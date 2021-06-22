Planning debate

Yesterday Parliament debated the proposed planning changes the governments is consulting about.
I will post my speech later this morning.
I made two main points. In order to eliminate the shortage of homes the government needs to set sustainable levels of immigration.
As the government wishes to level up it needs to encourage the building of more Executive homes in places that want to attract more investment and jobs. The construction of many larger homes in the South East has led to a lot of well qualified and experienced people buying homes in the area which in turn attracts more businesses and investors who wish to recruit the talent. Levelling up requires more balance of dearer homes and talent around the entire country.
June 22, 2021
There will be no let up in the numbers coming here – End of !
On top of these so called ‘Executive Homes, the government need to plan homes for all these ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS as they and their families will need somewhere to live. Or am I to take it that the government will just cram them into another ‘sink estate’ so that they can ‘Level Up’ along with the natives ?
June 22, 2021
Agree..no let up! It suits them!!
Bl**dy cheek preaching to us about saving the beastly NHS when they keep piling more and more and more patients into the country.
June 22, 2021
June 22, 2021
@Mark B – Grand Standing on a massive scale to deflect from ineptitude
June 22, 2021
Mark B
Illegal immigrants?
If this government and parliament had any balls and guts they would have made this problem top priority.
All the talk all the excuses are just hot air. Until these people realise that to come here is a waste of their money and effort they will keep on coming. This lot will still turn a blind eye wrong their hands and do three fifths of naff all.
June 22, 2021
“Wrong hands” should have been wring
June 22, 2021
The highers up always cram them into ‘sink estates’ so the lovies and wokes that say we should take everyone don’t have to live with them. They don’t send their children to schools that have multiple problems of low language acquisition and skills and the whole level of the school drops and your child (if you can’t stick them on one of the six coaches every morning taking children out of the area) gets held back and if they’re already one of those struggling in the middle of the set – the reason they didn’t get into a better school elsewhere – they’re stuck in a class on the slow track. The schools and doctors are the biggest difficulties in these areas, the demands are higher for no extra pay so the best teachers go elsewhere into schools with higher streams and less demand. The actual teachers are doctors that teach in areas of high deprivation, immigration, traveller communities etc are actually the real heroes in this Country, either that or those that have so many warnings on their files for being rubbish it is their only choice left.
June 22, 2021
We should of course have little or no stamp duty so people can move homes without having massive tax bills to deter them from moving to homes that suit them better releasing their old one. Turnover taxes are invariably a bad idea and also make some build projects not worth doing restricting supply. But Socialist (& anti entrepreneurs) Sunak is putting stamp duty up substantially very shortly by up to £15k.
High stamp duty deters buyers from buying smaller properties and slowly trading up as people used to do before we had such absurd stamp duty rates (even up to 15%)
June 22, 2021
Agreed, stamp duty strongly incentivizes people to buy once and then to stay put.
June 22, 2021
Damian Green the “no nation”, fake Tory MP (PPE yet again) was on GBnews just now, discussing the costs of social care.
He seems to want even higher NI for people over 40 and a raid on everyone’s property equity too. We already have up to 15% stamp duty, council tax and 40% IHT plus 28% CGT on many of them (without indexation) and rentals are even taxed on non existing profits now too. So how many raids of property (or wealth taxes) does this appalling socialist want for government to piss down the drain? Why not cut out the 50%+ of government that does nothing of value or even does positive harm. Start with HS2, net zero, electric car subsidies, wind subsidies, the advertising propaganda budget, the BBC…so much fat to cut.
June 22, 2021
June 22, 2021
I thought the whole point of the relaxed attitude towards all immigration was to push up house prices and thus assets? Get the stock market buzzing. Sell off our housing to rich foreigners to be left empty, just as investments? Then concrete over the countryside for those escaping the overcrowded cities.
I mean, we don’t have kind governments which give a single sh*t about anyone so why would they be touchy feely about newcomers and actually care about homing them.
The whole refugee thing is just SOOOO racist and cruel. Encourage dinghies by promising houses! Tut!
June 22, 2021
Haven’t you figured it yet?
Why do you think that Enoch Powell went round the Commonwealth, begging people to come here as nurses and as bus drivers and then in short order turned round and presented these he had encouraged as a threat to those whose families were rooted here?
Do you think for one moment that he didn’t know what he was doing?
June 22, 2021
Why not tackle the source of the problem, before you get onto the solution? Too much immigration and especially too much illegal immigration. The last people we want are those who are willing to break UK law before they even get here, knowing they are entering the UK illegally. All immigrants should respect all of UK law. All of it! They only respect UK law when they demands their ‘rights’. Allowing illegal immigration is encouragement to ignore any UK law that doesn’t suit their personal circumstances.
June 22, 2021
The tory party is pro mass immigration.
Otherwise they would be trying to control it.
We need a Farage type figure in charge otherwise we will become the minority.
June 22, 2021
Illegal immigration is in the thousands per year – legal immigration in the hundreds of thousands.
Why does a government that made a commitment to reduce immigration to the tens of thousands approve so many entrants?
Very little illegal immigration in reality. Why run the gauntlet of stowing away in a container when you can float out to sea and be “rescued” by Border Force and taxied to the UK? Hardly breaking any laws apart from putting out to sea in an unworthy vessel.
June 22, 2021
Shirley
I agree! Break the law by entering and then use the law ‘to demand’ things… not quite decent law abiding citizens in the making!
June 22, 2021
June 22, 2021
It isn’t illegal to arrive by dinghy to claim asylum. So your premise is wrong.
It is also not asylum seekers, often packed in cramped a dozen or more to home thanks to dodgy landlords, who are causing the housing crisis.
The crisis is caused by elderly nimbys. Granny rattling around in her large detached home all by herself – objecting to every planning application whilst refusing to move to more suitable accommodation.
June 22, 2021
State approved ever growing population into a finite space. Replacing even more grass space/farmland with more concrete. Result – more carbon. How do the same green fanatics propose to square the circle and achieve zero carbon as well? Kill off the people…
June 22, 2021
The dire or second rate & largely shut communist NHS (with up to 10 million awaiting procedures) is surely doing much of this killing. JCVI/Gov. could not even vaccinate in a rational order thus killing even more people.
June 22, 2021
greenies dont touch managing population. We are still rewarding people for feckless breeding as if we were post WW2
June 22, 2021
June 22, 2021
The world needs fewer people in it. But you slashed development aid – which means projects like girls education, which leads to lowering birth rates, get axed and we ultimately end up with more people. More of whom find their way here.
June 22, 2021
I would like to hear Johnson square that circle, it is the great big Pachyderm sitting there they all skirt around. It is an amazing example of self censorship that all our politicians and media comply with, they can’t be that stupid and not see the inconsistency, but it seems we all have to pretend it isn’t a problem and we can somehow magic up Zero CO2 with an ever growing population.
Of course on the face of it the polices were never meant to add up, the Greenery was always a tool for the left to tell us how we will be allowed to live our lives, the comrades love doing that, and the mass immigration, a replacement to their failed class war strategy, a race grievance industry, which has been a great deal more successful agenda, here they get to tear down our history, national identity, and nation. Taken with the overall objective in mind, for the left, the policies do add up.
June 22, 2021
OTT greencrap in the building regs is also pushing up building costs, prices and killing off some new builds, extensions or conversions for no good reason.
Sherelle Jacobs today in the Telegraph:-
“Levelling up threatens to descend into levelling down Tory heartlands
Does the Government understand the difference between spreading wealth and taxing it all away?”
Clearly they do not. Tax, borrow and piss down the drain with bloated government, net zero lunacy with dire, second rate and declining public services, this is clearly the misguided Boris/Sunak’s Governments agenda.
June 22, 2021
Is it true the government have spent ~ £400 million on adverts to deliberately scare vulnerable people with Covid propaganda? This while the NHS is failing millions.
June 22, 2021
@Lifelogicc – With this Conservative Government there will be no levelling up, as that is only possible when wealth is created. This Conservative Government hates that, that is why their pre occupation is exporting our capabilities under the banner of going ‘green’ and keeping us under EU Control. It about the ‘sound bite’, ‘Grand Standing’ and ensure todays ‘virtual signal’ is out there.
You don’t have to do anything as long as you keep telling people you are.
June 22, 2021
Isn’t this “levelling up” rot just pure communism which generally involves levelling DOWN for most except the “elite”?
Just another transfer of wealth.
A lot of us aren’t enjoying all this very much!
“Chesham and Amersham” not “Calais”!
June 22, 2021
I loathe the use /misuse of the word ‘Executive’ and I am surprised at you Sir JR employing it . Peter Tinniswood lampooned it and there was even a cricket bat called ‘Executive’!!
I thought net migration had fallen post Brexit with the return of many EU citizens but maybe I am wrong ?
Otherwise good points made here.
What people are objecting to is:
i: the removal of their rights of objection and ability to resist
ii: building on green belt or green field sites and the destruction of amenities /spaces when there is so
much brownfield space to build on and so much conversion work possible to provide homes of former
office and retail sites
and retail space
June 22, 2021
‘… sustainable levels of immigration’ = Net Zero.
June 22, 2021
Your first point about immigration limits is correct. However, the government will avoid setting a number it can be judged on. It will prefer to make a statement that attempts to mollify critics once again. No action will be taken.
Your second point is rather strange. Yes, more housing is needed. I am not sure that needs to be what you refer to as ‘executive homes’ though. Good sound accommodation that is fit for purpose is a broader and more sensible objective. In the days when politicians had housing targets I don’t remember Supermac ever referring to the number of executive homes that had been built in the country.
I also don’t believe that prosperity follows housing availability. There needs to be opportunity in an area first. Even in the Dickensian days of dark, satanic mills the factory owner always managed to live in a nice house. It seems to me to be putting the cart before the horse to think that if you build big houses then an area is set up to do well. If there is a thriving business then all the rest usually comes later.
June 22, 2021
If you give local communities control over whether new housing developments are allowed then there will be no new housing developments. Interestingly this even include people like Andy who profess concern for “the young” but don’t want any affordable homes built in their own leafy part of the South East. It is a tough problem which Boris is totally ill-equipped to manage, once he sees the polling and focus group and by-election results around his planning reforms he’ll drop them and we’ll muddle on as before.
June 22, 2021
Clearly enforcement is required after “….the government needs to set sustainable levels of immigration”. What if the sustainable level is nil?
The likely fate of the executive homes to be built in the wrong places and that will never be lived in by executives will be to provide subjects for television shows about conversions to two or more dwellings perhaps? The “build them and they will come” approach is surely fanciful as the present lack of such homes is unlikely to be decisive.
June 22, 2021
Building the dream is a tv series. The owners require low running costs in heating their dream house. Here in St. Ives, Cambridgeshire this is the last thing builders think of as they concrete us over.
June 22, 2021
No one should be having children on other peoples taxes. We dont need “executive homes” in places without jobs transport or infrastructure. The local horror is they are already planning to move the GPs to an area only accessible by car on one of the many new estates.
We dont have any jobs here and no capacity for more people.
June 22, 2021
We were sold local housing for local people.
It certainly doesn’t seem to have made the local people who got them happy.
Crime has shot through the roof in once peaceable areas since these new estates were built… just as the Tories cut the police.
Large housing estates for local people turns local people into violent criminals, it seems. *Sarcasm*
****** The most important question of the day, surely. WHY ARE WE STILL IN LOCKDOWN AND MASKED UP ?
When is Prime Minister Whitty-Vallance going to let us out ? We are now falling further and further behind.
That blonde chappy, woss’is name ???
The most awful Government and PM we’ve ever had. Our vaccine effort squandered.
June 22, 2021
The government needs to get a grip on immigrants and illegals coming to this country – Why do they still welcome all and sundry with open arms and free boat trips?
We hear there are not enough of the right kinds of talent in this country. How on Earth could we reach a point where we are so dependent on foreigners to do certain tasks, when we have an enormous number of people already in this country who could be trained up?
It seems we are short of drivers to deliver good and food items to outlets – short of nurses, short of bar-staff, to mention but a few.
There is absolutely no point in trying to squeeze more building space out of our small Island when it puts such a strain on the infrastructure – WE have to start making better use of what we have without importing more problems!
June 22, 2021
Too many people are the problem, Thus causing a housing shortage, rising emissions, traffic jams and a longer waiting lists for hospitals, doctors appointments, and school places.
Has the Government not realised this yet.
June 22, 2021
I cannot understand why the ‘authorities’ do not insist that where a large group of Executive homes are built, that a proportionate number of smaller dwellings must also be constructed, perhaps four 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in small blocks, to provide opportunities for first time buyers or parents/grandparents downsizing.
It would encourage community feeling, and offer considerable help where families could mutually assist across the generations, perhaps lightening the burden on Social Services and Child Care, while also lessening car journeys.
June 22, 2021
I see Jenrick is reverting to the usual stale politicians reason. We have a duty to build etc. I think correspondents could write a long list of what this ex Tory government has a duty to do but doesn’t.
An in other news Goldman Sachs is expanding its services in the City despite shouting very loudly that if we left the EU it would retrench. More Remain tosh.
June 22, 2021
Although immigration is a large source of increased demand for housing, especially in cities, house prices could not increase the way they have and will continue to do so without the mostly uncontrolled money creation that both the government and banks have embarked upon.
Too much demand and too much money supply. We could restrict both using interest rates and stricter entry requirement’s.
I don’t see either of these things happening as our economy is built upon the foundations of property prices.
June 22, 2021
It is a myth that the Tories were trounced in Chesham & Amersham because of planning. The Lib Dem’s support sensible planning – the problem in C&A is that the current plans aren’t sensible.
It is a given that elderly nimbys object to pretty much all development – but everyone who has tried to get on the property ladder since 1980 recognises the urgent need for more homes.
Here we need affordable homes for young people, retirement homes for elderly – along with more school spaces and a new doctors surgery. That isn’t what’s planned. It may be that executive homes are needed elsewhere – but they are not needed here.
The whole country was badly let down in the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s when loads of grotty estates were built which have aged badly. Today’s developments need to be attractive, they need to include lots of trees, green spaces, play parks and pretty homes that people are going to want to live in not just this year but in 50 years from now.
They must be built with solar panels, heat pumps, electric car charging points and rainwater harvesting systems. Infrastructure like new schools, stations, doctors and so on need to be added at the same time. None of this is rocket science. Why do the Tories struggle with it so much? I suspect it is because their voters are largely ‘alright Jack’ and don’t really care much about everyone else. The selfish minority strikes again.
June 22, 2021
