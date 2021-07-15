The path to net zero in transport

Yesterday the UK government published its 220 page document on how it wishes to transform the way we and our goods get about. At its heart was a contradiction. The early paragraphs promise us “it’s not about stopping people doing things: it’s about doing the same things differently. We will still drive on improved roads, but only in zero emission cars”. The vision is of keeping the flexibility of personal road transport with that still be the dominant way of getting about. There will also be new planes to offer good value flights with carbon free fuels so no need to rein in the holidays abroad.
Whoever wrote that bit did not bother to order a rewrite of the rest of the document. A bit further on we are told the opposite. “We must make public transport, cycling and walking the natural first choice for all who can take it”. We are offered a world of car sharing, car clubs and much less car use, alongside a target that “half of all journeys in towns and cities” are to be walking or cycling by 2030. The plan confirms their wish to end all new diesel and petrol van and car sales from 2030, all fossil fuel lighter HGVs from 2035 and the rest from 2040.
In some areas under direct government control the plan lacks the same crusading energy. We are only offered a net zero railway by 2050, even though it is already heavily electrified. There will still be diesel trains in 2039. We are promised a railfreight growth target which could relieve our main roads and help a great deal in many ways, but there is no agreed one in this document from the government and the railway , currently effectively nationalised. There is no date yet decided for the phase out of fossil fuel buses, with non fossil fuel fleets still at the demonstration city and project stage.
We are told that “We will continue to support demand for zero emissions vehicles through a a (sic) package of financial and non financial incentives”. Given the millions of vehicles they want replaced that could prove very costly.
I am all in favour of more freight going by rail. That requires work on smaller track bypasses and extensions, new sidings and branch lines into industrial parks, and new depots. I am all in favour of new electric cars and vans once they are seen by more of the public as better than the diesel and petrol versions and are attractively priced by the market so they fly off the shelves. More work is needed on this strategy, with more reassurance about what its aims are. Transport is crucial to our lives, central to our food and goods supply, crucial to services provided to us and vital for many of our jobs. People will want to know the change planned does not make these things worse for us.
6 Comments
July 15, 2021
Good morning.
First we must ask – “What is ‘Net Zero’ ?”
To be ‘Net’ there must be a ‘Gross’. Does that mean that there will be ‘some’ greenhouse gas emission’s allowed ? And if so, what and by whom ?
The plan to me is simple. It is to reduce peoples reliance on the car and restrict our ability to move around independently, and not saving the planet. Admittedly the use of the car has grown exponentially since the 1950’s, with cars becoming both cheaper and more reliable, and therefore more numerous. But to many living in rural areas the car is very much an essential part of life. They cannot just jump on a bus, tube or train and go to their local shops and services. What about those people ? Or what about those with limited mobility ?
It seems to me that only the very rich and the elites will benefit from this whilst the rest of us will be corralled into large towns and cities. Not very inclusive is it !
July 15, 2021
The government see a bit worried about the politics of footballers and taking the knee. Wait until the public realise what the mad new zero agenda is. To me it is a moral duty to boo footballers who take the knee to Marxism.
The current global average temperature is below that of 1983, this despite the 38 years of slightly increasing CO2 concentrations.
The solutions they push to reduce CO2 do not really work even in CO2 terms to any significant degree anyway.
As Feynman puts it:- “It doesn’t make any difference how beautiful your guess is, it doesn’t make any difference how smart you are, who made the guess, or what his name is. If it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong. That’s all there is to it.”
July 15, 2021
And there is land available for all railway spurs not to mention planning and purchasing?
I don’t think so.
As for the rest no idea about cost/payment/ technology, typical Boris waffle and B.S.
The town bit maybe but who goes into town much, not me. I can just see senior citizens cycling or walking 3 or 4 miles, not.
Great speech yesterday. Appeasement. Sums up everything this jelly spined government does with a good disease of hubris and spin.
July 15, 2021
Only the voter can destroy the two main party parasites and their vile leaders to stop this descent into a Socialist abyss of command, imposition and dictatorial action of a State that has become a direct threat to our world, our lives and our freedoms
This is no longer about capture politics (though the Tory party is now completely controlled by the race lobby) green issues, diversity fascism, tolerance, racism (and not a white phenomena) and all the other progressive poison we’ve had to tolerate since 1997 but about the construction of a State determined to smash our freedoms and impose itself on every aspect of our daily lives
We can only hope that the electorate will eventually twig when the tax bill arrives and I can only hope that they smash the Tory-Labour construct that has destroyed our once great country, its values and our fundamental nature
July 15, 2021
And in other news, zero leadership on post lockdown, if three haven’t worked a fourth won’t. We need an alternative, like live with it, personal responsibility etc. No surprise use back door I.d. Cards are being worked into our psyche via ‘passports’. Oh yes pubs etc are going to turn away custom if you haven’t got one and there will not be a blizzard of fraud.
So I turn up with my Covid passport, unless I also have photographic evidence, real passport, driving licence, I could have ‘borrowed; my Covid one for a friend. And thirty thousand going to a football match are going to be checked?
Your government is spouting utter boleaux.
July 15, 2021
You describe them as changes planned. I very much doubt it, the ill informed are talking the talk.
Where is the plan for vastly increased electricity generation and more significantly distribution. An ex generating board electrical engineer told me only this week that current distribution equipment would only sustain three Tesla high speed chargers per street in the streets that could afford Teslas. Anything more would be like a very cold Christmas day with everyone roastng turkeys, the system could not take it.
You deprive people of their personal mobility by herding them onto our trains, buses, bikes and their footleather and you are in big political trouble. Add to this the cost you will heap upon them and the trouble becomes a political disaster. I liken it to giving any member of our government the personal task of creating an effective Covid vaccine. It would be pissing into wind.
Assuming you had the electricity to charge all these vehicles, how are you going to do it for the great car park of vehicles that live in the streets of our cities. Cables running everywhere, competition for a parking space increases to more competition for one with a charging point. It will vastly increase the range of criminality. I will personally hang onto my very efficient diesel, already ahead of european requirements, until such time as Toyota for instance are producing hydrogen fueled small and medium vehicles in volume at acceptable prices. They have already started at the top end. Both Shell and BP are looking at hydrogen distribution I read.
Our governments drive to green is a supertanker run by a drunken crew who have forgotten their destination and how to get there. Not surprising as they lack masters tickets, but think the law is the solution while failing to realise that real lawyers make a very good living well away from the HoC.