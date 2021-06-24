The European Movement still will not accept the result of a big democratic vote. They have sent me and doubtless many others a glossy brochure designed to show what they see as the bad news of Brexit. They urge us “to build back our ties with the rest of Europe”, code no doubt for trying to rejoin. Had remain won I suspect they would have used such a win to justify every federal scheme and every further removal of power from the UK which the EU has in mind.
So what are their latest quibbles? Gone are the absurdly wrong forecasts of a house price collapse, a jobs collapse, a GDP collapse as the UK looks forward to its best year of growth for a long time now at last it is out. Instead of a jobs collapse the UK discovers it is short of people for all the jobs that are being created. They still want us to try to re enter the Erasmus scheme instead of backing the new UK scheme which will help many more UK students. They bemoan a loss of certain EU monies, when the UK has promised to spend more than we were getting under EU rules. They are worried about rights of refugees and of EU citizens settled here, yet this has all been taken care of.They are right to highlight problems with fishing and Northern Ireland, but these of course stem from having an Agreement with the EU instead of running our own affairs. They should blame their EU for those troubles.
When people ask me what have been the wins so far, I say the biggest win is the right of our country to decide for itself what to raise in tax, what to spend, what to pass into law, who to negotiate Treaties with and how to contribute to the treat causes of prosperity and democracy worldwide. It is true that many of these freedoms have not yet been used. Much opportunity lies ahead, as a Brexit public seeks to educate an anti Brexit establishment into the joys and advantages of making our own decisions and making government accountable directly to us through elections in a way Commissioners never were. There are so many areas where we can do better now we are free to do it our way,which I have often set out here.
We have already seen the big advantage of attracting our own vaccine solutions and production capabilities, drawing on the excellence of Uk science. We will create Free Trade Agreements with Australia, New Zealand and the TPP as well as keeping all the FTAs we and the EU held jointly. We have detached ourselves from the pressures to join the Euro or to send ever bigger transfer payments to relatively rich countries on the continent.
49 Comments
June 24, 2021
It is not just the the EU that will not accept the decision made on Brexit.
It is the people in government and the civil service who still struggle with the fact they are in a position to make their own decisions but for forty years they had a prop to fall back on and someone or something else to blame when things went wrong. The hard fought freedom also bought accountability and that does not sit comfortably on their shoulders. We still are in the scenario of plenty of double speak but very little or no action in the critical areas so important to the population.
June 24, 2021
This is just absolute twaddle.
Virtually everyone accepts that Leave won the referendum and that the UK has left the European Union.
People like me just think that it’s reprehensible rubbish.
The few who don’t seem to be those on the far right, including some commenters here, who apparently have fevered, conspiracy theory based imaginings.
June 24, 2021
Indeed. Both houses of parliament, the BBC, Channel 4 and the civil service are still stuffed with appalling & deluded remoaners. Also mainly with deluded climate alarmists, lockdown loons and tax borrow and waste enthusiasts.
June 24, 2021
Unfortunately the “level playing field” will give government and civil service the excuse they need. We need to extract ourselves from the Withdrawal agreement and fly properly solo.
June 24, 2021
The main problem is that Brexitists will not accept the result of Brexit.
We all knew Brexit would mean fewer rights, masses of pointless bureaucracy, an Irish Sea border and a poorer country.
Yet everytime one of the inevitable consequences of your vote become clear you all moan and blame everybody else.
June 24, 2021
Agree totally. The phrase ant Brexit establishment sums it up and that includes the higher echelons of government so we are being given BS not actions.
June 24, 2021
+1
I can’t help but wonder whether many of the government’s current failings are down to certain figures colluding with the EU in trying to hollow us out from within and make an example of us on the world stage.
June 24, 2021
Spot on Turbo. You only have to think back to how many in government tried to prevent us leaving. How MIC can’t see that is beyond me.
June 24, 2021
Good morning.
The EU Referendum, which has now past its 5th anniversary, is still very much a work in progress. We have given away, and continue to do so, many of the initial advantages and have been burdened with many disadvantages. We still cannot deal with environmental issues that would see us treat silt as silt and not some biological contaminant. We have a government more into Woke, Green issues and grandstanding than looking at the fundamental reasons why we chose to LEAVE the EU. It was, to put it simply – “Take back control.” But we haven’t, have we !
I’d give this government 4 out of 10 for what it has done so far.
June 24, 2021
It wouldn’t be a work in progress if we kept to the rules and law of ‘article 50’ and left without any deal after the 2 year negotiation point and continued to trade via WTO…..you’re either in the club or out of the club – we’re an associate member (that wasn’t on the referendum)
June 24, 2021
“The European Movement still will not accept the result of a big democratic vote”
Good for them, it is their democratic right to campaign for what they believe in, just as it was for Thatcher’s Tory party in the late 1970s, just as it was for the Tories and UKIP in the 2000s, when they put forward an alternate vision for Britain.
“Had remain won I suspect they would have used such a win to justify every federal scheme and every further removal of power from the UK which the EU has in mind. “
As would have been their right, just as it was for the (then) pro EEC group of Tory MPs in the 1980s, not one Pleb’ was explicitly asked if they backed the Single European Act for example.
“Instead of a jobs collapse the UK discovers it is short of people for all the jobs that are being created.”
What jobs are those? Most of the talk in the media and elsewhere seems to be about EXISTING jobs that are not being filled, such as in agriculture, or haulage – where I disagree with the anti Brexiteers is why we are short of such workers.
Sorry but at times, some Brexiteers come over as poor winners (or perhaps that should have been wingers…), one has to ask why, are their own lies catching up with them perhaps?
June 24, 2021
@ jerry – Although the refusal by many to accept the defeat of the Confederate States in the U.S. Civil War (“the recent war”) and the consequent determination to carry-on as best they were able in nearly all of the years since has contributed so much to the contemporary cultural and social problems we see manifest themselves in all sorts of troubling unpleasantness in the U.S.A.. Let us avoid similar here please. Remoaners of course commit the additional sin of aiding a hostile power, moreover one that is not universally liked in its member states.
June 24, 2021
What lies are those Jerry?
Please explain.
June 24, 2021
When I was young, I used to get picked to play football regularly because of my sprinting speed and my ability to cross the ball. Although I voted to restore democracy, those attributes had nothing to do with it, so I fail to see the point of your argument.
June 24, 2021
There is no excuse for anyone to be unemployed in the UK and no reason to be on a phoney degree course.
June 24, 2021
We could have done it better. We assumed that the EU would act in good faith during the separation negotiations, they did not. Their motivation was punishment, ours was a return of our sovereignty.
We were our own worst enemy in the process. A thoroughly duplicitous prime minister, backed by a civil service only interested in its own powerbase, an EU that allowed them to bypass the democratic process via Parliament, and large industry whose power was across the EU in cahoots with similar in the EU.
Boris, having taken on the battle and still harbouring good faith was left to sort it out. He let his eye off the ball in the case of NI, leaving a viral infection in the running of the UK, and a potential cause for the rebirth of the troubles so called.
What to do. Give the EU two weeks to back of completely or accept that the so called treaty has not worked and that it will therefore become null and void a week later. The UK is being blackmailed and should end it. It would trump the EU threat of trade sanctions in the event of us not accepting the NIP.
The EU will undoubtedly interfere with UK power requiements via interconnectors. We need to therefore take steps to slow the decommissioning of existing generating capacity and the Light Brigade charge to everything green until we have alternatives. Understand that the EUs intentions towards us are malicious and need to be blocked, but do not necessarily reflect the intentions of Europeans.
June 24, 2021
Your Withdrawal Agreement is a legally binding international treaty. Mr Frost talks tough but we know he always capitulates. He has asked for an extension to the grace period – which the EU will grant – so you can work out how to send sausages to a part of our own country.
On the plus side we can all laugh at your farce.
Reply The Withdrawal Agreement is open to differing interpretations. Ultimately the disagreements can only be sorted out by negotiation or by each side taking control of the things that are properly under their control. GB/NI internal market has to b e under UK control
June 24, 2021
O dear Mr Redwood, it seems you STILL haven’t read the Withdrawal Agreement! The situation of NI/GB is not open to differing interpretations, it is the ECJ that will decide. I recommend you read Article 12 of the Protocol, which hands over the fate of NI to the ECJ. You voted for it, back in January last year!
Reply I voted for a UK Act of Parliament which contained a crucial sovereignty clause. I urged the government to improve the NI part and made clear if they did not we would need to exercise our sovereign rights to sort it out. When they did not secure an NI improvement I refused to vote for the final Agreement. I will not publish lies about what I said or did.
June 24, 2021
Rights of refugees.
Really have settled that one. Our Border Force and Home Office are operating a perceived open house policy.
The government have the majority to fully address the situation, all we get is, yet more talk.
June 24, 2021
Not even talk; Priti doesn’t bother to pretend any longer.
June 24, 2021
At the end of the day I’ll be counting up how many comments Andy and MiC have made. I’ll get my calculator out.
June 24, 2021
It’s called Brexit derangement syndrome.
These people cannot accept life outside the protectionist scam that is the EU.
The way Brussels has behaved since the vote should have settled the matter once and for all.
I just assume these remainiacs like self flaglation.
June 24, 2021
Was the glossy brochure anyway part funded by government sources?
June 24, 2021
Probably, and part written by Martin and Andy.
June 24, 2021
So you think the ” biggest win is the right of our country to decide for itself”. Really? Can we decide that our people shall work in Germany without restriction? No. Can we decide we will sell our fish to France without restriction? No. Can we participate in cross-border just-in-time supply chains? No. Can we do trade deals backed by the might of 28 countries? No. Can we sell British goods in Northern Irelanmd without checks? No. The answer to all these questions was “yes” before your pointless self-harming Brexit
Reply Can we do a trade deal outside Eu? yes
Can we spend our own money on our own priorities?Yes
Can we help more students than in Erasmus? Yes
Can we buy more UK goods under better procurement rules? Yes
Can we decide how many migrants to invite? Yes
June 24, 2021
How’s that EU/US trade deal coming along? Brussels has had DECADES to get such a deal done.
June 24, 2021
‘a Brexit public seeks to educate an anti Brexit establishment ’
That battle will continue. There will be much foot dragging, obstruction and complaint from the establishment.
June 24, 2021
No, “ build back our ties with the rest of Europe” is not code for trying to rejoin, it is simply to ask for what Vote Leave PROMISED in 2016 – frictionless trade with the EU, no borders, no downside. Your Brexit prospectus was false and every day it is being exposed. No wonder you are so desperately trying to blame everyone but yourself for the damage done to our country!
June 24, 2021
Indeed, Garland, but these people are simply unshameable, it appears.
June 24, 2021
Vote Leave were in no position to promise anything. However, the politicians and political parties who campaigned on a promise to respect the result of the referendum did have the means to honour their promises, and many didn’t, hence the rogue Parliament of 2017-2019. Vote Leave were being hopeful, but the rogue undemocratic remainer politicians lied outright in order to gain a seat, and did it knowingly!
June 24, 2021
Frictionless trade was a promise made by remain politicians in power. Those who voted leave were under no illusions that the EU wouldn’t make things as difficult as they could, so as to discourage the others.
June 24, 2021
Frictionless trade was promised by the likes of Michael Gove during the referendum campaign.
June 24, 2021
Garland
“No borders”
Who promised that?
June 24, 2021
I think the Brexitists know Brexit is dead. The pro EU majority in this country is growing. We are, ironically, now the most pro EU country in Europe.
A poll this week shows 75% of 18-24 year olds want to rejoin. 66% of 25-34 year olds want to rejoin. There is a significant majority of 34-55 year olds in favour of rejoining. A small majority of 55-64 year olds backs Brexit – but the only age group that supports it in large numbers is the over 65s.
Demographics makes it inevitable we will rejoin. Probably sometime in the 2030s – or early 2040s.
Reply In a democracy what matters is the overall result regardless of the age, intelligence or background of the voter. The constant insults to Brexit voters is anti democratic and usually badly informed.
June 24, 2021
Big talk as usual about the alleged win back of control. But that’s the usual BS. What we want to know is what specifically. We don’t get that.
All ‘Boris’ and his party man talk about here is generalisations, and potential with much ahead. That means nothing much has been done.
We are treated just as before as idiots, and views not liked are not published.
June 24, 2021
Losers’ consent, without which there is no democracy.
The left (made up of either crusties or well off metropolitans who feel guilty) do not value democracy as they think they know best.
Unfortunately they undermined our negotiating position and have compromised what could have been an easy, good deal for both sides.
June 24, 2021
There is no logic to the anti-Brexit scaremongering – There nothing on their side except some strange futuristic dreamworld where we are all ‘as one’.
How can even the most ardent EU lover believe that the EU is our friend – Apart from a declaration of war against us, what else does the EU need to do to show they are anything but a friend.
These people that keep stirring up emotions and are out to cause trouble should be thoroughly investigated to see where they get their funding from and what connections they have with the EU, for it is impossible to believe they can really believe what they are saying…
June 24, 2021
I’m absolutely no economist but surely the housing market is being propped up by artificially fixed interest rates and unfettered mass immigration? And by the oh so kind Stamp Duty holiday.
A fix in other words.
I’m beginning to wonder why anyone would want a house in this horrible country! ( Yes…yes…I know that pragmatically we need a house etc. but I am soooo out of love with this sh*tty government!).
If we have actually left the EU why don’t online sellers realise it? I still can’t buy goods from America as I used to.
June 24, 2021
Obviously the jewel in the crown is the government’s self awarded, shiny new ability to imprison and threaten us at will!
Oh what a lark!
June 24, 2021
Our host fails to mention my main complaint about Brexit, which is that when we were Europeans my two children had the right to choose where they would like to live and work across an entire continent. That right has been stripped from them. Other people will decide these things for them now, which hardly seems like taking back control.
Reply They can still go to an EU country if they wish under rules made by the very EU you admire. The UK will not be trying to stop them.
June 24, 2021
Interesting article by Andrew Adonis in today’s Independent about his campaign to eventually rejoin the EU. No mention of any of the drawbacks of a new UK membership (not least having the Euro as our currency should we rejoin) and he has no misgivings about the Commission’s current unhelpful stance on several issues. He seems chronically out of touch and arrogant, but as the man who in effect invented HS2 perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. Nonetheless the danger of such figures exerting influence and helping drift us back in to EU rules over time via Statutory Instruments under a new government is still there.
June 24, 2021
And in other news a Brussels Commissioner has threatened once again to use vaccine production in the EE to force us to comply with their wishes.
I thought we were self sufficient?
June 24, 2021
….an annuvver fing
You want an open border between a North and South Ireland and a closed border Between the UK and the EU and when ( amazingly ) this turns out to be impossible you want to blame …who…seriously ?
You haven’t been injecting yourself with disinfectant have you ?
June 24, 2021
The European Union for causing the problem by existing, of course.
I suppose that they would also blame the Boeing crashes on gravity.
June 24, 2021
Boycott Marks and Spencer in the way these companies boycott GB News
June 24, 2021
We need to go maskless.
Masks are the ultimate in oppression. They are NOT something to get used to. They are dehumanising and they inhibit human interaction and why do we need to wear them in the open air such as at railway stations ?
Our most obvious Brexit success, the vaccine roll out, has been squandered and Germany has done better at freeing its people.
Have we been deliberately held back to allow the EU to save face ?
June 24, 2021
While I’m hopeful for the future I’m still concerned that this ‘brexit’ is a ‘brino’ and the winning side in the referendum five years ago can feel justifiably cheated by our political class and system of democracy
June 24, 2021
Brillo summed them up brilliantly. If they can’t compete they regulate. As The U.K. produces the largest amount of film and tv content obviously there is EU demand yet even Netflix is forced to show so much percentage of EU produced content.
This will be the next ‘war’ our programmes etc bannned.
June 24, 2021
I see that O2 recognised the 5 year anniversary by re-introducing roaming charges in Europe.