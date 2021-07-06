I could see the point of Test and trace when few people were vaccinated and when rising caseloads could lead to a surge in people with serious illness needing hospital help. Today now the vaccines seem to have broken most of the link between case numbers, hospital patient numbers and deaths it is less clear that the current Test and Trace system is sensible.
Test and Trace always had weaknesses, largely based on individual reactions to it. Some people did not download the app and never liked the system. It could not be mandatory as not everyone has a mobile phone and there was no way people could be made to keep a charged phone by their side every day 24 hours a day. Some who downloaded the app then declined to take any incoming call which might have been a warning call from the system to get them to self isolate. Others took the call, promised to co-operate but found compliance too difficult.
Most people with jobs and family duties are not in an easy position to go home and stay home for 14 days. Few have a fortnight’s supply of good food ready. Many need the income from working and not all can do everything from their home. Many have to do things outside the home to look after other family members. The ask of Test and Trace was simply too high for some who were not ill, did not feel they had it or were going to get it, and were unsure why they had been told to self isolate in the first place. I hear details are scarce about where and how you were in contact for those who were approached. This is for understandable reasons as the app has to reassure on privacy about who went where and when.
Today there is the danger that the Test and Trace system generates far too many precautionary requirements to self isolate for many people who do not have the disease and are not about to have it. The rules need relaxing as we learn “to live with the disease” as the government says. No major country has succeeded in eliminating CV 19, even those who have had more severe and longer lockdowns than us. The best advice surely is to ask people who feel ill with likely symptoms to get tested, and to stay isolated if they turn out to have it.
Test and trace cost an absolute fortune and was a massive waste of money.
When confronted with such nonsense by the government I have chosen to ignore it and will continue to do so. What I am seeing on the ground is what I predicted last year in that, people will begin to ignore the government once the propaganda had worn off and they saw that it was not as bad as first portrayed. The government has lost much trust and is behind the curve regarding people’s behaviour.
Time to end this sorry charade.
Out of 96 people I now have 20 sitting at home doing nothing because 3 have (what they describe as) “a bit of a cold”. The isolation rules are terrible – I’m lucky I’m not a business that has to make money. I haven’t downloaded the app and haven’t been ill or.tested positive on any of the LFTs I’ve done over the last year; if I’d had the app I could have had weeks of isolation because I haven’t been a hermit. Simple answer, stop testing and bin the app. That way society might actually be able to function.
Pavlov’s Dog springs to mind, and they have just started testing the bell (mobile alerts) in some cities.
leninistssocialists in power must be having orgasms over what they have been able to accomplish.
I can’t think of a major country which has had a longer or more severe lockdown than us. We have had quite severe restrictions for 18 months – mainly because of the epic failure of the Brexitist government in early 2020.
Now they are getting their knickers in a twist over masks. You do not wear a mask to protect yourself. You wear it to protect others. Even if you are double jabbed you can catch COVID and pass it on. Many millions of younger people have not yet had one jab let alone two. They are the ones most likely to be serving you in pubs, restaurants, supermarkets and on public transport -and by wearing a mask you protect them. They may not die from COVID in the numbers elderly people do. But they can get very sick from it – and Long COVID is a major problem. At least a quarter of a million younger people already suffer from it.
It is, predictably, the elderly Brexitists in the Tory party and the Faragists who are having the biggest hissy fit about masks. Refusing to wear one is the ultimate act of selfishness. It does not surprise me that so many elderly Brexitists plan on going maskless. The failed generation fails again.
The intent of T & T is political not clinical. CV19 is a highly persuasive justification for the beta testing of a State run system of monitoring individual daily movements.
I believe most politicians knew full well the devious and iniquitous nature of T & T but as ever they kept silent to maintain party unity and party loyalty. Super duper. Ancient liberties sacrificed to protect political parties. We really are up crap creek when once moral politicians dispense with important safeguards from State oppression and for what? Career? Pay and pension? To keep their safe seat or neutralise threat of deselection?
I don’t possess an I-Phone. I have no intentions of buying one. I refuse to be subject to the sinister policy decisions of Marxist advisers like Michie and her ilk who appear to have been embraced by John’s party
Tory MPs have become supine to a Labour party driven form of dark politics that will destroy the freedoms, liberties and dignity of our people
Thanks for nowt Comrade
I’m one of those who don’t have a smartphone but even if I did I don’t think I’d bother with downloading T&T, preferring instead to keep my distance from the great mass of people who STILL don’t bother with sensible public hygiene measures. One of my meetings today has been cancelled after the other party was ‘pinged’ yesterday.
Following yesterday’s announcement, the next few weeks will see all caution go to the wind and the infection rate go through the roof. People seem to want everything to open AND to be able to go abroad. Here’s the news: the likelihood of our being welcome in more of the usual holiday destinations countries has just gone down. (No-one wants to go to Germany.)
P.S. I have maintained three weeks’ worth of dry, tinned, chilled and frozen provisions in my house since the beginning of the crisis. It’s a sea warrior thing.