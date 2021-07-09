My speech during the debate on Fuel Poverty

I support the Government’s aim of making a major reduction in fuel poverty and I admire the Minister’s enthusiasm for the task and her wish to share this with Parliament and to listen to good ideas from across the House.
There are three ways to tackle fuel poverty. The first is to help people to have more efficient appliances and warmer homes so that they need to burn less fuel. The second way is to cut the price of fuel itself and the third way is to help people find better paid jobs and give them encouragement into ways of boosting their income.
We first of all need to work through the Minister on these plans and projects in order that more homes can be upgraded so that people don’t have to live in damp and cold surroundings – how right she is about that. Can I ask her to make common cause with me to the Treasury, as now we are free to choose what to put VAT on and what to take it off. Can we please have a Brexit bonus for those who are in fuel poverty by taking VAT off all those things they need to buy to improve their homes?
Why are we still charging VAT on insulation materials and boiler controls and a whole range of green products that are necessary to lower the fuel bill in the home and to improve its warmth and its fitness for purpose?
That is not too big a charge on the Treasury in terms of lost revenue – indeed it would be a win for both the Government’s green strategy and for its fuel poverty strategy. A dearer item would be to tackle the price of fuel directly by taking VAT off domestic fuel in its entirety. That too I would welcome as I do think that fuel is expensive in this country and electricity is becoming very expensive.
I would also urge the Minister to look at the electricity policy generally. There was a time when we had a great three-legged strategy towards electrical power. The first leg of the strategy was that the Government was responsible for ensuring that we could always generate all the electrical power we need in Britain for ourselves and that we had a decent margin of spare capacity in case a large power station went down or in case of a sudden surge in demand in a very cold winter.
We don’t seem to have that anymore and I would urge the Minister to take action as soon as possible to commission the electrical power we are going to need if we do not wish to be dependant on unreliable, potentially very expensive foreign sources for imports should we get into difficulties with the amount of power we have.
The second part of the policy was to go for cheap power and cheap energy because that’s the way to get an industrial recovery and revival and that is the way to get more people out of fuel poverty so they can afford the domestic fuel.
Again, we seem to have dropped that particular leg of our energy policy. We seem to be going for rather dearer fuel – we used to have the belief that the fuel that should be supplied should be the cheapest fuel always whereas now for various other reasons we often opt for a dearer way of producing the electricity or we opt for an apparently cheaper way but we need a lot of expensive backup capacity because renewables are interruptible. I think we need to look at the charging mechanism and try and make sure that overall, with our new mix of energy we can get to cheaper power.
And then, we always had green imperatives as well which are very necessary . Particularlyb important that clean air is central to the whole ambition and that wherever we are burning fuels we do everything we can to avoid dust and soot and particles emerging into the atmosphere because they are not pleasant for any of us.
When it comes to increasing personal incomes that is probably too wide a subject for the limited time of this debate .However can I just say that levelling up must be about encouraging people to go on their own personal journeys – we must be making available the educational opportunities, the training opportunities, the promotion opportunities within public bodies and through the private sector. We must be working with people, so that they see that if they are low paid today they have a reasonable prospect of being better paid tomorrow.
Cheap energy can underpin all of this, because if went for more cheaper energy, supplied domestically, we would then have a bigger industrial base because energy is often a much bigger cost than labour in a modern fully automated factory . That would create more better paid jobs to go alongside the factory in all the things you need to do to design, market and sell on the products that the largely automated factory can produce.
So, Minister, let’s make common cause with the Treasury. Let’s do more at home, let’s create more better paid jobs at home and let’s understand the role of having enough electric capacity to produce cheaper power here for all our ambitions.
15 Comments
July 9, 2021
Good morning.
So no repealing the Climate Change Act then ? A piece of government legislation designed to increase fuel bills and destroy jobs, all for the sake of a gas that does no harm.
We do not have ‘fuel poverty’, we have a demand and supply problem. We are increasing the population every year, enacting legislation banning the sale of new ICE cars (demand), whilst shutting down our capacity to generate energy and outlaw the use of alternate fuels such as gas (supply). It seems to me that the last thing we need is for the government to propose solutions to problems it has created.
July 9, 2021
Ask the people dying of heat exhaustion in Pacific NW America, in Lapland, and in Siberia, whether excess CO2 “does no harm”
July 9, 2021
I remember being shocked, some years ago, when VAT was introduced on domestic fuel. To be charged a tax to keep warm in ones home, especially for those who are struggling to pay the bills. Disgraceful, I think.
And while they’re at it, can the Government consider taking VAT off insurance policies for house contents etc. This is a very sneaky way to raise revenue, hoping that people won’t notice.
Please, no increase in VAT on anything. After all, you did promise!
July 9, 2021
So you want to reduce imports but cut prices. You’d fail Economics O Level
July 9, 2021
Tremendous contribution. Your government hasn’t a clue. Intellectually far too much for Anne Marie Trevelyon. An ex accountant with zero energy expertise having lost her job when Overseas Aid was merged and we all know the performance of that department.
The job is too big for her. Our nuclear policy is in ruins/non existent and we rely increasingly on French nuclear for our energy. An EDF power station in France is/was umpteen years late. As for cost we agreed to pay double the wholesale electricity price for 35 years. Commissioning and building anything new, 25 years?
Andrea Leadsom and Amber Rudd have published an excellent paper for the Policy Exchange setting out what is needed, planning consents etc to join up our offshore wind policy. I believe seabed consents need multi agency and environmental consents not to mention the cabling and battery storage facilities that could be as big as Wembley.
Johnson is an intellectual butterfly only interested in being liked reminding me of a painter who never prepares his wood, merely giving it a gloss that quickly fades. Until someone in this government tells him to get a grip, do the flag waving leaving some one else to drive what is needed like your contribution, we will continue to ‘slide’
He likes the COP 26 bullshit but not the grunt needed to follow it up, like so much else pushing it back into the long grass.
July 9, 2021
All good points, Sir John. What a pity the government is headed in the opposite direction!
July 9, 2021
Your recommendations are diametrically opposite to the governments stated intention.
They wish to tax people into poverty to reach some nirvana which is net zero.
This is a backwards move which will eventually be the nemesis of the liblabcon.
Joe public will not tolerate a few lording it over them whilst they freeze, starve and are housebound.
Get a grip John and stop this lunacy.
July 9, 2021
Ian Wragg
With the critical mass of politicians believing albeit not understanding the energy process Sir John and his like minded colleagues can grip all they like , but as in a tug of war contest they get pulled over. When a catastrophic disaster hits the energy world with millions of our inhabitants affected then parliament will turn to Sir John and his like minded band of brothers.
July 9, 2021
Very good speech Sir John highlighting all the concerns of the people who understand about power production and transmission.
If as I think we all do that the climate is and will be constantly evolving my
biggest concern has always been continuity of supply.if the changes introduce more storms and inclement weather, how does the country function when miles of transmission power lines come down? In an all electric society complete and utter chaos. Albeit central heating systems cannot operate, but with a mains gas supply food and hot drinks are available. In rural area if the power lines are down then trees are down making the transport of emergency generators difficult. All very well having systems that function in the good weather it is when severe weather descends upon us. Weather forecasting struggles at times to get their predictions correct in the short term. It can only be totally guess work to forsee months and seasons in advance.
July 9, 2021
Ps the reason why I have zero confidence is that I experienced government’s incompetence at first hand on this topic.
When Covid first hit Sunak announced a muti billion grant package for householders to do the things you suggest. The most useful, solar voltaic was not included but I signed up to an alternative.
Initial information was good but then timescales slipped, no surprise because obviously it was a panicked announcement with no thought about delivery.they hadn’t checked if there were enough suppliers or whether they would sign up. As usual I guess the bureaucracy was suffocating because that was the last I heard. No further e mails updating me.
The programme faded away. How many projects were delivered Sir JR and how much money spent. Why did I prepared to spend my money to help your green agenda hear nothing more.
It is the reality of things like this that make people so cynical.
July 9, 2021
We are standing on a big part of the solution to the problem. Get franking and if all the predictions on quantity of supply are met then the country at a stroke has a home produced base load power supply readily avaliable.
Other countries are investing heavily in hydrogen as an alternative to gas and vehicle fuel. Let the consumer market decide.
Very few of your colleagues seem to appreciate that for the average domestic user the actual true range of an EV is half the stated distance in assuming that a day trip out with the family includes getting back home. At present distance is not a real problem in there is always a quick refill option available.
If there is catastrophic failure of the electricity supply how do travellers get home or get to work in their EVs?
Always prepare for the worse case scenario, if nothing else CV19 should have taught us that. Never going to happen, but it does.
July 9, 2021
And in other news the British Army conducting a joint exercise in the US with about 1300 soldiers used up the whole of the army’s ammunition in 8 days. Let’s hope any future war stops by the weekend.
Please tell ministers to stop their vapid discussions on face masks. The public is beginning to ignore them. It just further highlights the governments incontinent and incompetent policy on Covid from day 1.
July 9, 2021
WHAT THERE IS MONEY FOR:
£40bn for Tory pensioner Brexit
£37bn for failed Tory test and trace
8% rise in handouts for pensioners
£££ for companies run by Tory friends
WHAT THERE IS NOT MONEY FOR:
Paying nurses properly
A sensible catchup fund for schools
International aid to stop poor brown kids dying
School meals for hungry kids
£20 a week for those on Universal Credit
Zero to tackle fuel poverty.
July 9, 2021
In addition I would add that it is encouraging to read that Sheffield Forgemasters are likely to be protected because of their unequivocally strategic importance to defence and also because they will supply components for the Rolls Royce mini-nuclear reactors ,which I am gratified to see that we plan to install?
Now we need to stop dithering over the Cumbrian coal mine and get supplies of coking coal from domestic sources to our steel making furnaces
July 9, 2021
The doom-laden forecasters say the climate is going to get oh-so-much-hotter, in which case why is everyone so worried about HEATING buildings?
Shouldn’t there be more interest in air-conditioning?