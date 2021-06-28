Letter to the new Health Secretary

Dear Saj
Congratulations on your appointment as Health Secretary. I am glad you intend to make your main priority bringing the pandemic and the special measures it has required to an end. The great success of the vaccines and the vaccination programme make that possible soon.
I have been working on a number of suggestions helpful to combatting and treating the virus, and to seeing off future pandemics which I have put to your predecessor, other Ministers and senior officials. I would be grateful for your thoughts on progress with them.
1. Drug trials of drugs that may have therapeutic value in treating CV 19. After a relatively early breakthrough with dexamethasone, there was a long delay before reaching a positive conclusion on Regeneron. We are still awaiting more news on ivermectin, vitamins C and D and other established drugs.
2.The use of intense UV light cleaners with suitable safety precautions as a means of disinfecting health settings against the virus.
3. The modification of air flow systems in health buildings to ensure early extraction of virus bearing air to cut cross infections in a General hospitals or care homes
4. Improved protocols for the discharge of patients from hospitals to control transmission of infections
5. Designation of some hospitals in populous areas as pandemic hospitals and others as non CV 19 hospitals to make greater use of isolation to cut cross infection
I am also keen to see progress with the restoration of non covid work in hospitals, where there seems to be a substantial variation in rates of non covid work now being achieved.
With best wishes to you in this important new task.
John
54 Comments
June 28, 2021
The post is to a lot of peoples mind is a poisoned chalice shades of damned if you’re do and damned if you don’t.
Unless the new Health Secretary has the mandate to pick his own team and have the power and backing to change/retire existing senior executive staff it will remain same old, same old. The NHS needs to embrace new ideas, ways of operating, and embracing changes similar to those you have highlighted.
Change is constant but to change everybody across the organisation has to embrace it. Those unwilling to accept the new vision of the HS must be clearly made aware it is change or leave. The HS has a wonderful opportunity to reinvent the organisation, address the waste and drag it kicking and screaming into the 21st century.
June 28, 2021
The NHS is a monstrous bureaucracy. The chances of any politician reforming it in any meaningful way are close to zero. Perhaps a new CEO might have a chance if (s)he understands what needs to be done, has political backing to do it and is supported by like minded senior people.
June 28, 2021
OT,
Javid was useless as community secretary, he increased our taxes year on year through community charges plus add ons ie social adult care flood defence to name two, without any change for improvement whatsoever. Useless as Home Secretary, he got rid of detention centres for asylum seekers and helped create the mess Patel is so miserably failing our nation on and was a disaster as chancellor with a terrible economic record in all areas. He has no credible success as a minister to justify being Health Secretary. Still he is a friend of Carrey.
June 28, 2021
+1
June 28, 2021
Seconded.
June 28, 2021
I like Mr Javid actually, he seems a pragmatic, competent man, unlikely to do anything silly. A word on his predecessor; I have often failed to live up to standards I recommend for others and done things of which I am now ashamed. Perhaps he had to go but, honestly, I would rather live in a society where you can get stoned then commit adultery, than commit adultery and as a consequence get stoned ….bum tsk !
The Conservative Party used to understand we are all fallen creatures. The current mood reminds me of of Life of Brian
“There aren`t any women here are there ? ”
“No no (low voices) no no ..Stone im Stone im !”
Let he ( or she ) who is without sin ..and all that .
June 28, 2021
Yes, but I think the Media had it in for Matt Hancock from the start. They made sure that every move he made that didn’t please them, was emblazoned all over the papers.
They are a sanctimonious bunch, and will already be lining up their next victim. They won’t be satisfied until we have a Labour government, which is their intention.
No one is safe from them, and their hypocritical attempts to report ‘the truth’.
June 28, 2021
Cack !
June 28, 2021
Summer is slipping away.
The man who helped most to perpetuate lockdown turns out to have had a vested interest in doing so.
It is plausible that he was showing off in front of his new girl friend and lockdown provided exactly the romantic backdrop and opportunity to peacock in order to woo her.
We did everything that was asked of us including a world beating vaccine roll out.
Still, it was not good enough for him.
I can now see why Parliament being restored to normality might have spoilt things for Mr Hancock and taken the ultimate aphrodisiac from him – power.
Even if I am wrong he’s certainly given us reason to speculate.
June 28, 2021
I think you are missing the point. It was the hypocrisy. Someone else did it, he suggested it was a police matter. His rules but for everyone else. Credibility zero.
June 28, 2021
what about ‘hands, face, space’ ?
June 28, 2021
That was just a typo. It was meant to be ‘Snog, grope, poke’ …
June 28, 2021
What’s the betting he will stay any longer in this job than he did as Home Secretary or Chancellor?
June 28, 2021
Stoning would be too severe in Hancock’s case, but he deserves to be flogged for the harm he’s caused his wife and family.
Better though he says sorry to his wife and she forgives him and takes him back, knowing that in her lifetime she also has done wrong.
Mercy triumphs over judgement.
June 28, 2021
Hancock didn’t have to go because of adultery, he had to go because of hypocrisy. Telling the rest of us we had to socially distance etc. then groping his assistant.
June 28, 2021
You clearly haven’t understood that he didn’t have to go because a minor lockdown breach (hypocritical though that was) but because of the extremely serious breach of rules in using a private (and hence secretive) email address to conduct government business, including the allocation of large contracts. This was what did it for him, not a silly little bit of snogging and groping in the office.
June 28, 2021
I hope his pragmatism and financial background means he will push for early lifting of restrictions.
All credibility has gone now with Herr Gruper resigning. All the time lecturing us on what we can and can’t do whilst ignoring his own instructions.
I hope Javid realises that the country is not here to protect the monstrosity which is the NHS but it is there to serve us.
It seems Carrie Antoinette is still pulling the strings.
June 28, 2021
Good morning.
As with turboterrier the new Health Secretary needs to surround himself with the right people. People who can give the right advice on viruses and pandemics, not behavioural scientists, and dodgy mathematicians.
We also need to establish an open plan of action when other countries report highly infectious diseases. A plan that the HS can implement along with all other relevant government departments. Such and open plan could be monitored with measurable degrees of success and failure and amended to suit.
One thing is to be hoped for, that this change will itself bring about change.
June 28, 2021
PS: there’s a secret camera in your office – so best not get up to any ‘funny business’.
June 28, 2021
I would be grateful to know why we still cannot walk into a doctors surgery. Dentists have been back in business for ages now.
With doctors you just get fobbed off with telephone queue to speak to a receptionist. Emails to the surgery go unanswered.
June 28, 2021
+1 – obviously not you!!
June 28, 2021
I am not qualified to comment on most of the points you mention.
However suggestions on clearing the backlog of normal work . Capacity and demand will vary throughout the country. An audit of both and matching, plus moving patients around might speed things up. Use of the private sector for diagnosis and cure might help. Inviting surgeons from known areas of excellence on annual sabaticals might enable greater use of facilities. Finally why not fly patients for routine operations to known countries of excellence and spare capacity. With so much travel capacity sat on the ground it could be an inexpensive option.
Long term we need free education and training to encourage many more into the NHS.
How about a territorial nursing service that could run Nightingale isolation hospitals if needed, and help the NHS as required compatable with their normal life responsibilities. Ask the military how it is done.
June 28, 2021
Agricola, why should medical degree students get free tuition but no-one else in England. Wouldn’t it be better that if they take a job in the NHS the NHS is allowed whilst working for them to pay the 9% tuition fee graduation tax over the lel to the authorities, then if they take private work they pay the graduate tax on the element that is not public service?
June 28, 2021
Although moving patients around seems like a good idea at first glance, it is very unlikely to work in practice, even in non-pandemic times.
For many of the more complex procedures, tests have to be done 24 or 48hrs before an operation, then check-ups need to take place afterwards, so the patient needs to be within relatively close proximity to their hospital in order to travel to and from home. There is also the rarely-mentioned problem of several doctors within the same speciality having different opinions on methods and drug prescriptions – both I and others have experienced consultants yelping “who on earth prescribed that/cut you like that/recommended you did what???”
June 28, 2021
I’ve come to the conclusion the best way to deal with possible contamination in the workplace is a ventilation system with heat scavenging. I’m sceptical about UV units, as the time taken to deactivate the virus is much longer than the time taken for air to circulate through them.
Different rules might apply to hospitals, where the air exhaust contains virus for certain and constitutes a public health hazard.
June 28, 2021
The death rate is now way below car accidents and murders.
June 28, 2021
tripping up stairs and kerbs must run it close.
June 28, 2021
The other area is the administration of the NHS, for which they await a new chief. Not another time served civil servant I pray.
Why not talk to the lady who organised the vaccination programme, she could tell wood from trees. Pay her enough and give her a hand free of politics to cut it down to an efficient working size.
June 28, 2021
I guess the words ‘put to ministers and officials etc’ means that you have had zero response. Shameful, another indictment added to Hancock’s charge sheet. Well done you for keeping banging on. I suspect many of us would want other things to be done as well, start truly a reform programme but this is a good start.
Brandon Lewis was on auto cliche yesterday saying Hancock was putting his family first, maybe not doing it and then telling his wife only because he was to be exposed would have been truly family first. The woeful Lewis only criticised him when Trevor Phillips used a sad personal anecdote. A transparent thick skinned Lewis was exposed for what he is with previously Truss. Shapps, Jenrick etc all saying it’s a private matter.
No it bloody well isn’t. Tim Stanley got it right this morning. If the Secretary of State does not follow his own rules which apparently the rest of the Cabinet thinks is ok, why should we?
Nick Timothy spot on as well in the DT, honesty and integrity being sacrificed for self service. The public is seething with resentment. This should be the subject of your next letter to every Minister as they are all self servers.
June 28, 2021
The new Health Secretary for the UK? For England? And who are you speaking for Sir John?
June 28, 2021
Ps. Having arrogantly thought Hancock could brazen it out and supporting him with the collective line ‘he hasn’t broken any rules, we now see the frantic efforts by the Cabinet (daily Mail) to say that they didn’t support him really and that they were one of the reasons he resigned.
What utter bollocks. It was because of mass public outrage. Just like the expenses scandal, equally contemptuous. The gap between politicians and the public has never been wider.
If MPs, with honourable exceptions treated their electorate as people to represent rather than a self serving career trying to climb the political ladder, these messes wouldn’t happen and we might see real change and improvement. I advise people not to hold their breath.
Reply P:rsesure from MPs to whips and Ministers was an important part of the resignation decision
June 28, 2021
reply to reply….So Johnson and Hancock intended to sit it out? What sort of a Government is pressured over a cheap snog in a private office, compared to a series of cock-ups that go unpunished?
June 28, 2021
Let’s face it. The state of the administration is down to ‘Boris’ and his cavalier and careless approach to all things. He has obviously given the impression that his ministers and his givernment in general can just do what tbe hell they like in terms of decency and integrity if they think they can get away with it.
June 28, 2021
Sir John, thank you for your ongoing work on ways to improve the government’s handling of the virus.
These measures are especially important as information from highly vaccinated countries like Israel and the Seychelles suggest that further outbreaks are spreading throughout the population causing the reintroduction of lockdown measures.
June 28, 2021
“Leaky” old jab!
June 28, 2021
I should think that he is very grateful to the sane 80 MPs?
A brilliant coup!
He must do one thing to gain the undying love of the nation.
End lockdown. Now!
He will surely be PM if he does?
June 28, 2021
Dear Mr Javid,
Please ask for an early briefing on emerging ‘sniffer’ technology and ask to see the Health Department’s plan for rolling it out across the land – particularly at airports, where it could do away with the requirement for pre-departure and post-arrival COVID testing. If there is no plan, start replacing people.
Yours,
A frustrated non-traveller in need of a holiday
June 28, 2021
Quote.
Dear Saj
Congratulations on your appointment as Health Secretary. I am glad you intend to make your main priority bringing the pandemic and the special measures it has required to an end. The great success of the vaccines and the vaccination programme make that possible soon. Endquote.
Looks like Bojo has already slapped him down on that.
June 28, 2021
Was that the success of the great experiment in killing 1398 healthy people in early life, Sir!
The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth is not being told
June 28, 2021
I wish him well, but do not think much will change in the short term at all, the existing HNS is too large an organisation to turn anything around quickly, but a fresh mind can help if it is applied correctly.
June 28, 2021
All good points.
He should also take a fresh look at everything and not assume his predecessor was right about anything.
The review into the whole pandemic should be brought forward as an emergency requirement.
June 28, 2021
Clearly, in order to achieve anything resembling success, Mr Javid will need to understand his true baseline. I’m hoping his 2 week “induction” will see the transformation of data into something robust and relevant and that we no longer hear statements that imply hospital admissions and deaths are due to directly to Covid, rather than data relating to obsessive testing.
In the longer term, I’m hopeful that as a businessman he’ll have the nous to dismiss all the waffle as to why the NHS can’t (meaning won’t) adapt to modern demands. I’m also expecting some major clashes and threats coming from the unions, whose raison d’etre is to secure very advantageous terms for very little productivity! This particularly applies to its terminally incompetent administration, which operates to protect its fiefdom not in support of the varying needs of clinicians.
June 28, 2021
Is Javid any good? He doesn’t fill me with confidence. He always has a bit of a ‘rabbit caught in the headlights’ demeanour. What did he achieve as Home Secretary?
June 28, 2021
Changing jockeys mid race on the same horse & course achieves little
Nobody asked for reform of the NHS and its approach to ‘covid’ last week, so why are the media expecting Sajid to change things this week when Matts resignation was due to extra curriculum activity
June 28, 2021
Sir John,
Last year the recently departed Health Secretary had been very quick to deride the Great Barrington Declaration, which he arrogantly described as just wrong.
I hope the new Health Secretary will take a more open-minded, and mature, approach and accept a greater diversity of opinion from acknowledged experts.
June 28, 2021
John creates the rather casual and unnerving impression that all is well with the world. The odious hypocrite Johnson replaces the rank hypocrite Hancock and then thanks him for his efforts. Yes, thanks him for politicising a virus to expose us to civil and political harm. And now John pats Hancock’s replacement on the head like he’s a hero come to save us once more. The replacement is just another drone politician without a moral compass. We’ve had enough of these people.
I have genuine respect for John Redwood and that is a sincerely held opinion but It cannot be denied that at times his backing for certain policy decisions stinks of double standards especially when one considers his political and moral values. Yes, it’s politics some may way but this is no longer about conventional politics but about a form extremist politics that uses the most pernicious and strategies that wouldn’t look out of place in East Germany under Marxist totalitarianism.
People want to speak out about what they now know to be a class of politicians and their outriders that is targeting ancient freedoms, identity and voice. It is simply UNACCEPTABLE that real world civilians outside of the narrow confines of Westminster should be subject to such neo-Marxist impositions
June 28, 2021
Has anyone attempted to smother your regular bouts of hyperbole regarding ‘neo-Marxist impositions’?
They seem to pop up here with wearying frequency.
June 28, 2021
We could also do with a ‘Coughs and sneezes spread diseases’ public information campaign, including urging employers and hospitality venues to send any offenders home.
June 28, 2021
Sir
It is disappointing that Mr Hancock did not resign as soon as he was publicly caught out and that No 10 procrastinated about his departure. Something might have been salvaged from this mess and they sent the wrong signal to us plebs.
I believe another wrong signal is the potential relaxing of covid rules for UEFA “dignitaries” and others. I am a football supporter but I recognise that football is not sufficiently important as to warrant the override of the current rules which apply to the rest of us. Whether the rules should be quickly changed for everyone is another matter. I wish the new Health Secretary luck with that.
Then there was the shenanigans of G7. Don’t get me started.
June 28, 2021
“bringing the pandemic and the special measures it has required to an end” If only!
The number of new cases is again rapidly rising; the current seven day average has risen to 14865. Hospitalisations and deaths are lagging, as is usual at the start of another wave – but their trends are up. Particulary concerning are the hospitalisations of those who have had both their jabs, but have been exposed to community spread and have caught the highly contagious new Delta variant.
Andrew Marr, the BBC presenter, announced on his program yesterday that he had a “nasty bout” of the virus and had been “really ill” but had eventually recovered. He was lucky. Estimates in the press this weekend varied, but 35% – 50% of those hospitalised so far have had their double jab.
We will certainly not bring the Chinese plague virus epidemic to an end here by again prematurely ending the current lockdown restrictions. On the contrary, they should be renewed with vigour – because as long feared, thanks to the failure of Grant Shapps’ border control/quarantine procedures and Test and Trace, the government in it’s incompetence has managed to breed a variant which can evade the vacines.
June 28, 2021
Andrew Marr also announced that he had received his double jab
June 28, 2021
If Javid wants to be immediately popular he should offer people that aren’t double jabbed because of their age and in the vaccination roll-out but have a single jab a free airport, train station covid test with two free home packs for days 2 and 5. The amounts that are being charged for this service in the UK are obscene when in France you can get the same test in a pharmacy, turned around in 30 minutes with a certificate for 30 euros. That your government condones this health test rip off is a poor show.
June 28, 2021
We have no control over those attending the euro final at Wembley. This assumes that the virus is no longer a danger.
Can our MP’s attend The HOC in person?
Reply Our staff are still barred. MPs can go to the building but only around 25 MPs on each side can sit in the chamber.
June 28, 2021
Sir John,
1. I am very disappointed that you did not specifically mention the Synairgen drug in your letter. I have told you about this a number of times. To repeat myself, Synairgen is British biotech spinout from Southampton University which has patented a way to deliver interferon-beta through a nebuliser directly into the lungs (where it is needed). Interferon-beta is a well-established antiviral treatment, and Synairgen’s drug (SNG001) has been proven to be safe (not surprising, given the long-established safety record of interferon-beta) and was 100% effective against Covid in the small-scale, placebo controlled Phase II trials. It is now undergoing Phase III trials, with a specific emphasis on the Indian variant. You can read about it in the Telegraph here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/05/31/southampton-biotech-starts-trials-indian-covid-variant-treatment/
Given that this treatment (i) has been proven to be 100% safe, and (ii) has been proven to be 100% effective in a small trial, what we now need is a large trial – and what better than the largest trial possible: distribution to EVERY Covid patient! It cannot do any harm, and can only help, so why not be imaginative and pro-active and adopt it for general use NOW?! That is what I would like to see you propose to the new Health Secretary. Will you do so?
2. I agree with the comment in your Twitter feed on your website (I no longer visit your actual Twitter page as you have allowed this to become infested with vile trolls who spout nothing but abuse and make your Twitter page a horrible place to go to) that tales of Sajid’s supposed hostilty to lockdown are greatly exaggerated. He has always been a lot better at self-aggrandisement than at actual governance. It was he who created his own nickname (‘the Saj’) to promote his image – how pitiful is that?! I do not trust him at all. Just like Priti Useless and all the rest of them, they are all talk and no action. If he really was opposed to lockdowns he would go public with his support for the lifting of all restrictions on 5 July. But of course he will not do so, as all he cares about is promoting his own career, and absolutely nothing else.