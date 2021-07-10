The government of England

When I took the unfairness of UK devolution to David Cameron as Prime Minister he agreed something needed to be done. The original idea of EVEN, English votes for English needs, was watered down by William Hague and called English votes for English laws. I always assumed choosing EVEL not EVEN as the shorthand was deliberate to portray a good cause in a not so good light. Instead of England emerging with the right to initiate our own laws in devolved areas of activity, and to veto any move by the Union Parliament to override English decisions on devolved matters, we only kept the right to a veto.
I always argued that English devolution could best be done at Westminster, with a Grand Committee of all English MPs elected to the Commons debating and deciding on English laws where they were needed for devolved matters like Health and Education, and supervising the English budgets. I saw no need for a separate and expensive English Parliament to mirror the Scottish one, though some in England wrote to me requesting one.
This week-end I call on the government to preserve our right of veto, not to strike it down. Surely on this week-end of all week=ends, when English people are united and purposeful behind our football team and proud of their achievement so far, we do not deserve negative treatment. I urge the government to adopt EVEN, a very modest proposal to give to England some of the devolved power the Scottish Parliament enjoys. I would welcome your views.
185 Comments
July 10, 2021
This is dangerous nonsense. The UK Parliament is 85% English. There has NEVER been an occasion where Scots, Welsh or NI MPs have blocked English MPs from getting what they want – they couldn’t, the Scots, Welsh and NI are a small minority. All you are doing with this false claim is whipping up anger among English people to make them think – wrongly – that they are currently disadvantaged. But I suppose this what the Conservative Party has become – a nasty inward-looking English nationalist party, first blaming the EU for stopping you getting your own way, now blaming the Scots, the Welsh, and NI. Truly sad to see what the party of MacMillan and Thatcher has become.
July 10, 2021
Just one MP can block things sometimes. 15% is plenty.
July 10, 2021
Good piece by Charles Moore today:- People are starting to confront the painful choices that Net Zero involves. Why are we expected to abandon gas boilers, when the expensive alternative will not reduce emissions?
He is right heat pumps are very expensive, less effective & convenient than gas and save little or usually no net CO2. Changing you old car for an electric one (this causing a new one to be built) will almost always increase CO2 emissions. He notes that electricity prices are already about 40% above what they would be without the government’s green crap market Kwasi Kwarteng
All this is politically suicide too. So why exactly is this the bonkers agenda – Boris, Sunak, Kwasi Kwarteng & Carrie?
July 10, 2021
@lifelogic and of course the grandstanding of ditching of everything that works and importing a lot of new rubbish from China will save the world, save the planet. Xi Jinping will thank Boris, as in the same way he will thank Boris for handing over the strategic semiconductor plant in Wales.
Control the market you control the price and the consumer.
July 10, 2021
What about the semiconductor plants in Taiwan? All very worrying indeed.
July 10, 2021
Just 25 MPs switching votes in the vote for the speaker would have saved us from suffering John Bercow and all the dithering, incompetence and blatant dishonesty we suffered post the Brexit vote could perhaps have been avoided (this after Cameron abandoned the bridge like a petulant child).
July 10, 2021
Lifelogic
Indeed, Bercow was supported by Labour because he was Labour himself in reality, the fact that he came out to admit it a few weeks ago proves it really.
Clearly he hoodwinked the voters of Buckingham, as well as the Conservative Party
July 10, 2021
LL
“Cameron abandoned the bridge like a petulant child”
I’d have said Cameron was more flatulent than petluant in his exit following the referendum result.
Never the less Johnson will do likewise when he has caused revolt in NI, or allowed the Scottish National Socialist Workers Party to rip the UK apart, though more in the style of slobbishly leaving a mess for someone else to deal with than running like a petulant child, I suspect.
July 10, 2021
Good Lord!
If only they had.
July 10, 2021
That misses the point. If even one Welsh, Irish, Scottish MP votes against a law that only affects England then they are acting aggressively to challenge the wishes of the English voter, that is only going to exacerbate any conflict. And there will always be one.
July 10, 2021
+1
July 10, 2021
Garland
Be assured English Nationalists don’t accord Johnson and his government any legitimacy whatsoever, and they certainly won’t be voting for them at the next General Election.
John Redwood MP is not whipping up anyone’s anger, Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May did that already with their treason.
Sir Redwood is simply inviting views & discussion from the people on a daily basis, 365 days a year at his own expense, and in this way offers direct access to an MP by everyone to have their opinions acknowleged, regardless of political ideology.
Can you name any MP who provides such facility as this ?
Please give the man some credit rather than accuse him of agitation, and perhaps recognise that he does not reside in an ivory tower, unlike the rest of them.
July 10, 2021
Hear ! Hear !
July 10, 2021
Well said Steve
July 10, 2021
Well said, we have more than enough whingeing trolls on here.
Sir John provides an excellent platform for us to air our views.
I suspect many in government read the comments to gauge public opinion.
July 10, 2021
Imdeed.
July 10, 2021
Steve, +1. Hear, Hear!
July 10, 2021
Very well said Steve
July 10, 2021
Well said.Steve
July 10, 2021
And from me.
July 10, 2021
Great post Steve.
July 10, 2021
What nonsense. England is the only country on the European continent not to have its own Parliament. There are no English MP, in the Scottish or Welsh Parliament. Devolution was the worst decision in generations. It has given rise to nationalist and all the hatred nationalist will always bring with them.
July 10, 2021
+1 , Blair did huge harm (& not just his counterproductive wars) all largely thanks to Major’s idiotic ERM fiasco & his failure to even apologise or resign post white Wednesday. Then again one might blame Thatcher’s bonkers decision to appoint Major (without even a maths O level) as Chancellor. Bit then without the ERM fiasco we might never have achieved Brexit (or rather never almost have achieved Brexit).
July 10, 2021
There are no English MPs in the the current parliament, they are all British and have a vested interest in not giving ENGLAND any voice whatsoever. There would be no extra expence if we got rid of hundreds of unecessary British MPs, Ministers and Quangos.
July 10, 2021
+1
July 10, 2021
John
“There are no English MPs in the the current parliament, they are all British ”
There is a PM who’s half – Belgian and is a catholic…….and will therefore always side with European and catholic countries.
Hence the sell – out of NI ?
Maybe the Falklands next.
July 10, 2021
Garland, How is an English parliament for England so “dangerous”, and “false”, and “nasty”, and “inward-looking”, but a Scottish parliament isn’t?
July 10, 2021
The Scottish one surely is largely is “dangerous”, “false”, “nasty” and “inward-looking” under Sturgeon and the SNP.
July 10, 2021
Nonsense. Allowing the SNP MPs in Westmister to vote on English education policy (for example) is totally unjustified and gives the socialists more votes in England than they should have.
July 10, 2021
Roy Grainger
I agree. We are angry about this be used the Government are taking the English for granted. Michael Gove apparently said the Barnet formula would remain indefinitely even if Scotland and Wales gained independence! Why would still pay the Barnet formula from our taxes when they don’t want to be part off the Union. I think the riot would be worse than the poll tax! SNP MPs have said they will deliberately vote down English laws as payback for no referendum. We have for years not been allowed to out on form we are English and had to put British but They could be Scottish, Welsh and Irish. So unfair and the Government think we should accept this it makes me very angry.
Sir John Redwood is the only MP I heard in Parliament that stands up for England. At the moment I feel I have no party to vote for because none of them have English or British values anymore. English. MPs can’t vote on the laws that belong only to the devolved nations so why should SNP, Welsh and NI MPs be able to vote on English laws. England is always left out and ignored. Fed up told woke and white privileged nonsense, children will be taken out of school if it continues.
July 10, 2021
Garland – Sunday trading that Scotland enjoys already – “SNP stop rest of country have freedom Scotland has.” MPs were denied the opportunity to debate the 11th-hour compromise, after Speaker John Bercow declined to provide Commons time.”
July 10, 2021
Garland,
With respect you are totally wrong. Thanks to the votes of MPs elected outside of England, tuition fees and foundation hospitals were only able to be introduced in England. Without their interference, they would never have got through. The bill for extended Sunday trading also failed thanks to the SNP voting against because although already enjoying extended Sunday trading in Scotland, they didn’t want the competition from across the border.
You’re kind of missing the point, even if their voting had not made one jot of difference, it’s an insult to the English that they get to vote on our business in the first place. But you’re not alone. It seems 533 UK MPs squatting in English seats don’t have a problem with it either.
July 10, 2021
What if the English MPs are divided, as they always are, then that 15% may force on England laws that the English people do not want.
July 10, 2021
It is not as complex as some would have us believe. For Westminster there is UK business and English business. I don’t know the ratio but suspect UK business predominates.
The simple solution is for the Speaker to invite all devolved members to retire while English business is dealt with. With a little organisation and scheduling the devolved members could get on with constituency business. There is no need for it to be any more complex.
July 10, 2021
Agricola
The most simple, cost effective, and sensible solution, so sure as eggs are eggs it will not happen, because politicians always like complex, expensive and confusing solutions to anything.
July 10, 2021
and the sound of their own voice in the chamber.
July 10, 2021
AJ, +1, It’s a pity but it’s true. Elected and unelected apparatchiks copper plate whatever comes before them because ‘it’s in our interest’.
Bureaucratic bindweed.
July 10, 2021
Jim
You only have to look at the Northern Ireland Fiasco for confirmation of complication, when the simple solution was staring them in the face.
We still have the simple solution in our hands, but Boris does not seem to have the courage to announce it.
July 10, 2021
The SNP wouldn’t “retire”, it is in their interest to cause as much trouble as possible to alienate English voters and MPs to further their independence campaign. They vote on Covid restrictions which affect only England for example.
July 10, 2021
+1
July 10, 2021
Yet more politics of grievance. You whine about English MPs not being able to initiate laws. Give me one example of English MPs wanting something and Cameron, May or Johnson not giving you it because the Scots block it. One example. You haven’t got one because there isn’t one
Reply The key point is to have a system of English devolution that works if party A has a majority in England but not for the UK as a whole at Westminster.
July 10, 2021
To reply – exactly and it would also be good if the devolved parliaments just occasionally worked for what was best for their people and the UK as a whole, rather than turn everything in to a political battle or tool for independence.
July 10, 2021
+1
July 10, 2021
LL
Totally correct.
July 10, 2021
How about having a voting system where party A has a majority only if a majority vote for it? If it’s good enough for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it should be good enough for England too.
July 10, 2021
Somewhat related to your point, see commonslibrary.parliament.uk ‘General Election 2019: Marginality’
July 10, 2021
In for example Italy, people vote for a party because they like its policies and then post election find due to coalition negotiations that all the policies they voted for are dropped.
July 10, 2021
Reply to reply (below Malone): Give us a proportional voting system first so that we get out of the CP/Labour/(LibDem) vice tools and allow other parties, whether Reform or Green or new ones, to be properly represented.
You may even benefit from such a ‘liberation’ being able to show your true colours.
July 10, 2021
The Tory party gives its adherents a sense of self-worth especially for those of a modest background. Don’t expect serious constitutional reform when there is still a supply of sticking plaster.
July 10, 2021
We have a government of England. Conservative MPs – elected almost exclusively in England – have a veto over what happens in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. For example, the Tory pensioners – elected by a minority – can impose their will over Brexit on the people of Scotland and Northern Ireland. People there did not want it, they do not want it – and they overwhelmingly reject it. The English pensioners imposed it anyway.
I suspect a majority of young people are deeply disturbed by the Tory pensioners decision to put young people’s lives at risk by letting Covid rip try through unvaccinated young people. Some young people will die, many will suffer from Long Covid. Not something they want – something imposed on them by the pensioners. Elected by a minority.
What Conservatives object to is not getting their own way. This is why they attack devolved administrations, the media, the judiciary, experts – and why they want to reduce the franchise and change constituency boundaries so fewer people vote for other parties.
The majority do not vote for the Conservative party. We need to change the system so it is recognised that they are a minority.
Reply Brexit was a decision of the people of the UK by referendum
July 10, 2021
Andy.
Your transparent socialist/Marxist tactic of divide and rule is an extremely cruel one, especially when applied to different generations.
The harm it has caused is incalculable.
However, rest assured that our present government backs you up in all your aspirations.
The English united would be their worst nightmare come true.
“Speaking for England”…even that has gone!
July 10, 2021
cruel? or just ignorant!
July 10, 2021
I’m not sure he’s a Marxist, just an entitled middle-class middle-aged bad loser.
July 10, 2021
I suspect he is neither middle aged, a Businessman, or middle class (though he may be a ‘Tarquin’), but nonetheless a youngster, with an axe to grind because everything he wants hasn’t been handed to him on a platter. The reason I say this is because of his abject ignorance about so much of the Real World of Business he claims to be in.
If he was what he claims to be, he would have been a child, possibly in teen years during the Winter of Discontent. He would have witnessed his parents working and doing without luxuries, so they could afford the mortgage to keep the roof over their heads, during a period when inflation was 15%+. However, he displays an exceptional ignorance about this era. This is further confirmed by his naive assumption the older generation didn’t work for what they have achieved after a lifetime of work.
July 10, 2021
J Bush
“but nonetheless a youngster, with an axe to grind because everything he wants hasn’t been handed to him on a platter. ”
In a nutshell, J Bush +1
July 10, 2021
Andy, All of the southern (border) constituencies of Scotland are Conservative. But the SNP – elected by a minority – imposes its will on them. So will the south of Scotland as well as the Shetlands secede if Scotland votes for independence, in order to remain in the UK? And if an independent parliament is good enough for Scotland, it’s good enough for England too. Oh, and don’t forget you gloated about the veto that the EU had over the UK, and you maintained that might, and size, should win.
July 10, 2021
+1
July 10, 2021
Andy, You’re completely out of touch with your lockdown and vaccine fanaticism. Especially for the “young” (by your definition under 50, but that’s actually the young and the middle-aged). The untargeted national lockdowns have damaged the young far more than the old. And the serious vaccine side effects are – for the young – currently in the same ball park as the consequences of covid19, despite known under-reporting of the side effects.
July 10, 2021
Andy, you might want to read Alabrese et al., ‘Who voted for Brexit? Individual and regional data combined’, 2019, Eur. J. Political Economy, 56, 132-150.
And inews.co.uk 23/06/2021, T. Saunders, ‘How did my area voted on Brexit?’
July 10, 2021
Furthermore, the majority of the Unionists in N Ireland voted to leave the EU, and more Scots voted to leave the EU than voted for the SNP.
July 10, 2021
You never hear that in the media….nor in their parliament
July 10, 2021
Leaving the European Union in any normal modern democracy would be constitutional change, because all twenty-seven have membership written into their constitutions.
There is no such country, where constitutional change can be brought about by
a) a mere majority of those who voted of a few percent, especially when it only amounted to 26% of the people in total, and those tax-liable whom it most affected were denied a vote at all, along with many nationals living abroad.
b) no majority at all amongst the constituent nations of the country.
July 10, 2021
You just CANNOT leave it alone, can you Martin in Cardiff?
Every.
Single.
Opportunity.
You.
Get.
Give it a rest FFS.
July 10, 2021
Andy
“What Conservatives object to is not getting their own way. This is why they attack devolved administrations ”
And what you and your remain work-shy snowflake friends object to is not getting your own way. This is why you attack ‘brexiteers’ , innocent pensioners, anyone else who has worked hard for what they have, or indeed anyone honourable enough to stand and fight for this country. And aldso why you incessantly moan about a democratic referendum in which your ideology was out-voted fair and square.
To acquaint you with facts –
‘YOUR’ Johnson and his government do not attack devolved administrations, if anything they frequently appease one, and have sold another down the river.
July 10, 2021
Andy, the last time I looked at my children’s birth certificates they were not old enough to be pensioners but they voted for Brexit. You really do say some silly unfounded things for a supposed grown up.
July 10, 2021
While the idea has merit it might have been better not to have devolved parliaments in the other nations in the first place. However, it would be too difficult to undo that now.
Northern Ireland with its history of gerrymandering and crooked elections might need special monitoring but demographics are addressing some of those issues anyway.
July 10, 2021
Indeed Blair’s devolution was a disaster he surely did it as he foolishly though it would help Labour in elections. What a fool, he should have asked me. I would have told him the more power you give Scotland then the more power they will endlessly demand and Labour would be done fore. Who in England wants to be ruled by Labour/SNP – not very many!
July 10, 2021
LL
“Indeed Blair’s devolution was a disaster he surely did it as he foolishly though it would help Labour in elections.”
More the fact he did it [devolution] because he’s not English and harbours a deep grudge against England.
July 10, 2021
Totally agree
July 10, 2021
I have taken to watching David Frost every time he attends an evidence session. It is box office stuff in a comedy way.
Yesterday Frost was absolutely eviscerated, completely humiliated, in Stormont when an assembly member pointed out his epic Brexit failure.
Mr Frost looks increasingly lost as the absolute uselessness of his ‘deal’ is repeatedly exposed.
One wonderful thing about Brexit – which I hadn’t appreciated before – is watching how angry Brexitists get about it. It is very funny watching them watching their pathetic project crash and burn. Most satisfying.
Reply You are watching continuing anger that Northern Ireland has not left the EU as instructed by voters thanks to EU actions which go beyond the Agreement
July 10, 2021
This reply is false. The Eu simply wants the Agreement to be implemented. The Agreement requires customs checks between GB and NI. You must know this, Mr Redwood. You voted for it, in Parlaiment (January 2020)
Reply I voted for UK sovereignty as Cl 38 made clear
July 10, 2021
Reply to reply: clause 38 has three points, the second one is:
‘Its sovereignty subsists NOTWITHSTANDING’ and follow points a to d.
So Sir John how exactly do you interpret these points a to d?
Reply As Bill Cash and I explained at the time notwithstanding means we are sovereign and can organise NI/GB trade as w wish
July 10, 2021
So you and Cash think every Treaty the UK agrees means whatever the UK subsequently chooses to want it to mean, whatever its terms? Riiiggghhtt ….
Reply No, they mean what was agreed and recorded and are renounced or arbitrated according to their wording an£D that of the implementing UK Statute.
July 10, 2021
The UK statute is 100% irrelevant to arbitration and interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement. How can you possibly misunderstand this so badly? Who gives you legal advice?
July 10, 2021
Can you explain? Do you think the Uk can sign an international Treaty and then change it without consulting the other party? Do you really think that? (if so, presumably you accept every other country has the right to re-write its Treaties with the UK as suits it) . No one would bother to sign a treaty is this were true
July 10, 2021
You mean like Italy? Signed up to the Maastricht Treaty limiting debt to GDP ratio at 60%?
Were the other countries in the EU asked whether they agreed to Italy’s borrowing, or is it the case that the Commission considers the treaties all at their discretion?
EU Commission sovereign, member countries suzerain.
July 10, 2021
If only you EU fanatics held the EU and other EU countries to the same criteria as you hold the UK there might be some progress.
But you hypocrites never, ever did which is why we left.
July 10, 2021
The blame for the duff deal lies mainly with Cameron, May, Bercow, Benn, Grieve …l and the treachery of many remaoner MPs.
July 10, 2021
Your Brexit is such a huge success you have an entire list of people to blame for it.
July 10, 2021
Andy, yet we are being told we have hundreds of new jobs being created some saying that we are struggling to fill them. A tightening of benefits and the tug away of furlough should sort some of that out. Wage rates are rising, people are having to train again.
HGV company spokespeople are saying we had 100,000 EU drivers in the UK that are missing (what 100,000 individuals each day or 100,000 journeys – over what period? Why does no one ever clarify) we are told they aren’t coming anymore so that’s 100,000 new HGV British drivers that need training at a minimum wage of around £25,000 pa basic and some people were claiming on twitter they were paying £50,000 pa and couldn’t fill the vacancy (which I don’t believe for one minute). 40,000 British HGV drivers are waiting for tests in a backlog – get on with it, let’s rope in the Army training teams.
Frost needs to get tough and we need quid pro quo – no EU musician passports until we get them. And any other things that they are stopping. Can we have a list please John of all the allowances we’ve made that the EU haven’t followed through on.
July 10, 2021
Like your “off to the gulags” list andy and MiC list of people he wants executed.
July 10, 2021
Lifelogic,
The instigator of the deal might be these people – May in particular – but you get to a stage where you have to handle the consequences, rather than look backwards woefully.
Lord Frost talks tough but he is not the one taking the final decision.
Boris Johnson just runs away when taken to task by Sammy Wilson of the DUP in the House of Commons.
Johnson cannot keep running forever though.
July 10, 2021
Ultimately it must be down to the Tory – “Conservative and Unionist” – MPs to force Boris Johnson to sort out the stupid destructive mess that he created and they approved.
And there is only one way to do that, which is for the UK government to withdrew its consent to be bound by the protocol. Not to try to drag its feet and wriggle out of its obligations under the treaty, but to openly denounce it.
So far there are no signs that a sufficient number care enough about Northern Ireland and its place in the United Kingdom to do anything about it, they prefer to continue with Boris Johnson’s lie that by some miracle he managed to extract a great deal from the EU where Theresa May had failed.
I asked whether there is a group of Tory MPs who take a particular interest in defending the Union:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/07/01/open-letter-to-mrs-merkel/#comment-1240665
but there was no reply.
July 10, 2021
‘Ultimately it must be down to the Tory – “Conservative and Unionist” – MPs to force Boris Johnson to sort out the stupid destructive mess that he created and they approved.’
Agreed. Johnson signed up. Then he lied or inadvertently misspoke depending on your viewpoint about borders in The Irish Sea. You cannot keep referencing May’s negotiations and you cannot keep running away from questions on the issue and hope Lord Frost will reassure people.
If the EU organisation want to use a bad deal to punish Britain then you have to recognise this and confront it.
If MPs don’t force Johnson, then the electorate need to do so.
July 10, 2021
Plus of course you watched it objectively. Just the thought of your morning croissants tasting stale because of Brexit does give my morning laugh.
July 10, 2021
Andy
“One wonderful thing about Brexit – which I hadn’t appreciated before – is watching how angry Brexitists get about it. It is very funny watching them watching their pathetic project crash and burn. Most satisfying.”
…..in private, of course.
Mind history does’nt repeat itself Andy.
July 10, 2021
JR
“continuing anger that Northern Ireland has not left the EU as instructed by voters thanks to EU actions which go beyond the Agreement”
No, JR. This has more to do with Boris Johnson’s cowardice than the EU.
July 10, 2021
You couldn’t possibly call the PM’s struggle with the Traitors’ Parliament and their friends across both waters, cowardice.
July 10, 2021
The 2019 United Kingdom general election was held on Thursday, 12 December 2019. It resulted in the Conservative Party receiving a landslide majority of 80 seats.
On 24 December 2020, the UK and the EU reached agreement on a Trade and Cooperation Agreement (the TCA) setting out their future relationship. The UK Parliament passed the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 in one day on 30 December 2020. The TCA has been provisionally applied by both parties from 1 January 2021.
Helluva struggle!
July 10, 2021
I agree, Andy! Frost looked in turn terrified and embarassed. I suppose it was something new for him to be asked “If this Protocol is so terrible and needs changing, why did you negiotiate it, and greet it as a major triumph, in the first place?”. A good question to which he had no answer. Maybe MPs in Westminster could start asking the same sort of questions
July 10, 2021
Because at the time mrs may had agreed the backstop and parliament had passed the surrender act.
July 10, 2021
The reason NI is in the mess it is with Brexit is the WA was agreed at a time when the U.K. was bound by previous incompetent negotiation and continuity remain shenanigans in parliament to the backstop and the surrender act. It’s much better than the mrs may backstop, but it’s still unsatisfactory. But as the EUs behaviour is a breach of both the WA and the GFA it will get sorted out sooner or later, and Lord Frost – who takes a tough line – is exactly the sort of person we need for that.
Did you notice some recent Brexit good news? The U.K. remains the fintech capital of europe. The U.K. continues to attract more venture funding than any other European country. It looks like the U.K. will be the standout major European economy in 2021 and 2022. There has been no exodus of City workers. We have 5.5m EU citizens – probably more – who’ve decided they prefer to live and work in the U.K., outside the EU. (you said they’d all go).
No of course you didn’t.
July 10, 2021
I don’t care about your non-news.
Your Brexit is a disaster.
The only person you are fooling is you.
July 10, 2021
Oooh, you don’t care Andy? Really? You seem to care a lot. Actually you could burst a blood vessel at this rate of not caring.
And in fact it is a “disaster” everywhere we do not have Brexit. BINO is a disaster. So that makes ongoing EU control a disaster. Which is what we’ve been telling you for 5 years. Only just woken up?
July 10, 2021
That expression ‘grumpy old man’ fits him perfectly. Does he not realise his kids generation think middle-age or 50s whiners have one foot in the grave?
July 10, 2021
It’s going to be so funny watching your rage and frustration as it becomes increasingly clear to everybody what utter tosh project fear was.
July 10, 2021
Richard
Your original post was very good.
Only bettered by your response to the childish young andy
July 10, 2021
Andy. Why do you keep going on about it if you don’t care? It’s funny how much it has got to you.
July 10, 2021
Richard1
+1
July 10, 2021
Perhaps JR you could list the occasions when EU actions have gone beyond the Agreement. We data miners on both sides of the Channel can’t find any that were not allowed for in the text of Boris’s Northern Ireland Protocol in Boris’s Withdrawal Agreement.
Other than that, the obvious solution is a re-united Ireland within the EU and the Euro currency. Northern Ireland residents can keep their savings deposits in Pounds until they want to trade them for Euro. Northern Ireland, that was, pays taxes in Euro.
Next, and independent Scotland resurrecting the Pound Scots; and, preferably membership of the EEA agreed prior to independence. Scottish bank deposits remain in Pounds Sterling until they want to trade them for Pounds Scots. Scottish government spends and taxes only in Pound Scots, which will eventually find its market exchange rate.
England’s elected dictatorship form of government, will continue to reprise 18th Century elitism and the governed will keep voting for it Ad infinitum.
Reply The EU is failing to observe the need for our UK internal market to work smoothly, and to not disrupt the Good Friday Agreement
July 10, 2021
A re-united Ireland? The only time Ireland was ever united was when it was all part of the UK. Before then, it was a collection of feuding tribes.
I agree with your aspiration though. I would welcome a united Ireland, together with England, Scotland and Wales, all one British Isles. Not in the EU though.
July 10, 2021
JR, the EU couldn’t give a toss about the UK internal market, the UK is now a “third country” like all the other non EU members the EU has agreements with. Any disruption to the Good Friday agreement is solely due to Boris not implementing his own protocol as signed sealed and delivered, as a Treaty, with the EU.
July 10, 2021
Errrm, the voters of NI instructed the Government absolutely NOT to take them out of the Euroepan Union.
July 10, 2021
The situation as exists is a bit of a Catch 22. The members of the devolved areas of the country can and do cause mayhem when it comes to voting in debates that only concern the English population. The classic, voting to close shops and supermarkets early on Sunday. No impact on their constituents but the opportunity to boast that they were bring the English to account.
That is the weakness in parliament since the devolving of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland their elected members have no interest at all in the debate and what laws are required for the betterment of the English people, it is often used as a tool to show that they are actually doing something to justify their very existance in the house. One party in particular always drags down the level of debate by using it to belittle the rest of the house. EVEN is not a lot to ask for considering what is being and will be forced upon us in the future. It is long overdue that English MPs have the power and right to determine the best path of the English electorate.
Not wishing to add to the national debt I am sure it is not above the bounds of the members to have a system within Westminster that negates the need for a separate English parliament.
July 10, 2021
The first debate you could be having is about the CPS no longer prosecuting illegal migrants. When the hit our South Coast beaches that is an English problem. That’s undermining the HS plans. The CPS must be looking to reduce their work load. Oooooh bless.
July 10, 2021
I am amazed that a Conservative administration is abolishing EVEL (which is a poor substitute for EVEN or an English parliament). The democratic deficit in the UK is shameful. The majority of MPs, Lords and MSM actively avoid using the term England when policies are announced or debated. Instead they insist on formulations of “the country” and imply that policies are UK wide. Naively by refusing a civic and political identity for England, which they fear will undermine the Union, they will lead to its demise.
July 10, 2021
The fear of an English Parliament is that it would drive devolution further across the UK.
However the argument needs to be made that a UK Parliament needs to be set up and not an English Parliament. The English Parliament would be a side effect of setting a UK Parliament up.
July 10, 2021
Cue the inevitable beak up for the U.K. and this would decrease our global influence and turn us justifiably into ‘little’ England not forgetting the unjustified connection between racism and the cross of St George.
You have hung out a theoretical position inviting views including mine that will not be sufficiently informed to make value judgment. Practical costs and benefits would be a start. What actual difference would it mean for the person on the Clapham omnibus? I suspect zero/not a lot.
I would prefer ‘you’ to actually stop the BS and actually take action, not hot air, to sort out things that we know will benefit us, protect the City from the Agreements sell out, real jobs, tax etc are at stake. Repeal the EC bureaucracy that we are told is costing us.
English votes for English only matters, no surprise it surfaces on a day of rampant English nationalism and fervour. Not good when cool objective thinking is needed.
July 10, 2021
Why protect a City that does not protect the UK? The City makes it’s profits fleecing pensioners, savers and the investors on the “Clapham Omnibus” while giving away our commerce and industries for a paltry commission while ignoring the far higher costs to the country as a whole.
I have worked in the City and been it’s victim so I would welcome a cool objective analysis of just how useful the City is to the rest of the UK and the omnibus users – the true returns and the true costs.
July 10, 2021
In a word “compradors”.
Lenin was absolutely right about international capital.It was “fine” when the British Empire was the centre of such things dishing it out,but now we are on the receiving end of it.
July 10, 2021
@Mitchel, perhaps or maybe they are so blinded by greed they simply do not care.
Empires come and go but “we”, the plebs, didn’t benefit from the Empire, the plebs never do.
July 10, 2021
I guess the word victim results in the emotive subjective language.
July 10, 2021
@Nigl
how else to describe being the victim of premeditated law-breaking by officers of the court who were protected by their own “professional” bodies
July 10, 2021
I am genuinely baffled by the refusal of successive UK governments to entertain the notion of equal treatment for England within Parliament, and have obviously missed any explanation or defence of their stance. Perhaps you, Sir John, or one of the rational contributors to this site could enlighten me?
July 10, 2021
The British establishment are at war with the English people, England is the golden goose that supports them all, and they resent it, and are fearful of it. Fearful that the English might reassert themselves pushing their noses out of the trough , so they pursue a policy of divide and rule, and don’t allow the English any sense of identity, unless it is diverted to some frippery like football.
Divide and rule is after all a well tried and trusted British establishment policy , they tried it in Fiji between indigenous islanders and South Asians , left the country in a bit of a mess, but let’s not worry about that. Did it in Malaya, so the country descended into race riots between the Bumiputrans, Chinese and South Asians but no matter. Did it again in Ceylon, and so what if Sri Lanka descended into civil war? Did it again in East Africa , and that didn’t work out too well. And now the policy of divide and rule is coming home , and we get to enjoy the British establishment’s ethnic manipulation.
July 10, 2021
The devolved assemblies are the legacy of the EU’s desire to carve up the UK and remove England as a country off the global map, by dissecting it into regions. Blair had his own agenda when he allowed and created the Scottish, Welsh and N. Ireland assemblies, leaving the people of England to disappear into the metaphorical ether, only to be used as a cash cow. This continues today. This in a nutshell is the problem that exists today.
I am appalled at the way these devolved assemblies receive more English taxpayers money than those who have to pay for it. This has not changed since the supposedly temporary levelling up Barnett Formula was introduced in the 1970’s.
The time is long overdue for politicians to recognize England and its people have the right to expect and receive the same rights as those who live in the devolved areas. Indeed I am now of the opinion, the financial decisions of these assemblies should be subjected to close scrutiny and agreement across the board. That means if Sturgeon and Co funding plans want, for example, continued free prescriptions and further education, it must only be approved by the UK Parliament, purely on the basis the same benefits are affordable across the of the UK.
Only when this is acknowledged and followed through, will the politicians recognize the rights of the English to be treated with the same rights across the board as the rest of the UK.
July 10, 2021
J Bush
+1
July 10, 2021
IMO the reason this has occurred is because for decades most of Parliament were content to just be lazy EU ‘rubber stampers’. Picking up a huge pay cheque, benefits and gold plated pension, whilst not doing the job they are suppose to do. Which is to work in the UK’s best interest and be accountable.
England, which has the largest population and funds their largesse, were fed up being ignored and treated as nothing more than a cash cow, voted out.
How dare they! They must be punished and therein lies the problem.
I challenge any remainiac politician to prove me wrong and go on record stating the English will have exactly the same rights as the devolved assemblies?
July 10, 2021
J. Bush. Totally agree there.
Devolution was an evil policy and part of Blair’s obsession with the EU project.
I wish devolution could be ‘annulled’ ‘repealed’ removed or wound back, whatever it would take.
Failing that I suspect Sir John’s Diary today is the best we can do.
July 10, 2021
So what unifying purpose does the Union serve? The clamour for decisions to be made in the respective countries indicates dissatisfaction with Westminster, itself problematic when Scottish, Welsh, and N.Irish MPs debate and vote on English matters.
Time to begin separation.
July 10, 2021
It is a left wing affectation to hate the English. I have heard the most terrible things said about the English ( specifically) by those who enjoy incredible privilege.
Is it because of our history of conquest? We have been ruled over by those who hate us, Romans and Normans and then duplicitously led into the servitude of our old European enemies. Or because our royal succession, in a move worthy of the EU, was subverted, when they deposed James 2?
Seems a bit rich to me that in a time of politically correct lunacy the English tribe is the only one that can not only be ignored but positively discriminated against. Since the 18th century our customs and homelands have been relentlessly destroyed. And it continues.
Lingering terror of our true potential maybe?
July 10, 2021
Romans and Normans? what about Angles, Saxons, Vikings, Danes, Huguenots, Dutch, … ?
What a pile of piffle and what type of ‘pure’ English person do you think you are? And what is your true potential, mate? Sitting in front of the telly shouting ‘England England’.
July 10, 2021
You know Hefner that is a very strange comment I know lots of Turkish people and 2nd and 3rd generation immigrants that are very proud of now being English and will shouting on Sunday with the rest of us, in fact a lot of them are more willing to vocalise their love of this country. What’s worse to me is people like you.
July 10, 2021
What an excrescence of anti-English bile you put forth, Hefner. DNA research indicates that the majority of modern natives of the British isles have between about 70% and 90% of the original DNA of the post ice age settlers in these islands. That’s not “pure” (who is?) but it’s a lot closer than the anti-English shout about in front of their tellies as they gullibly absorb the anti-English piffle of the BBC and the rest of the MSM.
July 10, 2021
Well done NickC
July 10, 2021
Yes, the English are basically the same as the Celts.
Especially those in Elmet, now mainly W. Yorks.
July 10, 2021
hefner, are you as rude and insulting about the Scots who also have a mixed heritage. Or do you reserve your hate for the English.
July 10, 2021
Hefner
“……what type of ‘pure’ English person do you think you are? ”
That varies, since we English still have a so-called class based society, despite what socialists would tell you.
But we are all the ‘Island Race’.
July 10, 2021
Dear me!
I have looked and looked but can’t find the word “pure” in what I wrote.
I was merely asking why the left hate the English.
Maybe you could answer that question?
Watch your blood pressure M8!
July 10, 2021
EH, Sorry , not ‘pure’ English but ‘English tribe’. And I guess without my comment none of your supporters would have noticed your vocabulary.
Very interesting experience, indeed.
And I do not dislike anybody except people who go on for years calling up at regular intervals the ghost of rampant nationalism to divert people’s attention from the continuous failings of the Government.
July 10, 2021
Again. I did not say that you dislike anyone.
I just asked if you know why the left hate the English.
Actually …I have remembered. It is because ( it is said) the English chose to go and get slaughtered in the trenches for King and country in 1914 rather than submit to communism. How they have been repaid!
Is that too simplistic an answer?
I wonder what they will choose this time!
July 10, 2021
Hefner, so you hate all the Scots, all the Irish and all the Welsh and all the French after all they have been rioting regularly against their government!
July 10, 2021
Surely a better strategy would be a PR operation to spell out to the Scottish populace that independence would mean losing it within five minutes, because they have no currency and they’d have to join the Euro – assuming the EU would have them. HM Dockyards and HMRC would also be lost. Additionally there will be no access to English airspace or territorial sea areas.
And of course the money from English taxpayers stops.
The Scottish people need to be clear that no good will come of voting to be led by racist crackpots.
Alternatively why not just bring back the treason laws.
July 10, 2021
I’d prefer some of our ‘spokespersons’ went public saying England needs the Scottish to help our economy.
Certain to raise the Indyref vote significantly !
July 10, 2021
steve. +1
I’m sure there are other things the Scots would lose as well as those you list.
Plus, I’ve never seen the SNP distinguish between the call for Independence and the call for rejoining EU.
Surely those are two quite separate ideas/policies.
July 10, 2021
EVEN might be a solution – but I’d rather we did not have peacock thrones in Scotland or Wales. They are disruptive.
I’d prefer to see these parliaments lose their power as they have shown themselves incapable and anti-Britain.
It is time the UK parliament ruled over the whole of the UK – by all means lets have debating chambers, but when England has to subsidise the Scot’s then not only should England have the final word, it should be supreme
July 10, 2021
Bryan Harris. Precisely. What a good idea. Let those ‘Parliaments’ LOSE THEIR POWER.
There you are Sir John. That’s the way to go. Divest them, bit by bit, of their powers until they are Debating Chambers, simply offering advice to the Westminster Government. (Bit like the quangos really.)
July 10, 2021
Equality and fairness means England must have its own Parliament or the devolved parliaments should be scrapped.
If the Prime Minister is unwilling to recognize England, will be please cease draping Downing Street and himself in the St George’s flag?
(The Euro football competition the Prime Minister glories in presents a new source of resentment since the SNP will never forgive England for winning should we do so.)
July 10, 2021
Sir John used to be a proponent of English Devolution. It seems he has backtracked.
Scotland, Wales and N. Ireland have their own governments deciding on their own policies. England has nothing. This is the true democratic defecit.
650 MP’s sitting in Westminster decide both UK reserved decisions and purely English decisions. How can it be fair within a Democracy that a Scottish MP can vote against free prescriptions (for example) within England. Yet his home country Gov. votes for them in Scotland.
I have previously suggested, Westminster should remove all non English constituency MP’s and become the parliament for England. Scrap the House of Lords and turn it into a UK parliament for reserved matters only.
Not only would this balance Devolution but would make some financial savings by reducing the amount of MP’s and retiring over 800 Peers.
Of course all this is too radical for our inward looking governing class. However there is an alternative way. Support Scottish independence (I do) Eventually the UK will dissolve to it’s constituent parts and England will be free.
July 10, 2021
Agree 101% Old Albion except John has never supported equality for England, ie. an English Parliament. He only supports the wearing of two hats by 533 self serving UK MPs squatting in English seats who have already let England down so badly by not uttering one word of protest when his Government discriminates against England. They have always and will always put their beloved union before England.
July 10, 2021
As Arrigo Sacchi (Italian coach whose team lost on penalties in the 1994 World Cup) said: ‘Football is the most important of the least important things in life’.
July 10, 2021
Why should England and the people of England be treated differently from every other nation in the world? It is an arrogance held by Unionists who think they can provide for us better than we could provide for ourselves. They are not English yet claim to speak for us in the argument. It is a form of colonialism and must be ended.
July 10, 2021
+1
July 10, 2021
Steve
Now that is what you call a strategy.
To quote Paul Daniel’s “You are going to like this. Not a lot “
July 10, 2021
UK votes for UK needs please. I’m glad not to be in Wales, Scotland or NI, with an extra tier of useless government. If more devolution is needed, then devolve it to the local councils. How about local councils keeping all the business rates they collect, rather than sending half of it to central government? That would give them more incentive to develop business and enterprise, rather than the incentive to expand sink estates so as to claim more benefit.
July 10, 2021
Good morning.
I have expressed my views enough times here already, and look at where we are. What little crumbs you MP’s, the majority owing their jobs to the English electorate, you give, may now be taken away. I have therefore come to the conclusion that, they only way forward is to support the Nationalist Parties and hope that, by they gaining their independence, I may gain mine.
So bring on Indy’ Ref’ 2.0
July 10, 2021
+1
July 10, 2021
This is the wrong way round. Whenever I watch the proceedings in the Scottish and Welsh Assemblies, I am reminded of parochial corruption, of jumped up town councillors with very little to do. The Blair Devolution was wrongly conceived as it tried to reproduce Westminster Government at regional level, and the result was a an embarrassing farce. It should have given power to local government, not imposed a quasi national assembly between it and Westminster.
July 10, 2021
I am pleased to see our host returning to this subject, although, sadly, there is no sign of the “Speaking for England” header – yet.
Like all governments since Blair, this one is running scared of the Scottish Nationalists. Why ?
I don’t believe the canny Scots will vote for Independence. They know at heart that their economy is a basket case and Sturgeon and Co have no answer to their huge deficit, Currency or Border issues. Sturgeon knows full well that she has no chance of rejoining the EU unless she can reduce the deficit to below 3% of GDP : at least £7bn a year. Osbourne’s austerity decade ? They haven’t seen anything yet.
Boris should call Sturgeon’s bluff by giving her a second referendum sooner rather than later.
Instead, we have Gove suggesting that the modest little measure of EVEL is upsetting the SNP and should be abolished and the hated and expensive Barnett Formula continues to divert English taxpayer’s money to meet the deficits of the three devolved provinces to the tune of more than £38bn a year ! English taxpayers should be made aware that the English deficit is less than half of our contribution to the Overseas Aid budget.
There are criticisms that making an English Parliament consist of English MPs sitting at Westminster would create “second class MPs” of those from the devolved provinces. That is nonsense. They are already “second Class MPs” because they are getting full pay for only doing half of the job, with a whole extra layer of MEPs, MSs and MLAs to take care of much of their constituency matters. Nor do they have responsibility for any of the devolved matters.
Reply I did not campaign in the last election on the Speak for England pledge.
July 10, 2021
Chris S
“I don’t believe the canny Scots will vote for Independence. ”
….so give the vote to us and we can do it for them.
July 10, 2021
I am aware of that, but if you still support the idea of an English Grand Committee, why do you not openly continue to “Speak for England ?”
July 10, 2021
In a perfect world everyone would be happy but we live with historic legacies proven to be practical ways of give and take despite the Roman legal legacy of challenging.
The more recent experiments of devolution have proven to be wasteful, divisive and useful to our enemies. United we stand was how how David versus Goliath the Britain of my youth inherited.
It seems today our National confidence is being undermined by woke-folk and other useless idiots.
Sir John is rightly a proud Englishman as I am too and I find it depressing so many in different areas complain as if they lived in a Third-World country where life hangs by a thread daily.
July 10, 2021
I realise you have written on Test and Trace but that is not the same as the shambles surrounding our holiday and international travel since the Shapps announcement. Bare in mind that some 60,000 will attend Wembley on Sunday with no requirement fo tests hours before you enter, hours after you exit or a few days after you exit. Nor is there a requirement to have been double jabbed as far as I am aware. Never mind the thousands in public and private gatherings
Then we come to holiday makers. They can fly to Spain having been double jabbed but prior to return must obtain a negative test result. Then on return must have two more negative tests. Only politicians and civil servants could dream up such a bucket of worms. Holiday makers own little NI Protocol, ensuring they have a stressful and expensive time, and the whole industry staggers to get itself off the ground.
Common sense suggests that returning holidaymakers should get themselves tested at a free test centre, but only if they detect any symptoms. What is the genetic code that qualifies so many ministers for the pissup in a brewery club. Do they ever sit down and consider the insane consequences of their announcements.
July 10, 2021
The Government doesn’t want the little people to go on holiday. Foreign holidays will be reserved for the rich. Just wait for the climate change proposals to kick in. The EU is bringing in a climate change fuel tax on commercial airlines but private jets are exempt. Expect Boris to follow suit. This pandemic has allowed politicians to bring in changes that would never have been approved in normal times. Why people vote for the current main parties is beyond me.
July 10, 2021
I am in agreement wit you: EVEN it should be, not the loaded EVEL. I am shocked to learn it was a deliberate alteration.
And while we are about it, why are we not dispensing with the Brussels tax, VAT? We only had to pay it in the first place because certain continental countries wouldn’t pay their other taxes. 80% of what was gathered went to the Commission and the rest in administration. So what is the point of it now? It is a tax on the poor which they don’t necessarily realize they are paying, therefore does not serve the purpose of giving them a conscious stake in government spending as voters. If it were dispensed with, building and repairs would benefit; the whole economy would benefit; investment here would increase; and the poor would benefit most.
July 10, 2021
And of course small business would benefit hugely from not having to do all that admin. and keep itself below a certain level of economic activity. This has been demoralising for honest people.
July 10, 2021
Sir John has often stated he supports the removal of some VAT. Unfortunately he seems to be alone.
In fairness to the current Gov. Covid has caused an enormous drain on (dis)UK finances and hopes of any form of tax cut may well be some way off.
July 10, 2021
Disagree – if indeed ”Covid has caused an enormous drain on UK finances”
Then we’d cancel HS2……we must’ve loads of money
July 10, 2021
Hot little printing presses!
July 10, 2021
Our first alteration of VAT away from EU alignment (level playing field) will be the first step in ‘brexit’, I’ve yet to see a single benefit of leaving apart from giving the French free fishing rights for 8 years, cutting off NI from the UK and still paying the EU £40bn….oh there all EU benefits
July 10, 2021
I agree that while thingsa re as they are, EVEN is better.
However, my preference would be to reverse devolution. And yes, I realise that’s an uphill task but “the longest journey starts with but a single step” and all that. The question would then be: what are the steps?
July 10, 2021
I agree there should be proper democratic representation for English MPs over laws for England. Scotland and Wales are over-represented with both too many Westminster MPs plus their own parliaments. This has been brought into sharp focus by the implementation of Pandemic laws and restrictions which is going to be shown to be even more nonsensical as they are relaxed. Scots and Welsh MPs show a complete lack of integrity in voting on purely English affairs.
Although a separate chamber would be more expensive it would be best to have the 4 nations all having the same own parliaments rather than England having a different system.
July 10, 2021
I wouldn’t want the expense of an English parliament. There are so many tiers of governance now it is ridiculous and a total waste of money. We have so many officials lining their own pockets and our services don’t increase but our bills do. I’d rather cull the whole lot and remove mayors, police commissioners, the Lords, and the myriad of quangos.
Why our government keeps giving more money and power to the devolved parliaments is beyond me. Why should the English taxpayer subsidise countries that seem to hate us giving them more perks than the rest of us?
I do agree that only English MPs should have a vote on English matters. As English MPs have more work to do they should be paid more.
July 10, 2021
Christine,
Agreed. More political patronage and jobs for the chumocracy.
Letting only existing English MPs debate and vote on English matters would address these issues though
July 10, 2021
Government of England…I wish
We still haven’t full Government of the UK – We’re still in the EU by Protocal and Trade & Cooperation Agreement
July 10, 2021
Sir John, I agree with you.
We are always promised less government not more.
The neglect of devolution was to not complete it. I have said this before on your site Yorkshire has a greater population than Scotland, and wales and NI for that matter. As with most English counties they are in a better position and more capable of serving their electorates than the monolithic HoC.
in Scotland there are some 35 counties all more capable of serving local needs than the Edinburgh administration.
The point being is that central government is for coordination internally not dictating on size fits all policies. Central government is to look after the UK affairs externally. All internal management should default to a minimum of county level. Then should, as will happen, if there is a need to pool to get things it can simply be bumped up a notch. Some small populations in Scotland might if they desire find a Edinburgh domestically has a purpose, but is is not a one size fits all situation – most Scottish counties can do a better job at a local level than either London or Edinburgh. Its not the Scots requiring devolution from the UK its their assembly that is looking for a job. Just as in the UK under EU rule the HoC started to interfere in local matters as externally they had no purpose.
July 10, 2021
As a starting point the Barnett Formula should be awarded to all Counties in the UK on the same reasoning and same purpose. But seeing the whole of the UK as one, and redistributing what is taxpayer money on the basis of need equally is what creates a fair and equal society. If the Counties then want to pool/pass up to their administration centers that should be their choice.
The current well meaning project is abused and manipulated beyond it purpose. Just as was highlighted this week with the Covid Fund for Business – everything suggests it doesn’t arrive at its target.
Will the Boris cabal bother with equality and fairness? No, its all about their ego, grandstanding and being WOKE with a virtue message
We need a real Conservative Government
July 10, 2021
There is far too much decision making by Westminster which used to belong at the county or local level and should devolve again. Health and Education are areas where the Westminster wrecking ball has been highly active and has led to us falling well behind our continental neighbours in provision and choice in the public sector.
July 10, 2021
I am still amused that we have a UK Health Minister that has no authority outside of England, similar we have other equally paid ministers that are NOT able to function as UK Ministers – that is how daft is that.
July 10, 2021
@NotA# … that is how daft the system is.
July 10, 2021
I would prefer to see Blair’s devolution reversed. We don’t need 4 governments for the UK. The EU, with the assistance of Boris, have already messed up Northern Ireland. No doubt they have their hopes pinned on a fully devolved Scotland which they can annex and use to cause us more problems. This was the United Kingdom which should be restored and defended against all comers.
eu, wit the
July 10, 2021
Swords to ploughshares.
Covid visors to food trays.
Whoever 🤔 was in charge of PPE procurement bought TOO MANY.
And cheap at the price…how many £billions was it?
July 10, 2021
We should surrender our marks under an amnesty, and hand them into the NHS procurement bins for reuse in the NHS
July 10, 2021
masks
July 10, 2021
Lol!
Oh yes.
I believe people have been posting them to number 10?
July 10, 2021
One reasonable way out of English Laws for England, is for there to be one Parliament and one government for the whole of the UK.
As it stands some in the UK government/cabinet only have authority in England, they do not serve Scotland, Wales or NI or have any authoritative position in these devolved regions. Either those positions in the UK government should not exist as part of the ‘UK Government’ or alternatively those appointed by other administrations should report to the UK Minister and be part of serving the UK as a whole.
You can’t have a partial United Kingdom.
July 10, 2021
When you think of our leader’s perception of how Government should work we are continually faced with knowing that basic thought and capabilities are lacking.
If the MsM is to be believed, if a handful of millionaires’ that for a change do what they are paid to do at Wembley Stadium, the Government could announce an additional Bank Holiday.
Yet 455 service men lost their lives in a war Afghanistan, those they leave behind get little or nothing. They in part lost their lives from being undermanned and poorly equipped for the task set by successive Governments, more intent on ‘grandstanding’ than doing a job properly.
So in this Governments terms well healed millionaires’ must be celebrated, squaddies just be forgotten.
To Government, keep demonstrating that you are serious about your version and drive for this ‘them and us’ equality and divide, and you will send us into the clutches of the looney left once more.
July 10, 2021
We got to make argument that Scotland is either comoletely part of UK or it is completely independent. The situation we are in is absurd. If we lived back in time of William Wallace, I’d support full independence. But this 2021. Not Braveheart.
July 10, 2021
If Nichola Sturgeon wants to help Scotland do it as a Tory MP or as a Liberal or Tory MP inside Westminster. I just find her whole SNP thing absurd / a fantasy. Maybe I’m wrong.
July 10, 2021
Perhaps you fear an English Parliament because it would be embarassing for Whitehall if the Scots, Welsh & NI devolved institutions were joined an English parliament in opposing whatever Westminster was up to?
July 10, 2021
“joined an English” should read “joined by an English “
July 10, 2021
If it is UK democracy to have an NI, Welsh and Scottish Parliament then there is no alternative but to have an English Parliament with only MP’s elected by English Constancies sitting therein (Of course the MP’s themselves need not be pure English 🙂 )
But this is strongly linked with just having a UK parliament for Federal and International Government
Move the English Parliament to the Centre of England. Must be some fine old building to use. The existing house of commons and the Lords could be knocked into one for an elected Higher House to run the UK and be a check on the country Parliaments. There is not justification for an unelected House of Lords in a democracy.
A lord/lady could be elected to any of the Parliaments if she or he chose to run for election. We would actually make a saving in the number of persons in “Government” if we no longer have MEP’s and the Lords.
July 10, 2021
Every discussion here turns into attempts to reopen Brexit. What ought to be obvious retort to that is that Brexit is a done deal and cannot be undone. The less obvious answer is that Brexit can be as “done” as we like, but that does not prevent the EU continuing to try to undo it.
The motives for the EU to continue to undo Brexit are obvious. Germany wants physical control over its export markets. Inside the EU they have achieved that via the euro, which removed monetary sovereignty from Germany’s European trading partners, meaning that Germany controls their fiscal and economic policies as well as their German imports.
The fly in the ointment is the UK, which by leaving the EU not only impacted the EU politically but removed a significant chunk of the European market, plus an even bigger chunk of its financial and even military strength, from German control.
If you want a simple explanation of German revanchism, we are Germany’s Taiwan. Germany – which now includes the rest of the eurozone – is the giant economy, like China, but the UK is where the high tech action is, and the UK’s financial independence enables it to act as the portal for anglo-saxon influences which contradict the corporatism that Germany has chosen for is model.
We can expect this attempted subversion of UK sovereignty to continue for ever – what has Germany to lose, after all? – or we can make a conscious decision to put as much new blue water between us and Europe to make it clear that we are no longer Europe’s neighbour and that Europe is no longer our default counter-party. It’s our decision and it won’t be decided until we stop trying to be honest partners. You cannot be an honest partner with hostile crooks.
July 10, 2021
John, here’s an idea. Why don’t you propose we English are asked if we want a parliament, you know, in the same way every other nation in this so called union has been asked more than once. What are 650 self serving UK MPs afraid of I wonder.
July 10, 2021
Contrived acronyms abound Sir John, and I think we’ve all had our fill of those these last 15 months, courtesy of Johnson’s Junta, S.A.G.E. (…you see what they did there ?!) SPI-B and SPI-M.
We also have the VERY contrived R.E.A.C.T. group too now.
Enough! Save for two more perhaps :-
C.L.O.T. (Corona Longevity Organising Team)
P.R.A.T.S. (Pandemic Resurgence and Transmission System).
Perhaps your readers have other, better suggestions for those two groups?