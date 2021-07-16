My speech during the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol

As long ago as 2016, the British people voted to take back control. We voted to re-establish our sovereignty. The last Parliament sought to subvert and undermine that view. In 2019, given the opportunity, the British public voted again, by a substantial margin, to take back control. They elected, with a decent majority, a Government of a party pledged to do just that, and this Government moved with speed and purpose to take back control. Unfortunately, we still need to debate this matter today because of the conduct of the European Union. There is outstanding business. We still have not taken back proper control in Northern Ireland or over our fishing grounds. I am glad to take the opportunity provided by this Back-Bench debate to urge the Government to fully implement the mandate of the British people given to them both in the referendum and in the general election to take back that control.
I have been angered, but not surprised, by the conduct of the European Union. There is a long history of the European Union antagonising neighbours and potentially friendly states and attempting to use distorted, twisted or simply wrong legal arguments to force things in its own direction against the interests of its neighbours. The EU, in the long negotiations with the UK, always said that it respected the UK’s wish to restore its sovereignty and did not wish to deny it, and yet here we have a case where the EU is trying to wrestle our sovereignty away from us in an important part of our country. The EU always promised to respect our internal market, as is reflected in the agreements that we are currently discussing, yet now it wishes to hijack it. It wishes to divert a substantial proportion of GB-to-Northern Ireland trade to the EU for its purposes against the spirit and the letter of the agreement.
Above all, the EU promised to respect the peace agreement. It went on and on about an imaginary border that the UK had no intention of making more complicated or more difficult, and denying the actual border that was already there that was necessary for its purposes and the UK’s purposes for taxation, currency and regulatory matters. It has gone out of its way to antagonise the loyalist majority community in Northern Ireland. That is the very opposite of working with us to promote the peace and to reduce the tensions within those important communities.
So what should we do now? Our Government have shown enormous tolerance, restraint and flexibility. I make no secret of the fact that I would not have shown as much flexibility or restraint as they have done, because I am already very angry about the EU’s conduct. But they are right that we need to show that we have tried to negotiate a settlement. I hope they will have one more go at trying to get the EU to agree to a common-sense approach to these border issues whereby proper trade can be sustained and promoted so that GB-NI trade is also restored and not interfered with by the EU, because that was never part of the idea behind the original agreement.
I hope the Government will have success in these matters, but we do need to be ready now, as soon as possible, to make our own decisions and to make our own moves if the EU is not yet ready to negotiate a sensible solution. There are several on offer in this debate and in the discussions that have been held over the years. The agreement makes it clear that we can indeed move unilaterally and assert our sovereignty where our internal market is being violated and trade is being diverted, and where there are other failures by the EU to comply with the agreement, which are now several and manifest.
I say to the Government: do not delay over the whole of this summer. Take action now. The trade is being diverted now. The community sentiments are being disrupted now. The peace agreement is being wobbled now. The sovereignty of the United Kingdom is being deeply infringed now. There is plenty of evidence for that, and a good case can be made in the court of world opinion for those who are interested. But this is, above all, a matter between the Government and the British people—the people of the United Kingdom as a whole. We, the Parliament of the United Kingdom, owe it to the people of Northern Ireland to ensure that they are fully part of our single market and country, just as we wish them, with us, to have friendly and good trading relations with the EU.
But if there has to be a choice between peace and our internal matters on the one hand, and our trade with the EU on the other, of course we must put Northern Ireland, peace and the integrity of our country first, whatever threats the EU may make. The EU is the disrupter of trade; the UK is the promoter of free trade worldwide. The EU is the one that is doing harm to the constitutional arrangements in Northern Ireland. We must be rock-fast in our support for the people of Northern Ireland, for the constitution of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom, and for a good solution that allows the restoration of our internal market.
July 16, 2021
Sir John,
This is a post which tops almost all you have delivered.
Thank you. I hope Boris and his cohorts take notice
Reply The government was sympathetic to our aims
July 16, 2021
Reply to Sir John’s reply: I’m sorry, but you are allowing yourself to be bamboozled and played by the government yet again. Yes, I’m sure they are indeed “sympathetic to [y]our aims” but as with everything else, ‘they will the ends but not the means’. They are simply not willing to do what is required to achieve the aims that they are “sympathetic” with.
This is the perpetual problem with this government. Yes, they would like to reduce the number of illegal immigrants, but they are not willing to do what is required: pass a law which specifically disapplies the Human Rights legislation (both domestic and international). Yes, they would like to reduce the left-wng bias of the BBC, but they are not willing to take control of appointments, or decriminalise the Licence Fee. Yes, they would like to help our fishermen, but they are not willing to actually change the allocations unilaterally, or ban EU supertrawlers, or EU fishermen from within our 12-mile coastal waters (even though UK fishermen are banned from the EU’s coastal waters!).
This is a gutless government led by a gutless prime minister. He will do NOTHING on anything because he simply doesn’t have the backbone.
July 16, 2021
+1
And Prime Minister Whitty looks like he’s about to cancel Freedom Day soon. Well… it’s Freedom Day in Name Only now anyway, so what difference ?
July 16, 2021
Well said. I too believe ‘Boris’ is all bluster. There is no point in giving him another ‘go’. The fact it has gone on this far is proof he is gutless and wants some kind of appeasement arrangement. We need action to restore our full authority NOW.
July 16, 2021
‘Unfortunately, we still need to debate this matter today because of the conduct of the European Union. There is outstanding business. We still have not taken back proper control in Northern Ireland or over our fishing grounds.’
The conduct of our own government has been poor too. The agreement was rushed through over Christmas New Year holiday period. No time was allocated for debate in parliament yet the EU organisation took months mulling it over.
Boris Johnson does not do detail relying on bluff when he gets into problem areas. Our government appears pusillanimous too and always on the back foot.
We cannot continue with fighting talk from Lord Frost but no action.
July 16, 2021
Wrong agreement. The Brexit trade deal was rushed through with no scrutiny over Christmas. But the Northern Ireland Protocol is not in the trade deal. It is in the Withdrawal Agreement.
The protocol was negotiated by Frost and Johnson well before the world had heard of Covid. Johnson fought an election on it in December 2019. The vast majority of voters voted against it but the Conservatives secured a majority in Parliament with a minority of the vote. Opposition MPs asked for extra time to scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland Protocol. The Brexitists said no. They knew what was in it.
Of course, the uselessness of the trade deal makes the protocol worse – but still.
July 16, 2021
Welcome back PominOz. Yes, John agree with everything you say in this post. This situation must not be allowed to continue.
July 16, 2021
Well said, Sir John. It may be diplomatic to try and renegotiate with the EU, but we all realise it will be a complete waste of time unless the UK is willing to surrender and appease the EU. Scrap the lot. Cancelling the WA and trade agreement will cause short term damage to the UK, but it will be even more damaging to the EU, especially if they lose their huge trading surplus and free UK fish.
The Lisbon Treaty declares that the EU must treat their neighbours fairly, but when did the EU ever respect their own laws, or International laws, if it didn’t suit. It is past time the UK did likewise and fought fire with fire.
July 16, 2021
Shirley M,
Agreed.
July 16, 2021
Your Points are well made JR, too much time has already passed and been wasted, the present situation is untenable and needs to be resolved rapidly.
I am aware government deadlines seem to be forever extended, but we really should be fixed a date for this to be resolved with the EU if we are going to give them another opportunity.
Meanwhile UK alternative plans should be set out clearly for all to see, so that they can be put in place and actioned immediately should we have further deliberate delay ( and I do believe they are intentionally and deliberately being difficult) on the EU side
July 16, 2021
Sir JR,
Very interesting article anpeech.
“THe EU is trying to wrestle our soverignty away from us”
I am afraid I have to sasy you are unfortuantely getting carried away agian, each individual member-country in the EU is only intersted in a rich and sucessful UK ,so I am afraid I have to fundamentally disagree with your emotional outbursts.
Reply Your view is simply wrong
July 16, 2021
@ Bill B. You are quite wrong.
July 16, 2021
It is now clear, as if it ever wasn’t, that your Test and Trade scheme is in utter chaos.people are being pinged and then quarantined often for no reason bringing misery to them and the economy.
I know many people now deleting the app and giving a ‘wrong’ phone number. If you must ping people, get them to do a daily flow test instead of quarantine.
Will no one in this bloody useless government realise the total nonsense that is going on and be brave enough to remedy it.
You are losing control with ‘civil disobedience’ more and more prevalent. Your vaccine halo has been truly junked.
July 16, 2021
My wife was pinged the other week and had to quarantine despite testing negative.
Our reaction was never “OMG ! I might have Covid. I might get ill !!! Or die !!!!”
No. It was “Oh well. I’ll get those jobs done around the house.”
I didn’t have to isolate btw. Because she tested negative. Which shows just what a farce it is.
July 16, 2021
Much truth here.
July 16, 2021
Thank you Sir John for another excellent article on this subject.
I agree with every word.
July 16, 2021
+1
July 16, 2021
Sir John,
One only has to look at the track record of the people appointed to the top of the EU. Unelected, unaccountable, and intransigent. All political has-beens and failures. Supported by an enormous bureaucracy openly hostile to the UK. Northern Ireland has become the means by which to undermine the democratic will of the British people. For the EU democracy is just a veneer to placate the masses. We see this from their sham of a parliament. Trying to reason and negotiate with them is a waste of time and effort. This was obvious from the last Prime Minister’s constant early morning summoning to Brussels, solely to agree terms of surrender. There is only one way to deal with a malevolent organisation such as the EU, and that is to walk away.
July 16, 2021
“The EU always promised to respect our internal market…” – true enough, but then so did the British Government.
We are not looking for yet more “enormous tolerance, restraint and flexibility” from the people’s Blue Boris and colleagues, but an immediate and enduring forthright, resolute and powerful defence of our interests.
July 16, 2021
You did us proud.
July 16, 2021
+1
July 16, 2021
Exactly right – “we must put Northern Ireland, peace and the integrity of our country first” but will Boris do this, I suspect not. In his new post Carrie and Covid socialist form he get it all wrong – net zero, lockdown, the nanny state, taxes as 70 year highs, HS2, energy …
July 16, 2021
He is still pushing vaccine passports too. What has become of the silly man. Is going bonkers a symptom of long Covid or has Carrie sent him round the bend.
July 16, 2021
Fraser Nelson in the Telegraph today:- Ticking debt bomb is the Government’s greatest threat
The UK is more exposed than any other country to rising interest rates. No wonder Sunak is worried
Yes but that and the net zero lunacy, the millions awaiting NHS procedures, the idiotic over tax, over regulate and waste policies, the Boris Nanny State, the expensive energy agenda… next election on May 9th 2024 perhaps? Not very long Boris/Carrie.
July 16, 2021
“The UK would ensure anything that was at risk of moving from GB to the EU via Northern Ireland would be submitted to the correct EU checks. ”
— WHY??? Why in the name of God should we do this, when we completely disagree with it?! What we want is for the EU to agree to EQUIVALENCE for the UK’s rules and products, so that even though these do not exactly match those of the EU, they are considered ‘good enough’ and no discrimination needs to be taken against them, and there need be no checks or paperwork between the UK and the EU. This would solve ALL the problems faced by both exporters and importers, not just in NI but also the rest of the UK. So why don’t we just say that we are UNILATERALLY imposing this solution in NI (where we have the abilty to do so), and will institute NO checks or controls of ANY kind on trade either North-South or East-West?
“The bulk of GB/NI trade is internal UK trade and that would be subject to UK only supervision, using trusted trader schemes, electronic manifests, checks away from the border and the rest of the techniques we use for trade within GB.”
— I’m sorry, but I genuinely don’t understand what you are on about. Are goods that travel from Manchester to London subject to such checks? NO. So why should goods that travel from Machester to Londonderry be subject to them? The UK is ONE country with ONE set of rules. Nothing else is acceptable.
July 16, 2021
We can forget about equivalence in anything if we don’t keep to our treaty obligations
The rest of the world is looking on – and not liking what they are seeing – England going off the rails – I see Spain is already lining up the treaty of Utrecht for examination – it seems the border at Gibralter was pushed out by stealth at various times to allow for the building of the airport runway – they say just to be ready for a correction when all bets are off on International treaties.
July 16, 2021
X-Tory – well I think it’s because “As a result of the protocol, NI has in effect remained in the EU’s single market for goods (England, Scotland and Wales have left the EU’s single market for goods). This allows goods to flow to and from NI to the ROI and the rest of the EU as they did while the UK was a member of the EU, without customs checks, tariffs or new paperwork.”
In the meantime – Northern Ireland can freely send products to the UK outbound, on the few products that the GB can’t send to N Ireland that we make in GB why don’t we take advantage of the fact they can freely transfer goods that GB currently can’t into the EU and package them in Northern Ireland making work in Northern Ireland. GB companies that used to deliver to the EU (that are now stopped – which is actually a more important restriction and much more needs to be done by the British government to sort that out or give us a list of products so we can stop buying EU imports on the same products like flowers with soil and chilled meats.)
We can’t expect Northern Ireland to get an opt out but stay in the EU single market and the EU passport, freedom of movement, they have a choice one or the other with a border on-land.
Boris and Frost need to concentrate on why we can’t export from GB to the EU of all these items not just to Northern Ireland, for goodness sakes that affects seven regions not just one.
July 16, 2021
Why do we want Equivalence with them – they are 27 countries – we should ignore them completely and get on with promoting ourselves in SE Asia and Africa that’s where our future lies – liz Truss please note
July 16, 2021
As I understood it the Norther Ireland Assembly has the right to end the protocol unilaterally. Brussels was working to prevent the NIA working and being able to do anything. It has to be ended.
July 16, 2021
Hilarious .
July 16, 2021
Had you won we’d have been in the euro on one-size-fits-all interest rates by now.
July 16, 2021
To my mind this has gone on long enough and we should not prolong the agony by fiddling around with grace periods and extensions or exemptions, nor should we falsely invoke Article 16:
https://ukandeu.ac.uk/explainers/article-16-of-the-northern-ireland-protocol/
or indeed any other provision in the protocol; what is needed now is a formal unilateral declaration by the UK government that the UK no longer consents to be bound by any of its terms.
Such a formal declaration would have to be approved by Parliament, and I guess by primary legislation, an Act passed by both Houses, rather than just a resolution passed by the House of Commons, and it should lay out the reasons why the UK is resorting to this unorthodox course of action.
Starting with an open admission that the UK should never have agreed to it in the first place, which honesty would be a novelty and might start to restore our international reputation.
I would rather endure a period of national disgrace than a prolongation of this national humiliation.
July 16, 2021
Denis does this include the terms for all treaties we ever signed or just to do with Ireland?
July 16, 2021
An excellent post Sir John and much needed. I suspect that the main obstacle to your getting the solution which we need is Boris, quite possibly under instruction from his cronies at the WEF.
July 16, 2021
https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2021/0716/1235509-northern-ireland-protocol/
“European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the Northern Ireland Protocol is the solution to issues caused by Brexit … ”
“Mr Martin said: “Our clear sense is … that flexibility has been by the commission, generosity has been shown by the commission … We believe the generosity shown by the EU should be reciprocated”.
July 16, 2021
I imagine that one main driver of the problem of goods passing between Britain and NI is that the ferry from Wales docks only in the south of Ireland. Is there any way that some ferries could be diverted to NI so that the boot is on the other foot? The increased transit cost may be offset by the decreased lorry miles.
July 16, 2021
I’m sure that if such a route were profitable then it would exist as we write.
“You can’t buck the market” as someone once said.
July 16, 2021
Dr Cross, you can get a direct Ferry from Liverpool, Heysham and Stranraer to Belfast.
July 16, 2021
Don’t see what the problem is – there is no reason that goods bound for NI ccould not be sent from Britain via Dublin – afterall goods from Dublin to the EU pass through Britain – the hauliers call it the land bridge. So for instance goods bound for NI could be offloaded in Dublin inspected by EU officials before being trucked north over the border into NI. No need to bother the customs and anyone else at Larne or Belfast
July 16, 2021
Thank you, these are very admirable sentiments, Sir John, but I don’t hold out much hope that you’ll have influenced much. We could spend years talking about what we can or should do; both the government and the EU have demonstrated their expertise at it! Sadly, it doesn’t mean anything at all until they take action and make it happen. They’re wasting valuable time and energy going over old ground from entrenched positions and, most importantly, they’re wasting the goodwill of the people who put their faith in them. At what point will the government accept that, on balance, the EU simply isn’t good for this country, seize the initiative and move on without them?
July 16, 2021
Just for once, I’d like to see someone stand up the bullying EU.
If Boris fancies himself as being in the Churchill mould, this is how he does it. An address to the nation stating the facts and the sad, but necessary, decision to tear up the so-called deal and stop trade completely.
July 16, 2021
Today’s post is 100% correct Sir John.