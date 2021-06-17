My speech on the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps and Other Provisions) (England) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2021, 16 June 2021

It is time to trust people more. It is time to control people less. I would like to praise Ministers and officials, and particularly all the scientists, medics and researchers, who have worked so hard to ensure that the UK is a leader in vaccines. We are supplying one of the best vaccines to the world, getting it out early and making it available for all of us, and ensuring that we had bought in other vaccines that became available so that we were in a position to protect our population well and relatively early compared with other countries. I pay tribute to all the work by the NHS and the medics to understand how to treat the disease better and how it is transmitted so that we can take better actions to give people greater security.
I say now to all those experts, the NHS and the Government, “Share what is relevant with the rest of us—the public—and let us make more of our own risk assessments.” We are now saying to people that there are two major ways in which we can all protect ourselves against the possibility of getting this disease, or a bad version of it. First, we are making two jabs available to all adults who want them, and the figures so far show that that gives them a much better probability of not catching the disease at all and very strong protection against a serious case of it. This is what we are mainly worried about, as we are trying to stop people dying or struggling in intensive care, and to stop that pressure on the NHS and all the suffering that it produces.
We are also saying to people, “If you’re still worried about the residual risk or if you really don’t like vaccines, you can self-isolate.” I hope that the Government will continue, as an employer itself and as the Government guiding others in the economy to say that we should be generous and supportive of anyone who really does feel that they need to protect themselves against the virus by self-isolation. I think that we are now well beyond the stage where we have to isolate practically everybody else to some extent when so many people now have protection, are making their own risk judgments, and want to get on with their lives.
In the room, when assessing the data, it is important that we look at all the data about jobs, livelihoods, incomes, family stress and mental health pressures, because this policy is creating all of those. The Government can do more. They should be helping the private sector to manage air flows, air extraction, ultraviolet cleaning and so forth to make it safer for many more social contact businesses to reopen and have a reasonable number of people enjoying their services. I think that more could be done on ensuring that all our health settings have really great infection control, because we do not want any more slippages from health settings themselves.
I urge the Government to think again about an idea they looked at early on but did not develop, which is in the large populated areas, particularly the conurbations, to have isolation hospitals that deal with covid and other variant infectious diseases well away from general hospitals. We add to the pressures and the likelihood of cross-infection if we have a general hospital taking in a very infectious disease.
There is now huge scope to get a really good economic recovery to save jobs, create new jobs and get pay up, to have many more transactions in the economy. To do that, however, we need to relax and to trust the people more. I think my constituents are ready to make decisions about their own lives again and many are very frustrated that they are not allowed to. We have all this great advice and knowledge. Let us not get too gloomy and let us not lock everybody up again.
I applaud you SirJ and the other 59 MPs with courage
All sensible comments John, but in the meantime the Government is now going over the top and suggesting that employees can decide where they work, no matter what their employer (who pay their wages) thinks, so I guess many legal disputes will happen with a judge deciding who is right, but who will pay for all of these cases, the employee, the Company, or the taxpayer. ?
Good interview by Andrew Neil on GB News with the Chancellor last night, clearly the government have as yet not a clue how much net Zero by 2050 will cost us all, or even if we will have the technology to get anywhere near it.
Indeed will net Zero in the UK make any difference at all as to what the weather will be like in 2050.
Great. Glad that isolation hospitals are being mentioned again plus jab choice!
However, there seems to be some concern in Parliament that another lockdown …Autumn/Winter is already on the cards?
And as far as I can gather no official figures support any of this.
Why are people who take immune-suppressing drugs and don’t know if they have antibodies to the virus not being tested to see if they are immune to the virus? I personally know three people who are in this position and still fear mixing with others. I’ve been tested and know I have a high level of antibodies as I participated in an Imperial College trial. Why is this life-saving option not being offered to the vulnerable?
A very good question indeed Christine.
I am immunosurpressed, well over sixty and ECV. I am unable to get any information/figures as to what level of protection the AZ vaccine provides in people like me.
I have, in effect, been shielding for best part of eighteen months and now feel abandoned by the government.
We need to know what level of protection we have so we can decide whether to get back to normal or not or whether to remain locked away.
It must be our own decision, but we need all the information to make the decision.
There is much merit in your isolation hospital proposal. Said despite going to one at the age of 7 with post operative scarlet fever, only to contract measels and mumps as a result. At least I learnt to knit in isolation.
The problem, as was found with Nightingales, we did not have the qualified staff to man them. Solve that one then move on to the question, do we have an isolation requirement year round that would justify an isolation hospital anywhere. Isolation suggests no visitors, if accepted maybe one hospital per x hundred thousand of population and an ambulance feed at each end of treatment. Statistics might be useful hrer to establish demand. The alternatives for covids is mothballed nightingales.
Many people do not want to have the vaccination. The government is presently endeavouring by telephone calls to find out who and how many they are. I expect something can be done about them.
What do you suggest can be ‘done’ about those people? They will include people that cannot have the vaccination for health reasons and those that choose not to have it, at least until the trials have been finished and the results verified and published.
I think that you made a good speech for your point, John.
However, as a country, and thanks to the doctrine, amongst whose promoters you have been one of the foremost, we do not have the organisational structures, people, or practical resources, to introduce the measures that some of your recommendations imply, on a properly-coordinated national basis.
Indeed, we never had them at the start of this, and it is why this country has one of the worst deaths-per-unit of population in the world, I would say.
U.K. is currently 19th and falling in deaths per million. Almost certainly U.K. cases are exaggerated as has been widely reported.
But we are able to lockdown everybody ? That’s doable and yet self shielding isn’t ?
“Share what is relevant with the rest of us—the public—and let us make more of our own risk assessments.”
Laudable but unlikely to happen. The authorities are too busy shutting down and ‘de-platforming’ alternative voices.
While it may be politic to begin with praise, the culprits responsible for unsound decisions and actions should also be held to account.
The latest idea being floated is an employees ‘right’ to work from home. While I have worked from home myself from time to time, I think this idea is a skiver’s charter. The government should keep out of harmful interference in business practice.
I can only agree with you, Peter. We are not children.
Isolation hospitals for covid were a good idea. I thought the problem was they were unable to staff the ones they originally set up?
True, staffing was and is the biggest problem…
only ever a smokescreen diversion.
Yes we could set up a really good air extraction system in the new “isolation hospitals” you mention.
We could make sure there are good rail links to these ” isolation hospitals”
Great that you have opposed this insane extension. Keep up the good work.
I see another problem for government follwing the Ausie/UK trade agreement, only to be doubled if the redoutable Ms Truss has her way with New Zealand.
Much rumbling from the NFU and a group of MPs of the soil that needs to be answered. A financial analysis, Ausie Beef and UK Beef would settle questions arising. Compare like for like remembering that Ausie Beef is at least 28day matured beef so should only be compared with similar from the UK.
There should also be a beef health standards comparison. Bare in mind that the buying public only buy what they wish to buy and in the UK they have a myriad of choices.
Reply Australia has high animal welfare standards. they want a closer relationship and will buy more U.K. goods and services.
Sir John and fellow readers, please consult the information provided by Dr Tess Lawrie, which indicates how to minimise the harm of this virus and the remove the motivation for the lockdown.
Are you sure?
You forced me to google, and this was among the references which came up:
https://healthfeedback.org/claimreview/ivermectin-isnt-a-highly-effective-drug-for-treating-covid-19-tess-lawrie/
“Ivermectin isn’t a highly effective drug for treating COVID-19”
Your speech says it all for all the rational thinking people. I’m heartily sick of being told what to do. I’m elderly, fit, active, and I’m losing precious time to live and explore more. Thank you.
Sir John,
I read with interest about an air purification device developed in NI which claims to be 99.99% effective against viruses. Perhaps the government should focus more on mandating healthy environments rather than things like low energy light bulbs.
And I worry that much of the “energy conservation” regulations over the last few years has led to poorer air quality indoors. Review required?
Information at Stats Wales shows there are currently just 28 confirmed covid cases across all hospitals in Wales, yet we still have restrictive measures in place.
I have throughly enjoyed watching GB News since its launch.
I hadn’t realised that this Brexitist’s channel of choice was going to be a comedy channel.
Reply Pathetic comment. Can’t Remainers ever accept there are other Points of view from their’s that have every right to be heard?
Excellent interview with Rishi Sunak by Andrew Neil, and informed long-form discussion afterwards. Much better than anything on the BBC. Incisive interviewing and discussion as it used to be before the new leftist style of gotcha interruption and opinionated interviewer virtue signalling.
It’s going to be funny watching the left’s desperation as GB News becomes the leading news and current affairs channel.
I am happy to hear a range of voices. But GB News does not have a range of voices. It has one voice: an irrationally angry one.
The problem with it is that it looks and sounds like it has been put together by amateurs. Seeing that it has mostly been put together by Brexitists this would explain it.
Anyway, I for one am hooked. I was expecting GB News to be hard to watch. Instead it is literally the funniest thing I have ever seen.
Thanks for your efforts on this issue and to other honourable MPs but the fundamental drive of this entire operation still remains concealed and out of sight.
Most now realise there’s a thinly concealed plan to reconstruct the fundamental relationship between person and the now all-empowered State. The agenda is oppressive. The agenda is neo-Marxist. The agenda is a sinister.
I may bore people to death about how captured the Tory party is by the fascist left (and yes, their agenda is fascist) but it is real and substantial and represents a threat to us all.
I see Enid Blyton’s work has now been deemed ‘racist’. How long do we have to tolerate this Stalinist bullshit by dark forces that have embedded themselves?
The definition of racism is warped, partial and designed to slander tens of millions of people. That is simply abhorrent, criminal and yet it is still being allowed to go unchallenged
So, despite the patent absurdity of these restrictions – the recent reports in the Telegraph (and elsewhere) PROVE that the government’s policy is utterly wrong and illogical – only 51 Conservative MPs opposed them. And the Opposition once again failed to oppose. You have to question the mentality of the drones who just support whatever idiocy is put before them. Do they have no brains, no gumption and no self-respect? Obviously not.
As I do not live in the constituency of any of these few rebels I am completely disenfranchised. I will certainly NOT vote Conservative again, and obviously not Labour or LibDem either. If there is no decent alternative I will spoil my ballot paper. Democracy has failed us.
Being on the winning side of a single-issue advisory referendum doesn’t entitle you to have every single silly thing that you want thereafter too.
I really shouldn’t have to explain anything that basic, but its seems that quite a lot of commenters here are under the illusion that it does.
Sir John,
I look forward to Andrew Neil interviewing the Health Secretary, and also the Prime Minister.
The fact that 30,000+ people from 200+ countries are flying to Glasgow in November to attend the COP 26 climate change meeting, and thus causing large and unnecessary CO2 emissions, shows us that CAGW is a scam.
Furthermore, if this meeting takes place whilst there are still Covid-19 restrictions in place it will also show that either these restrictions are unnecessary or that the government is quite prepared to take risks with the UK’s health and economy in order for this big global elite party to take place.
The Sovereign Individual by Bill ( Not Gates). I want to read this if any one has a copy. One of the 5 star reviews says it ” Lays out the arguement for the dissolution of countries and nation states “
The sovreign individual ( not state)
Thank you
What a shame more didn’t join the vote to open up, especially as (as has now been published by the DT) Mr Whitty deliberately misled his audience by presenting out-of-date information missing the last four days (which, had they been included in his graphs, would have shown ‘cases’ plummeting).