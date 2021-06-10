It was not the picture that caused Magdalen College problems

I have no problem with the postgraduate students at Magdalen College Oxford choosing what pictures to place on their wall. Rotating your pictures or finding one you like better is an enjoyable luxury to have.
The problem came with the way the MCR decided to make or allow this to become a political issue and a matter of national debate. Their explanation of why a picture of the Queen was not suitable gained the approval of some and the condemnation of others. A student common room which needs to allow all its members of whatever view or background to feel valued and respected ended up dividing opinion by being too free with its explanations. Had they said if anyone had bothered to ask they just wanted a change or a different decorative effect there would have been no story. Now monarchists there may feel on edge.
I raise this to frame a wider debate. It is most important our universities themselves are strictly independent of political opinion or intellectual bias. There should not be a collective student view formed by a majority on the role of the Queen and what she symbolises. There should be no College or university view of which democratic parties are worthy of support. There can and should be many different student views of politics, with individuals and issue based societies seeking to make converts and expressing their views as they see fit within the law. The university, the College, or the debating society needs to offer platforms for the main strands of thought and democratic politics so young people can hear for themselves and dispute with believers. The danger is universities become too narrow in a collective view, and no platform people who represent legitimate and often popular positions.
Today there is a feeling amongst populists who favour national democracies and more individual freedoms that universities are hostile to them and unwilling to hear their case. As someone who is not a voter for AFD, Lega, the US Republicans or National Rally, who does not support all their views and who keeps out of expressing individual views on foreign elections, I nonetheless am uneasy if UK universities think representatives of these parties and viewpoints should be excluded from the global debate. A majority of students may well have disliked President Trump and disapproved of some of his views, but they should be willing to hear the case of the supporters of someone who commanded millions of votes in the world’s most powerful democracy. Currently in the EU some anti EU parties are front runners in opinion polls. University people need to understand why and to hear the arguments, even if they do stay resolutely in favour of the EU project.
Democracy thrives on lively exchanges of varied viewpoints and on free votes to determine who has made the most successful popular appeal. In an age of scepticism about a ruling elite of rich business people, powerful officials and a gilded group of establishment politicians Universities need to understand both their aims and why so many people disagree with their consensus.
‘No platform’ is a new phrase and it’s a growing trend.
I do remember speakers getting hassled by students in the 1970s. Occupying buildings or ‘sit ins’ was another form of student protest. However, banning speakers was not so organised as it is today.
@Peter; Indeed, but before some (especially on the right) get on their high horses they should reflect how these (mostly) left-wing elements that so enrage today have simply learnt to use this ‘No platform’ approach, having learnt from those with fundamental traditional views.
From the late 1960s to the early ’80s I’m sure you’ll agree that some pretty radical ideas were given platforms and thus the pros and cons of ideas got debated, be that in car parks, colleges, on the broadcast media or in parliament its-self, but then came a renewed traditionalist moral crusade in the 1980s which culminated in many such people or opinions being de-platformed.
Be careful of unintended consequences…
Good morning.
But how can it when government and parliament wave through evermore draconian laws designed to do exactly the opposite of what you describe, Sir John.
—
Off topic.
I read today that a well known MP and Minister may well have broken the law, If this is indeed the case, would it too much to expect said individual to resign both his position and seat ?
@ Mark B off topic – yes, much too much. This is not the 1980’s grand-dad!
Intolerance of the views of others is an aspect of growing up. Were we to have accurate recall of some of our own views from our formative years we might be less than impressed. Such views can only be damaging when carried into later years unchallenged by experience or logic.
Cecil Rhodes must be turning in his grave. All the money he pumped into universities and student scholarships he provided and now they want to pull down his statue.
Meanwhile China funds universities in The West and there is not even a murmur of protest. China will even open a brand new university in Budapest. It is surprising Orban sanctions this. He should see how China operates elsewhere. He who sips with the devil should use a long spoon.
Benefactors will now probably adjust their wills so that funding can be withdrawn from ungrateful recipients.
I agree that ” It is most important our universities themselves are strictly independent of political opinion or intellectual bias” – and when they are not, at least deprive them of public funds.
Now is a good moment to remove the generous public funding granted to Oxford that meets the costs of its tutorial system (one not considered to necessary by most of its competitors), given reports that 150 academics are refusing to tutor Oriel students because their college (with or without their consent) displays Rhodes’s statue.
Well, if one is allowed to express one’s views, I think the monarchy is an outdated and undemocratic institution.
1) The idea that the accident of your birth – who your parents happen to be – makes you different from other people is absurd.
2) The wealth of the monarchy, and the aristocracy the system supports, is based on land. And that land was stolen and taken by force.
3) The idea that if the monarchy was abandoned we would have to have ‘President Blair’ is ridiculous. We have a leader of the country – our Prime Minister. If leaders of other countries visit, surely one leader should meet another.
4) Listening to the media go on about Prince this, Princess that, the Duke of Nowhere etc. makes me feel this country is infantile and that I live in a Shrek film.
5) The role the monarchy plays in our constitution is completely unnecessary and the fact that laws are written so they do not affect the ‘royal family’ is offensive to democracy.
6) Time to retire them all and let Buck House be as big a tourist attraction as the Palace of Versailles.
Cue the howls of outrage.
I recently re-read Orwell’s 1984. I see it happening here, in a so-called democracy. People being fired or hounded into safe houses for having the ‘wrong’ views, even if they were respectful or truthful. When the noisy minority are appeased (which always seems to be the result) you give them more power to demand more and more which generally means excluding (or destroying) those who do not have the same beliefs, be it science, religion, or anything else.
Welcome to 1984.
Spot on Shirley +++
I completely agree with your post today, Sir John.
I have a problem with foreigners, here as guests, ‘dissing’ the Queen, this country, our history and our values. I would have no problem if Priti Patel would deport more of them.
I have one ongoing business link with Cambridge; any silliness from that august body and I will be taking my business elsewhere, and telling them why I am doing so.
I read the motion to remove the photograph of the Queen was led by an American, because her image represented the dark side of colonialism.
Perhaps he should return to the US and campaign to right injustice in his own country? Like giving back stolen land to the North American tribes.
Good morning Sir John,
A degree is the minimum requirement for employment today and it is often necessary for students not only to incur very substantial debt to be granted that degree, they must also display the approved attitude.
Why have we allowed the extreme left to so ruthlessly exploit their power over young people as gatekeepers to a career?
We most urgently need alternative routes to recognised qualification and genuine diversity of tertiary education, and by this I don’t mean the Open University.
I read that some 150 Oxford dons are refusing to provide tutorials to students of Oriel college. If so they surely are in breach of their contracts of employment. Unless they resume their provision of tutorial services to students these contracts should be terminated forthwith and they should look for work elsewhere. As for Magdalen college students, their lack of respect for someone who has offered a lifetime of service to this country is beyond contemptible. Perhaps they too should seek to find their education under regimes more attuned to their way of thinking.
A group of students had a vote, and implemented the outcome. Entirely their choice. Anyone who has a problem with that is an opponent of both democracy and freedom.
The MCR didn’t decide to make this a
political issue at all. It had a vote about removing a photo – and then removed it. That should be that.
What turned it into a political issue was
the involvement of the usual suspects – presumably after they were tipped off by one of their mob. These are the “outraged brigade” who literally take offence at everything – whilst, without irony, mistakenly accusing everyone else of taking offence at everything.
The outraged brigade are a predictable bunch. The Daily Mail. Faragists. Brexitists. Newspaper columnists. Right wing radio hosts. Etc etc etc.
The outraged brigade get irrationally angry at all sorts of irrational things. Men dressed as women. Sportspeople kneeling. Same sex couples. Teenage environmentalists. People in dinghies. Boris’ Northern Ireland sausage ban.
Why does this stuff bother so many of you? Get over it. Go about your own business and your own lives as you see fit – and let others go about theirs as they see fit.
PS: what are the students going to put in the Queen’s place? How about a photo of Greta?