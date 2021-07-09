Today I will post my speech on energy made in the Commons yesterday.I continue to press Ministers to reduce our dependence on imported electricity. They need to restore two crucial objectives of Conservative energy policy, sufficient domestic capacity with a margin for demand or supply shocks, and a mechanism to drive down prices so it is affordable.
And I hope that you will also work to remove Chinese financing and technological involvement in our energy infrastructure – particularly our nuclear power stations. The utterances of some of your colleagues makes me think that many of them do are blind to the strategic objectives of the CCP.
Or complicit maybe?
See the Spectator this week:- How China bought Cambridge by Ian Williams.
You have been herded into a green mire of your own making and you will pay dearly in a political sense over the next ten years.
There is no indication that current green electricity is benefitting price wise from scale, and as you point out you have to compensate for it’s unreliability with less green instant backup.
You have run away from fracked gas prefering to take the knee to ill informed nimbies.
You have done nothing to detatch yourselves from foreign owned and chinese financed new atomic power.
Despite Rolls Royce developing small atomic power units, ten of which would cover UK needs, you have done little to encourage them. If you have you are being very quiet about it.
As you point out, there is no coherent policy on VAT in its relationship to all green fuel conserving equipment and the labour involved in converting to it. Nor for that matter on the fuel itself.
Finally you insist on a ride to hell on a handcart in making everything electric, ergo very expensive in both changing to it and using it. Politically it is about the dumbest thing you could do. It leaves a large gap on your increasingly left flank for a coherent political party to walk into. Not that we have any of those at present, but remember the speed with which the Brexit Party evolved and decimated everyone at the EU elections. That is how vulnerable you are, the king without clothes.
Well said pal, it was always said leave it to the engineers, since the Climate Change Act they haven’t and still the country suffers. If you manufacturer anything you need to get it to market.
Where the hell is the infrastructure to support all these all electric dreams?
Whereas they have a mechanism the “net zero” lunacy combined with bans of fracking that make energy hugely expensive and very unreliable. Thus exporting jobs and whole industries, making the UK less competitive and less productive. Not even saving any net CO2 worldwide.
Perhaps the daftest policy of all is burning imported wood at Drax while banning the burning or more efficient (in terms of energy per ton of CO2) coal. Not even any political advantage to this insanity one the voters realise what insanity will mean. Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat.
No the daftest policy of all is so called “Green Hydrogen” wind power, to splitting water into H2 and 02, compressing and storing it, then burning it or using in fuel cells. Hugely expensive, inefficient and very energy wasteful. And much CO2 is still produced building with concrete and maintaining the wind turbines in diesel boats.
So are the metric martyrs going finally to be pardoned for the crime of selling a pound of bananas to customers who wanted 1lb of them – this after 21 years of this appalling abuse of power by the state idiotically fighting against free markets.
Since all this dangerous nonsense is tied up with international agreements wouldn’t it at least be sensible ( not that the govt. does sensible!) to wait a bit and see what the other signatories actually do?
Didn’t we always fall over ourselves to do the bidding of the EU? Even now, even though we have “left”? And then we found/find freshly, home-slaughtered chickens in a french market whereas our small farmers die of red tape strangulation. Make sure other countries actually relinquish their gas and coal and oil before taking drastic action!
On top of killing us with imprisonment and withdrawal of PAID FOR healthcare, our govt. will see us freeze and starve. And probably enjoy the spectacle too!
And you are walking proof of your Latin quote.
Still only 5 charging stations on my street which has 500 cars parked on the street overnight. Do you not think you need to start installing 250 more ? What are the plans ? When will they be available ?
Our people are going to get poor under a Tory government. Seriously poor.
The policy is not a switch to renewables but greenism through poverty.
The Sun editorial is clear that the average household is going to need an extra £50k to get by.
Energy wholesale prices have increased on average 50% in the last year. This has yet to be passed on to customers due to the price cap but come October the cap will increase and bills will increase massively. The pandemic has had a huge impact on the cost of building materials, there is more demand than supply. All this house building isn’t helping. Inflation will be a huge worry in the year ahead. When the true cost of the lockdowns hit, voters will not be happy.
I hope from now on your speeches and other efforts will broaden out to question the overall direction of travel. You are one of very few MPs with the guts to do so.