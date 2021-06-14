The green Opposition MPs are like Remain

Listening again to the tired and repetitious high level arguments of the Opposition MPs advocating faster progress to net zero whatever the cost, I am reminded of the years of their lectures on the dangers of Brexit . On both topics they are sure they are right. They despise anyone who questions their beliefs or suggests amendments to their position. They arrogantly dismiss opponents as too stupid to have a worthwhile view, or too badly informed to take seriously.They do not even want to hear an alternative way of meeting their high level aim which presumably is a better quality of life for the many, whilst tackling flood or drought risk proportionately.
They proceed by making a series of very gloomy forecasts for us all unless their policy is followed.They refuse to analyse why their forecasts have often been wrong in the past, and ignore or explain away repeated errors in their forecasts as new data emerges. Above all they ignore the views of many voters. When challenged on the gap between what they think and what a lot of voters think, they say the political elite has a duty to act and needs to teach the public to accept the actions.
They get plenty of help from traditional media. There is an accepted framework to the green debate. The science is settled. Global warming of more than 2 degrees is coming unless we adopt early net zero. That will Flood low lying cities, cause water shortages and forest fires and melt the poles. CO 2 aided by methane rather than water vapour is the main culprit. Pricing carbon is part of the answer. People must be taxed, priced or regulated out of plane travel, off meat and dairy, out of diesel and petrol cars and away from fossil fuel heating.
One of the reasons a lot of voters say they broadly agree with this yet do nothing to change their own lifestyles is the perception of double standards.If the great powers actually thought this was a life and death matter wouldn’t China and Germany be closing their coal power stations now? Wouldn’t the EU cancel the Nord stream 2 Pipeline and fund a green alternative to Russian gas? Wouldn’t all the experts behind the COP 26 climate conference ban all those jet flights to it and go virtual?
Above all they fail to deal with the fundamental dilemma faced by China and emerging economies. They need fossil fuels to achieve higher living standards, but their incremental demand tips the world over the top on these carbon accounts. Does the advanced world have the right to stop fossil fuel growth in large populated developing countries? Is there anyway the advanced countries can help them leapfrog to low carbon economies? So far the use of oil, gas and coal in countries like China and India is rising remorselessly up for billions of people.
87 Comments
June 14, 2021
Good morning.
Pardon me, but isn’t this what the Conservative (sic) government is doing right now ? The Opposition are supposed to be there to point out errors in government policy, not to harangue them into economic suicide. They want the government to fail, and to hell with the consequences to the country, business and the people. All so they can edge closer to power. The tactic is, ‘setting up to fail’ and the Tory Party and government is too stupid to see it !
June 14, 2021
+1
June 14, 2021
+1
However, as you point out, it may also be the case that under Johnson the policies have moved so far to the left, because he wants the country, businesses and the people to fail, so he can”build back better”…
June 14, 2021
Mark B
The government are too stupid?
No they’re not, it’s all part of the Green agenda which will see us reverting to pre-industrial revolution standards of living, how will the population react when they’re unable or use any of the ‘smart’ gadgets on which we’ve become so reliant upon?
June 14, 2021
Totally agree Mark B, this government has an 80 seat majority, it can, at a stroke of a pen, change things. The Green Party, the Labour Party and the Conservative Party are as one with regard to climate change policies and zero carbon
Its not that Green opposition MPs are like ‘remain’, its that the Tory MPs are like ‘remain’ with their green views
June 14, 2021
@Mark B, Yup – incredible Governments must weaponize tax to attack the people that don’t share our views
June 14, 2021
Exactly and belief in this new religion seems to be in inverse proportion to any understanding of science, energy or energy economics. We have have ministers of energy with zero qualifications or even a basic understanding of physics, energy systems, electricity generation or climate. Much of the public have been convinced (by propaganda) that CO2 is poisonous, pollution. It is actually harmless tree, crop and plant food and breathed out in every breath we take.
The hypocrites flying to summits on their private jets (or first class) to watch for example the fossil fuel powered red arrows and lecture the public on the need not to use fossil fuels. There is no climate emergency, the CO2 warming issue is grossly exaggerated, and we will not get world cooperation anyway.
Most obvious of all and easiest to show & prove is that the solutions proposed by this Government and the bonkers Committee for Climate Change (wind, PV solar, heat pumps, “green” hydrogen, heat pumps do not work, not even in purely CO2 terms. They just export jobs and the CO2 with it.
June 14, 2021
+1
June 14, 2021
Well said. I mentioned the other day that Germany of all nations must have the true facts but does not see any need to stop their lignite fueled power stations. Actions speak louder than ‘religious’ words. A bit off topic, and about Covid. Everyone saw just what the so called ‘elite’ think. There they were, enjoying a summer barbecue, no masks, no social distancing, Macron with his arms round Sleepy Joe and vice versa. And Bojo is going to tell us to stay locked up for another 4 weeks. I am not rushing out, but that’s my choice, not the word of PM who does not do what he preaches.
June 14, 2021
Someone in the Telegraph suggested we all post our mask (clean of course) to number 10, Downing Street as a statement of intent… to not wear it after 21st June
I think that’s a fantastic idea!
June 14, 2021
LL
Any pretence of a science based argument have been abandoned, CO2 levels 500million years ago were many times higher and it coincided with an explosion in growth, literally, carbo-hydrate… one part carbon one part water is essential to maintain our existence on earth, so the notion that we must become carbon neutral is total nonsense.
Little Greta would be unable to travel around the globe without OIL which forms a basis of so many things that we rely upon!
The politicians seem to have fallen for the scam, Margaret Thatcher was the last politician to have had a scientific background
Will this make it past moderation 🤔🤔🤔
June 14, 2021
Climate change is being pushed (WEF?) on campaign organisations, which in turn have obligingly lobbied businesses, dissent against the idea of carbon neutral has been shut down. All this helps China in their pursuit of global dominance.
Bottom line- climate change is being used politically to achieve a certain group’s end game of control. There are millions of ‘useful idiots’ unwittingly promoting the net zero cause to their own lifestyle demise.
June 14, 2021
There is some kind of serious problem with the environment that is connected to capitalism.
But problem isn’t with capitalism per se. Our capitalism needs a bit of tweaking and we also need to find proper solutions to the environmental problem through science. All this + some creative thinking + courage + perseverance + planning / leadership and we can have both a strong, healthy capitalist economy and a healthy environment for us all to live in and for generations to come. Human beings are amazing – but we do need to dig deeper on this topic.
June 14, 2021
Those on the left are panicking / hysterical – and their opponents being complacent. Let’s be neither hysterical or complacent but rather realistic, hopeful, brave and heroic in finding a solution.
June 14, 2021
It would be nice to hear some joined up thinking. A plan to be self sufficient in sustainable energy production that will meet our energy needs for everything including the transition to electric cars and heating – at the same (or less) cost to consumers as petrol (for cars) and gas (for home heating).
June 14, 2021
Totally impossible with current technology unless the government change the laws of physics or the economics of energy. We do not have any zero greenhouse gas sources of energy. Even wind farms, hydro and PV solar have to be manufactured and maintained which produces loads. Plus they need back up. Electric cars take loads of fossil fuels to manufacture the cars and batteries.
June 14, 2021
Mike Wilson
There isn’t any joined-up thinking to be found!
June 14, 2021
+1
June 14, 2021
Indeed but the whole house not just the opposition is stuffed with “believers” in this insane religion. Only five people voted against Miliband’s mad climate change act – plus a few abstentions.
Government minister now say we “have” to do this and that by law. No, these morons in government are choosing to do it. They need to change these insane anti-science and anti-competitive job destroying laws now. Above all deal with the BBC’s, schools, universities and Government’s deluded one sided propaganda machines.
June 14, 2021
Johnson in 2013.
“Who was sitting there, luxuriating at the Department of Energy and Climate Change? It was Ed Miliband, whose sole discernible contribution was to continue the pointless desecration of the moors and dales and valleys of this country with wind farms. There they stand – wrecking some of the most gorgeous views in the world and producing derisible quantities of energy.”
He’s obviously “got religion” now. What BJ wanted then was new nuclear power stations.
Bit of a change eh? Who got at him? What? Why? Where?
June 14, 2021
LL
Spot on!
June 14, 2021
I would imagine that it is out of control consumerism that is our true woe.
Manufacturing and selling sustain the rich and powerful. And of course they don’t want to relinquish it.
The scams have been endless. Brands and packaging. Mind altering adverts. Brand loyalty etc etc.
The inevitable has/is happening because manufacturing is a game of Beggar My Neighbour. Competition has caught up with them and they have to find a new way to make money and scupper said competition.
So more lies. More ( now desperate) manipulation.
The greatest being that we can continue to consume at no cost to the earth. Green is highly polluting.
June 14, 2021
We have built it & designed in obsolescence in so many products today. I have just had to discard some garden chairs after just 18 months due to the plastic material used decaying and spitting.
Modern gas boilers, washing machines, cars etc. live far less than old ones, phones, EV cars and laptops get discarded as it is not cost effective to change the batteries as they have locked them into the devices or because software changes deliberately made them redundant.
June 14, 2021
+1
June 14, 2021
One major factor they never mention is overpopulation. Where’s their policies to control that ?
June 14, 2021
+1
June 14, 2021
The evidence suggests that while there has been and is likely to continue to be some global warming, the extent and the threatened consequences have been hugely exaggerated.
The net zero policies being implemented with righteous zeal – and no rigorous scrutiny or debate – in the U.K. and other (mainly European) countries will in any case be an irrelevance unless they are adopted globally, especially by China. Björn Lomberg has a good analysis of the costs and benefits.
June 14, 2021
Perhaps you should read stuff by some proper scientists. Tackle the worst effects of climate change is not about you. It will mostly not affect your generation. It is about doing the right thing for your grandkids and their kids.
Still, we should not be surprised that the selfish Brexitists and the Trumpists think of nobody but themselves. It is a generational thing – the boomers really are all ‘me, me, me.’
June 14, 2021
another evidence and argument-free self-righteous rant from you.
no wonder you keep losing.
June 14, 2021
Are all these works and advice from ‘proper scientists’ available in Chinese scripts and Indian languages?
Just printing in English for you to quote, addresses about 1% of the people ‘causing’ your concern.
Do you complain to the 2 countries about the damage they do? Get Greta to do a tour over there.
June 14, 2021
Cost and benefit analysis is a complete No No, with Johnson’s government, as the ridiculous lockdown diktats has proved.
June 14, 2021
Sources estimate that China will possess the world’s largest high-efficiency coal power system by 2020. By 2019, ultra-low emissions technology was incorporated into 80 percent of China’s coal-fired energy capacity, and more low emission plants are set to be built in 2020. https://chinapower.csis.org/energy-footprint/
China is the world’s leading country in electricity production from renewable energy sources, with over double the generation of the second-ranking country, the United States. By the end of 2019, the country had a total capacity of 790GW of renewable power, mainly from hydroelectric, solar and wind power; and, an energy consuming population of 1,400 million people to service. (Wiki)
June 14, 2021
On both topics they are right.
But we have the Brexitist minority in charge who are so convinced on their own rightness that we now can’t sell sausages to ourselves.
It’s funny – but also beyond pathetic watching the mess they have made of our country.
June 14, 2021
I see that Chairman of the JCVI Andrew Pollard has been knighted. Has he explained why JCVI failed to adjust for gender risk in the vaccine priority order yet? Were these “experts” so daft as not to notice this adjustment would save many lives & at negative cost (even after it was pointed out to them) or was it vetoed by PC politicians?
My condolences to the widows and relatives of the many extra deceased thus created.
June 14, 2021
Tim Stanley today is sound:- “In Orwellian Britain, lockdown is perpetual and sickness is health
Embracing the statist doctrine of a permanent war on Covid will end badly for the Conservatives.”
Combining this economic and health lunacy (far more collateral damage than Covid damage) with the net zero carbon religious lunacy is even more insane.
June 14, 2021
So these green Opposition MPs risk getting enthusiastic nods on the doorstep and no votes in the ballot box. Tragic, I am so disappointed, very nearly.
June 14, 2021
Futile, as is the continuation of lockdown. The pity is that your PM and many of your members are now steeped in unquestioned green ideology and wokeism.
An 80 seat majority and the policies look far more like Andy’s and MiC’s than mine. If you don’t take the knee you’ll be racist – the PM has told us all it’s non-political, so what’s his excuse now ? If you dare question climate policies you’re a ‘denier’.
What has the PM done ?
Today I become actively opposed to our government. I see a significant proportion of the population have too.
This is an oppressive, dishonest and wicked regime and you’ve chosen to remain part of it. I see us being post war East Germany but with masks within ten years.
Anyway… back to the boycott.
June 14, 2021
What boycott is that?
Not much evidence of any round here.
June 14, 2021
I recall detecting climate change among my roses in the late nineties. They flowered up to four times compared with the previous two. So what, climate has been doing this for billions of years and the main driver is the sun. Volcanos have temporary imputs as do the land mass movements on the earths surface. Our coal was laid down when our position was tropical.
There are as many scientifically informed who maintain that CO2 fluctuations are insignificant as there are who say the opposite. It comprises 0.04% of the Earths atmosphere to put it in context.
For health reasons alone it would be sensible not to expose people to far more dangerous gases and particulate than CO2. The way many governments have chosen to do it does not make engineering or scientific sense. My greatest condemnation is that they choose to do it by top down dictat, not with consent, in the UK of all places. The seat of modern democracy???
Politically in the UK the Greens are insignificant, one MP. Their none sense is the nectar of the liberal elite and most of the media who prey at their altar. Their negative response is heard beyond its scientific merits. Just as with Brexit, politicians need to start listening to the majority.
There is a vast array of things government could do for the benefit of the population but do not realise it or are lobbied to ignore it. Possibly more as the day progresses.
June 14, 2021
Opposition MPs?
Your party is as much in thrall to climate change as any Sir John
June 14, 2021
Excellent questions, Sir John. But what answers do you get when you put them to your own government, especially the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George Eustice?
June 14, 2021
You only have to look at the G7 circus to see we are being conned.
Private jets and motorcade ferrying the great and good about.
Even a BBQ on the beach which they would deny us.
The security was a microcosm of what the politicians would like. Empty beaches, empty roads and airports soley for their use.
Shysters the lot of them.
June 14, 2021
The problem here is that many different problems have been wrapped up in the so called green policies.
Some have been proven, like plastic waste, use once and throw away culture of products, and the many types of pollution of the planet on a grand scale, but these are nothing to do with climate change, they are simply due to laziness, poor husbandry of resources, and lack of foresight and care.
Few would argue that we need to wake up and do something (proper recycling) about this sort of waste, but this problem is not responsible for so called “climate change” at all.
From my point of view I have not seen one shred of real evidence that the climate can be changed by mankind at all, especially given it is the sun which heats our planet, and other planets, and so any small change in the power of such will effect everything, be it warming or cooling.
Has anyone actually measured what is happening on the other planets in the solar system where man does not exist ?
June 14, 2021
No Links, no accusations, no one named.
Why held in moderation John, too long ?
June 14, 2021
Totally correct with Boris dissembling once again. I agree with Macron he must of known of the incoherences of the NI protocol and similarly with the Green agenda.
June 14, 2021
The G7 green agenda is doomed to fail. First because it is based on dodgy science. Second because the rest of the world does not share the view that we are all going to be boiled alive because of CO2, except as a useful lever to extract money from the G7 to counter the alleged consequences. Third because sooner or later G7 voters will wake up to the actual consequences of implementing the agenda and eject it’s advocates from office. It will also mark the terminal decline of western influence on the rest of the world.
June 14, 2021
In the 19th century there was a scam which became known as The Green Goods Scam.
A money fraud, it too was used to trick people by appealing to the greedy side of their nature.
“HOW much if I let you put windmills on my rolling acres?”.
I note that there are very strict planning restrictions for domestic turbines but none for hot tubs or trampolines or smoke belching, carbon ridden burnt meat BBQs!
Not that I care…I just hate the noise…which come to think is supposed to be an environmental ( bleat) issue!
NB Boris.
Round here they have NEVER been scared of any old virus. Vis gatherings, no masks, kissing, hugging, ball games since March 2020. Your approval ratings are down to furlough payments ( aka bribery/blood money). And skewed polls!
June 14, 2021
perception of double standards
Perception! – I think not, reality more likely. The Left are just anti Government so anything goes. This Government with an eye the next election above everything else, will agree with left learning voices in hopes of getting their vote. In fact they agree rather than defend any position. Even this weekend according to the MsM Boris has come out in support of a Political Party that wishes to smash capitalism and remove the police. Its all electioneering.
The position of this Government in virtue ‘agreeing’ actually feeds more dissent, blocks progress and causes even more unrest.
June 14, 2021
The first 2 paragraphs explicitly describe the socialist mentality -exactly!
This is one reason we know they are wrong and attack their posturing.
That they are supported by the media just shows how badly we are served by a press that is supposed to be able to investigate and think for itself.
It is of course the media that thrusts the idiocy of MMCC down our throats constantly, with no proof whatsoever — HOW MANY TIMES have we heard the cry; “Only 10 years to save the Earth” – It’s all political nonsense, and the socialist mindset has not the capacity to know this.
Sir JR, Please ask these MP’s you speak of to provide actual real evidence of their claims before they torture us all with their ignorance.
Proof is non-existant but implied with statements to the effect that everyone knows it is happening. We truly have had enough of lemminism – please insist they produce evidence so that we can show them how poorly they understand what is really going on.
June 14, 2021
All the voices on being ‘Green’ also advocate adoption of newly manufactured goods. When it is the continuous renewal in pollution facilities and their delivery that can be singled out as a bigger polluter than actual use.
Then of course those that advocate being ‘Green’ don’t include themselves and will expect others to pay for it.
June 14, 2021
Congratulations to our EU friends who today will surpass 300m vaccinations across the 27. This includes more than 60m in Germany, close to 50m in France, more than 40m in Italy and over 30m in Spain. Little Malta is the stand out performer – well ahead of the UK in vaccination rates.
After slow starts – due mainly to the failure of British company AstraZeneca to deliver on its promises -the 27 are now routinely carrying out more than 4m vaccinations a day. At this rate they’ll surpass half a billion by early August.
reply Not a word of praise for the U.K. which has vaccinated a far higher proportion of the population than the EU?
June 14, 2021
Population of Malta&Gozo – 515,000 compared to that of the UK, which is heading to 70million at least.
The 2 most corrupt countries in the EU – Malta, followed by Italy, according to BusinessInsider.
Just saying.
June 14, 2021
Notice also, the attack on Astra Zenica due to a disputed contract but not a word about the disgraceful propoganda by France and Germany against that vaccine, which resulted in significant reluctance to vaccinate amongst the public.
An example of shameful bias.
June 14, 2021
the unscientific and mendacious attacks on AZ and its vaccine by various EU figures such as Macron, von der Leyen and others is one of the lasting scandals of this crisis. God only knows the damage and death it has caused. they should hang their heads in shame – as their populations recognise.
AZ’s decision to sell their excellent vaccine globally at no profit is an outstanding example of altruism. they and the rest of us – throughout the world – will ignore the sneering of a tiny minority of EU toadies like you.
June 14, 2021
When did ‘best endeavours’ become a ‘promise’?
Clearly you never got involved in business contracts, or you would be sued and be bankrupt by now.
June 14, 2021
“One last push… keep thousands out of hospital… ”
Yes. Including me. Had it not been for a private physio I have only seen a nurse practitioner for ten minutes who told me to take pills for a serious ligament injury. I haven’t seen a doctor once in 13 weeks – but surely a letter should have come from the NHS by now ?
I know I’m in the system as the physio is well connected but why are orthopaedic admin staff not working ?
Luckily I’m fit, resilient and resources and coping.
God help anyone if they get cancer now. From what I’m seeing we have NOT saved the NHS.
Lockdown kills.
Anyway…back with the…
June 14, 2021
Swiss voters have rejected legislation at the heart of the country’s strategy to abide by the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The CO2 law was turned down on Sunday by 51.6% of voters.
Great, but why only 51.6%, must be loads of deluded alarmist, con trick, propaganda that is working there too I suppose.
June 14, 2021
Switzerland is a real democracy – and Europe’s most prosperous and stable country. Which they have managed without ever being in the EU, the single market or the customs union. no wonder they have rejected the EU’s attempts to make them an economic colony, as the EU still attempts to do with the UK through weaponising historic antagonisms in Ireland.
June 14, 2021
Sounds like politics to me Sir John, each MP, group or party believing their way is best. I am not just reminded of the years of Brexit debate but also the years of TINA in the 1980s, when Mrs Thatcher and her supporters ignored the views of “many voters” and some MPs in the 1980s, but not the majority who put her, and kept her, in Downing Street.
We all knew TINA was a lie, we all know “climate change” is a lie, hence why the arguments become more nuanced, but whoever shouts the loudest wins the argument, what ever the facts!
June 14, 2021
John’s article translates as “our voters don’t like what we’re doing but they’d get even more of it with the Greens, Lib Dems etc.”
That probably isn’t true – the UK will no doubt sign up to whatever global agreements are mooted, and so the matter is in the hands of more influential countries and entities, such as the US and the European Union.
I suppose that it’s worth a try if you’re desperate to hang onto the votes of conspiracy theory addicts and the rest though.
As I say, if all of the atmospheric CO2 were in a layer, then it would be about 15m thick today as against only 10m in mediaeval times.
That’s quite some increase.
June 14, 2021
Sorry, the “more” before “influential” is an error.
June 14, 2021
Which of the troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere and exosphere are you discussing?
Just asking?
June 14, 2021
If you removed the word “opposition” from headline and article your article would still make perfect sense. It’s not the opposition MPs we should be worried about, it’s your own government.
June 14, 2021
Did we all notice David Attenborough’s presentation to the G7, encouraging the Delegates to worship the Zero Carbon religion?
Where was the alternative argument? Why no speaker who could put forward the arguments so eloquently outlined by our own Lifelogic?
June 14, 2021
The parallel is more between the Green movement and the zero Covid enthusiasts – publish scaremongering model projections which are entirely unfalsifiable and which innumerate politicians are not equipped to reject and so steer them to base policy on them. Boris has fallen for both hook line and sinker.
We’ll all have a good laugh today when he claims lockdown is postponed again by 4 weeks. We all know he really means twelve months with the usual caveat “AT THE EARLIEST”.
June 14, 2021
“One of the reasons a lot of voters say they broadly agree with this yet do nothing to change their own lifestyles is the perception of double standards.”
I suspect voters may say they agree with the carbon reduction consensus because that is the ‘expected’, socially responsible answer. In reality these voters maintain a healthy scepticism and are well aware that we have been happily living with failed doomsday scenarios for 20 years or more. And they are well aware that the developing world will move inexorably towards first world living standards come what may.
June 14, 2021
Sir John, you are attempting to deceive us all. Point the finger overseas as there are indeed problems there, and there are problems with zealots here, but it is your leader and your party which is where the problem lies here. He and it are making the decisions.
This is a dishonest piece. Your loyalty to the Tory party and leadership has once again distorted your analysis.
June 14, 2021
Very good post Sir John
This country has been put I a hole by the Climate Change Act and not once has the cry of “hang about let’s think this through” by those trusted with the welfare and safety of this country.
We are governed by a PM and cabinet that are all in essence kippers all inflicted with the Black Dog Syndrome.
Someone has a black dog we have to have a blacker one. There is no other reason for the unjustifiable actions being taken by the cabinet to appease the green lobby and the congregation of the Church of Renewables Saving the World religion. All these actions being proposed all worked out on the back of a fag packet. Until the whole world unites as one then nothing will change and this country will have imploded thanks to what unscientific and emotional people with not a tad of an idea how to pay for all of this nonsense stupidly believe. Not one of them has the guts to stand up and call time out.
June 14, 2021
What was the point of the vaccines, Sir John ?
We know what comes next. Another extension and then “We can’t release you because of the autumn wave.”
Will you be joining the march on the 26th ?
June 14, 2021
The 1918 Spanish Flu global pandemic was prevalent for 18 months and disappeared without any vaccine all by itself – This covid-19 with all our technology and vaccine has now last longer and according to the medical professionals in the employ of governments will continue for some time yet
June 14, 2021
They need to keep extending until sufficient people have been ‘vaccinated’ that they can bring in their social credit passports, as agreed with the WEF. Without the social credit passports they will not be able to crush opposition to the Great Reset.
June 14, 2021
I wish it was just opposition MPs who take the view you outline so clearly. Unfortunately they are lead by the current Prime Minister and include a great many on the Government side.
June 14, 2021
Anyone who wants a clue as to what it’s like living in a Green “utopia” should visit the filthy streets of the ghetto called Brighton and Hove and take a moment to admire the hundreds of wind turbines standing immobile on the horizon.
Over the last two years, our ideological councillors have decided to ban the use of weedkiller and are now cultivating chest-high weeds on the streets, all in the name of biodiversity. Whilst saving bees and insects might be a worthy cause for some, it’s the bio-humans who are required to pay through the nose for their deteriorating services and Councillors’ abundant salaries. They’ve forgotten that it’s their job to serve our needs, one of which is ensuring we can walk (to see said bees and insects?) along the streets without dodging the chicane of slip/trip-hazards they’ve created.
June 14, 2021
Sir John,
I am reminded of a different hot debate from my youth – that of the superiority of CDs over LPs. In the end how ever much I wanted LPs they simply stopped making them (though I see they are now making a comeback).
There is, I believe, an economic debate for moving away from hydrocarbon energy. Originally the UK had a massive amount of coal which helped power the industrial revolution. Then the discovery of North Sea oil and gas kept us self sufficient in energy for many decades. However we are now having to import gas and oil in vast quantities.
I do not relish having to replace my gas boiler – but then houses used to be heated by coal (our boiler is in the coal cellar). Perhaps the gas mains could be used to distribute hydrogen generated by electrolysis from nuclear, solar or wind power.
Most (all?) car manufacturers are stopping producing petrol and diesel cars. We will all be buying electric or hybrid sooner or later. And aero manufacturers are starting to look at electric aircraft seriously.
It is a fact that CO2 in the atmosphere is increasing year on year – how much of this is due to human activity (it went up last year despite world wide lock downs) and how much it impacts the climate is open for scientific debate. However it is also a fact that fossil fuels are a finite resource and will become increasingly expensive.
June 14, 2021
In answer to MiC
YES. I’m scared of a bit of cloth on my face.
I went to school in the 70s and early 80s and went to one where far more kids ended up in prison and borstal than university. In the time that I was there (Eastfields High School for Boys, Mitcham in a London overspill borough) four of the lads were convicted of separate murders. Others have gone on to murder since.
Being a late developer I was bullied. We used to wear snorkel coats as was the fashion. I was pinned down by a gang and they forcibly squeezed the snorkel closed over my face and held me on the ground screaming for what seemed like 20 minutes. It was probably less but I never ever recovered from the experience. I thought I was going to die.
Having discovered my weakness they took pleasure in pinning me to the ground and having the fat boy lay his belly across my face.
So yes. The past fifteen months has been difficult for me. I hate having my nose and mouth covered by anything that restricts my breathing but have done it on the orders of the Government, I have taken jabs that I really didn’t want on the orders of the Government.
I now openly refuse to wear a mask and will resist any officer who tries to enforce the Government’s orders over me. This is no longer a legitimate Government. It has behaved illegally umpteen times already.
I’ll tell you what happens next because I’ve been right most of the time on this situation.
Four weeks will become six, then the Autumn wave (or a new variant, whichever suits SAGE) will keep us in lockdown and masks.
June 14, 2021
These people are also very selective in their views. They fail to tackle the main cause of environmental damage to our planet which is the ever-increasing growth in the human population. This Government continues to allow a net immigration of over 600,000 people per year and fails to stop the invasion of economic migrants across the channel. They allow EU countries to continue plundering our fishing resources. We have a Prime Minister who makes promises to save the rest of the World using UK taxpayers’ money but does nothing for the British people. Does he really think other countries will deliver on their promises to help save the planet? They won’t. The UK will end up uncompetitive and much the poorer. What amazes me is that people still vote for them but they will wake up when it starts to hit them in their pockets and they can’t afford to drive their cars, heat their homes and go abroad on holiday.
As the G7 meeting showed us it’s a case of Do As I Say, Not As I Do.
June 14, 2021
Sir John, I enjoy your thoughtful and enlightened comments on the climate change agenda and it is a pity that you seek to conflate the extreme climate change alarmists with those who saw / see the benefits of the EU single market. Those who voted remain are also often, wrongly, assumed to be pro-lockdown. These are all different issues. I stand as proof of a pro-freedom, anti-lockdown, climate change policy sceptic remain supporter.
June 14, 2021
Their numeracy on this subject is the same as their numeracy on the vaccines.
They say the “rich” West must beggar itself to stop climate change, but China, India, South America, and Africa can surge ahead otherwise it won’t be fair. Even if they bankrupted us in the West, on their own terms and according to their own arguments, the effect on the climate would be negligible, but it would also be punitive for the West. It is the same with the vaccines. They want us to give away our vaccines to the Third World, in order so they say, to eradicate the Wuhan virus. The numbers again don’t work. We are too small a country and the world population is too big. Better, surely, to look after the people here first as the numbers are so small in world terms, and then turn our attention to the 8 billion.
By the same token, we should first be securing our own defences here, against flood and drought, moving people back from vulnerable coasts, thinking where to evacuate London and Bristol to if necessary, and above all stopping importing any more people or covering any more farmland and woodland with concrete. We should also be attending to the waterways and natural soakaways which the “Environment Agency” neglects.
June 14, 2021
The Green Party were a very reluctant convert to the Remain cause seeing the EU as a rich man`s club and fundamentally committed to growth Free Trade and International Capitalisms ( tsk tsk). Guilty on all charges .
Big promises too be paid for later is a politically irresponsible Green dimension of the Brexit Government and of a piece with the rest of the Brexit practice of stealing from tomorrow to pay for their today. Net zero had nothing to do with either remain or Lab0our it was Theresa May and has been gleefully endorsed by Boris since .
I see it as a way of trying to make Remain Conservative Voters forget they are voting for Party that thinks they City Jobs are expendable the Universities they send their children to an enemy, and their Liberal views
, merely worthless middle class affections .
On the main point overall I agree …but don`t blame me
June 14, 2021
By the way the fact that this Government and politicians in general love to indulge in cheap gestures where someone else pays does not mean the science behind Green activism is pretty strong , neither do the sometimes exaggerated claims and dubious predictions
Behind all that we now have 70 years of work so I do think it is problem the world has to take on and I don`t think we need set our standards at the same level as China ….but its too fast
June 14, 2021
Climate is one of those issues which is beyond the capacity of the majority of politicians to understand, another would be warfare and grand strategy where the history of our politicians to understand a strategic situation and the consequences of becoming actively involved for us has been woeful, and like anthropogenic climate change has been driven by those with a secret agenda against which ignorance and stupidity is no match. Once we have ‘won’ the war on climate change and become suitably impoverished, we can then be endlessly told how we won the battle to save the world much as we are endlessly told how we won wars and saved the world? Will the history of the United Kingdom be one in which the current crop of politicians finished what a century of their equally incompetent forebears failed to achieve: total powerlessness and impoverishment, that which ‘new’ Britons have wanted to leave in their millions?
June 14, 2021
The Green Party are not the opposition; they only have one MP – the opposition against the conservative voter is the Tory MPs
June 14, 2021
I think the moral bankruptcy of the government is summed up by their making the Queen, aged 95, travel all the way to the tip of Cornwall from London to host a dinner for the G7 gang.
June 14, 2021
It seems to me that the issue is more complex than Sir John’s analysis suggests. Taking as a starting point the scientific conclusion that the world is indeed inexorably heating up, with CO2 emissions the primary cause but with significant contributions from methane and other gases, the question is how does the world deal with the consequences? Inevitably, we will overshoot the 2% target – which will then threaten the 40% of the worlds population that lives within 100km of the coast.
The problem is exacerbated by an economic system that depends on growth for increased profits, dividends, market share etc. But the world has finite resources and vested interests that wish to enjoy increased profits, as a larger global population achieves a net disposable income to spend on consumer products. The vested interests prefer inertia and greenwashing to actually facing up to the consequences and going for zero carbon. This lack of urgency on their part is what frustrates the Greens and other environmental activists
.
The global population is now approaching 8 billion. The consequences of the projected increase in sea levels, increased H20 vapour in the atmosphere, the current exponential increase in burning carbon and the destruction of the world’s green lungs – the rain forests – will be catastrophic. And far more costly than if we grasp the nettle now and make a start on saving our lovely planet.
June 14, 2021
A bit late – and my maths is shot to pieces – the MsM have pictures of the G7 leaders all standing on a plinth – all 9 of them!
When did an observer become part of the rabble, and why was India and Australia missing on the presumed basis?
Out of the 9 only 4 weren’t EU rulers. Then those who are supposed to be our leaders wonder why we disrespect them so much(they have never earnt the right of respect- because they keep insulting us), all grandstanding, and virtue signalling.
So what is the point? why is taxpayer money being wasted this way? Why does a green future not include those that spout such rubbish to the rest of us? G7 may be G9, then why is there a G20 how much disrespect can we tolerate from these juvenile people.
June 14, 2021
The notion that lockdowns, face masks, and self distancing is for everyone else also comes to mind from this rabble of un-representatives of the people. As others have said the world is fast becoming do as I say not as I do
June 14, 2021
sadly all the main political parties are selecting candidates with these silly views.
the political system is failing us badly.