Planning debate

Yesterday Parliament debated the proposed planning changes the governments is consulting about.

I will post my speech later this morning.

I made two main points. In order to eliminate the shortage of homes the government needs to set sustainable levels of immigration.

As the government wishes to level up it needs to encourage the building of more Executive homes in places that want to attract more investment and jobs. The construction of many larger homes in the South East has led to a lot of well qualified and experienced people buying homes in the area which in turn attracts more businesses and investors who wish to recruit the talent. Levelling up requires more balance of dearer homes and talent around the entire country.