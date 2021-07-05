‘The government does wish to stop illegal immigration’.

The Home Secretary has consistently promised to curb illegal migration into the country and has consistently instructed her department to implement that policy. She has also according to the press made various proposals to officials to bring this about only to have them watered down, undermined or declared illegal by the courts. She has not been saying one thing to us and another in private as some contributors have alleged.
Frustrated by the lack of progress she is now instituting senior management change for the Immigration service and bringing forward stronger legislation at the same time. It is important that Parliament grants sufficient powers to stop the courts undermining official policy, and effective powers to deter illegals coming to us from safe countries in the EU.
The government is looking at other advanced democratic countries like Australia to see how they have better control over illegal movements.
79 Comments
July 5, 2021
Totally agree Sir JR
Would you care to post a comment about Labour’s proposed ‘Buy British’ policy ? Surely this makes sense and we should be doing it anyway
Reply It’s what I’ve been recommending for a long time. Glad they are taking it up. EU rules are the main obstacle and need changing now we run things.They will need to oppose the NI Protocol if they mean it.
July 5, 2021
Labour is playing politics with this issue. Wrapping themselves in our national flag is an attempt to conceal their hate for the UK and its indigenous population.
Indeed Labour and to a lesser degree the Tories (act of defensiveness) now politicise any and every issue. Deceitful and cynical doesn’t even begin to describe Labour’s rancidity
And the nation is known as the United Kingdom not Britain
July 5, 2021
Yep!
I just saw one of them on TV.
They’ll oust the tories on this one.
And wait until they start “discovering” all the harms done by locking us in our houses!
They’ll forget how they stopped Johnson from taking any other course.
That would have taken a brave man!
July 5, 2021
Why are they not being changed? Is there momentum?
July 5, 2021
Sorry to go against the zeitgeist, but except where there are essential reasons of national security involved, I would like the govt to get the best possible value for taxpayers by sourcing the best products globally at the best prices. I think it was in 1978 when the window of the (Labour) PM’s British Leyland car fell in. Protectionism has never done us any favours.
July 5, 2021
The government cannot even buy its blue passports in the UK! It also is bent on driving vital (but energy intensive) industries like iron & steel, cement, paper, food production, fracking and chemicals out of the UK with expensive energy, net zero lunacy and other misguided regulations.
July 5, 2021
Only the thousandth time you have mentioned this. Looks obsessive
July 5, 2021
lifelogic, Passports – I wonder how much the government saves each year (less the taxation they lose from the British workforce tax and ni and the employer’s ni/100% SSP cover, the business rates from the British organisation previously making them, and the UK VAT)?
Are they made faster? Does it speed up processing, what was the gain to the UK?
July 5, 2021
+1
July 5, 2021
‘she is now instituting senior management change for the Immigration service and bringing forward stronger legislation at the same time’
I am glad to hear this. Government is supposed to govern not civil servants.
I think the courts might be in need of some new appointments and earlier retirements too.
July 5, 2021
Agree totally. And why are changes needed? Partly to put right the fragmented structure that Theresa May put in place. The senior management who have ‘failed’ don’t of course suffer any consequences. They will be re pastured so we will get more of the same somewhere else whist still paying executive level salaries.
It must take a Herculean effort by Pritti Patel to force these changes through a not fit for purpose department, we have seen their pushback when actually asked to earn their keep. Well done her.
Less impressive, no change there, the ‘useless Brandon Lewis continues to break HMGs promises, letting down our veterans.
Thank you to Sir JR yesterday clarifying the vote on Overseas Aid. If it is done and dusted why is Johnson considering a u turn?
Reply No idea and am not sure he is
July 5, 2021
Of course they might. Because when the party of the minority you vote for doesn’t get its way it is helpful to have a pliant court which will do what you like.
And that’s how you end up with a dictatorship.
You wonder why people object to your dangerous nonsense?
July 5, 2021
‘And that’s how you end up with a dictatorship’
– you’re exaggerating considerably. What are you trying to achieve, exactly, by writing this?
If this was Germany in the late 1920’s / early 1930’s, then fair enough. But it isn’t.
July 5, 2021
Tony Blair’s involvement in the Iraq War is easily the worst thing to have happened in British politics for decades (or more). Now that was a truly dangerous thing. Something to have strong views about.
I believe in just war and our British armed forces. But Hans Blix was never given the full opportunity to check for WMD. And so Tony Blair involved the UK in a war that didn’t just have real consequences for people in this country but also for people in the Middle East and further afield.
July 5, 2021
Of course they don’t that’s why you are in a frustrated minority.
July 5, 2021
All that judges do is to analyse a position logically in the light of the LAW.
They cannot just make it up.
The law is set by such as the UN, the ICC, and so on.
If you don’t like the law, then elect a government which will work internationally effectively to change it.
You have chosen one which has moved this country some way towards pariah status, however.
July 5, 2021
MiC,
The law is subject to interpretation and that interpretation is increasingly political.
In that respect we are now looking like other countries where, for example, it is crucial to get the right appointees to the Supreme Court so that government policy is not impeded.
This may be for the lifetime of a particular appointee as well.
What happens with senior civil servants is less transparent to the voting public.
July 5, 2021
So which particular form of a totalitarian state do you favour? Italian dictator Benito Mussolini coined the phrase “all within the state, none outside the state, none against the state.” Which is the message that increasingly emanates from this site.
July 5, 2021
Seconded.
July 5, 2021
Good morning.
Sir John, the Conservative Party, since it was elected in 2010, have been promising to curb both legal and illegal immigration into this country with zero effect.
The Courts only adjudicate on laws passed by Parliament. If Parliament pass into law treaty obligations which assist in MASS UNCONTROLLED IMMIGRATION, both legal and illegal, then it is Parliament and the Government that is to blame, not the Courts.
I, and many here, has stated that we need to remove ourselves from various Treaties, especially those signed by one, Theresa May MP, that aid and assist in illegal immigration. Parliament must also seek to create offshore holding centres where illegals that do arrive can be accomodated in both safety and comfort. There they can wait out whether or not they can stay. We also need to slash what legal aid the lawyers get as it is they that are driving this for their own benefit. All this the government and the HS can do NOW and not sometime in the future. Until these and other measure are implemented I shall consider that neither the government or the HS are serious about this issue.
July 5, 2021
+1
July 5, 2021
+1
July 5, 2021
+1
July 5, 2021
Offshore holding centres is the key, and these need to be in another country, preferably in Africa, outside the jurisdiction of our courts and bleating human rights lawyers
July 5, 2021
+1
I agree, if they were serious they would have repealed that stupid treaty May signed us up to over a year ago.
Also, if the HS is so adamant on reducing illegal immigration, why has she been allowing UK sea craft to pick them up in the Channel? Why not tow them back to French waters? And why has she agreed to them entering French waters to bring them here? Why has she made it an offence to film the illegals arriving here?
No doubt our host will put me straight if I have got any of this wrong.
July 5, 2021
“The Courts only adjudicate on laws passed by Parliament” well no not really Judges invent laws and ignore other laws all the time. The Human Rights act and the discrimination laws especially give then a ruse to overrule many laws thar judges do not like. They do this all the time.
July 5, 2021
No, they don’t.
July 5, 2021
+1
July 5, 2021
Mark B,
I sympathise with your statement that the government has had years to deliver with only promises and no results to show for it.
However, it is true that lawyers and civil servants can take an obstructive view if they are so minded. The spider-broach woman and Brexit being one example.
So I will give government a chance to – at last -rectify this.
I would go further than you on offshore holding centres. I would only specify ‘safety’. ‘Comfort’ should not come into it.
I would also reclassify illegals as ‘enemy aliens’ and allow the use of force to repel their vessels.
July 5, 2021
+1
July 5, 2021
It would have been better all round if the tories had listened to voters and stamped hard on Marxist infiltration when they were warned…and warned…and warned…..
Strange though how the HS allows/encourages the arrest of peaceful demonstrators and now seeks to drastically hamper protest marches. ( Well, probably not ALL marches).
The authority is discovered when it suits.
But never against illegal immigration. Why not use an emergency power like they used to imprison us?
IMO the govt. is feeble and helpless only when it chooses to be.
And with ( I read 2000 a day ??) now coming in the HS had better actually DO something.
July 5, 2021
No, Sir John, it doesn’t. If I were PM, after a shock win by the Sea Warrior Party at the next GE, I would have my Home Secretary make a daily public statement, in the Commons or at the podium, on the dinghyist problem. He/she would have to indicate what percentage of them have been returned to either France or better, their country of origin, flown out of Manston. Until that glorious day, I’ll think that Patel is just incompetent. She should be out of her job.
July 5, 2021
Sea_Warrior,
Victor Orban could sort out our ‘dinghyist problem’ as you call it.
He would soon put a stop other EU organisation nonsense too.
Shame he is not in charge here. The current Polish government and the visegrad countries could give him a hand. Think what he could do with an economy the size of the U.K. instead of just Hungary.
July 5, 2021
If emergency powers can be invoked to control covid then why not when the country is being invaded with the aid of people who should be stopping such things?
A “castastrophic emergency” surely?
And this govt. is sooooo good at whipping up terror!
July 5, 2021
If this was the summer of 1940 and people rolled up in boats on our shores without papers I think t it is fair to state that their treatment would not be kind. IYKWIM 😉
July 5, 2021
Stop people who have arrived illegally getting legal aid. That should stop the salivating lawyers waiting for them to arrive making spurious claims. Repeal the Human Rights Act and replace it with A British Bill of Rights which is linked to personal responsibility. Sue the French for their part in this and the cost to the UK. Remove the responsibility of the councils to house illegals. There is something in the word illegal. Stop calling them refugees. Good grief I can’t go fishing without s piece of paper or licence. Yet these economic migrants arrive with no paperwork no ID and are illegal and are welcomed with open arms with no consequences. No wonder they are coming and will keep coming. As they said in the film The Field of Dream, “If you build it they will come.” Well we certainly have built it.
July 5, 2021
Well the Gov. certainly want to appear to be wanting to stop it not the same thing at all. They clearly have other more vital (as they see it) priorities like increasing taxes even further, mugging pension pots and pissing money down the drain on HS2, the net zero lunacy, COP26…
So the Queen has awarded the George Cross to the NHS. Perhaps if she used the NHS herself (she is is very wise not to with three year waits at her age) she would realise it is NHS patients, the 5 million+ now awaiting treatment, the people the NHS infected with covid & dumped into care homes, the ones they failed to treat and killed, the ones who cannot even get a GP appointment and the tax payers who fund this second or third rate healthcare system who really deserve the award! True some NHS workers are dedicated & saintly but the system and organisation is appalling it fails millions. An appalling system for such a wealthy country. Communist monopoly healthcare systems do not work any better than communism does.
July 5, 2021
Priti Patel even seems to think that a legal smacking ban is more important than illegal immigration. Or perhaps she is just using this as a distraction or as a potential mitigation factor should she be accused of bullying again?
I will believe the government wish to curb immigration when they actually do something real to do so. Politicians can only really ever be judged by their actions as these rarely concord with there words or promises. Sunak has already broken many manifesto tax promises, Boris has broken promises to Northern Ireland, doubtless they will break the state pension lock promise shortly and go into the next election with the highest taxes for 70 years. But claiming they are a “low tax at heart” party but very, very high taxes in reality and with dire public services too.
July 5, 2021
their words rather!
July 5, 2021
I will never understand why we are ‘obligated’ to give illegal immigrants more benefits than those already here. The costs of 4* hotels must be exhorbitant, plus all the other ‘essentials’.
Why are we unable to deport ALL foreign criminals (especially violent criminals) from our shores? If the law does not allow it, then change the law!
July 5, 2021
It is of course heartening that so many people see such opportunities in the U.K. who would have thought, 5 years after Brexit that we would have 2x the number of EU citizens resident here, when we heard endless continuity remain nonsense about how there would be an exodus?
But we must reject the notion that there is any such thing as a ‘refugee’ or an ‘asylum seeker’ who needs to smuggle themselves in from France, which is a safe, democratic country.
July 5, 2021
I have no interest in assurances such as “The government does wish to stop illegal immigration” or “The government is looking at other advanced democratic countries like Australia …” or “she is now instituting senior management change for the Immigration service and bringing forward stronger legislation”. It concerns me not that the Home Secretary has been frustrated by the lack of progress, but it does concern me. I look for results, not assurances, and I find none.
July 5, 2021
Duyfken, +1, Without results the rest is worthless waffle, signature service of the many years of ineffectual Conservative government
July 5, 2021
The problem is not solved by abolishing human rights laws, or by appointing a Clandestine Channel Threats
Commander , or by sending people to Ascension Island, or by building detention camps in Rwanda. These are basically all bonkers ideas which are fitting for a ukipper like Priti Patel but are a nonsense to sensible people in a civilised country.
The problem is solved through education. You educate old people that foreigners are not all bad and the problem goes away. Nobody young cares. They have grown up in a multicultural country and they really are not bothered.
July 5, 2021
Having failed to take back control of our trading borders – solid legislation which protects us from the financial and capacity implications of illegal immigration is your governments next chance to make a difference as a result of Brexit by taking control of our people borders. You need to defeat the fifth column within though who do not feel that charity begins at home.
Good to see you use the “im” prefix in your blog title Sir John even if you did revert to the politically acceptable “migration” noun. Let us not sugar coat the invasion.
July 5, 2021
You haveno intention of curbing illegal immigration.
You are signed up to the UN directive that no immigration is illegal .Treacherous May signed up before she left, no one has proposed cancelling it.
Same with NI protocol.
July 5, 2021
Some in Government may wish to control immigration. Unfortunately the Left, the Woke, the Human Rights lobby and the Fifth column amongst us do not. They all conspire to stop the Gov. from doing it’s job.
Those that arrive illegally are just that, illegal. They have no rights within the UK. They arrive illegally to circumvent the asylum rules.
July 5, 2021
But, Mr. Redwood, I thought we had left the EU.
July 5, 2021
I agree with Mark B. Offshore holding centres are what is required. The immigrants will see, if they are large ships, that there is no point in leaving French shores. If their applications are approved they can be brought to the UK. If disallowed they can stay offshore until they say where they have come from and be repatriated. The message will soon get home to their colleagues that there is no point in coming. We have our own homeless and destitute people here anyway.
July 5, 2021
If Sir John or any MP wishes to see the state of homelessness in the UK, all they have to do is cross Westminster Bridge or along the Victoria Embankment. Their they will see people living in tents within view of the Houses of Parliament. Where are those poor souls rights ? No Four Star Hotels for them.
July 5, 2021
‘The government does wish to stop illegal immigration’.
Well you could have fooled me!
July 5, 2021
+1
July 5, 2021
The government needs to get a grip. It has a reasonable majority.
If it cannot control its civil servants then sack them. If the law is at fault then change it.
July 5, 2021
Agreed, our politicians are our worst enemy, they have in part facilitated this illegal migration in the virtue signalling obligations they have signed us up to, they are the people smugglers best friend.
Over three 3-4 years ago I wrote to my then MP Claire Perry with the warning that they needed to make the Channel crossing a futile exercise or we would get inundated, and here we are. Next on the horizon is the collapse in Afghanistan with half that population probably seeking to decamp to here . They need to get these treaties off the books and limit the scope of the Human Rights Act, remove us as the destination of choice for illegal migrants, anything else is just fiddling around the edges, something the Human Rights lawyers and judges will ensure amounts to a row of beans . It is pretty obvious what needs to be done, I can only presume they don’t do it because they like how things are.
July 5, 2021
I get the impression that whatever the secretary of state decides, those that are there to implement it go their own way and the French are proving uncooperative in the Channel. Our Border Force should pick illegal immigrants up on humanitarian grounds and take them straight back to Calais. They depart France and should be returned to France. If the French wish to argue the point in court, so be it. The international law on refugees is clear.
If our own law needs altering do so to the point where predatory lawyers can no longer make fortunes from delay.
Somewhat off subject, but it illustrates the mixed and confused messages at our border. Yesterday I flew to Spain. Passport in order, electronic boarding pass in order, registration with the Spanish government in order. Evidential letter of double vaccination proof from my UK GP . I cannot be on the NHS website due to being a visitor to the UK. Arrive at very dormant Birmingham Airport and Ryanair refuse to accept my doctors certificate and force me to have a £50 covid test before boarding saying that the Spanish authorities will not let me in without it. I had already told Spain what Injections I had had and they had emailed me their entry document. Test station set up at airport very helpful, test is negative so I board the plane for an uneventful flight to Alicante. Spanish authorities only wish to stamp my passport and see their own emailed document which they scan and I am on my way out of the airport. They have no interest in the document Ryanair insist upon.
Question, what is this nonsense at Birmingham Airport which is entirely irrelevant for entry to Spain. For whom is it a nice little earner, HMG, the airport or the airliner. For sure it requires immediate investigation.
July 5, 2021
“She has not been saying one thing to us and another in private …” – don’t say that for we will be forced to conclude Mrs. Patel is just not up to the job!
Imagine if Operation Sealion had had access to rubber dinghies and Mrs. Patel was on our side!
July 5, 2021
and how long is that going to take? Sounds like more can kicking.
July 5, 2021
Then why is it failing so miserably? It seems not to care.
It actually goes out looking for those trying to cross the channel to bring here.
It needs to stop relying on getting an agreement with France – they have no interest in the problem as long as we end up with it.
It should give notice to the UN that it can no longer support the 2 UN treaties May signed that made this all worse by giving special privileges to immigrants, and stop encouraging illegals to come here.
It’s not rocket science
July 5, 2021
As obviously an expert in international negotiations maybe you would advise us what Pritti Patel is doing wrong.
I assume you are actively involved in what is going on.
Or not. Easy from the arm chair!
July 5, 2021
“The Courts only adjudicate on laws passed by Parliament. If Parliament pass into law treaty obligations which assist in MASS UNCONTROLLED IMMIGRATION, both legal and illegal, then it is Parliament and the Government that is to blame, not the Courts.”
I absolutely agree, you’ve had a majority for years now John, your government can implement emergency legislation when you choose to, we’ve watched you do it to remove all sorts of freedoms and put things into effect that none of us voted for.
July 5, 2021
Many moons ago, the Home Secretary, one Theresa May, said of the Mediterranean migrant crisis ‘We must break the link between getting into a boat and being resettled in Europe’. These words of wisdom presumably preceded her conversion to globalism. Establish some offices in Europe where those who think they have genuine asylum claims can lodge them, then immediately deport any who arrive by irregular means in the same manner that Russia does. If they won’t reveal their home country, bribe an African country to take them, it will be cheaper in the long run. It also beggars belief that France can put its unwanted inhabitants in dinghies, escort them across the Channel, and then refuse to take them back.
July 5, 2021
If you want to stop illegal immigration you have to stop the pull factor.
Hold in a secure environment whilst they await return immediately, no holding for days, weeks, months, automatically banned from official entry for a period of years. (I would suggest 5 years)
Finger prints and photographs taken for future reference.
Do not waste time and taxpayers money on accommodation, legal aid, extensive interviews, etc, etc.
That is the Australian model, and it seems to work.
July 5, 2021
What we are not being told is the legal position on their “Human Rights” or the law Boris signed up to with the ECHR as part of his oven ready turkey (Northern Ireland and fishing appears to have kicked him in his arse)? What about May signing up to the UN advisory Treaty on mass migration? So can we actually kick them out or do we need to revisit these treaties and legislation to change or reverse it Sir John? English taxpayers have had enough of this Governments inaction. If its tax raising or Covid restrictions = immediate action. Illegal immigration, kick the can down the road put them in 4*n accommodation, free health and dentistry, oh and have some pocket money and free legal aid to boot!
July 5, 2021
+1
July 5, 2021
We’ve been here so many times – we just don’t trust you
July 5, 2021
It is not the actions of the Courts which have made Patel’s proposals illegal.
It is the mere FACT of international and of other law, of which she seems unaware, and which the Courts have simply explained.
July 5, 2021
Mic
It would be helpful if you would please highlight the laws you outline.
July 5, 2021
Thanks for that reassurance, but why does everything take to damned long? By the time this thing goes through, if it does, it will be end year and likely yet another 20,000 arrived and put up in hotels at vast expense, whilst many people here struggle to pay bills, live on the streets etc. She may be ‘looking at what Australia did’ but that has been known for years and doesn’t need looking into – it works. Their ex PM told us exactly what to do, but is so far ignored, mostly presumably because Nigel Farage advocated it years ago, but you cannot possibly be seen to follow his advice, even if it is sensible. What are you going to do if and when it does go through? Where are the jails and the court time to deal with it all? What is happening to the tens of thousands already here. How many have been deported? Looks like window dressing to us plebs out here footing the bills.
July 5, 2021
How many time have we seen pictures of illegal imigrants being taken off a aeroplane at the last second….stop all communication with deportee’s when they’re air-side…in fact once they leave the detention centre the deportation shouldn’t be stopped
This government nor MPs don’t realise the unrest in the country due to this issue
July 5, 2021
Thanks Graham. You’ve just said everything I was thinking but couldn’t be bothered to write as we all know what Johns saying today just won’t materialise.
July 5, 2021
Indeed it is window dressing. I have a copy letter from Priti Useless sent to me by my MP explaining the numbers she is going to deport etc etc. Legislation, Border Farce etc etc………….it is dated 29th July 2020. How many of the 700 she identified last year ready for deportation, has she deported?………answers on a post card. We are being fleeced and taken for a ride by this Hoe Secretary and Government.
July 5, 2021
Good to here the Home Secretary is making some progress.
The good work to remove the anti-UK and Pro-EU brigade must proceed “at pace”.
July 5, 2021
So you want to “remove” up to fifty million of the UK’s sixty-seven million people, then?
July 5, 2021
We are looking into this issue….We are considering this…We are changing personnel to look at the possibility of perhaps doing something, maybe…etc etc.
I never hear …We are taking immediate action…Strong and effective action will be taken as from tomorrow morning… Thank goodness British business isn’t conducted in the same useless manner.
July 5, 2021
Ps. I am getting fed up with bloody experts constantly battering Boris to keep us in this dystopian dark ages for ever delighting in trashing our freedoms.
I have been vaccinated and like every one I know I have avoided the thing through common sense, following the rules and have even been twice to the alleged fever ridden waste lands of Portugal.
Please ask him to tell these nannying control freaks to eff off and allow us to exercise personal responsibility.
July 5, 2021
Sir John,
It sounds like the Home Secretary has at last been taking advice from Tony Abbott.
In my opinion none of these illegal arrivals should be allowed to set foot on dry land. They should be held and processed on redundant cruise ships converted into detention centres. If the choice is either remain onboard or return from whence you came, there might be quite a few keen to return to France.
July 5, 2021
Too little, far too late. The govt has had over a year to reduce immigration , legal and illegal, but has done nothing. We pay the French to stop illegals and then use the RN to escort them to the UK where they are put up in 4* hotels, fed and given medical care. Contrast with UK citizens returning who are imprisoned at their own vast expense, fed poor food and treated like criminals. This govt is inept and a disgrace.
July 5, 2021
This post deserves no comment as we all know nothing will happen. We have a rudderless country at the moment.
July 5, 2021
“The government does wish to stop illegal immigration”
Where is the evidence to support that? Everything points to the opposite, especially their subservience to the policies of the UN.