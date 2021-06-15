My Parliamentary Question on HGV Driving Tests

I have received this answer to my recent Parliamentary Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what steps he is taking to increase the rate of HGV driving tests undertaken. (12055)

Tabled on: 08 June 2021

Rachel Maclean:

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has put in place a number of measures to increase driving tests. These include offering overtime and annual leave buy back to examiners, asking all those qualified to conduct tests, but who do not do so as part of their current day job, to return to conducting tests, and conducting out of hours testing (such as on public holidays).

The DVSA has also started a recruitment campaign to increase the number of examiners. The aim is to increase testing capacity and reduce the backlog as quickly as possible, whilst maintaining a COVID-secure service for customers and examiners.

The answer was submitted on 14 Jun 2021 at 15:17.