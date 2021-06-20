Conservative voters want the right kind of green policy

The voters of Chesham and Amersham sent a message to the Conservative party. It is a message they have been trying sending in other ways for a long time, and one that is shared with many other constituencies in Conservative England. They want a green Conservative policy that is relevant to their lives, landscape and locality. As Conservatives we all wish to conserve and look after the best of our local natural world. We understand our relationship with fields, farms and forests and the need to treat them well. The voters do not welcome excessive new housing development taking away their countryside. In Chesham and Amersham they have long fought against the way HS2 will cut swathes through their open spaces and woods and leave many of them living close to a very noisy fast train line.
The battle of greenery will be the defining one of our age. The Conservatives will not be able to outbid the Greens and Liberal Democrats, parties in opposition, when it comes to tougher action to cut carbon and match ever more difficult targets. A carbon target is easy for those not in office, and very difficult for those in power who need to persuade or force millions of people to change their behaviours to deliver. The way Conservatives can reassure most that we are the party of good green is to set out a new and positive green agenda.
First the government must show how we will limit excessive migration and too many demands to build more homes. We believe in treating people well that we welcome into our country, including helping them with good housing. There has to be a limit on how many we can accommodate, given the shortage of good housing and the need to cater for the wishes of the many already legally settled here for better provision for them and their families. The current pace of housebuilding in the most popular areas is unsustainable whilst the need is very great. If hundreds of thousands of new people come every year to join us that is a lot of extra housing.
We need to demonstrate an intuition about what people will do for the green cause. We can make common progress with the many by encouraging, incentivising and promoting better home insulation. Lower fuel bills is a winning proposition. If the aim is to substitute dearer power for cheaper power, and more interruptible power for reliable power, it will be a difficult sell. The government still hasn’t even removed the EU’s VAT levy on insulation materials, boiler controls, draught excluder and the rest. Surely that would help promote the virtues of keeping warm whilst burning less energy. The public reluctance to take up smart meters should worry the government, as these are offered free. People see little advantage for them for the work that has to be done in their home. They already know how much power they are consuming, and what makes the most difference to their bills. Social media is full of chat that may be misinformed fearing that a smart meter will lead to differential pricing by time of day and even temporary removals of power as the authorities seek to balance a system with more interruptible wind and solar power, and with more heavy demands from car battery recharging and electric heating.
The emerging government agenda to be kinder to animals is a positive. We are a nation of animal lovers. There needs to be some commonsense about how far to go on rewilding with the introduction of dangerous species to areas people may wish to use for recreation or food production. There is considerable support for the government passion to plant many more trees. Many a Conservative would rather have a wood nearby than another housing estate. As the trees grow we should also encourage sustainable forestry. It is a disgrace that we import so much of our timber needs, often from colder countries where the growing times are longer. The government could be greener by offering to cut the wood miles. The economy would be stronger for producing more of our own material for roof trusses and floors, fuel for biomass electricity plants and timber for furniture.
At the heart of the new agriculture policies being set out following our exit from the Common Agricultural Policy the emphasis is all on nature. I am in favour of encouraging areas of wildflowers, good hedgerows and attractive woods and coppices. I am also very keen on cutting the food miles. For too long we have been dragged into dependence on continental food at the expense of our domestic agriculture. Our dairy industry was kept small by shortage of quota, our fruit industry was offered grants to grub up our orchards to replace Cox with the Golden delicious. Our market gardening industry for flowers and vegetables was undercut by the Dutch and others, with arguments over subsidies and the price of gas to heat glasshouses. Defra should as a matter or urgency bring forward support systems to encourage a big expansion of our domestic capacity to grow fruit, flowers and vegetables, and to expand our meat and dairy activities to reduce imports. Our competitors use a range of trade barriers and subsidies to benefit them. Our market share has fallen a lot in the last fifty years. Today there is strong demand for more UK produced food which super markets are struggling to meet. Note how anything home produced sports the Union flag to reassure, and note how anything from the continent has its origin in small letters with no national or EU flag to entice us, presumably for fear of deterring those who want domestic produce. More fields honestly tilled and more orchards full of fruit would add to the beauty of our landscape.
I have no problem with an electric revolution, but it can only proceed with popular consent. That means working with the private sector on the better and cheaper ways of travelling and heating that electricity might afford us. It also means proceeding at a pace which ensures we have enough electric power to meet the needs of the buyers of the new electric products. The UK has been pushed into dependence on importing electricity from the continent. We should be self sufficient and building extra capacity to allow for growth. Staying short of power and dependent on unreliable imports points to higher prices and disruptions ahead. We need more hydro and pump storage to smooth out interruptible power and more biomass for baseload based on UK wood pellets.
In Australia and in Canada in their 2019 General elections the left of centre parties went too far with their decarbonisation proposals. People dependent on fossil fuels felt threatened, and voted instead for the Conservatives who took a more moderate line. We need to learn from that. Transitions have losers as well as winners and they have votes and rights. An opposition party can demand the closure of all traditional vehicle factories and the end of North Sea oil and gas. Government has to decide what happens to replace them and what happens to all the people who would lose their jobs by being on the wrong side of change.
Green and kinder to animals sounds nice but I am not sure we are heading in that direction.
Councils on the fringes of the green belt (of all political parties) are eager to proceed with the Croydonisation of their area. There are plans for massive tower blocks and new retail space which put money in developers pockets but add little to the quality of life of local residents. In Croydon itself skyscraper offices have been converted to apartments in recognition of changes in the workplace. More needs to be done to utilise brownfield sites but not by replacing civic buildings, old post offices etc with more shops and high rise flats.
Herd us all into high rises in towns.
Countryside verboten.
That’s the plan!
No. There is a need for urgent action to stop all or reduce considerably the mass migration started under labour in 1997 and continued for the last eleven, yes, eleven years by the former conservative Tory Party at 650, 000 per annum. Don’t bother listening to what they say, just watch their inaction or real policy on mass migration, banning of our cars and gas boilers, but having no regard to the consequences to our quality of lives, industry, jobs or our competitors in the East who continue to use ever increasing amounts of CO2. They obviously live in a different world or atmosphere! The present woke warriors from the politically correct, look after minorities, legacy parties are out of touch and lets be honest in need of replacement with a real right of centre political party. As a former lifetime Conservative voter I know what’s real out here in the shires away from the Londoncentric fools.
Much truth in what you say we all want a pleasant environment and I too I have no problem with an electric revolution when the technology works, is economic and makes economic sense. Currently is largely does not.
The net zero carbon agenda is job, industry (and CO2) exporting and economic lunacy, giving us very expensive intermittent energy. It will cost several £trillion to do net harm.
The solutions proposed wind, solar PV, EVs, heat pumps, “green” hydrogen when fully considered do not really even save CO2 let alone help the climate. Anyway real world cooperation just will not happen.
The good news is the danger of CO2 has been hugely exaggerated. It is largely harmless plant food that increases tree, plant, sea weed and crop growth and is vital for nearly all life. On balance a clear net positive.
“The green economy will be a bigger jewel in our crown than financial services are today” said Andrea Leadsom (former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and a politics graduate) on Any Questions. No dear it will be a destroyer and exporter of jobs, will damage living standards hugely, do nothing positive for the climate and the over expensive intermittent energy will freeze some pensioners to death.
True almost every business now claims to be “green” and uses lots of largely meaningless green wash in their adverts. Even the “fashion” industry claims it for goodness sake!
Think how much death has been achieved already with policies “to protect us”.
The possibilities in “green” are endless.
Shall we freeze or starve or get eaten by a reintroduced black bear?
June 20, 2021
Yes Lifelogic, a lot of what you say is correct. The green brigade are using a few situations like city pollution to push a CONTROLLING agenda. CO2 is not an enemy, it is life giving.
When the sun moves back into a cooling phase, the fraud will be revealed but Im afraid that our beautiful country will have been destroyed by fools who accept the scam by then.
Like nutnut, green on the outside and red to the core!
I do get angry when activists talk about CARBON reduction- carbon is the basic component of our world , body and life. It must and will always be present!
June 20, 2021
They also say “Carbon Pollution” this as it is black and dirty rather than CO2 which is clean, odourless plant, tree and crop food.
Douglas Murray today:- ‘Why would any true conservative vote for this soft-Left bunch of eco-extremist, Tory statists?’ why indeed.
The only reason is that the alternative is far worse.
It seems to be knowledge which is unfortunately lacking in the upper echelons of government, the constant drive to eliminate carbon, which if pursued to its logical conclusions will result in the end of life as we know it.
The pictures taken from the returning Apollo space craft, showing planet Earth in all its glory, only made possible by its atmosphere, including Co2.
An explosion of life 500 million years ago when Co2 levels were many, many times higher
Please wake up and smell the coffee
June 20, 2021
………….CO2 is just 0.04% of our atmosphere. The big clue on climate is that big yellow sphere that we orbit but the fools don’t want to consider that as an influencer. Milankovitch cycles, tectonic plates, our oceans and volcanoes all have significant influence on climate. The current projections have all proven false and too complicated to accurately predict at this time. Water vapour and the jet stream has more impact on our weather/climate but they won’t let any sensible debate take place and the msm are useless. The destruction of the rainforests around the globe has a big influence on local climate, water distribution, and huge impact on flora and fauna. Why aren’t our foreign aid fools insisting on action abroad on the big issues or at least searching for the truth?? Lets see what GB News brings to the table as the rest are truly awful.
June 20, 2021
@Lifelogic,
If people had opposed the Wright brothers pursuits into aviation on the grounds that their planes could only fly 50 feet on a beach or whatever we’d be never have supersonic jets today or be able to fly man to the moon.
Give the greeny techies a break! Give them a few years and they might have developed tech that allows us to have a strong economy with damaging the environment. In fact, we in the UK want to be the leaders in this tech, leading to a tonne of money, high productivity + high quality exports.
Lastly, this is what the market is demanding more and more, so to oppose that is just political – ideology. Why? Except that it might lead to the Tories getting booted out of government.
June 20, 2021
‘with damaging the environment’ – without damaging the economy I meant.
June 20, 2021
I’ll say it again, look out of your window nothing has changed – its a mony making and political grabbing scam
June 20, 2021
Indeed. My heating consumption hasn’t changed in the last 40 years, but the price to fund the green religion has!
June 20, 2021
Look out of windows in Crimea, Bangladesh, California and in other US states and then you will see changes.
I think you could have said in 1940, what damage?, looking out my window I don’t see any.
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
‘First the government must show how we will limit excessive migration’
Good luck with that. There has been lots of talk but no action. Government has no credibility on the subject now, as regular posts to this site will testify.
June 20, 2021
Is JR the shepherd who keeps us calm with promises of green fields.
There is no slaughterhouse……
June 20, 2021
Everhopeful
My thoughts precisely
+ 100s
June 20, 2021
The government supports mass immigration and until we get a proper Conservative government it will continue.
June 20, 2021
The border farce vessels are operating with their positional transponders switched off and co.mumwith the French using secure mobile phones.
Someone wants their collar feeling.
June 20, 2021
Seems so.
June 20, 2021
Ian Wragg
Plenty of tough talk but never any action seems to be government policy
June 20, 2021
Limit immigration??? It’s drastic but stop it completely for some years and let the emigration reduce the population to a sane level.
June 20, 2021
With 60+ million people why do we need more – Oh ‘cos the indigenous are too unskilled to work – who’s fault?- the governments of the past who were too stupid which there’s no indication that that stupidity won’t end any time soon. Look at HS2 etc., etc.
June 20, 2021
In reality there has been the wrong sort of action, every announcement Johnson has made on immigration has been to add to the problem, Hong Kong and the India trade deal are two, I haven’t seen any policy that tries to restrict the flood of migrants, and as we see they are particularly inept at stopping the invasion on our Southern coast. Of course while they are shoving people into the country by the 100s of thousands they are preaching to us about Johnson’s greenery. Well good luck with that , for I am not buying it, and certainly not buying it while they run two wholly contradictory policies.
June 20, 2021
Agreed, a trade deal with India seems certain to open the floodgates to massive immigration from South Asia, with give-away visas being the price paid for some tariff reductions on their part.
June 20, 2021
Indeed. How’s Priti Useless getting on with stopping the boat people and repatriating those who are ungratefully here costing English taxpayers a fortune?! Thought so.
June 20, 2021
Off topic, here is a letter I have just sent to the editor of our local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser.
If he is as tired of receiving my letters as I am of sending him letters then he will just chuck it in the bin.
“Five years since we voted to leave the EU, and the process is still not complete.
Not so much because for now we have retained most of the laws imposed by the EU – that will be sorted out over time – but because it has been agreed that part of our country, Northern Ireland, will remain subject to swathes of EU laws forever.
And apparently those staunch Brexiteers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit minister Lord Frost, believe they have some kind of “duty” to accede to that constitutional outrage, with the latter telling MPs
on the Northern Ireland committee:
“… we accepted … the duty to control movements of some goods within the country to help protect the Single Market … ”
Surely their “duty” to protect the integrity of our country should come a very long way before any “duty” to protect the integrity of the EU Single Market, and in any case where do they suppose any such competing “duty” has originated?
We heard this before, only in terms of “responsibility” rather than “duty”, and to repeat a sentence from a letter published three years ago:
“There is nothing in the treaties to say that a withdrawing member state is responsible for sorting out problems caused for other states, but our Prime Minister gratuitously accepted responsibility.”
(Viewpoint July 26 2018 “Alternative solution to single market ideology”)
I do not know what was going through Boris Johnson’s mind when he agreed to this, probably at his Thornton Manor “private meeting” with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in October 2019, but I do not see how it can be allowed to stand.”
I appended the reference for Lord Frost making that extraordinary statement:
https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/0f2762db-c000-4443-bb78-65da4688884f?in=11:07:24&out=11:08:07
“… we accepted … the duty to control movements of some goods within the country to help protect the single market … “
Agree – usual political smoke and mirrors.Words and no action
June 20, 2021
I expect his reply will be that everyone involved agreed there could be no border on the island of Ireland for fear it would undermine peace, that therefore everyone agreed there would be a border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and that it time for the UK government to do what it agreed to do, which all its MPs voted for.
June 20, 2021
Don’t be ridiculous.
There is still a border on the island of Ireland, and it is still where it has been for the past century, and it is not only a land border where the units for speed limits change as shown in the road signs for everyone to see, it is also still in fact the customs border, and a tax border as well.
And although it is still just as open as it has been for the past 28 years the sausages and other contentious “chilled meats” imported from the rest of the UK into Northern Ireland are no longer allowed to cross it, and so the EU’s sacred Single Market is not being contaminated by British bangers, and what more could the EU reasonably expect?
https://www.rte.ie/news/2021/0618/1229037-tony-connelly-brexit/
“The UK issued a Unilateral Declaration on 17 December, stating that such meats would continue to flow into Northern Ireland until 1 July, subject to the conditions insisted on by the Commission.
These were that they would enter a designated Border Control Post in Larne or Belfast, be subject to a “channelling” procedure between the port and destination supermarkets.
They would also be sold “exclusively to end consumers in supermarkets located in Northern Ireland, and [not to] other operators of the food chain”.
The meats would have to be accompanied by UK export health certificates and labels would ensure that “these products from the United Kingdom may not be sold outside Northern Ireland”.”
So what is the EU’s problem with that kind of solution, applying just to goods destined to cross the border?
June 20, 2021
There already is a border in Ireland GF
Different currency
Different company taxation
Different VAT taxation
Different car taxation
Vehicles are stopped on both sides of the border by Customs and Excise officers.
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
Or as Douglas Murray puts it in The Telegraph….
“Why would any true conservative vote for this soft-Left bunch of eco-extremist, Tory statists?”
A good question and the tories richly deserve a bloody nose …but does the country deserve the LibDems? Apparently their forte is latching on to hot local issues, promising the earth
at by elections and (obviously) not delivering!
Trouble is..who do we vote for?
June 20, 2021
Exactly socialists, eco-loons, tax borrow and waste fools and lock down (do as I say not as I do) hypocrites it seems. And Boris was sound until recently.
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
LL, Boris has NEVER been sound, he just read the way the wind was blowing and anyone is better than Mrs May.
The Tory Party is, lets face it, the least worst option. Change from within is needed, first stop this candidate ‘selection’ process by CCO; you just get ‘company yes men’ and no change. (The PCP voted to keep the awful May in office, if you recall, totally insane!) That way lies civil unrest eventually.
Bunter Boris must be removed soon, he’s a joke. I wonder what Sunak’s view on the EU and NI and NATO and China is…?
June 20, 2021
Agreed, Boris has never been convincing to me.
Boris and Sunak, both cardboard cut outs devoid of discernible depth and substance and altogether worthless as far as the future of this country is concerned. The continuing presence of this pair, an inept and near invisible cabinet along with the malign BBC ensures that there can be no way out of the nightmare.
June 20, 2021
Mr Murray is talking like a navel-gazing Don Quixote.
June 20, 2021
Everhopeful, The days of independent thinking MPs that lean to the left or right but keep their own ideas and vote on their principals of what was set out in their manifesto at election time is coming to a close soon when John’s generation retires.
The LibDems and Daley’s flip flopping on HS2 is a curious one, I thought HS2 was a European project so that their train rolling stock could use the train lines in the UK to reach right up to Scotland and a bridge eventually to take the train into Ireland to cut down road transport. The LibDems purport to be totally into the EU and their rules so how do they square that and why weren’t the Tory ground troops in the recent election able to get that over? The long term European plan is to get more people out of the air into Europe by train and more freight on the rail bypassing Countries transport networks and road tolls isn’t it? The Lib Dems can be anything to everyone – its a con. About the worse thing that could happen to them is they actually got into power and had to follow through because they can’t do what they promise as each MP offers something different in every constituency.
June 20, 2021
a-tracy
Brilliant first paragraph. So very true.
All we have got with the new breed of parliamentarian is a load of kippers.
Two faced and gutless all of them, talk a lot and cannot make a real decision even if their lives depended on it.
June 20, 2021
Everhopeful
The main problem is that we didn’t vote for what the present incumbents are doing, a Trojan horse in our midst, perhaps the Amersham by-election will give true Conservatives (Capital C) the backbone to stage a Coup and seize back control from leftist takeover otherwise Johnson will have succeeded in destroying the party?
Sir John?
June 20, 2021
Now that is a real right of centre challenge
June 20, 2021
Indeed. In BANES where I live we have a Liberal Democrat controlled Council who have declared a climate change emergency. I must be blind as I go about my business, nothing, I repeat nothing has changed with our weather for…….the last 62 years!! Absolute fools, including the Tory’s!
June 20, 2021
Good morning.
I a recent article here I stated that Conservative policy will not change until the polls do. Some replied that the polls should not be trusted which I agree with. But a by-election is another matter and, not only have the Tories lost a safe seat they have lost by a considerable mile – 8000 I believe. As others pointed out, this means many once safe Tory seats, including our kind hosts, may not be as safe as they once thought. This is good news. A PM with an 80 seat majority may feel secure but, with so many now under threat, perhaps both he and his Cabinet can be pressured to start listening to them less they themselves are removed.
HS2 is the EU coming back to bite the Tories. A part of the TENS Network our side was not mandatory but, both Labour and the Tories have supported it despite there being no need and the ever rising costs of its construction. People, especially in Conservative seats affected by it have quite rightly had enough just as those in once Labour held seats have had enough. The policies of the last 25 years are coming back to bite both parties and I for one am glad. The sooner every seat in the land is a marginal the sooner we will have democracies.
As for Green issues ? They are important but, you cannot be seen to be Green when you are concreting all over this once Green and Pleasant Land, we are not stupid.
By now it should not be lost on voters everywhere that – while HS2 knocks 20 minutes off a journey time for a select few – their rail links have increased by 20 minutes because of ‘temporary’ speed restrictions owing to lack of funding to repair worn out track.
It may be the case that the railways are permanently damaged by lockdown and working from home is the only option for many.
One presumes that the much mooted three-day-week will be Tues-Wed-Thurs as pen pushers will want a long weekend. So they’ll be expecting a full capacity service at high speed on the same days as each other.
This isn’t going to be possible, I’m afraid. Mass redundancies and cuts are already proposed by the government over the wider rail network. HS2 at this point is an even more lunatic decision than ever. At least house building is being held up by the amount of materials (especially cement and wood) it is taking from the wider construction industry.
HS2 was known about during previous election and did not stop the Tories winning.
Boris bottled Freedom Day and is using language which suggests that we’ll be in masks forever.
This was the unexpected game changer, not HS2, nor house building that cost the Tories the by-election.
The worst PM in our history, as more and more people are starting to realise.
Soon there will be no alternative to working from home, the way the railways are being run down right now.
Those lucky enough to be able to work from the kitchen table will have to be taxed to fund mass unemployment and many (all but the most talented and qualified) will lose their jobs to outsourcing.
June 20, 2021
Conservative Manifesto 2019
‘’HS2 is a great ambition, but will now cost at least £81 billion and will not reach Leeds or Manchester until as late as 2040. We will consider the findings of the Oakervee review into costs and timings and work with leaders of the Midlands and the North to decide the optimal outcome’’
‘’We will consult on the earliest date by which we can phase out the sale of new conventional petrol and diesel cars’’
…..and that’s all she wrote
June 20, 2021
…so where are all these new green policies since 2019 coming from – not the manifesto….could that be the reason traditional voters are a bit peeved
June 20, 2021
Or we could just have PR. I have no problem with the 42% of you who voted Tory being represented by 42% of the MPs. But I don’t see why your minority group – and you are a minority group – should have well over 60% of MPs and do whatever the hell you like, regardless of what most people in the country think.
June 20, 2021
Conservatives would still be in government today even under PR
June 20, 2021
Mark B
June 20, 2021
Judges may be freed from European human rights rulings
Proposal that British judges should take European rulings ‘into account’ but ‘shall not be bound’ by decisions in Strasbourg reported by A Heath today.
Good but is this true?
June 20, 2021
So which of your fourteen codified rights would you like the State to ignore? (For that is the entity against which they are protected – no other)
Come on?
June 20, 2021
The problem is not the Court itself, nor its principles, but the problem that human rights law has been hijacked by a number of special interest groups, who twist the law to suit their agenda. Also, the fact that the Human Rights Act does not oblige UK courts to be bound by ECHR rulings but only to ‘take them into account’. But UK judges don’t seem to see a distinction. The Telegraph article was basically saying UK judges should go back to doing what they were anyway supposed to do, which I think is quite right.
June 20, 2021
That isn’t what is being proposed MiC
You say ignore.
The proposal is that our courts would not be bound by the decisions of this outside court but would make their own judgement.
June 20, 2021
That is exactly what the law is today. A Heath seems even more confused than usual
June 20, 2021
Yes, and ECHR has already ruled – in Russia’s favour incidentally – that a country may deport criminals and that a right to a family life does not trump that.
So what, exactly, is the law or rule that troubles these commenters so?
I suspect that there actually isn’t one but, they are unwitting agents of those to whom they are in thrall, in the push by the Right to deprive ALL of us of ALL of our guaranteed rights by scrapping the Act and by ignoring ECHR.
Why would you want to be free of the rulings of a court which upholds the values of Churchill?
A court established by British lawyers after WW2 – which enshrines in law the values of the Conservatives greatest ever leader.
The court’s values haven’t changed – so where did you go wrong?
June 20, 2021
It’s interesting too that Aus, NZ and Canada have their own HR Acts, which parallel exactly our own, and they seem to have no problem at all with them.
June 20, 2021
This morning you offer a back to reality manifesto template following the kick in the backside of Chesham and Amersham, and not before time. A vote of thanks to the electorate of Chesham and Amersham (C&A) for voicing their opinion on our behalf. I doubt they or we are enamoured af things Lib Dem, a duplicitous rabble who would promise anything to anyone for the smell of power. They only provide a means of protest however worthy their candidate. At C&A the protest was undoubtedly the imposition of HS2. Living proof that governments , once in power, will push through anything against the wishes of those who put them there. I would have thought that there had been sufficient in this diary over the years to ring bells in the minds of government, but no, they plough on regardless. Well now you have your answer.
As to the very questionable ways of achieving a cleaner more sympathetic approach to our environment, this government drive on like an addict in search of their next fix. Oblivious to the effect their addiction will have on the electorate as a whole and for a very questionable end result. Normally their demise in a shop doorway covered in their worldly wealth. No doubt others will repeat the detail.
I think that those of sane mind in your party should gather together as a lever group to impose logic and practicality on government in opposition to wives on a mission and lobby groups only in it for their own agenda. There is a long haul to the next GE, how many more C&As do you need for the electorate to build sufficient momentum to end the conserative dream. There are two dreams in fact, that of the Conservative electorate and that of those who have hijacked the conservative party. I do not see it as an opportunity for any Lib Dem revival, rather one for an awake Reform Party who only need to look at yesterdays and todays submission to create their own manifesto. The gate is wide open and the electorate have seen it.
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
Agricola, you’re still mentioning the housing bill, which will allow yet more countryside to be concreted over against the wishes of local people and councils, and threatens the green belt. That doesn’t play well in the Chilterns.
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
The destruction of industry. The destruction of the countryside. Imposing impossible costs on ordinary people, all to possibly save 1% of global Co2 emissions and satisfy a silly schoolgirl…………………….
June 20, 2021
Did I ask for an electric car that spies on me?
Did I want to get rid of coal fires and gas?
Did I ask for an experimental jab?
Did I willingly give my country away for housing. Put it up for grabs? Was I even consulted?
Did I demand any of this appalling mess?
“No. No. No.” As Mrs T said of another power grab.
And she may just as well have never been. Her party has trashed her!
June 20, 2021
Even Mrs/Lady Thatcher made very many huge errors (though she was the best PM in my lifetime by some distance). She closed many excellent Grammar Schools – both as education Sec. and PM, appointed maths & logic illiterate John Major as chancellor and even allowed him to join the ERM. She fell the climate alarmism exaggerations, failed to change the state monopoly NHS, failed to cut taxes, the size of the state sector and red tape sufficiently and buried the UK further into the dire EU and without any referendums.
Reply Income tax cut from 83% to 40 %. Large cuts in Corporate tax rate. She was against the ERM, forced into it by threat of resignation of Chancellor and Foreign Sec. She did wrongly destroy grammar schools under Heath. She reduced size of state trading sector by a major series of privatisations.
June 20, 2021
Mrs Thatcher was brilliant at defeating socialism. But people exaggerate her brilliance. She had no real business experience. She’d never set up her own company. And didn’t seem to understand the need to help support Britain’s High Tech / Digital industry which would have made us a far wealthier nation now, stronger more stable and diverse economy, higher skills, higher productivity, higher quality brand exports that people would really rally around in a patriotic way.
Also she over-emphasised the role of politics in Conservatism and transforming a nation. The bulk of that really happens in Education, the Media, the Arts and so on.
She had a great warrior spirit against socialism, but lacked the subtle and creative mind and understanding of business overall, including High Tech / Digital to make her that great comprehensive leader some claim she was. Which is dangerous as people fall into a rut of seeing the world through the eyes of 1980s politics.
Let’s commend her for what she got brilliantly right but not put her on a pedestal please to the detriment of modern politics and the crisis our country and world face today.
reply What nonsense. Privatising BT and introducing competitors was an essential policy to get us into the digital age and solve the Lack of capacity and out of date technology created by dependence on a state monopoly.
June 20, 2021
‘Privatising BT and introducing competitors’ – I agree (but this is a given, all Tories agree on this). This was a great thing (where on earth in my comment did I suggest otherwise! I said Mrs Thatcher did a great thing in defeating socialism).
‘was an essential policy to get us into the digital age’ – No! Privatising BT was essential to the British economy in general. This is a given. Planning for the Digital Age requires FAR MORE than this.
With respect, your comment is complet
June 20, 2021
@Sir John,
Most Tories support privatisation. I certainly do – certainly for things such as BT which you mention. But privatisation can become a bit of a red-herring too. For example, should the post office be privatised? On balance, yes I think (but case studies of post offices around the world show there isn’t a huge advantage to privatising the post office) but not if people get so focused on this topic of privatisation, that they / we forget to focus on things such as developing our High Tech / Digital Sector worth billions and billions, high skills, high productivity, diversifying our economy, and high brand exports that creates sense of patriotism, and so on.
Also, useful as privatisation is, it isn’t go to solve the problem why so many people still rely on the state instead of themselves and their families and all the other dysfunctional behaviour in individuals, families, and neighbourhoods that cost our economy billions and billions in costs / expenses / wasted money etc .. In other words, Conservatism is much bigger than politics and economic policy. And economic policy now should be really focused on building up our High Tech / Digital Sector.
Best
June 20, 2021
Everhopeful
Plus thousands!
Very serious problems in the future surround proposals for home heating and insulation. I stress these are proposals and not legislation. Banning gas heating boilers and replacing with heat pumps not only brings a huge cost but with current technology the temperature of the system is reduced. Voters will not be prepared to stomach this.
Then there is the proposal that a house cannot be sold unless it meets a certain standard of energy efficiency rendering many properties unsaleable. There is the side issue that the energy assessments themselves are a pathetic tick box exercise which in some cases don’t even need to check a particular parameter – they just assume.
These proposals need to be urgently reassessed and the result communicated to the public.
June 20, 2021
Indeed total insanity, heat pumps will cost a fortune to install and maintain, are less practical and do not even save significant or even any co2, nor do they save on heating bills as electricity is so much more expensive than gas per KWH and the capital cost is so high. Much heat being wasted in generating the electricity at the power station. Installation in old houses is very expensive, impractical and disruptive. Banning people from selling older houses is surely just a form of theft of private assets.
We do not even have any no carbon sources of electricity. Solar PV and wind (which both use substantial amounts of fossil fuels to manufacture and maintain) and are still less than 2% of world energy usage.
June 20, 2021
TT
Agree absolutely, If such products and systems were any good, people would purchase them when their old systems needed replacement.
The fact is these systems only work and are only efficient with a huge government (taxpayer) subsidy, and with a property which already has a reasonable level of insulation. For hundreds of thousands, possibly even millions of properties, heat pumps either air or ground sourced are simply not the answer.
June 20, 2021
So it isn’t just about policy, but also about standards.
The people have seen that this government don’t appear to have any.
June 20, 2021
MiC
“All voters want the right green policy”
Are you sure MiC ? The last I heard nobody wanted green policies at all, except a virtue signalling minority who would’nt know a road wheel from a windscreen wiper.
June 20, 2021
Your generalised slurs continue MiC
This government is pusuing radical policies on green standards and the net zero carbon ambition.
June 20, 2021
Peter2
Yes!
June 20, 2021
The majority have been against HS2 from the start. Nobody was listening.
As a northener, I would prefer the money to be spent on upgrading the existing northern rail system as this would benefit far more people than HS2, and that’s without all the environmental damage caused by HS2.
Unless immigration is reduced, and drastically reduced, then we will lose more and more of our farmland and natural areas. People are tired of battling for school places, doctors and hospital appointments, etc. We already rely on power and food from abroad, and this is exacerbated by immigration increasing the demand. We need to be more self sufficient, not less!
We cannot cope with such high levels of immigration, but is anyone listening?
June 20, 2021
Can this be true? Is this why the maniacs want HS2 so desperately?
The govt. is hoping to make huge carbon offsets from the “green” construction of HS2.
On paper only, obviously.
Get 1 million lorries (delivering quarried stuff to HS2) off the road by using trains…and other such scams to produce a “carbon reduction”.
The govt. is oh so under a big thumb somewhere!
June 20, 2021
HS2 is hardly Green during the construction process, with the thousands and thousands of Lorry movements a day, and the blighting of thousands of acres of surrounding land and destroyed roads.
Even if on paper when it’s all finished I would guess the THEORETICAL green advantages of planting thousands of trees will take Centuries of payback.
I would suggest the harm done to the environment during the decade of construction IF CALCULATED PROPERLY is so far off the Scale, it will never have environmental payback.
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
Last night I watched a British Transport film from the 1950s on Youtube, showing York station and its surrounding area. At some point such films will have to be banned as racist and colonialist, since they show a Britain before the mass immigration encouraged by all parties for the last seventy years, with a largely homogenous population.
June 20, 2021
Shirley
“The majority have been against HS2 from the start. Nobody was listening. ”
Oh they do listen, it’s just that Boris Johnson seems to think he does’nt have to do as we say.
I’ve just re-read the 2019 conservative manifesto, it’s a completely different party now than what was illustrated then – we’ve been had
June 20, 2021
Yes, you have, yet again, but not at all in the way that you think that you have been.
June 20, 2021
glen
“we’ve been had ”
Big time.
A new source of return across all asset classes….
Is that what “green” is?
The risks and returns on “green” are higher and investors will/are diving in with alacrity.
Or are they saying that “climate change” is the big risk? So expect not to get a profit when the alleged flood comes.
I can’t work out who really WANTS green whilst doing all possible to screw the planet so it must be about money…obviously.
But what is the mechanism?
(Why do landlords agree long leases with charities?)
June 20, 2021
I have a question for you Sir John, do you think you can change government thinking or is it time for you and others with your mindset, to set up a new party which upholds these ideals?
.
June 20, 2021
If you want the changes you set out you first need to persuade your parliamentary colleagues you need a different PM. One who is financially literate, not obsessed with green issues or believes “the science is settled” (it rarely is) and and has a better grasp of how to run the complex organisation that is the government.
June 20, 2021
oldtimer
June 20, 2021
‘A better grasp of how to run a complex organisation’, Oldtimer? That sounds like a shoo-in for John Bercow. Oh, too late, he’s gone over to Labour.
June 20, 2021
So your environmental policy is to whip up more hatred of migrants. The nasty party will never change
June 20, 2021
EcoJim
“So your [environmental] policy is to whip up more hatred of migrants.”
That is a serious allegation, and wholly unfounded.
Sir Redwood is not in the business of stirring up hatred towards anyone. He’s a distinguished and highly qualified person who’s mission has always been to do the best for the country and it’s people.
June 20, 2021
So how do you sum up what is your environmental policy EcoJim in relation to people and migration? What would you do that is different to the government right now? Would you just give everyone that asks for residency permission and a home, even at the expense of Brits waiting on housing registers for over five years?
June 20, 2021
Ecojim
And precisely where have you sprung from?
I think that we should be told!
June 20, 2021
Most people don’t want immigration controls because they want to be nasty; that’s just a lie put about by the left wing.
In a country where we don’t produce enough food to feed the population, now is not the time to be increasing.
June 20, 2021
So many towns and villages have been disfigured and had their culture and character ripped away by excessive housing.
Once we have a government in power that we can trust we need a proper inquiry into why we allowed so much immigration into the country over the past few decades.
Where was the clamour for immigration? Where were the marches? Where was the demand?
If anything, there was, and still is, opposition to large-scale immigration. Why have these voices not been heard?
The attempts to silence GB News may give us a clue.
June 20, 2021
Kenneth
I had my doubts about GB news but having watched Andrew Neil destroy Risky Sunak my fears are allayed!
June 20, 2021
No one has tried to silence Heebie-GB News.
Everyone with eyes is crying tears of laughters at it.
Stop being so silly.
June 20, 2021
MiC
You’ve rapidly assumed the status of resident clown 🤡🤡🤡
I wonder if Sir John will consider that a cruel comment?
June 20, 2021
All of what you say and fiscal rectitude. Certainly not the high tax soft left of Centre rubbish now being extruded.
June 20, 2021
I have to wonder how many people have simply lost faith in the PM and in many of his ministers, possibly due to misleading statements, mistruths and over reliance on so called scientific experts.
If the govt is prepared to mislead the voters on one subject, they will do so on another.
The govt is lucky that there is no creditable alternative.
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
I agree with Sir John, that we need to “understand our relationship with fields, farms and forests,” as he says. But what I wonder is his “relationship” with the fast-disappearing fields and farms in his Wokingham constituency? A distant one, I get the impression.
Sourcing food locally is a very good idea, but it gets that bit harder, every time fields are concreted over. The way things are going, MPs such as Sir John will soon be standing for unbroken suburbanized constituencies stretching from Reading to Guildford to South London. With maybe some food factories offering low-paid jobs packaging laboratory meat and insect-burgers. Of couse, it would be locally sourced food.
And why the need to build so many homes in the South East anyway, if WFH is set to stay?
June 20, 2021
And in other news it seems Hancock deliberately held back good figures to ensure we went into another (unnecessary?) lockdown. How much longer do we have to put with him?
June 20, 2021
No to mention very many the extra death caused by the irrational vaccination priority (and gender discrimination) order of JCVI/Gov. Plus so many UK Covid victims (well over half) died without receiving any NHS intensive care treatment and yet he still claims people “received the treatment they needed” from the NHS. Can he really think this or is he just lying?
Many, many thousands most certainly did not.
June 20, 2021
So the by-election rout had nothing to do with Boris’ bottling Freedom Day.
30% of the population are sick do death of lockdown. That will rise to 60% when furlough stops and to 100% when inflation, interest rates and tax rises and cuts hit.
Peter Hitchens says today that he’s surprised at the numbers who “Want to be scared. Want to wear masks. Want to be confined to home and want to be controlled by the government.”
If you recognise any of these traits within yourself then you are not well, you are not healthy, you are not safe and you will not be happy.
June 20, 2021
NLA
Well said!
June 20, 2021
Nig1
Johnson’s the problem.
June 20, 2021
Of course he did, just like all the previous times this control freak and the SAGE mob bleat their scare propaganda.
“How much longer do we have to put with him?” Only as long as we, the masses, pay attention to him. So start ignoring him from tomorrow.
If we all act together, can the State police really contain, or attempt to fine millions against this unfair regulation? I can’t wear a mask, but from tomorrow I will not be wearing my exemption ‘label’ either.
Send the message and encourage others to stand against this oppression.
June 20, 2021
No vision, no leadership, no voter support. Neither the Conservatives nor Labour are worthy our consideration and we’re just biding our time for the moment we can express our dissatisfaction. We’re being deceived and taken for granted and our revenge will be swift, cold and calculated as demonstrated in Chesham and Amersham.
Your clear vision would represent true, unthreatening conservatism in action that enables us to grasp the nettle and improve our lives, Sir John. Sadly, what we have is a group of amateurs in thrall of twitter and polls, with focus groups, behaviourists and ideologists anointed with extraordinary powers to interfere in our lives.
It’s time for massive change at the top to stop the rot with priority for strict, uncompromising UK-wide control of immigration, including integration, wholly as a long-term security measure, because it underpins every policy decision and without it, our country is lost.
June 20, 2021
“We’re being deceived and taken for granted and our revenge will be swift, cold…”
Yep. But not so much taken for granted, more the mindset that once elected you can do as the hell you like i.e taken for fools.
It has to change. What we need is a mechanism whereby any PM who fails to defend our way of life and our sovereignty, or bows to foreign powers, or does’nt do as we say can be removed immediately – potentially imprisoned for treason.
I also believe future PM’s should be vetted to ensure they are not European, and that they hold firm with the state religion. Failure in this respect is what has brought us soft as muck approach to dealing with the French – led EU, Biden worship, surrender of NI…..etc, etc.
June 20, 2021
BJC
But who in the party is actually got a real grip on the situation? You can count them on the fingers of one hand.
June 20, 2021
True. My constituent MP has voted for May’s withdrawal agreement! and Johnson’s withdrawal agreement and all his covid restrictions and has subsequently been ‘rewarded’ and sod the people who I am supposed to represent.
June 20, 2021
BJC
“Your clear vision would represent true, unthreatening conservatism in action that enables us to grasp the nettle and improve our lives, Sir John ”
Oh indeed. +1
Personally I’m biding my time waiting for the big kick off in this country. I’m looking forward to a fight and the satisfaction of revenge.
HOWEVER…..no one can deny Sir Redwood is distinguished gentleman and has never failed to speak up for people. Totally incorrupt and a man of reason who sincerely wishes to do the best for his country. He was my MP for many years and I can say that unlike any other I can think of he has never been untruthful and I don’t know of a more dignified person in politics.
I hope you will allow me to say this Mr Redwood; but I seriously think if you were to break away from this incumbent shower you’d fly. I urge you not to go down with this lot.
June 20, 2021
Can you explain why HS2 will be ‘noisy’, or is this just hyperbole? Presumably on the basis of your previous support for road-building you would prefer a nice quiet six-lane motorway.
June 20, 2021
Sensible comments, but as this governments has demonstrated, having a large majority, that they do what they think best. They do not seem interested in what the public want, how badly decisions will affect us all or even if they are right in what they are doing – They just steamroll ahead.
The government has become dictatorial in its attitude, while it doesn’t even follow its own rules.
The lesson from Chesham and Amersham is not just about Tory extreme GREENISM, for we have seen the same attitudes applied to other issues, including the pandemic, where alternative ideas are squashed, and debate is limited to the government’s viewpoint.
Indeed, the mass media gives us nothing but the ‘accepted line’, whether it is lies about polar bears dying out or statistics we have trouble believing — There simply is no debate on other solutions. Those that stand up are attacked for daring to have a different view – This is not what a free society is about, and the public have recognized the dangers of the way this government behaves.
(I should say some public because far too many of the mass media indoctrinated have total faith in government policies – They will come to realise at some point the truth of the situation.)
The Tory government has lost support, and will continue to hemorrhage support while they treat the public like serfs, making us do what they consider best for us, especially as the government has failed utterly to think their policies through.
June 20, 2021
BH
Well said,
+ 1.000
Worryingly, the fashionable green agenda is supported by all parties in parliament. The problem is that anyone who has gone to the trouble of taking more than a superficial look at it knows that it is both unaffordable and unachievable.
Until we get a political party prepared to challenge and adopt a more realistic plan, we are going to continue to be taken down a very expensive path that cannot be achieved. The outcome will be outrage from voters who are facing enormous increases in the cost of living and unacceptable restrictions on our lifestyle.
June 20, 2021
Chris S
Well said, very true.
Sir John, have you not seen what is happening in your own constituency. House building on a monumental scale mainly on what was once green fields. It has turned our market town into a sprawling mess.
June 20, 2021
Or alternatively pop down to Hampshire North East where you can enjoy the delights (/sarc) of places like Elvetham Heath.
June 20, 2021
Hmm…
Surrendering NI
Fishing
Immigration
Bowing to the EU
Bowing to Biden
Bowing to Southern Ireland
Deliberately letting Covid in, then telling us we have to live with it.
Stupid face masks
Keeping lockdown
Broken promises
Not cancelling HS2
Attacking instead of defending our way of life
Humiliating the country before the rest of the world, making us look piss weak
Not scrapping Bus Lanes
Not decriminalising the TV licence fee
And of course we have this green shit – something else we didn’t vote for.
And you think we’re going to re- elect the condservatives ? Johnson should never have been allowed the leadership. The man’s a national embarrassment.
June 20, 2021
Steve
The present situation in a nutshell
Thanks
You have no problem with an ‘electric revolution’ with coercion such that the only new cars we will likely be able to buy in less than 9 short years are (old tech) electricity powered ones that nobody wants. Goodbye Conservatism.
reply I do not support that coercion!
June 20, 2021
All this is upside down and it is lead by a Government that has total belief in the value of ‘virtue signalling’ above the people they serve.
The UK some 67 million people has to sacrifice their future to save the 7 Billion people on this planet. It just cant be done. The rest of the world not unreasonably feels the need for the same commodities and luxuries the UK has enjoyed over the years and will continue to head in that direction without consideration to the UK Government’s Green Agenda.
The UK cannot compensate for the World. The UK Government rather than the ‘virtue signalling’ of the UK being Green, should be do real things. Science says the World will heat by 2 degrees, the UK is not in a position to stop that. It would be better that the UK Government addressed how we would cope with an extra 2 degrees and adjust accordingly.
June 20, 2021
My opinion of self serving Johnson is unprintable
June 20, 2021
Patel has been Home Secretary for two years now and has achieved zero – absolutely nothing – on reducing immigration. She is a hopeless inadequate.
June 20, 2021
WiH
I think that she’s achieved her aim and never had any intention of stopping immigration illegal or otherwise
June 20, 2021
Interesting visit to South West London yesterday, an area I used to know well.
The Upper Richmond Road (South Circular) and many other routes around and from it, are now 20MPH limit.
All areas within the North and South Circular are to become Ultra low Emission Zones on 25th October 2021 £12.50 per day charge.
To drive at 20MPH you are usually in either 2nd or just about 3rd gear, and constantly looking at the speedo.
Thus you are revving the engine at 2,000 rpm in second gear an spitting out twice the emissions per mile than you would be at a 30mph in a higher gear at lower revs.
I get that 20mph may be safer in some areas some of the time, but is it safer to increase the emissions you are trying to reduce ?
The law of unintended consequences strikes again, but it is logical to anyone who actually thinks about it, its hardly rocket science is it !
The UK’s Government ‘virtue signalling’ of a Green Agenda is at the expense of among other things of sustainability. All their dreams require more and more production, then delivery from some of the World’s greatest polluters.
The first part of all the Government programs so far has meant businesses will have to relocate out side the UK to stay in business. World CO2 production therefore increases – that just dumb. Just replacing very good functioning equipment to show a ‘virtue signal’ is dumb, it was the original production and delivery to market that was the greatest polluter- in practice a product once in use is by comparison less.
Sustainability is important, there is nothing that is in use that cant in some way have its life extended or be recycled. Sustainability is when we produce locally what we consume, be it energy, food and products. Every action from this Government is the opposite to what their ‘virtue signal’ proclaims, is that just dumb or taking us for fools.
June 20, 2021
If only the rest of Conservative MPs thought on the same lines you do. Unfortunately, they don’t. Boris is blindly going ahead with the delivery of his Net Zero manifesto promise. He seems to think because people voted for his party they agree with his entire manifesto commitments. I wanted to get Brexit done but I certainly don’t support Net Zero with the technology we have today. Here lies the problem with manifestoes. This will come back to bite your party big style in the next few years if you don’t change course. It will be Boris’s Poll Tax.
Did you listen to Rishi Sunak on GB News when Andrew Neil asked who would pay for our replacement gas boilers?
The Chancellor explained: “Well as we’ve talked about, we all collectively pay one way or another, there is no one else who pays so that’s how this works.”
So low-income families get it for free and the better off have to pay for their own plus the free ones.
Very few families have £10-£16 grand lying about to fund a boiler that won’t even heat their homes. It’s OK for the multi-millionaire Rishi Sunak to tell the rest of us we will have to pay for their idiotic green policies.
This Government truly has lost the plot. The sooner voters wake up to the fact that all the main political parties intend to bankrupt us all, the sooner we can find a new party to put the British people first.
June 20, 2021
”I have no problem with an electric revolution, but it can only proceed with popular consent”
You mean carries’ consent
June 20, 2021
Glen Cullen
June 20, 2021
Sir John – ‘The voters of Chesham and Amersham’ I am not sure you have read the message their correctly. As we know the LibDems have a different agenda, manifesto etc dependant on their audience.
Chesham and Amersham does not suffer the same over population and building mania without infrastructure as Wokingham. It does have HS2 an old and redundant technology being forced through their countryside, that doesn’t make sense to any one other than the profits of the developers – that means Japanese manufactures and the hordes of foreign workers. It maybe UK taxpayer money, but it doesn’t benefit the UK’s prosperity. All these billions being spent to take people from just outside West London to somewhere just outside North East Birmingham 10 minuets quicker than before, but factor in the extra travel either end to get to the centres it will take longer.
Chesham and Amersham is now heavy on the ground with LibDem foot soldiers and councillors as they are in Wokingham meaning can perpetuate dissention with Government in tune with the SNP. They can drip away until the message of the Left is heard everywhere and the in-action of this Government to do anything that has real bearing on peoples lives, while they themselves stick to ‘virtue signalling’ and the agenda of the Metro Left.
Where has the Conservative Party gone?
June 20, 2021
Where have they gone?
Over the hills and far, far away and been there for decades.
June 20, 2021
Somehow related to green issues, I see that TfL (Transport for London) is increasing the number of electric buses, which I think is a good move for decreasing pollution in the capital. Where I was surprised is that these new buses (25% of the fleet by 2022) are coming thanks to RATP-Dev, an international group whose origin lies with the ‘Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens’ the authority in charge of mass transportation in Paris (Metro, RER, buses).
Does it mean that the UK is now unable to provide an electric version of its legendary red buses?
June 20, 2021
@hef it may be a sign of our Mayor’s obsession with Europe.
June 20, 2021
As the Telegraph put it long ago, if there is any problem arising from purported AGW that needs to be solved rather than left for adaptation, let it be solved via human ingenuity, not by taxation, bans and regulation.
As I will continue to put it when venturing onto discussion threads covering Net Zero aka the Great Leap Backward, I cannot bring myself to believe that the Conservative Party seriously intends to go into the next GE with a pledge to make the electorate cold, poor, hungry, dirty and immobile. If its answer to this is that it would still govern us better against a background of main party consensus upon the issue, it had better watch its back for a non-main party offering something different.
June 20, 2021
That is exactly what has happened by the invention of the lithium-ion battery, more efficient and cheap photovoltaic cells, and so on.
June 20, 2021
MiC
Mined by children in the Congo?
June 20, 2021
L, I wonder why you do not put pressure on companies like the Australian Perth-headquartered company, AVZ Minerals, one of the main mining companies in the Congo? Is it because repeating the usual half-truths about the LCT extraction is the easiest way to shut up people, and so much easier than trying to do something to help improve the situation.
What about moving your ass and doing positive instead, OK?
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
Comments spot on today John, but why does the Government not get it ?
Why, why, why, is the Government so far removed from many of the simple facts, knock on problems, complications, and extreme costs that us plebs out here in the real World can see.
Forget the pandemic, that is/was a totally different problem, but all of these extreme rushed out so called Green Policies, Proposals and Plans are an absolute farce, which defy not only normal logic but simple uncomplicated common-sense.
If you drive a car at 20MPH in second gear, then its spits out more emissions and uses more fuel than going at 30mph or more (when safe) in a higher gear, YES ?
A heat source Ground or air Pump is certainly not value for money (even with a taxpayer) Government grant, unless you modify the whole heating system and spend money upgrading the whole house, Yes?
I live in a house of 3,500 sq ft maintained at a constant temperature of 20 degrees in all living rooms, 24 hours a day, with a 7 year old gas boiler powering our central heating and hot water, we also cook by gas hob, my actual gas usage for the whole of last year June- June was £850.
Yet your Government wants me to rip it out and replace it with a £12,000 heat pump in 2025 REALLY !!!!
For christ sake get someone to advise the Government on the realities and practicalities and costs of real life !!
June 20, 2021
Total agreement, Alan.
If I were still a Conservative Party member and activist, living in the UK, I would now be really wrestling with my conscience regarding Party loyalty. From Sir John’s post today, I get a slight impression he might be feeling the same.
June 20, 2021
Speed limits varying from 70, 60, 50, 40, 30, 20, within the space of a few hundred yards, I predict the return of the man with the red flag, at least it will help with the massive unemployment disaster which is approaching
June 20, 2021
As a voter in Chesham and Amersham I am amused at all the interpretations I read from Conservative MPs about the message they got from voters in Chesham and Amersham. You all have it very wrong.
Whisper it quietly. Andy, Mrs Andy and their friends should all vote Conservative! Yes, me. The one many of you regularly accuse of being a Marxist. How can this be? How, how, how? Because we’re the sort of people who would have been Conservatives 20, 30, 40 years ago. Big house, big earnings, business owners, high taxes, kids at private school – doesn’t scream out raging lefty, does it? Yet none of us vote Tory and most of us never will. Many voted tactically against the Conservatives this time – and would have voted either Labour or Green were they in a position to win.
I can walk to one of the main HS2 construction sites from my house. I sit in HS2 roadworks several times a week. I did not reject the Tories because of HS2. Like most big infrastructure projects we’ll wonder what all the fuss is about when it’s done.
I did not reject the Tories because of planning. We need more homes in this area and yes, some need to go on the green belt. When one elderly resident in my neighbourhood – who lives alone in a big house – asked me to sign a petition against plans to build homes on an adjacent field I asked her what she thought of house prices and where she wanted younger people to live. I rejected her nimbyism.
Those working on the campaigns here have told me the Tory vote actually held up pretty well among the over 70s – but it collapsed among those younger than that. One report suggests almost nobody under the age of 50 in Chesham & Amersham voted Conservative. I’m under 50 – I live in Chesham & Amersham, I should vote Conservative but I didn’t and I never will.
All of my friends say the same thing. We hate this prime minister. He is a corrupt, incompetent, moron. We loathe this law breaking government. We reject the manufactured culture wars, are disgusted by the cut in international aid, find the rampant xenophobia in the Conservative party repellent and are appalled at both the failed response to Covid and your Brexit mess. Brexit being a permanent deal breaker for many of us.
Chesham & Amersham is a glimpse into the Conservatives future. I was not at all surprised that you lost. I am surprised that the Conservatives were surprised. The elderly voters who largely tolerate this extreme right nonsense are dying out and unless the Tory party quickly ditches the extremism you’ll soon have no voters to replace them. On this path you’ll be all but gone in four electoral cycles. That is the message you got from Chesham & Amersham.
Reply You didn’t vote Conservative in 2019 so you are not representative of the majority voters in C and A
June 20, 2021
You’re right Sir John, Andy is not a Conservative, never will be, and has nothing of value to contribute here. He snobbishly believes that being a Conservative is a matter of money, rather than decent, patriotic, traditional values. He is a marxist. His nasty comments pollute this site, just as the trolls who slag you off on your Twitter site do. Frankly, I don’t know why you tolerate them, as they make visiting your pages a chore rather the pleasure that it should be.
Of course people can legitimately criticise the government and their comments can be interesting. I myself am not happy with many of the government’s current policies, but I have voted Conservative in the past (including in 2019) and was even a member of the Party (I have allowed my membership to lapse). I try to be critical in a constructive way, proposing ideas which are in tune with most Conservative supporters and conservative philosophy in general. Brexit, for instance, has not been implemented in the way I would prefer (in areas like NI, fishing, government procurement, etc) but I support it in general, believe that it WILL benefit the UK in the medium-to-long-term, and is in line with the democratic will of the people.
If you were PM I would once again vote Conservative like a shot. The same cannot be said of Andy and his ilk. What are these trolls even doing here? Oh yes, I know – just trying to be nasty and damage the quality of this site.
June 20, 2021
Andy, it seems there was no public opinion polling in Chesham and Amersham leading up the by-election, unusually. So your claim about demographics is personal speculation based on yourself and your friends, an anecdote, and an unreferenced report you say you saw somewhere.
But I do agree we need more affordable houses built, and definitely not big ones such as the house where you live. There are already enough of those, lying empty, within a five-mile radius or so of where I live.
June 20, 2021
Chesham and Amersham, is, or was, a remain majority, Liberal facing seat. (Conservative 30850 Lib Dem 14627 ), I think we can all think of another such seat ….
Sir John believes the first response to this earthquakes is to… “limit excessive migration and too many demands to build more homes”. I have an entirely different take on this electoral earthquake ( and the housing shortage ), but I calculate the chances of my views being publish as close to zero.
Funny
June 20, 2021
So John Bercow admits he was never a ‘Tory’ – there’s a surprise. How many other MP’s use their political membership to distort their positions for personal gain to the detriment of their electorate
June 20, 2021
But I fear for the Tories, with so many deserting the real right of centre Tory position, and leaning too heavily left
June 20, 2021
If hundreds of thousands of new people come every year to join us…
How I wish that I lived in your world, JR! Join us. What you allude to is the surrender of our country.
June 20, 2021
Iago
June 20, 2021
They will say and do anything to turn a shilling for themselves and stuff anybody else. The people do not have the wherewithall to do anything about them and can only sit at home and hope for the best.
June 20, 2021
As long as population continues to grow then we can and must increase the availability of housing. Supply needs to match demand so that there is a fair equilibrium and that people on average incomes can afford to buy and own a modest home of their own.
If the Liberal Democrats want to take the stand of ‘not in my back yard’ then Generation Rent need to be reminded as to just who their friends are.
With young adult sons of our own, I support the Prime Minister 100% in easing the building and planning process. The alternative is for the younger generation to stay living with parents until middle age. Either that or waste money on rent for ever more with no hope of getting on the property ladder.
On the subject of the Lib Dems, didn’t they also pledge not to increase tuition fees? So not only are they no friend of young people starting out in life, but also now doing their best to restrict new housing supply (not on our green and pleasant land).
Please, give young people a hand up, make home ownership easier to attain and support any political party or Prime Minister who advocates just that.
Everyone sees something different in this Lib Dem win. I just see a complacent Tory party taking their voters for granted in what they thought was a safe seat with ‘a new not well known proposed Tory candidate’ who had lived out of the Country for nearly two decades, with a local challenger who was billed in Lib Dem circles as a ‘communications expert’ she showed that she was that, I read she regularly shared digs at the Conservative Party by Theresa May in her sales literature and got a lot of traction. There was 25% less turnout, they obviously didn’t think it would make that much difference but this woman will get a lot of air time from the BBC I’m sure and hopefully will deliver a swift kick up the backside to every MP that thinks they are safe and sound.
Most of our homes were built on fields at one time or another. The smallest footprint on the ground are high-rises, Brits don’t want to live in them. Having to lease and continually pay building rates instead of just council tax forever is a real problem. When you own the land your house is on you control the amount you spend on it. Apartments aren’t given the average equivalence of field around their high rise, they’re crowded in against each other. We could knock down some useless, ugly and empty shops and build a higher rise six levels high and put 50 two bed homes, with ground floor smart shops on the same footprint would you all prefer that?
June 20, 2021
Leasehold law needs urgent reform – it still retains serious feudal aspects.
However, the Tories defend vehemently the interests of the rentier class and so that is probably unlikely under them.
Commonhold is an excellent solution and it needs promulgating properly.
June 20, 2021
The LibDems do very well in local elections because they find out what people want them to say, then say it often.
They exposed their true colours in the only recent gemeral election where they had some success. They promised to end tuition fees. When they achieved coalition, they bumped up to reality and immediately announced “Er, actually we won’t” and henceforth never recovered.
In Amersham, they said to affluent homeowners “We won’t allow anyone else to live here!” and appealed to their natural NIMBY nature and won.
In typical LibDem fashion, this is inconsistent with their philosophy of rejoining the EU and welcoming more immigrants.
Tories do not need to panic as this local election has no impact nationally.
The Green Agenda will be suicide for any party that promotes it until a cheap, viable solution is found.
June 20, 2021
June 20, 2021
John Miller
Surely the Tories should be in full panic mode now?
June 20, 2021
Missing from the taxpayer funded UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) is the desire to feed and create UK industry, therefore UK wealth.
It could be a self sustaining project, if the wealth it funds is UK based not just the headline project leader but also the ‘bits & bobs’ that will be required to fulfil projects. Using taxpayer money to fund foreign tax coffers is simply the UK just redistributing its wealth in an unsustainable way, the short cut road to poverty.
To often UK taxpayer money is not used to create and sustain a pot for future generations. Which is why unlike other Countries we do not have the resources and the facilities going forward – its a case when Governments feel the need, lets steel more from those that we can tax.
Current UK projects, fund the coffers of the Chinese State, the Japanese exchequer and the French Government more than they do the UK Chancellors Pot. Even counting down the line benefits most other nations profit more than the UK taxpayer from UK taxpayer money – that’s bizarre
The Green and sustainable revolution should not be about CO2 as a single entity, but the cycle of money, wealth to fund our future. You cant have a future if you give everything away without the means to replenish the system.
June 20, 2021
Highlighting local needs and practical solutions needs to be a much bigger part of conservation and greening. Global initiatives are soundbites which cam not be enacted at a local level.
Less pollution does not need to cost a lot of money. Less pollution is a greater need than zero carbon
June 20, 2021
By the way John, you can get a test in a pharmacy in France that allows you to travel to the UK with an antigen certificate for 30 euros, so why is your government allowing people to charge over £100 for the same test, get a grip before mid-July and get this sorted out with pharmacies, motorway service stations, major train stations and airports and cut this rip-off down to size.
June 20, 2021
It’s very telling that the only concrete plans for energy we have in place are Smart meters and installing more interconnectors to EU countries.
That tells us everything we need to know about the attitude of those in charge.
June 20, 2021
Will government, commentators and politicans please get it into their heads that CO2 IS NOT CARBON.
One (CO2) is a compound atmospheric gas (forming just 0.03% of the atmosphere, of which 97% is naturally-occurring), the other (carbon) is an element, a basic building block of life. ‘Zero carbon’ is a physical impossibility.
Thank you.
A true and practical green policy is to be welcomed. The present “green” policy of reducing CO2 is based on flawed “science” which has been comprehensively disproved by real scientists and climatologists. Clearly it suits government to follow the policies of their globalist chums at the UN and elsewhere whose aim is to destroy life as we know it and even reduce world population by a huge amount. Of course they will ensure that their comfortable lifestyles continue.
June 20, 2021
When I first heard the words education education education I thought right away that this country is on a slippery slope to nowhere, if you ever get the chance to vote for a uneducation person take that opportunity with both hands. They are simplicity people and like everything done in a simple way to which everybody can understand, they have loads of common sense and question everything until it makes sense to them and to you, where should they be employed, quangos are a good place for them and the civil service as well as parliament.
June 20, 2021
The science on anthropological global warming is definitely not “settled” as evidenced by the fact that the Earth has been warming since the last ice age which was at its maximum 22,000 years ago and ended 15,000 years ago and well before the Industrial Revolution.
That is not to say that it is not worthwhile pursuing non-fossil fuel burning technologies to produce our energy to reduce pollution and, most importantly, to give us energy independence.
So we need to put money into research to first produce a workable and economic solution rather than be panicked into expensive and unworkable ideas which will only lead us to unilaterally destroy our economy and with the consequential social unrest, our democracy.
But it seems to me, that this Government is going in precisely the opposite direction on every one of these things!
Off topic. Apologies, but I hope you will allow this post. It appears in the news that the tax refund to UK forces stationed in Scotland will now be permanent, to offset the higher tax rate in Scotland.
Why are UK troops posted to Scotland being taxed in Scotland? When they are posted to Germany (for instance) they do not pay tax in Germany. Does Scotland pay their wages?