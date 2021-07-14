Who speaks for England

Yesterday in the debate on English votes for English laws I asked the Leader of the House who in the government speaks for England. When the Union government consults the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and NI over an important issue who do they turn to for an English view?
There was no clear answer. The Minister seemed to think devolution of power to Councils and grand Mayors for city regions in England was the way to go. This is just a variant of the EU wish to balkanise and break up England into Euro regions. Labour’s lop sided devolution gave most to Scotland and nothing to England. the government needs to think again. England deserves a voice. I will post my Commons speech this morning.
9 Comments
July 14, 2021
I remember being told Brexit would mean no more blaming the EU. But no, always a new grievance, always a way to play the victim, always someone else’s fault. Very sad to see the politics of blame, god forbid you might ever have a constructive idea
July 14, 2021
While nobody specifically stands apart with the flag of St George the majority of ministers are from english constituencies and realise that the centre of power are the 55 million english electorate. Having to listen to the voices in Parliament of the three devolved nations and be subject to their vote on specifically english matters is unacceptable. The views of the large mayoral regions are relevant and useful to know, the real question is how much power you allow them. Not enough to oppose central government, except in argument I would submit. That should be left to the electorate.
July 14, 2021
If you wish to devolve power, do so by referendum to the electorate. They are the ones you must ultimately satisfy. It may terrify the establishment, but it is democratic as the Swiss demonstrate.
July 14, 2021
Johnson’s true colours slowly being revealed. He’s an appeaser of any issue that presents a threat to himself and his party. He’ll sell England and the English to the most powerful bidder and hope it doesn’t affect him and the dead party he leads.
His backing of Labour’s pro-EU agenda of destroying the very essence of Englishness and England is so offensive, deceitful and abhorrent that even I struggle to comprehend the evil of such a move
I always focus on what he says and what he doesn’t say when you would expect a true leader to step up. He never steps up but will look at the most potent enemy to the Tory party and then appease them rather than take a moral and correct decision. This evil politics is destroying this country and demonising tens of millions
I am convinced that if the voter continues to back these two stains on our nation, Tory and Labour, that they will drag its people into the mire.
When will the voter realise that the two parties and two visions we used to be presented with died in 2010 and now a vote for Labour and Tory is a vote for an evil political class intent on subjugation and obliteration of identity
July 14, 2021
Good morning.
ie Government policy.
Why don’t you ask the people of England what they want ? After all, you asked the other members of the ‘Union’, why not us ?
July 14, 2021
No one speaks for England, and no one sings for England either. At the football match the English team sang the UK anthem, unlike the Scots and Welsh.
July 14, 2021
The fact that English votes are worth less than Scottish votes ( which will not change ) is compounded by the fact that regionally consolidated votes are clearly worth much more in a system with no proportionality. The SNP are players in the UK , who cares what the South East thinks.
We, South Easterners, are being asked to take on mountainous debt, finance politically expedient bungs to the North, bail out Nissan , Farmers and anyone else who squawks.
Our schools are underfunded , our roads a mess our country side carpeted with awful developments, that will not help anyone. Financial Services and other high value sectors based here have got No Deal Brexit while the Government worries about Fishing and Hartlepool. Always ,always, always , we take the hit !
Fishing does not pay for everything. WE DO .
I would ask John Redwood , quite seriously, that for a voter in a South Eastern Constituency can he think of one reason why he should vote for the Conservative Party? Treated as voting fodder and cash cows why should we put up with it ?
Well?
July 14, 2021
You have to wonder why the government thinks they should defer to the views of Councils and Mayors, when many are controlled by Labour with their Marxist agenda. Aren’t the Conservatives meant to be running the country?
July 14, 2021
I reckon Marcus Rashford does a pretty good job of speaking for England. So does Gareth Southgate, Tyrone Mings, Sir Lewis Hamilton.
You know who doesn’t speak for England? The Tory party and the tax dodging Brexitist multi-millionaires who run it.