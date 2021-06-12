The EU is grossly over represented at the G7

If the U.K. thought it should send both the Prime Minister and the Speaker to represent it at the G7 the other states would object that the U.K. was over represented. If the mighty USA sent both the President and the Majority leader of the Senate that too would have seemed silly or unfair. Yet if you look at the photos of the meeting of the G7 you see nine people present. Sure enough the EU had sent not one but two Presidents, the President of the Council and the President of the Commission.
This absurdity famously spilled over into a row between these same two Presidents in recent negotiations between the EU and Turkey. The President of the Council who I think is technically the senior bagged the one large official chair for the EU rep, only for there to be very public complaints from the President of the Commission. The EU needs to get its act together and decide in each meeting or negotiation which of its 5 Presidents leads the delegation and sits in the one chair they should be awarded like the countries present.
There is at the G7 a more serious and worrying issue. The EU has five of the nine seats, sending three member state Heads and two Presidents. On an issue like vaccines which is a crucial issue at this summit the EU has run the policy for its member states, so on that issue just one EU rep should engage with four independent countries. If these intimate gatherings of a few leaders of powerful countries are to be valuable they should not be slowed down by the EU giving five versions of what they will do on vaccines.
On issues where member states have some powers but have to work under the legal and policy framework of the EU as in green matters and economic policy it would be helpful if they settled in advance who was in the lead and who could speak for them. There will inevitably be much groupthink and common policy between all 5 so it does not need all 5 present and talking to represent that one viewpoint. Decisions of the G7are usually by consensus, not vote, but having a majority of the voices could distort the debate and give the EU view an unjustified numerical advantage over the US or U.K. view.
Indeed and this is particularly of concern when EU policies are, in general, so profoundly misguided.
So Boris has gone completely mad, another insane months delay to unlocking causing huge economic damage for no advantage and he wants to build back better, with more idiotic green wash and green crap and more “feminine” to it seems.
Does anyone want to build back worse? So how many builders and construction workers are female, surely less than 10% and far, far less than that on the front line. It seems woman are not that keen on building jobs at all currently.
I see that we are nearly at a 60/40 split female to male ratio for undergraduates now 3 women for every 2 men. Though in stem subjects it is more like 24% women and rather less that that if you define STEM rather more rationally and tightly. Many men seem to have worked out that University Degrees (outside a few subjects) is a rather expensive con trick. Women on the other hand often work part time and take career break so far less likely to repay their student loans. So the loan system is also anti-male in its effect.
So why does Boris really want us to build back in a more “feminine” way? If you want millions of high wage, high skilled jobs it does not seem the right way to go.
Also 75.8% of teachers in the UK are women it seems.
Lifelogic, did your wife obtain a degree? Do you have daughters?
June 12, 2021
Lifelogic,
Two posts.
‘Green crap and university degrees.
That’s all your bases covered I think.
It sounded to me as if he was sending it all up. Someone has to. Though he was serious about the 12 years of education for girls.
June 12, 2021
Agreed LL. We should not allow these globalist jollies to have influence on our government; indeed we would be better off if Boris didn’t attend. We have enough problems with him being subservient to the Green Crappery, Wokery and other propaganda. We need government and PM to base decisions on reality.
I’ve just read that Boris and other ‘democratic countries’ have committed to ensuring that a ‘global pandemic’ can never happen again. Any thoughts on how they might do that? The megalomania of these people knows no bounds. The extra-terrestrials we have been hearing about had better scarper in case ‘vaccinating the world’ proves too modest an objective.
Yes, the EU is very powerful. Yes, countries in the EU magnify their power through membership. Yes, the world listens to the EU, where it wouldn’t listen to a single European country on its own. Are you finally waking up how much self-harm Brexit has done to the UK?
Reply All nonsense. EU membership takes power away from member states who lose their own voice in vote in world fora
Indeed, Garland, and let’s have a look at how many presidents the UK has – all unelected:
President of the Law Commission.
President of the Supreme Court.
Lord President Of The Council (Rees Mogg)
President of the Board of Trade.
President of the Queens Bench Division…
…and so on.
Reply None of them shadow the PM and try to speak for our country with Heads of government from other countries
So you write a post complaining about the extra power states in the the EU enjoy. Then you reply to me saying that states in the EU lose their power. I really think your anger has deprived you of the power of rational thought.
Reply They do not have extra power but less power and then clutter up international talks with their own internal squabbles
Too powerful! It can force it’s idiotic decisions upon it’s members with impunity. Just look at the vaccine fiasco. It would have been extremely difficult to have made a worse job of it!
Totally agree with you Garland
Do you really think the world doesn’t listen to Germany and France?
Garland
When I see EU leaders parading in front of cameras, I always thing of a PTA or Boy Scout Committee.
They come across as a desparate group with sharp elbows who want to join the big boys.
“Influence” is a weak man’s substitute for control, Garland.
@Garland – Absolute nonsense, the only problem is the EU has to punish the UK to assert its unelected unaccountable rule, other wise others will follow. The EU has dishonoured the trade deal with the UK from the get go- the EU can export to the UK but they have created artificial barriers and refuse to talk about UK trade with the EU as laid out in their own rules and laws for those leaving the block.
I had a look at the G7 website and noted that it includes guests. I also noted the, “Build Back Better” slogan was included in its main page guff. Clearly they are ALL on message 😉
Indeed, Mark B, any politician that trots out the slogan “build back better” is one who worships the spirit of the age – the god that demands the sacrifice of my warm home, my gas boiler, my car, and my foreign holiday. Or else – catastrophe! The Christian God is dead; and in its place our leaders have no more idea than to revert to the primitivism of an Earth god.
In your Politeia pamphlet you say:- “Let us accept that they
will for the foreseeable future make cutting CO2 a central policy
requirement.”
Probably a reasonable assumption given the misguided fools with zero grasp of science or economics we are government by (hence the extra month of lock down). But the reality is there is no real climate emergency at all and even more clearly the “solutions” proposed (EVs, wind, PV, electric storage, tidal, wave, heat pumps, hydrogen, battery cars, public transport, bikes…) will make no, trivial or often even negative differences to world wide CO2 and other greenhouse gasses – let alone to climate.
Your pamphlet link:-
https://www.politeia.co.uk/wp-content/Politeia%20Documents/2021/June/John%20Redwood%20-%20Going%20Green%20-%20How%20Should%20UK%20Policy%20Proceed.pdf?_t=1623077740&mc_cid=281f7c613b&mc_eid=UNIQID
I do not accept that.
I will vote to change that policy. So will the majority of people when they start paying the enormous unnecessary costs, and have absurd changes foisted on them.
A new political party will form if all of the existing parties swallow this guff.
“That big boy over there, he’s got lots of friends, and nice toys, it’s not fair, I want them too”. It would be funny listening to you Brexiters sobbing about how weak Britain is now – except I’m British too and I have to live with the consequences of your decision to put Britian in the slow lane, with no influence
June 12, 2021
Britain is clearly far stronger now with power restored to Westminster from the anti-democratic EU.
A shame Boris has become a daft, climate alarmist tax borrow and piss down the drain socialist who wants to build back in a more “feminine” way through.
June 12, 2021
The EU is either a country (in which case it sends one President) or it is an association of different countries, in which case each of those countries sends a President, and if truly democratic then differing ideas should be offered.
At present it is doing both and behaving like one country and loose association of countries, which is cheating which ever way you look at it. Do you want to be a cheat ?
Malone, Canada, USA, UK, Japan are all there because they are sovereign countries. The rest being part of the EU are not. Name a subject and they all have different views. One of them isn’t even economically viable. They can all be seen to say one thing and do the opposite. The EU is the ineffective sheepdog only capable of attempted control of the lame sheep.
The danger to the UK is following the green crap religion, not leaving the sclerotic EU.
Who wants influence, almost always a product of overwhelming military might. The requirement for the UK is commercial success for every citizens benefit. There is much basic work that needs attention in the UK. Perhaps unintentionally your first sentence epitomises the EU.
I’d be happy if the ‘big boy over there’ didn’t keep threatening us unless we give him our pocket money and let him examine the contents of our lunchbox.
O dear. The real world is tough. Big boys get their own way. You should have thought that through before voting for Brexit.
Malone, I see the Remain mot du jour is “influence”. What do you want “influence” for? To be able to steer the rest of the EU to the UK way of thinking? And how did that go when we were in the EU, eh? Only being able to “influence” proves weakness. At least now, we can control what happens within our own borders. Except of course in Northern Ireland. Which rather proves my point.
Surely the German Chancellor can represent them all? A much greener solution too.
(Is use of the descriptive term “Evil Empire” still ok please? I should be reluctant to relinquish such as it is so apt.)
I was also wondering why the EU president was present, as well as state representatives. The EU want their cake and eat it by allowing the representatives of individual countries AND the EU. Surely they should choose one, or the other. Likewise with Embassies.
Who decides which countries (or organisations) attend these meetings and partakes in the consensus? I would like to know who makes these decisions.
The SNP plan to open ’embassies’ across the world it seems:-
SNP ministers are attempting to boost foreign presence with new “embassies” across several countries.
Taxpayers money to burn it seems.
The EU should it even be there? It’s not a country. If it is allowed there should only be one President. As usual the EU side is top heavy. Not good for the rest of us.
The European Union is unique.
There has never been anything like it in human history on this planet.
June 12, 2021
There’s a lot wrong with the G7. It’s meetings are too expensive. And the idea of inviting guest countries is dumb. But my biggest concern right now is that our PM is intent in delivering a policy agenda that Labour and the Lib Dems might have delivered had they won in 2019. It’s time that the 1922 gave him a stiff talking to. I’ll not vote Conservative again until Fred Scuttle has been driven into retirement.
June 12, 2021
June 12, 2021
They will never get zero civid without destroying the country. Maybe thats the plan.
It amazes me that anyone votes for any of the current main political parties. Boris has lost the plot and the opposition is even worse. As soon as he started using the phrase Build Back Better I knew he was a NWO plant. Voters need to wake up and oust these charlatans before our economy is ruined.
Sea Warrior, Forgive me for being sceptical of your threat, but the Conservative party makes the calculation that sometime and reluctant Tory voters can always be brought on back side because dislike of the hard left exceeds dislike of the Tories.
Labour make the same calculation, of course, in reverse. This time, though, Labour came a cropper over their policy of overturning our Leave vote at the Referendum. So something is stirring. Perhaps that’s why, having given us BINO, Boris Johnson is now governing with Jeremy Corbyn’s policies.
June 12, 2021
Anti-EU as I am, I don’t think I’d have tolerated Ms Der Leyen being treated that way. I was brought up to give up my seat to a lady.
I think the uncivilised slob should have been extracted from the chair by his ear and made to give it up for Ms Der Leyen.
I know men who have been half lynched for less by the ungrateful recipient of a polite gesture.
“Wimmen” don’t like it you know!
Let them get on with it.
The EU organisation are unlikely to to forego an ‘unjustified numerical advantage’, though drawing attention to it may possibly discomfort it.
Anyway, it is only Western Europe and North America that are represented. The faster growing BRICS do not take part. They may have very different views on vaccines and certainly on green issues too.
Meanwhile it is an opportunity for Boris Johnson to voice meaningless slogans like ‘Build Back Better’.
June 12, 2021
Do they truly believe that having made such a mess of everything they have the capacity to create an improved world?
Oh…maybe just for themselves? But how far down the pecking order will that apply?
It surely doesn’t matter because, apparently, the EU is going to collapse in 5 years. A Brexitist told me. Lolz.
The G7 are France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, the UK and USA . Russia once was , but was excluded after the invasion and annexation of Crimea. It is suposedly a collection of the Worlds most advanced economies, but on that criteria alone many smaller but more competent economies should be present. How about Monaco for instant. A perfect example of how the seriously very wealthy and the not so wealthy cohabit in harmony. On no criteria should the EU be present. It isn’t a state, I would not even describe it as a commonwealth. It is a collection of bickering countries that cannot a agree on what they are or where they are heading, because they are all driven by national self interest. They don’t even qualify as part of the Anglosphere. I see them, like Russia, China, Palastine, Iran,and Burma as one of the problem areas of the World. All problems for different reasons.
They the G7 get together, they preach, pay homage to a false religion within which they have even invented a new satan, CO2. They do nothing big about mans capacity for creating detritous, destroying wildlife or polluting the planet. They talk top down, science and engineering free solutions that only impact on mans basic freedoms. Then on Monday they will jet back to their lairs, to for instance, importing vast quantities of gas into Germany from Russia without batting an eyelid. It might ensure Germany’s continued economic dominance, while we think we can electrify everything while lacking electricity for current needs nor the infrastructure for our sparky future. In this area we are a king naked and oblivious.
It’s a fact of political life. You are closer than anyone watching the Tories morph into Social Democrats without complaint as far as I can see so your natural home is with many of the parties in Europe.
And in reply to,Jerry yesterday who didn’t read my blog closer enough. If I am quarantining for 10 days that means I have no social interaction at all so why do I need two tests when after 10 days the incubation period is over?
Indeed having to go out and get the tests puts people at more risk than if I had stayed indoors. We now see out infection rates are higher than many parts of Portugal so I will be safer over there!
I heard that the oh so clever organisers/politicians of the G7 didn’t even think to warn Biden that his limo would not squeeze down Cornish Lanes. Oh my! Even the Great Leader didn’t think of it?
Why in any case are they skulking behind vast security? Why don’t they have the guts to stand by their policies and face the public?
An EU representative should not be there at all as it is not a nation state. Any Attendee from a State that is an EU member can easily brief his or her EU Presidents at a late date. If those EU Presidents have any orders or instructions for their subordinate, they can brief him or her before they attend.
We can save Freedom Day by telling those few who are yet to be double-jabbed to wear N95 masks (perhaps the Govt could provide them free) and/or self isolation.
Back to the boycott.
Apparently the NHS has been instructed by our lovely government to now report figures for “positive” tests and people who are actually ill ….separately!
Well…well….why so interested in accuracy at this late date?
Wonder if that is an attempt to make it look as if the govt’s policies ( as ordered from from on high) worked?
All ready for the next “pandemic”.
The Global War Against Microbes!
“Build back more feminine “ why?
Ask most women if they want this… most women would either prefer not to work to enable them to bring up their children or work part time which is a good balance of time and child rearing.
What are all the men going to do if more women take the jobs- not many choose to be house husbands?
And the EU is not a country… it’s a ‘trading bloc’ remember.
Also, G7 get together, I thought that having diplomatic immunity in Cornwall meant that Covid is off limits…seems Covid didn’t get the email for that one.
And for the record, Malone, Britain isn’t weak now, but our leaders do need to step up to the mark with regards to our best interests….and stand up to the EU who are a hostile body.
Illogical …but so is the G7. Its supposed to be the worlds richest ” advanced”, nations, which in effect means powerful Western Countries plus Japan, no China India Russia etc. Of the assembled economic might, the UK accounts for 6%c., the US 44%c. the EU 33% c. . It would make zero difference if we had an entire chorus line of tap dancers in tails there.
Anyhoo, it is now clear that the UK`s ill considered fawning over Donald Trump has fatally alienated main stream America, leaving us with no ally in our increasingly bitter dispute with the EU .The visceral animosity, formerly known as the,” Easiest negotiation ever “,currently concerns the UK` unwillingness to implement the deal on Ireland it has just agreed. Excellent.
The UK chose Brexit, then hard Brexit, and then to have a border in the Irish Sea. It signed an agreement , took the gains, ( the deal … you will recall much crowing over ) but dislikes the consequences.
I need hardly say that this is everyone else’s fault. In the words of E. Costello ” I used to be disgusted , now I try to be amused “
I am in total support of the EU and anti Brexit
For me it’s good to see the EU becoming more powerful on the World stage.
Interesting to read their could be a trade war between the EU and UK over NI
If the USA join the EU in sanctions the UK Gov will be in a very difficult position.
Oven ready deal was the phrase used I wonder if the Gov actually thought they could ride over the EU once the deal had been signed?
I think this G7 summit is the start for the EU on the world stage and countries will see the EU as the voice for all Europe
This will be more so when Scotland becomes independent and returns to the EU family
I take a 10 year forward looking approach and in my opinion the EU will be very powerful and a super power in its own right
It’s good to see the US starting to recognise the EU as an equal.
And in other news Brino is confirmed once again as we sell out fishing allowing the EU to plunder our stocks.
Well as hosts we had the opportunity to point out the over-representation and correct it. Why not invite the fastest growing countries rather than the large sluggish ones? They’re clearly the ones getting things right. Israel, on vaccines. Singapore, on trade. Australia and NZ, on working on Chinese influence and as islands insulating themselves against pandemics.
June 12, 2021
AS the EU is not a recognized country surely only the heads of states from G7 countries should have attended — but this is how the EU are – so immature they want to make sure they are recognized and sitting with the big boys. The host should have made things clear.
What concerns me more about the G7 meeting, more than the theatrics of the EU, is what is being agreed in closed meetings, in the corridor and even along the beach, as well as at the big table:
What else will Boris sign off on to make our lives even more miserable?
But what about the PM’s opening address – “In an absolutely BIZARRE opening address to the G7 summit Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that we need the world to be ‘more gender neutral, feminine and green’. “
France, Germany and Italy’s (and still to a large extent the UK’s )economic and domestic policies are dictated at EU level. There is no reason why even one representative of the EU should be there. The EU is not a country. I do not see NAFTA or ASEAN or UN representation.
The EU punches above its weight at these junkers. Is it because it is white?
Will be interesting to see how the Current internal EU spat will turn out, that EU law is superior to that of any of its single nations members, so why are individual EU nations present at all ?
Surely whoever hosts any meeting is in charge of the invites, yes ?
I took a glance at the free online Daily Express today and apparently you ‘blew you top’ John about this issue 😂. Don’t question the EU machinations the Express journalists don’t like it, apparently you are expressing anger with this calm little tweet “The EU at the G7 can be represented by Germany, France and Italy, three voices”. I always like to read left wing group newspapers.
Martin and other remainers tell us on here on a daily basis that the EU isn’t a Country. That is has little say over sovereign issues, yet it is over represented in a group that it doesn’t belong to, not just with one head like Biden to represent the whole of the USA but with two heads to join the other three EU member Countries, if the EU Commissions seeks to take a Presidential role then surely there is no need for Merkel, Draghi or Macron to attend. Seeing all five at the brilliantly arranged photo opportunity to show how united they are is like taking a look at Medusa.
This is now a group of nine, lets hope it’s not majority vote as usual in matters the EU want to push through.
“Group of Seven – The Group of Seven is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The heads of government of the member states, as well as the representatives of the European Union, meet at the annual G7 Summit. As of 2018, the G7 represents 58% of the global net wealth, more than 46% of the global gross domestic product based on nominal values, and more than 32% of the global GDP based on purchasing power parity. The seven countries involved are also the largest IMF-advanced economies in the world.” Wikipedia.
The EU just likes to feel important
No, it is important. There’s the US, China and the EU. And every country which exists in the shadow of the big three. Sorry to bring news of the real world to you
Front page of Express.
Lead story.
It’s all about the seduction of power. They’ve gatecrashed the party because they’re basically insecure and the knowledge they gain feeds their lust for power. The prime aim for the EU is, in fact, to establish the initial benign “in”, from where they can slowly ingratiate themselves and exercise their more hostile influences. So, the benign G7/EU meeting in the margins of the 24 March 2014 summit, has evolved to where Ms von der Leyen can usurp Ms Merkel at this years summit (photos).
We have our own example with NI, now feeling the hostile effects of allowing the EU to park their tanks on UK soil, handing them the “in” to interfere in UK-wide policy and controlling the narrative. The fault is all ours, because we consistently and willingly hand this untrustworthy, malevolent force the weapons to damage us. Why?
I would go further and say the EU should not be represented at a group of nations making national decisions and commitments, just as the EU should not be represented at the Court of St James masquerading as a nation. Other trading blocs are not represented and quite right too. Even FATGA is not represented – yet.
The President of the EU Commission was there to make sure the President of the EU Council behaved himself politically. Just like the Commissars in the USSR.
The EU has been invited to the G7 for years. A union of 27 of the world’s wealthiest countries is a major player on the world stage – economically, diplomatically, politically. It deserves a strong voice alongside great powers like the US and Japan.
The question now is why should Little England still be a part of the G7? Little England is now an irrelevant little backwater where the tinpot dictator – appointed by a minority – has negligible support in swathes or the country.
In any case such is their awesome power, all of the other G7 members can still legally sell sausages throughout their own countries. Maybe one day the rest of Canada will erect an internal border with Quebec in sympathy with the Brexitists. Or perhaps the US will put a border around Minnesota – ghastly place. But, frankly, I don’t expect they will ever be quite that dim.
I am exceptionally proud to be a European. And whilst the Brexitists can temporarily steal my legal rights they will never remove my identity. And the reasons the Brexitists are so scared as they know the vast majority of younger people think like me.
Like the NI protocol Boris knew and accepted the terms of the group dynamic before attending the G7 – he does have history of agreeing to everything EU
With ambassadors everywhere, attendance at UN and the G7 is the EU a fully fletched country in its own right
Sir JR,
The world is facing significant problems, like climate change, Covid, economic disequlibrium and many more significant challenges, that the G7 have to deal with and you talk about the over-represntation of the EU.
What a waste of time, can’t you come up with something improtant?
Is this the G7 or G27?
At the Eden Project Queen’s photo-shoot a few EU spares were spotted looking like unwelcome guests on the fringes pretending to be friends when in fact they looked like silly sausages surplus to requirements.
The question should be why are France, Germany & Italy there? They have all sold their souls to the EU super state project.
Also, why are they disturbing the peace of a small Cornish village? With a great big aircraft carrier moored just off the coast have your cosy chats on that. Not to mention the policing cost… These people really know how to waste money…
I do not see why the EU should be represented at all. The three largest member States of the EU are already at the table as genuine members of the G7 and that should be enough.
After all, the EU is most definitely NOT a State.
One so-called EU President could be invited, but only as an observer, that would be a fair representation.
That person should not be accorded the same status as Scott Morrison, Moon Jae-in, Cyril Ramaphosa and Narendra Modi who are all elected leaders of Democratic Countries. Neither EU Presidents are elected in the true democratic sense of the word.
PS : Biden likes to blow his tenuous Irish ancestry out of all proportion so one could say that Ireland is also represented at the G7.
I think it is a good idea to have EU nation states represented at the G7 and thus for the UK to be able to converse with and influence each of the elected representatives of these states rather than be simply faced with an unelected EU bureaucrat with their own axe to grind.
Did you mean the Northern Ireland Protocol supporters are over represented at the G7? Biden has issued a diplomatic Demarche, the EU says patience is wearing thin. Extending again, to 2022, the time without full import checks is putting the wind up WTO members. The UK’s special treatment of EU imports for an extended indeterminate period, is against WTO rules, which require countries to treat their trading partners equally. Alas, the ERG 62’s obsessional stalking of the EU is probably the only way they can keep the holy grail of a “no-deal” Brexit simmering.
Sir John,
At least at the G7 we were treated to the spectacle of old Joe wandering around lost in the outdoor dining area of a cafe, much to the amusement of the customers. While wearing a suit and noticeably large white sneakers.