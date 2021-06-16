President Macron’s revealing view of Northern Ireland

When President Macron said that sending supermarket supplies from Toulouse to Paris was different from sending them from Liverpool to Belfast because in the first case they were in the same country he revealed a common international misunderstanding about the constitutional status of Northern Ireland. Fed on a diet of EU and Republic of Ireland spin they all see the issues in Northern Ireland from the Irish Republican viewpoint. They ignore or simply do not understand the majority community in Northern Ireland who are strongly of the view that Northern Ireland must remain an integral part of the UK, as much a part of the UK as Toulouse is part of France. There are quite a lot of Americans who also need to be told this. They sometimes seem to think the UK is holding onto some colony in Northern Ireland against the will of the people. As the Good Friday Agreement makes clear Northern Ireland is fully part of the UK by virtue of popular majority support. It could be changed by a referendum or border poll. Recent polling shows an insufficient level of support for any such change showing there is no need to hold a poll.
When challenged by the UK view that the current arrangements over trade between GB and NI are not working, the EU argues two contradictory soundbites. They say the UK entered into an international Agreement called the Northern Ireland Protocol, and that must be fully enforced and can never be changed. They also argue that the Good Friday Agreement is central to the wider issues of good peaceful government on both sides of the border on the island of Ireland.
The truth is the EU’s aggressive and excessive approach to implementing their view of the Protocol is undermining the Good Friday Agreement. Their actions have alienated the majority community in Northern Ireland, who see the EU trying to force them into dependence on the Republic, severing important links with their own country, the wider UK.
Nor is it true to say that the EU’s view of the legal requirements of the Protocol are correct. The Protocol, like the Good Friday Agreement, seeks to balance the interests of the UK and of the Republic/EU .It is meant to uphold Northern Ireland’s s full membership of the UK’s internal or single market, yet the EU is doing everything it can to stop goods, animals and plants passing from GB to NI. The UK government needs to set out its legal view of the EU’s need to respect the UK single market to comply with the Protocol, and its various suggested fixes for the restrictions and frictions deliberately placed in the way of GB/NI trade by the EU.
I did not myself vote for the final UK/EU Agreement, fearing bad faith by the EU especially on fish and Northern Ireland. The Withdrawal Act I did vote for contained the crucial sovereignty clause which gives us the legal basis to act unilaterally if the EU refuses to negotiate a sensible compromise. We also have such rights under the Vienna Convention on Treaties should we need to renounce the Protocol. The EU/UK Agreement also gives us the right to suspend the Protocol if it is not being fairly and sensibly enforced. It is time to take control of our own internal trade and demonstrate that is legal as well as right.
It’s rather too easy to produce a looong list of things wrong with the WA and the NI Protocol; some deliberate, some accidental. After the transfer of responsibility for it passed from May to Johnson one glaring error was the law and court to which claims are to be sent for resolution. To identify the ECJ as final arbiter was unforgivable. I’m sure all the lawyers in government said so, and yet here we are.
June 16, 2021
Good article in yesterday’s Telegraph. The whole FTA and WA will be ditched by the end of the year.
No other country would accept a third party ruling part of its territory.
If Boris accedes to the intransigence of Brussels and allows Northern Ireland to be practically annexed by Brussels the Tory party will be history.
After all there is very little worthwhile in the FTA and commerce will soon adapt to WTO rules, that is what we should have done in the first place. May has a lot to answer for.
June 16, 2021
JR, your spin about a nasty EU does not hold up to any reasonable scrutiny. It was your MPs, party and govt failures that are at the heart of the disaster out and predictable problem. Like the on- going lockdown nightmare- where is the cost benefit analysis to economy, non Covid deaths, NHS waiting times as saving NHS is allegedly at your PMs decision making.
The Fake Tory govt knew it was giving away/annexing N.Ireland. Both Johnson and May made repeated claims what a UK PM would never do and made promises to the DUP. All assurances and promises reneged on by your party and govt. on despite what JR claims. Read articles by Sammi Wilson who reasonably exposes your govt.
Many experts made it clear how awful it was. The Spectator published a 40 point article, yet with an eighty seat majority and many claims to leave deal or no deal the EU were rightly confident Johnson would cave in to its awful demands, as he always does. The blame falls squarely with your MPs, party and govt.
June 16, 2021
Northern Ireland is a different country, however Toulouse and Paris are both in France. As for being part of the United Kingdom Northern, Ireland has made clear they want to remain united. I see Macrons point of view ,yet I see your point of view. The Good Friday Agreement was created with a lot of hard work and emotional input . It should be respected.
June 16, 2021
President Macron was 100% correct to say that sending supermarket supplies from Toulouse to Paris is different from sending them from Liverpool to Belfast. This is because President Macron has not agreed an international treaty which puts a customs border between Toulouse and Paris. The Prime Minster of the UK by contrast has agreed an international treaty which puts a customs border between Liverpool and Belfast. And you voted for it. We can only begin to solve this problem if UK politicians admit what they signed up to under the Protocol.
I did not vote for the final Agreement. The U.K. version of the Withdrawal Agreement I voted for contained a U.K. override.
June 16, 2021
Ben Habib said that at the recent court challenge of the NI protocol, it was stated by the UK QC that the Protocol actually overrides the Act of Union… so NI is apparently now not part of the UK.
He also stated it had been done illegally as there has been no vote on it.
If that is correct it’s been kept very quiet in MSM.
June 16, 2021
John didn’t vote for it, so some here will apparently assume that it is therefore not binding on the UK.
Whether he did or not, it passed with his party’s votes, however.
Yes, Mr. Macron was 100% correct.
And it IS binding.
June 16, 2021
No it isn’t, there is a sovereignty clause that Bill Cash insisted on inserting.
June 16, 2021
You are not a stupid man. You know that the UK cannot override an international Treaty by relying on a national law. So why do you persist in such obviously wrong claims?
June 16, 2021
no need to do so. the EU are clearly in breach – both of the NI protocol and the Belfast Agreement. all we need them to do is implement the protocol on the basis agreed. perhaps you should read it.
June 16, 2021
Because many Tory voters gladly accept those claims, perhaps?
June 16, 2021
1930s Germany was unable to override the Treaty of Versailles – careful what you wish for and take delight in celebrating.
June 16, 2021
No, Sir JR is not stupid, but you certainly seem to be! Firstly, of course any country can resile from any international treaty, either in whole or in part. After all, no government can bind its successors. That’s the whole point of democracy, independence and sovereignty.
And secondly, the NIP has within it clause 16, which allows either side to do precisely that: suspend the agreement in whole or in part. So to do so is NOT in contravention of the agreement, but to USE the agreement. If section 16 was never intended to be used it wouldn’t be there. It was put there as it was foreseen that it might be needed. And now it is.
So let’s USE the agreement the way it was intended to be used, by suspending those elements that are causing problems.
June 16, 2021
Hold on, Malone, you seem to be leaving out of this the Leave voting majority in the UK.
We, the sovereign national electorate of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland were offered only two options, as legally enshrined by Parliament – Remain under the terms negotiated by David Cameron, or Leave the EU completely.
There was – literally – no other option offered. In particular neither the EEA option, nor the Northern Ireland Protocol version were on the only ballot paper the electorate was ever given on this issue.
The attempts by the Remain Parliaments to keep the UK in the EU, in whole or in part, was, and is, a betrayal of a guarantee by Parliament to honour the result of the Referendum.
June 16, 2021
British and Irish civil servants had already worked out post Brexit border arrangements that would cause minimal disruption.
The EU organisation then stepped in and blocked them from continuing to talk to one another. The Northern Ireland Protocol is simply a device to cause disruption and tie the U.K. into EU influence. No wonder they don’t want to change it.
Facts4EU site has details on how a practical Anglo Irish solution was deliberately destroyed by the EU organisation.
June 16, 2021
O come off it! You know perfectly well that “the crucial sovereignty clause” is irrelevant to international Treaty law and gives no legal basis to act unilaterally (and you know no lawyer would ever make such a claim). You know too that the Vienna Convention does not give the right you claim, and you also know that Article 16 does not allow us to suspend the Protocol if it is not being fairly and sensibly enforced, Article 16 is FAR more limited than that. My question -why are you so determined to mislead your readers? Don’t you feel any sense of responsibility for being so inaccurate about what the Protocol (agreed to by the UK government as the oven ready deal) meanS
Reply The UK has plenty of legal routes to rid us of this hostile EU attack on NI
June 16, 2021
Wilhoit’s observation that Conservatism consists of essentially one proposition is applicable here.
He said that centrally, it is the creation of In Groups whom the law protects but does not bind, and Out Groups whom it binds but does not protect.
Generations of Tory rule have effectively created that position with domestic law and its legal system, which exclude most ordinary people from the pursuit of justice – notably by attacks on legal aid etc. of late.
They seem to have grown accustomed to having it their way on that basis, and are now apparently astounded that they cannot also have international law operate in the same way, with other countries being the Out Group.
I very much hope that the hard fact that they cannot has come as an unpleasant shock to them.
June 16, 2021
Garland doesn’t say whether they are an International lawyer or not? What their qualifications are to make these statements. Please do.
John, If we have plenty of legal routes then why in six months are we still waiting for one such avenue to be pursued?
June 16, 2021
Garland, Oh come off it! You know perfectly well that “the crucial sovereignty clause” is part of Parliament’s legal approval of the WA and is therefore relevant to international Treaty law. Moreover Vienna is clear that states have the right to sign, and to abrogate, treaties.
The Northern Ireland Protocol isn’t working. Therefore it will be scrapped sooner or later. Not least because the EU (with the support of Remains like you) will refuse to re-negotiate it. Unfortunately the EU empire, and Remains, are too dim to realise that. The EU is making the same mistake it made with David Cameron.
June 16, 2021
It is not a “hostile attack”, it is an expectation that the UK implements checks that it freely and willingly signed up to implement by the date it freely and willingly committed to implement them by. This government should stop embarrassing our country and instead start doing what it promised to do.
June 16, 2021
It is indeed time to take control of our own internal trade and demonstrate that is legal as well as right.
Matt Hancock has claimed that “everybody got the Covid treatment that they needed” and that he had never been advised people were not receiving care.
Interesting and careful choice of words. So was Hancock told that “everybody got the treatment they needed from the NHS” or did he not bother to ask the NHS? Was Hancock therefore just guessing when he gave this surely incorrect assurance?
My information is that only about one in nine people (who died of Covid in the first wave last year) received proper intensive care treatment and some hospitals put in age cut offs for treatment as low as 75. Was this really the case? Did the NHS really fail so very badly?
Is it remotely possible or likely that Hancock really does not know the position?
June 16, 2021
I don’t think we did ‘save the NHS’. It shut down. It really did shut down.
I have not seen a doctor after a serious leg injury. Not once in thirteen weeks. Not even when I went to casualty. “Sorry. Go home. Take a pill. see your GP when the swelling goes down.”
My private Physio sent a request for a referral to my nearest knee clinic and so far not even a letter of acknowledgement from the admin 11 weeks later. (I do know I’m in the system from insider info)
I do understand.
But please don’t tell us we ‘saved the NHS’. And it was never going to just disappear anyway.
June 16, 2021
NOTING that nothing in this Protocol prevents the United Kingdom from ensuring unfettered market access for goods moving from Northern Ireland to the rest of the United Kingdom’s internal market …
DETERMINED that the application of this Protocol should impact as little as possible on the everyday life of communities in both Ireland and Northern Ireland
RECALLING that Northern Ireland is part of the customs territory of the United Kingdom and will benefit from participation in the United Kingdom’s independent trade policy,
HAVING REGARD to the importance of maintaining the integral place of Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom’s internal market,
The protocol itself provides a legal basis for challenging the EU’s behaviour.
Reply Quite right
June 16, 2021
Exactly. There is no question that the EU’s approach breaches both the protocol and the Belfast Agreement. It is important that the govt responses like with like using legal arguments, and robustly defends any legal action.
Those who say the EU is being overly bureaucratic or ‘purist’ (ie some ministers) miss the point – perhaps to be diplomatic. The EU is tempting to weaponise ancient antagonisms in NI in a last ditch attempt to shoehorn the U.K. into economic and regulatory subordination to the EU. A prosperous and successful U.K. outside the EU, with project fear debunked, is seen – unfortunately – as an existential ideological challenge to the EU’s federalising mission.
There were good arguments both for and against Brexit during the referendum and after. But none for leaving but remaining bound to the EU’s laws and regulation, as nearly happened under Mrs May. The govt must be robust in its response.
June 16, 2021
So why are we in the position that allows France and the EU to insult us and get away with it? It is because ‘Boris’ allows it and does nothing but waffle. He loves his words and himself, nothing else. He likes getting away with his BS. It’s a game to him.
And his party MPs are not brave enough to call him out directly.
June 16, 2021
Giles B, Excellent. It’s almost as if the EU, as well as the EU supporting Remains, have not read what their EU empire has signed up to.
June 16, 2021
I suspect that the ROI and British governments, left to their own devices, could sort this problem out. But if the NIP is stopping British foodstuffs getting onto NI supermarket shelves then it has to be scrapped.
P.S. I haven’t heard of a single case of British foodstuffs, obstensibly bound for NI, being smuggled across the Irish border of late. Have you?
June 16, 2021
S W
Indeed, and even if that was the case, then surely that would be a Republic of Ireland problem, which required a solution from them, with perhaps help from Northern Ireland.
I thought written into the present agreement with the EU, Northern Ireland had the opportunity after 4 years to either revise the terms of the agreement, or to cancel it if it was not working, or am I mistaken ?
June 16, 2021
perhaps there is massive consumption of fresh sausages in the Republic, that goes un-noticed and possibly smuggled? And the EU think it is very important.
June 16, 2021
At one time it seemed that the Irish could sort it out with us, but the EU intervened:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/04/27/the-question-s-over-scottish-independence/#comment-1225090
“… a former senior Irish diplomat, Rory Montgomery, saying that initially the Irish government had been open to suggestions on how customs checks and controls could be performed without any need for a hard border on the island of Ireland but they “ran into a brick wall” with the EU Commission …”
June 16, 2021
Denis,
It was the EUs way of pointing out to the Irish government that they were no longer a sovereign country, but a tool to be used to facilitate the EUs ultimate intentions.
June 16, 2021
Sea Warrior, Smuggling was illegal even when the UK was trapped inside the EU.
June 16, 2021
S_W,
Were the NIP to be implemented it would give rise to sausages flying south in a Prohibition business of wonderous propotions. Have even considered opening a banger/speak easy. Don’t speak with your mouthful.
June 16, 2021
The choice of Toulouse though good for sausages would have better been Corsica or any of the islands off the French coast. The principal was a good one.
The Americans are notoriously geographically unaware. Confirmed by my own experience in the USA. Not only unaware but disinterested.
You do not seem to accept, in print at least, that the NIP was created for the very purpose that the EU are using it, to divide the UK and should we falter to enwrap us in some new clause to our separation that would bring us back into EU control. Witness the offered Vetinary Agreement. Do not fall into such an elephant trap.
The next step is to remind them that if they do not back off, the next step will be Clause 16 suspending the NIP and then if necessary, resort to the Vienna Convention. Boris and the conservatives have much to gain and retain from short decisive action than the prolonged playground spat that is currently running. It might balance the flack he will attract from keeping the country closed down for a further four weeks.
June 16, 2021
Agricola,
So, what are you proposing as an alternative a border between Ireland and NI?
June 16, 2021
Bill Brown.
Only if the Republic of Ireland chooses to create one on their territory. Those manning it will have little to do as trade across that border is miniscule. Left to the ROI and the UK it would be dealt with electronically on trust. The only people engaged in smuggling were the terrorists, currently largely dormant, but no doubt open to any opportunity. Both the ROI and the UK have the law to deal with such eventualities.
Your border hopes are very dated and passe.
June 16, 2021
Technically the customs border is still coincident with the international border, and so technically Brandon Lewis was correct on January 1 when he tweeted “There is no ‘Irish Sea Border'”:
https://twitter.com/brandonlewis/status/1345057483887411200?lang=en
Article 4 of the protocol:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/840230/Revised_Protocol_to_the_Withdrawal_Agreement.pdf
“Northern Ireland is part of the customs territory of the United Kingdom”
In other words, the customs territory of the UK still extends to the land border with the Republic.
And clearly there can be no absolute rule that customs checks must always take place at the actual customs border, or we would not now have EU mandated customs checks on goods destined to cross the land border into the Republic being conducted away from the land border at Belfast and Larne and other EU designated points of entry to Northern Ireland, but with those checks and controls also encompassing the much greater volume of goods which are not destined to end up in the Republic.
And quite apart from that novel, bizarre, “let’s throw some needles into a haystack and then examine every blade of hay until we find all the needles and can check them” game there were already various places north and south away from the border and away from the coast where customs checks were performed.
For example, in the Republic, mentioned here in March:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/03/23/a-new-framework-for-our-economy/#comment-1217593
“A spokeswoman for Revenue said: “Revenue has anti-smuggling teams at all main ports and airports and at the main postal depots, who routinely profile imports and exports and carry out X-ray examinations and physical examinations based on risk assessment.”
Well, what a pity that nobody mentioned those Irish anti-smuggling teams at “main postal depots” in the Republic back in the autumn of 2019 when Irish politicians – and then Angela Merkel – got themselves into a bother about Boris Johnson’s suggestion that there could be “customs clearance depots” not at the border itself but well back from the border.”
June 16, 2021
agricola
June 16, 2021
Agricola, Yes you’re right. Especially about the tantalising offer of alignment to EU rules. It is not so much an elephant trap, more ongoing blackmail by the EU – they have zero incentive to make the NIP work. Does Boris Johnson see this? I doubt it.
June 16, 2021
For all of John’s protestations he knows as well as anyone that this idiotically termed protocol is here to stay.
Both the person that now resides in the Whitehouse and Merkel back the NIP and see it as a weapon to coerce the current PM of GB who, let’s face it, is utterly captured by a form of collectivist and internationalist politics that is completely alien to normal, decent minded, moral British people ie the majority population
As an aside. I’ve just returned from Tesco’s and entered the shop without a mask. No one stopped me and if they had I would have left the store and told them to kiss both cheeks. If Johnson, Bidet and all the other flotsam can swan around in Cornwall without adhering to CV19 rules then so can a far more important section of my nation ie the British people
June 16, 2021
The protocol is here to stay only until 2024 (I think the date is) when the NI Assembly can vote to ditch the entire thing. Which plainly they will do if Macron and co continue with their antics.
Of course the driver for the current spat is that Macron is hoping to be elected again next year but is shipping votes to le Pen – populist anti-English rhetoric is one of his tactics to get more votes.
June 16, 2021
Boris is the PM of the UK – not of ‘GB’. You’re not Marcon, are you?
June 16, 2021
Maybe he’s just predicting the future.
June 16, 2021
You’re hard man.
You’ll be drinking from those taps labelled “not drinking water” next…
June 16, 2021
The current PM is unwilling to go to WTO terms. This despite the fact that we have had more than enough time to ensure we are adequately prepared for it. Despite tough words from Lord Frost too, which are only to provide cover in the media and buy time.
So the dance continues. I suspect lots of work is being done on various government statements to make the present catastrophe sound like a success. Though I suspect various individuals in the EU organisation will be doing the exact opposite.
June 16, 2021
Regarding the masks there is no need for anyone to be wearing one now. You don’t need to see a doctor in order to have an exemption lanyard. In fact it is now too difficult to see a doctor anyway.
Please. Either get a sunflower lanyard or make a lanyard yourself saying “hidden disability” and this avoids some poor sod working on minimum wage being forced to challenge you. I can assure you that most don’t want to do so but may be put in an awkward position by you not wearing one.
I have not been challenged either.
I genuinely have mild claustrophobia after a distressing childhood incident when I was pinned down for twenty minutes and my nylon coat crushed over my face for twenty minutes – a form of water boarding. I have hated having my face covered since but have, thus far, complied with the mask wearing for the good of the country but no more.
Boris has blown the best vaccination effort the world has seen.
He’s a lying jelly of a man who is suffocating our economy.
June 16, 2021
Dom, I am not convinced the NIP is here to stay. It is patently not working. There are three ways out: the UK signs up to alignment with EU rules; the NIP is renegotiated; the NIP is scrapped. Of course the EU has us over a barrel so won’t re-negotiate – why should they? That leaves alignment or scrapping. I have no illusions – Boris Johnson would prefer to fudge. But call me an optimist, I think the NIP will be scrapped because alignment is such an open betrayal.
June 16, 2021
So the European Union, which “needs us more than we need them” has us over a barrel, does it?
How did that happen then?
Whatever changed?
June 16, 2021
Well done oh maskless one! And respect.
We have to urgently claim our freedoms back or they will disappear forever down the Great Leader’s gullet. Like a cormorant with a fish.
The nodding dog Parliament will not help us!
June 16, 2021
We are approaching the time where the Government should trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to suspend its operation in so far as it adversely impacts economic activity. Such unilateral action expressly provided for in the Protocol would not be a breach of its provisions. No point flogging a dead horse. Lord Frost appears more than capable of handling the details.
In any event we cannot have the President of France acting under the umbrella of the EU legislating for what is going on in Northern Ireland.
Also Just to let you know that Rishi Sunak is due to be interviewed by Andrew Neil tonight on GB News at 8:00pm
June 16, 2021
Capable is certainly not a word I would use to describe unelected bureaucrat Mr Frost.
He has negotiated the two worst deals in our country’s recent history.
It is a wonder he is not in prison. Yet.
June 16, 2021
But remaining in the EU, or in the EU’s single market, would have been even worse, Andy. Promises not kept by our Parliament are a canker on the soul of our nation, as I’m sure you will agree, upon reflection. The bad bits of both agreements are the Remain bits.
June 16, 2021
The current problems are a consequence of leaving, and choosing to leave in a manner which involved erecting barriers to trade which were not there before. Leavers created this problem, no one else.
June 16, 2021
GB News and especially Andrew Neil’s 8 pm segments are interesting to watch I like the way he allows guests to speak I just wish they were challenged a bit more and asked to expand such as the NFU rep last night. I also wish he wasn’t surrounded by a black studio, the sound quality on guests microphones will hopefully be sorted out soon and the busy office behind Michelle is too distracting especially when she is distracted with her earpiece and iPad but it is so unusual to hear someone like Michelle I’m still in shock. Lady Colin Campbell was very interesting last night.
The divisions the Twitter left are trying to create with their
June 16, 2021
I think it is worth noting that the French Republic has 5 overseas Departements, regarded as integral parts of France and retaining exactly the same legal status as Departements physically within France’s European borders.
Two Depts are in the Caribbean, one is on the NW coast of South America, and two are in the Indian Ocean.
Perhaps Mr Raab, as Foreign Secretary, could point this out to Msieu Macron at some relevant point in the NI discussions?
June 16, 2021
There are also hard borders and customs checks between France and those overseas Departements. As I am sure M Macron knows
June 16, 2021
Mr Macron didn’t sign a deal putting a border between mainland France and any of its offshore departments.
The Tory Brexitists not only DID sign a deal putting a border between GB and NI, they also negotiated this deal all by themselves – and they got the public to vote for it at a general election.
At some point you really do have to accept culpability for your own mess.
June 16, 2021
No, Andy, the deals were subject to terminal influence by the Remain Parliaments 2016-2019. The artificial sea border exists due to concessions to the EU, made by Theresa May and Ollie Robbins (both Remains) early on. At some point you really do have to accept culpability for your own mess.
June 16, 2021
They got a minority of the public to vote for it. This government did not get its mandate from a majority of the votes cast, but from an unrepresentative electoral system.
June 16, 2021
Strongly agree with your comments. Whilst the NI Protocol is in place there is scope for a future UK Government to drift us back into EU laws and oversight by signing up NI (and then the wider UK) to EU standards so that ‘essential checks to safeguard the Single Market’ are removed. I would say that is a virtual certainty should a Labour led government come to power.
June 16, 2021
More deluded propaganda from Gummer’s “independent” Committee for Climate Change. Why on earth does this tax payer funded organisation even exist? It is does huge net harm.
Where is the red team of climate realists to debunk their mad and insanely expensive agenda?
https://www.theccc.org.uk/
June 16, 2021
I don’t claim to be an expert on the NIP, but it seems that the goods likely to be exported from NI to Ireland are miniscule. We were told NI would benefit from being in the Customs Union as well as being in the UK internal market but it appears they are no longer in the UK internal market. Otherwise, how can the EU ‘ban’ UK goods from going to NI? Do we have a UK internal market, or not?
June 16, 2021
“Bad faith” by John in the context appears to mean expecting people to do what they have signed a treaty to say that they would do.
That’s quite interesting.
As I have said, you are going to hear far, far more from now on about the European Union than you ever did while the UK was a member, and there is no end in sight to this, not for many years.
John’s endless pieces like this are just one example, but they perhaps quicken the curtain-twitching voter – for now.
It’s just hair-of-the-dog to those beginning to suffer a hangover, from their drunkenness on brexit spirit.
Some people need to sober up and to dry out properly, I think.
June 16, 2021
Time to test the sovereignty clause. If it stands up to legal challenge the problem goes away.
If not then a referendum in Northern Ireland is required. Once that is won by the Unionists the protocol will have to be scrapped.
The EU commissars are happy to ride roughshod over those who disagree with them until they are challenged at which point fudge and compromise become the order of the day
June 16, 2021
Insightful and comp0lete common sense…. Is Boris listening?
I suggest two other elements apply to the way the EU behave.
One, people like Macron and some other EU elites get by through bullying, not diplomacy.
Two, by making sure we have big problems over NI it satisfies the EU lust to punish the UK for daring to leave their enclave.
June 16, 2021
Sir JR
Can I just remiand you there are still negotiations going on to fix the problem, but you are alaready saying we should leave th protocol. which will mean a new border between Ireland and NI, which will not help the peace agreement in NI.
So, hold your horses stop the emotional language and threats and give the negotiations a chance. The alternative is worse and emotinal generalisations at this stage helps nobody.
June 16, 2021
There has been a border between Eire and the UK since 1922. Didn’t you know? No “new” border is needed. And one of the options is to leave the protocol, so why shouldn’t JR say so? Don’t get in so much of an emotional flap in protecting your EU empire, Bill.
June 16, 2021
Apparently one may not take a ham sandwich from either Ukraine to Poland or England to France (and presumably now vice versa if we wish to exert full control at our border). By the same token ham sandwiches and sausages are not to be taken from NI to ROI unless the ham and sausages conform to EU rules which can only be the case if NI follows EU rules for ham and sausages. Many will feel that the whole issue of stopping us taking our ham sandwiches to France is a load of nonsense but it is the EU rule, actually just paralleling the USA which will not let us take in ham sandwiches, fruit etc. This will become more difficult if we want Australian meat to go on sale in NI. There is nothing to stop an individual taking a purchase from NI to ROI. The only way out of this is for EU to allow our rules to apply to ROI or a hard border to be built between NI and ROI so everything and everybody can be physically checked.
June 16, 2021
Lord Frost will appear before the Commons Northern Ireland Committee today:
https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/120/northern-ireland-affairs-committee/news/155817/minister-questioned-on-ni-protocol/
https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/0f2762db-c000-4443-bb78-65da4688884f
June 16, 2021
I was staggered by this answer from Lord Frost:
https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/0f2762db-c000-4443-bb78-65da4688884f?in=11:07:24&out=11:08:07
Why on earth did Boris Johnson and he ever accept a duty to control the movement of some goods WITHIN THE COUNTRY in order to protect the EU single market?
To protect the EU single market the UK only needed to impose legal controls on the goods being carried across the land border from the UK into the Irish Republic.
June 16, 2021
So true Sir John.
This part of the EU and particularly President Macron’s punishment schedule. We mustn’t loose sight that the Belfast Agreement never had EU involvement – it was the RoI, NI, the USA and the UK Government that brokered the peace. Part of the was it was only the citizens of the island of Ireland that could change things. In the EU citizens do as they are told or get punished.
We also need to remember that the EU Commission forced those in the RoI to vote and keep voting until they voted correctly and accepted that it was the EU that was their Rulers. Their Yes – No referendum was only going to be accepted once ‘Yes’ was the outcome! In the EU’s eyes the ROI is people they don’t trust so the keep them supressed.
The cynic in me also sees the punishment agenda in Macron’s Government owned Energy Supplier in the UK (EDF), over the last 2 weeks they have announced the closure of 4 UK based nuclear installations. Not to be replaced – just closed. The UK is to be forced to accept the EU as their energy supplier. UK development and industry is to be forced to accept EU prices and rules on energy until it submits to their(the EU’s) over arching rule.
This endless punishment regime will continue until the UK Government does what it was asked be the UK Citizen’s – leave the EU!
June 16, 2021
On the other hand, there are precedents for one-country-two-systems outcomes in international treaties, for example in Hong Kong where the trade arrangements negotiated by Mrs Thatcher’s government have been acceptable to the Chinese for more than twenty years now.
June 16, 2021
Totally off topic!
Sir John, why do you need to moderate the comments?
It gives the strong impression that there are topics that you don’t want discussed…. Why?
It’s an attack on free speech, you have no apparent interest in preventing Doris Johnson laying waste to the United Kingdom, content to be a member of the establishment and awaiting your elevation to the HoL where you can sign in, collect your £300 per day and enjoy a subsidised meal and perhaps snooze on the benches!
The whole system is rotten to the core and you’re part of the problem there are a great many sensible proposals aired here but the chances of you doing anything about it are ZERO
The Conservative Woman seems happy to post pretty much everything as long as it doesn’t contain certain words and I expect that it’s got a far greater circulation
And I think that the chances of this surviving the moderation are ZERO
If someone makes an offensive comment then
Reply I moderate comments especially when someone makes an unproven allegation against a named individual. I also delete false comments about me where I have already rebutted the point.
June 16, 2021
When we threatened to ditch the Protocol last time there was a howl of protest from the elites about breaking international law Boris backed down and sent Gove who claimed everything was sorted. Obviously it wasn’t and as usual he crumbled to the EU.
With people like Blair quick to say we should align with them will anything be different this time?
June 16, 2021
Well, the choice is clear.
It seems to be the break up of the UK, and quite easily a return to The Troubles in Ireland, or a massive split in the Right, and in their voters, caused by Alignment.
I wonder if the Tories will put party and power before country and peoples lives?
Any clues from the past?
June 16, 2021
Good to see a report on Brexit opportunities and a new unit being set up to make sure we explore them properly. These ideas and, eg, the Australia trade deal illustrate how essential it is the govt does not cave into the EU’s demand for regulatory ‘alignment’ (ie subordination) as a ‘solution’ for the NI issues.
June 16, 2021
Unfortunately a proper analysis of exactly the issues between the terms of the Protocol and the GFA has never been made by a leading UK newspaper. We have learned more here from our host and and Denis Cooper that the whole of the media put together.
Like so much else, the government never give us this information either. I had high hopes there would be more push back when Boris employed Alegra Stratton as his media spokesman but that came to nothing.
Why does the government not go on the offensive and produce and distribute a well argued factual paper through the media and diplomatic channels to put matters to rights ? Rather like the line by line forensic analysis of the EU’s preposterous Brexit bill, famously presented to Barnier and Co by a sadly unknown civil servant. Unless, of course, the arguments do not legally favour our side………………….
June 16, 2021
The better defence to suspending this arrangement is that it was signed under a pincered coercion. The Benn Act had forbidden a no deal Brexit and the EU took advantage of that by offering the lousiest deal following May’s capitulation. Johnson could and should have made more of this at the time and stated that he was signing under duress, which would have given him leeway to renege.
June 16, 2021
International rules based organisation wishes to apply International rules !
Redwood claims ” Not my fault! ”
Dog bites man
Maybe you should have had a cooling off period .They are there exactly to prevent people who do not understand what they agreed from the consequences of their own stupidity. More aimed at old ladies and dodgy savings plans than International Agreements but ..
June 16, 2021
good analogy @New – the cooling off period also serves as protection against monopolistic, cartel-minded suppliers and their unreasonable clauses.
June 16, 2021
I am sure the negotiators saw the NIP as a compromise to get Brexit done. The trouble is the good old British compromise (fudge) requires that both sides act fairly and accept what has been agreed. It seems that the EU cannot or more likely will not play fair in their determination to punish the UK and want to twist the words to to what they see as their advantage, which is actually alienating the people they seek to impress. We must give notice that after 5 months of this, we are no longer prepared to accept interference in the UK internal market (against the spirit of the agreement) and such products as the EU are putting the brakes on will be reciprocated in imports from the EU plus a few more that matter to the EU. Failing to bring this to a conclusion within a short time, we must withdraw from the whole edifice, which surely cannot be a much worse position than we are now in. If they want to damage exports to the UK further than they already have, so be it.
June 16, 2021
Well I guess it is a easy mistake to make, with our nation often being known as Great Britain and Northern Ireland, along with NI having a historically separate governance (other than during “The Troubles”), the fact is NI was historically far closer to the Status of the IoM, the CIs, even Gibraltar than were Scotland and Wales.
Nor is this confused identity just political, when France takes part in the Six Nations rugby tournament for example they field one all France team that includes their overseas territories, the United Kingdom fields three (England, Scotland & Wales) whilst Eire and NI fields an all Ireland team -and yes I do understand the reasons for this, before the trolls roll in.
As for Macron’s comment, whilst crass, ill-informed, I’m sure some Brexiteers will make a crisis out of what was obviously a miss-speak…
June 16, 2021
but it wasn’t a miss-speak Jerry. He used an incorrect statement to make a point. Trumpian some might say.
June 16, 2021
Let America have Northern Ireland. They’re clever enough to know how to deal with it and it would sort out the sausage crisis too.
(H/T to Peter Hitchens.)
June 16, 2021
Big problem facing UK economy for future, reading today, is that production of electric cars here in UK is decreasing fairly rapidly.
What a disaster. Whatever people think about electric cars, the demand for them is growing and growing, and there is BIG money to be made out of them. And high productivity / skills etc. And this kind of tech is developing rapidly and alongside similar types of tech.
We lost ARM. We don’t produce our own top-notch brand cars like Audi, Mercedes, BMW. We don’t want to mess up here as well.
Government needs to do what it can to support / encourage the high tech / digital sector in this country – boosting, greatly, wealth, skills / productivity / exports.
June 16, 2021
Once again I urge that the UK government should take the initiative and set up a system of export licences to regulate the carriage of goods from Northern Ireland across the land border into the Irish Republic, and so whether or not it would be deserved do the EU the favour of unilaterally acting to protect its single market while keeping the land border open. Then if/when the UK government decided that enough was enough with the Irish protocol that alternative protection of the EU single market would already be in place.
June 16, 2021
Well said Sir John. Sovereignty trumps all the posturing and a subject they pretend does not exist as it undermines everything the EU house of cards stands for – not built on rock but shifting sands.
June 16, 2021
I wonder what M. Macron would say if someone suggested that Corsica was not part of France?
June 16, 2021
He would say that is not true. However, Boris has signed a deal which says Northern Ireland applies EU law on goods and food. Do you see the difference?
June 16, 2021
As GileB details above – he has not
June 16, 2021
Nobody in France is proposing putting a customs border between the mainland and Corsica. If they did they would a) be bonkers and b) be expecting checks. Because borders mean checks.
No offence to you lot but have any of you ever actually crossed a border? Do you know what a border is? Borders are a pain in the backside – they create barriers to trade in goods and services. They create barriers to people. They are a pointless bureaucratic faff.
Why are you surprised – that having demanded you take back control of our borders – that the border you have erected is a pain in the backside? Or were you only hoping your border would be a pain in the backside for everyone else?
June 16, 2021
..and annuvver fing Boris’s ‘great deal ‘won him an election, it got approved by Parliament, and he signed it.
A joint committee agreed the implementation of the protocol. The UK co chair of the committee was M Gove.
A UK command paper sets out the detail of the implementation and the joint committee agreements on implementation. Paragraph 35 of the command paper shows the government knew that the end of the transition period some goods could no longer move from GB to NI.
I can supply the link
End of
June 16, 2021
But it isn’t Leave, Newmania. By definition. Part of the UK remains under EU control. We were promised by Parliament, and all players, that Leave meant leave, fully and completely. That’s what we voted on – Leave or Remain. Only.
June 16, 2021
Wish you’d keep the ROI out of your arguments. Your differences are with the EU with whom your PM and government signed an international agreement.
Also lets be clear about the makeup of the UK – it comes in two parts – the United Kingdom of GB and NI – Prior to 1922 it was the UK of GB and Ireland – and prior to 1800 mainland Britain which included Scotland from 1707 was called GB.
So you see NI is a colony of sorts especially when we look at the results of the 1918 GE in the whole of Ireland which gave SF overall 75 seats out of a total of 105 – but that was not good enough for Lloyd George and the British Govt they then set about drawing a border – yes a colony of sorts that still costs the British taxpayer 15 billion pa – maybe more
June 16, 2021
I have up to now never heard a politician give such an honest and succinct description of the Northern Ireland situation, well said Sir!
I spent almost thirty years of my life fighting Republican terrorism within the MOD family, but new all was lost when Blair sided with terrorists and finally left for England when I wss expected to accept a Republican terrorist as minister for my children’s education .
My hope now is to see the protocol scrapped and Northern Ireland firmly in the embrace of the British family.
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
MFD, Well said. And thank you for your service.
June 16, 2021
We should renounce the N.I. protocol as not fit for purpose and instead legislate very stiff penalties for the smuggling of animals, plants or goods deemed illegal in the EU, such as vaccum cleaners with a motor in excess of 900W, from the UK to the EU.
Such a measure should be sufficient for the EU who are not worried by a constant flow of illegal migrants into the EU.
June 16, 2021
The UK govt needs to be on the front foot and be prepared to take the fight to the EU by using every possible legal means open to the UK within the WA. Hopefully this should only mean using the terms of the WA to stonewall and frustrate the EU by spiking their guns before they take retaliatory action ( from the EU’s point of view a good PR exercise that informs the world that they must have a genuine agreement ). Retaliatory action via tariffs, etc are a good way of damaging the UK whilst awaiting for their complaint to be heard by the ECJ. Should the EU take action then the UK must respond and respond in days not after months of debate and more wasteful negotiation. Ben Habib’s article for Brexit Watch and Sir Hannan ( Telegraph ) are a good read on this subject.
Failing a reset by the EU after a UK retalitory response then tear up the Trade Agreement and WA. My preferred option.
Boris needs to have a comprehensive plan in place to mitigate any attack on our economy and Islands. By now we must have many many reasons to take retalitory action under existing agreements including best endeavours and good faith. Such measures should be aimed specifically at the economies of Germany and France.
A trade war is not desirable but that does not mean we should not retaliate. Preparation for war is our best defense.
June 16, 2021
I want the licence fee that I pay transferred from the fascist, racist BBC and directed to GB News that is now fighting to defend freedom of expression, destroy Marxist attacks on our nation’s culture and demography and expose both main parties complicity in trying to wrap us up in laws to silence us and to protect the 2 party status quo
June 16, 2021
Strongly agree with your comments. Whilst the NI Protocol is in place there is scope for a future UK Government to drift us back into EU laws and oversight by signing up NI (and then the wider UK) to EU standards so that ‘essential checks to safeguard the Single Market’ are removed. I would say that is a virtual certainty should a Labour led government come to power.
June 16, 2021
There is a front page report in today’s times that Gove is proposing to appease the SNP and its supporters with the intention of “saving the Union” by removing the current half-baked arrangement for voting on English-only legislation at Westminster. Whatever is he thinking of ?
The only thing that will “save the Union” is the common sense of Scottish
voters when they finally realise that Scotland would be an impoverished
backwater without the support of billions of Bank of England pounds
every year handed over by English taxpayers.
Our host used to champion English votes for English legislation but not any more. Time to man the barricades again.
English voters most definitely do NOT want an extra layer of politicians so the only solution acceptable to English voters would be to allow English MPs to sit as an English Parliament at Westminster having the same devolved powers as given to Scottish MEPs. The very idea of returning a veto over English legislation to second-rate SNP politicians like Blackmore and his motley crew is unthinkable.
As for the hated and outmoded Barnett formula, English voters should remember that, without the three devolved regions, England would have almost no deficit at all.
O campaigned for English votes. KI suspended most of the campaign when Brexit was possible to put my efforts into that.
June 16, 2021
One of the basic problems in any negotiation with the EU is that our team post May will have approached the separation agreement from a position of good intent. May was on their side so anything she agreed, said, or did was dishonest.
I once stated that based on a friends experience during Concorde developement, you had to fight for everything that had been agreed was yours, after the agreement. It has been bourne out by the NIP interpretation. The french in particular do not come to such a negotiation in good faith. Look at how their self interest at Versailles sowed the seeds of WW2. The only time sincerity manifests itself in french negotiations is when they surrender. I see this as a feature of their political class, not of the people.
Barnier made it clear in print after the reality of our decision in 2016, that the UK would be punished for having the temerity to leave the EU. We should therfore not be surprised at their behaviour. Added to which they are terrified of our potential for great success and what it might suggest to other teetering EU members. Time for a resolute Albion to lay it on the line for them, take it or leave it.
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
Macron reveals the mindset entrenched in Brussels for many years that NI is not a legitimate part of the UK.
To better aid his understanding, the example of the UK government halting shipments of Toulouse sausages to Corsica could have been made.
June 16, 2021
If the EU wants to have a pernickety, maximalist approach to the border between the UK and the EU….then let them put up a hard land border between North and South!
See how they get on with that!
June 16, 2021
Well….why on earth is the NHS keen to collect more data when it can’t even deal accurately with the data it already has?
Oh…it wants to SELL it!
June 16, 2021
So what’s going to happen when Scotland gets independence because there will no longer be GB or UK
In fact all of the treaties heretofore signed in the name of GB will fail as will treaties signed in the name of UK
June 16, 2021
Increasing High Tech in this country also boosts Jung’s famous psychological insight of the True Masculine Male.
The True Masculine Male (which we need to encourage more and more in our great country), depends on the following Masculine Virtues: King, Warrior, Magician (in Renaissance sense – not Paul Daniels) and Lover of Life.
Magician is very much about being skilled in something important to do with the natural world (it also means other things too). That includes MAKING THINGS. Using high skills to make things is a particular masculine virtue. Now Socialists ruin this by making things people don’t need. But making things that people need (i.e. quality cars / computer servers / computer chips / satellites – and other high tech stuff) is something that men get a huge kick out of. It also taps into men’s sense of patriotism. That they make things that they then export. The Germans have this sense of both masculine and patriotic satisfaction when they build and export great German cars like Audi, BMW or Mercedes, or that Californians get to a degree in Silicon Valley when the build and export high quality tech.
And then there are all the invaluable services based around High Tech / Digital.
Another reason, from the great Jung (whose psychology is inspired by the Greco-Roman / Judaeo-Christian world – and by all the male hero-like figures inhabiting this world), why we need to focus far more on boosting High Tech / Digital in this country.
Sadly, modern man is far more divorced from the great virtues that made men real men in the past. Men are no longer inspired by the great Greek heroes, by Roman virtues such as we saw in Marcus Aurelius, virtues of the ‘King’ that we see in Cyrus the Great in the Bible, or by the rites of passages of more primitive people that turn their boys into real men.
We need to return to all this more. This has to become more mainstream in our Conservative philosophy if we really want to make our country as happy + great and as masculine (for men) (and feminine for women) as possible – in good way – as it can be.
June 16, 2021
Who cares what Dominick Cummings says / thinks – like hardly no-one (outside The Westminster bubble).
Cummings is no match for Boris. No doubt, Matt Hancock, will be OK, too.
Cummings isn’t nearly as smart as he thinks he is.
June 16, 2021
My understanding is that this Protocol is without prejudice to the provisions of the 1998 Agreement in respect of the constitutional status of Northern Ireland and the principle of consent, which provides that any change in that status can only be made with the consent of a majority of its people.
Is this not true?
If the protocol is impeding sovereignty should it not be for the people of NI to vote on whether they want to retain or scrap it?
June 16, 2021
Reading this reader’s letter in today’s Irish News I can understand why some unionists are alarmed.
“Ireland is again reunited”
“There were two certainties exposed in the media last week. First, Emmanuel Macron stated truthfully that Northern Ireland is not part of the United Kingdom. It always was and will be part of a country called Ireland which has 32 counties. Unionist politicians often quote the 1801 Act of the Union as the reason for being a United Kingdom. Sadly this much quoted act is like our 100-year-old partition – it was delivered at the barrel of a gun or sword so is like all such acts, illegal, null and void. If Ireland had not been partitioned by Britain with force, Ireland today would be an Irish speaking 32-county nation. That is indisputable and should now be returned to its rightful place.
Secondly, the so-called Protocol or border at the Irish sea, this is 100 per cent correct and the only place for Ireland’s border – it is natural permanent and enforceable.
The unenforceable so-called British border put across Ireland 100 years ago in now history and redundant. Ireland is again reunited.”
June 16, 2021
The three crucial words I take from John’s post are: ‘It is time’.
It certainly is. An exercise of Article 16 would not be enough, given the political nature of the ECJ.
The NI Protocol must now be abrogated without delay. The EU has paraded its bad faith, and its determination to stir up violence and breach the Belfast Agreements. This in itself is adequate cause for resiling from the NIP, under the 1967 Convention.
But how to persuade John’s mealy-mouthed Tory colleagues that ‘it is time’? Their only use of time is to temporize, and at the prospect of the sensible IMB, they had a collective fit of the vapours.
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
Off topic, but I see that Priti Useless has decided NOT to deport a foreign criminal after all. Despite all her brave talk all it took was a left-wing rent-a-mob and she immediately caved in. Because obviously, what we need more of in Britain today are criminals.
And you wonder why the Conservative Party is neither believed nor trusted? Priti Useless epitomises all that is wrong with it: cowardly, deceitful and unreliable.
June 16, 2021
The NI protocol isn’t working, isn’t fit for purpose and has proved to be problematic to both the EU and the UK
The sensible thing to do now is to revoke the whole protocol and amend the WA and T&CA….I therefore predict that the protocol will main for the lifetime of this government
We need to be honest (like President Macron), NI is still in the EU which just leaves the old UK as GB
June 16, 2021
Firstly, Sir John, I would ask you to call it the Belfast Agreement (its proper name) and not the ‘Good Friday Agreement’, as this is what the IRA like to call it to give it religious significance.
But the real problem is that Macron is half right. Belfast IS different to Toulouse. Because the French government would NEVER agree to allow any part of France to secede. Nor would any other country. But the UK, governed as it is by traitors – both Labour and Conservative – keeps saying that areas like Scotland or Northern Ireland CAN leave, if they want. This is even written in the Belfast Agreement. It is a ******* disgrace. And, of course, for all its clauses stressing that NI is part of the UK, the NIP *does* specify that NI to be treated differently to the rest of the country. That, after all, is the reason you did not support it!
So Boris HAS betrayed NI – and the whole of the UK – by signing the NIP. And now he has to try to solve the problem he created. He only has three options: (i) a complete surrender to the EU; he would probably like to do this, for an easy life, but realises that it is politically unacceptable; (ii) retaining the Protocol but stating very firmly that British standards are *equivalennt* to those of the EU and therefore no checks are necessary; this would avoid the embarrassment of having to scrap a treaty he himself signed so very recently, and while upsetting the EU would be seen as factually undeniable and thus be impossible to criticise by his opponents; and (iii) biting the bullet and scrapping the NIP altogether; this would be the best solution in the long-term, but Boris is much too cowardly to do so.
June 16, 2021
The NI protocol must be binned and Boris must resign for making such a mess of our exit from the EU when he could simply have chosen to walk away and fall back on WTO terms.