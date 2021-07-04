Opposition causes

One of the curious features of opposition to the government in Parliament is the popularity of taking up causes for people who are not UK voters. Many Opposition MPs seem to think that the UK is either guilty of many of the imperfections of the world, or could take action to remedy everything from civil wars to poverty, and from authoritarian excesses by other governments to mean and violent conduct where ever it occurs. They also often seem to think that the EU is always right and the UK should give in to whatever the EU wants or says. They rarely take up causes that will benefit the millions of UK voters who have jobs, pay the taxes and provide food, clothing and housing for their own families. They ignore or play down the great generosity the Uk already shows to economic migrants, overseas causes and the relief of tyranny and poverty worldwide through state payments from taxpayers, charitable giving and an active private sector.
Popular causes with them today include pressing for more overseas aid to be spent, with no analysis of what works. They stand up for EU migrants to the UK who have not taken advantage of the substantial time limits to claim a permit to remain settled here, as if the UK had done something wrong. They stand up for economic migrants coming across the Channel illegally. They want the UK government to intervene in the Arab/Israel dispute as if we could resolve that long running schism. They side with the EU over their deliberate disruption of trade between Northern Ireland and GB. When it comes to fighting carbon dioxide they seem to think the UK is the only country that has to do more, urging us to do things the Chinese, the Germans and the other large generators of the gas would not dream of doing. The UK has shut down practically all its coal power stations whilst China is still building more and Germany intends to keep on with hers for many more years. They have a long list of items the UK should not make and supply, recommending bans on various sales to leave those markets open to overseas competitors.
Everything they want us to do in these fields cost more money. They tell us we collectively are not paying enough tax, and want to put business taxes up. That would mean higher prices for us all to pay the bills and less business and investment here to pay tax. They also want to tax the more successful people more, assuming they will all stay to pay and will all put as much investment and effort in as before. Is it any wonder a lot of UK voters seeing and hearing this decide not to encourage more of it by voting for such perverse policies?
18 Comments
July 4, 2021
Good morning.
I seem to remember that it was the Conservative Party whilst in government that created the Department for Overseas Aid. Giving borrowed money to countries that do not need it and, in some cases, are hostile towards us and our way of life.
Remind me again which political party signed us up to the Treaty of Rome, the Single Market, the WA and the NIP ?
Your Party Leader has signed us up to Net Zero. This will entail great hardship for those who can least afford it. All for the sake of 1% output of a gas that makes up less that 0.03% of the air we breathe.
The job of the Opposition, as I have stated numerous times before, is to hold the government to account. Alas as we all know but the Conservative Party is as yet to cotton on to this, the Blair Years were put to good use in creating its client base – ie Labour in power whilst out of power. The Conservative Party is just implementing ALL Labour policies which, when they come to fruition, will ruin the reputation of the Tory’s. By this means, setting you up to fail, they will gain power. We have seen recently what ‘negative’ campaigning can do. Their long ‘march through the institutions’ has succeeded. And you didn’t even put up a fight.
We are lost.
July 4, 2021
Very good.
I do wonder what the rich-but-not-that-rich think will happen to them.
Do they believe themselves exempt from vast new heating bills and taxes and enforced building on their leafy 1/4 acre? Nearby big houses turned into bedsits? Absolutely no medical care? Think of the security they will need. See Whitty.
Do they REALLY believe they can come out of all this unscathed?
Are they on some sort of a promise that will not be kept ( obviously)?
July 4, 2021
I agree with your analysis Mark B. All major political parties in this country including the Tories now sing from the same elitist hymn sheet. None of them represent the silent majority of middle of the road voters who want to get on with their lives without constant government interference, with even the Conservatives now open to increased taxation and other damaging (net zero) costs. It’s ironic that these measures will particularly fall on the so called ‘squeezed middle’, a Tory phrase that at least recognised the party’s actual and potential voter base but which has been abandoned. I wouldn’t even be surprised if a Tory chancellor and PM were to suggest that economic growth should no longer be prioritised should this be floated by Biden or others.
July 4, 2021
The key word is ‘opposition’. This government has been in power for ages. No need to fret about others’ causes.
Just deliver on promises – unless the opposition is a welcome distraction from failure to deliver. Genuine Brexit including Northern Ireland and illegal migration being two examples that concern many voters.
July 4, 2021
Not so much opposition John. It seems to me that this government is falling over itself to comply with every economy busting policy it can. Does Johnsons government want the UK to fail because from what I read in your post this morning it’s the only inclusion I can come up with. The public are well sick of the woke, grovelling nation we are being forced to become. As I’ve said before, this is NOT a Conservative government. This is NOT a government that is serving it’s people but just a virtue signalling bunch of idiots.
July 4, 2021
Sorry that should be conclusion not inclusion.
July 4, 2021
Aaaaaargh!
It is SO simple. They are left wing…far left wing extremists…Marxists….commies.
All they want is to DESTROY this country/ Western civilisation.
Overwhelm our economies with demands!
Their main danger lies in their ability to pull the wool over the eyes of those who should know better. And they have infiltrated very high places.
They have cynically used Christianity and democracy against us.
Moral blackmail…and they care not one jot for the feelings/health/wellbeing of those about whom they bleat.
July 4, 2021
I literally can’t begin to fathom why/how/where Johnson.
Who is controlling him? WHO?
What on earth is it really all about?
Who fears a virus more than the total loss of liberty?
What leader allows thousands to go untreated for the sake of said virus?
Have we really been sacrificed for big Pharma and the genome industry?
Johnson always seemed like a fairly reasonable sort of chap.
Body snatchers maybe?
Are you MPs going to scrap the Coronavirus Act? You should insist on it!
July 4, 2021
Speaking of “generosity”:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/03/irish-premier-urges-no-10-to-reciprocate-eu-generosity-over-ni-protocol
“The Irish taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has called on Downing Street to “reciprocate the generosity of spirit” shown by EU leaders on the Northern Ireland protocol after they extended the grace period allowing chilled meats to be shipped to the nation from Britain.”
July 4, 2021
They also campaign to destroy our cultural heritage and traditional institutions such as family life which embody and sustain our British values.
July 4, 2021
O/T: kudos to the new Health Secretary for saying that we have to learn to live with Covid, just as we have learned to live with influenza.
July 4, 2021
The current fashion appears to be to ignore all the good that people (and our country) have done, and concentrate on the bad, no matter how minor it may be, or even if was legal at the time.
I am particularly annoyed by ‘positive’ discrimination, which is still discrimination no matter how ‘positive’ it may appear to be. Why do minority groups get priority over the majority, regardless of wealth? I remember a bursary for poor white boys being rejected as discriminatory, while a similar bursary for blacks only (which made no mention of wealth) was permitted. The pendulum of balance has swung too far. We no longer have, or even try for, equality.
I suspect the children of Rishi Sunak/Priti Patel/Savid Javid have the same golden opportunities as the children of any other wealthy influential person. It isn’t colour that gives one ‘privilege’. It is wealth and influence, as it always has been in the UK. Why do we not judge all equally, ie. give equal opportunities to all, regardless of colour? This ‘positive’ discrimination is causing more division and dissatisfaction.
July 4, 2021
Good morning Sir John,
You are correct, we are hitting the buffers of elective dictatorship.
We need more direct democracy, as it was originally conceived in ancient Greece. The technology to do this is at our disposal.
July 4, 2021
Ps. Obviously the Tory spin machine out in force about bullish Boris announcing freedoms on July 19th as if it is a triumph. The fact is that the data that much of the decision taking is based on has been demonstrated to be false. Test and trace has been an unmitigated expensive disaster £45 billion for which the Government cannot prove it has saved one life.
July 4, 2021
There are five million fellow Europeans here.
Many are children being raised, but of the adults it is an utter disgrace that they are generally not allowed a vote.
They have higher levels of employment and of productivity than UK-raised people, and they came here ready-educated and skilled. They also cost far less in pensions and benefits than those, being generally young and fit.
The American war of independence was fought under the banner of “No Taxation Without Representation” quite rightly.
It is blatantly clear why the Tories would deny these taxpayers and subsidisers of Leave voters the vote here and it is an international disgrace.
July 4, 2021
And more evidence of the stench at the heart of this government. The man appointed to be the head of the Cameron/Greensill enquiry used to be a Tory member and ex MP candidate and his father was a government minister.
So truly independent and no cronyism then?
July 4, 2021
I’m afraid I have to agree.
I watched the debate on Foreign Aid last week, and I was disappointed to see Conservatives like Andrew Mitchell, Tobias Ellwood etc. stand up and say say there should be no cut, and that we are not doing enough. They seemed totally oblivious to the state this Country is in, due to the pandemic, and they seemed to not care that this money is borrowed ,to give away.
I’m afraid, Boris is weak, and prone to buckle under criticism from all sides.
We are a very generous Country, but we get little credit for it. No matter what we do, it is never enough. There is lots of talk of our ‘soft power’, but what we are is a ‘soft touch’, and the rest of the world knows it.
July 4, 2021
Much more easy to find fault or criticise others, than to fix something yourself.
Much more simple to spend others money, rather than your own.
Much more simple to promise the earth when in opposition, than when in Government.
The opposition to government policies is easy, as it requires no responsibility.
Unfortunately governments in recent times have made it easy for the opposition to criticise, due to its own poor performance, legislation, regulations, pet projects, and wasteful spending.