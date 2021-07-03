China seeks some of Mao’s past

Some time ago before lockdowns I met a group of 6th form Chinese students in a local school who wanted to ask me about UK democracy and politics. They spoke good English and asked good questions to reveal some of the disputes and cross currents in our national debate. Towards the end of the class session I said it was now my turn to ask a few questions to learn something about China. They agreed. My first questions was to ask them to say what they thought of the legacy of Chairman Mao.
None of them wanted to answer and they all looked very worried about the mentioning of the name of the founder and first government leader of their ruling party. So I rephrased the question, in case the problem was my implying they might have their own views of a contentious topic. I asked them to tell me what was the official party or leadership view or line on the Mao years. I assumed they would have been primed as they were abroad as ambassadors for their country to learn more of the western system. There was still a reluctance to say anything and a refusal to endorse possible lines I proposed.
It meant I did learn something. It meant I was reminded why I dislike authoritarian systems where people are terrified to have a view, and where even the establishment cannot always supply a clear line. This is all suddenly very relevant because President Xi has just made China’s last hundred years of history a central issue which includes a crucial role for Mao in the first 55 years of communism. President Xi showed that he respects the legacy of Mao by visiting sites connected to that leader and above all by wearing a well tailored version of a Mao jacket to address his party and nation. His words were carefully crafted, pointing to the struggles of early communism where he sided by implication with Mao against the internal and external forces that opposed a communist vision of One China. He avoided directly mentioning Mao and any reference to the more contentious Great Leap Froward and Cultural revolution that Mao unleashed . He also deployed the reformists language of Deng who followed Mao, praising the achievement of creating “a moderately prosperous society in all respects” and using the phrase “socialism with Chinese characteristics”. He did however go further by reminding China that its progress is based on Marxism.
The use of Mao was presumably designed to reinforce Xi status as the unchallenged supreme leader who will get more than the customary ten year period in office of his predecessors. The ceremony was designed to reinforce the message of one people, one party, one nation, with strong references to the need to fully integrate Hong Kong and Macao, to tackle Taiwan and to see off any overseas threat to the One China vision. The anniversary celebration came over as a very defensive event lacking in flair and innovation. There were of course no jokes and no licensed criticisms or interesting reflections on China past in Xi’s speech. The fly pasts produced well organised formations but the placing had been sorted out well away from the audience and cameras. The pilots merely had to fly on a constant pre set course at a constant speed to stay together. There were to be no spectacular aerobatics or changing of shapes with the audience in view. The Politburo and other powerful supporters nervously sought to clap and look impressed at the right moments. The President looked relieved when the planes flew and the guns went off in good order without incident. The message of the speech was China now has to become “a great modern socialist country in all respects”, a task for the next 100 years. There was also the usual threats over Taiwan and the need to integrate and control One China more.
There is a company here in Oxford that specialises in running courses to teach Chinese students about our/western institutions and public service provision
A VERY dangerous man, looking to place his name alongside Mao’s in the annals of history. Will he achieve ‘One China’ with Taiwan by economic or military force? He will try, that is for certain.
Don’t forget the ‘one china’ includes the whole of the South China Seas, and constructing military islands with runways for their large bombers and ports for their blue water fleet….everyone should be concerned
I am not condoning a regime which does not allow free speech but I would lose my job if I stated reasons why the UK has present problems and all sorts of mis readings would be cited to rid me: believe me I have been there.
Yes, Margaret – employment law in Tory Britain allows employers far too much arbitrary power over employees on matters unconnected with their effectiveness at their job and simply to do with opinions and their attempts to exercise free speech out of work, doesn’t it?
You should vote for a party which will address this injustice.
Incidentally, the Human Right to free speech only protects against abuses by the State, and not those by the private sector, as of course you are fully aware.
Yes and Johnson is proving as flaky as his critics said he would be so expect no leadership/courage from this government on this issue allowing Social Media mob rule.
It is an appalling regime. Thank you President Trump for waking the world up to its threat after years and decades of kow tow. Let’s hope Biden doesn’t go weak – he appears more focused on alliances which is the only way to tackle this threat, but in other respects the omens are not good.
We also need to guard against the insidious threat of CCP influence and propaganda. This is distorting universities, businesses, bureaucracies and governments. A recent example was the coordinated trashing last year of the Wuhan lab leak theory as the cause of covid – with academic journals, scientists with conflicts of interest and – most disgracefully of all – the big tech media platforms rushing to shut down any debate and denigrating any dissent. The cause of Wuhan must be investigated rigorously, and if the CCP is found to have covered it up the world must think of a suitable response.
Well, I wouldn’t want to live there, certainly, but compared to theocracies or failed states, in Africa say, it is a marvel.
I doubt whether John would ever get to meet such a party from certain ME states, and if he ever did then their terror at commenting on their monarch or whatever might be rather more conspicuous.
He might get equal reticence in merely asking a group of UK employees what they thought of their management too, come to that.
It is a marvel – successful, world domination in sight. More and more of its people have benefits associated with western style living. Leaders have little publicity. The other significant rival for Dictatorship is of course N.Korea where the people don’t really participate in economic benefits, but are denied information about the world. True 1984. Russia again is an example but shows the ruthlessness of its Dictator as a show of personal strength – an ego trip.
In all these examples the key factor is fear of expressing opinion, how can a citizen keep up with the approved State view in a changing environment, where you may be reported just like in the worst of the Eastern European purges.
This is precisely what Norman Mailer in an interview in 1995 said of his experience when going to Russia to research his book on Lee Oswald. He had to phrase his questions very carefully or the translator would rephrase them for him so that the question would be put in a more indirect way, if it wasn’t the chances were that it wouldn’t get a response
I would suggest that the free worlds policy towards China should be containment. The chinese have no interest in the rights of intellectual property owners, debate, or freedom of thought within China. They prefer sanitisation from the rest of the world lest it contaminate their political model.
Those who advocate trade with China only do so out of financial self interest, and there is plenty of that within our establishment. My experience of chinese methodology is that they only buy one off examples of cutting edge technology, learn from it and then insist on future production within China. I could quote a classic example for the extraction of deep mined coal. Which they will continue to do for the next hundred years or more whatever the climate fanatics have to say about it.
Containment and isolation while making sure that they are aware of our defensive strength is the way to deal with them. Like their Covid, they would contaminate the free world for their benefit at every opportunity. Sup with a long handled spoon.
People should keep in mind that everytime they buy something made in China they are investing in the CCP.
China is now a world superpower. Famine is no longer a problem. Neighbouring countries are no longer capable of invading China and oppressing the people. China’s prospects look good and things are getting better for its people.
China now has the confidence to encourage population growth in contrast to the ruthless one child policy of recent times. The West would rather import cheap labour and Cecil Rhodes patriotic views on our nation are no longer celebrated; instead his statues are targeted for removal.
The West has helped China by getting them to work on the cheap for it. Short term gains outweigh long term interests.
Change in China – if it occurs – will be driven by the demands of a prosperous middle class.
@Peter
Yes, that is what the world really, really needs. More bloody people. To have any chance of a decent quality of life for everyone, we need to massively reduce the global population. A one child policy for a couple of generations would be a great idea – for every country.
July 3, 2021
My grandfather at the height of the Cold War said the Russians weren’t the threat but the Chinese who could put an army of ‘100 million’ into battle. How prescient.
This government hasn’t a clue how to deal with them and if I were the Chinese leadership I would laugh at the latest toothless threat. Virtue signalling over Hong Kong, zero effect, putting back our digital infrastructure development by years and costing British shareholders billions through the political driven ban on Huweii, zero effect, whilst even last week crowing about a new battery factory, funded by, yes you’ve guessed it, Chinese money.
And talking about a complete lack of a coherent policy, if you have to quarantine for 10 days coming back from an amber country you get harassed with a daily phone call and a threat from a knock on the door (just like China Sir JR).
However you also have to take two tests, that do not have to be taken from home. You can travel to get them done. So in my case I cannot go to my local shop or even a walk in the open air but I can travel on public transport, two trains three stations, ticket purchase etc for an hour and a half. Only ‘stupid’ politicians and civil servants can’t see how ludicrous that is. The NHS are handing out millions of antigen tests to be done at home but not acceptable for returnees to the U.K. it is punishment, no other word for it. China would be proud.
And we now see a Chinese firm is to be allowed to take over our largest microchip country and guess what. This company makes chips for, amongst others, Huweii, so the U.K. government bans Huweii at vast cost to us but allows in a company that supplies it with chips that are allegedly a security risk.
Unfortunately the ‘butterfly mind’ of Boris means that Less virtue signalling rubbish and more joined up thinking is impossible.
@Nigel
Well, not really. Even at the height of the cold war it was obvious the next war would not involve millions of foot soldiers.
Its also possible to see where the eu gets its model from, thank goodness we are out. But now we must ensure its permanent .
A very perceptive post, Sir John. Thank you.
Many years ago, growing up in the 1960’s, my older brother developed an interest in short-wave radio – then used by nation states to broadcast news, topical programmes and propaganda to their countries and the world. He used an old Bush valve radio with three bands – long wave, medeum wave and shortwave. Having received a station, he would write up a reception report and post it off to the station using a stamp cadged from our father, who was an old Desert Rat (and very proud of it). In due course a QSL card confirming his reception of the station would arrive, these could be very colourful and often came with a programe and frequency schedule etc. My brother had a nice collection of them.
One day, in the evening, an MI5 spook and a uniformed police officer knocked on our door and stood there with a large cardboard box plastered with “Radio Peking” stickers and “Air Mail” etc. Having been ushered in, they demanded to speak to my brother, who was ten years old. “We have reason to believe that “XXXX” has been communicating with a foreign power” and “What!! …… he’s got a short wave radio!! does it transmit?” and “is he a communist? don’t you know what your son is up to in his bedroom on a short wave radio?”
The box was opened in our fathers presence. It contained about 50 copies of Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book “The Thoughts of Chairman Mao” also a very nice QSL card full of Chinese characters, a copy of Karl Marx “Das Kapital” and several copies of the English language version of the “Peoples Daily” with a letter asking XXXX to distribute the material at his school…..
All this stuff was confiscated, as was the bog-standard Bush radio, 25yards of long-wire aerial and his collection of QSL cards. My father was appalled. Today original copies of the “Little Red Book” change hands on Ebay for substantial sums….
@ Sakara Gold – so was your brother a spy then and just using his contact with other radio stations as cover?
July 3, 2021
At 10 years old. Presumably that was when he was not being forced up chimneys.
July 3, 2021
Backbench Tory MPs have been silent for far too long, for party loyalty considerations, regarding the destructive and insidious nature of Marxism and in particular the Chinese variant that now appears to control many areas of British life and culture. I am sure internal and external proponents are giddy with excitement at their apparent success in capturing many British institutions especially academia especially all the main parties.
I believe China is an existential threat to western democracy and our way of life. The CCP spread their influence in a covert manner using all and any form of strategy to assert control. BLM (take note kneeling footballers and those who support this Marxist symbolism designed to demonise and impose collective punishment on the majority) for example received (some? Ed) of its income from the CCP. I struggle to understand how this xxxxx organisation has not been proscribed and then I realise that the very people who support it and its divide and conquer aims have now penetrated deep into British institutions.
The British establishment now look to China and their brutal system of control and see inspiration and ideas on how it can assert control.
As an aside. The Batley by-election was without question the most shocking example of party extremism on all sides that I have witnessed. Laurence Fox exposed all parties and their silence on threats of violence and use of intimidation because the perps didn’t tick the ‘far right’ identity. I am pig sick of this Marxist ‘far right’ slander against the white majority who dare to confront the racism and hatred of Labour and their poisonous allies. This party talks the language of ‘hope not hate’ and yet refuse to condemn threats of violence, Anti-Semitism and homophobia. How long must this concealment continue?
I implore the Tories to defend freedom of expression and liberal democracy before it dies leaving us all in a mire of despair. Yes, the party must take sides rather than try and remain silent to insulate itself from fascist left denunciations
Repeal fascist Hate Crime laws that are now applied only it seems to a certain section of our population while ignoring the true source of hate. It stinks that this biased implementation of this most vile law can continue
Without our voice we are nothing more than slaves
Great post but don’t get your hopes up. If Johnson has the balls to deal with the obvious nonsense of Hancock and is paying the price, dealing bravely with a subject like this is well beyond him.
Would I want him or many of his colleagues on my shoulder, in a sports team, tough business environment etc No. they would run/hide. Liz Truss , Pritti Patel and Dominic Raab would bite me. Chapeau to them.
July 3, 2021
At least China doesn’t pretend to advocate and support free speech like the UK. God help you if you speak out against this woke nonsense that is changing our language, eradicating our history, and destroying our future. Any form of decent towards the mob is met with cries of racist, phobic, or some other ist to keep you in your box. So don’t use free speech in this country as an example to anyone.
Much truth in this.
What we are seeing here is the application of the Maoist cultural revolution , where language is politicised , and we have these staged managed ‘struggle sessions’ where people who have failed to toe the politically correct line are forced to publicly recant with the threat of loss of jobs etc if they don’t.
The cult of the dead ‘ex-dear leader’ is a problem well beyond China, North Korea, Russia, Iran etc. In all of these countries a flawed leader has taken on a wider symbolic role overshadowing and dominating modern politics as their already bad philosophy is bastardised by their disciples.
Reagan was bad enough but the ‘Republicans’ who came after him – Gingrich, Bush, McConell, Trump – got progressively worse. Some Republicans are now just full on crazy. They get progressively more extreme. In what sensible country does a fruitcake like Majorie Taylor Greene ever get elected?
Here the cult of Thatcher ravages the modern Tory party. She is long gone but swathes of Conservatives still seem to be devoted to this deeply flawed leader. She would shudder with the flag draped culture wars which her corrupt and incompetent disciples in this government engage with help from the mostly ignorant sycophants on its backbenches.
Governing by consent is always the best option. Like the majority of voters in this country I don’t consent to being governed by the clown Johnson and his morons. 58% of us expressly refused our consent at the last election. Tell us Mr Redwood how your sham elections are any better than what happens in China? At least they don’t pretend to be a democracy.
52% voted for Brexit yet you haven’t accepted that majority result and have been moaning about it for 5 years and counting. It seems you only “consent” to policies you agree with.
July 3, 2021
Putting Reagan in the same basket as the others confirms your zero knowledge driven only by a generic dislike of anything right of centre. I guess you dislike Reagan and Thatcher because of their crucial role in bringing down the Iron Curtain and their economic policies that revitalised their economies.
I guess you would prefer Red Robbo etc still controlling the economy. Closed shops where you only get a job if you sucked up to a Shop Steward, you father worked there, you were a member of the Labour Party etc
A ‘champagne socialist’ , second home etc with a convenient memory loss/in denial of the political and economic realities back then.
You are not related to Polly Toynbee are you?
Ps not to mention secondary picketing, print unions fighting to keep outdated technology and the right of Mr Mouse to sign up in a false name and earn vast sums for over night shifts etc.
That culture still exists on London Underground. I guess you are happy that they can hold the public to ransom and that technology considered normal in other transport systems is denied us.
To paraphrase a Peter Sellers film. I guess your all right Jack.
The probable simple reason your Chinese students did not want to air their views publicly may have been the simple worry that one of their number was an official communist party member, reporting back to big brother their behaviour, thoughts and actions, ready for the inevitable correction procedure to take place when they eventually returned home !.
That Mao made mistakes seemed to be the prevailing received view some twenty-five years ago when I first had contact with semi-official Chinese persons whose work (in Beijing) would put them in regular contact with foreigners. Amplification was not offered. Having encountered extremely circumspect but clearly rigidly communist Chinese as fellow undergraduates some twenty years before that, I was surprised but pleased that Deng Xiaoping’s changes had led to such a relaxation in thinking. Perhaps some reversal is now underway?
I have worked all over the world. I generally had a rule never to express a view or even discuss local political matters. However once in China I was with a colleage who asked our co-workers there what they thought of China’s colonial activities in Tibet. They were genuinely puzzled, they simply didn’t know what had been happening there and why that might be a problem – it wasn’t that they were scared to talk about it, it was just China had suppressed news on it so successfully they didn’t know. Maybe now it is harder to control what information people can access it will be a driver for change.
Approval for China`s leadership amongst the Chinese is spectacularly high though and whilst some smugly claim they know no better, I suspect they are not so much ignorant, as aware of how much better life has become for them.
In one’s hierarchy of needs, material wants and security are first after that we value personal freedom and if we are used to both we start to value more conceptual benefits such as ‘democracy’.
Europe still remembers decades of occupation, genocidal war in the Balkans and the threat of Russia .Germany`s history is of constant military threat . 20 percent of the total population of Germany died during the 30 year war , its borders have changed countless times .
Britain`s modern history has known none of these realities, no revolutions, no terror no famine and now its elderly population sit in houses they bought for tuppence of mountains of capital bored and with little better to do than to invent grievances and indulge hobbies.
We know how the Chinese look to us , how do we look to them?