The Union of the UK

The government’s decision to unbalance our constitution further by removing English votes for English laws shows a lack of understanding of the politics of the Union. They seem to accept Gordon Brown’s view that the Union is only threatened in Scotland, and that it can be preserved in Scotland by giving in to SNP demands for more devolution. Any observation of the history of the Union since 1997 should tell you how wrong that was.
In my book The Death of Britain? in 1999 I argued that Brown’s devolution would provide a platform and more causes for the SNP. There is no amount of devolution which will satisfy them, as they wish to split from England. I also argued that the EU’s wish to strengthen the devolution of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and to wipe England off the map, balkanising it in a set of unloved regions would further undermine the UK. As I expected the English regions failed to win popular support, so Labour in office lost the only referendum on having elected regional government they dared to table. The EU nonetheless persisted in demanding regional plans and grant schemes whilst refusing England the place at the table it offered to Scotland and Wales. As we proceeded with Brexit it also became clear the EU wanted to detach Northern Ireland from Great Britain and wished to assist the Republican cause and support the Irish Republic.
The government should grasp that Brexit helps our Union. The first threat to it arises not in Scotland but in Northern Ireland, given the EU’s wish to distort the Agreement with a view to disrupting GB/Northern Ireland trade and wider relations. The UK government needs to push back firmly, and assert its rights under the Agreement to ensure our internal market runs smoothly and well. By taking back control of fishing, farming, trade, internal market and the subsidy and transfer schemes the UK Union can do good, working with the many Unionists in all parts of the country.
The problem of Scotland has to be tackled by winning the arguments against the SNP and demonstrating continuing support for the clear view expressed in the recent referendum. Every time the UK government gives in to the SNP it provides an argument for floating voters to back the SNP to demand more. You cannot compromise and reach agreement with people who fundamentally disagree. The SNP treats almost every debate in the UK Parliament as an opportunity to play up its case for secession. The SNP needs to be reminded that they claim to speak for the people yet they have lost two important referendums designed to settle our constitutional issues. As they do not accept the result of either referendum they appear in Parliament as an anti democratic force permanently complaining about the very country Scotland voted to stay in in 2014.
65 Comments
July 11, 2021
Good morning.
But we are now out of the EU so we can now get rid of all those Mayorships that the Conservative Government created ?
Well just keep giving them referendums until they get the right answer and all our problems are solved.
Simple !
July 11, 2021
The Scots have only been interested seriously in separation since the Tories started to inflict their loathsome and inimical politics and policies upon them.
Everything was fine post WWII with the consensus until then.
We discuss the Scottish Enlightenment. There is no similar English heading.
July 11, 2021
How about poor old Bonnie Prince Charlie?
July 11, 2021
There is no union. It is dead.
The British political class colluding with external forces both in the US and with the EU is directly responsible for this most heinous of crimes against the sanctity of the United Kingdom
You belong to a party that is directly, working with all parties especially Labour, responsible for what we are seeing. I cannot understand how you can verbally oppose what is happening and yet remain an MP and a member of a party that has roundly and cynically betrayed the constitutional and territorial integrity of this nation
Politicians enjoy their cake and they love to gorge on it. Farage understood that this state of affairs cannot ever be justified
July 11, 2021
Are we not living under what is effectively a dictatorship?
Democracy and parliament have been totally sidelined.
At some point a coup was achieved and in order to do anything about it ( if anyone wants to) a large body of support needs to build. And many MPs are still cowering under the terror of plague.
Johnson and his crew have brought only-for-emergencies laws to bear, using them in a most corrupt manner.
Maybe those who oppose the tyranny should research some archaic laws to combat this?
Or just ACTUALLY stage a rebellion?
If Johnson dismantles the union…surely it is at the behest of the EU?
July 11, 2021
Let’s hope that England win today, and that if so then the other UK nations will share in that pleasure too.
Gareth Southgate’s marvellous outlook could not be more different from the Tories’ and from their thralls’ here, and if his side win then he will be given endless opportunities to expound it to the nation.
It could mark a popular turning-point away from the wretched, niggardly, Tory brexit path that we have been on for some years.
So come on England!
July 11, 2021
The SNP are like a disease. There is no cure so it will line cancer ultimately xonsume itself.
You only have to watch and listen to wee krankie to see she is unhinged.
They have made a complete mess of running devolved institutions but she still blames Westminster
As for Northern Ireland as long as you keep the protocol there will be trouble.
It has no place in a sovereign nation
No other country would tolerate it.
July 11, 2021
+1
July 11, 2021
+1
July 11, 2021
Fiction and fantasy. The EU has never for one moment tried to wipe England off the map. And the border between NI and GB was freely accepted by the UK, it was the oven ready deal you voted for. We have left the EU but you still can’t resist making up fairy stories about how it harms Britain. It doesn’t, try blaming the Conservative governments that have run this country for over a decade
July 11, 2021
‘It doesn’t harm Britain’
What a dead eyed EU way of looking at things. It is threatening the peace process which took donkey’s years to obtain and the people of NI (you presumably don’t regards them as British) cannot get supplies they want in their supermarkets, and for what? Is a few sausages and minced beef really going to bring down the EU single market? It’s childish, it’s ridiculous, it’s beyond parody, but still some people think it’s reasonable. As far as breaking up England is concerned, perhaps you could give us a short lesson on the regional numbering scheme the EU wanted to impose, if you know anything about it of course, as most Remoaners have no clue about the EU they idolise.
July 11, 2021
So a Conservative policy (EVEL) is replaced by a Labour/SNP policy – scrap EVEL.
Anything new here?
July 11, 2021
All the time that the people of England see all the freebies handed out to Scottish people with what is fundamentaly their money the SNP will strive harder by demanding more to increase the unrest. They have always been over funded and to hear that Mr Gove has implied that if ever the Scots got independence the Barnet Formula could well remain in one shape form or another begs belief. Why is there a perception that Parliament always back off from confrontation and just keep handing over our money?
July 11, 2021
+1
July 11, 2021
Turboterrier
And Gove is ?
Yes, you guessed correctly – he’s Scottish.
July 11, 2021
Why? Because the government contains people like Gove, over-promoted incompetent who Boris needs to keep sweet in order to keep his position.
July 11, 2021
You first need to accept that the EU is a malign entity. They did their best to divide and dilute the UK when we were part of the EU and continue to do so, specifically using NI as their play thing.
Robust dismissal should be our tactic over the NI Protocol by using Art 16. I would further, not only dismiss the EUs newly hyped divorce claims, but I would halt any payment at all until normallity returned to fishing and any other barbs they are intent on goading us with. They have to learn the hard way.
Which leaves the SNP and their independence ambitions. The SNP carry within them by the way they act and talk plus the overall incompetent way they run Scotland, the means of their own progressive downfall. Do not give them further ground, they have sufficient with which to hang themselves. Just periodically point out to them all those english props that maintain their existance which would fall away on independence day. The scots will deal with them via the ballot box eventually.
July 11, 2021
+1
July 11, 2021
agricola
As usual spot on the money.
Periodically reminding them doesn’t really cut the mustard, they need to be reminded at every opportunity the government gets.
July 11, 2021
Well said AGRICOLA, time is ripe for our politicians to kick out all eu so called agreements and drop the portcullis of WTO.
We do not need them! Stop being silly wimps, stand up for ourselves.
July 11, 2021
Makes perfect sense to me Agricola (as usual)
July 11, 2021
Agricola hates the EU so much he lives in it.
July 11, 2021
A thriving UK economy would be the best way to promote the Union. Free the people, ditch net zero and other policies which squander public money to no purpose. Less government interference is what is needed.
July 11, 2021
Sturgeon is a BIG supporter of net zero. You only have to look at ll the obscene wind turbines on the hills up there. If Westminster abandoned net zero it would give the SNP something else to beat us up over.
July 11, 2021
Given its apparent politics, is it any wonder that this govt. accepts Brown’s views ( probably on everything)? Remember the strange, scary Labour-holing up in Downing Street? Very reminiscent of this present dictatorial power grab and sidelining of democracy.
No idea why but The Dear Leader seems obsessed with the other similarly left wing one in Scotland.
Is it a competition to be the more draconian?
I suppose that all the MPs have agreed to another extension of the Martial Virus Act?
July 11, 2021
Exactly right.
Ruth Davidson in the Telegraph the other day:- “No Tory should want to privatise Channel Four
Why sell off a broadcaster that adds so much to our cultural landscape while costing the public nothing?”
Because it will raise money for tax payers, will probably be run far better, cannot then become a state liability, and it will become less of a dire tedious, hotbed of bitter, chip on the shoulder, woke, politics of envy socialism perhaps?
What is this dire, socialist, remainer even doing in the Conservative Party?
July 11, 2021
I agree with every word and you were exactly right in your book:- The Death of Britain? – There is, as you say “no amount of devolution which will satisfy them” all concessions will merely be used by the SNP as yet more tools to drive further fissures into the Union. A union that benefits the Scots hugely.
July 11, 2021
Rod Liddle is excellent today, especially on Ofsted V Colchester Royal Grammar School battle. Can we have an education Secretary who will sort Ofsted out properly please. Abolition and firing them all perhaps best? Gavin Williamson is rather unimpressive so far.
July 11, 2021
You discuss what the SNP objectives are, yet do not mention England’s opinion. Take a straw poll and you will find (but you already know, don’t you) that a majority of English wish to have the boil lanced. Give them their freedom and recover all those jobs to England, stop all that funding, and let us smile every time we have cause to remember their sneering.
July 11, 2021
It’s tempting to think like that, when all you see on the news is the ranting of the SNP, purporting to speak for Scotland. Then I remember all those good Scots I have come across, who value our cooperation just as much as I do.
July 11, 2021
Dave Andrew’s
Exactly right there are very many good Scots proud to be Scots and justas proud to be British. Before the independence vote last time a lot of my clients moved their money bought second homes across the border. Canny people these Scots those with most to lose see it for what it is. Those living off of funding just want and demand more
July 11, 2021
Funny how they keep voting in the SNP then isn’t it? Where are all those good Scots?
July 11, 2021
It is up to “those good Scots” to take upon themselves tackling the ranting SNP types and to show us all that Scotland is worthy of remaining in the union.
July 11, 2021
Micky
+1
Fully agree. It’s time to call Sturgeon’s bluff…..give ’em another indyref but make it clear this one will include the English vote. I think you will find she suddenly does’nt want independence.
July 11, 2021
A big fat yes to that post Micky.
July 11, 2021
Brexit doesn’t help your union. Scotland rejects Tory pensioner Brexit. Northern Ireland rejects Tory pensioner Brexit. Wales also now rejects your Tory pensioner Brexit. The vast majority of under 50s reject your Brexit. Brexit – a project of pensioners – has left your Union on life support.
I for one do not consider my English, despite being born in England. I have always been British but since mid 2016 I have also considered myself European. I am proud of the Union Jack and the EU flag but find the cross of St George repellent. It is embarrassing to be English.
Englishness was once about Morris dancing, tea and cricket. But for at least 40 years Englishness has become about fat, bald, drunken, tattooed yobbos sneering and jeering at foreigners. We now have a government of such thugs too.
Compare and contrast the quiet dignity of Gareth Southgate and his team of immigrants with the jeering Brexitist thugs booing national anthems. Gareth & co may be able to reclaim Englishness from the thugs – but this government of thugs will not make it easy.
July 11, 2021
Getting madder and angrier by the day.
July 11, 2021
Andy
“Compare and contrast the quiet dignity of Gareth Southgate and his team of immigrants with the jeering Brexitist thugs ”
Cheap, very cheap even by your bottom-feeding standards.
You really know nothing whatsoever about our values and what we stand for, do you ?
July 11, 2021
Thanks Andy. Your rants get funnier by the day. Oh, how they cheer me up knowing how cross you are.
July 11, 2021
We’re all European, Andy, Britain is part of the continent of Europe. Do keep up!
July 11, 2021
It’s very strange that in these (Woke) days of saying just one ‘wrong’ word, people can be cancelled and even lose their jobs.
However, those same folk – like Andy here – who are so ‘right on’ with all things ‘correct’ can stir up intergenerational discord without finding it in any way odd. What I find even stranger is that (if he’s lucky) Andy will eventually become one of those despised “Pensioners” – although I suppose his defence would be that he didn’t vote Brexit and would never vote Tory. Too late for the former Andy but you can still change colours for the latter…. 🙂
July 11, 2021
Didn’t see many tattooed pensioners jeering at foreigners. And frankly that was Gareth Southgate’s moment to make a stand and call the match off – he had a second chance when English yobs were shining a laser into a foreigner’s eyes.
Imagine the impact that would have had on xenophobics.
That would have been the noble thing for Southgate to do but as with all of them this BLM virtuousness is merely about signalling and compliance – they don’t really believe in it when real action needs to be taken.
July 11, 2021
“I for one do not consider my English…” Andy
That is evident from the quality of your messages posted on this website.
July 11, 2021
Andy,
Allow me, a Conservative pro Brexit Pensioner, to educate you about our flag…. Our flag is Only called The Union Jack when flown on a ship. It is actually referred to as The Union Flag at all other times.
Incidently, why do you describe our England team as immigrants ? I do hope it’s not because some have dark skin, because that would be racist. You aren’t a fat, shaven headed, tattooed thug per chance are you?
July 11, 2021
NURSE!
July 11, 2021
Decentralised decision making works perfectly fine in countries like the USA and Germany. The UK is one of the most centralised countries in the world and reversing devolution will do nothing to improve that.
Brexit is far more of a threat to the current makeup of the UK than any form of devolution. I said to people at the time that I expected the referendum result to mean that the UK would end up going from having 4 constituent countries to 2 (with Ireland re-unifying and Scotland going its own way) within a generation, and so far I am seeing nothing which is changing my mind on making that prediction.
Johnson and Frost were told exactly what signing their deal would mean and they still went ahead and signed it. I fully expect Johnson to go down in history as the Conservative and Unionist PM who, through his own choices, failed to conserve the union.
July 11, 2021
Peter Parsons
“Brexit is far more of a threat to the current makeup of the UK than any form of devolution”
Brexit has nothing to do with it. The threat is Boris Johnson, as you point out further on in your post.
July 11, 2021
Peter Parsons
Watching the Darkest Hour again last night and could not help thinking what the present holder of the office would have done? My god the history books would have been totally different. Double speak, no fire in the belly, no real focus and no guts to go against the flow. How did the country arrive here?
July 11, 2021
The flaw in that argument is that you first have to get it past the people. You will never get it from a NI election or referendum, they want to be British and I have my doubts also about Scotland once the people are educated in just what it would mean. Years of bombs and bullets from the Irish Nationalists did not change that. Currently the Scots get a daily drip feed bile against the English from Sturgeon and her acolytes with no alternative case heard or offered.
The Irish Republic simply could not afford to take NI into their union as it costs so much and Scotland would not be welcome in the EU either, other than as a wedge against the UK as it would be yet another taker, not a giver. At least it would take many years and the joining of the Euro which they don’t want. However, if a referendum on Scotland was held nationwide, I have no doubt the SNP would get their wish the next day, which is why, although it is a national issue, referenda are kept to Scotland alone.
July 11, 2021
They do not exactly pick a reliable figure to follow then — When did Gordon Brown get anything right for us?
As Boris is clearly failing to impress Scotland with his policies he becomes more cowardly by giving into their demands – That is no way to run a Kingdom of separate parts….
We should recognize the bluster that comes from the SNP as hot air – Certainly Boris should know all about that. They do not have the support to make Scotland independent.
The only way to proceed is to implement policies that will unite the UK, not have different policies for each region — Forget all the woke and other destructive policies, concentrate on making Britain boom.
July 11, 2021
Bryan
“As Boris is clearly failing to impress Scotland with his policies he becomes more cowardly”
He does’nt impress us either.
And yes he’s a coward – then he would be, he’s an agent for the EU and an Irish republican sympathiser.
July 11, 2021
Bryan Harris
Making Britain Boom
Not with this leadership and cabinet
July 11, 2021
Devolution to Scotland – as opposed eg to counties within the whole U.K. as suggested by Labour MP Tam Dyell – has been a disaster. One of the many terrible long term effects of the dire Blair-Brown govt. as Dyell and many others predicted all it has done is fuel separatism.
Happily however as we consider the positives and negatives of Brexit, one of the positives is Scottish separatism has become far less likely. They almost voted for it when we were still in the EU and there was seemingly little chance of leaving. The cost of separatism would be enormous now, and the price of joining the EU would be years, perhaps decades, of radical austerity and joining the euro.
In NI it seems support for unification the south is about 30%, and that’s likely to fall as Irish euroscepticsm rises. In Scotland, to keep things in perspective, more people voted for Brexit than have ever voted for the SNP.
So the govts job is to make Brexit a success by making the U.K. the leading European economy for entrepreneurship innovation, investment – and therefore growth. That way we’ll keep the Union together.
July 11, 2021
Well we certainly need to take back control of the Northern Ireland situation having seemingly handed it to the EU on a plate.
Then we simply need to outline to the Scottish people, what exactly Scotland gets from the Union with regards to support: financially, Government Department employment, Security, trade, laws, regulations etc etc .
The majority of the Scottish people are not silly, they are canny, the SNP will eventually run out of steam.
Independence and self Government does not marry up with EU Currency, Finance, Legislation, Rules and Regulations.
July 11, 2021
What’s the role of an MP in the UK Parliament? Is it to throw the contents of their toolbox into the works so the machinery grinds to a halt, or is it to argue for enough of the finest oil to keep their small cog running smoothly within the turning wheel of the United Kingdom?
Provincial SNP MPs have, in fact, been empowered as “spanners” by allowing them the latitude to gratuitously argue in the name of Scotland as a whole. English MPs aren’t so grandiose as to believe they represent England in its entirety, or even a whole county; they simply seek their drop of oil, report the impact it’s made locally and reference how it fits into the broader ambitions of UK plc. The SNP can easily be disempowered by pulling them back into line to focus wholly on their remit as an MP. A job for The Speaker?
July 11, 2021
Johnson sees the Scot Nats as allies in his insane policy is make the UK the Saudi Arabia of wind generation. The CEO of the CCC worked in the Scottish energy office to make Scotland reliant on wind.
The government is also bringing in legislation to control speech and free expression on the internet. Scotland has already introduced these laws. English MPs may resist and the Scot Nats may be needed to push this Orwellian nightmare through.
How SJR can stay in this Bright Blue party that was elected by stealth is a mystery.
July 11, 2021
Interesting, ‘in Scotland … more people voted for Brexit (1,435,166) than for the SNP in 2019 (1,242,380)’. But to really put things in perspective, Richard1, 2,341,585 Scots voted Remain in 2016. How biased can one be, I do not know what your agenda is, but certainly not mathematical accuracy.
July 11, 2021
The referendum was national, not regional. What would you have said if it had gone the other way. Would you have been dissecting counties looking for votes against remaining? You seem to spend a lot of time looking for mare’s nests.
July 11, 2021
Devolution out of control. Now the odious tosser Burnham wants to impose compulsory mask wearing in the Greater Manchester region
Who the hell has legal and constitutional authority over this halfwitted bigot as they roll out their evil agenda to impose control over our lives? It is not for this Labour cretin to make such demands.
Covid Marxism is getting out of control now and someone in either party with a public platform needs to stand up and call it out before it becomes embedded. Demand new laws preventing Commissars like Burnham from acting ultra vires
It seems the aim is for this charlatan PM to outsource his compliance and monitoring agenda in return for more funding.
July 11, 2021
JR, you refer to:
“… the EU’s wish to distort the Agreement with a view to disrupting GB/Northern Ireland trade … ”
but the more correct word there would be “use”, not “distort”, because the UK government and Parliament basically agreed that the agreement would mean whatever the EU said it meant.
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/david-frost-and-brandon-lewis-we-must-find-a-new-balance-in-how-the-protocol-is-operated-1.4610097
“In October 2019 the British government reached a remarkable, indeed unprecedented, agreement with the EU, enshrined in the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland. It was that we would control the circulation of certain goods within our own country, in the interests both of the overriding goal of supporting the peace process and the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, and of protecting the EU’s single market.
The rules by which we do this are set by EU law.”
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/all-options-on-table-if-no-agreement-reached-with-eu-on-protocol-says-frost-1.4616028
“Speaking before a Stormont committee, David Frost said the post-Brexit arrangement to prevent a hard Border on the island of Ireland was a “huge compromise” by London that was “made willingly”.
It was “pretty exceptional” to agree to apply EU law in the North … ”
And pretty stupid, in my opinion, given all that we – supposedly including Boris Johnson during his years as a journalist in Brussels – had learned about the EU over the years of our membership.
July 11, 2021
Despite the full name of the Conservative Party, MPs should seek to remove the stigma currently attached to the Prime Minister, that the loss of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would be a failure on his part. English Nationalism has long been excoriated by the media, the EU and the USA.
Everybody, on the other hand, sees it essential that English taxpayers, like some benevolent colonialist (for which we must be ashamed), subsidise luxuries enjoyed by its fellow countries in the Union.
July 11, 2021
In Conservative Woman this morning –
A plea to parents: You are your children’s last line of defence.
July 11, 2021
What effect will the Online Safety Bill have on blogs like this?
It is very worrying.
Who decides what causes psychological harm?
And what do they care anyway since we have all been imprisoned?
July 11, 2021
John, what products made in the UK are we having issues shipping to our Northern Ireland constituent member? Do you have a list of them? If they are made in the UK to all of the conditions we had as a member of the EU for 40 years why is it so difficult to get them shipping certificates? Other than those goods what else has changed for Northern Ireland that isn’t because Northern Ireland wants to keep an open border with an EU Country, To keep its EU passports, so if it does want that then this is the concession. Why are we getting our nickers in a nack over it? They can stay 100% UK and give up on their onland open border with Southern Ireland but you can’t sit straddling the fence and get the best of both it won’t be available to Scotland should they carry on with their Independence. In their case they would have a hard-line onland border like Switzerland has with closed roads. At the end of it they had their choice of Independence a couple of years ago and these would have been the results, no more free movement of people within the UK and if they remain within the EU the free movement of goods would end too.
Reply Food products in particular that are under time pressures for delivery