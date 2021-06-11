”How will governments gain popular buy in for their green revolution?”

Yesterday I launched a pamphlet through Politeia on the ever topical green revolution. In it I asked one central question that governments seem reluctant to ask. When will government and the private sector produce the products and services that they regard as green which fly off the shelves and figure on people’s wish lists?
Today practically all of us accept carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas which will heat the planet if more is produced and nothing else changes. We also accept that advanced country governments intend to take people on their railway track to net zero as soon as they can. The track will be signed and the trains powered by subsidy, carbon taxes, rules and laws.
Whilst most people tell pollsters they do think the world is warming and something should be done about it, most people do not plan to do anything very much about their own lifestyles anytime soon despite government urging. Most people have no plans to rip out the gas boiler and put in an expensive heat pump. Few want to pay up to get a new electric car, or have done the sums and cannot afford one. Many people still want to fly abroad for a holiday as soon as covid rules allow. Most family diets continue to include dairy and meat products despite the carbon footprint they create.
Three other panellists had their say. They all spoke only about government policy and large companies. None of them would engage with my simple and crucial question about consumer behaviour. One of them told me the policy answer is a much higher carbon price, presumably to price the lower paid out of carbon based goods and services. One proposed a big subsidy for electric cars to get more people to buy them. They all seemed to think the prime duty for the revolution rests with governments, and governments just need to keep sharpening the regulatory controls and fiddling with the taxes and subsidies until carbon based activity is taxed out of the system.
They did not wish to pursue the issue of why Germany, a keen green advocate, plans to continue with coal based electricity generation well into the next decade. They did not comment on the way large quoted companies, told to get out of coal, simply sell their coal assets onto someone less exposed to criticism. They seemed to think banning all new diesel and petrol cars as early as 2030 would work fine. So I ask again, where are the iconic must have products of the Green revolution? Where is the new domestic heating system, the new diet, the new personal transport that has the pulling power of the smartphone, the ipad and the Amazon Prime and Netflix subscription? For this revolution to take off governments need to engage with the public, not just talk to the elites.
June 11, 2021
First rules of marketing and sales.
Do the public want it enough to buy it?
If the answer is don’t know , not sure, do the research, walk the talk and if the majority of the buying public don’t give you the wow factor change track and come up with something they really do want.
June 11, 2021
Why have EU countries, Germany and Italy, agreed with Russia the annual importation of 110billion cubic metres of natural gas through Nordstream, while bleating about the use of fossil fuels?
June 11, 2021
Everyone ignores the obvious, ie. human overpopulation. I don’t know what can be done to tackle this problem but I do know that nature requires a balance, and an overpopulation of anything will be cured by nature … eventually.
June 11, 2021
Oh I think that problem is in hand.
Definitely!
June 11, 2021
If carbon dioxide causes warming, why does the ice core data stretching back many millennia show carbon dioxide rise in the atmosphere lags temperature increase? The rise occurs relatively quickly In response to temperature increase. When temperature falls carbon dioxide takes much longer to fall.
June 11, 2021
You’re 100% correct and that science not politics
June 11, 2021
J Mitchell, Indeed. Carbon dioxide does not “heat the planet” (JR’s claim). Apart from a tiny amount of residual geothermal heat, all our heat energy comes from the Sun. What CO2 does do, as a “greenhouse” gas, is act like atmospheric insulation. And CO2 does not work like a greenhouse either.
June 11, 2021
In the UK, the immigrant influx requires housing – requiring the burning of fossils fuels to bake the brick and burn the lime, plus further burning of fossil fuels to provide winter warmth. The loss of green spaces in favour of housing estates is a further consideration.
Ending immigration must surely be a central plank of the government’s green policy.
June 11, 2021
+1. In the words of the late Spike Milligan, ‘Copulation equals population equals pollution’. Yet our rulers continue with their insane policy of mass immigration at the behest of the United Nations. We could have the Britain the people want, where a modest number of free lives are led surrounded by new forests which absorb any CO2 emissions, or the future of the elite where a vast worker class with no common culture or heritage are cooped in high-rise rabbit hutches, latter day Towers of Babel.
June 11, 2021
@Dave Andrews; In the UK, the indigenous and some sections of our long standing immigrant population also require housing, requiring the burning of fossils fuels to bake the brick and burn the lime etc. Your point being what, that adult children, their children, should ideally live with their parents and grandparents in single households rather than being allowed to buy a house of their own?
The housing needs for the current immigrant ‘influx’ is a mere foot-note on the page detailing the UK’s current housing needs.
June 11, 2021
Not so, Jerry. There are 9.4 million people in the UK not born here (ONS, 2017 data). Even you can see that if 14% of the population returned home, the ability of UK natives to feed and house ourselves using this country’s own resources would be much enhanced. And our “emissions” would reduce by 14% at a stroke as well.
June 11, 2021
An excellent summary and precisely why I haven’t acquired the necessary items. They are too expensive or not fit for purpose. However prices are coming down and there is some extraordinary progress being made in battery technology for instance.
The experts do not have an answer because there isn’t one yet.
Think what HMG could have achieved by using the 100 billion or so to subsidise solar voltaics for all of us. Incidentally I see that the cost of a station has gone up even before it has been put out to tender, what’s a casual 100 million between friends.
And in other news I rarely agree with Theresa May but she is spot on about the governments travel policies or lack of them. The DT recently shredded Shapps total dissembling and policy u turns.
A global Britain open for business. I think not. European countries opening to those who have had vaccinations is making us a laughing stock.
I accept coming back from a country I should prove I haven’t got Covid although why I should have, being vaccinated and not getting it when it was at its most rampant, is beyond me, but if I am to quarantine, therefore being away from people for ten days, why do I need two further tests? Symptoms will show in that time or not.
It is illogical rubbish with no justification other than to punish or deter. Communist Russia would have been very proud.
June 11, 2021
You say “there is some extraordinary progress being made in battery technology for instance” perhaps you have some inside knowledge, but what I have seen is more like gentle & incremental progress.
They are still very expensive & heavy per KWH of capacity, are fairly slow to charge up and still rather life limited. So high depreciation of the battery, limited range and expensive & rather short lived cars. Oh and after the energy used to mine the raw materials and build the battery and cars plus the energy needed to charge them they save no net C02 anyway. Keeping your old car is almost invariably better for CO2 .
June 11, 2021
The whole thing is a farce. Driven by a global temperature rise of 1* Centigrade over more than the last 100 years and the whining of a silly schoolgirl.
June 11, 2021
June 11, 2021
+1 and foolish virtue signalling politicians with PPE degrees or similar thinking there are votes in this insane new religion/agenda.
June 11, 2021
June 11, 2021
The EV is still a young and fast-changing technology. Today’s State-of-the-Art is tomorrow’s old hat. Your shiny EV that cost you thousands is likely to become worthless as the rapid changes sweep in. I’ll stick with ICE until there is no choice or I pass away.
June 11, 2021
Two more reasons not to go EV…
1. Tend to be heavier than their ICE counterpart and use more tyres per mile (and presumably wear out the road more).
2. Batteries can get damaged after even a small bump with the associated higher cost or repair.
June 11, 2021
Indeed, as will the sensible Ann Whiddecombe it seems (on Any Questions last week – at least they had one sensible panellist this weeks).
Gillian Keegan on Question Time last night said – we have followed JCVI advice and so far they have been spot on.
So obviously she has not bothered to compute all the extra deaths caused by JCVI& Gov. abject failure to adjust for real gender Covid risk (which was blatant, anti-male discrimination) in the vaccination priority – it is very likely to be over 1000.
June 11, 2021
I actual like some of the EVs in the marketplace – however I believe in freedom of choice more
June 11, 2021
Didn’t Tesla become so profitable largely because they marketed EVs on the grounds of performance rather than environmental benefit?
June 11, 2021
No one I know or meet talk about global warming. They do not appear to find it a matter that concerns them. Governments should limit themselves to real, solvable problems rather than chasing after chimeras.
June 11, 2021
I guess that’s because you and your friends are all a hundred years old and will be long gibe by the time it matters,
June 11, 2021
Long ‘gone’
June 11, 2021
Maybe you meet the wrong people?
June 11, 2021
Good point – but the government survey will say ‘Your grandchildren could die due to climate change?’….most people don’t talk about global warming unless prompted by the news media or politics
June 11, 2021
Well said Sir! The big problem is the green supporters are quoting theory. Heat pumps are not a solution for housing still in use, some built in the seventeenth century like the Black and White housing in many villages all over England. The heat loss of these Listed Buildings is greater than any present heat pump . It will run continuously with no heat gain, hardly a green solution.
With other things mentioned, I have never used an aeroplane as I do not like flying. Peoples lives need certainty, not change that may fail
June 11, 2021
You ask – How will governments gain popular buy in for their green revolution? – They won’t and the more people realise how vastly expensive, inconvenience and totally pointless this agenda is the political opposition will grow. It will be the poll tax on steroids.
More to the point is when will this government come to its senses and abandon this unscientific, idiotic and insanely expensive agenda? Cowardly Government ministers keep saying ‘we have to more to net zero’ as if it were not a government choice. No this idiotic, scientifically and economically illiterate government is forcing it on to the nation but want to pretend they have too.
Even if you accept the CO2 religion it is very clear the government’s “ solutions” proposed EVs, Wind Powers, PV solar, heat pumps … will make no or no significant difference to world CO2 levels at all let alone to climate. It will just export jobs, and economic activity with the CO2 they produce.
I see they have adopted the usual religious approach of trying to brainwash young immature minds. A form of child abuse in my opinion. See all the COP26 “education” propaganda packs the Gov. have produced with tax payers money to delude pupils and teachers. This child abuse produces gives produces people like Greta, greencrap pressure groups or worse still it even incubates religious terrorists.
June 11, 2021
June 11, 2021
An excellent podcast interview:-
Lockdowns are ‘the single biggest public health mistake in history’, says top scientist
Speaking to The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast, Prof Jay Bhattacharya warned of the ‘enormous collateral consequences’
June 11, 2021
There is no climate crisis and arguments that there is one are not falsifiable
June 11, 2021
June 11, 2021
I just don’t see or feel it….in my 60 years the weather here hasn’t changed, the seasons are the same, the tides are the same, the daylight times are the same, the temperatures are the same maybe sometimes a little bit hotter and sometimes a little bit colder the amount of rainfall is the same….just look out of your window nothing has changed !
June 11, 2021
Simply too true, what can a politician aspire to change unless there’s a perceived crisis? So glad that there is an advanced country where we never get to know who’s in charge, viz. Switzerland.
I sure wish that we all knew fewer politicians.
June 11, 2021
IMO they should start by proving the democratic transparency they claim to work to and release the “G7 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors Communique” to the general public. Have a public debate, followed by a referendum to establish if this is the direction the electorate really want to go.
To date this communique has not been released anywhere on MSM.
June 11, 2021
I listened to Angela Leadsom on Politics Live (Thursday) a former energy secretary talking on electric cars etc. the woman did not have a clue. Being the BBC they had all four people and the chair all on the same (wrong) side of the argument. Might it not be better if Energy & Transport Secretaries had a clue about energy economics, practicalities and energy engineering rather than being dim deluded politics graduates or similar? Peter Lilley & Matt Ridley for example.
June 11, 2021
There is no pulling power of the green revolution because it’s impractical to expect people to choose to be poor and have sub optimal alternatives. That’s why it all has to be ban/tax things to high heaven to force people ‘to comply’!
Not a good look, but they know better…at least, they think they do- as with a lot of current decision making, it’s all group think and then the shutters fall down on any further thinking or ideas!
June 11, 2021
JR: “We also accept that advanced country governments intend to take people on their railway track to net zero as soon as they can.” May I suggest substituting “accept” with “acknowledge”, and adding “unless they are fought tooth and nail, which they jolly well should be”?
Good product examples – may I add in context that we did not need government “nudging” to give up our typewriters for PCs, our VHS videos for DVDs, and our brick sized mobile phones for smartphones. We bought the products that were not only better but also reasonably priced. Lessons?
June 11, 2021
“Today practically all of us accept carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas which will heat the planet if more is produced and nothing else changes.”
Well yes, repeat a lie long enough and it will become the accepted ‘fact’, a bit like TINA was in the 1980s, and the so called Post-war settlement before that… Accepting ones fate and believing in a cause are two totally different things!
June 11, 2021
From todays MsM, it would appear that the Dons on strike at Oriel Collage is simply the ‘Left’ making a political statement to attack the Government and freedoms. No problem with them having views, the problem is they are taking educational trust and taxpayer money and using it to make political statements. their life gets funded by those they attack. If they really meant it they would hand back the money they receive
The taxpayer should never be asked to fund political movements.
June 11, 2021
Neil Oliver on Twitter:
“I want those who preach to live the life first. I want politicians and celebs foreswearing flights and all travel powered by fossil fuels; heat pumps in their homes; plant based diets, the lot. Do it from now – lead the way – and I will listen. I really will.”
June 11, 2021
Have to face the facts Sir John the people do not believe all the doom and gloom scenario presented by the top team. Too much is opinions on computer programming, organisations and individuals all pushing their own private even in some cases secret agendas. What they are doing is enacting the children’s tale of the emperor’s new clothes. The critical masses do not trust or believe them.
June 11, 2021
Why is it necessary to terrify the population into buying “green”via a virus?
Why the coercion?
Consumerism has always worked.
The globalists feel the need to speed things up? After all it took over a century for the car to become ubiquitous. Computers more like twenty years?
So what’s the rush?
Is the old, worn-out system that delivered so much to them finally crashing about their greedy ears?
June 11, 2021
‘Germany, a keen green advocate etc. plans to continue with coal based electricity into the next decade’
And there in that statement must be the lie that global warming is caused by CO2. Germany, one of the world’s foremost manufacturing nations, must have the true facts and still considers there is no rush and is still building the filthiest coal generating sets ever known. If not, they and the EU are the most irresponsible people on the planet who have the nous to do something, but apparently don’t see the need.
June 11, 2021
When the time comes we’ll vote for a political party that doesn’t want to force us to throw away our boilers. This might well be not one of the current parties.
“Many people still want to fly abroad for a holiday as soon as covid rules allow”. Covid rules already allow it actually, it is just the extra government-imposed costs of testing that are a disincentive to the less well-off.
June 11, 2021
A good evaluation of the current position.
I mentioned in the past about the amount of CO2 that sea grass can remove.
A part of me thinks that we should carefully examine the natural environment around us eg the sea. Then seek to establish the best natural ways of reducing CO2.
Ok we know about tree planting, but specific Types of moss and sea grasses can remove significant amounts of C02. We just need to expand on this.
In doing so there is a balance between fast removal of fossil fuels and natural ways of reducing CO2
June 11, 2021
CO2 was reaching dangerously low levels. It doesn’t need decreasing – plants need it and we need plants for survival.
June 11, 2021
You told us only a few days ago that you didn’t believe in policies dictated by global elites, and that matters were decided by national governments who we should concentrate on influencing. Has there been a Damascean conversion in the intervening period?
June 11, 2021
“When will government and the private sector produce the products and services that they regard as green which fly off the shelves and figure on people’s wish lists?”
I have people looking at battery vehicles and Kia and Nissan have more affordable options coming into line. Second-hand resale will have to be sorted out by these car companies because the second-hand buyers worry about the battery life of the key component (I’ve been told Kia are looking at 10 year guarantees but perhaps this needs to be a low cost replacement item them more people will risk it). The government is incentivising green cars but for how long, the big bucks buyers are getting a cheaper deal from fuel at the moment but it won’t last as revenues from old fuels drop.
Does Africa produce a lot of solar tiles and water salination engineering? Roofs should have a solar tile roof by now to generate power for that home but what would be the incentive of the power boards to do that they would lose out. More and more buildings aren’t using bricks and breezeblock some of our colder neighbours adapted to new technologies faster than we did.
June 11, 2021
a-tracy – I live in S Africa, and the solar panels here are made in China, as is so much else. There is very little in the way of desalination plants, as they are expensive to build and maintain I understand, and also require expertise that is in very scarce supply here, sadly.
June 11, 2021
Mr Redwood – I have a suggestion.
When the pandemic eases invite yourself into some sixth forms, schools and colleges in your constituency. And do so with one aim. Not to talk to the students but to listen to them talk about climate change, environmentalism and sustainability.
These issues are the core of who young people are. They want environmentalism and sustainability to be at the top of the agenda. They do not want to return to the dark ages – but they are interested in solutions to the biggest problem their generation will face.
You will find that Greta is not an aberration. She is very much a spokesperson for her generation.
Reply I have done this prior to lockdown. Their views were not as you describe. They asked about personal travel and were mainly pro car.
June 11, 2021
@Andy; Of course school children are concerned about the Climate, they have been groomed to be so – as the old saying goes, catch them young…
If a 5 year child old upon entering school was told by a teacher a with colour vision deficiency that the playing field grass was purple in colour, and that UKIPs colours were green and yellow, if those ‘facts’ were never corrected, would that child not grow into adulthood believing grass was indeed purple in colour?!
June 11, 2021
The problem is that youngsters have all been brainwashed by the lefty-liberal education system into thinking there is no alternative to the whole Greencrap agenda, founded as it is on anti-capitalism. Also they are not equipped with the life experiences necessary to make any kind of rational assessment of what is practicable and possible.
June 11, 2021
The answer will come from the G7 – Ban everything that isn’t on their green list
I don’t want to live in a society were I am force to drive an EV, dress like a communist and eat solent green, that’s not freedom of choice… but it is the direction of travel of this government
June 11, 2021
Until the election, should they persist with such idiocy. No doubt sea borne plastic waste will still wash up in Carbis Bay G7 or not.
June 11, 2021
You’ve lost, Glen.
Get over it and less of the silly nonsense.
How does “a communist” dress, for goodness’ sake?
June 11, 2021
Untrue. We don’t all subscribe to the notion that CO2 is warming the planet or affecting the climate.
This is s confected argument promoted by globalists to transfer wealth from the many to the few.
There will be a massive backlash when people of Britain are cold and hungry whilst the rest of the world soldiers on regardless.
Wake up John to the massive con.
June 11, 2021
Sir John, it’s long past time to echo Dr. Johnson’s, “I refute it thus” as he kicked the chair.
June 11, 2021
Would it not be a good idea to hold a Referendum to ascertain the views of the population for this disastrous policy?
I don’t remember it being mentioned once during the campaigning for the 2019 election but Johnson has, with an 80 seat majority has taken it as having been given the Green light (literally” for a policy which will destroy our way of life!
All based on the views of an autistic school girl and her parents
Referendum now please
June 11, 2021
“They did not comment on the way large quoted companies, told to get out of coal, simply sell their coal assets onto someone less exposed to criticism.”
Indeed — “ethical investing” is worthless virtue signalling based on the stock market mythology that businesses are funded by shareholders rather than customers. Fossil fuel companies (for example) are mature firms and thus unlikely to be even issuing new shares in the first place. Selling shares in them just means that someone less environmentally-conscious than you collects the dividends.
June 11, 2021
I wonder what the total green footprint is for the G7 meeting ?
That will tell you all you want to know about the worlds politicians.
Any battery planes, cars, buses being used to transport politicians and their associates to the venue ?
All hotels, water/space heating, cooking only completed by electricity ?
How did 5,000 police get there, by battery car/coaches.?
How was all the fencing and portacabins transported and erected, by battery powered lorries and cranes?
Will the G20 meeting be any different.?
Summed up simply as ,Do as I say not do as I do, as I do not have to pay the bill, you do !
June 11, 2021
Agreed. Why did Johnson travel there by jet? What was wrong with using a train? Or does he think and his pillow talker think that is not good enough for them?
June 11, 2021
They really don’t need to have a barbecue on the beach either. It is setting an appalling example, even if they use something other than instant throwaway toxic petroleum fuelled bbqs which start fires, foul the air in our parks and on our beaches, and litter the landscape.
June 11, 2021
”How will governments gain popular buy in for their green revolution?”
By leaving it to market forces and consumer freedom of choice
June 11, 2021
Sadly Edward de Bono famous for promoting lateral thinking passed away this week. He was the antithesis of group think and many benefited from his brainstorming ideas so essential in today’s challenging world as Sir John’s daily topics reflect.
On the Great Green Revolution it often lacks the crucial Pilot test well known to the self-employed when starting out:-
The principle of “Only throw a pebble into the pond, before jumping in yourself and wishing you hadn’t” .
Unfortunately governments burn other people’s money and go along with snake-oil salesman big time…..
June 11, 2021
Sir John,
Old Joe has flown in to tell the US military that the greatest threat they face is global warming, and islands sinking.
Meanwhile in Cornwall I hope the Prime Minister remembers the President’s favourite flavour ice cream.