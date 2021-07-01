Open letter to Mrs Merkel

Dear Mrs Merkel
I read that your visit to the UK is to improve relations between our two countries. You will find the UK willing to be a good friend and ally. You will also discover that many UK people feel the EU has behaved badly, petulantly and against its own interests over Northern Ireland, fishing, vaccines and other matters which it has decided to turn into disputes. All the time the EU does not grasp that we have taken back control and intend to make our own laws and decisions there will be pointless friction.
The EU’s attempt to control and prevent trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is particularly provocative given the acceptance by both sides to the Protocol that the integrity of the UK internal market was as important as the integrity of the EU single market. Our substantial trade between GB and NI is no threat to trade between NI and the EU, as it is properly controlled and regulated to be internal trade only. The continuing wish to treat UK fish as if it were still a common EU resource is also an unfortunate aggression. The permanent pressure to get the UK to conform with all EU rules and regulations is a silly attempt to thwart one of the aims of Brexit.
You will have noted that the UK has seen a sharp improvement in its balance of trade since we left, as we do not need to rely so heavily on imports as we came to do during our period in the EU. The UK will have more options both to make and grow more for ourselves and to source imports from outside the EU as we open better trade deals with non EU countries and regions. The UK has been much more the customer than the supplier in our trade with the EU, so we expect to be treated well to keep our custom. The EU’s wish instead to treat us some naughty errant colony is a good way to hasten the search for substitutes for EU food and goods.
The EU is no longer able to control us through its Treaties and law codes, and we no longer answer to the European Court of Justice. Our two countries still have disagreements about the withdrawal details, where neither side can claim it is uniquely right in its own interpretation given the vagueness and contradictions in the texts. The truth is anything that requires enforcement and compliance in the EU is clearly under EU control, and anything needing it in the UK including Northern Ireland is under UK control. I trust you will understand the realities and wish to heal a bruised relationship. If Germany and the EU understand our intent to govern ourselves there is plenty of scope for trade, friendship and joint venture.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
114 Comments
July 1, 2021
Good morning.
Not quite correct. The EU still has influence over us through various programmes we engage in. We also have agreeds to follow EU working rules and rules on the environment. They also have the Trojan Horse that is Northern Ireland. Through that they can further extend their control by making life for those in the Province difficult unless we acquiesce to their rules. It is either, we surrender Ulster or, the whole of the UK to the EU.
Which begs the question : What idiots signed us up to this ??
July 1, 2021
If my memory serves me correctly, the rogue Parliament prevented the UK leaving the EU without a deal (the WA). The EU was fully aware of this and used it against the UK. Boris had a choice of placing the whole of the UK in the Customs Union, or NI alone, or delaying Brexit despite his promise to ‘get Brexit done’. The blame lies wholly with the Remainers in Parliament.
July 1, 2021
Extension to Nai protocol over chilled meats agreed on the premise of followingmEU rules! Extension to fish around,Jersey for French fishermen allowed without licences. Some taking back control!! ECHR applies therefore no control over immigration, asylum seekers or illegal immigration.
Buy British food and all other products wherever possible from UK or outside EU. Incrementally stop buying from EU, especially RoI agriculture food products. The lever is on our pockets we cannot trust a Johnson or the useless Fake Tory party. They are betraying Brexit. It does not wash JR.
July 1, 2021
The “idiots” were those who endorsed Mr Johnson’s proposals, Parliament and, of course, the House of Lords, i.e. the very people who tell us they exist to scrutinise proposed legislation and prevent problematic laws. All those lawyers, yet they still couldn’t come up with something that didn’t undermine the Act of Union!
July 1, 2021
Mark B, The new defence and security pact between the UK and Germany (the dominant EU state) is part of the process of folding us back into the EU empire. The UK establishment will not let go. They sold us out before, and they will do so again.
July 1, 2021
NickC
this is just an emotional statement with no real factual basis, it is fake news
July 1, 2021
The same idiots that signed the Trade & Cooperation Agreement (TCA) which ties us to the EU ‘level playing field’ – the clause which means nothing and everything….we just have to follow their rules and standards for compliance to the TCA
Remember that £38bn divorce bill that Boris said we’d never pay…well we have and we continue to send UK taxpayers money to the EU – maybe someone could ask Merkel for some of our money back and a truly free ‘FTA’
July 1, 2021
Indeed. But Boris was left in a dire position by Cameron, Appeaser May, Bercow, Tory and other remoaners and the appalling Benn Act. Traitors.
How long must we put our children through a pointless Covid charade?
Gavin Williamson seems determined to keep schools on a war footing until the end of time
Allister Heath today spot on today as usual.
What is wrong with Gavin Williamson? Is he the Secretary of State for Education, in charge of the schooling of our children, or merely a useful stooge for the zero-Covid fanatics, willing to sacrifice children’s well-being on the altar of a doomed quest to eradicate an endemic disease?
July 1, 2021
The second. He needs to go in the next reshuffle
July 1, 2021
What about the energy department? Kwasi Kwarteng is pleasant enough but knows nothing about energy engineering, Anne Marie Trevelyan is even more daft & ignorant. They things they and the Comittee for Climate Change are pushing are vastly expensive and do not even work in CO2 terms really. Which sound and profitable businesses will be taxed to subsidise this Giga Battery plant and why? Sunderland is rather unlikely to be the best place to locate such a plant. Doubtless why it needs other tax payers to pay it to go there. At least 3 jobs lost for every green job surely?
It seems they want to make washing machines etc. last longer reported today, fine I am against build in redundancy and shoddy throw away goods, so why are they forcing people to scrap perfectly fine older cars and replace with new £30k+ electric ones that will in fact increase CO2 output not reduce it? Where in the low Carbon Electric coming from? Not the CO2 is an issue a net positive in fact in greening the planet.
July 1, 2021
the premise is if they don’t its the end of the world. once you believe that the requirement for rational debate, evidence and data goes out of the window.
July 1, 2021
I’m sorry I have to keep repeating this – the government is not building the extra generating capacity required to fuel battery cars and electric homes.
So Boris Johnson’s ‘run everything on electricity’ mantra is just complete waffle. Unless of course he believes Andy’s low powered toasters will do the trick.
July 1, 2021
lifelogic
Do not forget they want us to throwaway a highly efficient gas boiler as well !
Then to purchase an expensive and inefficient heat pump with the need to also increase all the pipe and rad sizes in the house and destroy all the floors in the process !
July 1, 2021
And when all the children are vaccinated they’ll start wanting all the pets vaccinating… the BBC are on to this today.
July 1, 2021
Lifelogic, The peer reviewed study “The Safety of COVID-19 Vaccinations – We Should Rethink the Policy”, by Walach et al, states “Currently, we see 16 serious side effects per 100,000 vaccinations, and the number of fatal side effects is at 4.11/100,000 vaccinations. For three deaths prevented by vaccination we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination.” This is the same order of magnitude for all people. But children and younger people are rarely afflicted by SARS-CoV2 so the vaccine side effects could be worse for them. The government has lost all sense of proportion.
July 1, 2021
LL
“But Boris was left in a dire position by Cameron, Appeaser May, Bercow, Tory and other remoaners and the appalling Benn Act. Traitors. ”
Interestng, LL.
Actually I used to hold that sentiment, but no longer do so because of Johnson’s many acts of betrayal against our sovereignty. I no longer believe a word the bloke says. He could have ripped up May’s WA, but didn’t. He could send migrants back to France, but doesn’t. He could have refused to give the EU £38bn of our money, but gave it anyway and doesn’t want to talk about that.
May & Johnson traitors both.
May frequently jetted off to sneaky meetings with Varadkar, but the real agenda was’nt made public. We now know of course those meetings were to assist the eventual hand over of NI.
You say Johnson was lumbered with the consequences of May’s treason. Well I have to inform you he’s in on the act and just as guilty.
My guess is that there will be revolt in NI, and Johnson will have resigned just before the kick off, thus leaving the mess for someone else.
July 1, 2021
“Which begs the question : What idiots signed us up to this ?? ”
Theresa May and Boris Johnson, but then they would, would’nt they. Research them in depth.
July 1, 2021
I agree with every word. I cannot understand the self destructive manner in which the EU is behaving, and I have to query their long term motives, if they have any beyond punishment of the UK. Do they believe they can bring the UK ‘to heel’. The sooner we lose our reliance upon the EU, the better. The EU reap what they sow.
If I were in government I would be sorely tempted to rip up the WA and the trade deal. I know this would cause short term pain, but better than endless fighting to retain our sovereignty. The shock of losing UK trade, cooperation AND fishing may just make the EU realise what they are deliberately throwing away in their anger and lust for control over the UK.
July 1, 2021
Shirley M,
‘If I were in government I would be sorely tempted to rip up the WA and the trade deal. ’
Agreed. However, a letter would be better directed to Boris Johnson requesting him to do just that.
The fact he is unwilling to do so emboldens the EU organisation.
July 1, 2021
We will eventually have to tear up the WA and FCA because pressure will become intolerable.
The EU is a hostile power and will be the architect of its own destruction.
July 1, 2021
Ian Wragg
this is an interesting statement “the Eu is a hostile power and will be the architect of its own destruction” This is just an illusion which has no facts or factual basis.
July 1, 2021
Shirley M and Peter
I agree with both of you. I’d tear up the WA and write to Boris.
It’s said though that Boris has moved on from Brexit. So we are stuck with this mess until either some else rips it up, or holds Boris to account on the matter. Meanwhile, he continues with his plans to rip apart the country with his green nonsense.
July 1, 2021
Indeed and he is also moronically still locking down pushing May’s counterproductive, poimtless and vastly expensive net zero Carbon lunacy.
July 1, 2021
I agree with both your and Sir Johns opinions and aims. We the public have only one weapon in this fight , MONEY! So I urge every body to boycott all eu goods and farm produce to use this positively in the fight for our freedom from the tyrant.
July 1, 2021
+1
July 1, 2021
Shirley, The EU is not being self-destructive except in the short term. The EU’s aim is to keep up a constant barrage of vitriol and hostility to wear us down. That is combined with occasional enticements to cooperate such as the new security and defence pact with “Germany” (ie, the EU).
It’s standard ‘good cop – bad cop’ tactics. And of course vain personalities like Boris Johnson (and much of our Remain establishment) fall for it every time. As the first Elizabethans did, we should turn our backs on political Europe. That’s the only way we will survive independently.
July 1, 2021
NickC
We have a very close collaboration across Europe through NATO and many other individual traties, like Denmark adn UK working together in Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq for years and through NATO, so your focus on a del with Germany just does not stack up by facts and history.
July 1, 2021
What ever is the inducement, now that the UK has left the European Union, for Mrs. Merkel – a very busy woman indeed – to spend her time reading such a letter?
July 1, 2021
Generous letter but you miss the point, the EU are out to punish us for having the temerity to leave. Look at the banality of this sausage fight. Three months discussion without resolution is insane. I read next it will be lawn mowers. Does our lawnmower trade with the EU flow through NI. Such utter nonesense is impeding trade within the UK and the answer is starring you in the face. Art 16 makes provision for just such a situation, so use it. The EU have already used it out of context so get on with it and use it legally. Bullies have to be stopped dramatically before they back down.
July 1, 2021
+1
July 1, 2021
Agricola, Well said. But this will be a thirty year battle with the EU. Our Remain establishment has no shame and will readily capitulate if we let them. Only by constantly monitoring and reminding MPs will we keep our independence.
July 1, 2021
Spot on Agricola. Why is our government letting the EU interfere with OUR trade? Perhaps they are concerned about the bully boy threats the EU are slinging our way. Friends? I don’t think so.
July 1, 2021
Agricola
+1
July 1, 2021
AGRICOLA,
i an really sorry your emotions are carrying you away again and by the way the sausages have been sorted out today, so keep up
July 1, 2021
Good Moring,
What is Mrs Merkel up to? For so long she has played the pupetmaster behind the EU puppets; pre-approving all their ‘initiatives’ and working to increase it’s power over the nations of Europe. Now, it appears, in her last days as Chancellor, she has broken cover and started to publicly take on the role of leader of the EU. She even refered to the EU as ‘sovereign’ recently. She want’s the EU to close its borders to the UK, she want’s the EU to give respect to Putin. This is strange behaviour; something is afoot.
As ever Sir J. you seek the reasonable response; you will not get it. Merkel,and Germany, are so invested in the EU that they cannot take any risk. To be ‘reasonable’ to the UK will provide oxygen to all the anti-EU voices in the many nations of Europe who are now seeing the truth; that the EU will subsume their nation into a United States of Europe, with Germany as its master.
July 1, 2021
Apparently she and Jabber Johnson will be discussing a “deeper” relationship between their countries and the global response to the plague.
Sounds very ominous!
July 1, 2021
Peter Wood, True. Any deeper relationship with Germany is a deeper relationship with the EU. What part of Leave don’t the UK establishment understand?
July 1, 2021
Peter Wood,
this is a very interesting hypothesis but Merkel knws that Putin lies through his teeth, but believes dialogue is better than no dialogue. But that does not seem to have any consequences for your conclusions on Merkel?
July 1, 2021
A very nice and undeservedly polite letter.
Maybe, however, she will smirk when she reflects on our “escape” from the EU and the “freedom” Johnson has imposed on us? Although, certainly she would approve considering all her “Wir schaffen das”, never minding any democratic consultation.
She’s not scared of catching the variant of the day then?
They’ll probably all go into hiding!
July 1, 2021
Germany is the dominate member of the EU despite what other leaders say.
The German people are now beginning to see just how much they will be expected to pay for our leaving and more poorer countries joining the EU.
Mrs Merkal is not the power house she once was and like all time serving leaders want to leave a legacy to be remembered by. The peasants are rising up and her time is running out and EU will miss her but be better off.
Germany has to accept change, but the people see it otherwise. Too many disasters. Green Energy programme, immigration being the biggest two.
All sounds familiar.
July 1, 2021
Turboterrier, You never know – perhaps the plan is to replace the gaffe-prone von der Leyen with Merkel to soothe the German peasants before robbing them? Though frankly I doubt that Target2 will ever be repaid.
July 1, 2021
I would favour Father Jack’s approach. The EU will only begin to behave after a prolonged period of non-cooperation by Whitehall. Our working assumption should be that we will go our own way rather than participate in EU projects. And we should also establish a benchmark for assessing if we are being exploited. If we aren’t being offered a better deal than, say, Australia, then we should decline the deal. The benchmark nation should be one broadly similar to the UK, on a number of dimensions, but which hasn’t contributed hundreds of billions of pounds to Brussels.
July 1, 2021
Spot on, Sea Warrior.
July 1, 2021
Now that I have finished wiping up my sprayed tea, thanks for that again, SW.
July 1, 2021
Dear Mr Redwood,
Thank you for your letter. Germans will always be friends with Britons. We were genuinely saddened you decided to leave the EU but have always respected your decision.
Many people across the EU feel the UK has behaved badly, petulantly and against its own interests – particularly with regard to Northern Ireland, fishing, vaccines and citizens rights. We find your threats to break international law brazen – and are concerned at how quickly you want to disown a legally binding treaty you negotiated and signed.
We also find it odd that having wanted Brexit for so long you personally seem very uncomfortable with the consequences of Brexit. Maybe Chesham is a bit close to home?
It seems to us that Brexitists wanted to ‘take back control’ of their borders without any apparent comprehension of what a border is. A border is a barrier. It exists to create friction for whatever is crossing it – whether it is a person, a lorry, a live bivalve mollusc or a sausage.
EU regulations exist to remove these frictions but Brexitists either didn’t understand this or have refused to be honest about it. It is you, not us, that have made trade harder, more bureaucratic and more costly. This is harmful to Germans but worse for Britain as it affects a small percentage of our trade and a much bigger percentage of yours.
We note also that Brexitists have refused to be honest about the huge loss of personal freedoms – whether it is for touring musicians, expats, hauliers, young people. If Brexitists were so confident in their project they would have no problems admitting that Britons now had fewer rights and would face masses more bureaucracy – just to go on holiday, let alone live or work in Europe.
As a friend we look on Brexit Britain with sadness. The elderly xenophobes may think they have won but, in truth, everybody lost. Maybe one day even you Brexitists will develop the awareness to admit this.
Ever yours,
Angela
(Europe’s greatest post war leader and probably the best female leader ever).
Reply One sided nonsense. Brexiteers understand what a border is and want a good UK border, not EU disruption of the UK single market.
July 1, 2021
Oh! Dear! Andy your a deluded moron. Blinded by the propaganda of your masters, driven through blind abeyance to the Project.
I as an old man have witnessed many poor treaties but non so blatantly invasive.
Good bye and good luck- you will need it
July 1, 2021
Eu regulations exist to protect the EU from competition, called protecting the market hence why it so behind in key areas like technology communications etc and of course your inefficient French farmers.
Incidentally I see that your beloved France, being wealthy enough to own a second home there thus your contempt for ordinary people on state pensions, came bottom or nearly bottom of a poll on how easy it is to start up a business.
Protectionist, bureaucratic, language problems, slow to react all cited as issues. It’s well known the difficulty of getting employment over there despite open movement. So a protected market is ideal for them. No need for competition.
Bearing in mind you live in the U.K. so I guess you are happy to enjoy its benefits, you earn zero respect. When you put your actions where your mouth is and move to France, that will change.
July 1, 2021
UK’s stance on vaccines was against our own interests ? Tell that to the 11,000 people still alive in UK as a result of our world-beating programme and the millions who have received the UK AZ vaccine at cost and the poor countries benefitting from the UK’s COVAX funding which is bigger than that of the EU.
July 1, 2021
…
Ever yours,
Angela
(Europe’s greatest post war leader and probably the best female leader ever).
P.S. Which bit of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, Article 19 Annex 2, did you not understand?
July 1, 2021
So you now identify as “Angela”? Well so far, so fashionable, “Andy”. But at least you finally admit that Merkel is “Europe’s” leader. Think about that slip of the tongue.
However you still haven’t admitted that your various fantastic assertions – such as 55,000 extra HMRC staff, 20 mile lorry queues, medicine shortages, etc – were entirely fake. Just like your fake claim that the UK, unique amongst the other 165 nations on the planet, cannot live perfectly well free of the EU empire.
Nor have you admitted that your gloating about the deaths of the “elderly xenophobes” was the sick consequence of your apparent Brexit Derangement Syndrome. And you are evidently still unable to comprehend that the vast bulk of UK GDP (nearly 90%, and rising) is not dependent on exports to the EU, so that trade friction is, or will be, reduced overall.
July 1, 2021
Reply to reply
Who makes single-use rubber boats that big ??? Who are the manufacturers ? What are they made for in reality other than come-and-get-me ‘rescue’ in order for Tories to be able to deceive Tory voters ?
Yes. The Tories know full well what a border means but now we have all the inconvenience of one without having the protection of it.
July 1, 2021
Andy the ostrich, as ever.
July 1, 2021
Andy,
If many people across the EU feel the UK has behaved badly…particularly with regard to Northern Ireland, fishing, vaccines and citizens rights….” then this is clearly because they have not been told the truth, which is hardly surprising.
I fully appreciate that a border is a barrier and this is precisely why I voted for Brexit. Membership of the EU was not working for us.
We were a net contributor to the EU budget, over which we had no control and we had a £100bn/YEAR trading deficit over which we had no control.
In addition, Freedom of Movement meant we had millions of EU nationals coming mainly to England a country which is probably the most populated major country in the EU.
I say “probably” because we have no idea how many people reside in the UK unlike countries such as Germany, France, Italy etc. who have ID cards.
For instance, we were told to expect 3m EU citizens to apply for settled status, the figure is already over 5m.
Further expansion of the EU eastwards as intended would increase our population again and put further strain on our housing, schools, health and social care, environment and infrastructure.
With regard to “personal freedoms” I am more than willing to accept difficulties the EU may wish to impose for “touring musicians, expats, hauliers, young people….and holiday makers” in order to be able to retain the ability to elect and remove the people who make our laws and policies.
For example, I would not want my laws and policies to be made by Mrs. Merkel, formerly a senior member of the Russian Agitprop organisation when she was living in East Germany.
July 1, 2021
As to the silly bit in parenthesis, it is a relative observation that says more about all the others than it does about Mrs Merkel. I am pleased you left the UK’s leadership out of it.
If the NI Protocol is part of a legal treaty which you declare it to be, then I agree with you. It contains a legal clause called Art 16. This allows any party to it that finds its national interests under threat to make use of it to correct matters. The EU have already confirmed this by using it over the distribution of Covid vaccines. Having established its legality, no illegal breaking of treaties, we should use it to put an end to the EU’s interference in the internal operation of the UK, an independant skvereign state over where Sainsbury sell thei sausages or Qualcast their lawnmowers.
Sorry to be so pedantic but I am trying to explain for the benefit of a two year old intellect who insists on croissants for every breakfast.
July 1, 2021
Bravo
July 1, 2021
A political nobody compared to real giants like Thatcher. Merkel is grossly over-rated in any event as is increasingly recognised.
July 1, 2021
Europe’s greatest post-war leader was also the greatest female leader that the civilised world has ever seen :
One Margaret Hilda Thatcher.
July 1, 2021
Excellent letter. Many really good and informative comments yesterday on China and already this morning. Our Dutch friend does not seem to comment these days, too much uninformed jingoism for him maybe but I would like to hear from him or someone actually who knows German politics, maybe from living in Germany what Merkel’s political agenda truly is and more importantly how her successor will (have to ?) flex/change her approach.
Surely her upbringing in the old Eastern part which if contributors had never visited was utterly desolate has played a major part, just like the influence of WW2 on the leaders of the fledgling EU.
So let’s look forward, a similar letter to her expected successor. In the meantime ensure Boris doesn’t spaff anymore away when he meets her.
July 1, 2021
JR, You are far more optimistic than I am about the German dominated EU empire. It is our enemy because it has chosen to be. And I realised that would be the case nearly a decade ago, writing on blogs and to newspapers to say so.
The EU is unstable. It must continually add more rules and more colonies in a sleight of hand just to survive. The reason is not hard to find – the EU ideology is hollow, it has no basis as a nation. Of course the EU can invent an artificial “EU patriotism” and has done so. But a fake patriotism won’t do. When the going gets tough, as Stalin found, real patriotism beats political ideologies.
July 1, 2021
+1
July 1, 2021
Well done Sir John for not mentioning the Target 2 balances. I did once but I think I got away with it.
July 1, 2021
All the while we signal our intention to compromise through endless circular discussions, the EU will dig in to see what else they can extract from us. When are we going to have the confidence to claim our independence and territory and state how we’re going to smooth our internal trade, regardless of the EU’s sabre-rattling?
July 1, 2021
And in other news Global Britain, what a vacuous description that is, the alleged leader of free trade goes straight to protectionist mode on steel, saving us from cheap imports.
So beef from Australia is ok then. As ever under Johnson, ‘dishonestly’ facing both ways.
July 1, 2021
This is Merkel’s farewell tour, she’s stepping down in a few months time, for that reason nothing at all of value can be agreed with her during this visit. We’ll have to wait and see what her successor does – – of course most of our professed EU enthusiasts won’t even know who that could be so uninterested are they in the EU. Maybe Boris should raise Germany’s very poor record of climate change, still burning coal and pushing ahead with a massive new gas pipeline from Russia.
July 1, 2021
No point in writing to Mrs merle unless she is going to be taking a very prominent role with the EU.
No Point in writing to Macron either until he is re-elected.
Afraid the EU only understand actions not words.
We have played games now with NI for 6 months, and clearly it is not working, time now to do our own thing, trade as we have before with NI, stop all checks and paperwork within our own internal market, and only act as agreed if goods are going to the Republic from anywhere within GB.
The present situation is a farce.
July 1, 2021
A great headline in the U.K. the Hancock affair has done us a favour by exposing Westminster’s rancid double standards.
Quite I have never known people so angry and a normally level headed friend told me he feels this country is now ripe for a ‘revolution’
And in another sign that we are in the pockets of the EU and football, I hear on good authority, plugs have been changed at Wembley to accommodate UEFA officials.
With 7 million wasted on extending an airport in Cornwall to save an old bloke driving from Heathrow we truly are at ordure level.
July 1, 2021
I’d rather she was our leader than Boris.
Her people have more freedom than ours.
He is presiding over chaos while telling us it is a careful strategy and that he is working hard to get us out of lockdown.
July 1, 2021
I wouldn’t expect more than a ‘Nay Ya’ from Merkel should she ever get to see these words. She doesn’t respond to rationality, for she has her own agenda.
Merkel is not just a bully. she is a true believer in a consolidated world run by unelected bureaucrats, so for her BREXIT was the greatest crime ever.
Merkel’s influence over the EU has meant that others followed her lead, and I’m convinced she hasn’t given up on trying to punish the UK for leaving her enclave.
July 1, 2021
Others follow her lead because she has always made a very convincing, logic and evidence based case for her policies, and has also been straightforward as to any uncertainties involved.
People of good sense have recognised this.
She is a Conservative, incidentally, considerably to the Right of my politics.
July 1, 2021
How likely is it that, under pressure from the voters of the Republic of Ireland, the Taoiseach will start thinking about leaving the EU? That would solve this silly spat over sausages. The EU has no business interfering with trade between Great Britain and the other member of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland.
July 1, 2021
A sensible and courteous letter, but the history of conversations with the EU and the heads of its leading member states, indicate that good manners are automatically taken as a sign of weakness.
As so often, the crux of the matter lies in your final sentence: will the EU and Germany ever understand our wish to govern ourselves, or believe in it?
July 1, 2021
Don’t know why we are still talking about Germany and the EU – we have left and should now be concentrating on these new trade deals with countries far away that we were promised by Liz Truss Fox and IDS- or better still we should go by WTO rules and have no trade deals with anyone – it might suit us better.
July 1, 2021
Jacob, We have not left. The EU still controls Northern Ireland and our fish. It would be nice to concentrate on the rest of world instead, as you say, but our establishment will creep us back into the EU if they can. With ongoing EU control (less than before but still present), and ongoing capitulation by our establishment (the new security pact with “Germany” – ie, the EU), we must continue to be aware of EU encroachment, and make MPs aware we know what’s happening.
July 1, 2021
The reality is that Northern Ireland is in the EU Single Market. Therefore rather than focussing on the unique position of NI insofar as it is also Sovereign territory, it might be better to work out a trade agreement with the EU that encourages rather than inhibits trade, generally.. I have not noticed a reduction in the range
of EU food on supermarket shelves since we left the EU; if the EU suddenly has a problem with our sausages, could we not also have sudden misgivings about their produce? I have certainly consumed EU produce that did not impress as fit for human consumption such as Irish meat pies and Spanish sausages. There is no reason that food going into NI should not be labelled as not being for sale in the EU.
July 1, 2021
where is the emergency action to deal with the massive backlog of cancer, cardio vascular, and other patients?
are they somehow less worthy than covid patients?
please tell?
July 1, 2021
Iain Gill, Yes, that’s the question I asked my Tory MP. He had no answer. He excused the useless untargeted national lockdowns by saying the NHS was being filled up with covid patients. When I asked was the NHS overwhelmed, he said “No”! I then asked what about all the non-covid patients being denied treatment. He refused to accept that was so, even though he’d admitted that beds were occupied by covid patients! What can you do with a delusional MP?
July 1, 2021
Off topic
For those interested in British research from the University of Cambridge, seeking therapeutic agents that are effective against any variant of the Chinese plague virus, the following report from the excellent MedicalXpress.com website will be of interest
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-scientists-drugs-repurposed-covid-.html
British research gave the world Dexamethasone, which has saved many lives. Cambridge scientists using a combination of computational biology and machine learning have identified another ~200 already approved compounds that are worth investigating further. Outstanding!
July 1, 2021
Now we are out of the EU we are able to beat the Germans at football.
What ever next.
July 1, 2021
On N Ireland the Government agreed and signed the protocol took the wins and knew precisely what it entailed evidence of which exists in writing and I have previously quoted. This was the UK`s choice and the people who did it own it. No good stamping your tiny foot like Rumpelstiltskin now, its just funny
The behaviour of the EU over vaccines was , in my view, poor , and surveys showed a dip in remain support at that time .
A sharp improvement in the Balance trade is a bad thing – it means that instead of being able to source the products we like and can afford we are being forced to buy expensive ones we don`t like.
The EU controls who it trades with and under what circumstances, that’s all , John Redwood , might I remind every one on man occasions told us we would be just fine with no agreement whatsoever – why is he suddenly so desperate to beg for special treatment ?
Its all so embarrassing .
July 1, 2021
Nowt so embarrassing as a middle class, middle-aged old man hiding away at home while working class people bring him stuff.
Wouldn’t want you beside me in a food fight, let alone a war.
July 1, 2021
Newmania, The Northern Ireland Protocol is the consequence of an agreement, not the consequence of no agreement! Yes we would be fine with no agreement – then Northern Ireland would not be under EU control, and the UK could trade within its own borders (c70% UK GDP, about 7 times UK GDP exports to the EU). Far more important. It’s not that difficult to understand.
July 1, 2021
Well said, SJ but I wonder what our PM had to say to her.
July 1, 2021
Unprincipled fraud meets dyed-in-the-wool communist.
July 1, 2021
Each has no interest in his country.
July 1, 2021
O/T: I see the announcement about Nissan’s gigafactory to produce 100,000 batteries per year for its new electric cars. It appears that the UK will contribute £100m to help the development of this £1bn endeavour. £80m will come from Sunderland county council, and … £450m will from Envision AESC (a Chinese company).
I suddenly started to wonder whether there could possibly be a link with Sunak’s ‘measured and balanced relationship with China’ this morning in his Mansion House speech?
July 1, 2021
And Nissan is of course foreign owned – Renault I think has about 40%. Our Tories have sold us and prostituted our country.
‘Boris’ is making a tour but note he’s dressed up in their livery. Just shows he and we are rated second class in the eyes of other nations and their corporates.
July 1, 2021
If anyone is hoping to become a Civil Service employee, perhaps in the FO and would like to know how to pen weak and grovelling letters in their future duties study Sir John’s style.
July 1, 2021
Trust me, the real FCO is vastly more weak and grovelling to the EU, Prangwizard.
July 1, 2021
I am a strong advocate of equal opportunities but do we really need a full days debate in parliament for ‘pride month 2021’, with so many pressing political matters both domestic and foreign couldn’t both houses just produce a statement of support?
July 1, 2021
Well, we certainly lack pride in our own country. Some more than others.
July 1, 2021
JR say’s “You will find the UK willing to be a good friend and ally” – not true – looking back at the past behaviour of our MPs and MEPs when we were part of the EU it wasn’t true then so no point in pretending.
The point about thd EU not understanding that we have taken back control is pointless – we don’t have to deal with them anymore if we don’t want to – am sure the only thing on Merkels mind at this time is to get away on her hols ‘ what she’s about by coming here is just a farewell courtesy visit – it will be all change in Berlin by the Autumn.
Lastly the tirade against the EU again is a complete waste of time – nobody over there is listening and we have left – and that’s all – we are only obliged now to abide by whatever treaty and agreements we have made and no more
July 1, 2021
Blake, That depends on the interpretation of those treaties. And I only wish we had really left – even you couldn’t claim that the EU remaining in control of Northern Ireland and our fish is Leave. Or if you did, you’d be laughed out of court – by the EU itself.
July 1, 2021
Well, some of our MEPs and MPs – we know which ones.
July 1, 2021
“Extra precautions” after July 19th !!
How can you MPs put up with this?
Constant lies and U turns.
Despicable beyond anything ever seen!
In the name of God…
Do something!!
July 1, 2021
Beyond the pale
July 1, 2021
+1
July 1, 2021
or even in the name of the Electorate.
July 1, 2021
Sinister.
July 1, 2021
The Conservative party is officially the Conservative and Unionist party, so have enough of its MPs ever cared enough about the Union to form a pressure group to defend it against attack? Or are they all prepared to take their lead from a Prime Minister who very clearly does not care two hoots about the Union?
July 1, 2021
It hasn’t been a ‘Conservative and Unionist Party’ since Boris signed the NI protocal
July 1, 2021
glen cullen
I think Johnson should have to go and live in Northern Ireland…….see what happens.
July 1, 2021
With the high court judge’s rejecting the DUP and others action, does this mean there is no Act of Union for NI? I take it that also means they have no obligation to pay taxes to Westminster.
July 1, 2021
Dear Sir John,
Frau Merkel may well reply that yesterday a judge in Northern Ireland ruled that the NI Protocol and WA impliedly and lawfully repealed the Act of Union, and that (regardless of the evasions the PM and other hapless ministers may think fit to give in the House of Commons), the government and its lawyers have openly avowed that the Bill did knowingly breach and repeal the Act of Union.
Accordingly Northern Ireland has been legally placed under the supervision of the EU by an Act of Parliament framed by your government and passed by yourselves as parliamentarians, and Brussels is determined to eternally exact its pound of flesh – or rather to ensure that no flesh is imported into NI from mainland Britain. And yes, they will now feel free to use the word ‘import’.
There is no point in Tory MPs peering round the House to seek a culprit. They need a mirror instead.
July 1, 2021
Mancunius, Indeed, Boris has given us BINO by selling out Northern Ireland and our fish. And jeopardised the integrity of the entire country.
July 1, 2021
mancunius
“There is no point in Tory MPs peering round the House to seek a culprit. They need a mirror instead.”
There are two principal culprits: Theresa May and Boris Johnson. Both of whom best described as ‘sympathisers’…..if you do proper research it is obvious why they would side with the EU and RoI.
MP John Redwood is not one of those responsible for the betrayal of NI and I wish people would stop having a pop at him.
July 1, 2021
Dear Sir JR
There is no real surprise in your rather emotional letter to MRs Merkel talking about aggression and naughty errant boy , it is like lots of your writtne material on the EU more emotional then filled with facts and figures.
The truth is tarde has fallen both ways by about 20% but we have also lost about £ 110 billion in lost service contracts in the past four years according to the ONS.
So both sides have lost in this unfortunate period, we need to negotiate among friends and not use emotional fake news as the best way forward. Actually I think you are doing yourself a disfavour writing the letter.
July 1, 2021
Actually, Bill Brown, I think you are doing yourself a disfavour writing in that way. There is no real surprise in your rather emotional comment. You do not know how to quote figures correctly, because you do not give accurate dates, timings, percentages, or references. Where does the ONS state that the UK has “lost” £110bn in services sales to the EU over the last 4 years (when the UK was still in the EU)? “Lost” compared to what?
July 1, 2021
bill brown
“…..it is like lots of your writtne material on the EU more emotional then filled with facts and figures.”
Being very highly experienced and qualified on the subject, our host knows more about how the EU operates than you will ever know in a lifetime.
July 1, 2021
Angela Merkel has no incentive to be more frendly towards the UK when Boris – in his usual stupid and treacherous way – is happy to roll over and give Germany (and indeed, the rest of the Britain-hating EU) what they want. He has just signed a security cooperation agreement with Germany (see here: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jun/30/uk-and-germany-sign-post-brexit-defence-and-foreign-policy-declaration). Why has he done so? Why doesn’t he say that the EU is now our enemy and that we will have nothing to do with them in terms of security? He is utterly pathetic and encourages EU contempt towards us.
July 1, 2021
JR
Very good letter.
However simply grinning and saying ‘2-0’ would have done it.
July 1, 2021
I like it Sir John. Will it actually be sent to Mrs Merkel?
July 1, 2021
Sir John Redwood – twitter
‘’It would be a good idea for the government to time any future ban of new diesel and petrol cars for a date when it is clear everyone wants to buy electric cars and we can make enough of them here’’.
THAT’S THE MOST SENSIBLE SUGGESTION I’VE HEARD IN YEARS – but reversal of the ban would be better…let the market & consumer decide
July 1, 2021
Thanks Merkel
Sefton Council Merseyside has published a consultation for another cycle lane and plans to use EU European Regional Development Funding – on their website
‘’ The scheme is being funded through the Liverpool City Region’s European Union Sustainable Urban Development funds and is a key part of a wider programme across Sefton.’’…..and everything will have to have the EU flag on it !
THOUGHT WE’D LEFT
July 1, 2021
Well said. However, I suspect the answer will be “Nein”.