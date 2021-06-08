World taxation Is a bad idea

The G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers claimed a breakthrough in moving to a world based system of company taxation. President Biden wanted to set a minimum tax rate of 21% worldwide, and find a way of preventing some global companies booking too much income to low tax countries. He settled for a a 15% proposed minimum rate, and a complex outline over the allocation of profit. The Communique offers “market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20% of profit exceeding a 10% margin for the largest and most profitable enterprises”.
These so called twin pillars of policy were important to get all the G7 on board. The USA seeks the abolition of the recently imposed digital turnover taxes in the UK, France and elsewhere as a trade off for the promise of some transfer of profit to tax in countries where the digital giants trade substantially. Either way the USA will be one of the major beneficiaries. Many of the large global digital giants are US corporations who have in the past kept substantial business offshore in lower taxed jurisdictions. President Trump offered favourable terms to get some of the cash repatriated. The final agreement was a much watered down version of the original US proposal.
It needed to be watered down as countries understandably value independence in seeking to tax companies. There is no world government with democratic accountability or authority that can set a world tax rate for business and distribute the revenues between countries to a formula. The EU has been trying to get there by small steps, but has found it is much easier to invent a new specialist environmental EU tax that applies to all than to reform a tax like corporation tax so that it becomes a uniform levy. The EU has decided to allow Ireland to be a tax haven with a 12.5% corporation tax rate, even though many EU member states are unhappy about that status.
I think tax competition has a lot to recommend it so there is some countervailing force to the remorseless pressure to tax more based on the theory that higher rates produces more revenue. In the case of business taxes a lower rate often raises the amount of money collected, acting as an incentive to invest, raising the prospective returns and leaving more cash in the business to pay for it. Lower rates can produce more income for shareholders and governments.
This proposal looks difficult to enforce. The 15% minimum is not too damaging, and is still below the UK rate so it does not currently constrain us. There will need to be some good drafting to decide how turnover and profit allocation will work within a multinational profitable company. So far the general language allows various interpretations.
Assuming the G7 leaders endorse this recommendation, it then needs to be worked up further and sold to the G20. China and Russia may have other ideas. If they can be accommodated then it needs the support of the whole OECD. The proposal is vulnerable to some countries seeing an opportunity to set a low corporation tax rate or to accept the minimum rate but offer lots of offsets and concessions to try to remain or gain status as a good tax location for substantial booking of business.
6 Comments
June 8, 2021
World taxation is unlikely to work in practice. Globalists now call the shots. Many countries and their politicians are beholden to them.
Then the lawyers will get to work and loopholes will be found.
June 8, 2021
Good morning.
Apples and Oranges.
Not all countries are the same, so not all tax regimes should be the same.
The UK, Sweden and Norway have high social costs, and so to support them, they need numerous and high taxes to pay for them. Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Monaco and many Arab States have very low social costs and access to what is available is heavily restricted. The USA too has low social costs and is arranged on a Federal basis with many of the States acting more like small countries. They certainly have greater freedom to operate than many EU Countries do.
So why should countries with low social costs, small efficient government and less waste be held back by those that do not ? Typical Socialism – You’re doing better so you have to suffer more. Stupid. Just raise your own game and make improvements to your own system.
Former US President, Donald Trump had the right idea. He lowered taxes and brought the investment home. Half a loaf is better than no loaf.
June 8, 2021
‘world based system of company taxation’. I’d cry a shed load of tears but I’m bone dry out of them.
Biden’s a retard, we know this but such an idea if it does come to fruition will destroy accountable democracy, which of course is the ultimate aim
I can smell Obama’s presence in all of this. Like the odious Blair, both will not crawl away and rest under a rock
June 8, 2021
As far as I can judge, whatever tax scheme you apply to these free roaming multinationals it will fall back on the customers. Yet another burden for Joe Public.
The possible advantage to the UK of adapting a minimum rate of CT is that it will attract more overseas businesses to base themselves in the UK. This in turn means more employment opportunities and consequent increased standards of living for more UK citizens. At the end of the process a thriving UK economy results in more income for the government.
If UK government has any desire to reduce the tax burden on its citizens it would remove IHT and CGT. Iniquitous taxes on already taxed income, ie taxed when you earn it and when you spend it. It is as if government are saying, though we wish you to keep your head just above water we do not wish you to run freely. You are our worker bees and ants, do not aspire to anything greater.
June 8, 2021
I share your unease. Now I’m off to the docks to throw a couple of cases of American beer into the sea.
June 8, 2021
Today, corporation tax, tomorrow a global income tax and every ‘global’ citizen. Welcome to Marxism. Internationalists like Harris will like that very much.
Well done Johnson and Sunak for opening the door to US Marxist infiltration.