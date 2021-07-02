My speech during the debate on Official Development Assistance and the British Council

I support the Government’s estimate and I look forward to its passage. I also back the Government’s judgment at this very difficult time, when so many economies, including our own, have been badly damaged by responses to the pandemic. But I also understand the mood of the House and I understand that a number of my hon. and right hon. Friends whom I respect have misgivings about all this. I would just like to make a few remarks in the spirit of trying to build some bridges between the Government and their critics, who have been very wide-ranging in this debate.
The first point I make is that I do not trust the figures. I think that the Government understate just how much we already do and how much we already spend. We are much more cautious about what we regard as aid expenditure than some other countries we are compared against, even though we usually spend more than they do as a percentage.
Let us take, for example, an area that colleagues have already mentioned. This country has received a very large number of economic migrants and asylum seekers in recent years. In the year to March 2020, the last for which we have official figures, 715,000 people came to live in our country, and many of them came from poor countries that have qualified for overseas aid. We do not fully account, in the way that one might, for the first-year set-up costs—the housing, the public service provision, the top-up benefits and the other assistance that people are rightfully given when they come to live with us and we wish them to live to a reasonable standard. Surely, helping people who wish to come here because they find their own countries so disadvantageous is a very important part of our overseas aid.
We are also too cautious about all the expenditure we make through the Ministry of Defence. Why were we in Afghanistan? Afghanistan is one of the main recipients of our aid, and in recent years we have been spending considerable sums of money on support through our military and the advice we offer. Those things should also be taken into account to get a realistic picture of just how much the Government are spending on necessary assistance abroad.
The second issue that has been raised in the debate is that colleagues fear a loss of influence. I would like to reassure them that surely this year, of all years, is when we have seen a major advance in British influence. We have just taken our full seat with a vote on the World Trade Organisation, and we are busily signing off a number of trade agreements around the world that we could not have done in previous years.
The Prime Minister has just very successfully chaired the G7 and has helped to bring together the seven most powerful western democracies in terms of economic strength to reach important agreements to improve the world outlook. We have COP26 coming up, when I trust that British chairmanship will be astute and helpful in order to agree something that many Governments in the world talk a lot about, though not all of them do as much as we do to try and see things through. We are very much the second most important member of NATO in terms of contribution after the United States of America, and we are a force within NATO to make sure that it is used for the good, as a force for peace.
On the 0.7% target, I make no secret of the fact that I do not like targets like that. I did not feel at the time it went through that there was any point in trying to persuade Parliament because Parliament was very hooked on such a target. The difficulty with a target like that is, as we have seen, that national income can change quite rapidly in ways that people did not predict—if something like a pandemic strikes, in particular—and it is not always possible, when we get the recovery, to build up the spending as quickly as the GNI, and it would be silly to have to spend money when we do not have really good projects.
Nor do I like the idea of Governments passing legislation to bind themselves. It seems to me completely pointless. What matters is the word of the Government. If circumstances change, they may have to change, and all the time that the Government control a majority, the fact that it is in legislation does not make any difference. The Government still have to decide whether to keep their word or whether force majeure or force of circumstance requires some temporary or permanent change.
In this debate, I think lots of colleagues have all decided to duplicate and replicate one another’s speeches by saying how much they dislike any kind of cut in our immediate aid programme. I would like to have heard, from all those who are understandably enthusiastic about the good that aid could do, rather more discussion of what works best when we have limited money—as we always will, whether the limit is 0.5% or 0.7% of our GDP—so that we can do the most good with it. We have had several years of 0.7% but we still have the same list of main countries needing aid, so we know that this is not a simple fix, that we are one of many and that we need to work with other partners around the world. We need to harness the private sector and the charitable sector; it does not all have to come from British taxpayers.
When we are looking at progress, we first need to establish a peace. Quite a lot of the countries that need a lot of aid still do not have a peace; they have a civil war going on. That means that any particular projects may just be damaged or wasted because of the lack of that fundamental condition. It is best if there is a decent Government who can deliver and who are not corrupt. To what extent are we allowed to try to influence Governments in the right direction, because we do not wish to become a neo-colonial power?
We need to harness the private sector more so that the money that our taxpayers and other advanced countries’ taxpayers put in is multiplied several times by getting that investment in the water systems, the communications systems or the food systems that are needed, which should come more from commercial work. Above all, I think our message should be that trade is often more effective as a means of promoting economic growth and prosperity than aid. We, above all, should believe that, now that we are leading advocates of freer trade around the world and back there in the WTO. Is it not much better that we help to offer contracts to people who can organise economic activity, which creates better-paid jobs and things to do, rather than just having one-off amounts of aid to ease the particular problems of not having a decent economy?
This year, above all, surely is the year when Britain can be truly proud of its achievements in this area, because, thanks to our scientists, the NHS and the Government, we are giving to the world the cheapest vaccine, the one non-profit vaccine—often a free vaccine, because our taxpayers are standing behind that offer. This surely sums up the generosity of spirit of the British people, and the success of the British economy and our world influence: that it will be a British vaccine that is so often deployed, and that it was a British vaccine at the heart of the Prime Minister’s successful negotiations at the G7 to get other rich countries to get on with the task of vaccinating the world.
‘We do not fully account, in the way that one might, for the first-year set-up costs—the housing, the public service provision, the top-up benefits and the other assistance that people are rightfully given when they come to live with us and we wish them to live to a reasonable standard.’
‘Rightfully given’? That’s a politician’s talk.
Many voters are furious about all this.
It seems to be never ending despite all the promises. No account is taken of the damage done to a once stable nation and the divisiveness that it brings.
I’m afraid I agree.
The Government’s emphasis always seems to be about the good we can do for the immigrants, and not about the harm unlimited immigration might be doing to us.
I think this Government should be doing what is in the interests of ‘this’ country, and not what is in the interests of the rest of the world.
Otherwise, why bother to vote!
It would appear that about what, exactly, the voters are “furious” is not what the media – and pollsters for that matter – would have us believe, is it?
Yesterday’s by-election, it turns out, would have been a walkover for Labour, were it not for Galloway’s unstinting help for the Tories – whose vote fell – which is very different from the picture generally painted.
I surmise that this is a standby piece which John has posted, therefore.
Cue the usual squeals of “electoral fraud”.
+1 as I, for one, am angry. When you give your lollypop to a bully, he will come back again and again!
This 7% must stop as it achieves nothing but greedy bullies.
We are the only country that puts migrants above the needs of the indigenous population. And we do, this is evidenced by homeless ex-servicemen is just one example.
July 2, 2021
Peter
Absolutely agreed, If I choose to go to another Country they would expect me to be responsible for my own accommodation, medical expenses and ongoing income, and so would I.
Name another Country in the World who would provide accommodation, medical care, education and benefits with no contribution from the recipient.
You may get some limited help for some limited time with some of the above, if you had some very special skills which the Company/Country needs, but that is usually funded by the employer in some way, and probably with/in some sort of contract terms.
Good morning.
What I would like to know is, when will we be able to stop fooding all these countries with FREE MONEY and see some results ?
Mark B
I agree! Throwing money year in and year out and no particular change in the countries we send to.
And one of my son’s friend who’s paid tax since age 15, asked for a loan to buy a suit for job interviews after university… nah!
And yet, turn up in a dinghy…you get given the wardrobe in which to store a suit!
That’s why people are angry! There’s no joined up thinking, just throwing away of money.
In primary school I can remember being encouraged to bring in donations for Biafra, now part of Nigeria again? and that was over 50 years ago!
Never. The destructive lifestyles continue, oppressive regimes remain in place, tribal fighting goes on, girls and women are deprived of choice. If anything, the need grows.
Apart from Bob Geldof getting knighted Live Aid (feed the world) the campaign achieve nothing
I remember some leading academics and industrialist from South Africa pleading to the UN to stop giving their country any Aid – it just stops their own development and keeps the people in servitude and fills the pockets of politicians and charities …they were ignored
You make very sensible points. I too dislike such legal targets and passing laws to demand say:- net zero carbon by x , y% in foreign aid PA or ban ICE cars by z. They make no sense whatsoever as conditions vary all the time what is right today will wrong tomorrow. Though on these issues it is very wrong today and tomorrow.
These laws also allows ministers to evade responsibility for judging and defending sensible policies. Ministers say things like “we have to do this (insane, pointless and vastly expensive thing) as a (ludicrous) law forces me and a (deluded) “Independent” Committee on Climate Change demands it by law”. Change the bonkers laws then.
So why have they made Diana look like an angry, aggressive & rather hideous man? Was this in the woke job description?
So Labour scrape home in Batley & Spen, thanks mainly to Hancock’s double standards and complete contempt for voters (and the Boris dither over this ). I knew I should have taken a wager at 5.1 but I dithered. But what about that poor teacher for just doing his job – silence on it from all the main parties.
Yes, trade is better than aid. Offer aid within our economic capacity to do so. Only get involved in civil wars if it is in our interests to do so and that very rarely. When involved in disaster aid, make sure the recipients are aware of where the aid originates. Make sure that any aid given is within the capacity of the recipients to maintain. Use the UN to put pressure on growing economies, like the sub continent, to correct their own social deficiencies rather than bombarding us with guilt via tv adverts to correct them for them. Annualy audit the effectivness of aid given. Correct the norm of the civil service of spending to the limit of a projects budget lest they get a reduced amount the following year. A modus operandi that needs correction across all CS activity.
If diverting billions of pounds of our money did anything to reduce long term poverty, the simple fact is the issue would have been resolved decades ago. Instead, it “aids” corruption and those who should be on the receiving end of our largesse are deliberately kept in penury to keep the money rolling in…….and who can blame them, if we’re stupid enough to do it?
Sir John, as far as I am concerned, you hit every target (citing Afghanistan particularly) – sadly, I doubt if any of the grandstanders and virtue-signallers in the Government or the media will take the blindest bit of notice.
A good speech Sir John, you made good points about repetitious funding making little difference and the calculation of our contributions in other areas.
Did anyone listen to you? It seems that in the House, there is debate but no-one listens to the other side, so deeply entrenched are they in their positions and belief that they are right. It would be interesting to see research into how many positions are changed by these debates, if none what is the point of all the talking. You might as well all just phone in your vote from your previously held positions.
Those who support the 0.7% regardless – it is easy to spend other people’s money isn’t it. Let them take unpaid sabbaticals and go and volunteer in those countries, not so easy!
Why is ‘other assistance that people are rightfully given’ necessary? If 700k people come here to live every year they should do so under their own arrangements. If I go to live in Spain say, or Denmark, or USA then I have to fend for myself ! If housing, education, medicare and transport is not fit to support this annual growth them measures to restrict the numbers must be taken. We are a small island, with a relatively small working, taxpaying population. We cannot be an all-found refuge for the world’s shortcomings.
All the points you made Sir john are absolutely right and there is no point whatsoever in damaging our economy even more than the pandemic already has. It is utter stupidity to stick to a percentage and ignore all the other help we provide.
I am not sure this has much to do with foreign aid as I think there is a small number of Tory MPs who do not like Boris or are jealous of the way he ploughs on with getting the party’s manifesto implemented, and just want to cause him trouble. They would be better employed by putting their effort into restoring our economy than giving away money we don’t have.
An excellent article Sir John, which I completely agree with.
“We need to harness the private sector and the charitable sector; it does not all have to come from British taxpayers.”
…… but the charitable sector is funded by the British taxpayer (and British donor)
Well highlighted the 715000. Are there no £ signs against the actual cost?
Whatever they cost is less the country they have come from has to find.
You are right to identify all the trade offs we give totheworldthat come of other departmental budgets.
Your colleagues in the house have got to accept change and this country has got to be far more prudent about the way payments are made to whom and why and did they achieve the aims expected.
In all areas the government has got to get far more contractual about how and what taxpayers money is being spent on. Foreign aid should be in my opinion should be used solely for natural disaster emergencies.
Very good
Quite simply, we should stop giving aid because we have failed to cure any of the problems that we are allegedly giving aid for.
Time we treated other countries as grown ups — If that fails then we should just take over the running of the country in trouble, and establish a real presence, as we did in India, to bring stability and a real work ethic.
Let’s stop all of this liberal wealth transfer nonsense that encourages corruption – By all means provide some food to stop the starving, but then do something meaningful about the political structure of the country concerned…. OR just leave them alone!
MPs should remember whose money they are spending.
Governments have no money. They spend other people’s money, the easiest thing in the world with which to be generous. If MPs wish to salve their conscience, they should dig into their own deep pockets and make donations.
And in clear evidence that the Government is out of touch with the electorate a poll,this morning shows a massive rejection that business leaders etc should be treated differently from anyone else. Boris’s one rule for Hancock etc and another for us plebs is already proving toxic.
And despite the trumpet blowing BS from our host, Johnson etc from July 1st Europeans are enjoying quarantine free travel across the EU. We are not. Lifelogic rails against politicians with PPE. What about degrees in dithering?
Or a degree in treachery and collusion with foreign powers?
Not dithering…cold, calculated betrayal for perceived gain of some sort.
All in it together in other words. Global elite that is!
May they come an enormous cropper.
Is this what “Build Back Better” refers to?
Transfer of wealth to “poorer” nations?
I rather suspect it does!
Could someone just explain WHY we are signed up to all this asset stripping?
Is it kompromat?
What about that atrocious and disrespectful statue with its illiterate poem?
No doubt the Dear Leader fully supports such filth.
Is it like “offence”?
If I perceive myself to be in need of aid…then that is in fact the case?
Ok then…I am in need.
C’mon Johnson …get out the swag!
