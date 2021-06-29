My Question during the Statement on Covid-19, 28 June 2021

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): I welcome my right hon. Friend to his new role, I wish him every success and I support his plan to unlock soon.
Will he look at expediting trials of other drugs and treatments that may help covid-19 patients and have been looked at elsewhere? Will he also encourage work on air extraction and cleaning systems, to see what more can be done to stop transmission of the disease, as we are going to have to live with it to some extent?
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (Mr Sajid Javid): I thank my right hon. Friend for his welcome. On his question, I simply say yes, I will.
Good question, nice short positive answer. As ever no time scale so in the light of previous history, meaningless.
My question. If a clinician reads of the success of a particular drug in dealing with aspects of Covid 19 in say the US equivalent of The Lancet, are there barriers in preventing him from using the same drug in the UK. Accepting that the drug might have been approved for use in treating some unrelated ailment. How much freedom does a qualified clinician have.
I don’t welcome him. Any politician using the phrase “Build Back Better” is rather sinister in my opinion. Why do so many politicians around the world use this phrase and what does it mean? It’s as if they are letting some higher organisation know they are part of the club ready to do their bidding in exchange for power. I don’t think this bodes well for ordinary folk.
+1. This is exactly what is going on. Hancock shoehorned the phrase into his departure speech. In order to ‘Build Back’ you have to first destroy, and it is our society and way of life they intend to destroy, with no democratic mandate or even Parliamentary debate. It seems that the Conservative party has an inner circle and people like Graham Brady, IDS, and our man are on the outside looking in.
Does anyone want to “build back worse”? Rather like “an integrated transport” system did anyone want a disintegrated one? Or my “lived experience” can one have an experience while dead. Or “the people’s vote” to overturn Brexit. Who voted first time was it cats or parrots?
Most politicians statement in general say one of two things, either they say things so obviously true as to be not worth saying or they push blatant falsehoods. Perhaps the most common lie is that “the NHS is the envy of the world”, I note no one tries to copy it it kills thousands and fails millions.
Hmmm. A not altogether unencouraging response but there was not a “question” but two of them and no word was uttered about when, with what purpose and thoroughness. The new Secretary of State does know we are on his case, does he Sir John?
I also picked up the 2 questions and 1 answer.
Two questions were asked, one answer was given. Was he was answering both, or was he playing the usual ‘economical with the truth’ card and was really only answering one?
Which one? That’s easy, the one that doesn’t remove the power and control freakery stranglehold on the people and the economy.
My cynicism is a direct result of years of political lies where I now no longer trust and question what most politicians say. They cannot hardly complain, it is afterall, self inflicted.
Your contribution was mentioned in a rather personal way by a Zoe Williams in the Guardian. Please note I don’t normally read the paper but the headline hooked me on Google News.
The case for using Ivermectin has been made many times. It is a safe, cheap medication which has been shown to work at all levels of covid-19 disease from prophylaxis to intensive care. Ivermectin has WHO endorsement as Essential Medicine.
The fact that it hasn’t been used by the NHS is a scandal, especially as the current treatment emphasis is on risky untested medicines. It looks as though vested interests are more important than saving lives.
Please ask The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care about the use of Ivermectin.
Conservative Woman has the story here.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/scandal-of-the-suppressed-case-for-ivermectin/
Conservative Woman have raised this issue before, what a pity mainstream media don’t.
Then we’d have to have a media not being paid to perpetuate the fear, with a watchdog ensuring anything not in line gets labelled as fake news or misinformation, and that we don’t seem to have.
John, can’t you ask open questions ‘How do you plan to expedite trials of new drugs on what timeframe’? and ‘How can you open up an investigation on air extraction and cleaning systems, do you see this as a priority for the next month’?
Then he can’t just say Yes.
Reply Yes means he will and I will follow up
I too would like to know ‘why?’
‘This ‘conservative government have totally destroyed our country, our physical and mental health, our jobs and businesses, our children’s education and childhood, all based on a fake ‘pandemic. YET they are still carrying on, adding to the endless misery and despair. WHY?
What has happened to our elected MP’s? What has taken over the minds of 67 million people that we do nothing to stop them. How will we answer our children, grandchildren in years to come when they ask us WHY did we let them. How can we rid ourselves of these wicked people? Does anyone ANYONE have any answers?’
Have read a lot of explanations. No idea what to believe!
Johnson has always been very keen on China ( would China just take him away? Plz.) He was tickled pink when the sheeple allowed him to behave like China and mask and imprison us all!
But it must be more complex than that.
Wow …. a straight answer to two straight questions.
Off topic, prepare to get on your knees, fellow Brittunculi, and humbly thank the empire for its generosity:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/eu-preparing-grant-concessions-brexit-24421217
“EU preparing to grant concessions on Brexit ‘sausage war’ with deal tomorrow”
“Brussels is expected to offer a three month extension to the “grace period” tomorrow, allowing sausages and cold meats to cross the border”
And thank our tribal leaders Theresa and Boris for getting a fantastic deal for a mere £34 billion.
Here are the conditions imposed by non-imperial imperial fiat:
https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2021/0629/1232017-chilled-meats-protocol/
and here is the clip of Boris Johnson telling Sophy Ridge:
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/find-you-courage-bbc-clip-of-johnson-promising-seamless-trade-between-gb-and-ni-goes-viral-274034/
“There is no question of there being checks on goods going NI to GB or GB to NI”
Sir John, perhaps you could suggest to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care that, he read today’s article by Edmund Fordham in the Conservative Woman website.
422 illegal migrants crossed the channel in small boats during the past three days
Is this government bothered?