Good to strengthen ties with Commonwealth friends

The EU and Remain MPs always thought the argument in the U.K. was all about trade. They denied in the U.K. but not elsewhere that the true quest was for ever closer Union including full monetary, economic and political union. They tried to turn crucial arguments about democracy and national accountability into profit and loss items on trade account. They tried to ignore the high cost of belonging to the EU which was more than the likely cost of tariffs to trade on WTO EU terms as a third country. They insisted on a lop sided view where a free trade arrangement with the EU was crucial but a free trade agreement with many other important trading countries was impossible as a member of the EU.
Since we left they still presume to lecture us with these views even though we rejected them many times as contradictory or untrue. They now seem to want to belittle or disrupt any trade agreement we negotiate with others, to validate their nasty view that we would not be able to do this on our own.
I remember all too many meetings or meals with leading representatives of continental members of the EU when they lectured and hectored me for daring to oppose first the Exchange Rate mechanism and then U.K. membership of the Euro. More recently they have done everything they can to rubbish Brexit, instead of conforming with their Treaty which requires them to seek positive and friendly relations with neighbouring countries.Why didn’t they respect our referendum decision and seek to keep our import market?
What a contrast with Australia and New Zealand. The U.K. left them in the lurch when we joined the EEC/EU , imposing EU tariffs against them and substituting EU food for the food they sent us. As soon as we voted to leave the EU the High Commissioners of both Countries made it clear to MPs that their countries harboured no grudges and saw this as a great opportunity to develop closer relations and free trade with each other again. Why shouldn’t we switch more of our attention from the angry , legalistic and negative EU to friendly allied countries that wish us well?
June 18, 2021
Exactly so. In an increasingly hostile world, we should recognize and nourish our true friendships. We should not be slow to acknowledge that the Evil Empire is indeed “angry , legalistic and negative” and shun it accordingly.
June 18, 2021
Are you aware, that 97% of the Commonwealth’s people – well over a billion and a half – are in places such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana and so on?
Only three percent are in Aus, NZ and Canada.
Are you sure that you have properly understood this piece, or that it really is what it purports to be?
June 18, 2021
Most of the Commonwealth just want revenge for being plundered and pillaged by the British Empire for three centuries. Particularly the Indian subcontinent.
June 18, 2021
acorn, how do you know that ‘most of the commonwealth just want revenge’?
Do you disagree that the British Empire advanced global civilisation more and faster than anything else in history? We arrived in Countries without universities, hospitals and democracy and introduced them. I know a number of Indians my Cousin married an Indian lady and this is not the impression I get. In your eyes did British subjects do nothing helpful or right at all?
June 18, 2021
acorn complete twaddle straight out of the woksters handbook.
But not as funny as Monty Python’s Life of Brian film and the scene:-
“What have the Romans done for us”
June 18, 2021
JR, but look at how long it takes for deals with the common wealth to be properly implemented because of awful ties in WA and NIP holding the UK back!! 15 years! I am surprised they are willing to wait.
Why does the UK have to be subservient to EU rules on level playing fields on environment, Labour laws etc. Further EU restrictions and annexation used in N.Ireland to restrict all UK business. Why continuing laying electric power lines to Holland and France to be further be reliant on EU energy when, as you point out yesterday, the EU’s behaviour will come with heavy cost. They already threatened to blockade and cut off electric with Jersey!! Is your party and govt competent at anything? Stop blaming others, sort out your party and govt. Time for Johnson to walk. It is an insult May to be paid in any public office, same for those who betrayed our country being paid to sit in House of Lords. Scrap the chamber and create something new, it is rotten to its core.
June 18, 2021
Hope, +1
June 18, 2021
What are you suggesting Martin – that we don’t want to trade with places like India? 🙂
I think closer trading arrangements with India will be a lot less risky than cosying up to China.
June 18, 2021
Yes, and like in all such things India will expect increased freedom of movement between our countries.
I have no problem with that, how about you?
June 18, 2021
India with approx 1.4 billion population – about 93% of the 97% you quote as relevant.
Playing with stats again?
June 18, 2021
I am not sure that recriminations over recent behaviours are particularly helpful.
Far better to concentrate on the job in hand. We have unfinished business. The outcome of the Northern Ireland Agreement should be our main focus.
Like many, I would have preferred a clean break on WTO terms and build back from there. However, we are where we are and the dance continues.
June 18, 2021
Good morning.
To be fair the Conservative Governments of both MacMillan and Heath made much the same arguments even though many, on both sides of the political divide, were making points about loss of sovereignty and the move to be a bit part of a Federal Europe. It was, and is, and will always be, a political project first and fullmost ! Its aim was very clear from the treaty the Conservative Government of, Edward Heath signed, without a referendum from the people, that we were to march to “Ever closer UNION” with the then EEC. Only after the Maastricht Treaty and the creation of the European Union (EU) did it become clear that those that warned us about this project were in fact correct. Mercifully in 2016 we finally got our chance to right the wrong, but the Conservative Governments of both Theresa May MP and Alexander Johnson MP have cocked things a bit up.
It is good that we are rebuilding old links to are past friends who, in their wisdom, have not spurned us. I have more in common with an Australian than I do with an Austrian despite the geographical divide. What I would really like to see, and this would be a TRUE SIGN OF GLOBAL BRITAIN, is for us to reach out to developing markets in both South America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Long term these will provide us with many of the raw materials, markets and food stuffs we need.
Bring it on !
June 18, 2021
Mark, reference to T May having cocked things up a bit must be the kindest judgement of the year. She was a pro EU fifth columnist who lied to Parliament and the electorate in a continuos habitual way until sussed by those close to her at that revealing Chequers meeting. Her continued presence in the HoC only emphasises the complicity of most members. Brexit means Brexit was at the heart of her lies.
June 18, 2021
I don’t see T May as a 5th columnist, at least she didn’t start out that way. It looked to me like she was driven in that direction by the advisers she had.
The problem with Brexit was never that the UK couldn’t succeed as an independent country, but that the civil service has lost the competency to run the country. They are terrified that Brexit will find out they are useless.
June 18, 2021
The thing about being an MP is that you should be intellectually strong enough to know and follow your own beliefs. Whether May was a genuine fifth columnist or just weak intellectually and swayed by “advisors” isn’t the point-either way she should never have put herself forward to lead and, for goodness sake, should never have been chosen to lead.
June 18, 2021
Not just the Civil Service you can include most MPs. Being in the EU was a soft ride for all those in power
June 18, 2021
Unfortunately, many of the most senior ones are useless….only a constant stream of new Ministers to bamboozle. No shareholders, no stock price, no bottom line to worry about.
June 18, 2021
And that there is the truth.
June 18, 2021
I am sure you are right about the civil service, they became an extension of Brussels. However May chose her leader of the Brexit team, an out and out EU federalist and she rewarded him with a knighthood at the end of her premiership. Her say one thing and do the opposite epitomised her premiership. Her failure could not be accidental or down to a malign civil service. She was in charge, on the bridge at the time, busily falsifying the log book while telling the passengers that there would be sunshine tomorrow.
June 18, 2021
@agricola; “Brexit means Brexit was at the heart of her lies.”
Come off it, those were probably the only true words she ever spoke as PM! Even Brexiteers disagreed as to what Brexit meant, re read the various manifestos extolling us to vote for Brexit, at one extreme it was implied we would effectively leave at 10am on the 24th June 2016 on WTO rules whilst at the other they wanted BRINO.
June 18, 2021
Jerry,
Brexit refers to the event not what was individually wanted as a result of it. May repeated the mantra ad nauseum until her version got voted down on three occasions. It was so dishonest it could not get past a remain Parliament.
June 18, 2021
True, but she is now sound on unlocking and her “opt out” organ donation will help many people. Almost nothing else positive to say about her. Her and other remoaners actions surely left Boris with the mess resulting in duff deal the NI issues now.
June 18, 2021
Agricola, a heartfelt and visceral +1
June 18, 2021
She never completed the rhyming couplet, at least not in public:
“Brexit means Brexit
The Tory party wrecks it”
June 18, 2021
That hasn’t stopped T. May getting £100,000 a pop for opening her mouth. Perhaps her horrendous political career has helped in those payments, pay to see a freakshow.
June 18, 2021
Agricola
T May having cocked up things a little bit?
Sorry mate she was and never has been alone, one of many.
Try reading : This is London: Life and Death in the World City by Ben Judah published by Picador and reported on in the Daily Mail.com
The exposure of what is really is happening to all these illegal immigrants and the squalor and takeover of foreign gangs of swathes of London. All ignored by the police and the majority of our politicians. It would seem that organised crime and lump labour Is the biggest financial institution within our capital city.
June 18, 2021
Well said Mr B.
June 18, 2021
Yes, Heath having abandoned the Commonwealth and succesive conservative governments having confirmed the break, it was appropriate that the people led by an honest and honourable Nigel Farage should force a return to sovereignty despite a traiterous and duplicitous Mrs May. It is her legacy of treachory and incompetence that is at the heart of present NIP problems. The conservatives emerge from this cesspit of their own making, smelling of anything but roses. All honour to Ms Truss for retrieving a trade base we can trust. Long may her efforts to build on it continue.
June 18, 2021
@agricola; Farage lead no one, other than his group of merry and very happy MEPs, UKIP talked the talk but never walked the walk so to speak.
Scargill (along with Foot, Shore, T.Benn etc) probably did more for a return to British sovereignty, nor did they want the UK to give it up in the first place, unlike so many now Brexiteers!
June 18, 2021
Greetings to the myopic, or perhaps you were herding sheep in the Falklands at the time Jerry.
June 18, 2021
Well said. I will never forget that it was a Conservative PM that killed political honesty and democracy in the UK. I have waited decades for the opportunity to right that wrong, and the many evasions of democracy that followed by all political parties. This is the Conservatives opportunity to show us that they DO respect democracy and the will of the people. They should not waste this opportunity and make sure they listen to ALL of the people and not just the noisy and woke minorities.
June 18, 2021
Chesham and Amersham! ( They HATE HS2).
Unbelievable!! ( I suppose it’s true?
Is this the warning needed to wake up the tories?
June 18, 2021
@EH; Nothing to do with HS2, what ever the new MP says (she now needs to hang on to her job come 2023/4), the LibDems love HS2, they also want more homes built. The Chesham and Amersham result is either a comment on economic policies, Brexit, CV19 or just general unhappiness with the PM/govt.
June 18, 2021
No, you are wrong. The LibDem campaign focused entirely on two issues: HS2 and homes built on green land. You may say that they were cynical and dishonest, but then that’s only to be expected from them. The point is that these were the two issues of the campaign and these were what the voters punished the government for – and rightly so!
I’m delighted the government lost on these issues. HS2 is a monumental waste of money (along with Hinckley C – have you seen the radiation leaks at EDF’s equivalent nuclear power station in China reported the other day?!). First we were told it was about speed, but when that argument was destroyed they said it was all about carrying capacity. This too is nonsense – if more capacity is needed just use double-decker trains (and don’t mention the ‘low bridges’ red herring, as that is cobblers).
And as for the push for more housing, who is this for? Is the native population increasing? No, it is migration: and specifically third-world migrants and bogus asylum-seekers (tens of thousands every year!) that is driving demand. Until Priti Useless takes action to stop this flood the demand for housing will increase and Tory support will fall in seats like this.
June 18, 2021
How do you know all this Jerry?
Have you spoken to all those who voted?
June 18, 2021
The Times 17th June
“ The Liberal Democrats, however, are hoping to win by exploiting opposition to HS2. The party’s internal polling, seen by The Times, suggests that the Tory lead has been narrowing, with the Lib Dems expecting 41 per cent of the vote compared with their 45 per cent.
Sarah Green, 39, the Lib Dem candidate, has vowed to be a “thorn in the side” of HS2, despite her party campaigning in support of the £106 billion project at the last election. Helpfully for her, Florence began drilling a day after the by-election was officially called.”
You need to be wary with these politicians…their policies are very changeable.
June 18, 2021
A total disaster. It’s turning a sweeping swathe of this country into a mess.
No, they’ll just plough on with it. A stupid and costly decision but, hey, whose money is it, and whose lives?
June 18, 2021
It is also taking building materials (cement) out of circulation in the house building push, as my friends in the trades are telling me.
June 18, 2021
Spot on.
The tories would not recognise “outstanding beauty” if it got up and hit them in the face!
June 18, 2021
The trend is predictable to anyone outside Westminster
Forget what the London centric Polls say
Forget the borrowed Labour Party votes, the Referendum Party votes, the floating votes, the traditional Conservative votes
Who’s left to support this government – the Greens, the new Tory and a few leave voting Labour
The story will be told ‘’its only a by-election’’
June 18, 2021
+1
June 18, 2021
I think that the biggest factor in this stunning win for the LDs is proposed Tory disempowerment of local people re planning law, allowing their developer friends to trample unfettered over people’s living environments.
The genteel folk of the Home Counties will be utterly appalled by this and rightly so, and also by the Tories’ shameless appeal to people whom they perhaps see as “the tattoo-headed mob” booing the England side, and, they imagine – probably wrongly, often living in the former Red Wall.
Correct or not, these people will not want to be associated with such a party.
Labour should take careful note – Blair managed to win many such seats too.
June 18, 2021
More to do with bottling Freedom Day than with your overt hatred of working class people, Martin.
June 18, 2021
The people’s Blue Boris ought to try keeping his head while all about him are losing theirs’. MacMillan would have sacked a third of the Cabinet by now.
June 18, 2021
formula57
He cannot sack his cabinet, his fillets are too closely entwined with his thinking and madcap policies. He cannot afford to have too many being abandoned to do a Cummings on him.
He will carry on doing what he does so well plenty of double speak and no guts to really do anything. He needs them to survive to keep the hustle alive.
June 18, 2021
Meanwhile, in the real world, the EU has cordially agreed a new trade deal with the UK. It isn’t a very good trade deal, and causes many new obstacles to trade and splits Northern Ireland from Great Britain, but that is entirely because the UK has chosen a self-harming path which refuses to align with the rules of its biggest market by far, the EU. Brexit is going really badly and I can understand why you try to deflect attention. But you aren’t fooling anyone
June 18, 2021
@Grey Friar; I think you will find the UK is quite willing to “align with the rules of its biggest market by far” (if needs-be), it is the EU who refuses point blank to accept WTO rules and thus allow 27+ otherwise sovereign countries to trade freely with the RotW.
June 18, 2021
If any of those twenty-seven would prefer that then they can leave by the mere sending of a letter, as did the UK.
They don’t appear to want that, do they?
June 18, 2021
EU is a declining market.
Our new company has more enquiries from India than Germany.
Let’s grasp new opportunities, not cling on to old ones.
June 18, 2021
@SJS; “Our new company has more enquiries from India than Germany.”
Yes, but what are you marketing, Chapaties or Bratwursts?…
June 18, 2021
No, it is growing, even though the developing world might be, er, developing, and faster in relative terms.
June 18, 2021
GF
Why should the UK alone, accept all future rules, regulations and directives the EU may produce, in order to sell goods into Europe?
China, America, India, Japan and South Korea sell huge amounts of goods in Europe but do not align themselves with EU rules.
Making products which simply meet the requirements of the markets you are selling into is a very different thing and is something our exporters already do.
June 18, 2021
+1
June 18, 2021
I think there is some evidence that the EU is shooting itself in the foot Grey Friar. EU imports have fallen quite sharply and whilst our exports have declined too – the balance is in our favour. When someone exports twice as much to you, as you do to them – then overtly trying to place barriers to trade between us is not exactly wise.
I had customers I wasn’t very fond of but I never let that impede my ability to sell more to them…
June 18, 2021
But the EU is NOT “our biggest market by far”. Our market is the entire world. Of that, our biggest market (“by far”) is, actually … the UK. The EU is only 3rd.
Furthermore, as any businessman will tell you, it is not a good thing to be over-reliant on one customer – expecially when he is a difficult and antagonistic one. So we want to REDUCE our trade with the EU. So actually, Brexit is going fairly well overall, but with a few major problems (NI, fishing, govenment procurement) all self-inflicted by the cretinous agreement that Boris made. Get rid of these problems and we will be a very happy country indeed!
June 18, 2021
Exactly right.
I assume all these innumerate, group think “experts” who wanted to join the ERM ) as a step to joining the EURO the same types of experts we have now pushing the mad insane net zero carbon lunacy – which will also end badly unless abandoned quickly. Or the types of experts who did not notice that many lives could be saved by merely vaccinating people in order of risk adjusting for gender, vaccinating men slightly younger than women.
Please save us from duff “experts” and scientists who keep getting things wrong. Regards the ones who join committees with particular suspicion.
June 18, 2021
Yes LL, english clubs are full of committees, breeding grounds for camels when race horses were intended.
June 18, 2021
+1
June 18, 2021
I don’t know why you don’t put yourself forward. As a self advertising polymath always certain that you are right you should be able to show these duff experts up. I am sure that 20/20 hindsight is a qualification that will make them very jealous.
June 18, 2021
I’m getting this growing sense that you think men should have been prioritised in the vaccine programme LL – but maybe I haven’t read enough of your posts to be certain yet?
June 18, 2021
🙂
June 18, 2021
Committees, !!! Aaargh.
‘Experts’ taken singly should be listened to but with great suspicion.
Experts in a committee, suspicions should be squared or cubed of the numbers of virtue signalling posers round the table.
Adam Smith had a good understanding of the worth of professionals when they form a coven.
June 18, 2021
To answer your final question, “because it is better to trade with big nearby markets than small faraway ones”
Reply Why, when they are so unpleasant and when they deliberately impede fair and free trade.
June 18, 2021
The perfect reply to a remoaner
June 18, 2021
So what caused the bye-election result?
June 18, 2021
The effect of Boris’s idiotic HS2 project I assume. No where near as idiotic and net zero wait until people find out the huge costs and economic harm that will do!
It seems the NHS undertook 1.6m fewer operations than usual (the Guardian today). One hell of a lot of suffering and doubtless many deaths the direct result of this. Plus huge economic damage from having a less able to work workforce. Yet since JULY last year all cause deaths are entirely in the normal range. This mainly one assumes due to many deaths circa 70,000 having been brought forwards slightly by Covid in the Spring of last year.
June 18, 2021
Again, LL, this is not a moan, just a direct example.
I was injured permanently 13 weeks ago and yet to be seen by a doctor. Any sort of doctor. I expect I pay £5000 pa in tax to the NHS. Not even a letter to tell me I’m on the waiting list for an MRI.
We did NOT ‘save the NHS’.
Luckily I am fit and being guided by a private physio and am nearly back to full function. I have switched from a HIIT running bias to a calisthenics one, which is no bad thing at my age but I do miss hill sprinting – there’s nothing that makes you dig so deep.
God help anyone with a painful condition or a terminal one.
June 18, 2021
Surely it is better to be able to trade with whomever offers the best terms and value at the time. The more options the better.
June 18, 2021
Strange reply. It’s Brexit that took us out of the freest and fairest trade bloc the planet’s ever seen
June 18, 2021
It isn’t free or fair Len
We had to pay many billions a year in fees
It isn’t fair with its protectionist tariffs which hit poorer nations trying to sell into Europe hard.
June 18, 2021
It isn’t them being unpleasant.
June 18, 2021
I cannot understand any politician who would prefer to trade with a controlling greedy self entitled neighbour, just because they are a neighbour. Accepting that trade means you also accept their belligerent attitude.
The UK is irreplaceable for the EU. The EU have lost far more than our annual fees, and seem determined to lose our trade and friendship too.
I also cannot understand the EU who treat their neighbour so badly that they drive away a potential ally. How long before the EU need help from it’s neighbours, be it financially or military, and will that help be forthcoming? I hope not!
The sooner we cease our reliance upon the EU, the better.
June 18, 2021
Accepting that the EU is dire, how long before Europeans, who I have found to be delightful fellow human beings you would be happy to introduce to mother, realise just how dire the EU is. I think that most of them, having experienced far worse in their past 100 year history, look upon the EU as something better. It is maybe, but far better is available. It is up to us, a sovereign UK, to point this out to them by being measurably more successful. They will then follow in their own time.
June 18, 2021
Well, in terms of building fire safety, the pollution of watercourses with sewage, and running railways we don’t seem to have much to show them so far do we?
That’s just to mention three things.
June 18, 2021
and you have researched as many as possible to list, haven’t you?
A real patriot.
June 18, 2021
MiC
Building fires kill over 5000 people a year in European countries compared to a few hundred in the UK.
Pollution…The majority of Europe’s rivers, lakes and estuaries are highly polluted and only 40% meet EU standards.
French state rail company lost 4.3 billion and the German state rail lost 4.8 billion in 2020 adding to losses in previous years.
June 18, 2021
I can understand that the concept of the EU is attractive to that great swathe of European countries that have fought over provincial and national boundaries for hundreds of years. As just one example out of so many, the area of Alsace-Lorraine was a constant cause of dispute and military action in the C15th – and was still being argued and fought over in WW1!
The Italian states were at each others’ throats during the Renaissance and only became united in the C19th, but continued to have territorial disputes with the Austrians. I won’t even touch on the Eastern European countries’ disputes, up to our own day, nor the unification of Germany ….
It’s my view that our different histories have forged a different perspective, and that the UK and the EU should be polite and considerate neighbours to each other rather than attempting to live as one legally-united family.
June 18, 2021
None will follow. The EU is imperfect. Your alternative is worse.
June 18, 2021
A lot of people with family and friends in a lot of European countries say they have wished us good luck and expressed how they feel envious of us. As with a lot of decisions it’s getting their politicians to act that’s the problem. When you’ve got Macron stating publicly that he’d never give his country a referendum on EU membership – because he knows they’d vote to leave – what can people do?
June 18, 2021
a, I will only mention countryeconomy.com ‘Country comparison Ireland vs United Kingdom’.
The RoI is a neighbour, with historical links to the UK, it might be the closest country on which to try your proposal.
From the numbers above would you really think the Irish are going to come back running, because ‘far better is available’ from the UK?
June 18, 2021
O/T: Interesting to see Rolls Royce Aviation going the sustainable aviation fuel route (18/03/2021 http://www.rolls-royce.com/media/press-releases/ )
sustainableaviation.co.uk ‘Sustainable Aviation Fuels Road-Map’
There have already been 300,000 (small) plane flights using these SAF since 2016. Airbus is now SAF on its A350 Flying Lab.
June 18, 2021
Hefner
That Rolls Royce Press release is just PR.
They are not planning to cease using fossil fuels.
June 18, 2021
If I chose to resign my membership of the local golf club, I wouldn’t expect to still be able to access the members-only bar, to be able to tee off at members-only tee off times, paying members-only rates and park in the members-only car park.
The EU is not treating the UK badly, it is treating the UK like any third country, which is what the UK decided that it wanted to be. What you are seeing is simply the inevitable consequence of the type of Brexit this government chose to pursue, nothing more.
June 18, 2021
Good comment, thank you
June 18, 2021
There’s absolutely nothing to disagree with in today’s excellent article. For a contrarian like me I find that truly disappointing.
The Bogan EU is an affront to nation State democracy but it must be said that that Britain since 1997 has become disturbingly authoritarian and openly Marxist and that cannot be denied.
Some will have caught yesterday’s comments by Lord Frost and his call to take apart the exploitative and dangerously intolerant woke State that’s now taken control of both parties and it seems both our public and private lives. Lord Frost at least understands the existential danger represented by this professional class of Socialist grievance mongers who see identity as the true great weapon to assert control
We need new laws asserting our divine right to freedom of expression, freedom from the poison of identity politics and laws to stop political parties nobbling legislation to preserve their position and insulate themselves from external harm
If you want to see the destruction of cultural Marxism freedom of expression must now be elevated as a national priority.
I want my VOICE BACK from the fascist left
June 18, 2021
DOM,
Your last two paragraphs say it all. The assylum is PC, Health &Safety, and Woke. Outside is sanity. Problem is you have to travel a long way to find outside.
June 18, 2021
You seem to have plenty to say for yourself here and no one appears to be stopping you. I don’t think that John has been approached by any fascists trying to find out who you are and to silence you, as actual ones would.
It is all the same delusional, victimhood-obsessed whingeing if you ask me.
Your idea of having no voice seems to be that anyone expressing an opposing view – which generally makes far more sense – is NOT silenced, and shows up your nonsense for what it is.
June 18, 2021
‘You seem to have plenty to say for yourself ‘ STAGGERINGLY contradictory.
Give us a break and stop providing your own opinions that Sir John regularly includes – or does he also block many more?
June 18, 2021
+1
June 18, 2021
What must be a few misplaced or even inadvertent hurty words (now called microaggressions) can – and have – led to careers ruined and workforces scared to speak at all.
That, surely, has to be a greater evil than the original sin.
Microaggressions have always been there. Soaps are based on them. It’s not just BAMEs and trans people who suffer them and certainly not over trip wires that have been deliberately set by means of unwritten changes to acceptable woke words of the day.
June 18, 2021
DOM, again my heartfelt +1
June 18, 2021
Good Morning,
A couple of years ago, the NI MP’s saved the UK from the appaling May BRINO deal; and thereby Brexit. We have a debt to pay to NI and we must stand up for them as they did for us. Lord Frost is making the right noises, will Bunter Boris do the right thing this time, or just weasel his way out of his reponsibility?
June 18, 2021
Peter Wòod
Weasel he is not. Kipper, definitely which means words and no àction.
June 18, 2021
Describing the EU as” Angry, legalistic and negative “is an appropriate label to hang on European politicians for generations prior to the EU being thought of. Their spite will continue and multiply as their project sinks further into the mire of their own making. I would suggest that in any joint venture and specifically in intelligence we wear welders gloves.
June 18, 2021
Mr Frost just asked the EU for an extension to delay the implementation of your Brexit sausage ban.
He might be making the right noises in public. In private he is capitulating- just like he did over the withdrawal agreement and over the trade deal.
Basically, Frost is really just not very competent.
June 18, 2021
I also opposed the Euro and ERM not because I was clever enough go foresee the disaster to come, but because it was a leap into the unknown, cooked up by ideologues just as Brexit has been.
Sir John is misleading you. As free-er trade conditions have been encouraged the actual tariff costs of trading have ( as Sir John often reminds us) become a small part of the equation His unsupported statement EU fees would equal it is intended to make you think there is no overall net loss . That is a terminological in-exactitude .There is vast loss and the microscopic gain made by the Australia deal would need to about 350 times the size to compensate.
You will not notice its existence , there will be no new jobs no new motor industry , no new opportunities for services nothing real at all .
The world of Sir John`s youth was one in which the Queen pitched up in far flung lands waved her hand and it was almost as if Britain was still a global power. That has gone.
We need people who understand reality to run the country.
June 18, 2021
One did not need to be clever to predict the ERM disaster with its 17%+ mortgage rates just able to think slighty. Many of people predicted the disaster. An exchange rate that might be right for today will nearly always be wrong tomorrow, the next month or the next year. This as economic conditions always change.
June 18, 2021
n exchange rate that might be right for today will nearly always be wrong tomorrow, the next month or the next year.
…Agreed and the same is very true of a irresponsible National debt ….
June 18, 2021
It isn’t the actual Australia deal itself that is important, but the doors it opens. The UK sees the future it wants, and how to get there. The Australia deal is just the first step along that route.
June 18, 2021
Exports of dairy products have dropped dramatically and many of Truss’s claims are just political puff.
And in other news, more shades of Animal Farm. Politicians, UEFA officials are to be allowed in without quarantine whilst the ordinary Brit is treated like a pariah. So let’s risk even more lockdowns for the sake of a football match.
And lickspittle MPs will say nothing. Utter cr*pp.
June 18, 2021
If this were the Plague, the Black Death or Ebola then politicians and UEFA officials wouldn’t want to come here.
NO MORE LOCKDOWN.
And whatever happened to ‘Plague Island’ ? We’ve just hosted the maskless G7. The first of its sort since the pandemic started.
June 18, 2021
Completely different to leap into a group huddle currency where there is no domestic control and to a situation where you’re in control of your destiny.
June 18, 2021
NM
You talk as if all our trade with Europe is stopping and all we have as a substitute in a new trade deal with one other nation.
Neither is true.
June 18, 2021
I think you misunderstand Sir John’s point. The Australia deal is a signal that the UK is freed of the protectionist racket that is the EU. Germany has done exceedingly well from the Euro. France is desperately trying to hang on to its coattails. Italy, Spain, Greece and Ireland are not so euphoric about the EU and, if the UK succeeds outside the EU, will be the hole in the dam.
June 18, 2021
Well prior to joining the EEC, Australia accounted for 12.5% of our export market. Cleary times have changed but it’s rather pointless to compare the low base we find ourselves currently at with the Aussies, with where we could be. Nor does it make any sense to compare the EU with a single country.
Surely much better to compare the prospects of trade with the EU with other ‘communities’ around the world? Australia is part of the Pacific Rim group. It has a population of 26M, so let’s assume that it could ‘offset’ any loss of trade to the Netherlands (pop 17.5M), Japan has a population of 126M, so is capable of offsetting Germany (pop 83M). I’m not suggesting that we will stop trading with the Netherlands or Germany, just that other (improved) trade relationships are quite capable of making up any loss of business and that these are also markets which are growing much faster than the EU (which has the slowest growth of any of the global economic groups).
June 18, 2021
Time to spend more diplomatic effort on our friends and much less on our enemies. After America’s inexplicable use of a demarche, in the run-up to a visit to this country, Biden must be viewed as an enemy. He’ll be much less important after the mid-terms.
June 18, 2021
I suspect that when 5%+ inflation proves to be far from “transitory” his popularity will decline a bit faster. However, I’ve decided I’d like to see him serve his full term, as I don’t think I want Kamala as President…
June 18, 2021
How weird it was to expect ancient enemies to behave differently once in an agreement. A century worth of treaties didn’t stop two devastating wars.
The defeated after WW2 were never going to play fair were they?
And gradually the political tendencies had to surface.
So we had to get out!
But the dreadful forces are embedded here in the U.K. encouraged, entrenched and flattered by successive governments.
Did we abandon the Commonwealth in 1949 terrified of stirring up German colonial envy or retribution and thus muddying our relationship with Europe? Churchill had called for European unity three years earlier.
June 18, 2021
Just a thought.
Is Johnson delaying “opening up” because if we are not in a state of “emergency” the experimental jab can’t be sanctioned?
Two mice in a bar.
1st mouse “ Are you getting the jab?”
2nd mouse “Not likely..they haven’t completed the human experiments yet!”.
June 18, 2021
You have a point, LL, but in fact Parliament (though not with Sir John’s vote) approved the extension of the state of emergency till September. So it doesn’t matter what the public health facts are during the summer. After that, the regime can go back as before to waving the scarecrow of a ‘fourth wave’ (or 5th, wherever we are by now), with the help of the Vichy press, and get the state of emergency renewed again, counting on Johnson’s loyal Opposition, of course.
Which way will GB News go, I wonder.
June 18, 2021
Third mouse, “I didn’t hear you. could you say that into the ear on my back ?”
Fourth mouse, “I need to go to the gents, could you look after my babies while I’m gone ?”
June 18, 2021
And in other news Tory voters in Amersham show what a lot of us think about concreting over the South. We will get the usual rubbish that it didn’t matter but of course it did. Big time.
June 18, 2021
And the LibDems had a candidate called Green. Good move.
June 18, 2021
Planning mattered. HS2 mattered. The Tory culture war mattered. And in Chesham and Amersham Brexit mattered too. I live in the constituency.
Four of my neighbours – all older couples – mostly voted to leave the EU. However they all have properties in Europe and are all appalled that reality Brexit has negatively affected them. One of the couples, relatively recently retired, was hoping to live six months of the year – during our winter – with their children and grandchildren in southern France. Because of your Brexit they now can’t.
It isn’t the Brexit they voted for and they are cross about it. I am publicly expressing sympathy for them but am privately killing myself with laughter at their self inflicted plight.
June 18, 2021
So this by-election brings a ‘shock-wave’ ? No, not really. The size is remarkable, but the result certainly isn’t. HS2, continuous failure to accept the fact that the project has been doomed from the very start put the seat under pressure. Could it be that this result is a harbinger of the fate awaiting this Government?
Sir John if ever an event was a catalyst to send a shudder through the complacent sit-on-hands Tory majority- then this one is. Discuss?
June 18, 2021
It was hardly a marginal result, was it? A swing of 25% or more.
Let’s remember that Blair used to take such seats too.
It’s far, far more than just HS2.
June 18, 2021
Chesham and Amersham! is an Illustration of a Government in tune with the Metro Left with total disregard to the whole of the UK.
That type of result is ominous here in Wokingham, the left have highjacked the local council so are now entrenched on the ground with foot soldiers and are ostensibly running a council of the left for the left.
June 18, 2021
Is the result ominous for Wokingham? We have also had devastating infrastructure and destruction of prime, beautiful farming land. House building and road disruption has peaked beyond any resident’s memory (mine is over 50 years here). Sir John has an advantage of being one of the more truly Conservative candidates to be put up (unless he takes advice and stands Independent), but the disaffection might knock his majority somewhat. Other less well supported Tory MPs ought to be shuddering at their prospects in the next GE.
June 18, 2021
The EU and Remain MPs always thought the argument in the U.K. was all about trade To me it was always about the notion of Democracy in that all laws, rules and taxes that apply inside a Country were created amended and repealed by those that have to abide by them. Anything else is a Dictatorship.
June 18, 2021
Food sales to the EU last Qtr have fallen, but sales to non-EU have risen. I hope that consumption in UK has risen and that import from EU has fallen. Trading in general probably down which can be celebrated.
June 18, 2021
Were or Remain HoC has and is still fighting the UK leave the control of their masters in Brussels is by keep using the word Brexit. It is the UK that is trying to leave the EU not just GB, unless of course the reunification of Ireland was always part of the plan. – it certainly looks that way.
The disrespect of the people of the UK shown by the majority in the HoC and this Government shows how much democracy here is in the gutter.
June 18, 2021
@nota# – apologies once more for the never ending misplaced words – predictive text and a small screen(scream)
June 18, 2021
What a shame that such a simple thing as trade has been complicated the World over by politicians with their own strange prejudices and short term friendships, simply due to the fact that they want part of the value of every individual trade for themselves and their Countries, in order to fund their own ideals.
No wonder the barter trade or alternative market is still alive and well in many communities, and probably one of the many reasons why politicians do not trust the self employed, and do their best to try restrain and control them.
June 18, 2021
Elsewhere “police used a sweeping national security law against a pro-democracy newspaper for the first time”
IDS “It’s yet another example of the ghastly dictatorial communist and its lapdogs”,(edited for effect)
Of course he is talking about China but it could have easily been the UK. The UK Government seeks to administer a left wing cancel agenda in the UK at the expense of freedoms of speech and democracy. Its about Control, not the will of the people. As already mentioned here today HS2, in hock to France on energy, aggressive green agenda that in science and in practice makes no sense, battery while the rest of the world goes hydrogen etc – its a massive list of failure.
June 18, 2021
I truly thought you WERE talking about here!
The left wing ( or fake left wing?) is an excellent tool for imposing totalitarian control.
The council here has gone “woke” in just about every way.
And it shows in the tatty, unkempt state of the horrible place.
June 18, 2021
Mr Redwood – why are food and drink exports to the EU down by nearly 50%? Is your Brexit not going very well?
When will you apologise to the producers affected by the trade barriers you have erected? Are you happy damaging so many livelihoods?
Reply EU stocked up at the end of last year. Restaurants closed on much of the continent early months this year
June 18, 2021
Dairy produce exports to them are down by 90%.
These are perishables which cannot be frozen. You can’t stock up with them.
June 18, 2021
The food and drink industry mostly blames your Brexit. Why are they wrong? Presumably cheese exporters know more about exporting cheese than you know about it? They blame Brexit.
June 18, 2021
The mercantilist ignorance of critics of the Australia deal is revealing. There is much talk of “concessions” – meaning opportunities for us all to buy Australian goods and services if we want to with at least fewer restrictions. There is quoting of the ridiculous civil service forecast of gains of only 0.02% of GDP. Ryan Bourne has a good piece on it all in the telegraph today.
But the most significant at thing about the Australia trade deal is it reminds us that countries can have free trade and friendly cooperation without one having to pay the other or accept legal and regulatory subordination.
The EUs antagonistic attitude may be a blessing, irritating as it is. Who now thinks if the whole thing blows up over NI and we move to WTO terms it would actually now be the catastrophe continuity remain so shrilly forecast? There really isn’t much more they can do to damage us.
June 18, 2021
OT I read that the LibDems have won Chesham And Amersham by 8000 votes, overturning the 16000 majority achieved by the late Cheryl Gillan. By any standards this is an extraordinary turnaround. Labour polled less than a thousand votes; it supporters must have voted LibDem. If this result does not wake up Tory MPs from their complacent torpor and find a new leader who actually represents conservative voter interests then nothing will.
June 18, 2021
An ‘extraordinary turnaround’?
Not really. The Lib Dems took a number of seats in SW London at the general election. I knew this would happen simply by looking at the election posters displayed by homeowners. The Lib Dems are the only party those opposing Conservatives in these areas vote for, as Labour are anathema.
In the case of Chesham you have the additional impact of HS2 and apparently local politicians taking liberties with planning laws.
However, Lib Dems are an irrelevance at a national level. Sir Edward Dopey and his chums will never build up a sufficient head of steam to play a part in government again.
June 18, 2021
oldtimer
Yes indeed, with turnout at 50% this time around it would seem that a substantial number of people did not bother to vote compared to the 75%turnout at the last general Election.
Who knows if all those who did not feel they would vote this time were mostly Conservatives.
Me thinks it is rather simplistic saying the LibDems are now on the rise, given what they actually stand for.
Nationally The LibDems support HS2, but their candidate was against it !
Nationally they support all things Green, with more public spending, when I would suggest most Conservatives are against it. !
June 18, 2021
The Plague, like all emergencies, exposed the true colours of nations.
The rich EU countries made backdoor deals for vaccines in breach of the spirit of the EU. The EU smeared the reputation of the OXFORD Zeneca vaccine, because it was British.
The irony is that those of us who wished to leave the EU were belittled as Little Englanders, racist, xenophobic, dimwitted people when events have proved that EU countries, when the crunch came, were nationalistic xenophobes whose bureaucracy made them dimwitted.
June 18, 2021
The Evil Empire and its Ministry of Disinformation.
June 18, 2021
Please, John Miller, don’t call it The Plague. It was serious but nothing like The Plague which took up to 60% of the European population of all ages.
This has been a failure of nerve in the West. And Boris has squandered the vaccine effort.
I was disappointed to hear that he intends to carry on in office.
June 18, 2021
We simply need to be patient where Europe is concerned.
The current regime in Brussels led by the inadequate VDL is making life difficult for many member states over a wide variety of issues, even threatening fully signed-up members like Macron with legal action over, of all things, waste water. Then of course, there is the festering sore of the vaccine debacle.
Meanwhile, there is the approaching and serious argument with the German Constitutional Court which could and should derail VDL’s naked attempts to borrow centrally.
She is also trying to acquire what, for Brussels, is the holy grail : The right to directly raise taxes across the EU using the excuse of global warming via centrally taxing carbon use. If she succeeds in this, Brussels will be able to exert much more control over member states through the distribution of vast extra amounts of funding that they will have been forced to send direct to Brussels.
VDL has little of no effective political antennae and will undoubtedly continue to push things too far. As she is almost impossible to remove from office, eventually, Eurozone members in particular will demand a loosening of the straight jacket. All bets will then be off.
June 18, 2021
Sir John,
It is true that the UK left Australia and New Zealand in the lurch. Britain had been by far their main market for wool, wheat, lamb, beef etc since the nineteenth century. There was indeed a great deal of resentment at the time with the feeling that they had been abandoned by the mother country, now that it had found new friends. However this did trigger a long-overdue impetus to develop new markets in the middle east, southeast asia, Japan, and especially China.
The world has since moved on, new generations have grown up, and old attitudes have faded. Cultural and family ties remain strong and I believe more British nationals live in Australia and New Zealand than the entirety of the EU. With the internet and this new digital age, the days of the expensive long-distance phone call (with noticeable time-lag) are in the past.
Now that Australia’s relationship with an increasingly belligerent China has turned sour, a new UK-AUS trade deal could not have come at a better time. Hopefully New Zealand will soon follow.
June 18, 2021
Yes, it is very good that we get with our real friends, who appreciate us and have more of a common shared history.
I’m amazed at how anyone can think of the EU as a friend when so many EU elites do all they can to poison things for us – I have no time for their attitude which hasn’t changed for decades. They were always so worried that the UK would usurp them somehow – Perhaps it might just.
A combining of nations that think the same way, and share so many values, to trade with each other with very few constraints was always preferential to a bureaucratic EU that was only interested in power over us all — WHY ON EARTH DID WE EVER SUCCUMB TO THE EU?
June 18, 2021
liked the way Prince Charles avoided elbow bumping with matt hancock.
Cant think of a more cringeworthy current spectacle than grinning idiots
elbow bumping.
They should greet each other by raising one hand as Red Indians used to.
June 18, 2021
Sir JR
Being both Danish and British I do not see the legalistic, controlling and angry suppliers in the EU taht you keep talking about, but pleae do explain what I have missed
June 18, 2021
Glad to see under this FTA people under 35 will be allowed to go and work in Australia for 3 years. A far more attractive offer than EU freedom of movement which was only taken up by a small section of the wealthy middle-classes who could speak something other than English.
June 18, 2021
The Commonwealth comprises 54 Nations with a total population of 2.4 Billion.
Compared to the EU, it is enormous and is the perfect vehicle for us to ride away from the demented clutches of the EU parasites.
Brexit brought us Freedom, so let’s get on with it and completely breakaway from the heavy, debilitating chains that persist today – despite Brexit! Leave means leave.
Enough is enough. They’ve had their chances, it’s time to move on, to move forward and abandon our past as an obedient EU prisoner and enjoy our future in the much bigger world out there.
June 18, 2021
Having cordial working relationships with Countries that do not wish to impose their ‘Rule’ on you makes common sense
The Commonwealth is some 2.6 Billion people, and the greater majority don’t run protection rackets and don’t seek isolation, above all they have more than an once of democracy and decency imbedded in their cultures. That is not something that can be said about the EU Rulers(The Commission) who are not accountable and operate well above their pay grade. You have to feel sorry for the peoples of the EU Countries another generation that wont be permitted to join humanity and the world
June 18, 2021
After all the huffing and puffing by the Rulers of the EU about AstraZenca their own Political Court says the EU Commission has no case against AZ.
A unaccountable Trade Protection Organisation becoming a supra-national government makes no sense, its an insult to the people of the European Countries that want to be free and democratic.
June 18, 2021
I take back nothing i said on this blog during brexit. whatever the “frailities” of individuals my opinions remain the same.