Letter to Transport Secretary about season tickets

Dear Grant,
I am glad the railway has considered the issue of season tickets and discounts in a new era of flexible working where many full time employees will become part time in the office . I raised this early in the pandemic with Ministers and the industry.
The response of a 15% discount for eight tickets a month is disappointing and inflexible. It is in the railway’s interest to encourage more use of the excessive capacity it currently provides. No one can be sure they want just eight returns a month.
The model to adopt should be a rising discount model. The more you travel your chosen route the cheaper the extra journey should become. The accumulating discount could be a quarterly system, or a longer or shorter period. The first time you went to the office it would be full fare. The second time there would be a small discount, with a progressively higher discount. Frequent users would end up paying perhaps just a 20% fare for an additional journey.
This would give most of the advantages of the season ticket which allows additional journeys over the basic five returns a week free, whilst always giving the railway marginal revenue from more travel. It also incentivises travellers to go more often. If a traveller choose off peak the fare would be an off peak one. The railway will need to see if the peak changes and be ready to change peak period pricing to reflect travel reality.
June 23, 2021
Perhaps the railways do not yet understand that what they have to compete against is not alternative means of transport rather prospective travellers staying in the comfort and security of their own homes, thereby avoiding the stress and hassle and expense of commuting.
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
Retired people are not selfish, they care about their children’s lives & where their taxes go.
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
They rightly thought it was best for the young not to be a mere region of the anti-democratic EU.
June 23, 2021
Well some are and some are not just as with working people. But in general I do find older people rather less selfish, you cannot take your money with you at the end after all and most care deeply about their children and grandchildren.
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
MiC what on earth are you suggesting here ‘Most of the Tories’ voters are retired anyway, so they perhaps don’t care.’ It implies that retired Tories don’t care about their own children and grandchildren – this couldn’t be further from the truth for all the retirees I know – look at your own prejudices here Martin perhaps this is why you lefties don’t win their vote.
June 23, 2021
Correct a-tracey.
June 23, 2021
@MiC; I do not see any lies being told about Ch4 by the govt, and quite frankly any sale of Ch4 is not the real issue here [1], what is more worrying is any funding & regulatory changes across the sector the govt might make affecting both broadcast and streaming services. Might I suggest the govt/DCMS look at how Germany regulates and funds their PSB sector.
[1] it might shock a few of those who post anti BBC comment here, in response to my general support for the BBC, but it would not worry me if a majority proportion of the BBC was either sold off or shut down.
June 23, 2021
Train operating companies do not really have to compete. They run a franchise on behalf of government who offer them generous subsidies.
Fares are not that big a deal over the life of the franchise. If this model fails the companies will simply up sticks and move on.
So discounted season tickets is really just a gimmick that the government wish to promote, but unfortunately they do not have a solid basis on which to promote it. They don’t have a joined up national rail system. Hence the poor offers quoted.
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
This is something I am never likely to be involved in. I thought we had separate independant rail operators. Should it not be up to them to decide frequency of service and fare levels to suit what they judge to be their market. What has it got to do with government ministers.
June 23, 2021
Under the franchising model there was an obligation on each independent rail operator to participate in a national ticketing system and to honour all tickets from any station to any station, whether in their part of the network or outside it.
The intention was laudable, I suppose, in seeking to maintain a single integrated rail network rather than allowing the new operators to optimize their part of the network for their own customers at the expense of others. But it had the effect of making innovation in pricing and product almost impossible to do on the railways because the operators had a de facto veto on each others projects.
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
When government finally allows our vaccinated population to travel by air, the airlines will decide what fares to offer to fill their aircraft. This should be the pattern for supposedly private rail operators. If not why not.
June 23, 2021
Quite simply, there is a choice of routes when choosing how to fly by air so competition is in built. There is only one railway line that goes from A to B and one train that goes at the time the commuter wishes to travel. The competition element of pricing does not exist and must therefore be regulated.
June 23, 2021
Rail routes are fixed by train tracks, planes only need a bit of tarmac at each end and so are far, far more flexible in responding to demand changes.
June 23, 2021
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the new tickets would offer “greater freedom and choice about how we travel, simpler ticketing and a fairer fare”.
How about calculating the cost of a journey and charging that amount to the passenger before his journey.
If the railway can’t meet costs/make a profit whatever it needs to do then it is not viable is it? Remember what Mr Carney said.
Maybe jobs should be engineered/RESET to be more local?
Then workers could not be held hostage to a public service that has become increasingly unusable.
June 23, 2021
The hotel industry has for many years employed software to work out optimum charges so as to maximise revenue per available room. Surely the rail industry can use something similar.
If it were entirely in private hand I am sure a better solution would be found.
June 23, 2021
We have an employee who wants to get out of the house but has found it is cheaper to pay for a desk in an office share than to commute irregularly.
The train operating companies evidently feel that fleecing those who have to travel is a better way to raise revenue than increasing demand by reducing the fares. I suspect that those who might travel to the office voluntarily have their decision not to made for them by the cost.
The operating companies can not pack the trains like they did before due to distancing measures and travellers’ fears (they wouldn’t get on the train if it was packed) so need margin more than volume.
I think they would be better offering loss leaders to get people travelling again and offer half price tickets all the time. The staged pricing option suggested above still involves a full price payment to start travelling once more and it seems that employee power is rife at present with employees reluctant to return to offices so the initial cost will stop commuters in the first instance.
I now travel off peak in empty carriages, it is marvellous
June 23, 2021
from BBC website.
Niall McGregor, from Norwich, commutes to Canary Wharf to work in a bank. Before Covid he commuted twice a week and worked from home on the other days.
“When you look at the price per journey, the numbers don’t make it sufficiently attractive,” he explains. His annual season ticket costs £8,884 for unlimited travel, whereas the Greater Anglia flexi ticket from Norwich to London would cost £682.30 – £8,187 a year – for only eight tickets a month.
“It doesn’t feel like a massive saving for what you’re giving up in terms of travel days,” he says, because it means he would swap 20 days a month travel for eight days a month travel to save £697 a year.
“The maths of the new flexible season ticket just don’t make much sense,” he adds.
June 23, 2021
You don’t understand the economics of all this.
Prior to CV-19 huge investment has taken place in the railways which still has to be paid for. They have had 15 months of total losses.
Huge cuts and price rises are on their way whatever happens.
The costs of lockdown are only just starting to come in.
June 23, 2021
Understand the debt clawback attempt, but point out the Government suggestion of a very helpful cost reduction is a load of hokum.
June 23, 2021
You read it here first – I mentioned this in a rare off topic comment – what a complete waste if time the whole thing is.
As a small Company we are running into problems recruiting and training; especially training. We have to get back to the office in some shape or form although we have grown so much this year we would no longer fit in it .We need flexible travel to make this work and the new ticket system is worse than useless when considerable sums are involved ( especially for junior staff )- We are thinking about month blocks of work in and out, now but the fact that yet again our lives are made as difficult as possible …just irritates you.
Can they get nothing right .not one thing ever ?!!
June 23, 2021
The railways cannot survive masks, social distancing nor working from home.
Very simple economics.
The railway you once took for granted is now over. Huge cuts are on their way and ticket prices will still have to go up because of all the investment over the past few years for passenger growth which has been slammed into reverse.
Pick Mondays and Fridays (possibly weekends too) to come in as Tues, Weds and Thurs are going to be in high demand.
June 23, 2021
Looks like yet another complicated fare structure in the offing.
Surely the simple solution is:
purchase 10 tickets get a 10% discount on all of them
Purchase 20 tickets get a 20% discount on all of them
Purchase 30 tickets get a 30% discount on all of them
Tickets can be used at any time of the day during the next 12 months.
Simples, you take your choice and pay accordingly.
Of course the problem with this is that no one knows the actual real price of the ticket in the first place, which always was the problem. !
June 23, 2021
Sir Humphrey does NOT like simple solutions, because if adopted, the plebs might think they could manage the country rather better than (insert your own bete noire here please).
June 23, 2021
Good luck with expecting a 20% cut in monthly travel, formerly would have been an annual season.
Try going into a supermarket and saying ‘Oh by the way I want 20% off whatever I buy.
June 23, 2021
Grant Shapps why am I not surprised we haven’t got a grown up business solution instead of a civil service know nothing one.
June 23, 2021
A good model would be the way Ski Resorts sell Lift Passes in discounted bundles.
June 23, 2021
Steel wheels on a steel track, viz railways and trams, is an out-of-date technology which is very expensive to build, maintain and run, which is why it has always required enormous amounts of subsidy.
It only makes sense for mass transportation into densely populated areas but even here it has now also shown to be totally useless in a pandemic, the current Covid-19 one likely being just the first of more to come.
With WFH becoming more widespread the way ahead is for small, individual self-drive rubber wheeled EV vehicles on a tarmac track for most of our transport.
The government should have used the Covid-19 pandemic to scrap the HS2 project and instead used the land purchased to build instead a tarmac motorway, with regular junctions so it can be used by people living along its route, dedicated to EV/self-drive private vehicles.
June 23, 2021
No. The idea you put forward is far too complicated.
The standard fare to start from is far too high so the discounts themselves are just marketing tricks and intended to tie travellers to fixed arrangements and take their money before they travel.
You state that the idea of eight days is just a guess. So is ten, fifteen and so on.
If flexibilty and freedom is wanted reduce the standard fare, and make it easy for people to journey on impulse. With so many millions of journeys hitherto on discount compared to standard fare it is clear the standard fare is fictitious in terms of required revenue.
June 23, 2021
privatise it. properly this time. maybe chuck in Channel 4 for free.
June 23, 2021
Yes, the greed of big businesses never seems to end, especially those with effective monopolies.
People will simply minimise their travel or they will drive – with quieter roads and car parks that may become viable. Or they may be able to move closer to work if the exodus from cities to rural living continues.
Also, 8 journeys a month = 2 per week. I would hope to be travelling to an office much less frequently than that. 8 a year would be to much.