The Afghan war

President Biden’s decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan rapidly has left that country fighting a nasty civil war with claims from the Afghan government side that there was insufficient consultation and no orderly handover. They feel their position against the Taliban is now weakened. According to media stories there was little consultation or discussion with NATO allies either, even though our military has done a lot to support the US led action over the years.
Let me begin by praising and thanking all the western forces and especially UK military personnel who risked their lives or gave their lives in this long conflict. They successfully confronted some extreme violence and gave Afghanistan a chance of a better life under a democratic system that respects the rights of all people in the country and offers opportunity to women and girls as well as to the men. This makes how we leave important, as the wish must be that the home grown government and forces for democracy that we have left behind now have the training and equipment to stabilise their country and resist violence against people and the governing system.
I agree that we needed to make an orderly exit, disengaging our forces from direct conflict on the streets and supporting benign local military policing to create and keep a peace. The whole long Afghan war has highlighted how difficult it is for a foreign invading force to help establish a stable freedom loving democratic system once it has with skill and some loss of life swept aside a brutal undemocratic regime. We do not and should not wish to become colonial governments, however well intentioned, acting as supporters but seen as puppet masters of local governments that emerge from the civil wars. The US and UK got to our own democratic systems by civil wars and wars of independence our ancestors fought, largely without foreign intervention.
As governments will say to us, we need to learn the lessons – again – of the Afghan interventions. They seem to be the same as elsewhere. A brave military campaign can only succeed if there is the political skill to see through a lasting peace that enough local people buy into. A war can only be won if there are enough people in the country that back the intervention by the foreign power and see it as helpful. Viet Nam showed how horribly wrong such interventions can go when the US misjudges the military and the political realities at the same time.
July 8, 2021
No foreign interventions in Afghanistan have ever succeeded going back to the 19th century.
July 8, 2021
Tony Blair in his hubris, ignored all this (power gone to his head). I wish people took Shakespeare and his tragedies more seriously. Shakespeare wasn’t just a great poet / playwright but also a wise man.
July 8, 2021
Indeed. I am reminded of Kipling writing in 1890:
When you’re wounded and left on Afghanistan’s plains,
And the women come out to cut up what remains,
Jest roll to your rifle and blow out your brains
An’ go to your Gawd like a soldier.
It expresses the utter futility of attempted intervention in a devastating way that remains unsurpassed.
July 8, 2021
Thanks Mark – Kipling had such empathy with the common soldier and wrote with passion & understanding; his words are true today
July 8, 2021
Perhaps the Russian intervention into Afghanistan would have succeeded if the Americans hadn’t intervened. That US intervention assured the confining of women and no schools for girls and a horrible life for many. Another example of the US ‘helping out’.
July 8, 2021
I have lost count the number of times the British have meddled in that part of the world. History, for which there is quite a lot, tells you that Afghanistan is a place full of tribal warlords who see fighting as as much a form of sport as kite flying, a popular pastime in those parts.
We have wasted much time, effort, blood and gold for what. Better to do have done what Alexander the Great did – Just pass through peacefully, paying off each tribal leader on the way. Or better still, just not get involved in the first place.
July 8, 2021
Indeed. Another huge and predictable mistake by governments wasting thousands of lives and £billions 0f taxpayers money for a negative return. A shame they do not stick to kite flying.
July 8, 2021
I wish someone would just build a great big statue of Cyrus the Great outside Parliament to remind someone of a REAL leader with real principles from the past. He had real power (the first Emperor of the Persian Empire i think) but used that power benevolently for the benefit of those who he ruled over. He was such a good man (humble, generous-spirited, just, wise and courageous etc – as well as highly cultured) that even non-Persians wanted Cyrus to conquer them so that they wouldn’t be under the yoke of their own political leaders (i.e. the Babylonians).
Both the Romans and Greeks (above all Alexander the Great) thought Cyrus was the ultimate heroic leader. And so did the Christians and the Jews (in the sense that Cyrus is described as ‘anointed’ in the Old Testament. ‘Anointed’ basically means holy man. Not forgetting this man wasn’t even a Jew but a ‘Persian’ / Zoroastrian (i.e. ‘pagan’).
Zorastrian
July 8, 2021
Indeed. We should never have gotten involved in the first place. Other than supporting the US, I see no reason or rational in getting involved in that war or any other in that region. Just the ego’s of the politicos who have no real risk in their decisions. Those who made the decisions for war should be accountable, especially Blair and Cameron!
July 8, 2021
Never mind, China will step into the void. It’s just what they need to get so.e military bases nearer the west.
I assume they will fail when the tribes start to kick back.
No doubt Britain will be overrun by migrants wanting 0to carry on their skirmishes elsewhere.
July 8, 2021
Ian Wragg
You assume quite correctly, simply because all the time the neighbouring countries offer the Taliban safe havens to train, replenish their weapons and regroup, who ever is in there in reality are just pissing into the wind. More of the population will move out and make for safer countries. AKA The UK.
July 8, 2021
“No doubt Britain will be overrun by migrants wanting 0to carry on their skirmishes elsewhere”
It would appear that is already happening. Polite words cannot express my anger that my taxes are being spent funding 24/7 protection for those who have allowed this to happen. And that is ALL of them, including Blair onwards.
Why should we have to ‘run the gauntlet’ every day, whilst those who instigated it, are given tax funded protection?
July 8, 2021
Iran possibly.Less so China.China,Russia and Iran mainly want the US out of their backyard.
July 8, 2021
British and US forces who bravely gave their lives and their limbs in this religious conflict should not have had to endure the incompetence and sheer treachery of those who gave them their orders from on high. Some say that political leaders do not act in the best interests of our forces and our nation and in this case that accusation was corroborated by the evidence of failure
I recall on Top Gear some years ago three ex-Paras who had fought in Afghanistan. All had limbs missing. One lad had both legs blown off. One had both arms taken off. One saw his best mate blown to pieces. The bravery was truly humbling. I’m tearful even thinking of these lads who gave their all and for what? They come back to a country whose leaders refuse to condemn the desecration of our most sacred symbols of remembrance to the fallen and crippled in war by Marxist scum and racist bigots with hate and revenge in their hearts.
Since Thatcher was felled by the sewer rats in the party the UK has become a rancid, decaying corpse of a country
Lions led by decrepit donkeys and political parasites
July 8, 2021
You obviously LOVE war.
July 8, 2021
Typical cynicism from you, when in fact the point is to try to secure PEACE.
July 8, 2021
That is a peculiar response, even by your standards, MiC.
July 8, 2021
You obviously can’t read or understand the feelings of our Nation against war, particularly those initiated by your hero, Blair.
July 8, 2021
July 8, 2021
And governments leave them out on the streets..homeless and destitute.
July 8, 2021
What a cost for all the lives lost especially our men and women who obeyed their orders and went to try and make a difference and payed the ultimate price.
Afghanistan is and always be an enigma and no major power who has tried military intervention has succeeded.
The ultimate answer to the problem has to be political consultation and support..
The differences between the opposing parties can and will only be settled around the bargaining table for in reality Afghanistan is the world’s Northern Ireland., compounded by the major source of income for the poorest being opium. If the best of the best world leaders past and present have the vision and respect,support from the rest of the world to carry out ongoing negotiations and start with the expectations of the common people then alas I fear nothing will change and the internal slaughter and corruption will continue.
July 8, 2021
China will deal with it.
July 8, 2021
Vietnam was a mess but whenever the NVA took the field, en masse, against US forces it was defeated. Even the final surge would have been defeated by US air power. The decision by the States to withdraw its air-power and other forces from Bagram was a massive blunder.
What should I now expect from the immigration figures here? Will most of the Afghan population now start fleeing across the borders? Will they all start moving westwards, to France? Will our PM give them all sanctuary in the UK, so they can further fracture our cohesiveness as a nation? Or has Johnson not even bothered to think on the problem?
July 8, 2021
@ Sea Warrior ” Will most of the Afghan population now start fleeing across the borders?” – likely so, which is why the old treaties and conventions dealing with immigration and asylum are no longer appropriate in the modern world. When the few of revolutionary elites moved, they could be accommodated easily enough, the many too many of large swathes of populations cannot be.
July 8, 2021
The interpreters recruited by Western forces need some consideration, but let Tony Blair pay for them. Once he’s bankrupt, move on to his cabinet colleagues at the time before any taxpayer money is paid.
July 8, 2021
The interpreters are no special case, their contract of employment was the same as any other Afghan employed by the British Army, including labourers, cleaners, kitchen staff, maintenance staff, local police, builders etc
The media liked them because they speak English in interviews and describe the hardship of their life and the region…..so we started to bring a few back to the UK, then a few more. There’s an army camp in Salisbury plain that houses hundreds of interpreters with many more in Afghan wanting the same treatment and benefits. The magic words are ‘ My life is in danger from the Taliban’
But what of all the ‘other’ forgotten people we employed ?
July 8, 2021
Yep, big problem heading our way, and one thing you can be sure of the Government won’t be planning for it, all the pull factor treaties on the books won’t be changed, and Johnson will probably say we are obligated to turn parts of our country into Afghan enclaves.
July 8, 2021
‘The whole long Afghan war has highlighted how difficult it is for a foreign invading force to help establish a stable freedom loving democratic system’ – we all knew that BEFORE the war. It was a daft, political war (like the Iraq War) instigated by politicians whose power had gone to their heads.
Yes to wars when necessary. I’m sorry for our great military seriously let down by political leaders here and in the USA.
July 8, 2021
‘Vietnam showed how horribly wrong such interventions can go’ – a bloody stupid war initiated by politicians where power had gone to their heads. No lessons learned when our great country was taken to war in Afghanistan and Iraq.
July 8, 2021
@ Ed M – Exactly so! As for lessons, even Harold Wilson knew that it is fine to allow the Americans to join our wars but it is always folly to join those they start.
(Credit due to President Joe, for at least he avoided images of helicopters lifting Americans off the embassy roof as they scuttled out, asses whipped.)
July 8, 2021
But surely Ed, Vietnam, as with WW2, was driven by a fear of communism whereas Afghanistan was a response to terrorism. What politicians don’t seem to realise is that many of these countries do not want to change to a western type of democracy even though in the long run their lives will be better.
July 8, 2021
Interesting how communism is NEVER accomplished willingly.
July 8, 2021
‘’countries do not want to change to a western type of democracy’’
Religious zealots and tribal warlords don’t want change
July 8, 2021
You’re idolising ‘fear’ sir (and fear just begets more fear and the ideological enemy grows and spreads).
WW2 and Vietnam profoundly different (although overlap – but more difference than overlap).
WW2 was about defeating Nazis (a group of people of). Not Nazism (an ideology). There was a clear objective and war plan. Plus, our leaders had no real choice. They had to go to war against the Nazis, or less the rest of Europe, even the UK, would have been taken over by them.
But not with Vietnam. The Vietnamese weren’t planning to invade the USA, obviously. Vietnam miles from the USA. Also, terrible as Communism is, it’s not as if millions of Vietnamese were loudly supporting their leader in military campaigns against the West. Nor was Vietnam nearly as dangerous to us as Nazi Germany.
Germany was a clear and present danger. Vietnam wasn’t. But intoxicated by power, the US leaders couldn’t resists arm-chair war games in this part of the world. If they’d been more wise, they would have focused more on the weakness of Communism – and let it implode in on itself which it did a decade or too later. And the writing was on the walls. Communism isn’t sustainable in the long-term. For all kinds of reasons. Above all, because it’s just inherently flawed.
July 8, 2021
” They had to go to war against the Nazis, ….”
In reality, though, the US did not “go to war”. They tried to remain neutral in the European war for a week after Pearl Harbour, until Germany declared war on them.
And no, there wasn’t the slightest chance of Germany defeating the UK in 1942, since German armies were in a serious crisis on the Eastern front and Germany itself was blockaded. Hitler had already decided – in July 1940 – the an invasion of the UK was “infeasible”.
You should consider the irony of asking people to learn lessons from history, when you are fictionalising the history in advance.
July 8, 2021
History tells us that in counter-insurgency warfare, particularly when “regime change” is involved, it is impossible to “win” when the insurgents are well organised and have a safe haven for R&R, re-supply and recruitment. This the Taleban had in the mountains over Afghanistan’s southern border.
After 20 years of savage warfare, from where I’m sitting it does look remarkably like another Vietnam.
If anybody is interested in why the British Army was unable to win in Afghanistan (at the fourth attempt!) and lost ~450 men with ~1500 maimed, Lt Commander Frank Ledwidge’s excellent book “Loosing Small Wars, British Military Failure in Iraq and Afghanistan” spells out the reasons.
Cameron’s government was so desperate to get out of Afghanistan that shamefully, enlisted men engaged with the enemy were made redundant in the field. Ever since, the British Army has had problems with recruitment.
July 8, 2021
Nobody read history in the case of Afgahnistan, British, Russian or in the end American. Afganistan has always been a feudal lawless corrupt islamic state that insists on staying in the Middle Ages, and best left there. The real enemy was a very rich saudi, Osama Bin Laden who had a hate of America and hid in Afgahnistan. The Biden americans decided they had had enough arms testing for the present and skullked of in the night. The so called Afghan Army are surrendering to the Taliban in droves who are now rearming on all the goodies left behind. By all accounts the Chinese now fancy an easy route to Middle East oil. As they have no love of muslims, watch this space.
July 8, 2021
We are constants berated for being colonial imperialists so the logical conclusion is we should never get involved in “regime change” in another country ever again to refute this claim.
July 8, 2021
Withdrawal of troops from Afghan by the US is just another example of how the current US administration are making things worse. They leave Afghan in a terrible state.
India may be forced into helping fight the Taliban purely to keep them out of India, otherwise Russia and China are sitting on the sidelines working out how to increase their status, power and control of the area.
Without some external support the Afghan government will fall, and the country will become a Taliban state… all thanks to the cowardly removal of US troops. So what was it all for? Why did so many good people have to die if the US was just going to walk away from the problem at the end of the day?
July 8, 2021
The Russians already have a bruising failure from their attempted intervention in Afghanistan. It was their Vietnam. They are not going to be in any hurry to repeat the failure. They have enough to be going on with dealing with Chechens etc.
July 8, 2021
Perhaps the Russians failed in Afghanistan due to the US intervention of sophisticated weapons. Didn’t that all start with a fellow in a cocktail party talking about some money deal with Pakistan’s Zia Ul Haq so it was all a caper to benefit a few people, including weapons manufactures of course. That sounds so plausible knowing the CIA et al.
July 8, 2021
Yes, agree – Russia wouldn’t want to repeat that lesson – but they still want to have influence in the area.
The Chinese seem to be playing both sides, government and Taliban, but they will have recognized what a death trap the country is, so are unlikely to get directly involved either
July 8, 2021
@Bryan,
Communism like Islamic Terrorism is inherently flawed. Even as Americans were dropping bombs on Vietnam, they should have had the nous to see Communism would one day soon unravel by itself (with some help from people such as Pope John Paul II and his friends in Poland). And it had nothing to do with American bombs. That just aggravated the average Vietnamese even more and turn them more Communist.
When the USA went into Iraq, that stoked up, in an important way, a big Islamic Terrorist response in what we saw happen with the Islamic terrorists in Syria. And terrible as it was having Saddam in power, at least Iraq then served as a foil to Iran.
July 8, 2021
459 lives wasted. If you include the chaos in the Middle East caused by the removal of Saddam, nasty but a bulwark against Iran and Ghaddiffi, held Libya together, the names of Blair, Reid, Brown, Cameron and Bush should be on a wall of shame. The troops were totally sold out neither having the equipment nor numbers to be successful nor and no political plan.
Only a couple of days ago, the government still in denial, Leo Docherty gave a craven response to a genuine concern about the resurgence of terrorists organisations there saying they would be keeping an eye on the situation and reserve the right to take whatever action is necessary. B.S.
The same Leo Docherty jumping in Johnny Mercer’s grave who resigned owing to the governments dissembling and sell out of the veterans in NI. Docherty is an ex army man and represents a Para Regiment constituency. In my view of you want an example of climbing the greasy pole of political advancement over doing the honourable thing, look no further.
Well done England. The best quote from a pundit. ‘Gareth Southgate has shown true leadership. Something sadly lacking in the rest of the country for the last 18 months’ I would add ‘and values’
Why do politicians think that an apology without any thing further, dare I say it resigning, carries any weight whatsoever? Deservedly it invites contempt.
July 8, 2021
You should never get involved in an overseas war unless you have a well supported and proper strategy, with and end goal to succeed.
Sadly we have seen this sort of result many times before, when will politicians understand that you cannot fight someone else’s war, for their democracy, they have to do it themselves.
John you correctly highlighted that both in the US and at home in the UK we took centuries to get to form some sort of a working democracy, so why do our politicians think it can happen elsewhere in a few years.
My heart goes out to all of our families that have be affected by our involvement.
July 8, 2021
It took centuries for the UK to get our form of democracy but that’s ‘cos it wasn’t known as a system for that that length of time. It is now so it must be quicker to instigate it now in other countries, if they want it.
Car manufacturing in countries with no tradition of making cars don’t start off with 1899 models.
July 8, 2021
I am sure the the FCO are concentrating on the attitudes and concerns of the advisers propping up an obviously inept POTUS. Mr Biden is no longer able to act cognitively, so his personal aims are unfathomable and irrelevant.
Like our own country, the concerns and aims of the supposed leader of the government are secondary to the concerns and aims of those around him.
July 8, 2021
July 8, 2021
John Reid – “With no shots fired”
I think our troops fired twelve million rounds in just three years….
We should have a law that states each member of the Cabinet should have to send at least one son (or daughter) who is over 18 to the ‘front’ if they decide to embark upon these adventures. They are after all, quite willing to send other peoples children there. Maybe they would think more carefully about the true cost in blood and grief.
July 8, 2021
Indeed. I wouldn’t wish this on Blairs children but he should be brought to account for his lies and misdeeds.
July 8, 2021
It was certainly unacceptable that troops were sent to IED country in soft top Landrovers and with crap equipment.
July 8, 2021
Sir John,
I’m sure the Chinese are waiting in anticipation. With their belt and road initiative they would want more direct access to Iran. It will only be a matter of weeks before the Taliban are once more in control.
Two decades later and we’re back to where we started. This seems to be the pattern with US-led wars.
July 8, 2021
China’s leaders play the waiting game – Tibet and next Afghanistan, Pakistan etc.
July 8, 2021
I doubt China wants to get involved.They and the Russians will probably seek a cordon sanitaire by supporting the neighbouring “stans”-there is an active Russian base in Tajikistan where a number of Afghan units have fled to;Uzbekistan has closed it’s border.The US has tried to get the central asian states to allow it to establish a presence on their territory;I don’t believe it has been successful todate.
The old caravan route down to Iran via central asia and through the eastern Caucasus via is being resurrected.The northern part is controlled by Russia-Astrakhan and Dagestan(the latter controls the lowland pass) on the Caspian,whilst Iran and Azerbaijan last year signed a development deal to develop a trade and industrial corridor along the western shore of the Caspian.As a result of a treaty negotiated with the littoral states of the Caspian(Russia,Iran,Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan)by Vladimir Putin a few years ago,no third party militaries (ie from the West) are allowed to operate on the Caspian.Russia connects the Caspian with the Black Sea through it’s waterways-Volga River-Lenin Canal-River Don-Sea of Azov.
July 8, 2021
July 8, 2021
Sir John,
Your post has an altruistic gloss.
Better conditions for Afghan women and children are desirable but were not the driver of British military deployment.
In the 1800s the British Army was in Afghanistan to keep Russia out of India.
In the 21st century British troops were in Afghanistan to support the American military reaction to 9/11.
France very much intervened in the American War of Independence, supplying the Americans with much military equipment including cannon to fire on British soldiers.
July 8, 2021
The ONLY reason the war was lost was the Navy power on the west coast and money and armed support by the French throughout the campaign. Our true friends forever!
July 8, 2021
The colonists were largely patriotic English; however, the insistence of the Bank of England to have the exclusive right to issue their currency caused great hardship and turned the colonists against the British government.
July 8, 2021
More recently didn’t they also supply Exocets to the Argentinians to fire against us in the Falklands? With such friends…………….
July 8, 2021
@ graham1946 – History records that France ceased supplying Exocets to Argentina after President Mitterand was well and truly handbagged by the one he described as having “the eyes of Caligula and the mouth of Marilyn Monroe.” That was of course during the too brief interval when we greatly benefited from having a proper prime minister for once.
July 8, 2021
Boris may not be in the same league as Margaret Thatcher but she amply demonstrated that his “Global Britain” strategy is not as daft as his Remainer detractors make out. But then Margaret was partnered by an American President light years better than Biden and Obama. In the last fifty years, the only Democratic President that has been remotely worthy of the office was Bill Clinton.
In foreign Policy terms, Biden is shaping up to be even worse than Obama and Heaven help the Western Alliance if Harris ever inherits the job !
July 8, 2021
“They feel their position against the Taliban is now weakened.”
The Allies have been there for 20 years, 10 longer than the occupation of Germany after WWII , and the money spent there dwarfs the Marshall plan . If they are not ready by now they never will be. I gather 1000 troops, I suppose troops we helped train, ran across the border to Tajikistan the other day rather than stay and fight the Taliban. If the people hated the Taliban then the Taliban wouldn’t be able to operate in the country, but as we see they are , and they do, so much for the value they put on liberty , women being educated etc. Sometimes a people and culture don’t want our values and can’t be changed. When Afghan men of fighting age appear on our shores claiming asylum they should be immediately sent back and told to fight for the liberty they want, for we can’t do it for them.
July 8, 2021
+1
July 8, 2021
The biggest obstacle to our view of peace and a western styled democracy in Afghan is the acknowledgement that Pakistan is the main player and supporter of the Taliban
July 8, 2021
Agreed Glen, the biggest area of concern is nuclear armed Pakistan supporting the Taliban and joining forces against nuclear armed India. Will we sit on the side lines for that?
I think it was Paddy Ashdon who said don’t go to war unless you know how to win the peace.
July 8, 2021
‘ If the people hated the Taliban then the Taliban wouldn’t be able to operate in the country,…’ Conversely is that why the Nazis were able to operate in Poland etc. for quite a long time…?
July 8, 2021
July 8, 2021
We seem to make the same mistakes and that is (i) arrogantly deciding what is best for other societies; (ii) clumsily bolstering a central administration while not understanding the intricate pecking order in a web of hierarchies
We then upset the delicate balance of power that may have taken decades (or even centuries) to establish and create countless (often violent) power struggles.
We should keep out. It is none of our business.
July 8, 2021
This has always been “a nasty civil war” and the dream of a lasting peace is something that must be desired by both sides. Will the UK ever learn – dont get involved in “local” conflicts – Palestine, Cyprus NI.
July 8, 2021
I think we should be more concerned about the loss of freedom and democracy in our own country before trying to inflict regime change on others.
July 8, 2021
I’ve lived through six British “military intervention”, “nation-building” or “peace enforcement” operations over the years. Iraq and Afghanistan were failures; Sierra Leone was successful (although not a complete ‘silver bullet’ for the fortunes of that country); Bosnia-Hercegovina, Montenegro and Albania/Kosovo were in the middle.
Given the immense cost of these deployments, I have drawn the conclusion that they’re generally not good value for the British taxpayer. Imagine what could have been achieved if the money spent in Afghanistan had instead been spent on equipping the Border Force and enhancing the Security Service: we could have had money left over and many lives saved while achieving the same goal of preventing terrorist threats here. I really do think that the electorate needs to remind the government that the Ministry is called the Ministry of Defence for a reason. It’s not the Ministry of Overseas Intervention. There is much more to do just to maintain effective deterrence/security in British airspace, the North Sea and the North Atlantic against Russia’s modern navy.
July 8, 2021
My recollection is that the intervention in Afghanistan was showing signs of potential success when Bush, cheered on by Blair, decided that removing Saddam Hussein was better chance of glory for them, and went off on that tangent, removing at a stroke any effective counterbalance to Iran in the region. A recurring feature in Lord Alanbrooke’s War Diaries is his contempt for the strategic thinking abilities of his American allies, and it is clear that nothing has changed.
July 8, 2021
When the Taliban offered to hand over Osama Bin Laden to them at the beginning of the Afghanistan war, the Americans weren’t interested. It obviously wasn’t about bringing Bin Laden to justice, but I have no more idea than anybody else posting here what it was really for.
July 8, 2021
The West should have learnt long ago that we cannot impose our democratic model everywhere in the world.
In countries like Afghanistan with its tribal structure it is never going to work. Best to get out and leave them to it. If the People of the country are not prepared to defend it against the Taliban, as seems to be the case, then they will have to accept whatever the outcome and its consequences.
If the people of Western Countries do not want us to intervene in places like Afghanistan, they need to accept that we must be far more vigilant over who we allow into our countries. It seems crazy to me that our leaders seem to be happy to go on accepting people who don’t share our cultural, political or legal values. That just leaves our borders open and makes us vulnerable to more acts of terrorism.
July 8, 2021
We cannot forcefully impose democracy upon those who do not wish to live by its code. Regrettably, there are many now in the UK itself who would rather live by religious edicts and a prescriptive elitist ideology, than ‘one person,one vote’. Maybe we should give this due consideration before –
A. We begin nation building abroad.
B. Welcoming those who will not assimilate to the United Kingdom (and God only knows what will happen to the refugee crisis if Iran becomes embroiled in an all-out war with Israel).
C. Joining a coalition headed by chancers and adventurers (with the exclusion of President Trump) who are so myopic, they cannot see the end game and how their actions will eventually play out.
July 8, 2021
I always enjoy reading your comments Tad along with other golden oldies , as they aren’t too extreme, however there are degrees of involvement in the ways we can influence other countries and yes these will take a long time , but if we are persistently, in some form or other, there , things can change.As people with higher degrees you all know yourselves that representatives from other countries are beginning to take back their new status to their native homes to try and mould others into a new way of thinking. Muslim women in this country are railing against the exclusion of women into mosques for prayer and throwing away their scarves and hijabs if they don’t want to be treated like 2nd class citizens. Human rights grow .
July 8, 2021
We must never say that our soldiers’ part in this was in vain. For many Afghan people (especially girls) as their village was guarded so that they could go about their normal lives, a light was shone into the darkness, even thought it was fleeting. Let’s hope that some might be able to keep that light burning.
July 8, 2021
The Afghan war was an atrociouswaste of British lives. All politicians who apporved it are responsible for the senseless deaths and life-destroying injuries that have resulted. The conflict began because thethen Taliban government allowed al Qaida to have bases there, from which they attacked the West. The solution to this problem was simpple: destroy the bases and persuade the Taliban to kick al Qaida out. This could have been done entirely from the air, with not a single British soldier harmed. A few tactical nuclear missiles aimed at al Qaida bases – and threats to the Taliban that they wuld be next if they didn’t comply – would have created the necessary ‘shock and awe’ to achieve our goals.
As for the appalling mission creep whereby we have now somehow morphed into warriors for global feminism and are now trying to fight for women’s ‘opportunities’ – when was that ever approved by the British people? Seriously – why should I care about opportunities for women -or indeed men – in other countries? How does that affect me? Or my family? That is a genuine question – as I cannot see the relevance of this to the lives of anyone in the UK.
Let’s get back to basics: UK foreign policy is ONLY about promoting the UK’s national interest. NOTHING ELSE. We are not the world’s social workers. The sooner the government understands this the better it will be for every British citizen.
July 8, 2021
President Donald Trump had arranged and agreed to withdraw their troops by 1 May 2021. Biden deliberately extended the time frame so he could organise and seal a “deal” with his Chinese mates. All part of the globalist dictat.
July 8, 2021
Dear Sir John,
Perhaps we should apply your thinking to Crimea and Russia ?
” A war can only be won if there are enough people in the country that back the intervention by the foreign power and see it as helpful. Viet Nam showed how horribly wrong such interventions can go when the US misjudges the military and the political realities at the same time”
With The exception of the 1st and 2nd World Wars this is how American Governments leave their so called friends and allies behind to face the music. Russia would be more trustworthy
July 8, 2021
Whilst 9/11 was in progress, the American people were told by the MSM that the mastermind behind the attack was Osama bin Laden, although Saddam Hussein was also blamed as were the Iranians. The Americans demanded that the Taliban hand over OBL which the Taliban refused unless the Americans could provide evidence of OBL’s involvement. As the Americans did not have such evidence they invaded Afghanistan in his pursuit. They never found him although they searched high and low, till much later when he was discovered living in Pakistan where they killed him instead of arresting him and trying him before the world for orchestrating 9/11 and then buried him at sea. The only thing about this which is true is the American invasion of Afghanistan, the rest should be filed under ‘Fiction’.
JR states we were there to ensure the education of girls and introduce democracy and stuff; perhaps he can produce a list of other countries that could be invaded to this end or as an historian perhaps he could get to the bottom of why the US really decided to invade Afghanistan and why it remained there for so long. Did they achieve their objective or did they realise there objective was unachievable?
The Taliban are a sect within the Pashtun tribe that extends into neighbouring Iran and Pakistan. As they represent by far the largest tribal group being almost 50% of the population, if the Pashtun decide they wish to dominate the whole of Afghanistan, it is difficult to see how anyone can stop them internally.
July 8, 2021
Thanks to Tony Blair’s involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan War the British tax-payer has had to pay around £20 Billion extra. For what? For helping to stoke up Islamic Terrorism in Syria. For leaving the Middle East without a strong Iraq that acted as a foil to Iran. And trouble in Afghanistan (and there’s always been trouble in Afghanistan). Yes, there were some pros, but overall, cons significantly worse at cost of £20 Billion to British taxpayer. And profoundly worse, unnecessary lost of human life.
July 8, 2021
Could there have been a chance that TB was duped as well by intelligence and forged leaked documents?
July 8, 2021
Mark my words – over the next few months the Taliban will destroy everything the USA/UK have built, they will dismantle any western system of education & democracy and retaliate against those that supported the infidel, its there way of showing who’s in power…and we will offer financial support to help them (and the poppy will grow again)
July 8, 2021
Blair & Bush should go to Afghanistan to sort out the mess they created.
Biden is right (on this occasion) to pull US troops out. I don’t see his decision has anything to do with NATO or who funds it, no troops should have been sent there in the first place.
July 8, 2021
Boris, once again, did a PMQ session, where it hopefully will have become obvious to the above median intelligence leave voter; that he was talking bullshit numbers to every question that required a quantitative answer. I say that as an experienced data miner and number cruncher.
As far as Boris is concerned, Parliament is no longer of any consequence. Particularly demonstrated by his walking out of the HoC before Sammy of the DUP, got to ask his question. There goes the Unionist bit of the Conservative and Unionist Party.
Everybody in Westminster and Whitehall would jump at a chance to get rid of Northern Ireland and are depending on the USA and the EU to appear to be putting overwhelming pressure on the UK to do so.
July 8, 2021
As much as anything the local population need a half decent education. Exposure to proper critical reasoning etc. Without that the best you can hope for is how Europe behaved from medieval to current times.