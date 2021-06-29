National security and spy cameras

There have been two bad stories about national security over the last week. There was the surprise arrival of top secret papers at the BBC via bus stop, and there was the revelation that someone had been able to place a spy camera in a Ministerial office without the Minister knowing it was there.
I did not defend Mr Hancock’s conduct and thought he had to resign because he had broken rules and guidance which he told the rest of us to obey. If the recordings of his meetings and activities in the office was confined to photos revealing his unwise decision to kiss an adviser then there has been no harm to national security. The spying could also have been used for other purposes, and could give people the idea that maybe they too could place a camera to learn more of government decision making and thinking. Ministerial offices should be secure enough so Ministers and senior officials can think the unthinkable aloud, discuss a range of options, ask themselves what a worse case looks like without every more extreme case appearing in the newspapers. They should also be secure in case matters of national security or commercial confidentiality come up in their talks. In return for having secure offices Secretaries of State should of course keep their romances for private rooms elsewhere, and conduct any family or private business to the extent allowed away from government buildings.
The dumping of important papers in Kent and the decision of the BBC to tell us much of their contents even though they were confidential and in one case had a special top secret designation is extremely worrying. Only a very limited number of Ministers and top officials would have access to such papers. They were very recent, as we are told one went into detail about the recent voyage of a naval vessel close to Crimea. There must be a successful investigation to find out who removed these papers from a secure location or who copied them. We should also expect a better statement from the BBC about why they did not simply return the papers to their rightful place in Whitehall. It can only damage the UK to put out some details about the sensible arguments in government about the conduct of defence and foreign relations. The correct democratic approach is for the government to explain its policy without offering up secrets or counter arguments to opponents, and for the Opposition when it judges it necessary to offer an alternative strategy or to criticise the policy and execution. An Opposition saying a foreign policy could go wrong or is not well done is democratic. A government expressing its own inner doubts about a policy it is still defending is unhelpful. A government with no doubts about its policy is arrogant or foolish.
7 Comments
June 29, 2021
It requires an attitude of righteous leftism to publish the contents of a national security breach irrespective of the consequences.
Tony Benn in his diaries told a story of a cleaning lady who picked up a whole lot of papers which had blown out of a window in Whitehall during the war. They contained plans for D-day. She insisted she would hand them over only in person to a general. Had she given them to the BBC at the time doubtless they would have been returned.
Churchill included her in his resignation honours list.
June 29, 2021
Don’t be silly.
The BBC did not reveal any strategic detail and only facts as to the already public matters to which some of the papers related, and that they were currently relevant – they might have been historic for example.
Without this the listener would have had no idea as to whether the lapse was serious or utterly trivial.
There was a balance to be struck and the BBC in this case probably got it about right.
Reply. They did reveal more than you say
June 29, 2021
The two stories are bad because demonstrably there IS NO security!
Something like the Border Farce …set to become even worse via some half-cocked “overhaul”.
A truncheon and extreme violence sorts out the public…no problem.
Just apply the same robust attitude to Whitehall.
“Turn out your pockets”.
But actually the camera was pretty handy (!) wasn’t it?
June 29, 2021
It would seem a never ending story when it comes to strange happenings within civil service departments and offices. Files “left” on trains and bus shelters, hidden cameras and surveillance equipment. What I find strange is that the story breaks out, but you never seem to get the ending of the who, what, why, when, where, how regarding responsibilities and accountabilities and final outcome regarding the perpetrators. Were they just promoted and moved on?
June 29, 2021
Transparency has always been a problem for politicians and bureaucrats.
While we desire to know exactly what and why is being done in our name politicians and their lackeys desperately seek a blanket ban on any and all information available to the voter and the general public at large
Information is valuable currency. If the voter knew the inner workings of government and how both main parties nobble the system to conceal their true aims then both parties would become almost untouchable
The Labour party and the Tory party do not have a divine right to government though it appears they think they do and fight to the protect the status quo from all newcomers
June 29, 2021
Good morning.
I also recall a former MP stuffing government documents in a public bin – no sanction was administered, just another mealy mouthed apology.
The BBC hates this country and its people. Is especially loathsome as it owes its existence to both, but you wouldn’t think that would you ?
Both cases mentioned in this article should be the subject of criminal investigation. As someone who has signed the Official Secrets Act and worked on government projects as a private contractor, I know how strict the rules are. I therefore expect arrests should be made, especially if the BBC have revealed state secrets, and the person(s) who have illegally placed surveillance equipment in a government office. This is a very serious matter and I honestly believe an example should be made.
As to the former Health Secretary, I think his indiscretion has just help our cause regarding this Lockdown. Clearly he did not see that there was any risk so why should any of us.
Finally. This government is beginning to look like the final years of the John Major era. A sad thought.
June 29, 2021
And what penalty will the BBC face for mishandling Defence documents? Any?