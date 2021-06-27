Cheap labour can be a dear option as well as a wrong one

The airwaves are alight with the demands of anti Brexit MPs and commentators to let more economic migrants into the UK to take low paid jobs in hospitality, care, agriculture and other sectors that got used to a steady stream of eastern European migrants to carry out the less skilled work. We are told of shortages of people to pick crops, serve in cafes and clean care homes. At least it provides a welcome refutation of all those anti Brexit forecasts of mass unemployment we used to get.
One of my main motivations coming into politics was to promote prosperity and wider ownership for the many. I have always sought to propose and support policies which would help more people find better paid work and to acquire a home and savings of their own. I do not like the cheap labour model. I have also recognised that we cannot simply legislate for everyone to be better paid. Each person who wants higher pay has to go on a personal journey, acquiring skills, experience, qualifications that justify the higher income. Every company and government department has to go on a journey to help promote higher productivity to provide the higher pay people rightly aspire to. One of the crucial debates in the referendum was the debate about free movement and low pay, with Brexiteers saying they wished to cut the flow of people accepting low pay from abroad, to help raise pay here at home and promote more people already legally here into better paid jobs.
Just inviting in hundreds of thousands of people from lower income countries in the EU is not a good model for them or us. Many of them live in poor conditions and sacrifice to send cash back to their wider families. They may not be able to go on a journey themselves to something better. It may work for the farm or business by keeping labour costs down, but only at the expense of pushing the true cost more onto taxpayers. Low paid employees may well qualify for benefit top ups for housing, Council Tax and general living costs which the state pays for. Each new person arriving needs GP and hospital provision in case of illness or accident. They need school places if they bring a family with them. They need a range of other public services from transport and roads to policing and refuse collection. The country has had to play catch up in many of these areas given the large numbers of people who have joined us in recent years. The EU once suggested a figure of Euro 250,000 was needed for first year set up costs for a new arrival. The biggest cost is of course the provision of housing where the state plays a big role for those on low incomes. The need to build so many more homes creates unwelcome political tensions in communities facing concrete over the greenfields.
There is also in practice a cost to the businesses they work for and a loss to the wider development of the economy. If a business has easy access to low paid labour it will put off looking at ways at automating or providing more computer or machine support to employees to raise their productivity. If farms find cheap pickers they do not provide the same support and demand for smart picking aids or machines. We live in a period of digital turbulence, when artificial intelligence, robotics and digital processing of data and messages are transforming so much. Harnessing more of these ideas could both power greater technological development and associated businesses here in the UK and could boost productivity and therefore potential wages in the businesses they serve.
The UK and the EU has spent the last two decades leaving much of the digital and robotic revolution to the USA. It is time to catch up. Successful harnessing of it will spawn more new large companies and offer the chance of higher pay from higher productivity.
(First published on Conservative Home)
50 Comments
June 27, 2021
The endless call for more cheap labour omits the obvious reason for the endless demand. Immigrants may come to the UK and take the low paid jobs initially, but like everyone else they want to improve their lives and move onto better paid jobs as soon as possible, resulting in a never ending lack of labour for the low paid jobs.
Low paid jobs are a drain on the welfare system. Maybe the businesses that encourage immigration for cheap labour should fund the immigrants in full, and not the taxpayer? I fear this would lead to immigrants living in very poor conditions, but what use are these businesses to the country if it costs the taxpayers more in welfare than the taxes paid?
Essential services should get exemptions but any immigrants brought in for that purpose should be tied to those jobs only, and not allowed to move out of those jobs (except maybe to move to the same job with a different employer) as this would just put us back where we started.
I am sure there is a solution that works both for business, and the taxpayer. It just needs looking for.
June 27, 2021
It needs political will, sadly lacking
June 27, 2021
+1
Why should the taxpayer subsidize Businesses who are wanting more immigrants for low paid jobs?
This is a double whammy on the taxpayer, not only do they have to subsidize the migrants income and the social benefits they can claim, they also have to pay for the native unemployed who have been denied the possibility of work.
If these Businesses are adamant they want more migrant labour and the wage is such that there is little or no IT and NI contribution, then the Business should be required to make up this shortfall by funding the migrants healthcare, housing and also education costs etc, if the migrants brings over their family.
Enough of using the taxpayer to make up the shortfall.
June 27, 2021
It was not just business it suited. In the short term it was also attractive to government. If you bring in working age adults in good health you avoid the cost of raising children and there is an immediate contribution to the economy. If immigrants work for lower wages it not only keeps down costs but it combats wage inflation.
Long term considerations and social and cultural implications are entirely different, but many government give priority to short term issues and the suggestions of employers.
June 27, 2021
Exactly, cheap for the employer, expensive for the taxpayer.
Why do the sub continent have to keep Importing chefs. Why can’t they train the cohort that are already hear and unemployed.
I’m afraid your government has now lost all credibility over covid restrictions. Ample proof that the rules are only for plebs.
140,000 at Silverstone, full capacity at euro finals and officials and families given waiver on testing and distancing.
Don’t dare try and extend any part of lockdown after 19th July, I for one won’t be complying.
June 27, 2021
The wages which are usually sent back by the immigrant worker to their own home country is a further drain on the nation’s finances.
June 27, 2021
It is perfectly possible to have unemployment is some sectors – e.g. among airline pilots just now, and a labour shortage in others such as fruit pickers.
John seems to suggest that pilots should work sixteen hours a day, in all weathers, bent double picking vegetables.
June 27, 2021
What you accurately describe is a self perpetuating roundabout that seeks more cheap labour to service the needs of the core population and an ever increasing immirant population who have the same needs as the core population.
As you say we need to modify the way we do things, more automation to reduce the need for labour. If we changed our eating habits, substituting manufactured food with home cooked food from natural ingredients. If we made sport and exercise a compulsory part of the school curriculum. I had two afternoons a week and saturday afternoon if you were in a school team of physical activity plus weekly sessions in the school gym. Then the fitness of the nation would put less demand on the NHS and less demand for overseas medical staff. A simplified tax system would reduce the need for tax inspectors, accountants, and lawyers. Shrinking the size of our legislative body would be an example all you in the Westminster bubble could set.
Very simply we need to throw our population explosion, for that is what it is, into reverse. My aim would be about 45 million rather than the 70 million we are looking at. Close ths gates and stop reproducing for a while, then the quality of life we aspire to would slowly return.
June 27, 2021
A immigrant pay threshold set by this government to alleviate the chance importing low paid staff….then this government reduced that figure….then they reduced it again…..then again
June 27, 2021
The benefit system encourages low pay. Often you pay £10 more and the worker only keeps £1 of it after tax, NI, workplace pension and the withdrawal of housing and other benefits. This also damages the employer. Would you like to do overtime on Sat I will pay you £150. Yes mate but I will only get to keep £15 less my petrol to get in!
The bloated size of the state, high and complex taxes, the endless red tape, restrictive employments laws, the dire public services (NHS in particular) , the extended lockdown, restrictive planning ..l all reduce productivity and cause low pay. Far too many people do essentially parasitic jobs feeding of too few people doing directly productive ones.
June 27, 2021
I am not a big fan of the remain voter Sadiq Javid but he now has a very difficult job indeed. Healthcare and the communist NHS model fails so many and need massive reform. They have performed so very poorly in world comparisons throughout Covid, they have huge waiting lists and many GPs clearly hiding from and avoiding patients (as their pay system encourages them to do). Good luck to him. The solutions are obvious but is there any political will for what is needed?
June 27, 2021
Spot on. For the Tories it’s toxic, for the Labour Party controlled by the unions no chance so don’t hold your breath.
In any event Javid seems to be one of those safe go to people so more words but little/no action.
June 27, 2021
Ps. He is of course a great friend of Carrie who I know you admire so you can guess who really put him in post!
June 27, 2021
No
June 27, 2021
+1
June 27, 2021
Good morning.
Time to stop privatising the profits and socialising the costs. ie Make the UK Taxpayer subsidies private industry.
It is time that those arriving should be made to pay for all costs of healthcare and education they incur. Or to put it another way, make the employer liable for such costs. That way they will see how much they are really worth.
And as Shilley M aludes, make their work visa tied specifically to their jobs.
June 27, 2021
Globalisation and our demand for cheap tat is such that without those subsidies there would be very little production in the UK.
We need to wean ourselves onto fewer, higher quality items that last and wholesome, filling food produced locally. Same overall cost but for lesser volume of purchases of goods made locally.
June 27, 2021
Very good post today Sir John.
The situation as is, is very clear.
The country and especially the tax payer cannot afford it. Just another situation the government finds its self in with yet another area that is unsustainable in the long term. Like the countries infrastructure it has been ignored for far to long and until properly addressed will only cause further financial burdens to social services, housing, NHS and many other areas.
June 27, 2021
Reducing the supply to encourage efficiency, indeed. I look forward to your proposals to reduce the ever expanding budget especially in the NHS to do the same and selling it to your electorate.
And in that respect the DT set out the litany of failures of Hancock and the cost in lives and money, yet he clung on by his fingernails with full support by Boris and the inevitable agitprop from ‘his friends’ until public opinion forced him out yet even then Boris said he had done a wonderful job.
With those standards is it any surprise that so little changes/improves and we continue to pee vast amounts of taxpayers money down the drain.
June 27, 2021
Nig L
Extremely well put but as we know- nothing will be done, Boris expressing his thanks to Hancock for a job well done tells you everything that you need to know, the opinion of the electorate would be the exact opposite!
June 27, 2021
There could be more short term work permits for the agricultural sector at least though, to cater for seasonal peaks and leaving all temporary accommodation needs of such workers entirely to them or the farmers. That seems to work well for Australia.
June 27, 2021
What you are describing is a self sustaining job. Jobs that are not self sustaining (except in the public sector but these need to be controlled) should not really exist.
June 27, 2021
As said here, NZ and Australia handle this problem in a clear and obvious way. Given that our farmers are now competing with them perhaps we should look at that?
This government has been in charge for 11 years and we have a free for all where the wrong signals are given to legal immigrants, illegal immigrants and indigenous young people about what they can and should expect from society by coming here and training here respectively. There has to be someone somewhere who can broadly define supply and demand for labour here so that we neither have legions of folk untrained or trained in the wrong things, and jobs with nobody here trained correctly.
June 27, 2021
Too late for short term work permits now for East European migrants – the word has gone out right accross europe that Uk is not the place to go anymore. Of course we could always bring them in from India Pakistan and Bangladesh but would mean added cost to us as we would probably have to fly them in.
June 27, 2021
Big trafficking and slavery trial in Coventry.
And still the boats come!
Oh despite the HUGE efforts of the govt. to put a stop to it!
They do what suits.
And they want cheap if not free labour.
So basically we are a slaving nation.
We need workers to earn 1/5 of what bosses earn not 1/100.
That certainly wouldn’t suit!!
June 27, 2021
Huge Freedom Rally in London yesterday.
Naturally not reported.
And how handy that a Minister had to resign, restoking sheepy outrage.
Diverting attention.
How could a philanderer sack a philanderer?
Even if he had wanted rid of for a while?
Cameras? Everyone had better be extra careful!
June 27, 2021
but we are still printing uncapped intra company work visas for Indian nationals to come in for the outsourcers, to be immediately subcontracted into other organisations for less than it costs to hire a local, and we give them massive tax perks to further undercut locals.
June 27, 2021
It is a very costly option as has been illustrated this week.
We know the Home Office has no system to keep track of anybody coming into the country and until they do we should reduce the numbers to the absolute minimum and cut out all low paid workers. We offered EU citizens the opportunity to stay here for 5 years after Brexit and expected around 3m applications. Surprise surprise we have got nearly 6m!!!!!!
How many more are there of them living here illegally? Several million I suspect and we are letting them in by the boat load!!
June 27, 2021
Off topic
Looking at the Hancock photograph in all the papers one could not help thinking that was ”a cinch of a clinch” and she looks to be ”a bit of a handful”
June 27, 2021
A little bit off topic, but I remember interviewing an unemployed person for a job. This was an admin job and not minimum pay. To cut a long story short, she told me she wasn’t interested in the job, didn’t want the job, and only attended the interview so she could continue to claim benefits.
Thankfully, the other applicants were keen for the job.
June 27, 2021
How about getting our own happily unemployed off their behinds and into the jobs you describe. Instead of handing them benefits they can fritter away all day long.
June 27, 2021
To my mind, the first question that has to be answered is why are so few of the younger elements of the work force reluctant or actually refuse to take on many of the jobs available? Is it perhaps because our education system and society in general make them unwilling to do what they perceive as menial or physical tasks? An employer recently said that those that actually turned up for interview were pretty hopeless at the three Rs level, reflecting poorly on our education systems. The concept of starting at the bottom and working one’s way up the ladder seems to have fallen by the wayside these days.
June 27, 2021
Exactly. A few years ago the boss of a sandwich-making firm said they were laughing stocks in the rest of the world because they used imported cheap labour rather than automation.
June 27, 2021
I wholly agree with your paragraphs at the end , this has been one of the most serious effects of low skilled mass immigration, negating the need to invest in productivity and innovation, and that has done untold damage to our economy and future prospects. My vague recollection of history was that the loss of labour due to the Black Death force changes to be made in agriculture and the introduction of mechanisation, putting us on the first few steps towards the industrial revolution. The unlimited supply of cheap labour i recent years has killed off innovation and change, and where we should have been forced to innovate with robotics that field has been left to others.
June 27, 2021
The country has got to man up.
All those on jobseekers have a choice, whilst “actively seeking work” they can and will be called upon to do seasonal work as and when required. Failure to become available or attendance will result in the stopping of benefits for the duration of the picking season in the case of farming.
June 27, 2021
Couldn’t agree more. The policy of importing cheap labour works for the anywheres but is against the interests of the somewheres.
June 27, 2021
What we need is a proper investigation into the 16-24 year olds in the UK not in college or training that are unemployed. I read the unemployment rate in this age group was 13.2% in parliament research briefings 15 June 2021 [Feb-Apr 2021]. Unemployment levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels. 263,000 more young people have become economically inactive an increase of 10%. At 30.04.21 594,100 jobs in this age group were on furlough.
The inactivity rate for young people is 41.3%, the highest rate since records began in 1992. 80% of the young people who are economically inactive are in full time education.
109,000 16-24 year olds had been unemployed for over 12 months in Feb-Apr 2021, 27% of all people who had been unemployed for over 12 months were 16-24 year olds. Some of the highest rates in the Country are in London.
June 27, 2021
And in other news, the Chancellor is looking to get workplace (private) pension funds channeled into start ups, infrastructure etc projects all that the government should be doing, and it looks as if you will have to opt out to avoid it.
Most people will not have the knowledge and could be trapped in illiquid, highly risky funds at the time they most need the money. If it goes through an alarming move towards forcing all of us to put a portion of our savings into government driven schemes.
June 27, 2021
‘Cheap labour’ (a new pejorative when applied to needy people who are prepared to come here and work hard for a living) is not simply a matter of money. Our education system and the way we value people has a lot to answer for, too.
June 27, 2021
The UK road haulage sector has a shortage of 100,000 lorry drivers. School meals could be disrupted for the remainder of this term by delays and shortages of food supplies across the country as a result of a dearth of lorry drivers in the UK. Industry representatives have told Boris Johnson that the driver shortage – exacerbated by Brexit and the pandemic – is causing a “crisis” in the food supply chain. Many everyday products are unavailable in supermarkets and also in garden centres. But I guess as long as the well-off can afford to stay well-supplied the government won’t worry too much about the rest of us. I note you claim to wanted “to promote prosperity and wider ownership for the many”. Have you calculated the cost of that for the majority, including the growing number of children eligible for free school meals and the growing numbers of households dependent on foodbanks?
June 27, 2021
I have only skimmed the article which may be very good.
Another vast demonstration in London yesterday against the vaccine and the rest of the great deception, even bigger than the previous ones, and again, sinister to relate, unreported by the mainstream media. We must not allow Johnson and the army of slavers to succeed. Rebel today.
June 27, 2021
This government has no idea how many people are living in this country. They were 1.5 million out on their estimate for the number of EU citizens. We see overcrowding in houses with landlords flouting the planning rules and just getting a slap on the wrist from council enforcers. It’s time we had a joined-up system where our Border Force rather than acting as a taxi company ferrying more illegals in, work with councils to identify and deport the illegal immigrants already here.
How long can this country sustain net immigration of half a million a year?
June 27, 2021
Business and the immigrants benefit from mass immigration. Government gets to provide business with cheap labour and increase GDP so looks like it is doing well. Our well off metropolitans get cheap homemade, labour and nannies while picking up their coffees from smug local coffee houses who pay minimum wage while extolling climate change and refugees.
The man in the street notices increased prices, restricted access to services paid for by taxes and fewer available homes. He is competing against subsidised immigrants.
Imported labour is indeed not cheap
June 27, 2021
We are not a multinational business, we are a people, the English. I am very well aware that we have an enemy within that is uncomfortable with that and is trying to destroy us by claiming ‘we’ need foreigners to do the jobs that in the past always got done somehow. Some of these foreigners have proven to be a dire impediment; that does not apply to those whose misfortune was to be engulfed with our assistance by the Bolsheviks and suffered decades of economic mismanagement as well as Cheka terror. They are good quality people with a strong work ethic but they have their own countries which need to be rebuilt.
The EU with its free movement has been a disaster for all concerned, but particularly for those countries that have been swamped by a large influx of new people with all the associated costs and those countries that remain frozen in time as a result of those people going missing.
June 27, 2021
We’re governed by an increasing number of unprofessional career politicians who’ve never worked in the real world, don’t understand the fundamental principles of good management and have no obligation or intention to learn. What other large organisation would employ such people to their most senior posts and expect a successful outcome? The dynamics of business have moved on rapidly and dramatically, yet we’ve tied ourselves to outdated organisations, treaties and ideologies that are mercilessly exploited by the top tiers of society. So great is their hubris, there’s no longer even a pretence that we’re being represented.
June 27, 2021
Last time I looked we had over 400,000 NEETs (under 25’s Not in Education, Employment or Training). Why are these left on the scrapheap?
Also can anyone provide a reference for the EU report which said every immigrant gets €250k of investment. This is the second time Sir John has referenced this report and I would be interested in seeing it. All our economic models on immigration cost-in the pro-rata state expenditure instead, clearly a false way of looking at it.
June 27, 2021
And like many ideas it only holds water if crime is totally ignored.
How many fruit pickers does it take to pay for one imported murderer ?
June 27, 2021
It works if you ignore crime figures.
June 27, 2021
Well said Sir John but you need to convince Boris and his cronies to do the necessary, starting by stopping subservience to the UN, WEF and others seeking to run our country and its people down.