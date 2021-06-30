One hundred years of the Chinese communist party – how do you think it has done?

Tomorrow China will celebrate 100 years from the formation of the Communist party, and reflect a little on its history. I am inviting you to tell me what you think about how this party has governed over the last 72 years of uninterrupted power over the Chinese state. It has been a long time, meaning that modern China is the creature of the work and thoughts of its ruling party.
The first 30 years of the party were years of struggle, as it recruited mass support, fashioned the Red army, fought a civil war and helped the nation dismiss the Japanese invasion. The era of Mao in government or influencing government from 1949 to 1976 saw the experiment of the Great Leap forward from 1958-62 as they sought to nationalise everything and organise work in communes. This led to falls in farm output and many millions dying of famine. This was followed by the Cultural revolution, when young recruits turned against experts and denounced those who did not support the party sufficiently. This too proved disruptive to economic progress. These two movements are now seen as mistakes by many Chinese.
The 30 years from 1978 saw the Chinese economy make rapid progress from a low base, thanks to the Deng reforms. He decided that China needed small independent farms, small businesses, more competition and some privatisation to inject life and growth. The economy sustained growth of almost 10% per annum. More recently the growth rate has slowed, though the policy is still portrayed as Deng’s “socialism with Chinese characteristics”. There is some ambivalence today about how much further if at all the pro market and free enterprise reforms will be allowed to go.
China today has a per capita income and GDP of $10,000. This is one quarter the level of Japan, which decided to rebuild its gravely damaged wartime economy with more of the west’s free enterprise and democratic system. The Chinese level is less than one sixth of the US, adopting an alternative government and economic strategy. Those who want the state to control more of our lives should pause to ask why so far after 72 years in office Chinese communism has delivered so much less per capita income than the advanced democracies.
China must have done very well.
So well in fact that our very own Dear Leader seeks to recreate it here.
Turns not a hair when Wembley pays homage to the communist party!
He loves it all!
And adores the plus ça change Health Minister’s EU travel passport.
Whipped it up in two days flat!
Ha..big question; and much has what has been achieved lately has been unrelated to Communism .
The supposed threat of China is much exaggerated. We see little of the vast areas in which life is still poor and rural and although its GDP makes it one of the big three ( US EU China ) look at GDP per capita
China USD 10261
UK USD 42330
US USD 63416
On Communism I think a better comparison is East and West Germany, I once met Polly Toynbee ( true story ) and she asked me what my objection to Jeremy Corbyn was . I said ..well Polly one has the horrible feeling that when everyone was trying to escape to West Germany he would have been going the other way.
I still think Kane has to be dropped by the way – just saying
Sparrow stew anyone?
China? We should build a wall around it.
The Chinese people are oppressed by a failed hardline government – run by a corrupt, morally bankrupt, self interested clique – who shun the views of majority, dismiss expertise and implement policies knowing they will cause harm.
Pretty similar to the British people under this failed Brexit government. But at least China’s economy is growing at decent long term rate.
The real question is, are the chinese happy with chinese communism. Well many in Hongkong seem less than enthusiastic. Their human rights record is abysmal in Tibet and with their own divergent communities. They have no respect for intellectual property and have as a government no respect for their neighbours, Taiwan in particular. Our dillitante left, particularly in higher education should be curbed from consorting with them. They are just as large a security threat as ISIS. The free world particularly in the Pacific needs to be seen to be strong so that any further geographical incursions by China are discouraged. Such should remain until they rot from within. Trade with them should be confined to plastic baubles, selling them no advanced technology, nor allowing their finance any place in our economy. Be prepared for a very long ride and cease listening to their paid agents within our own establishment.
More questions than answers. There seems to be too many “incidents” that keep coming to the surface regarding human rights, to many of the people living in gross poverty, archaic working conditions, treatment of animals with its dog and wet markets and festivals the perceived cover up over Wuhan.
People are asking too many questions and this in turn puts pressure onto their politicians. The pressure is building for change and the Chinese people will continue to slowly keep the heat rising.
The best thing the rest of the world can do is mind its own business let the Chinese people be the real masters of their own destiny. Either way eventually it will economically cost the rest of the world dear when the is no longer cheap products.