Time for the UK to tell the COP26 main players some home truths

There is a part of the UK establishment that is always keen to belittle and run the UK down, claiming we are small and unimportant now we have left the EU. They ignore the facts that we are the second biggest contributor to NATO, a member of the UN security Council, the fifth largest world economy, a member of the G7 and the Commonwealth, and an important influence on world events. This autumn sees the UK chairing the COP 26 Climate conference, shortly after we chaired the G7.
There is however one important area where I agree with them that we are small and not very important, and that is in the list of countries and regions that put out the most carbon dioxide. Ironically here the establishment seem to think it is the UK that has to do so much more, when all the figures show attention needs to be focussed on the Big three carbon generators, China, the UDSA and the EU. Between them they account for 52% of the world output compared to our 1%. In other words if the UK eliminated all its carbon dioxide output it would have the same effect on world figures as the Big 3 cutting their output by just 2%.
China is still saying she intends to increase her massive carbon output further this decade before finding some ways to start to curb it. China needs to be challenged on her large and growing output. At 29% of world CO2 she is by far and away the biggest single source. If the UK eliminated all its CO2 that would not fully offset one recent year’s growth in output by China. The USA has just experienced four years under a President dedicated to increasing US output and use of cheap fossil fuel energy. He successfully boosted US output of oil and gas to help power an industrial renaissance by onshoring investments that had gone abroad and expanding US output. The new President thinks this was a wrong policy but has yet to announce the ways in which he intends to redirect US activities. We await a detailed plan with timetables on how to get US people out of their internal combustion engines cars, eating less meat and putting in electric heating. The EU too has a similar issue. Germany remains wedded to a major car industry which largely sells diesel and petrol vehicles. The country burns a lot of coal and says it intends to keep coal in its power mix at least until 2035. How is this compatible with the EU’s aims? The EU is around one tenth of world carbon dioxide production.
As Chairman of the Conference the UK needs to challenge the USA and EU to produce timely and convincing plans of how they will achieve demanding targets as early as 2030 as it is difficult to see them hitting them on current policy. All major participants need to see that if they do not get a much better offer from China and other leading emerging market countries world emissions will continue to grow.
June 25, 2021
“As Chairman of the Conference the UK needs to challenge the USA and EU …” – the utter delusion would be funny if it weren’t so tragic. It’s only a couple of weeks since the UK last “challenged” the USA and EU, on the Ireland Protocol, and it resulted in the US issuing a formal diplomatic rebuke to the UK and the EU beginning legal proceedings against the UK. The UK is weak and it is not listened to. That’s Brexit. You voted for it
June 25, 2021
Good morning.
*This all reminds me of the day that CMD came out of a meeting with other members of the EU to announce a cut in the budget. All hail the Great Leader ! Trouble was, our contributions went up while others went down.
The point being that the UK Government and our CS are basically pants at negotiating. The other nations act in their national interest and, irrespective of how much posturing and virtue signalling the PM does, they will just ignore him. We all need to realise that we have a very well educated fool at the helm.
Pat. I replied to your post yesterday.
June 25, 2021
Our leader and his government ministers can huff and puff and cascade whatever nonsense they believe at that moment of time regarding all these outrageous predictions on zero Co2, electric vehicles and eating less meat upon the Great British public , all the while the band is playing “believe it if you like” The scientific models, programmes and processes coming out of all the main players governments are all different. Each, other than this country concerned with their own agenda, not in the least worried about being in the vanguard countries following our example.
It is therefore quite understandable that the people are confused, sceptical and do not believe a bleeding word they say.
Their role and only role is doing what is best for this country now, today, next month. Not what is predicted by all so accredited scientists from all the different countries each one with a different hypothesis. How many scientists and engineers are in the cabinet?
June 25, 2021
I am not convinced that CO2 is the cause of ‘climate change’. However, I am convinced that we cannot rely on fossil fuels forever. I am not keen on nuclear, given the dangers of radiation and the long term problems yet to be solved, but we do need a reliable source of energy. Is there any source of energy that is reliable, doesn’t cost a fortune and doesn’t ‘destroy the planet’ as part of it’s manufacture or use? I don’t know of any!
Given the advance of science, it is disappointing that we have not made more headway in this regard. I wonder if future generations will have to manage with restrictions on electricity, unless they are extremely wealthy.
On the other hand, we could always ignore it all, as China does, and let nature take its course.