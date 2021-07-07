Consulting on COP 26

One of my constituents has written asking me to consult widely on the topic of what agenda the UK should be promoting at COP 26. I think that is a good idea, so I invite you all today to write in to say what you think the Conference should be saying and doing.
I have made clear my view that the Conference should be virtual, as it will be telling the rest of us to fly less and to go easy on the air conditioned hotels and meat dinners. It needs to examine why it is that many people accept the science that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas and that too much of it, all things being equal, can cause warming yet most are not willing to change their lifestyles, homes and transport in the way governments and green campaigners require. Where are the affordable new heating systems, personal transport and better diets that will be needed to woo enough people away from their carbon based lives?
It is important that the gap between the Green Governors and the rest does not get larger, with cries of hypocrisy every time a leading Green campaigner steps off another plane or gets into a diesel taxi. Carbon cutting needs to be popular to succeed. That means better and cheaper products that people want to buy. It did not take rules, laws, subsidies and taxes to get people to buy smartphones. Over to you.
Whatever it says or whatever it decides to do, I know we are not going to like it.
I read today on Conservative Woman that the UK buys much of its gas, usually through third parties, from Russia’s Gazprom and, that they hold some 28% of the world reserves. Given our continued hostility to Russia I can see why the UK Establishment is so keen to stop us using their product. Talk about cutting ones nose off to spite ones face. Or better still – make the people suffer for others foolish pride.
Indeed, Mark, but the current UK government is not building any extra capacity in electricity production to make up the energy shortfall by banning petrol cars and natural gas heated homes.
Like Matt “Mr Lockdown” Hancock the government forces us to behave in certain ways but doesn’t believe its own propaganda. No wonder we don’t believe them.
A lot of it is in LNG form from Novatek (which is supposedly under sanctions).I remember reading earlier this year that,of the first ten tankerloads of LNG landed this year,nine were from Russia.
Any hope of getting control of Russia’s resources that were entertained in the 1990s(when those helpful western advisers demolished much of Russian industry and agriculture,making the country,so they hoped, a helpless dependency of the west) have been utterly dashed by Mr Putin.
They have,in fact,built back….and better!
The Turkstream extension comes online on 1 October taking Russian gas to Hungary via Turkey and Serbia;totally avoiding Ukraine which will lose it’s transit fees-in addition to the transit fees it will lose from Nordstream to Germany and central Europe.Ukraine is totally stuffed and the UK wants to do more business with it!-those loans will never be repaid.
1. De-conflate global temperature change (currently warming up) with human gas emissions.
2. Explain to Mr. Average how a gas that accounts for 0.04% of the volume of our atmosphere is causing the ice caps to melt.
4. Publish a contry by country listing of CO2 emmission per capita, for 10 years ago, now and for 10 years time.
5. Explain where all the extra electricity is going to come from and how it will be transmitted.
Thank goodness for at least one balanced contribution.
Yes all other things being equal CO2 will indeed produce some slight warming but their is no climate emergency whatsoever and many negative feed backs. All other things are not equal anyway and CO2 is just one of millions of factors that affect climate. Slightly more CO2 amd slightly warmer is in fact a net benefit. Spending £Trillions on reducing UK CO2 output is an idiotic waste of money and anyway the solutions proposed battery cars, heat pumps, hydrogen, wind power, solar are all very expensive indeed and save little or no net CO2 anyway.
Also World cooperation would be needed and this clearly will not happen anyway. Even if we had to cool the earth in some way then reducing CO2 is not even the best way to do it. Save the money and adapt if and when needed is the rational approach.
I recommend reading Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom by Patrick Moore and False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet by Bjørn Lomborg.
Better technology will come in the form of fusion or other breakthroughs, probably within 20 years. R&D yes please but the roll out of premature and inefficient technology using taxpayers subsidies as Boris, Carrie, the Energy dept. and the Committee on Climate Change Committee are doing is idiotic and hugely damaging. I can only assume it is driven by religious beliefs, corruption and vested interests it is an insanely damaging agenda.
Lifelogic, Excellent and sane points.
@Nigel
Reading this on a mobile phone, using Firefox, one has no idea whose comment you are responding to. It is one of a number of shortcomings of this site. Another is the inability to ‘up vote’ a comment – which would obviate the endless +1 comments people have to make to show approval.
Anyone who believes they can control the weather is incapable of rational thought. The Circus is coming to town and it is full of clowns.
Media suggests, and a histrionic young girl/woman, that if we stop doing things we have done for 100 years the weather will be wonderful.
Climate is not weather.
The concern is that the climate is changing – not the weather is changing.
But those clowns are, via their manifesto, promising to bring us back to the middle ages
Indeed. Perhaps they could control the tides and have an adjustment to the Sun’s temperature and intensity. 0.04% of our atmosphere and CO2 causes all this change. I have a bridge to sell at this conference! When are they going to sponsor some scientific sceptics to look at the whole complexities of climate. In the meantime stop destroying the rainforest and aid those Countries to do so.
I see Biden has had his wings clipped. Congress only approving a quarter of the money he wants.
All the fatuous green crap has been ditched and only real infrastructure projects approved.
Leaves Boris looking a bit exposed and very silly.
No ditching of ICE in USA, only Britain.
Ian Wragg: “Leaves Boris looking a bit exposed and very silly.”
Boris has looked very silly since he sanctioned ( or was strongarmed, by the communists on SAGE ) into the lockdown. And his sidekick of a clown Matt Hancock, is just a fool with a hitler complex.
My concern, what is happening to the NHS. We’ve paid for the wretched organisation, it ought to be doing some thing useful.
Very silly indeed!
The Tory manifesto doesn’t say that it will impose the ICE ban by 2030….that’s a later inclusion of this government alone – I bet he didn’t even ask his backbenches
We depend absolutely on stratospheric ozone. However, it makes up only a tiny amount of the air. In a pure layer it would be just 3mm thick at NTP.
There is vastly more CO2. If that were all in a layer at NTP then it would be several whole metres thick.
However, before industrial time it would have been whole metres again thinner. It has increased by around 50% since then.
That is HUGE.
We now have temperatures knocking 50 Celcius in the ARCTIC CIRCLE, which is far worse than even some of the outlying climate forecasts predicted.
Snap out of your entranced, stumbling zombie madness for pity’s sake.
Well said. The deniers frighteningly ignore such facts. The debate should be in how not why.
MiC: “It has increased by around 50% since then.”
The geological record indicates that CO2 was much higher in prehistoric times. Well before the industrial revolution. So even if the CO2 level has increased by 50% since the begining of the Industrial revolution, that’s still a fraction of what it has been according to the geological record.
MiC: “We now have temperatures knocking 50 Celcius in the ARCTIC CIRCLE”
In the summer perhaps.
and we have more wind, rain and LOWER temperatures over GB than is usual at this time of year. Might be normal variations of weather?
Average (mean) temperature
North Pole South Pole
Summer 32° F (0° C) −18° F (−28.2° C)
Winter −40° F (−40° C) −76° F (−60° C)
Martin, The reason why CO2 is relatively unimportant as a “greenhouse” gas is that it only fills a couple of narrow gaps in the wide infra-red re-radiation spectrum of water vapour. And, unless you want to try draining the oceans to eliminate water vapour, you’re not going to alter that.
@MiCk
50 degrees centigrade in the Arctic Circle? We should head North for our holidays? It must be 60 degrees here if it is 50 there.
Hysterical rubbish. Ozone absorbs UV radiation; CO2 absorbs IR radiation but not nearly as much as H2O. If you didn’t do science at school, it’s too late: scraping factoids off Wikipedia doesn’t cut the mustard.
Heatwaves in the Arctic aren’t unusual. Weather patterns around the world can align in such a way that hot air is transported quite far northward and colder air from the poles southward.
You’ve obviously not read Sir John’s post which was to say that the Green Leaders must lead by example and live lives of austerity.
He didn’t say that nothing should be done.
And each point to be answered in a maximum of 300 words.
Spot on.
Peter Wood, That is an excellent list and, if the government expects us to take its pronouncements seriously, then it must answer those questions. But are we invited to think of question 3 ourselves?!
Ahha, question 3 is: how many EU toasters does it take to provide enough electricity to run 30 million battery electric cars? – proposed by Andy of the Lower VI, sitting next to little Greta (when she can be bothered).
Your point 2. As LL also says below, CO2 does a little bit of warming and as I have read in scientific circles it’s that CO2 increase which increases water vapour, a massive GHG, and it is that which will create the problems. No one here ever connects CO2 with water vapour.
Can anyone refute that connection?
July 7, 2021
July 7, 2021
Maybe have a “Gosh Weather is Changeable” conference?
And please …no virtual Zoom dancing on any nearby virtual beach…and no BBQ either!
I was under the impression that the new “Health” Secretary was helped into place by rebel backbenchers. Bad choice? He is just a clone of the last one! Freedom Day…Humbug!
Climate change is a more accurate term than global warming because although the world overall is warming the impact is unequal. Some places will get warmer, some will get wetter, some will get drier, some will get colder.
Choice won’t be a consideration. It will be imposed. The inevitable kickback from those who live in the real world to this collectivist politics now enthusiastically embraced by an international political class including both main UK parties will happen when they are told they MUST buy green or starve, go cold or face criminal action. That will happen
People mustn’t underestimate the evil of what we are seeing. I never thought for example that we would see UK legislation that encodes into law feelings, emotions and perceptions but this is what has happened. There is no limit to what these people will do to achieve their goals of preserving access to power and strengthening their grip. The most sinister laws are being introduced in Canada that wouldn’t look out of place in post 1929 Germany of the Soviet Union.
The people are treated with thinly concealed contempt. They will kick back when the Socialist State starts to sequestrate their PRIVATE assets and deduct cash from their banks each month for public services. Taxes alone cannot finance the political State that now exists.
Thatcher warned of all of this. The State can be a force for good and for great evil depending on the character and morality of those who control it. Unfortunately those now in control are psychopathic and out of control
Yes, evil is afoot, and were it not so there would be no need for this totally unnecessary conference.
Indeed. It is scary. I saw the Canada law proposals and now see our future. I read through the Home Office report, a link posted on here yesterday. What a load of garbage. Their priorities of gender equality, LGBT+1, whatever that means, everything PC and woke CO2 footprint. Minority issues everywhere. Crime stats irrelevant, numbers deported not mentioned. A bunch of irrelevant navel gazers who I wouldn’t pay in washers, and I used to work/consult them and they’re worse! Not fit for purpose leftys.
Agreed, Dom.
Dom, You’re leaving out the MMT zealots who think the government can print whatever money it wants, whenever it wants, to “finance” its wheezes.
Whatever happens the target for the conference must be to unilaterally agree that all the different schools of thoughts with their worse case scenarios all come up with figures that are believable and agreed to be achievable in time scales and costings. To do this they will have to engage with engineers as well as industrial scientists.
Remove the fear factor, stop teaching doom and gloom to school children embrace change and above all be honest and present true affordable alternatives.
Lead by example with taking advantage of modern technology to cut out, even remove unnecessary travel for meetings and conferences. Change the way government’s purchase their equipment, base the supply on carbon miles and footprints.
All politicians have got to understand the cause and effect process of their actions. Call time out on this lemming like chargeto remove CO2 , putting all the eggs in one basket with an all electric society. Government’s subsidising EVs but appearing to ignore the hydrogen possibilities being explored.
Until the world is in step with all of this you will never convince the people about the feasibility of such a massive change programme all the time that countries make up their own rules and timetables and agendas.
The UK has got to stop thinking it can be the leader in getting countries to follow their so called examples on self destruction. By all means lead but make it with our technology and engineering skills.
Turbo, That’s just a little too sensible for Carrie on Boris.
Agree and with the OBR forecasting rising interest rates causing trouble 459 billion is another chain round our neck. And just how does Boris think we are going to pay for new boilers, heat pumps, higher cost of electricity etc
Overall too much entrenched ranting on both sides, often from people without the deep scientific specialisms, to have a calm informed discussion.
As we have seen with the illogicalities of Covid added to yesterday by the unjustified rubbish of extending freedom date for double vaxxers, more imprisonments for millions of people, this bullying cloth eared government doesn’t care with too many MPs either on the hooks so bought off or hoping to get there so keeping quiet.
Let’s get some decent opposition and then a general election cannot come quick enough to give your party a bloody nose.
How much does a heat pump cost for say a 3-bed semi? If this is feasible and affordable and will give the homeowner a saving why aren’t the new home builders all putting them in immediately? The people don’t have any control over that.
Rainwater from the roof why don’t they automatically get fed into a garden watering system already instead of the drain?
If the government want big changes then start making the changes on new properties and old properties will update as the time comes and they can afford to do it.
I can see the need to stop relying on fossil fuels. I can also see that this rush for ‘green policies’ relies on stripping the earth of other resources, which will also eventually run out. Are we jumping from the frying pan into fire?
I have serious doubts that man can change the earths climate to any discernible extent. There are too many factors involved, and if they manage to reduce CO2 by a significant degree it will be catastrophic (in my opinion) and will eventually lead to world starvation. Maybe that is the real goal?
And what will be the head-count at the conference, including the delegations, the ‘stakeholders’, Swedish pixies, and the press? Twenty thousand? I am sick and tired of these circuses.
but they all took isolation for a week, and PCR test within 48 hours of travel. Then met and transported by coaches to secure hotels observing quarantine, didn’t they? No? oh dear!
July 7, 2021
We have one atmosphere and countries worldwide must be held to account for their carbon emissions under a ‘level playing field’.
This won’t happen, and the British economy and taxpayers will continue to be sacrificial lambs, avoiding real action to tackle emissions, while maximising grandstanding opportunities for our supine politicians.
Pat – We have decarbonised
The governments own BEIS report shows that the UK CO2 level has reduced to 1858 level
So whats the problem
Pat, So carbon based life-form goes to war against carbon? Sounds a bit apocalyptic. And there’s no sense in going to war against CO2 (if that’s what you mean) until you know what governs the balance between natural sinks and sources of CO2.
Climate change is a fallacy and EVERYBODY needs to wake up. The people are fed BS daily throughthe MSM but still they will not turn off their TV and do their own research.
Well whatever people might suggest on this site will be ignored as you know Mr Redwood. I would suggest however, that you and Steve Baker organise an alternative virtual conference at about the same time, make every effort to publicise it, and ensure it is realistic and balanced. An agenda could include:
1 Introduction – the scientific method vs computer modelling in the assembly of evidence of dangerous climate change/‘climate emergency’
2 What the UK has done so far to reduce emissions, and the effects on energy costs and industry, as a very small island in the global climate context
3 Outline a future alternative energy and environmental policy concentrating on energy efficiency and security, university research support into alternative energy sources, and a commitment to adaptation as a first option rather than expensive mitigation.
Those of us who work in the energy industry would be delighted to further assist you in any way we are able.
That is an excellent and positive suggestion, MPC – grab the media’s attention (if possible) and publicise the discussion widely.
@MPC – an interesting suggestion but not for JR to even comment on it seems.
A scam by “big money” , I will continue to resist as its my duty to my offspring.
The STRONG message should be that the UK is the world leader in carbon reduction – 29% over the last decade – through such measures as entirely eliminating coal power but we are reluctant to go any further due to the lamentably poor bad-faith performance of the likes of Germany, India and China in following our lead, all still disgracefully commissioning new coal power plants, building new gas pipelines and so on. I would then invite the attendees to stand and applaud the UK’s shininhg example for a full five minutes followed by an informal BBQ where Andy’s best French vegan sausages would be served raw.
Perhaps the question needs to be asked, why are China, India and Russia not following the green rules? Perhaps they don’t believe in it??
July 7, 2021
July 7, 2021
“Children should never have been locked down
There was no scientific justification for imposing restrictions on the young, and there still isn’t”
Surely right? I guess because you agree?
No, they should have been allowed to have inadvertently killed their grandparents on an industrial scale, eh?
MiC – well some would argue for lower population, others less spent of our taxes on OAP pensions, more wanting to inherit -where there’s a will there are relatives….queue reductions in NHS, housing crisis averted, business booms (funeral directors) . Always look on the bright side (of death).
@MiCk
No, if their grandparents are vulnerable, the grandparents should isolate. Why should kids miss their education to preserve the life of unfit old farts who have lived their lives?
It should always have been about taking responsibility for yourself.
Think about it. There are genuine benefits to injecting additional CO2 into greenhouses as it results in plants being more productive, ie. more food. Maybe they should try removing CO2 from greenhouses and look at the result? Expand this worldwide and then tell me the wisdom of reducing CO2.
COP 26 should be a trade show for green technologies. Not a target- fest where the largest polluters get to show their virtue while doing little and increasing their competitive advantage against those naïve countries which stick to the rules.
Stands at this trade fair should be free to all feasible technologies so the small providers and start ups get showcased.
“What should COP 26 be saying and doing?”
How about taking a long hard look at whether global top down grand design environmental policies, including the UK’s Net Zero aka the Great Leap Backward, will bring ordinary people any tangible net improvement to quality of life, or if it will only serve to leave those ordinary people cold, poor, hungry, dirty, immobile and bored? Particularly when we know full well that the elite will keep themselves warm, wealthy, well fed, clean, free and entertained, regardless of the fact that in doing so they will look just like the pigs in Animal Farm?
If this show of worthiness is to go ahead in its current form it should indeed be virtual, not in person but it should also heavily feature population control high on the agenda. Closing borders to refugees, asylum seekers and economic chancers will go some way to helping population control as will the acceptance of Malthusian checks and the withdrawal of aid. While we support third world countries they continue to breed. We then import their populations to steady the decline in our own populations.
Resource devouring madness!
Population growth, density, migration and demographics generally.
Politicians who say they can control the climate and the earth’s temperature are either deluded fools or, more likely, dangerous tyrants.
Sir John
We are told that the world is warmer than it would have been without the increase in CO2. By what method was the steady CO2 climate calculated?
Roger
So while we run around shouting about something we have no control over. We are ignoring the polution of land and sea we could have control over.
However, Johnson and gang are happier to complete the process of totalitarianism over us making laws to ensure their wishes are obeyed regardless of our disagreement.
In the end democratic government will suffer.
According to NASA the “Earth is getting greener”. There are even lovely satellite pictures on the NASA website evidencing this.
Isn’t this what Johnson and his green fanatics want?
Downside is, this is being achieved by CO2. The trace gas the same green fanatics want to get rid of!
I simply go back to a comment I made a few weeks ago, if all the planets in the solar system are warming at the same rate, then it’s not the fault of man, it’s the Sun that is the problem.
I would like us to go back to basics to look at ALL of the Science, to try to prove any theory.
Why did the so called warming not drop when half the World was in lockdown, or indeed did it, and if so by how much ?
When writing a thesis for a graduate degree, masters degree and academic paper you must include arguments on both sides of the topic and investigate the wide spectrum of previous study and record it against the said thesis
Not so for COP26…you only invite people with your opinion, only discuss one side of the topic and never examine alternative prior study
COP26 isn’t a conference to establish the facts…it’s a conference to select the facts that satisfy their argument – the UK should cancel the conference for the farce it is
It was interesting to see comments invited by a technology website for their experiences of electric cars:
The majority of replies expressed they could not justify owning one nor even running one compared with continuing to use their reliable 21st Century state of the art vehicles (that incidentally have developed over 100 years) compared with the dearth of real-world electric solutions since the demise of the humble 1950s milk float despite the dazzling added bling rainbow electronics that cars rely on today as the shortage of wee chips snags worldwide……
PM Johnson’s message to COP26 should be :
1) Future COPs will be virtual as flying 30,000 people into Glasgow for a grand jamboree gives the World the impression that AGW is a scam.
2) Future COPs will widen the debate to the more important issues of reducing pollution and curbing population growth.
3) Whilst the UK will play its part in reducing CO2 emissions it will not do so unilaterally and so fast as to cause immense economic and social damage to the country. Rather we will spend money on research into finding cheap non fossil fuel energy and ways to reduce waste and pollution.
Most people feel that espousing the green agenda makes them appear virtuous. Hence many claim to. Very few consider the cost, or the actual validity of the agenda.
This circus will continue until either the cost becomes undeniable or the climate actually cools enough for that to be undeniable.
Until then it doesn’t matter what is said, no-one is going to admit that they have been wrong for decades without a compelling reason.
I see that our government is subsiding Vauxhall green battery manufacturing by the equivalent of £100,000 per employee – that will go down well at COP26 by all the labour and green supporters as a future model for business
The Tories to subsidise everything with taxpayers money is the new norm
The hot air fest in Glasgow should be cancelled.
Doris your imbecilic leader should be sectioned . How much longer can you bear to be in the same Party with these disreputable, gullible know nothings John?????
My advice would be that international agreements on getting people to do things they don’t want to do are anti-democratic.
The UK should concentrate on making sure that “green” stuff is also good for our pockets and the result of that would be international competition to do the same – with no need for grand summits.
So here’s one cat leaping screaming out of its bag.
The Housing Minister has said that people working from home will free up office space for housing!
Nice one!
Detroit here we come.
If you want to take your mind away from all the green rubbish, you couldn’t go any further than watching Grant Shapps MP on the Transport Select Committee this morning – Its like watching ‘Yes Minister’
CO2 forms just 0.04% of the atmosphere, of which 97% is naturally-occurring CO2. This is accepted by all proper scientists. So mankind is responsible, at most, for a total of 3% of 0.04%, or 0.0012%. These are vanishingly small amounts – hardly measurable.
There was a small degree of warming in the second half of the twentieth century, cause unknown, but that has now stopped. It is time people stuck in the last century caught up.
I recommend ‘The Hockey Stick Illusion’ by Andrew Montford, if anyone really wants to understand the misinformation which lurks behind ‘why it is that many people accept the science that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas and that too much of it, all things being equal, can cause warming ’.
Proposal – COP 29 to be held in China.
Proposal – COP 27 to be held in China.
Earth’s climate is dictated by the sun, not manmade carbon dioxide.
The science has moved on, so get real and get informed.
And it is reported today that multi agency bureaucracy means that it can take 10 years to get approvals etc for off shore wind. Boris’s claim to be the Saudi Arabia of alternative energy is like so much else he says, hot air.
And in other news the British Business Bank looks to have lost £350 million to Greensill due to poor risk assessment. Am I surprised of course not. The person in charge has fund management but zero risk management expertise. Who cares when £59 billion is lost on fraud and waste any way and a drop in the ocean compared to the close to 30 billion that we will be defrauded of in furlough/ business loans etc.
Any one lose their job? Silly me.
It is going to take a while to discover just how many Pounds Sterling, Conservative Party Ministers etc, have managed to launder out of the public purse into the private wallets of their besties and sponsors.
Naturally, such Ministers will be expecting a post Westminster “dividend payment” to be returned from said besties and sponsors. Usually taking the form of some executive sinecure position in a corporation that the Minister had favoured while in post.
The Conservative Party couldn’t believe its luck when Covid gave them an excuse to pillage the public purse every which way.
Everyone wants to be heard.The media exaggerate and embroider stories so they can be heard.The falsification of facts and hype spoken in day to lives is absurd. I hear it every day as people make up signs and symptoms so they can take priority over another thereby spoiling it for others. Sensible discussion is what is required and not statements to make Mrs or Mr X important.
Here is the 2 week COP26 programme https://ukcop26.org/the-conference/presidency-programme/
In Summary
Sunday 31st October – Opening address, photos and PR with media
Monday 1st November – Secure global net zero
Tuesday 2nd November – Keeping 1.5 degrees in reach
Wednesday 3rd November – How to tax the people
Thursday 4th November – Electrifying everything
Friday 5th November – Using children to sell the message
Saturday 6th November – Allow nature to reclaim land
Sunday 7th November – Rest day
Monday 8th November – Adapt peoples behaviour, promote vegan
Tuesday 9th November – Use women & girls to sell the message
Wednesday 10th November – Ban the ICE car
Thursday 11th November – City cycle lanes and recycle
Friday 12th November – Closing address, pats on back, photos
The COP should do more to detail the many various alternative energy sources. Relying on wind and solar power is obviously not sufficient. Relying on next generation electric vehicles also not sufficient. Many alternatives are probably worse than existing proven sources, a case in point is hydrogen as an energy carrier, because it is highly dangerous and horribly inefficient. How about processes to covert CO2 back to carbon, it can be done. Biofuels seem to hold the most promise.
I believe that legislation is being planned at present to update planning rules. Why not add a simple additional clause to require that all new buildings, private and commercial, should include solar panels. Over time this would add a very large amount to our generating capacity nationwide. The Hugh number of panels required would increase the economics of their production and bring down costs. If the same policy was replicated world wide this would have a significant effect.
One main reason for the lack of credibility that green campaigners have is that, being employed by the state, academia, the charity sector or other subsidised bodies, they are easily able to ‘pay’ more for their transport and energy, for the simple reason that we, the taxpayers, are actually paying for their expenses, their salaries, plane and taxi fares, and indeed for their whole existence.
I would like to think the government would bring a sense of cricket, Britishness and fair play to COP 26 by inviting those who disagree with the Co2 hypothesis to debate the latest advances and understanding in climate science. You couldn’t do better than starting with Ben Davidson, Tony Heller et al. They’re well rehearsed in the subject and could point you towards no end of professionally qualified, published and highly respected speakers.
Come on Sir John, it’s time to release the political commitment to Co2 and view what the science is now showing. It might surprise you.
From Guido today – ” The European Commission’s planned carbon tax on jet fuel, which will be presented for legislation on July 14, will carry exemptions for private jets on the grounds that such journeys “aid to the conduct” of business” says it all really – COP 26 is set to contain the peasants and the rabble so the ‘Elite’ can stroke their ego.
Will any arrangement from COP 26 be equal? or is it a Grand Standing smoke screen.