2021
I sympathise very much with NLA (who writes good comments) and I already take your advice, Sir John, and bypass the comments of the smug pair.
June 7, 2021
Dear NLA, I have sympathy with the way you feel but I don’t think that your reaction is a useful one.
I have learnt (largely) to ignore certain contributors on here but the majority are informative, provoke positive debate and are enjoyable.
June 7, 2021
I see that SirJ has accepted your boycott and attempted some arbitration. Please take it in good spirit and faith that one-day the conservative party may return. I too hope that your boycott is short-lived
June 7, 2021
NLA.,
‘time and again Andy and MiC can come here with smug delight and slap us all around because of yet another Tory policy that has been dropped or yet another Leftist policy adopted.’
Have you considered the possibility of spoof posts?
Henry Root wrote to many, via Royal Mail, and often included a fiver(Mrs. Thatcher kept her fiver).
The replies were published in a hilarious book – ‘The Henry Root Letters’. Must be a good forty years ago now.
June 7, 2021
I do not approve of migrants receiving even a penny of state aid. Perhaps now is the time for substantial reform of welfare – limiting it to British citizens. I gather that Sweden has found that most of its recent immigrants are unable to support themselves. MPs are being very generous with other people’s money.
June 7, 2021
MPs are indeed being very “generous” with other people’s money.
A favourite activity of MPs and indeed of lawyers and judges. This as it keeps the litigation flowing and the Judges and Lawyers in well remunerated (but essentially very parasitic on others) employment.
June 7, 2021
+1 Why do illegal immigrants get legal aid?
June 7, 2021
To enrich the lawyers.
June 7, 2021
A person is not an illegal immigrant until Due Process has established that they are.
Helpful?
June 7, 2021
An illegal immigrant is a person who arrives in this country without valid papers to prove they are legally entering this country.
June 7, 2021
Wrong, see section 24 of the immigration act 1971. Knowingly entering the UK without permission or overstaying is a criminal offence.
June 7, 2021
Er, no. If I were a legal immigrant, I wouldn’t be hiding in the back of lorries, or paying 1000s of Euros to cross either the Mediterranean or the Channel in dinghies, or destroying my identity details before crossing into a European country.
June 7, 2021
NO!
June 7, 2021
Try getting into Oz or NZ using the same tactics. The problem with that MIC is that left wing woke lawyers enable them to stay once they have a foot on our shores. Can you or Andy tell us (because up to now you never have) how many you think are acceptable? 5 million, ten? I could go on. Over to you. Andy is so concerned for his children and grandchildren but he doesn’t give a toss if they end up living on an overcrowded island.
June 7, 2021
No.
An illegal migrant is someone who has arrived from a safe county and who has not followed the correct procedure. Or are you suggesting EU countries are war zones and unsafe?
You can’t have it both ways sunshine
June 7, 2021
I thought Boris had decreed that those arriving (invading) by dinghy, without passport or other proof of citizenship, would be refused right to remain, end of. If they believe they have a right to claim asylum or refugee status, let them use their cash on a Calais-Dover ferry ticket rather than a share in a dodgy dinghy. Then they’re arriving as others do.
June 7, 2021
Shirley M
Indeed why ?
The average UK citizen has to fund their own legal defence if accused of anything by the State, no costs back even if you are proven innocent.
Once again the legal system shows it is unfit for purpose.
If Mp’s are actually outraged about illegals coming here, why do they not do something about it !
Conclusion, they are not bothered, simples !
June 7, 2021
@Lifelogic other than ‘virtual signalling’ was there any purpose
June 7, 2021
Nota#
Was there any purpose to your post, other than virtue signaling?
June 7, 2021
2
June 7, 2021
I agree with everything you say, Sir John, so why is the Government not doing anything about it – except wringing their hands. After all, this has been going on for a long time now.
This is an absolute disgrace to the hard working taxpayer. We are FORCED- Yes, forced to give away our hard earned money. We have no say in the matter.
I see trouble ahead, if this is allowed to go on.
June 7, 2021
Aren’t you retired? How is that hard work?
June 7, 2021
Indeed. I’ve just had a cheeky e-mail from the Government to advise me on MY responsibilities with regard to Capital Gains (theft) Tax. Totally dishonest tax that the grubby Government should have no part in. I’ve already paid tax on our assets prior to purchase and on income. This socialist Government should repeal this oppressive tax, the same as Inheritance (Theft) Tax. Paying these taxes to support illegal aliens.
June 7, 2021
Sea_Warrior,
Agreed.
The proposal to add the cost of migrants to the foreign aid budget is OK as a short term reminder of all our money that is being spent by government, often in direct conflict with the wishes of voters.
As regards illegal migrants, I would reclassify them as enemy aliens. The next step would be to repel them by force or imprison them under harsh conditions until they are expelled.
It will not happen under LibLabCon though.
June 7, 2021
+1
If liblabcon want this, let them fund it out of their pockets, not take from ours!
June 7, 2021
Quite, moving countries is a choice and unless quite wealthy a hardship. Employ our young and disabled before shipping in more low paid labour on benefits.
As for asylum seekers, no ID no claim, illegal entry no claim. Detention in dormitories until processed with basic rations and then no support once processed.
Fend for themselves or don’t come.
June 7, 2021
NS what dormitories? Where? Should Napier Barracks be fixed up for this purpose, the local residents won’t be happy. Middle of nowhere in Cumbria the locals won’t be happy. Ex-holiday camp (well they’re filling up with vacationers again). Empty students lodgings (locals won’t be happy) can’t keep putting them all in Tower Hamlets and other hotspots.
June 7, 2021
@S_W; “I do not approve of migrants receiving even a penny of state aid.”
So you would prefer French style camps, a black-market economy in an illegal labour etc, increased organised and opportunistic crime?
Withdrawing such allowances is not going to stop them coming, all it will do is turn them all into illegal migrants, and a far harder issue to deal with.
June 7, 2021
Jerry
Exactly what is unsafe about France?
I’ve always regarded them as reasonably civilised!
June 7, 2021
Charity starts at home -Agree!
June 7, 2021
Indeed migrants come to the UK under work visa, they don’t need any benefit and should be able to support themselves
June 7, 2021
Indeed but so many virtue signalling politicians chose to ignored these costs and I suspect your Euros 250k is an under estimate for the UK. A favourite daft saying was “immigrants pay more in taxes than they get in benefits”. So what? We nearly all do this as we also have to pay for the huge costs of government waste, schools, healthcare, defence, social services, police, the green energy lunacy, hs2 lunacy and all the rest.
Clearly the solution is to deter illegal arrivals (Nigel Farage estimates we are on course for 20,000+ arrivals in ribs to Kent this year) by making it very clear to all that they will simply not be allowed to stay unless they have arrived by applying officially in advance and only those likely to be a net long term benefit to the economy are accepted. Alas Priti Patel is all hot air and zero real action (constrained as she is by the ECHR and the courts who love being “generous” with other peoples money). We should withdraw from the ECHR and sort the laws and the lefty lawyers out. But clearly there is no political will. Boris is far more interested in his and Carrie’s climate alarmist lunacy.
If someone is here they should however clearly be allowed to work, but they should only be allowed to remain when they have applied and been accepted before arrival. Over 2000 migrants arrived in Lampedusa in one day recently. If the current absurd policies continue Kent might well get to these numbers too soon. Especially now the UK Gov. and Navy provide water taxis and even picking them up from French waters.
June 7, 2021
Priti Patel isn’t constrained by the ECHR or the courts, more likely it is Boris Johnson and the rest of our Establishment. The Government has a large majority, and can change the law. The Government chose to remain under the ECHR, which is a convenient fig leaf. Our Establishment are signatories to the UN Global Compact on Migration, which maintains that mass migration (into white majority countries) is ‘necessary’ and ‘desirable’. In parallel to this we see the movement to tear down our monuments, re-name our streets and buildings, and re-interpret everything through the prism of white culpability for slavery.
June 7, 2021
Beresford – Agreed. PP , Boris and the whole of the government are controlled by the Globalist UK Establishment and the United N and the E C/ H R are corrupt organisations. Many N /G Os and S /o r o s involved and complicit with the globalist illegal immigrant plan.
June 7, 2021
The migrants are going to be the downfall of the liblabcon.
The majority of people are thoroughly sick and tired of this fiasco which you actively encourage.
There is going to be a day of reckoning for this abject betrayal.
Any party which promises to start mass deportations will have massive support at the polls.
Beware
June 7, 2021
The downfall of the Boris, Carrie, Sunak administration will surely be the huge economic waste and mismanagement, inflation, the open door immigration policy, taxation rates that are way too high, a government far too large and generally totally inept, excessive red tape, mad employment laws, a basket case NHS, endless duff university degrees, rather poor schools in general, the extended & very damaging lock down and above all their expensive, anti-scientific energy and climate alarmist lunacy.
But then again Labour/SNP would clearly be even worse.
June 7, 2021
Oh, I don’t know. This mob that purportedly claim they are conservatives, appear to want to prove they are even more ‘left’ than the traditional lefties.
June 7, 2021
They certainly do. Lefty, climate alarmist, tax, borrow and waste fools.
June 7, 2021
Alas, LL, you’re so right, and the inadequates you list offer nothing but more of the same mediocrity of thought and action which is filleting the backbone from this once fine country.
June 7, 2021
Deportation is the way the government has to go. All the time there is an open door policy, with migrants taxied across the Channel by Border Force, many more will be encouraged to follow the same route.
If the migrants are returned immediately to their own country, that will break the people traffickers’ business model.
Foreign aid is needed because the world’s in a mess. The little we pay makes practically no difference to the failed governments and failing lifestyles people continue to practise.
Let individuals decide to contribute voluntarily, rather than adding more to the nation’s debt, that will have to be supported by the next generation.
June 7, 2021
Dave, absolutely agree, if anyone wants to try to help people abroad, or fund anything else for that matter, then make a personal contribution (large as you like, your choice), there are plenty of ways of doing such.
Just do not borrow in my name to do so.
June 7, 2021
+1
June 7, 2021
Dave Andrews- deportation yes, but look at how many deportations have been thwarted due to left wing liberal judges and social justice warriors.
June 7, 2021
What classes of people would you wish to see deported and to where?
I suspect that you may well mean many who have no citizenship other than British, so to where?
June 7, 2021
Fortunately, I have this morning been reading an article by a journalist (Ian Urbina) who volunteered to work for a period for the Red Cross on one of the cruise ships commandeered by the Italian Government to act as quarantine quarters for illicit migrants arriving by dinghies from Libya, whose primary export trade these days appears to be in human beings.
The writer notes that the migrants come from: Egypt (no current wars), Morocco (certain amount of trouble within the country), Tunisia (no current wars), Bangladesh (no conflicts), Ethiopia (not British), Syria (not British), and other West African countries (not British).
By the way, the holding ships are patrolled 24/7 by the Guardia Finanzia, which polices immigration and financial crimes, to prevent migrants attempting to escape and swim to shore. Apparently, if migrants can’t prove that they are fleeing conflict or persecution, rather than poverty, Italy typically rejects their asylum claims.
June 7, 2021
To your first question, all who arrive illegally. Those that could apply at any UK embassy in a safe country and are assylum seekers could be pre approved if we considered them suitable.
Economic migrants could apply in the same way against known job vacancies and if approved invited in.
To your second comment, if they are British they have no problem. If they have no citizenship they do. They must have been born somewhere so why no citizenship from where they were born. If this was overlooked at the time, do something about it. Your expectation that we in the UK should sort out everyones problems throughout the World is nonesense. We have enough of our own as you are one of the first to point out.
June 7, 2021
+1
June 7, 2021
+1
June 7, 2021
Ian Wragg
Totally correct Ian. Very few of our politicians even talk about the problem.
We are ignored at their peril.
June 7, 2021
@Ian Wragg; ‘The majority of people, who read the BNN, are thoroughly sick and tired of this fiasco which you actively encourage. [..//..] Any party which promises to start mass deportations will have massive support, from the small minority who read the BNN, at the polls.’
There, correct that for you!… I doubt the majority of UK adults spend more than 30 seconds thinking about migrants in any single day. Most people, I would suggest, are far more concerned about who is going to harvest this years crop for example, why farmers can not fulfil their manual labour requirements without actively seeking migrant labour (who them might stay on at the end of the contracted work, if not here already), despite so many young and fit 18-30 year old people either with no job or NMW Zero hours contract work delivering fast food orders etc…
June 7, 2021
Is that the Bible News Network, Jerry?
June 7, 2021
Ian Wragg
Spot- on
And hopefully very soon, constantly ignoring the wishes of the majority isn’t going to end well, hopefully
June 7, 2021
In a sense providing overseas aid should encourage people in the countries involved to make something of their lives where they are. We cannot be the economic answer to the ills of the World. Genuine refugees are a different matter.
To clarify the cost, and we need to, to prevent it overwhelming the OA budget, I think it would be better and more honest were we to set up a Destitute Foreigners Arrival Fund. Allowing local authorities to claim from it would alleviate their budgets in places of arrival such as Kent. The political downside would be drawing attention to how little we do for the homeless and the conditions we expect many to live in, people who are citizens of the UK.
We also need to look at how quickly we can get immigrant arrivals into work so that costs can be mitigated. By all accounts our agriculture/horticulture industry needs workers who are unavailable for varying reasons from our own unemployed.
It is a very complex interwoven subject that requires a lot of detailed thought before charging off in any specific direction. Not least, should economic migrants be allowed any length of stay in the UK without prior specific invitation.
June 7, 2021
Asylum seekers are not allowed to work. That is a UK law which the government could – and should – change.
Nobody wants these poor people to be a burden on the state. But if they are not allowed to work how can they not be a burden?
Or would you advocate they break the law?
June 7, 2021
‘In a sense providing overseas aid should encourage people in the countries involved to make something of their lives where they are.’
So true, Agricola.
Why do young people abandon their communities and their elderly and make that treacherous journey across land and sea? So much better if in providing overseas aid we give them hope that it is possible to stay and invest themselves and their skills in the infrastructure of their own country.
We need to deal with the despicable people traffickers who charge families’ life-savings for the journey. In fact, I would go so far as to say that in not dealing with the people traffickers we are complicit in this unavoidable human misery.
June 7, 2021
Agricola
The problem stems from the fact that they’ve been told that they will lead a life of milk and honey and will want for nothing… remove that incentive and the problem will vanish overnight…. I do believe that I’ve just seen an aviating member of the Pig family!
June 7, 2021
Overseas Economic Aid is paid to governments and is either squandered or siphoned off into private accounts. It never assists those that are truly in need. You want aid then we control and audit the expenditure.
June 7, 2021
We should make a big distinction between legal immigration and illegal immigration. The boat people are criminals, having entered our country illegally. They should be treated as the criminals they are, and deported at the first opportunity, regardless of refugee status. Nobody likes queue jumpers who force their way to the front, and if they are genuine refugees then they can apply through the proper channels, instead of using the English channel.
How do other countries deal with illegal immigration? I am fairly sure they don’t provide then with a house and all the trimmings. It is that which is the magnet, not safety, as France is not at war. Likewise with persecution over being gay, or whatever is the latest plea. Should we ‘rescue’ all the gays (and others not tolerated by other countries) and house them here?
I apologise if this appears harsh, but we already have a housing shortage and I am strongly against putting illegals ahead of those already here, and I don’t want the UK to be responsible for taking the ‘undesirables’ of all other less tolerant countries.
June 7, 2021
Shirley M
Well said Shirley and please never ever apologise for something you have no control over. Leave that to all the politicians and civilians servants involved in the process. They dont see it as a problem , they see it as a work load and job security.
June 7, 2021
Quite right Shirley. If you get here by criminal means – and being a trafficer is a criminal offence – then you should be deported as a criminal.
June 7, 2021
You should read up on the law as to asylum seeking.
People are not criminals just because you and an assortment of similar types groundlessly label them as such.
It depends on the facts, and also on intention, and until these are established a person is innocent until proven guilty.
Or would you like to abandon that centuries-old English legal rule and convention?
Yes, some opportunists will try to take advantage fraudulently, but that is true of many laws and processes in all spheres.
June 7, 2021
MiC
Trust you to take the opposite view, perhaps I will volunteer to take some of these needy folk into Martin Towers in Cardiff
No!
You astound me, I thought that the spirit of Gary Lineker was alive and well In Cardiff!
June 7, 2021
You will volunteer
Bl**dy iPad
June 7, 2021
+1
This habit of housing migrants before the native population, who have been on the waiting list for years is so unfair and annoys me immensely.
June 7, 2021
We do make a big distinction between legal immigrants and illegal ones. Legal immigrants are here legally and illegal ones are not. Surely this is not hard to understand?
As for the boat people. The party you vote for has removed virtually all of the ‘proper channels’ as you them. So there is no way for them to just come here on a plane or a ferry like you would.
It is a long established principle in international law that asylum seekers can arrive how they like. Indeed the whole point of seeking asylum is that you are unlikely to be able to use regular routes.
These people are not breaking the law by coming here by dinghy – and they are not obligated to claim asylum in ‘the first safe country’ as Faragists have fraudulently claimed for years.
The vast majority stay in Europe and never even try to come here. Those who are granted asylum in an EU country were never eligible for free movement as that is only for EU citizens. Asylum seekers do not get benefits and are not legally allowed to work whilst their claims are considered. They live mostly off charity handouts. The cost to you is close to zero.
Basically everything you thought you knew about this subject is wrong.
June 7, 2021
Andy, “Jerome Phelps, director of pressure group Detention Action. Many asylum seekers will have fled their countries without a valid travel document. Others may have destroyed their passport before entering the UK and it can be difficult to prove their nationality. Phelps argues that some people in this situation are “effectively unreturnable”.”
What do you call people who purposefully destroy their passport making it difficult to prove their nationality or intention of being in the UK? Would you just move them in your street? If yes, give us the first four digits of your postcode and we’ll persuade John to facilitate it.
June 7, 2021
Another justification for importing the third world and all it’s problems? Welcome to the brave new UK where conservatives have so much in common with communists and people are mortally terrified of a flu bug.
June 7, 2021
Agreeing with practical measures and complying with them in order to stop a virus which has killed scores of thousands here is not the same as being “mortally terrified”, any more than looking before crossing a road means that you are “mortally terrified” of traffic.
I’m sorry, but your comment, I think, shows a severe lack of balance and perspective.
June 7, 2021
They’re Tory’s NOT conservative at all! Big difference!
June 7, 2021
@Alan Holmes; Non so blind as those who choose not to see…
“conservatives have so much in common with communists”
Someone needs to get out of their bunker mentality and go ask some older German citizens what life was like in the GDR.
“people are mortally terrified of a flu bug.”
Yes, in the same way as people were of the Flu of 1919, the ‘Flu’ of 2021 being about as treatable as that 1919 flue was back in 1919 – in 2020 you would have had more luck being treated successfully for Bubonic plague or Ebola…
June 7, 2021
A min wage migrant pays £900 a year in tax.
They get £14,500 a year in state services, future costs like pensions ignored.
Are you going to use the aid budget to pay the difference?
I suspect not. MPs demand that the plebs pay the difference so they get cheap servants and make a profit.
June 7, 2021
Indeed, in fact nearly 50% of all households pay less in tax than they get back in benefits and immediate services given to them such as medical care, subsidised housing, state pensions, schooling and further education for their children etc.
June 7, 2021
Lifelogic, where did you get that 50% figure from, please?
June 7, 2021
@Aden; Yours is absurdity on stilts!
A min wage British citizen also pays £900 a year in tax.
They can also get £14,500 (and more) a year in state services, with future costs like pensions not ignored but credited.
June 7, 2021
Aden,
A PAYE NLW worker over 23 years of age would contribute the following for a 37.5 hour working week:
Tax £8.91 x 37.5 x 52 = £17374.24 less their personal allowance £12,570 = £960.84
National Insurance towards their healthcare and state pension:
£17374.24 less their personal allowance £9568 = £7806.24 x 25.8% (Employer and Employee) national insurance = £2014.00.
Now they would also pay NEST into a workplace pension with no defined benefit:
£17374.24 less their personal allowance £6240 = £11134.24 x 8% (employer and employee contribution) = £890.73.
So direct taxation they would contribute £2974.84 + £890.73 into a pension pa [£3865.57].
Then there are the indirect taxes – council tax, vat, car tax, tax on fuel, road/bridge tolls.
June 7, 2021
Don’t you mean Helping migrants GET TO the UK is a form oc overseas aid? That is what border farce is doing. Then, according to the figures, they not only get here but know they can stay here with the British taxpayer footing the bill. I don’t see charities abd the rest of the world shouting when Spain and Australia send their invaders back but as usual good old Blighty has to do ‘the right thing’. We have 200,000 homeless and taking in nearly a 1000 a week isn’t filling the homeless with confidence. Can your government start controlling immigration like they promised us? Can someone tell us where thus will all end. In 3 years our population rises by a million just counting illegals. It’s not good enough.
June 7, 2021
Indeed.
June 7, 2021
F U S
Well thought out as usual
June 7, 2021
@FUS; Spain only sends their migrants back (or on to another country) when they no longer have any economic use for them. If you have not seen the international objections to how Australia have been dealing with migrants (especially illegal migrants) you have not been reading much else beside the BNN or UKIP handouts for as good few years!
June 7, 2021
I’m not interested in why Spain send them back. They do it. For your information I have NEVER read anything written by the BNN and in fact I don’t even know what the initials stand for. I can only presume its British National something. Ukip is an old worn out party but from what I have read in the past, more Conservative than our government now. I am well aware of the International objections to Australias immigration policy. It would seem some leaders run their countries the way they seem fit. Their immigration policies are backed by their citizens and they are the ones paying the bills. Stop assuming people read certain things, not that it’s any of your business in the first place.
June 7, 2021
Correct – I’ll match your 200,000 homeless and rise you 1,740,000 unemployed…..I think we need to start looking after ourselves first
June 7, 2021
We are definately full up now. Before the Chinese plague virus we had to wait 6 (!!) weeks to get a GP appointment. There are too many immigrant ghettoes here already. Had a walk around Whitechapel recently? It feels like enemy territory. Given the jihadi threat in the UK, Enoch Powell wasn’t far wrong.
Illegal economic migrants shipped over here daily by people smugglers with the conivance of the French should be immediately sent back there. Those wishing to claim political asylum should be detained and processed in their countries of origin.
The Danes have the right idea – last week, a new immigration law sailed through the Danish Parliament by a vote of 76 to 24. This allows their authorites to deport immigrants who are unable to integrate successfully into Danish culture and applicants will be processed in their countries of origin.
June 7, 2021
I can never understand why illegal immigrants are allowed the freedom to disappear within the UK. Can’t we tag them, or keep them in holding somewhere? The very best solution would be to remove the incentives that encourage them to take a dangerous journey from safe France to the UK and not allow them the opportunity to stay in the UK illegally. They are NOT refugees. They are illegal economic migrants.
June 7, 2021
@SG; If there was just 100 motor cars in the UK, but no metalled roads and only one petrol station, the UK would have ‘to many’ cars…
The problem is not the population numbers but the infrastructure, we have to few schools, to few hospitals, to little housing, often of the wrong type and with inappropriate occupation etc. How ever many scapegoats are found those facts will never change.
June 7, 2021
The Danes have a sensible population who elect sensible politicians. Unfortunately, we do not.
June 7, 2021
Insulting the voters, eh?
What a hoot.
June 7, 2021
According to wikipedia which is accurate in some matters, inaccurate and incomplete in others and sometimes deliberately misleading:
“The Kingdom of Denmark (including the Faroe Islands and Greenland) elects a unicameral parliament, the Folketing, on a national level. Of the 179 members of parliament, the Faroe Islands and Greenland elect two members each, 135 are elected from ten multi-member constituencies on a party list PR system using the d’Hondt method and the remaining 40 seats are allocated to ensure proportionality at a national level. To get a share of supplementary seats a party needs to get at least 2% of the total number of votes.”
Sometime modernity represents progress.
June 7, 2021
The reason why this con party is so in your face is because of the bounderies changes coming to every area which makes them so confident of winning the next election they feel they can get away with anything and are.
June 7, 2021
+1
June 7, 2021
Please don’t encourage hysteria: there are boundary changes at both Council and Parliamentary Constituency levels every few years, under every Government, because of the changes in population density that occur across the country.
There is a recommended ideal amount of voters per constituency, but it is not always possible to totally adhere to that where, for instance, largely rural areas would make it impossible for an MP to adequately cover ‘his’ area even with modern communication methods.
June 7, 2021
@Paul, yes, and think nothing of fleecing the taxpayer and trashing the country while they are at it.
June 7, 2021
Yes and when will Pritti Patel move from BS to actually achieving anything? So now add the Home Office to DEFRA and International Aid as not fit for purpose. Picture migrants arriving gratis against U.K. citizens having to shell out hundreds of pounds for early flights or unnecessary tests having been foolish enough to believe more ‘lies’ from Boris/Hancock/Shapps.
The Guardian got it spot on. ‘The governments decision (re Portugal) is grimly familiar. The mixed messaging, lack of clarity, the dithering followed by sudden u turns and the almost casual abandonment of individuals to make the best of things are insultingly familiar. Mr Johnson as ever wants things both ways’
Facts as opposed to Hancock’s dissembling. The infection rate over the last two weeks in the Algarve is a handful per one hundred thousand.
We are now led to believe that the model that he is using is totally flawed over reacting to modest changes of input. No surprise there. We read that the NHS consider his comments about threats to it, without justification and as of late last week, the two Health Trusts covering my area had zero Covid patients which would confirm that view.
Dom Cummings was correct, we deserve better and that includes supine MPs.
June 7, 2021
I believe the govt. is following two agendas (with regard to travel..there are others!).
One is based on The Migrant Pact signed by May and the other is to stop all international travel ( Agenda 21/30).
Except of course for the rich who are jetting about as I type.
Some rent out their private ( jets?) and some just use their own.
More utter,utter, idiot fools who actually believed the glaring lies re holidays.
June 7, 2021
How about a sort of mentoring scheme where members of the government take several newly arriveds under their wing?
It would save finding accommodation because each MP could obviously take the refugee into his/her household and pay all expenses. A weekly wage could be decided upon, to be paid by the govt. member ( and no tax breaks).
This need only apply to those MPs who support open/derelict borders and the ones who oppose them can bl**dy well start doing something about it.
Racism cuts both ways!
June 7, 2021
There are topics I agree with and topics I disagree with
I believe the Gov should provide safe passage for migrants and not criminalise them.
As for accommodation build more apartments
In respect to state finance policy believe the top rate of tax should be raised
There will be extra income from multi National companies through agreed
harmonisation of tax by G7
I’m a strong supporter of multiculturalism and we need more of this
Why do I feel the need to be opposing most views here?
Well it means the blog is not one dimensional and I do try not to be rude (probably not always successful)
June 7, 2021
You want to give safe passage to refugees. The UN estimates there are 80 million people classed as refugees. As every single one of them will take you up on your offer , may I ask where are you going to put them?
June 7, 2021
Iain. He explained that. Build more apartments. Simple people are not called “simple” for nothing.
June 7, 2021
‘We need more multiculturalism’. ?
I really do despair! Please don’t include me in the ‘We’..
June 7, 2021
Cheshire Girl
I agree! You can’t have multi-cultures in one country. Multi racial, yes, but some cultures in this country are sooo… different as to have ended up as parallel cultures where they do not allow in strangers of that culture – ie. the rest of the country. How is that healthy?
June 7, 2021
If you think building more apartments is the answer then why can’t we do that for our homeless first. There are plenty of people living in sub standard accomodation now and I don’t see any woke, money grabbing judge standing up for them. Can we please think of our own first before bending over backwards for the rest of the world.
June 7, 2021
I don’t think that “multiculturalism” has worked at all, that is to say, welcoming all people and not expecting them to integrate but to live as separately as they like, establishing sub-cultures. You might notice that the word has been largely abandoned now, especially on the Mainland.
I’m all for people who come to Europe because they like the philosophical basis on which its countries are established, and who wish to participate in and to contribute to them on that, however.
That said, the English, e.g. in Spain, are some of the worst for non-integration.
June 7, 2021
@David Brown
I can understand your humanity here, but I would have to say that every time one of these yes illegals force their way into the UK, a trafficker profits and a genuine asylum seeker gets robbed of a place. Not forgetting these people are escaping from what we are told is a safe haven – the EU.
You are wrong, there will be no extra income from the tax harmonisation to come out of the G7. Corporation tax is paid from profits. It is practise for overseas companies wanting to operate in the UK to charge their UK outlets, management, services and material supplies fees and cost through a low tax regium. That will not change. The object is these external costs will ensure the UK operation will permanently run at a loss – therefore no profit – no profit equals no tax to pay.
These G7 proposals are also discriminately, even if there were to be a profit a UK company would be expected to pay 25% more than the offshore company. More disturbingly UK tax policy being defined by people that are not democratically responsible to the UK electorate – that’s the way to purgatory.
June 7, 2021
In other words it is all just ‘virtual signalling’
June 7, 2021
Interesting points I guess time will tell if you are correct
May be I’m being too simplistic in my assumptions about the G7 agreement?
June 7, 2021
One big problem with your plan is that from the current, hugely over taxed UK position higher tax rates will result less tax take not more.
I too believe in safe passage for those we agree to accept in advance. The dangerous passage routes will stop as soon as it is made clear they will never be allowed to stay that way.
June 7, 2021
How many people per year David do you want the government to accommodate and build homes for?
June 7, 2021
One question.
How, in a pandemic which the govt. blames for our ruination, can it be right to allow thousands of migrants into the country?
They will carry it…they will catch it…they will go to the NHS…they may spread it further and what live is there for them, pray, in a plague ravaged country? It is racist to allow them to expose themselves to such danger ( not forgetting dinghies and the sea).
Oh what a tangled web has been woven.
The deceptions would not stand a chance if the education system hadn’t been destroyed.
June 7, 2021
We are required to distinguish between legal and illegal migrants. Is there a distinction between assistance provided to those we choose to help once they have arrived here, and foreign aid provided to those living in conditions most of us would find intolerable? We are a rich country. We cannot afford to be mean.
June 7, 2021
The 2 UN treaties that required immigrants to be taken in, with some priority, signed by May, have never been costed, and to my knowledge were never fully debated in Parliament?
Surely these treaties tied the hands of subsequent governments which was never meant to happen?
Time we knew what our generosity does cost us on an annual basis, given that the flow of immigrants is not going to stop any time soon.
…and yes, most certainly, that cost should come out of the foreign aid budget.
June 7, 2021
Secure camps should be constructed on an island for these illegal immigrants. At the sea border between the UK and France a large ship (even a spare cruise liner with all facilities) should be waiting to take them there for processing. They should never be allowed to set foot in England. Perhaps the sight of a large ship waiting for them from France may deter them from attempting to cross.
June 7, 2021
David Maguaran, The average cruise ship can take 3000 guests, 5412 the biggest ship.
The issue is so large now: “There were 35,099 asylum applications (main applicants only) in the UK in the year ending March 2020, 11% more than the previous year, but lower than the recent peak in year ending June 2016 (36,546).21 May 2020” These are the numbers that apply there are many that just slink into the black economy.
So that is 12 cruise ships parked up.
June 7, 2021
I listened to another wise commentator on TV pronouncing how much more Germany contributed in the form of foreign aid. Failing of course to mention that around a quarter to a third of their annual contribution was used domestically to deal with immigrant’s and migrants. How much do we use ? Bet you all our contributions goes abroad, some to space explorer nations and some to more affluent nations than us.
June 7, 2021
‘Our security is not just provided by soldiers and tanks and fighter jets, it is also provided by training the police in Afghanistan, by building up governance structures in the Middle East and by getting girls to school in the Horn of Africa. Those things are all part of what makes us safer’ Andrew Mitchell, January 2012, a minister for International Development who from his life experiences knows what he is talking about. Not like the dog whistler leading this blog.
June 7, 2021
From todays Telegraph – Bring in Army to solve migrant crisis, former Border Force boss says
What Army, oh that’s right the Defence Minister and his Army generals say we no longer need men on the ground all future requirements will be digital, electronic and backed up with web nerds. A man on the ground is no longer needed, so the UK proposes paring the whole of its Army back to less than the USA has in Special Forces.
If the Border Force isn’t up to the task then disbanded it, we have better things to do with taxpayer money.
June 7, 2021
Does this website endorse the odious Blair’s demand that identity cards be rolled out that will allow State monitoring of our lives?
One gets the impression that this laughably titled Tory PM and his party slyly cooperate at a distance and maintain an understanding with Labour and all of their politicians both past and present in the State’s authoritarian agenda
Why are we being PUNISHED? Millions backed your party at the last GE and this is how you repay them? What a despicable and deceitful way to treat the voter and the taxpayer. Silence from Tory backbenchers is noted and suggests agreement and compliance with this appalling agenda
Reply I oppose Compulsory state ID cards
June 7, 2021
Yes..I feel punished and dispossessed.
And somewhat annoyed (!!!) to put it mildly.
June 7, 2021
Sir John has become a Tory ‘wet’. All his belief assertions are qualified somehow. He is terrified of declaring firm principles which he would be expected to then have to fight for.
Reply In response to pieces defending cuts to overseas aid and wanting stronger border enforcement!
June 7, 2021
Johnson and Sunak want to reduced OS Aid by some £4 billion.
Appease any true tories plus the electorate in hard times.
Cameron enshrined 0.7% in law ( the target set by the UN) to burnish his international halo.
So..a law made to impress the UN.
And look now.
They aren’t our government. They answer to another master.
June 7, 2021
Asylum seeker numbers went up 11% last year, that is a massive cost on our aid to foreigners, we can’t do it all. It makes me when Andy and MiC keep affirming we are a small, tiny, insignificant player now until they want our money.
So for goodness sakes, lets have all the figures for the support the UK gives to all foreigners and just record how generous we actually are.
June 7, 2021
A+1
June 7, 2021
Before David Davies MP goes on about lives lost to the possible cuts in foreign aid as reported on Goggle News today maybe he should be asking about the number of lives at risk with in the UK who will benefit from the monies provided by us the tax payers that can be redirected over here.
June 7, 2021
I expect to be removed from any country if I don’t have the appropriate visa
99% of countries will return me to point of embarkation the same day without the involvement of lawyers, appeals or courts…..why doesn’t the UK follow the model used by the rest of the world
June 7, 2021
Here is a none PC thought for those that think , illegals, once established as such should remain by default.
In 1944 we landed about 160,000 on five beaches. Today there are hundreds of undefended beaches on the french coast. To land a few hundred by night would be a good infiltration exercise. Appart from giving Macon appoplexy it would serve to remind him of how he got his country back. We would only be returning(people ed) for which france has xxxxxxx prime responsibility.
June 7, 2021
One of the funniest parts of Brexit is that it is now harder to deport asylum seekers.
That’s exactly what the quittlings voted for.
Still, one day it’ll make a great sitcom.
June 7, 2021
The social cost – the unhappiness and mental anguish it causes to both existing residents and newcomers is terrible.
The propaganda we had have to endure over the last few years telling us that high levels of migration are good and that it is “inevitable” have prevented politicians from urgently stopping this damaging practice.
It is not natural nor good to anyone’s well being for people from one culture to parachute into a completely different culture they know nothing of. It is a crazy idea.
June 7, 2021
This government is long on rhetoric and short on action…..except of course anything to do with the ‘climate emergency’.
Of course any costs incurred by housing and supporting immigrants (illegal or not) should be included in the overall aid budget. The answer to the flotillas in the channel is of course to pick them up, in UK waters only, and then drop them back at Calais. As we are out of Europe we have the right to protect our boarders as we see fit and to return illegals from where they have come.
Also the number of deportations is pitiful. We have thousands of illegals who just seem free to roam and disappear. The courts and tribunals seem biased towards immigrants and I fear the HRA is at the root of all this. Until this is taken out of law, then it seems we are pretty helpless and our pockets will continue to be plundered.
June 7, 2021
The UK’s population and size is tiny compared to Africa, the ME, Asia and elsewhere.
Continued high levels of immigration (legal or illegal/unvetted) will inevitably destroy our environment and economy.
Furthermore, since immigrants bring many different cultures our island will also lose any form of social cohesion and will consequently eventually suffer the serious consequences we currently witness elsewhere in the world.
June 7, 2021
I remember reading that Theresa May signed the UK up to a UN pact to take a large number of these travellers (some legitimate, some economic) until their status is clarified I believe they need a new name because passing through France and not seeking asylum there or in Spain or Italy isn’t asylum-seeking is it, it is economic migration. Boris has a majority but does he have the will to put through a law to change any of this I doubt it? We are obligated to take a fair share – it can’t all fall on Malta or Italy, Spain or France the first Countries they land in. At least we would know which Conservative MPs believe the current situation (of a frightening number of young lone males often looking for trouble setting fires, fighting, where have all these machetes come from?) is fine as it is.
reply Most migrants are not looking for the trouble you describe
June 7, 2021
As well as taking in the ‘unknown travellers’ who I’d guess had money at some point to pay for this travel. The UK also supports lots of asylum centres abroad for example in Jordan, In July 2019 the UK reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Syrian refugees in Jordan with a £55 million donation to UN humanitarian agencies over three years.
The funding will support UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF and will be primarily used for cash-based assistance to Syrian refugees as well as broader services for refugees and the host community.
28 Apr 2016 – TURKEY and a string of Balkan states will be given a £1.8BILLION by Britain.
The British Red Cross supports vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers.
Save the Children – The UK has provided more than £1 billion in humanitarian aid to the Syria crisis, and most recently pledged £84 million to help the Government of Jordan ensure Syrian children are attending school.
17 Jan 2020 – The new £320 million UK aid will run over the next five years, supporting a further 22 million people and 3.9 million small businesses across 45 countries in Africa, including giving them access to mobile banking for remote communities.
20 Jun 2019 – The UK’s £14 billion foreign aid budget… (JUST WHAT IS IN THIS BUDGET AND WHY AREN’T THE ‘FULL’ COSTS OF ASYLUM IN IT?)
I could go on but I didn’t want to burden our host with too much information.
To listen to some people and the likes of Andrew Mitchell you’d think the UK didn’t do sufficient at all and this downplaying the true levels of aid the Conservatives have been spending and the British Charities on the public’s behalf is downright dishonest and frankly annoying. I would a total cost analysis.
June 7, 2021
Agree – Andrew Mitchell MP only has one string to his bow, remember he was instrumental in the 0.7GDP foreign aid target…so its an affront to he that it should be reduced due to popular demand….remember we’re all plebs to him
June 7, 2021
OT
In light of the BBC promoting electric scooters and the pitfalls of using them should not questions about liability insurance been considered by the politicians. Some of the footage showed collisions with cars and a partially sighted woman with a guide dog being knocked over. What if she had sustained a head injury and bled out? Whose liable and who pays? Another instance of this seems like a good idea but not thought through.
June 7, 2021
Include vaccine donations to CoVax as part of the OA budget calculation too.
June 7, 2021
Last four topics our good host has proposed on this blog: EU, EU, overseas aid, migrants.
Nothing on the continuation of ‘Covid’ restrictions. That might because he knows he can’t do anything there, against brute force power. Fair enough.
But then I would hope his voice would at least sometimes be listened to on the issues he does propose. I’m trying to think of the last time we saw on this blog the response from a minister that Sir John put some challenging questions to.
Reply I have chosen very topical issues this week end as you can see from Parliament today
June 7, 2021
Scene: The Bank Manager’s office. The Manager sits at his desk. Enter a customer, name of Johnson.
Manager: Ah Mr Johnsom, pray be seated. I’ve summo- I mean, I’ve invited you this afternoon as I have noticed a disturbing pattern in your account. You appear to be running an ever increasing overdraft.
Johnson: Well yes, it is absolutely essential, you see business hasn’t been good recently, and I need to borrow more to pay my suppliers and… well, foreign dependents.
Manager (in a rising interrogative inflection, rather along the lines of Lady Bracknell): Dependents???!! But this is a business account, Mr Johnson!!
Johnson: Quite so, quite so, rem acu tetigisti, but there are a number of foreigners to whom I have promised to give annual allowances. A promise is a promise, doncherknow.
Manager: Foreigners? You mean, foreigners residing abroad?
Johnson: Well, yes, basically, although some do make their way here to get at the allowances a bit more directly, so to speak.
Manager: Relations of yours, perhaps?
Johnson: Oh no, they make it very clear they want nothing to do with us in the ordinary way, they just want our money.
Manager: Your money? But you are making almost nothing at present. How can you ‘give’ them anything?? You have only debts.
Johnson: Well, yes, that’s why I need to borrow more from you, from the bank, to give these chappies a certain percentage of the business income that, erm, you’re absolutely correct, I don’t actually have at the moment. They are all very deserving cases, a (foreign ed) prince wrote to me only this morning explaining his difficulties, if only he has a few million tomorrow he can be a rich man by the end of the week and pay it all back. I gave him our bank details, naturally. I mean, some of the chaps who work in the back room are cutting up about the idea of giving them a bit less, they say we can always go out and pick some pockets for the a bit of ready. That lady who used to run the business, she’s being particularly stroppy about it. It’s mainly the ones who wanted to hand over our business to those continental buyers two years ago. Funny, that.
Manager: And just how – realistically – do you expect to repay the bank? I see your unrepayed interest alone is in 19 figures.
Johnson: (Leans in, elbows on table, confidentially): Well, we’ve thought up a wizard wheeze. What it is, in nuce, is: we get a lot of these foreigners across here, whizz them here across the old Channel, collect them at Dover, turn them into high-earning brain surgeons and politicians and, well, even bank managers! and then they will be only too pleased to pay back the start-up sums we gave them, and so the wheels of commerce turn, and all that.
Manager: Mr Johnson, to be unable to do basic maths may be regarded as an inevitable misfortune resulting from the appalling educational system now in operation at (some of our schools ed). But to put someone in charge of a business who lacks all reasoning power whatsoever looks very much like carelessness. I shall be speaking to your Board. Good day, Mr Johnson.
Johnson: Well, ‘bye bye then. Or is it, Au revoir?
Manager: No, Mr Johnson, it is Goodbye.