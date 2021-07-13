The Northern Ireland Protocol

The Protocol was cobbled together at speed to get Brexit done, on the understanding that it would need clarifying and improving and was temporary. The EU is now seeking to take the agreed proposition that the UK would work to ensure no goods that failed to conform to EU rules would find their way to the Republic from NI and turn it into the EU’s wish to make NI a full and permanent member of the EU single market to the exclusion of parts of its GB/NI trade. This was not agreed, and the loose language of the Protocol allows different interpretations. Some at the time said NI would “get the best of both worlds” being both a member of the UK’s internal market and of the EU’s single market.
Let us take this to a practical level. It is for example about the sausage. Let us suppose the UK comes to have different rules about sausages from EU rules, though for the time being the UK is still using the EU rules it has rolled over into UK law anyway. A British standard banger should be able to move freely from GB to NI to be sold in an NI shop to an NI customer without hindrance. Similarly the UK would be happy for an EU standard sausage to be imported from the Republic and sold in an NI shop.
If a reseller of sausages started to buy sausages from the NI shop with a view to reselling them in a Republic of Ireland shop, the UK authorities would take action to stop such a movement, as that would be a violation of the EU’s single market rules. Were any to get through the UK authorities would notify the EU authorities to take action at the second retailer in the Republic. One way or another the EU’s single market would be safeguarded against the wandering sausage. The way the EU is wanting to act, it is seeking to stop a UK supermarket chain simply routing high quality UK food from GB to NI for sale in an NI shop. The EU always said it accepted that the UK had every right to its own internal market and understood that included NI.
The UK government has been all too tolerant of the extreme interpretations the EU is trying to impose on the situation. The UK has put various ways of proceeding by agreement to the EU, always offering complete support for their stated aim of keeping certain non EU produce out of the EU. The EU has also said it is concerned about relations between the communities of NI, yet its actions are designed to antagonise the Unionists be seeking to break some of their legitimate links to GB. It is time for the UK to make a further move to resolve the impasse by enforcing our internal market movements.
10 Comments
July 13, 2021
Good morning.
“Make in haste and repent at leisure.”
I have grown tired of the excuses as why this and that. The government had 4 years to deliver. We were told that it was our decision and that they, the government, would abide by what we wanted. What we have is nothing what I believed we could have got, and we owe this to the Remainers. Such petulance !
I have no confidence in this government or any part of the Establishment regards this matter. It is going to be a running sore and, I honestly think things will only change once the men of violence begin to take over.
July 13, 2021
Sir John,
40 odd years in the EU, with many experienced insiders on government staff knowing full well how the EU bureaucrats work, and your government produces and agrees this contract, that should never have seen the light of day. Don’t blame the EU, this is Bunter Boris’s cock-up, so own it and fix it.
July 13, 2021
Totally agree with the last line, however the total lack of any attempt to achieve the much trumpeted divergence opportunities gives the game away.
The latest look both ways on Covid is typical of a jelly spined Johnson and NI is no different.
July 13, 2021
It is perfectly obvious that the EU are trying to totally exclude NI from the UK internal market. How else can they ban UK goods and medicines from another part of the UK?
By all means try the ‘diplomatic method’ but you know it will fail, so scrap it! We’ll take the consequences in order to be free of the EU. The alternatives (desired by the EU) would be even worse.
July 13, 2021
The EU wants GB to continue following their rules hence them stating that the problem will vanish if we join the SM and CU. Eschewing a colony of Brussels.
If the government accepts this it will be a colossal act of betrayal. It will also negate any FTAs we negotiate.
They refuse equivalence on financial services so we should invoke article 16 and walk away.
Talking is going nowhere.
July 13, 2021
I think I get it, instead of checking at the border, just wait for an issue to emerge, then deal with the rascal in due course. That would work. In fact this concepts could transform our lives. Instead of asking people to present tickets when they enter a Theatre or Stadium ..just let everyone in and then ,if an issue emerges deal with the rascal in due course. Why not just assume everyone entering the country has a right to do so , should any issue arise, deal with the rascal in due course ?
We would need some kind of wrongun recognising procedure, I favour looking out for bags that say “swag” on them ,and evils laughs ( hooo hoo ho ha ha aha …). Perhaps we can rely on the smugglers to adopt Piratical fashions , wooden legs , parrots …? Mere details; the principle is sound
Honestly I cannot imagine why the EU is being so difficult about this .
July 13, 2021
Why not ignore the Evil Empire and let Northern Ireland trade as it has always done? If that means the oven-ready deal is off, let that be understood before paying over the £40 billion ransom.
The new CBAM trade levies mean UK firms will find it hard to export to the Evil Empire anyway and who is to say more such barriers will not be devised in the near future?
July 13, 2021
What is the extent of clandestine movement of British bangers southwards over the NI/ROI border? Would it be nil? There must be no interference with trade between GB and NI businesses.
July 13, 2021
Moving goods, sausages or whatever, covertly from NI to the Republic or the opposite way is an illegal act and as such can be dealt with by the Guarda and RUC.
The NI Protocol is an EU constructed elephant trap being interpreted by them in extremis to drive a wedge into the UK and at the same time to act as a means of negating any advantages of Brexit. It is just one element in an EU punishment regime for having the temerity to leave their rotten construct. It has absolutely nothing to do with maintaining the Good Friay Agreement. The way the EU are interpereting it is in fact likely to have the opposite effect. This I see as an example of just how cynical they are. They see that regenerating civil war is a legitimate tool in achieving their goal.
It has reached a point of both ridiculousness and real danger such that it has to be halted by cancellation of the NI Protocol, a dangerous construction not fit for purpose.
In any treaty, trade agreement or relationship between neighbours the foundation must be goodwill. The UK has assumed that such has existed in the Brexit process because it makes sense to have a good working relationship between adjacent sovereign powers. It is time for the realisation that this is not the way the EU has wanted it, even if it goes against the interests of their member states. Time to spell out the consequences of their attitude both politically, and financially.
July 13, 2021
We must take NI fully out of the EU just like the rest of Great Britain. It is our responcibility! It must not be British responsibility to protect the eu, that is totally their problem and how they do that within the areas of the eu is not for Britain to worry or bother about.
They are grown ups and should act like one , not like petulant children.