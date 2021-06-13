5 months out of the EU single market – progress so far

I have had a couple of emails from Remain voters asking what benefits we have seen from our exit from the EU, as they are still unhappy about the decision taken in a referendum and reinforced by two General elections. After five and a half months it is still early days but so far it looks as if we will have a good first year out.
The main benefit of Brexit is we are now a self governing country that can make our own decisions, change our own laws, and run our own budgets. If in the future government did badly we can rid of it at the next election and change the laws and policies which were wrong. A General election here could not change a single EU law, tax or budget decision when we were members.
We have already seen early evidence of the advantage in our decision not to join the EU vaccine policy but to pioneer a new vaccine here in the UK with government support and orders to back it. This resulted in an earlier roll out of vaccinations for all here and the offer of a crucial low cost treatment to the rest of the world. We are busily creating a new and enlarged vaccine production capability in the UK. Spending on the NHS has gone up by more than £350 m a week. We will now start to save larger sums on EU levies as we are no longer liable for new contributions to the EU growing budgets.
The UK has as promised rolled over the trade agreements we shared with the EU with a number of other countries, and is now well advanced on a new round of trade deals with countries that do not have such arrangements with the EU. This year will be our first outside the EU and its single market. According to international bodies the UK should see its fastest growth rate for many years at 7%, ahead of the EU average. Contrary to Remain predictions sterling has been strengthening since we left, house prices have been rising and employment is still at high levels despite the pandemic damage. It is a matter of regret that the EU wishes to damage its exports to us by placing barriers in the way of trade. Fortunately many other countries see this as an opportunity and are keen to sell to us and understand that means they should also be willing to buy more from us. One of the big gains from Brexit will be growing and making more for ourselves, to cut the food miles and create more better paid jobs at home.The latest trade figures show a welcome cut in our trade deficit with the EU thanks to a fall in imports to the UK. We are buying home produced or cheaper and better from the rest of the world.
We live in an age of governments wishing to pursue national resilience. The USA has awoken to the way China has used free access to western markets whilst continuing to protect and control its own to gain a stronghold over crucial technologies, essential raw materials and important manufactures. The USA has embarked on a crash course of regaining the initiative in technology, onshoring more production and securing its position in a range of things from rare earths to semiconductors and from batteries to 5G communications. The UK too can now do something similar. Our industrial and agricultural base in many crucial areas like steel, electricity production, shipbuilding and temperate foodstuffs was hollowed out by EU competition. In control of our own state aids, public procurement and competition policies we can now set about rebuilding.
Not so fast ! I thought we were restrained by the WA preventing us from lowering our taxes to more competitive levels and the so called ‘Level Playing Field’. Which is a means of them preventing us from getting an advantage over us on just about anything.
And what of Northern Ireland ? I’d think they would take issue with the above statement of yours, Sir John.
Such is the price of failure.
To Remainers – We spent some +40 years in your EEC / EU and, because it was so pants we decided to LEAVE. Can I ask you to give it say, 40 years to see if the UK, at least nominally, can make it out of the EU before we try and rejoin ?
Indeed we should have left on WTO terms and gone for a larger Singapore. Cheap reliable energy, easy hire and fire, a bonfire of red tape, halve taxes and half the state sector. We should still move in this direction as soon as possible. Boris clearly has the same duff 180 degree out compass as Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron & May,
More money for the communist, anti-competitive and appallingly run NHS that kills so many and fails million every month is not what was needed.
Boris wants to “build back better” in a “feminine” but “equal” way. Women who work in construction represent about 10% of the work force and on the front line of construction much lower still. In STEM subjects at university they represent about 1 in 4. Building skills trainees at FE college lower still.
To build anything better we perhaps need women to become more masculine in their subject choices. But little sign they actually want to do this.
@Mark B; Cutting taxes might create personal wealth but does not make us more competitive, many of our more successful competitors have far higher taxes than the UK does, but then they also have the State provided/subsidised infrastructure that allows commercial companies to succeed.
Heck even Mr D. Trump argued this point in 2016, in his own way, hence his (unfulfilled, second term?) pledge to “Rebuild America”. Were to do you think the private electric & railroad companies or the Fed and State level highway depts were going to get the money to rebuild their infrastructures, not from operating profits that’s for sure!
It’ll probably be 20 years til we rejoin – by which stage most of the elderly Brexitists will be worm food anyway.
But it is worth sticking with Brexit for a while anyway – just because it is so monumentally funny watching what an absolute mess you are making of it all. Every time you think Brexit has reached peak levels of ridiculousness the Brexitists surpass themselves with something even sillier.
When remain voters get together at parties or barbecues- like we will this afternoon – we genuinely do all laugh at you all. When we rejoin we’ll miss such jolly jests.
I’m sorry, can you run that by me again Mark. The WA has given the EU control over our taxation setting? Which taxes?
What did he gain for the UK for this concession?
Well said Mark B
I see that EDF, the state owned French electricity company which runs Dungeness has decided to close it down, thus depriving us of a significant chunk of base-load power. Apparently there were problems with the boiler.
When making this decision I’m sure it never crossed their minds that we are now more likely to buy more power over the interconnector from EDF in France.
We need to progress self-sufficiency in power and the Rolls Royce mini reactor in particular.
Rolls Royce must have plenty of excess capacity currently, given the position of aviation due to government over reaction to Covid. Share price now about 30% of what it was in 2018.
@DIK; To be fair there are non economic issues at play with both Dungerness “B” and “C” power stations, safety issues that might be able to be solved but not at the commercial open market level, neither reactors are at end of life (unlike “A”) so perhaps EDF could be asked (due national security reasons) to hand the keys back to a revived CEGB -assuming our ‘green’ govt actually wants to invest in nuclear power- rather than being allowed to start the decommissioning of the site.
In 1939 we managed to stop the entire German army crossing the channel. But now we can’t stop a single dingy. I thought Brexit was to take control of our borders. I hear the Home office say that other councils must do their bit in taking on child migrants. Whit I want is the border force to do their bit. The other question. How does a child have the money for trafficking or could it be the parents are on the boat but it is easier for the British tax payer to bring them up. Or could it be they will claim their parents once established in a lovely dwelling in leafy Wokingham which will soon be asking for city status.
It seems to me the people doing the trafficking are very often the same people as those being trafficked. The often artificial spit is useful mainly for politicians. They can then condemn “evil, vile traffickers” and talk about the poor “victims” of them. But they at the very least found & funded them and got on the boats.
Just as drug users find and fund drug dealers
@BW; Yawn… You must have missed the fact that German spies, even the German Deputy Führer (Hess), did managed to land in the UK during WW2!
I was prepared to suffer short term hardship in exchange for the long term benefits, but so far, so good. I hope UK importers/exporters start exploring our new trade deals and expand their horizons. It isn’t good to be reliant upon a single market (pun intended).
I expected resistance and obstacles from the EU, although I did not expect the outright hostility we are seeing today. This can only drive a bigger wedge between us and direct trade away from the EU more quickly. As an ex business owner (now retired) I cannot see the logic in treating a good customer so badly. Do the EU want our trade, or not? It seems not, but others do.
Shirley M,
‘Do the EU want our trade, or not? ’
It’s not just about trade for the EU organisation. There is also the political aspect, strengthening the organisation and discouraging those who may consider leaving it.
The nomenklatura are not business people anyway. Obstruction seems an appealing policy and businesses within the organisation are just one of a number of voices. Mollifying the top politicians in the various nations is probably the first aim.
Shirley M,
There is no hostility from the EU, but when Boris is not able to adhere to the deals he has signed on NI himself, even after a 6 month grace period, the idea of A Global Brittain tha cannot even be trusted is a bitofa joke.
We don’t have any new trade deals. We have old trade deals – many of which have been renegotiated on worse terms.
Lots of progress – but not enough. I want to see a quickening pace.
P.S. ‘… house prices have been rising.’ This is not good news. The out-of-control population growth must be ended.
I still want to know precisely what we agreed to pay the EU, for what and for how long. Finance being your forte Sir John, please lay it out for us. Government would seem to be avoiding any clarity here.
We appear to still be dependant on EU power sources. Very bad tactically to allow a malicious EU any leverage. Poor strategically too. Why not give the Channel islands the benefit of one of Rolls Royces minature atomic power units to put an end to France’s bullying.
I for one of many will not give my vote to any party that fails to put an end to the pedantic i dotting t crossing attitude of the EU to Northern Ireland. Out here we know it is designed by the EU to divide the UK and has nothing whatsoever to do with maintaining the GFA. I would make it clear to them that should they persist there are a number of possibilities.
1. A total cessation of trade between Ireland and the UK in either direction.
2. The invoking of Art 16 as the EU’s demands threaten the sovereignty of the UK.
3. Complete ending of the EU/UK agreement and reversion to WTO rules.
Boris needs to realise that the continuing indulgence in this playground spat will lose him the post vaccine political advantage he has built, making the next election victory less certain. I sense that many contributors to this diary would not vote for a known alternative, they would not vote. So despite your honey coated positive piece this morning there is still much to do before we can claim to be truely sovereign.
reply We are paying the EU too much. I think I was the only MP who said we owed them nothing from the day we left and wanted a much earlier departure date.
Agricola, Facts4EU publish lots of info on their website, also Brexit Watch…
Fine but what are we paying them? Why is it so difficult to get a straight answer?
Aricola
“Boris needs to realise that the continuing indulgence in this playground spat will lose him the post vaccine political advantage he has built, making the next election victory less certain. ”
Makes no difference Agricola. Johnson’s betrayed our sovereignty, and betrayed just about everyone who voted conservative.
Plenty of us warned time and time again Johnson would bring the end of the party, we were not bluffing.
JR
Reply by JR – “We are paying the EU too much.”
Strange, I could have sworn you just said we were self governing in financial matters.
‘National resilience’ is important if a country wishes to maintain independence. The UK has always had a vulnerability with imported foodstuffs. You can now add electricity supply as another vulnerability.
That is without even mentioning the vulnerability of having ‘sold off the family silver’, as Harold MacMillan described allowing the public utilities to fall under foreign ownership.
Boris Johnson needs to jettison the ridiculous NI protocol. Action is needed not strong words.
“Boris Johnson needs to jettison the ridiculous NI protocol.”
Why not just jettison him ? problem solved.
Why would you expect someone who had had a leg amputated ever to be “happy” about the fact, John?
I see that the G7 meeting, instead of working out an agreed position on China, Russia etc. ended up being sidetracked into all-about-us discussions around Little Englanders. And sausages.
Understandably the proper people at the meeting were not impressed by the wasted opportunities.
Reply The EU behaved badly at the summit, presumably to avoid commitments on the bigger issues
Why was the EU even there?
They are not a nation, they are a trading block!
People who have gangrene are happy to have a leg amputated. Can you not see the point here?
How do you know this Martin? Were you there?
If the UK is to rebuild hollowed out industries it will require the government, its civil service and MPs alike to change their mindset to one that values the contribution they make and restructures the over complex tax and regulatory systems that seek to strangle them at every turn. The gaps that exist in UK industrial skills and capabilities is shocking. They will not be overcome by bluff, bluster or blinkered preoccupation with a misplaced green agenda.
So apart from vaccines not much really, long on rhetoric short on measurable benefits indeed with fishing, NI, no progress on borders and the losses of business in the City which look like continuing, the ledger looks red to me. Are you sure the Brexit agreement gives us total freedom on state subsidy?
In any event we are witnessing the death of the Tory party with Sunak giving control of tax away and Boris signing every woke policy from Biden so the actuality is real divergence from the EU is an illusion so was Brexit worth all bother?
I feel sorry for Starmer because Boris is the real leader of New Labour.
We need statements from ‘Boris’ that he is determined to move in this direction urgently, particularly as far as I am concerned in self determination, and to rebuild industrial production by companies in our ownership. And stop prostituting ourselves. No more appeasing talk of compromise.
Frolic in the Cornish sun,
Isn’t it alright for some?
Wear a posh frock, meet the Queen,
While WE rot here,
Its just obscene!
I welcome your analysis Sir John but my view remains. Unless the EU makes a complete u-turn we must give notice to withdraw from TACA, invoke Art.16, and prepare a Bill to repeal the WA Act.
If the PM, as he said yesterday, insists the Government will protect the integity of The UK, then he had better get on with it.
If he doesn’t, your Party will not get my vote at the next GE.
Off topic
Is Boris Johnson for real, what a toe-curlingly embarrassing interview, everything is going to be more ‘feminine’ Vladimir Putin must be quaking in his boots!
Sir John, are you happy to be associated with that remark?
Good start.
Need to speed up. For example:
– repeal of EU’s detailed regulations, particularly those that were introduced automatically without any scrutiny by Westminster
– development of regional and industrial policy appropriate for an independent U.K.
– revision of competition and monopoly policy and regulations
Brexit Freedom…elite preserve.
Frolic in the Cornish sun,
Isn’t it alright for some?
Wear a posh frock, meet the Queen,
While WE rot here,
Its just obscene!
Conveniently forgetting/ not saying that every one of these so called independent trade deals that Liz Truss is crowing about has to be comparable with the EU. The more that emerges the more I feel we were sold down the river first be May and then Johnson desperate to sign anything whilst dissembling yet again to the voters to further his own career supported by Tory MPs like Rees Mogg who was bought off and others only interested in their own electoral success.
With a very few honourable exceptions the ERG with a voting rump big enough to make a difference again dissembled about how it now met their objections and went into the Ayes lobby like lapdogs.
Sadly progress is at a snail’s pace. The problem of starting 20 yards behind from T May shenanigans in a 100 metre race doesn’t help, but the answer to this would normally be to push your way to the front, not be towed along by those ahead of you.
Vaccines could be seen as a lucky break; we had the R & D and personnel already in place but Johnson at least had the wit and luck to turn on the tap quickly.
Apart from that, it’s all dither and delay. The WA could never work. It was signed under duress, so there’s a strong argument that it’s invalid anyway. The fact that we can’t move goods within our sovereign territory is a legal paradox in itself.
Ditch the WA. Ditch furlough which is making many lazy and work-shy. Use the vaccine advantage to open up and speed up.
Sir JR,
The EU does not wish to damage thair exports to us. But there is a problem with NI, where we ahve digned deals taht we are not living up to.
The idea of a Global Britain all sunds great, but it becomes difficult to believe in a government that does not even adhere to the deals they have signed and have come up with in the first place.
Our exports to teh EU have unfortunately suffered as well.
Sir JR,
So the EU according to your twitter comments are blocking the NI-GB trade.
This is an interesting perspective but rather one-sided considering, we as a nation are not even living up to the agreements on NI that we have signed.
I think you should have another look and then re-write the twitter?
JR
I think you need to ask the people of NI about progress, when their Prime Minister is a catholic and is facilitating the surrender of the province to the RoI.
AND….we are not a self governing sovereign nation. If we were, then no EU law would be enshrined into UK law. What we have is BRINO everyone knows it.
Anyway I’m not sure it’s a good idea to be seen giving appraisal to this government and especially Boris Johnson, as most people these days loathe the guy.
It took 40 years of taking orders from the EU for us to wake up and leave.
What I want is to see is a plan of the U.K. being self sufficient.Here’s a few projects for investment.
Fast Broadband for all.
Clean power generation.
Major improvements in our Road system,
Education.
The Health Service.
Defence.
Home Land Security.
Agriculture.
Fishing
The electorate only created the potential for opportunities with Brexit; we look to the government to have the ability and confidence to take advantage of them. The decision to develop the vaccine in-house was absolutely right, but as we move further from its introduction, it stands alone as a “needs must” success in a sea of coulds and shoulds.
Sadly, the government don’t appear to possess the skills or qualities needed for dynamic leadership and are still fearful of stepping off the EU’s grinding mousewheel. They seem to be deliberately aligning with the failed and sclerotic EU, while the EU continues to believe that snuffing out our candle is going to make theirs shine brighter.
To place a (unconscious?) brake on progress the government is concentrating its energies on future unproven ideologies and actively seeking out excuses to prevent us from taking advantage of our immunity; neither of which will translate to successful outcomes in the here and now. The vaccine either works and we get our freedoms and lives back to fully exploit Brexit, or we’ve been conned and need a new dynamic from a change of leadership.
Apparently, at the G7, President Von Der Leyen said “The Brexit agreement was written in English so they (the Brexitists) could understand it.”
She made the mistake of assuming they would read it.
Out of interest to the nearest round number – which will be zero – how many of you have actually read the withdrawal agreement? Any of you?
I read it. I knew it was rubbish.
John, Perhaps you should find a group of like minded MPs and concentrate on wins you can achieve and force Boris to change. For example, just what is so difficult for a British chilled meat producer to get a certificate of export into the EU including Northern Ireland now? Simplify.
British flower growers we are told can’t export to Northern Ireland with British soil. Is this just a wind up? Again why can’t we certificate it for export to the whole of the EU including Northern Ireland? Simplify.
If it is impossible to certificate then make it impossible for the EU to export said items to us.
If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, 9 times out of 10, it’s a duck
It acts and feels like a brino…..it’s a brino – we all know this isn’t brexit, our half in half out situation will bring little benefit; apart from lossing NI from the Union I see little no change